26. BEST & GIRCYS: Restoring the Rule of Law in Canada, w/Donald Best and Vincent Gircys

Donald Best and Vincent Gircys are two Canadian veteran police detectives who, between them, have over 60 years of experience in conducting investigations.

Donald was a former Detective for the Toronto Police, and Vincent a seasoned forensic investigator formerly with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

They now spend a large part of their time exposing malfeasance and criminal activities taking place in government, law enforcement, the judiciary, and across other federal and provincial institutions infested with corrupt actors.

In our talk, we discuss the general state of Law Enforcement in Canada, Oaths taken by politicians and those in law enforcement, the RCMP, the Detective Helen Grus case, Trump, and more.

Oaths / Oaths taken to the Crown / by the RCMP

Oaths have been a hot topic in the last year or so in Canada, and especially with regards to whether oaths taken to / in favour of the British Crown influence our policies and decision making by our politicians, law enforcement officers, and members of our Federal Government.

This is a topic I have written about back in 2022 with an article titled Under False Authority, Under False Oaths.

That article was largely inspired by a speech (alternate video link here) that Dr. Daniel Nagase (my previous guest for this podcast) made at the World Wide Freedom Rally held in Vancouver on November 19, 2022.

During my podcast, I mentioned that our Prime Minister in Canada takes three oaths:

of Allegiance to the Crown, to the Members of the Privy Council, and of Office

Part of the oath reads:

“I shall keep secret all matters committed and revealed to me in this capacity, or that shall be secretly treated of in Council.”

Needless to say, this part about secrecy concerns me.

Therefore, I asked my guests: how can there be accountability or investigations about apparent misconduct from a Law Enforcement perspective?

During the interview, I touched upon the oath that Members of Parliament take which includes that they will be “faithful and bear true Allegiance” to the British Sovereign, i.e., the ruling King or Queen.

The correct wording of the oath (which is also the same one taken by Canadian Senators) can be found in THE FIFTH SCHEDULE of THE CONSTITUTION ACTS 1867 to 1982 as shown hereunder (also on p. 45 of the PDF):

My concern was with regard to secrecy and allegiances, as well as which specific set of laws Members of Parliament (and members of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet and Privy Council) are to be followed when performing their duties.

Amidst existing various bodies of law, would they ultimately be following the Constitution (including the The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms) which is the Supreme Law of Canada wherein Section 52(1) The supremacy clause affirms that any law that is inconsistent with the Constitution is of no force or effect.

So, I asked my guests: how can there be accountability or investigations about apparent misconduct [on the part of these officials] from a Law Enforcement perspective?

A bit later in the interview, I followed-up with the oath that members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) take which I read.

Donald, however, corrected me in that I seemed to have the wrong [text for] oath. During the interview I couldn’t recall the source from which I had found it. But after the interview, I realised that it was in fact from ChatGPT.

While I do find ChatGPT useful for seeking and obtaining some information. I realise that it is very much an imperfect tool that makes mistakes.

After the interview, I even called the AI program on its mistake whereby it admitted that it was wrong, and then pointed me to the correct oath.

So, the lesson here is that it is prudent to properly question, scrutinise, and double-check everything AI-based chat programs give you. And also to be skeptical about possible left-leaning biases programmed therein.

As Donald correctly pointed out and read aloud, the official Oath of Office that members of the RCMP take is in accordance with the text stated in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act as outlined in Section 14 which reads as follows:

“I, _________, solemnly swear that I will faithfully, diligently and impartially execute and perform the duties required of me as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and will well and truly obey and perform all lawful orders and instructions that I receive as such, without fear, favour or affection of or toward any person. So help me God.”

Interestingly, though, the oldest oath I could find online from the Internet Archive as dated October 10, 2012 which does make mention of an “oath of allegiance,” as per the following screenshot (underlined in red):

It is unclear whether or not “allegiance” refers to the [British] Crown or to whom exactly. If more information surfaces about this, I will be sure to add a note to this post.

One would think that the RCMP would put the oath (or at least link to it) on their website, but it is nowhere to be found.

The Detective Helen Grus Case

Both Donald and Vincent have been covering the Helen Grus Case.

Donald has documented key aspects surrounding this case in a designated section on his website (https://donaldbest.ca/detective-grus-case/).

As this case is quite broad in terms of its scope and implications, I asked Donald to provide a simple overview of the case which he did.

The case is scheduled to resume on January 6, 2025. I therefore asked my guests to predict what will come of it, and whether or not justice will be served.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) & The Bank of Canada

Back in March of this year I had written an article called How the [Public] Bank of Canada was taken over by the [Private] Bank for International Settlements (BIS) which showed how then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau had basically ceded our nation’s financial sovereignty to private international bankers in 1974 and how our level of debt and related interest expenditures to service that debt has left Canada broke and in a very poor financial predicament.

And at the beginning of December (2024) I wrote a follow-up article titled Is the Bank of Canada working for the interests of Canadians or for the private Bank for International Settlements (BIS)? which further explored the dismal matter.

In this article, I also added an addendum outlining how there exists a law in Canada since 1978 (updated and amended in 2007) called the Bank for International Settlements (Immunity) Act. This law provides the BIS immunity from prosecution in Canada.

On December 17, Odessa Orlewicz who is the host of Liberty Talk Canada kindly posted her interview with me on this topic.

Vincent’s Legal Case: Edward Cornell et al v Justin Trudeau et al

On February 14 of this year, law firm Loberg Ector LLP announced legal proceedings against the Trudeau Government for its misuse of the provisions of the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy Protest which took place in Ottawa in February of 2022.

The Plaintiffs seek compensation and “related relief”...

“A democracy is only as strong as its commitment to the rule of law, and when a government decides that it’s not bound by the law of Canada, the resulting unlawful action not only breaks the law, it undermines and degrades the very democracy that put that government in power in the first place.” - reads part of the Feb. 16 news release.

The law firm further castigates the Federal Government in their release:

“These unlawful actions also undermine the integrity of our community and tells Canadian citizens that they can no longer rely on the government to protect our liberty and freedom, but instead they should be fearful of a government that considers themselves unrestrained by the rule of law.”

The Notice of Action Edward Cornell et al v Justin Trudeau et al (alternate link here) contains the complete list of Plaintiffs and Defendants.

The Defendants for this suit include the following high profile members of the Liberal Government (some now former members):

Defendants also include a long list of Canadian banks and financial institutions who had frozen bank accounts of some of the Plaintiffs.

As mentioned in the podcast interview, all of the Defendants have been served as of July 2024 for preparation of their own defence.

Before the case proceeds, they are waiting for an appeal on another previous, successful case in which Vincent Gircys was also a plaintiff.

Needless to say, it will be quite interesting to see what will come of this legal suit in which the Defendants are sued in a personal capacity.

On a related note, you can also watch Vincent in the recently released documentary film called CBDC: The End of Money by James Patrick. In the video, Vincent can be seen on several occasions talking about the tyranny imposed by the Trudeau Government during the Truckers Convoy such as with freezing citizens bank accounts, including his own.

Special thanks to my guests Donald Best and Vincent Gircys who are two pillars of law enforcement in Canada.

You can find their work via the following outlets:

DONALD:

VINCENT:

