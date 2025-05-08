32. The Great Monetary Reset is under way, w/Bill Holter

Welcome to the thirty-second episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Bill Holter

Bill Holter is popular financial commentator and precious metals expert whom I’ve been following for over a decade and a half.

In this podcast we discuss the current monetary reset taking place in the United States (and collective West), focusing on the markets (equity & bond markets, gold & silver, derivatives), banking sector, and what major event could bring about the new beast system.

You won’t want to miss what Bill has to say, as what he’s been predicting for over a decade is currently unfolding at a rapid and alarming pace.

Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

NOTE: Please be aware that during the recording of this podcast there was a big storm which affected certain parts of the interview. I have thus had to edit out some segments and some slight gaps may appear in the podcast.

Show Notes

The Great Taking

During the podcast, my guest Bill mentioned a book and documentary film called The Great Taking.

The book’s author, David Rogers Webb, spent over two decades investigating and analysing the current laws that have been put in place by the banking cabal which will, in a nutshell, secure them as the ultimate creditors (recipients) of assets in the event of a huge market crash.

In other words, they are positioned well ahead of you to have first dibs on assets held in banks, brokerages / financial institutions, essentially depriving [bank] depositors and investors from the assets they thought they owned.

These laws, such as bail-in ones, have already been put in place in most countries in the west.

As Bill suggests, it is worthwhile for you to question and research whether or not you really own the assets – cash in your bank account and stocks & bonds in your brokerage account – or if you are merely an unsecured creditor to those assets; in other words, he urges you to read and understand what has been presented in The Great Taking (full PDF eBook version, online HTML version). You can also watch the documentary film hereunder:

I would also recommend having a look at the following related article:

I have created a short video clip (Rabbit Short) where Bill describes what could unfold in the event of a major market crash (see section below to access the clip).

The EVENT

As I’ve written about in the introductory part of one of my series, a major event – the likes of a Pearl Harbour attack or 9/11 – will be conducted to bring about the next monetary system which is long overdue. It’s inevitable.

As to what exactly this event will be, it is hard to say.

But during the podcast, I posited that it would consist of a major false flag cyberattack that will be blamed on either Russia, China, or Iran, as I extensively detailed back in August of 2023 in my article Cyber Attack Crisis.

The main reasons I stated that this will be the likely event is that in its aftermath, they will finally be able to only permit internet access with a biometric Digital ID which they absolutely need as a pre-requisite for their CBDC or digital dollar equivalent.

Having some kind of mandatory Digital ID to access the internet fits the globalists / international banking cabal’s plans to censor dissident voices, like yours truly, who expose their malfeasance.

These globalists are already making plans to make biometric facial recognition mandatory for air travel at all airports.

Here is an excerpt of an interview I gave to investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore explaining why a [false flag] cyber attack would be so effective for the globalists:

Since publishing my article more than 20 months ago, I have added 11 addenda to it, debunking alleged smaller-scale false flag [fabricated] “events” that were blamed on those three boogeymen (Russia, China, and Iran).

And China has been the one which they have more recently focused on (including a fabricated hit piece from this week).

Given the Cold-War-esque rhetoric intensifying against China, Russia, and Iran, coupled with the increased amount of propaganda pushed by a pro-war/corrupt/captured mainstream media, it is not hard to see what they are conditioning the masses for. Call it predictive programming, if you will.

Digital Dollar TOKENS coming to your U.S. bank

During the podcast I explained that even though President Trump said there would be no CBDC in the United States, he never said there wouldn’t be a digital dollar.

I also mentioned that just recently (on April 24) the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System issued a press release which basically gave the green light for banks to issue what they call dollar tokens (which is just another name for stablecoins).

Here is a screenshot of the press release [with emphasis added in red]:

As you can see from the screen capture above, the Fed’s Board mentions that this policy is “aligned with evolving risks” and to “support innovation in the banking system.”

So, it’s not that difficult to read between the lines, so to speak. The risks can include a dollar crash (or blow up of the bond/Treasury market), and the innovation the new monetary instrument, i.e., the new tokenised digital dollar they are undoubtedly planning to soon launch.

Furthermore, I also mentioned in the podcast that the Fed had previously (2023) clarified the terminology on this, stating:

“For the avoidance of any doubt, any bank liabilities (including deposits) that meet the definition of dollar token are dollar tokens.”

In other words, dollars in bank accounts would be recognized as tokens.

Hence, if they remove cash, then we all know it’s game over since you’ve lost control over your money.

We have yet to know who will issue the digital dollar tokens. I personally doubt that the U.S. Government would create another central bank to replace the [private] Federal Reserve. The current Fed, as we know it, could even be terminated (by an act of Congress). And the issuance and management of the new tokenised digital dollar could be done by both the U.S. Department of the Treasury and a consortium of private large banks such as JPMorgan et al.

As a caveat, it is hard to say for sure what will unfold.

In addition, we have yet to know the full characteristics that a tokenised digital dollar would entail. But, it is certainly conceivable – even likely – that it would consists of some combination of CBDC-like programmability which could limit its use by whomever holds it, i.e., think:

It would then be wise for Americans to keep an eye on upcoming events and press releases by its private central bank, the Fed, in the coming weeks and months for news on a new tokenised digital dollar.

Rabbit Shorts

The Great Fail & The Great Taking

In this clip, Bill explains how laws are already in place which would see cash in your bank account and stocks & bonds in your brokerage account be taken from you in the event of a major crash with financial institutions & bank failures as per David Rogers Webb's book and documentary called The Great Taking.

We [the U.S.] are the Bad Guy!

In this clip, Bill Holter explains his time living out of the United States in Costa Rica, how he learned that the U.S. does not honour its agreements, and how they are "the bad guy." On a more positive note, he also explains how enriching it is to live in another country, as to better learn its language and culture.

Signing Off

You can follow Bill’s work or contact him via the following:

BillHolter.com

Bill Holter’s profile as a broker for Miles Franklin.

email: bholter@proton.me

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? How do you see this GREAT MONETARY/FINANCIAL RESET playing out? What major EVENT do you see happening? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

1× 0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

Follow me on X and NOSTR.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Most articles and podcasts are free, but please support the work of this independent journalist by considering a paid subscription to his Substack (for only $5 a month, or $50 a year), buying me a coffee, and/or following his Twitter.

Disclaimer:

None of what appears in this podcast and post by the author and guest is to be taken as financial or investment advice. See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.