33. Unmasking the Global Digital Control Grid, w/Tim Hinchliffe

Guest: Journalist Tim Hinchliffe
Tim Hinchliffe is a talented journalist from the United States currently based in Medellín, Colombia, who focuses on unelected globalists such as those from the World Economic Forum, Big Tech, intelligence agencies, and basically anyone trying to infringe on our liberties.
In this podcast we broadly focus on the global digital control grid that is currently being assembled, including Digital IDs, surveillance infrastructure, CBDCs and a potential major false flag event to launch it all.
Show Time Stamps
[00:00 to 00:50] Podcast intro.
[00:51 to 02:30] Welcoming my guest Tim Hinchliffe along with a short biographical background. At the end of his bio, I briefly mentioned that Tim and I were opponents (contestants) on a game show called Truthbomb! a few months back which was really amusing (see Show Notes below for more info)
[02:31 to 07:33] First I ask my American guest to describe a little bit of his background which includes living and working in West Africa (as a reporter for The Ghanaian Chronicle) and Colombia (with Colombia Reports).
[07:34 to 10:34] Here, I follow-up and ask Tim more about living in Colombia and whether Colombians seems awake and aware of some of the globalists’ nefarious plans.
[10:35 to 14:43] I follow-up once more asking Tim whether the drug trade in Colombia is akin to how it is perceived in the West. Tim had very interesting anecdotes on the subject and also mentioned the Medellín Cartel which reminded me of a TV series called Narcos which focused on it and its infamous leader Pablo Escobar.
[14:45 to 17:27] For my next question, I mention to Tim that I had asked Grok (the Ai engine from the X platform) to generate a profile for him – which I read and asked him whether he thought it seemed accurate. (see Show Notes below for more info on this)
[17:28 to 26:21] Sticking on the topic of Ai (Artificial Intelligence), I asked my guest his general take on Ai, including search engines like ChatGPT & Grok and whether or not he ever uses them.
[26:22 to 31:36] Our next focus was on Digital IDs and what is going on with them where Tim lives in Colombia.
[31:37 to 39:48] Following up on biometric Digital IDs, I ask my guest whether he thinks certain countries or regional blocs like the European Union (EU) will be successful in imposing them on their citizens. I also ask him what the WEF is doing in this regard.
[39:49 to 48:12] Here, we transition to CBDCs / Digital Currencies such as the Digital euro and how the use of cash is being slowly taken away. I mentioned that in the European Union, member countries now have imposed limits on the use of cash (Spain & Italy is merely 1,000 euros, and only 500 in Greece!). Tim had published an article titled CBDCs, digital currencies could lead to cash extinction: IMF paper on the subject. So, I ask him his take on whether the globalists will be able to impose these and to describe his article.
[48:16 to 53:49] Next we focus on some huge event that is likely coming our way in order to transition into a new monetary system (to replace the dying U.S.-led dollar system). So, I ask Tim to weigh in on what possible events he sees coming on the horizon.
[53:50 to 1:03:27] Continuing on the topic, I mentioned that I’ve been predicting a likely large-scale major false flag cyberattack that will be pinned on Russia, Iran, or China and had published a related article in August of 2023 detailing this. I thus asked Tim what possible events he saw coming in this respect; and with regards to a possible cyberattack, to comment on his article titled WEF blog calls for an ‘International Cybercrime Coordination Authority’ to impose collective penalties on uncooperative nations and whether this kind of ‘cyber coordination center’ could be used to silence voices like ours.
[1:03:28 to 1:24:26] For our last major topic we focus on the upcoming G7 & G20 Summits which will take place in Alberta (Canada) and South Africa, respectively. This past April, Tim published an article titled G20 South Africa commits to advancing digital public infrastructure globally which largely focuses on the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) that is envisaged for implementation by G20 nations. (see related Show Notes section below for more on this)
[1:24:29 to 1:31:13] Finally, Tim shares what he’s been working on lately and where people can follow his work (see related section at the end of this post for links) Also, I briefly mentioned that the infamous Bilderberg meeting (2025 edition) is about to take place in Stockholm, Sweden. My guest mentioned that he was diving into a draft Recommendation on the Ethics of Neurotechnology by UNESCO.
[1:31:27 to 1:34:06] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.
Show Notes
Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)
A lot was covered on this topic (listen from the 1:03:28 mark) and Tim mentioned that India was the “model” and at the forefront of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) (also referred to as the Digital Gulag, Digital Panopticon, or Digital Control Grid) efforts and that this ‘technology stack’ consisted of the following three main components:
Digital Identity
Fast Payment Systems
Massive data exchanges between public and private entities
Tim’s article G20 South Africa commits to advancing digital public infrastructure globally dives deep into the matter.
He also stressed that interoperability is key to these system – meaning that even though separate countries might have their own systems (for Digital IDs, CBDCs, and surveillance) ultimately, they will be shared and centralised for global control.
Here are some related articles on DPI:
ReclaimTheNet,org - UN Program Pushes Digital Public Infrastructure as EU and Gates Foundation Push For Digital ID By 2030, November 3, 2023
see also www.undp.org/digital their associated X account @UNDPDigital
ReclaimTheNet,org - Bill Gates Doubles Down on Global Digital ID Push as Critics Sound Alarm on Privacy Risks, October 17, 2024
ReclaimTheNet,org - Bill Gates Praises India’s Sweeping Digital ID System as a Model for Other Nations, February 26, 2024
ReclaimTheNet,org - Gates Foundation Pushes National Digital ID Tech, August 21, 2023
With regards to the ‘Digital Gulag’ aspect, last year I wrote an article called Canada’s Digital Gulag: the Dystopian Surveillance & Censorship Infrastructure Grid that’s Being Built (and What we can do about it).
In it, I focus on the aforementioned interoperability aspect of such a DPI / Global Control Grid System which is key, among other areas. Though it is largely focused on Canada, I nevertheless highly recommend this article which is worth the read!
G7 & G20
For those unfamiliar, the Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of the following countries (and one bloc):
Canada
France
Germany
Italy
Japan
United Kingdom
United States
European Union (EU) - "non-enumerated member"
And the G20 is a similar group (official website: g20.org), but consists of 20 member nations:
Basically, these intergovernmental organisations hold yearly summits whereby they discuss (collude) and coordinate (undemocratically agree upon) on joint policies that will have impacts on societies and economies of member nations.
This is mostly done without the permission, approval, or consent of the citizens of participating nations.
During our talk, we covered a handful of the more negative or nefarious dealings these intergovernmental organisations seek to impose on citizens of their respective countries.
I recently tweeted about the upcoming G7 event in Alberta on my X account which amassed over 14k views:
You can follow Tim’s work or contact him via the following:
Tim’s X account/page
His articles at The Sociable
His LinkedIn page
His email: tim@sociable.co
What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? Do you feel that a Digital Panopticon is being assembled in your region? Do the G7 & G20 ever do anything good? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.
