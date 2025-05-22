33. Unmasking the Global Digital Control Grid, w/Tim Hinchliffe

Welcome to the thirty-third episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Journalist Tim Hinchliffe

Tim Hinchliffe is a talented journalist from the United States currently based in Medellín, Colombia, who focuses on unelected globalists such as those from the World Economic Forum, Big Tech, intelligence agencies, and basically anyone trying to infringe on our liberties.

In this podcast we broadly focus on the global digital control grid that is currently being assembled, including Digital IDs, surveillance infrastructure, CBDCs and a potential major false flag event to launch it all.

Tim Hinchliffe vs Dan Fournier on TRUTHBOMB!

As I mentioned near the start of our talk, a few months ago Tim and I went head-to-head on Johnny Vedmore’s game show called Truthbomb!

It’s a game show that is formatted in a very amusing style. There’s a two-minute preview you can watch here, or, for those interested, you can watch it in full below:

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)

A lot was covered on this topic (listen from the 1:03:28 mark) and Tim mentioned that India was the “model” and at the forefront of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) (also referred to as the Digital Gulag, Digital Panopticon, or Digital Control Grid) efforts and that this ‘technology stack’ consisted of the following three main components:

Digital Identity Fast Payment Systems Massive data exchanges between public and private entities

Tim’s article G20 South Africa commits to advancing digital public infrastructure globally dives deep into the matter.

He also stressed that interoperability is key to these system – meaning that even though separate countries might have their own systems (for Digital IDs, CBDCs, and surveillance) ultimately, they will be shared and centralised for global control.

Here are some related articles on DPI:

With regards to the ‘Digital Gulag’ aspect, last year I wrote an article called Canada’s Digital Gulag: the Dystopian Surveillance & Censorship Infrastructure Grid that’s Being Built (and What we can do about it).

In it, I focus on the aforementioned interoperability aspect of such a DPI / Global Control Grid System which is key, among other areas. Though it is largely focused on Canada, I nevertheless highly recommend this article which is worth the read!

G7 & G20

For those unfamiliar, the Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of the following countries (and one bloc):

Canada

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

United Kingdom

United States

European Union (EU) - "non-enumerated member"

And the G20 is a similar group (official website: g20.org), but consists of 20 member nations:

Basically, these intergovernmental organisations hold yearly summits whereby they discuss (collude) and coordinate (undemocratically agree upon) on joint policies that will have impacts on societies and economies of member nations.

This is mostly done without the permission, approval, or consent of the citizens of participating nations.

During our talk, we covered a handful of the more negative or nefarious dealings these intergovernmental organisations seek to impose on citizens of their respective countries.

I recently tweeted about the upcoming G7 event in Alberta on my X account which amassed over 14k views:

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? Do you feel that a Digital Panopticon is being assembled in your region? Do the G7 & G20 ever do anything good? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

