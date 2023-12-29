Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole Podcast coming in 2024!
December 29, 2023
Hi all,
Thanks to the push to start my own podcast by the one and only Jason Lavigne, a great Canadian patriot and overall smart fellow, I have decided to give it a shot.
So, this post is to announce the upcoming launch of my very own podcast, lay out a bit of what I have in mind, and to get your ideas and input on possible topics of discussions and guests that could appear on the show.
Title & Byline
Title: Down the Rabbit Hole
Byline: Let’s get to the bottom of it!
The meaning behind the name of this podcast entails a lot more than you may think:
Format & Frequency
As for the format, I think that having about an hour for each podcast would be good – not too long nor short.
The podcasts would at first be audio only, but could eventually transition into video.
To start, I am thinking of having a podcast every week or every other week. The frequency could increase as time goes on, depending on the availability and willingness of guests to come on.
Themes & Topics
As per the title of the podcast, Down the Rabbit Hole, the idea is to do deep dives into various topics and issues that impact our lives (directly and indirectly), health, families, and the society we live in.
As for themes & topics, they would be consistent with those for which I write articles and commentary/opinion pieces. Thus, things like:
globalist overreach & agendas
conspiracies
government & institutional corruption
injustices & [real] social justice
current events
spiritual warfare
solutions, prepping & community building
→ Please write your suggestions in the comment section for additional themes/topics you would like to see on the podcast.
Guests...
Here is an abridged “WISH LIST” of remarkable people I would like to get on the podcast in 2024 (categorised) and beyond should I be lucky enough; the list also contains dates and links to the podcasts for guests who have already appeared (in bold) or who have confirmed. It will be continuously updated; so, be sure to come back and check it out once in a while.
Note that all my podcasts can also be listened to on Spreaker.
JOURNALISTS / AUTHORS / TRUTH TELLERS:
Legally Purdy (a.k.a., Amanda), appeared on 2023-01-18, Episode 1. Lawfare in Canada, w/Legally Purdy
Donald Best appeared on 2023-02-07, Episode 4. Exposing Corruption in Law Enforcement and the Judicial System, w/Donald Best
Lex & Bch from The BigPuff Podcast,
appeared on 2024-02-28, Episode 7. Globalists’ Blueprint for a New World Order & Other Conspiracies, w/Lex & Bch from the BigPuff Podcast
appared on 2024-06-20, Episode 13. Esoteric Symbolism in Song & Film, w/Lex & Bch from the BigPuff Podcast
Vera Sharav, first-generation Holocaust survivor appeared on 2024-05-14, Episode 12. The Holocaust is Now Global, w/Vera Sharav
govt.exe is corrupt, appeared on 2024-07-30, 16. Government or Anarcho-Capitalism? w/Gov
Johnny Vedmore, appeared on 2024-03-08, 9. Who Do They Think They Are? w/Johnny Vedmore
Donald Jeffries, appeared on 2024-08-08, 17. Unmasking Lies, Conspiracies & Cover-Ups w/Donald Jeffries
Hrvoje Moric, appeared on 2024-02-23, 6. Globe-Trotting to Sniff Out the Globalists’ Plan for World Domination, w/Hrvoje Morić
Matthew Horwood, appeared on 2024-03-06, 8. The State of News in Canada, w/Matthew Horwood
RELIGIOUS & SPIRITUAL:
Kennedy Hall, appeared on 2024-07-22, 15. Family is the First Society, w/Kennedy Hall
The host of Armor of God
DOCTORS & RESEARCHERS:
POLITICIANS:
Maxime Bernier - appeared on 2024-02-15, Episode 5. Politicking about Putin, Poilievre, Public Health, Climate Lockdowns & more, w/Maxime Bernier
LAWYERS, EX-LAWYERS, & THOSE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF LAW:
Gloriane Blais, appeared on 2023-02-02, Episode 3. Top Health Lawyer disbarred for speaking Covid-19 truths, w/Gloriane Blais
Leighton Grey, appeared on 2023-06-21, Episode 14. Without Justice, there is No Peace, w/Leighton Grey
Christopher James, appeared on 2024-03-19, Episode 10. The Service Corporation of Canada & other Inconvenient Law Truths, w/Christopher James
SOLUTIONS & TECH:
Gabriel (from Libre Solutions Network), appeared on 2023-01-26, 2. Cyber Freedom: Threats & Solutions, w/Gabriel
For those listed above, consider this an invitation, and I will contact you in the coming weeks and months to see if you are interested and available. I also have other individuals and acquaintances in mind, but will first contact them directly to see if they would like to appear on the podcast.
→ Please write the suggested guest(s) that you would like see on the podcast in the comments section below (or, you can simply reply to the email for this post if you are already a subscriber). As I may not know or be acquainted with some of them, please provide links to their socials, website, or contact info if you have.
Final Thoughts & Thank you to all my Subscribers
I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all of my Substack subscribers who have supported my work over these past 15 months.
I look forward to exchanging on a variety of topics with awesome guests to really get to the bottom of the issues of our time.
Importantly, I will still continue to write my [distinctly long & detailed] articles going forward as usual. So, this won’t change one bit.
Wishing you and yours health, happiness, and prosperity for 2024!
God bless you all and may God bless Canada.
In Peace & Liberty,
Bravo! My humble suggestion for some "theme music" to set the atmosphere:
Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit, Live from Woodstock 1969
https://youtu.be/Vl89g2SwMh4
A taste of the relevant lyrics in case you don't know the tune.
When logic and proportion
Have fallen sloppy dead
And the White Knight is talking backwards
And the Red Queen's off with her head
Remember what the Dormouse said
Feed your head
Feed your head
J’ai bien hâte d’explorer ça!