16. Government or Anarcho-Capitalism? w/Gov

Guest: Gov (govt.exe is corrupt on X)

Well-spoken and versed in Economics, and one who has travelled to 35-40 states in the U.S. and all Canadian provinces, Gov, a.k.a. govt.exe is corrupt on X, makes some pretty compelling arguments as to why our governments have become corrupt beyond repair and how we’d be best served in an anarcho-capitalist model.

The Bank of Canada (and how they have sold us out)

During our talk, I asked Gov whether he thinks the Bank of Canada (BOC) works to the benefit of Canadians or the [International] Banking Cabal.

Gov mentioned a key year, 1974, which is the year Papa (Pierre Elliot) Trudeau sold us out and from that point Canada no longer could borrow interest-free from our national bank which has since been taken over by the Bank International Settlements (BIS), and particularly their Basel Committee.

Here is the cover image and link to my related article:

Canadian Tire Money

On a more amusing note, I recalled something from my youth called Canadian Tire Money (CTM) which was a loyalty program from one of Canada’s largest retailers, namely Canadian Tire in which purchasers would earn CTM note that they could later use to spend for goods at any of their stores.

Here is what the ten cents bill looked like:

They had bills in the following denominations: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, 50¢, $1, & $2 (in Canadian $ equivalent)

I quipped that when I was a teenager, we use to go to the United States to visit our cousins and pretended this was our national currency. They told us how ridiculous our “President” looked in that hat with the pompom.

Have times ever changed!

Rabbit Shorts

Is the Bank of Canada working for us or the Banking Cabal?

In this clip, Gov gives his honest opinion to my question.

Special thanks to Gov for this fascinating talk.

You can follow him at govt.exe is corrupt on X.

