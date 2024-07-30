16. Government or Anarcho-Capitalism? w/Gov

Welcome to the sixteenth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.
Guest: Gov (govt.exe is corrupt on X)
Well-spoken and versed in Economics, and one who has travelled to 35-40 states in the U.S. and all Canadian provinces, Gov, a.k.a. govt.exe is corrupt on X, makes some pretty compelling arguments as to why our governments have become corrupt beyond repair and how we’d be best served in an anarcho-capitalist model.
Show Time Stamps
[00:00 to 00:52] Podcast intro.
[00:53 to 05:49] Welcoming Gov & getting him to introduce himself and his background. Learning about economics, monetary policy, fiscal policy, and the markets.
[05:50 to 12:59] Here I ask Gov about his experiences on X (formerly known as Twitter). Gov shares how he grew his 85.5K following on X through his knowledge about X algorithms in order to get a larger following and more engagement with users. He elaborates on different types of posts and offers great tips in these respects which works to the tune of 700 to 800 additional followers per week on X. The goal (or trick) on X, Gov asserts, is not to get followers, but to get Comments.
[14:59 to 17:47] I ask Gov what the purpose/motivation for his X account is.
[17:57 to 25:17] His thoughts on the Trump Assassination Attempt. Were the CIA, Mossad, and Israel involved? Was it an “inside job”? Where’s Biden? Elections were also on the menu. Was the last U.S. Election rigged? He offers his perspectives on all of these, in addition to Kamala Harris. The recent E.U. & U.K elections are also touched upon. I also offered some of my own conjecture on the Trump assassination attempt.
[25:18 to 35:30] More thoughts on the upcoming U.S. [s]election. If elected, will Trump be the saviour and deliver? Whether for the United States or Canada, why do we even need a federal government at all? When was the last time the government did something that benefited you, your life or the lives of people around you?
[35:31 to 45:12] Here I ask Gov a few questions about Canada. Will Justin Trudeau last hold power until October of 2025? If elected as the next Prime Minister, will Pierre Poilievre “ax the [carbon] tax”? I also ask him about whether he thinks Bill C-63 (the “Online Harms Act”). If passed, Bill S-210 is also positioned to bring about Digital IDs to Canadians. Have we reached a critical mass of awakened Canadians?
[45:13 to 52:40] The Bank of Canada (BOC). I ask Gov whether he thinks the BOC is working for the benefit of Canadians or the [International] Banking Cabal. We also discuss how Papa Trudeau (Pierre Elliot) ruined Canada in 1974 when he signed us up to the Bank for International Settlements’ Basel Committee. Are Canadians aware of this? What will it take to wake them up?
[52:41 to 57:43] Next, I ask Gov whether he sees the BOC implementing some kind of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) within the next 4-5 years. Hyperinflation & Melt-ups (like in Weimar Germany and more recently in Venezuela).
[57:44 to 1:04:58] Here I ask Gov his take on Bitcoin. We also touch on gold and maintaining purchasing power. And don’t short DJT stock! Canadian Tire money.
[1:04:59 to 1:16:20] Speculation Time! What is Gov’s prediction for an ‘October Surprise’. Mine was a possible (likely) Cyber Attack Crisis. I also ask Gov if he sees any good signs of hope.
[1:16:21 to 1:17:17] Where people can find Gov online.
[1:18:17 to 1:20:56] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.
Show Notes & Extras
The Bank of Canada (and how they have sold us out)
During our talk, I asked Gov whether he thinks the Bank of Canada (BOC) works to the benefit of Canadians or the [International] Banking Cabal.
Gov mentioned a key year, 1974, which is the year Papa (Pierre Elliot) Trudeau sold us out and from that point Canada no longer could borrow interest-free from our national bank which has since been taken over by the Bank International Settlements (BIS), and particularly their Basel Committee.
Here is the cover image and link to my related article:
Canadian Tire Money
On a more amusing note, I recalled something from my youth called Canadian Tire Money (CTM) which was a loyalty program from one of Canada’s largest retailers, namely Canadian Tire in which purchasers would earn CTM note that they could later use to spend for goods at any of their stores.
Here is what the ten cents bill looked like:
They had bills in the following denominations: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, 50¢, $1, & $2 (in Canadian $ equivalent)
I quipped that when I was a teenager, we use to go to the United States to visit our cousins and pretended this was our national currency. They told us how ridiculous our “President” looked in that hat with the pompom.
Have times ever changed!
Rabbit Shorts
Is the Bank of Canada working for us or the Banking Cabal?
In this clip, Gov gives his honest opinion to my question.
Signing Off
Special thanks to Gov for this fascinating talk.
You can follow him at govt.exe is corrupt on X.
