31. De-masking & Resisting the Fascist Technocracy, w/Terry Wolfe

Welcome to the thirty-first episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Terry Wolfe

Terry Wolfe is a return guest. On our previous podcast – Episode 18. The Post-Collapse Aquarian Age, we talked a lot about Israel, cyberwarfare, and the Green World Order:

In this episode we re-visit the state of Israel, its current genocide on Gaza, as well as many other topics such as Spiritual Warfare with the current battle of good (Christ and Christianity) over evil (Satan), and the new technocratic fascist ideology that is accelerating.

Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

What’s going on in Israel & Gaza?

In the first part of the podcast we discussed what’s been going on in Israel and Gaza.

I mentioned Israel’s Ben Gurion Canal project which Terry had discussed with my during our previous podcast.

In a nutshell, the project aims to create an alternative to the Suez Canal through which trillions of dollars worth of goods and oil flow each and every year.

Here is a map of this

I also mentioned another theory or motive behind President Trump’s diatribe concerning taking over the Gaza strip, namely to appropriate billion of dollars worth of maritime gas – as reported on by Prof. Chossudovsky in his article titled Why Does Donald Trump Want to Transform Gaza into a “U.S. Territory”? Goodbye to “Greater Israel”?

Gnostic Space Travel and the Jeremiah Loophole

This enigmatic article by Terry explains Bible prophecy as it relates to 500 years of Zionism, science fiction, Theosophical military programs, Elon Musk’s obsession with going to Mars, and why Satan thinks he can win.

The Jeremiah reference is concerning the Bible passage from Jeremiah 31:37:

It’s a fascinating piece that is very much worth the read.

Los Alumbrados

Interestingly, Terry brought up a group from medieval Spain called Los Alumbrados (English translation here) consisting of an association of Jews who formed a mystical sect and were also persecuted during the Spanish Inquisition.

He also mentioned that they could have been the precursor to the Illuminati, as their name Los Alumbrados translates to the illuminated ones.

A short clip of this segment is presented as a clip (link in the Rabbit Shorts section below).

Alex Jones just blew the cover of Trump's Theosophical Cult

During the podcast we also discussed Terry’s article which analyses a recent rant by Alex Jones on “Genesis 2.0” which appears to be a call for some new age cult with Elon Musk as one of its central figures.

Here is the quote from Alex Jones (a video is embedded in the article) on this insane idea:

So, Terry provides some much needed clarity on what seems to be going on with Alex Jones, Elon Musk and others who seem to be central to this weird Theosophical cult.

World War Spirit

In the last segment of our talk, we continue our discussion on Spiritual Warfare, particularly as it pertains to his article World War Spirit.

I commenced this part of the discussion by reading the Conclusion to his post:

“The coming spiritual war will not be fought by well-worded arguments, nor by social media engagement or money. The spiritual forces that govern mankind will play their cards, and God will ensure that His prophecy stands. We are here to fulfill our destinies, gentlemen. The chosen few will play their part on God’s grand stage, and then the finale will unfold. Those who have been prepared will not need to be persuaded. They will do so without fear, even if it means sacrificing their lives. Greater men than us have shown us the way, and Christ above them all.”

Terry then expands on how he sees this spiritual battle unfolding in the coming years.

Rabbit Shorts

Here are three fascinating video clips from the podcast.

The Millennial Revolution

In this clip, Terry explains how members of the Millennial generation have managed to resist the traps of the technocratic old world order, opting instead to just do their own thing.

The Elon of Mars, Genesis 2, & the Fascist Technocracy

In this clip, my guest outlines the new Fascist technocratic religious ideology being hatched by Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Alex Jones, and the other Aquarian Age prophet saviours.

Los Alumbrados, precursor to the Illuminati?

In this last teaser clip, Terry gives an overview of Los Alumbrados, an association of Jews who formed a mystical sect during medieval Spain who just may have been the precursor group to the Bavarian Illuminati.

Signing Off

You can learn more about Terry’s fascinating work via the following resources:

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

1× 0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

Follow me on X and NOSTR.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Most articles and podcasts are free, but please support the work of this independent journalist by considering a paid subscription to his Substack (for only $5 a month, or $50 a year), buying me a coffee, and/or following his Twitter.

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.