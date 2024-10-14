U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on May 23, 2017. Source and Photo credit: The Times of Israel, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Opening Remarks

I’ve always left room in a small corner in the back of my mind that the Trump Assassination attempt could have been staged or faked.

I wrote about this event back in July and despite adding some addenda to it, my post was left with many unanswered questions – the type of questions that really gnaw at one’s own thoughts, doubts, and uncertainties.

My own personal motto has always been to keep an open mind; De omnibus dubitandum – to question everything.

We live in an extremely complex and deceitful world and are subject to sophisticated mind control techniques, including propaganda.

The level of sophistication employed by those pulling the strings are beyond what any of us can ever fathom. It’s some Tavistock Institute-level mastery at play which goes back decades.

Just look at the very elaborate Climate Hoax which has been perpetrated on billions of individuals on this planet – if we can even call it that; for, so much of what we’ve been told, especially about history, is a lie.

We know that politicians lie constantly. And worse, gaslight the crap out of us on a daily basis – especially on social media.

We know that social media is one of the primary battlegrounds for cognitive warfare – something I’ve written about and discussed frequently on my Substack, podcast, and as a guest on other shows.

While writing my three-part series The Synagogue of Satan – which I also assembled into a free eBook, I realised the extent to which the powers that [ought not] be will stop at nothing to rule, loot, and control us all.

And that at the top of this nefarious pyramid, lie some of the most sinister and depraved entities (I cannot call them human) to have ever walked the face of this Earth.

So, what I am trying to get at here is that we need to be more vigilant and particularly more discerning and questioning when it comes to major events that are re-shaping the minds of the masses and society itself.

We need to keep our emotions in check and constantly question our own assumptions and beliefs if we are to arrive at the one thing that matters, the truth.

What changed?

As with those serendipitous, perhaps providential, middle-of-the-night frequent awakenings, seemingly nudged by the elbow of God, I was recently introduced to the work of a certain Kevin Barrett by an acquaintance of mine.

For those unfamiliar, Kevin Barrett was one of the first to question the official 9/11 narrative and was led to believe that it was an inside job. I, therefore, immediately subscribed to his Substack.

By happenstance, this was just a few days before Barrett posted on October 11, Fake Trump Shooting Exposed in New Documentary. I would encourage the reader to watch the video therein and try to secure a copy before it gets banned by YouTube.

After having watched the linked documentary film by John Hankey called Trump in the Crosshairs: Murder in Butler, Pennsylvania embedded Barrett’s post, it really filled a lot of gaps that had been gnawing in the corner of my mind with regards to those unfilled holes about the “assassination attempt.”

I put that phrase in air quotes now because divine truth is telling me that the entire incident was completely fabricated and masterfully staged!

I completely understand that at least half of Americans believe Trump to be some kind of saviour.

I really get it.

Even as a foreigner, a Canadian, I also wanted to believe it.

At the same time, I also truly believe that Kamala Harris, just like Joe Biden are absolute tools of the Deep State – which is really an acronym for Israel since it has become quite obvious by now with anyone with eyes open enough to see that the Middle-Eastern Rothschild state has been controlling America for decades.

If you cannot see, realise, or accept this ugly reality, then perhaps you should tune out now; for, this article is probably not for you. If that’s the case, put your blinders back on and fade back into the sunset.

If you are still here, then congratulations for having an open mind, the ability to question your own assumptions, and leaving room for some much needed critical thinking.

In French we say “attache ta tuque” (which means put on your tuque) because it’s gonna be a bumpy reality check.

Deception at its best

The documentary Trump in the Crosshairs: Murder in Butler, Pennsylvania produced by history-teacher-turned-filmmaker John Hankey reveals a hell of a lot.

It also includes revelations about two other events that have shaped American history, namely the JFK Assassination and the September 11, 2001 attacks.

I’ve covered both the JFK Assassination (including my podcast interview with Donald Jeffries who has researched the incident for over five decades) and the September 11, 2001 attacks in some of my Substack posts before and will largely refrain from re-visiting them in order to focus on the Trump incident.

While there could literally be dozens upon dozens of details to scrutinise, let us focus on some of the most obvious ones. These alone should be sufficient to at least cast doubt in the minds of those who still believe this was not a staged event.

But as my motto goes, please question everything and feel free to post your thoughts, comments, criticisms and rebukes below in the Comments section of this post.

The First Three Shots...

A lot has been scrutinised by countless observers regarding the first three shots fired at the rally, particularly with regards to their respective acoustics.

While this topic alone could merit an encyclopedia-sized volume of information, there is one particular video that appears to shed some light as to where these first three shots actually originated from.

The following video on Bitchute posted by Wake-Up-Call does indeed seem to show that the first three shots were fired from the Secret Service sniper on the roof of the building behind Trump and NOT from the AGR building.

The prevailing narrative is that the second shot fired is the one that grazed Trump’s ear.

If those first three shots were indeed fired from the aforementioned Secret Service sniper, then that second shot would not be flying anywhere near Trump.

The Ear “wound”, the [non-]bloody hand & Trump’s Lies

The commonly held belief is that the second bullet grazed Trump’s ear, causing a bloody flesh wound.

It was divine intervention that Trump had moved his head at that very moment, many have argued.

We know from video footage that Trump did use his right hand to touch his right ear (or the right side of his head) as the first two shots were fired just before he ducked under the podium and was covered by his Secret Service detail where he was speaking.

Yet, when watching footage of the moment Trump brought his right hand back down after touching his right ear, we can clearly see that NO BLOOD was on it.

This is in stark contradiction to Trump’s own statement about that very moment. Trump stated, verbatim [with emphasis added]:

“When I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really really hard on my right ear. I said to myself: Wow what was that? It can only be a bullet. And moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down. My hand was covered with blood. Just absolutely blood all over the place.”

“My hand was covered with blood. Just absolutely blood all over the place.”

Really Donald?

Looking at the video footage of that very moment suggests otherwise. There is NO BLOOD.

There was one photograph that did show a very small red speck of “blood” which was taken by photographer Doug Mills.

But this photograph could easily have been photoshopped – as seems to be equally the case with bullet photograph (explained hereunder in the following sub-section).

So, Trump’s statement just doesn’t align up with reality. He was obviously lying.

Also with regards to Trump’s ear “wound,” the President’s former physician, Ronny Jackson, gave details about the matter, as was reported on by Reuters.

In that report, Jackson stated that the bullet fired came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head" before striking the top of Trump's right ear.

He also stated that "the bullet track produced a 2 (centimeter) wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear."

That’s 3/4 of an inch which would obviously make for a noticeably large wound.

And merely 13 days after the shooting incident, Trump attended the Turning Point summit in Florida where we cannot see a wound that would correspond to Jackson’s statement.

Trump must be a very fast healer, as he stated.

Doug Mills & The Bullet Photograph

Okay, now let’s revisit that famous photograph that is purported to show that bullet which had snipped Trump’s ear.

Photo source: CNN.

Photoshopped?

You be the judge.

Apart from the one in a million chance that photographer Doug Mills actually captured the bullet in flight, supposedly from the second shot fired, let us still assume for a moment that this was the case.

If so, the bullet shown depicts a straight line which can easily be drawn horizontally across the photograph to see where it aligns with Trump’s face. The following picture shows this alignment.

As you can see, the bullet line (shown in yellow in the image above) aligns with Trump’s mouth – not even high enough to reach his ear lobe. Now, we know that he was [supposedly] hit on his right side; but, even then this bullet would still not be anywhere near the region of Trump’s upper ear that is said to have been impacted by the bullet.

As such, one can only conclude that Mills’ photograph was somehow photoshopped.

Add to this the fact that a FOIA request (# 1643432-000) was sent to the FBI to obtain the original photograph taken by Mills, but the agency refused to render this simple request.

Hummm. How convenient.

This is from the same FBI which destroyed evidence on the roof of the AGR building where the alleged shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks’ (assuming it is really him) dead body was located.

Are we starting to see a pattern folks?

“ We’re good. Shooter’s down!” after just 47 seconds from the first shots being fired? Really?

Another strong indication that this was a staged event and that the Secret Service (SS) was most likely in on it was neatly presented in the documentary.

The following screenshot (from the 00:31:21 mark) nicely summarises the absurdity of the stunt:

So, Trump was supposedly shot at at 6:11:13 pm at which point he crouched to the ground with SS agents atop him; and merely 47 seconds later, at 6:12:20 a SS member of his protection team first inquired “We ready?” then shouted “We’re good,” followed by two of them (one female and one male) saying loudly “Shooter’s down” after which they concluded it was clear to proceed to help the former President up on his feet, dangerously exposing him to other potential gunshots (from other potential shooters).

How would they know there weren’t other shooters?

And the first SWAT officer to have reached the roof where Crook’s was located shouted “Let me see your hands” (to determine whether he was dead or not) at 6:15:58 close to four minutes later.

Moreover, the documentary filmmaker sagely inquires about where the information that the shooter was down came from.

And, of course, who would have communicated this information to Trump’s SS detail and when?

As answers to these key questions remain unaddressed and undetermined, the all-clear / shooter is down assertion appears to be rather spurious.

Crooks Body Position on the roof would make it impossible for him to have fired at Trump

As was shown in Hankey’s documentary, Crooks never made it up to the top of the roof (If ever you have video footage of this, please post the link in the Comments section).

He was only seen and video-taped by bystandards, a couple, slowly crawling up on his knees and appears to have stopped mid-way up.

Accordingly, at an obvious lower angle mid-way up never reaching the top of the roof, how would it be possible for him to have fired shots?

I am providing two videos of the footage showing Crooks.

The first video is shorter (49 seconds) and only shows the view of the couple filming it:

The second video is from WBFF FOX45 Baltimore with added footage of their news crew interviewing the couple on what they shot and witnessed. The staff from the news crew stated that it was Secret Service snipers that took down Crooks. The couple witnessed Crooks being shot with the man stating:

“It was devastating to us. I mean to know that we watched a guy shoot somebody and also even the shooter. I mean we watched him get shot right in front of us. I mean we seen it we seen the aftermath.”

This is a very important statement. Why? Because it is the only known eyewitness account which gives us an indication of the location of Crooks body when he was shot dead.

What is also telling and interesting is the additional footage shown by WBFF FOX45 Baltimore which shows the location of Crooks dead body on the roof of the AGR building; this is so because his body is blurred, as shown in the following screenshot from the footage:

As can be observed from the screen capture above, Crooks body is directly above the window, as shown with the yellow double-arrow line I added.

To further corroborate Crooks’ position, it can also be seen with non-blurred video in this X post from Faytuks news.

What is lacking in the above screenshot photo, however, is a better perspective of where exactly this window is situated. But not to worry, as we can simply take a screenshot from the original video (at the 21-second mark) to get a wider view of it as shown hereunder:

I’ve added a red line arrow and ellipse which clearly shows the position of this window. Moreover, the top of the red ellipse shows the location of Crooks dead body which is at a significant distance from the top of the roof.

There is always the possibility that Crooks did not die immediately when he got shot and could have moved around on the roof. Is it possible? Probably not, given that the official autopsy report (see image of the report further below in this post) states that Crooks Cause of Death states “Gunshot Wound to the Head.”

There is another observation that is suspicious. Namely, the location of Crook’s body from the sources above compared to his location as per an aerial view (shot by Sky News) as well as from the bodycam footage from a member of the Butler County Emergency Services Unit (ESU) / SWAT unit.

In the following screenshot image taken from the aforementioned X post, it appears that Crooks dead body isn’t that far from the edge of the building. The same could be said of Crooks’ location (and body size) in the photo above (with the three yellow arrows).

But the Sky News aerial shot (shown below, circled in red) shows Crooks’ body at a, seemingly, relatively much greater distance:

I am not sure how many meters away Crooks’ body is from the edge of the building (towards the top in the image above). If someone has the distance, please post it in the Comments section below.

Furthermore and very importantly, notice that Crook’s body is much higher towards the roof compared to where his body laid still after being shot.

What do you think?

Was the body moved by someone to this location which was undoubtedly taken at a later time?

Snipers at the AGR Building

Also alluded in Hankey’s documentary as per a CNN Investigates article, it was confirmed that there were snipers located in the building right behind the one Crooks was on.

The CNN Investigates article also stated:

“A Butler sniper leader who met Nicol and his partners at the AGR building told them their mission was to look out those windows and scan the area for threats, Nicol said. They were instructed to remain covert. They set up their rifles on tripods so that the barrels were a foot or two inside the open windows to prevent them from being seen from outside.”

These circumstances make it highly suspicious that the snipers would not have seen Crooks crawling up that roof and shoot (or warn) him prior to those first shots being fired, wouldn’t you say?

Hankey infers that those snipers “were IN on it” (as is written on the respective screenshot image further above).

This assertion is hard to prove with absolute certainty, but is nevertheless entirely plausible.

In an addendum to my previous post on the Trump shooting, I stated the following:

“As per an August 9 X post from NWK Photography, dash cam footage from a patrol car shows Beaver County SWAT Team sniper Greg Nichol (see Addendum 5.3 above) coming out of AGR building roughly 95 seconds after the shooting.”

So, could Greg Nicol have been the shooter who fired shots towards the stage area where Trump was speaking killing Corey Comperatore and/or the other two shooting victims who were injured?

If not Nicol, then who?

Without a proper ballistics report, I guess we are unlikely to ever know for sure.

The Ridiculous Butler County Coroner’s 1-page Autopsy Report

One would think that a more thorough examination and report would have been forthcoming on the individual who was presumed to be the shooter of the former President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

But no. Only a one-page county coroner report was produced and Crooks body was swiftly cremated.

As can be seen from the report above, only five words are used to describe the Cause of Death: “Gunshot Wound to the Head.”

As alluded to in Hankey’s documentary, one would think that at the very least there would have been a toxicology analysis performed on Crooks, but there wasn’t. Hankey also brought up the fact that Manchurian Candidates under the CIA’s MKUltra program could have, assuming such projects are still covertly happening, found Crooks as one of its victims/operatives.

Needless to say this coroner’s report is quite incomplete, unprofessional, and highly suspicious. And frankly speaking, it just stinks to high-heaven, leaving a foul stench of cover-up written all over it.

Trump’s connections to the Rothschilds

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Trump borrowed billions at very high interest rates to finance his ambitious business ventures such as the Taj Mahal hotel casino, Trump Plaza, and Trump Castle.

As cash flow problems mounted with nervous investors in the wings, Trump had no choice but to accept the assistance of the Rothschilds deep pockets via their U.S. agent Wilbur Ross in order to avoid bankruptcies.

It should also be observed that during his Presidency, Trump appointed Wilbur Ross as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Apart from proper loan repayments, it is not that unreasonable to assume that financial help received from the Rothschilds came with strings attached.

Those who think that the Rothschilds used to be the richest family in the world a long time ago and are not as powerful as they once were, simply haven’t done their homework.

This author, however, has. In Part 1 of my Synagogue of Satan series, I outlined the various positions the Rothschilds held in not only the Federal Reserve, but also in countless financial and business enterprises that own the Fed.

Needless to say that with such financial prowess comes a great deal of power and influence – particularly over heads of state / governments, central banks, regulators, the media, and other centers of power.

So, power and influence over a single individual, in this case Donald J. Trump, is certainly child’s play for the Rothschilds.

It is no secret the extent to which the Rothschilds held substantial power over the British Crown. Though the family no longer overtly and openly exerts their power, they still to this day do so but in a much stealthier manner. This has, for instance, certainly been the case in which the Modern State of Israel came about – an endeavour that was orchestrated by the powerful family and their hold on the British government through the Balfour Declaration.

So, the bigger question here is what precise conditions have been placed on Trump by the Rothschilds and are some of these currently playing out?

Or, is it rather Israel and its intelligence agency, the Mossad, who are exerting leverage on the current presidential candidate?

There’s certainly more to this story.

Trump-Epstein (Mossad) Honey Trap

It is no secret by now that the infamous Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent who ran sexual blackmail and extortion operations that even used (and abused) under-aged girls, luring the rich and powerful into his depraved orbit.

Donald Trump, figured among this class of individuals as was mentioned in Hankey’s documentary.

The relationship between Trump and Epstein goes back to at least 1987 and certainly in 1989 with Robert Maxwell, a known Mossad operative.

A recent (July 21, 2024) video by The Young Turks revealed footage of Trump alongside the younger Epstein whom he had invited at his Mar-a-Lago estate with plenty women at their side.

Screenshot taken from The Young Turks video showing Donald Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Mar-a-Lago.

While that footage doesn’t necessarily imply foul play on the part of Trump, it does stand to reason that from that point on, the New York businessman could have become a target of Epstein’s notorious extortion or sexual blackmail traps.

"I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,'' stated Trump in 2002 to New York Magazine, even adding that the so-called financier was “a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Younger side?

How young?

The kind which could catastrophically destroy a person should honey trap videos ever surface?

If such a honey trap was used on Trump, well, needless to say, he would be entirely compromised and would have to submit to the will of the head of the operation, namely the Mossad (Israel).

What is also disturbing is the fact that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the most outspoken of Epstein’s victims, was employed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago when she was only 16, possibly 14, years of age where she was lured by Ghislaine Maxwell (Robert Maxwell’s daughter), Epstein’s partner in crime who has been convicted and is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence in Tallahassee, Florida.

Adding plausibility to this speculation can be achieved by the simple fact that Trump hired Alexander Acosta as his Secretary of Labor in 2017.

Who is Alex Acosta you may ask?

Well, he is the one who gave Jeffrey Epstein a ridiculously lame sentence for his sexual crimes against minors back in 2008.

For Trump to have positioned Acosta who covered for such controversial, disreputable and disgraced figure – having sexually abused over 40 minor girls who were between the ages of 13 and 17 – in his cabinet is suspect or very careless, to say the least.

Earlier this year, Trump’s former 2024 Presidential Election opponent, Ron DeSantis from Florida signed bill HB 117 to unseal secret Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records produced from a 2006 investigation with some that could have been released as early as last July.

Unsurprisingly though, a state judge cited the new law to deny the release of the records.

I wonder who got to him too?

Rinse and repeat.

This old game never seems to change.

Trump’s closeness to Israel & Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

At the end of 2017, Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital (article archived here) and helped the Rothschild nation to officially recognise the Golan Heights which has traditionally been recognised as Syrian territory as, thenceforth, part of the State of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump hold up the signed proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as Netanyahu leaves the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta via the U.S. Embassy in Israel.

On July 24th of this year, at the request of Netanyahu himself, Trump invited the Israeli Prime Minister to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Excluding public comments made to the press, what they discussed in private is anyone’s guess, but likely focused on Trump’s support for Israel should he regain the White House.

Israel/Netanyahu’s Hold on the U.S. Congress & U.S. Military

Also on July 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress where he received repeated cheers, applaud, and standing ovations.

It was basically a repeat of past visits to Congress by Netanyahu to muster political, financial, and military support from the United States.

The history of this “special relationship” goes way back.

Literally 11 minutes after the “birth” of Israel in the Spring of 1948, President Harry Truman officially recognised the Zionist state.

Ever since, Israel has received unswerving support from U.S. coffers (taxpayers) and self-serving Congressmen and Congresswomen.

Some have argued that Israel has essentially taken over the American government.

It is a matter of fact that over the last 75 years the U.S. Government has provided more aid to Israel than any other country with the lion’s share going to military weaponry even though the country has a higher per capita GDP than the U.K., France, and Japan.

U.S. economic and military aid to Israel, 1951–2023. Source: Axios.

With the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas – conveniently predicted a decade earlier by the Rothschild’s Economist magazine, it wouldn’t at all be surprising that no matter who gets into the White House in 2025, support will continue to flow to Israel. And this despite the fact that there exists an abundance of information which indicates that Benjamin Netanyahu was responsible for creating Hamas in the first place.

Elon Musk, Netanyahu, Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein

During his same visit in Washington, D.C. last July to address the U.S. Congress, Netanyahu also invited as a “guest” Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. Musk sat near the wife of Netanyahu’s wife.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the chamber of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on July 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Source and credit: Anna Moneymaker via NBC 2.

Reuters confirmed a previous November 2023 meeting between Musk and Netanyahu in California (which took place on Sept. 18), stating that their talk would focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and not the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) who it was alleged he was feuding with over anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist content being allowed on X.

Also in November of last year, Al Jazeera reported about the tech billionaire's visit to Israel where he met with Netanyahu. Their report stated that Musk was said to have backed Israel’s war on Gaza after the trip that came during the truce between Hamas and Israel, and that he agreed to not provide internet access to Gaza through his satellite company Starlink without Israeli approval.

“In the brief life-streamed conversation on X, Musk and Netanyahu agreed that Hamas needs to be eradicated – a mission that Israel has used as justification for its military offensive that has claimed overwhelmingly civilian lives,” they added.

Though Musk is often viewed as a champion of free speech, his platform has banned several large accounts that criticised Israel, suppressed voices supporting Palestinian causes, and also purged pro-Palestinian accounts.

Elon Musk is not the saviour that many idolize him to be.

As I reported on previously, he is largely in alignment with globalist agendas espoused by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and other globalist outfits.

You can learn about his early background which includes how In-Q-Tel, the investment arm of the CIA, invested in his companies.

What would this section be without inserting our common denominator, Israel’s Mossad, into the mix?

Maxwell with Elon Musk at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2014. Photo source and credit: Kevin Mazur/VF14/WireImage/Getty Images via The Cut.

When the photo from above surfaced in 2020, Musk downplayed it by stating that he “didn’t know Ghislaine at all” (archived here) and that he had been “photobombed” by the Jeffrey Epstein associate at that party.

Musk statement appears blatantly false, as a Vanity Fair staff member at the time who stood next to Maxwell and Musk said that the pair had chatted together; Ms. Maxwell had also asked the tech billionaire if there was a way to remove oneself from the internet and encouraged him to destroy the internet, according to a New York Times article.

In addition, Jeffrey Epstein had helped to set up Elon’s brother, Kimbal Musk, with a girlfriend in effort to get close to the Tesla founder. “Jeffrey Epstein was in regular contact with Elon's brother Kimbal Musk, the tech millionaire turned restaurateur who serves on the boards of his older brother's companies Tesla and SpaceX,” a Business Insider investigation found.

A July 17, 2019 article from Vanity Fair stated that at a dinner in Palo Alto hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman for the MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden, Musk had introduced Jeffrey Eptstein to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk rebuked the claim in an email, stating “I don’t recall introducing Epstein to anyone, as I don’t know the guy well enough to do so, Epstein is obviously a creep and Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine.”

But, Musk also admitted that he was at Epstein’s house in Manhattan for about 30 minutes in the middle of the afternoon with Talulah [Riley].

Whether Musk was somehow compromised by any of Epstein’s honey trap operations is difficult to ascertain. But the fact that he lied about his associations with both Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell indicates that there’s certainly more to the matter.

Now that Musk has officially endorsed Trump in the U.S. Presidential Election with a possible position in his cabinet, we need to be evermore questioning about his motivations.

Cyber False Flags blamed on Iran

On October 3, I posted an opinion article called Is an Israel-US Cyber False Flag blamed on Iran Imminent?

In that piece I also linked to two addenda from another post, Cyber Attack Crisis, in which I showcase two separate so-called cyber hacks on Trump’s campaign by Iran.

The allegations by Trump and his campaign are absolutely ludicrous and ill-founded, as I exposed in those addenda.

Either Trump is being conned into believing that Iran has actually hacked his Presidential Campaign and is planning to assassinate him, he is totally clueless, or he is playing along with a deceitful script concocted by U.S and Israeli intelligence.

As Israel’s Netanyahu is now facing a multi-front (Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran) war without firm support from the U.S. Military suggests that the Rothschild nation will have to resort to more dirty tricks in order to achieve its objectives, hence a false flag cyber attack.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this occurs or not.

Closing Remarks

What will play out in the coming weeks and months will help to piece out the larger puzzle.

Personally, my instincts are telling me that with the monumental efforts being rolled out into making Trump appear as the saviour of the American Republic coupled with the very sophisticated level of deception leads me to conclude that Trump will be confirmed in the upcoming [s]election.

I am certainly not suggesting that a Kamala Harris would be better; au contraire, I believe it would spell the end of the American experiment should she take the Oval Office. And Trump could still do less damage than Harris as the 47th President.

But, it seems to me that a Trump Presidency 2.0 will be what Israel wants and has been meticulously planning for a long while.

We are being played like a Grand Stradivarius folks.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

What are your thoughts?

Leave them in the Comments section below.

