Recent news emerging that Israel cannot fight a multi-front war without support from the U.S. Military suggests that the Rothschild nation will have to resort to more dirty tricks in order to achieve its objectives.

The Modern State of Israel’s military is ill-matched against the combined forces of Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria.

Though Israel has recently killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and launched a ground invasion against Lebanon, its military is no match for that of Iran, its principle foe in the region.

Short of employing missiles from its nuclear arsenal, Israel is left at a strategic disadvantage against Iran and its allies.

So, what options does Israel have apart from employing terrorist tactics?

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) military capabilities are sophisticated, but even its Iron Dome cannot protect it from Iran’s long-range missile capabilities which include hypersonic missiles.

Inevitably, Israel will have to depend, as usual, on American support.

Regardless of who prevails in the upcoming U.S. Elections, Washington has always shown its support for Israel. Israel always wins no matter who gets into the Oval Office.

At the moment, however, for the Biden Administration to commit a hefty military package or even ground forces to its Middle Eastern ally would be tantamount to political suicide, given the broader sentiment against war and the $175 billion that has already been funnelled by taxpayers to the meat grinder in the Ukraine.

Image source: Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget – Congressionally Approved Ukraine Aid Totals $175 Billion, May 10, 2024.

Cyber False Flag to the Rescue

As I have been warning about since August of 2023 and up to a recent discussion with guest Terry Wolfe on my podcast, a false flag cyber attack to be blamed on Iran would really serve several purposes.

Apart from its strategic and military objectives, such an attack could also serve as a basis for requiring and Internet ID of sorts or even upcoming CBDCs (which are already being implemented in Israel).

But the shorter-term purpose, here, would be to have an event or incident that could be used to justify even more assistance from the United States which has been tradition for decades already.

In my August 2023 article titled Cyber Attack Crisis, I posited that one of three main boogeymen would serve as the culprit for such a false flag, namely either Russia, China, or Iran.

But lately, it has become much more apparent that they will pin it on Iran, given that doing so will serve multiple objectives. That is why I have been continuously adding addenda to my post about smaller scale false flag cyber attacks which also serve the purpose of predictively programming the idea into the mindset of the masses.

Here are links to the addenda I added about Iran:

These so-called hack attacks are beyond ridiculous. They lack credibility and believability. And that is why I have documented them in anticipation of more upcoming false flags.

I am also speculating that former President Donald Trump is being conned into believing that Iran seeks both to hack his presidential campaign and even to assassinate him.

And that those who are perpetrating this include Israeli (Mossad) & American intelligence along with the help of Big Tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

The cyberwarfare capabilities of both Israel and the United States are formidable.

Add to this Israel’s ties to U.S. intelligence agencies such as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), as well as U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Israel and the United States have also been collaborating with each other through military exercises called Juniper Oak (see also here) which includes the fifth front of cyber[warfare] (with the first four being land, air, sea, space).

A focus area of the collaboration includes that of a bilateral cyber incident response that is “building and maintaining military interoperability and ensuring Israel's qualitative military edge,” states the U.S. Department of Defense brief on the matter.

The U.S. Air Force is also reintroducing warrant officers to work on the cyber front and to assist U.S. Cyber Command operations.

In another brief, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Joint Press Conference With Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, they also stated the need to counter Iran as a cyber threat:

“Now, as you'd expect and you heard the Minister say, much of our discussion today focused on the threats posed by Iran. Iran remains the primary driver of instability in the region and we remain deeply concerned by Iran's support for terrorism, its dangerous proxies, its nuclear advances, its aggression at sea, its cyber threats, and its proliferation of attack drones and advanced conventional weapons.”

As I have mentioned before, while Russia, China, and Iran do have their own cyberwarfare capabilities, their alleged cyberattacks thus far have proven to be mostly fairy tales – as I have exposed them to be.

To conclude, it is increasingly reasonable to foresee that some kind of false flag cyber incident is likely to occur in the coming weeks or months that will showcase Iran as the main culprit.

What are your thoughts?

