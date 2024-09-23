20. Building a Cyber-Resistance against Technocracy Tyrants, w/Gabriel

Welcome to the twentieth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Gabriel

The lyrics from the Rockwell’s 1983 song resonate today just as they did when they were written over four decades ago, especially given the massive increases in surveillance which have resulted in an all-out assault on our privacy.

Over this time period, we have ceded so much of our personal information over to Big Tech, the government, and other unscrupulous actors, and it shows little signs of stopping any time soon.

We thus must ask ourselves: How do we stop it, or at least slow it down?

Well, this podcast is about that. First though, we need to become more aware and cognizant of just how much of our personal information is being voluntarily shared, leaked, stolen, and exploited and by whom in order to know how to better safeguard it.

Gabriel is a talented expert in all things cybersecurity, Digital ID, tech laws & standards, and other “tools of the technocracy,” as he likes to call them.

Have a listen at this fascinating podcast which can help you better understand what, and who, we are up against, and what solutions are available to help us build our digital armour against technocracy tyrants.

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

“ Personhood Credentials” – a cloaked moniker for Digital IDs?

During the podcast, I cited articles from both CNET and ReclaimTheNet.org which describe an ambitious project that appears to be one whose goal is to bring about a Digital or Internet ID.

Both articles link to the research paper which explores this potential Digital ID project which was authored by people from Microsoft, Open AI, MIT, Harvard & Oxford.

What caught my attention in the article and paper is the mention of Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society (cyber.harvard.edu) – who were actually a group I identified as authors/participants in Canada’s infamous Bill C-63 censorship bill.

So, that’s a MAJOR red flag for me, especially given the fact that they identify themselves as an organisation that seeks to devise a “governance structure for the internet.”

Listen to Gabriel’s thoughts about this project and its participants from the 23:36 mark in the podcast.

Google & OpenID trying to create web-based “digital credentials”

What would censorship and Digital IDs be without a little help from Big Tech?

During our talk, I asked Gabriel to comment on the technical aspects of what Google seems to want to accomplish with its project to develop web-based “digital credentials” via its Chrome browser – the most widely used web browser in the world.

For background information, I cited yet another article from ReclaimTheNet.org: Google Meets Digital ID as Chrome Pushes Controversial Tech.

To put it simply, Google is developing this web-based “digital credentials” system into their API (application programming interface) whereby websites would require these digital credentials found in their Google wallets – which are initially sourced from a national ID card or driver’s license.

The article says that this new API relies on OpenID, an authentication protocol developed by the OpenID Foundation that has Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Verizon, Capital One, Visa, Mastercard among its corporate board members. Such members, needless to say, seem quite significant and noteworthy.

Also, given that the Chrome browser is integrated in most Smart Phones – whose operating system, Android, is also made by Google, this could pose a threat to users’ privacy and accessibility should the project see light.

Gabriel thus provides his technical insights regarding this project (listen from the 31:41 mark).

Multi-Country Coordinated Effort to Criminalise Free Speech and Crush Dissent

Another egregious power grab effort we talked about was one related to the UK’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU).

I tweeted about this on Sept. 16 warning of its secretive nature and detrimental outcomes, should its aims be pursued unimpeded.

GreenMedInfo recently published a good piece exposing the scheme: Breaking: International Governments Are Criminalizing Free Speech Through Global Coordination; New Files Expose Plot.

The United States, Canada, Australia, and other countries feature among partners in this secretive endeavour:

Here are a few screenshots that highlight the participants – which include NATO, NGOs, and the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)) involved in the project along with Key Takeaways:

With all the madness surrounding online censorship in the UK in recent months along with the imprisonment of individuals for their online posts, it’s perhaps easy to see where some of these egregious government clamp downs are coming from.

Listen from the 59:09 mark to get Gabriel’s analysis on this subject.

The United Nations’ Cybercrime Treaty

Finally, we have the United Nations’ effort – one of many – to clamp down on free speech.

Since 2021, the UN has been working on this “Cybercrime Treaty” called the Convention on Combating Cybercrime (click for PDF) and they just concluded a session last month on it in New York.

In a nutshell, it appears to just be yet another a mass surveillance grab.

The Brownstone Institute recently published an article titled The Foreboding UN Convention on Cybercrime which showcases the brashness of the supranational outfit’s bold effort to police speech around the world under the pretext of cybersecurity.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) wrote about this treaty back in 2022, stating:

“EFF and Human Rights Watch, along with nearly 130 organizations and academics working in 56 countries, regions, or globally, urged members of the Ad Hoc Committee responsible for drafting a potential United Nations Cybercrime Treaty to ensure human rights protections are embedded in the final product. The first session of the Ad Hoc Committee is scheduled to begin on January 17th.”

There are multiple red flags with regards to this “Cybercrime Treaty” and Gabriel helps us understand it a little better (listen from the 1:07:23 mark).

In this segment, Gabriel mentioned that he listened to a recent informative podcast on the treaty by Lawfare Daily which can be accessed hereunder:

Rabbit Shorts

Social Engineers & The Cyber War

We often here about the social engineering that takes place online, particularly on social media platforms like X.

But who are these “social engineers?”

In Gabriel’s recent article The Cyber Rebellion Won't Be Tokenized he links to a fascinating article on the subject which explores the phenomenon.

This all ties into a greater “mind war” or “Cyber War,” as Gabriel puts it.

This clip introduces us to these important concepts that may very well be surreptitiously nudging our online responses and behaviours.

How to Prepare for a Coming Cyber Outage?

In this clip, Gabriel offers some advice on how to prepare for a possible cyber outage – whether it be a cyber attack or simply the electrical grid & internet going down for a few days or longer.

Signing Off

Special thanks to Gabriel for his insights talk.

You can learn more about his great work via the following resources:

What are your thoughts on the topics discussed in this podcast? What steps have you been taking to resist against the Technocracy? Please share your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

What are your thoughts on anything discussed in this podcast? Please leave them below in the Comments section.

