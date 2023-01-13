Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TPVR1's avatar
TPVR1
Jan 13, 2023

Excellent research, Dan. Consistent with a lot of my own findings, but at a much greater level of research/effort. A valuable resource for any critical thinker!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dan Fournier
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Jan 20, 2023

Very ambitious and comprehensive writing here, Dan. Brave too. I enjoy your work; it's important.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dan Fournier and others
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Fournier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture