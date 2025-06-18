35. Banker Wars, Philanthropaths, & Monetary Resets, w/Maneco64

Welcome to the thirty-fifth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Mario Innecco (a.k.a. Maneco64)

Based in the UK, Mario Innecco (a.k.a. Maneco64) has a very popular YouTube channel covering economics, the financial markets, precious metals, and geopolitics.

Born in Brazil, and with a background in finance and economics, Mario worked as a government bonds, futures and options broker for 20 years in the City of London. His clients were institutional players like banks, hedge funds, and mutual funds from all over the world.

He also worked in the banking sector in Switzerland.

In this podcast, we largely explore the different facets of the current monetary reset taking place, including the markets, geopolitics, war, the bankers, the City of London, and more.

Show Time Stamps

[ 00:00 to 00:50] Podcast intro.

[ 00:51 to 02:32] Welcoming my guest Mario ( @maneco1964 on X) with a short bio .

[ 02:33 to 05:11] We begin with me reading how Grok, X’s Ai engine, described @Maneco1964 as per his recent X posts. I ask him whether he agrees with Grok.

[ 05:12 to 09:31] As Mario worked in the City of London , I had to ask him about his experience of years working there. He did so and also provided some brief, but relevant historical tidbits on the square-mile financial district, including that it is the location of the Bank of England . (see Show Notes below for a section on the City of London to learn more about this topic)

[ 09:32 to 12:48] Here, I thanked my guest for having recommended many insightful books on his show – two of which I bought and am currently reading. (see Show Notes below for details on these recommended books)

[ 12:49 to 21:25] Next, we shift to geopolitics and war . Amidst the three hot wars that are currently taking place and Britain’s involvement in all arenas (along with the United States), I ask Mario to answer a question he himself posed on his own X post which was “What has it got to do with the UK?” in reference to an FT article stating that the UK was moving jets to the Middle East. Notably in this segment, Mario mentioned that even thought the British Empire itself may not be as strong as it once was, its Financial Empire is still very strong , commanding trillions of dollars (in trade and finance).

[ 21:26 to 25:21] I then ask Mario his take on whether or not the Anglo-American Special Relationship is still strong or if it is fading. (see Show Notes below for more details on this subject)

[ 25:22 to 29:19] As my guest was born and raised in Brazil , I ask him for his assessment on whether the South American country is leaning more towards the East (with BRICS and the Global South ) or keeping its strong alignment with the West, or both . As Mario mentioned in this segment, it is also noteworthy that there’s an upcoming BRICS Summit meeting to be held in Brazil this July.

[ 29:20 to 34:10] The next topic of importance we covered was that of the monetary reset currently taking place. I thus asked my guest what he sees happening with the four big currencies , namely the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese Yen, and the British pound , along with what’s likely to come in the coming decades.

[ 34:11 to 42:12] My next question focused on the “ banker owners ,” i.e., the rich families that own the largest amount of shares in the central banks such as the Fed. Mario mentioned a very relevant interview between G. Edward Griffin (author of the book on the U.S. Federal Reserve called The Creature from Jekyll Island) and Norman Dodd that he just happened to mention in his broadcast from that day (the day we recorded this podcast). That i nterview basically revealed that the foundations of the Rockefellers, Carnegies, and those rich families have tremendous power over the governments and their military outfits . I also asked Mario whether or not he had heard about an outfit called Arabella Advisors (network) which he responded in the negative. Arabella, is a company that provides services to foundations for “effective philanthropy.” These philanthropies founded by rich families yield a lot of power over governments, business, and the military. So, I basically ask Mario what it will take to curtail their power . Going after the BIS would be one way, he explained. (see Show Notes below under the section ‘Philanthropaths’ for more details on this subject).

[ 42:13 to 48:44] Next we tackle the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) which is the central bank of central banks that is arguably the most powerful financial institution in the world even though it is super low-profile. I thus ask my guest what it will take for the masses around the world to become more aware of this infamous institution that has been financially enslaving us for nearly a century. (see Show Notes below for more details on the BIS)

[ 48:45 to 53:47] As Mario is an expert on precious metals , especially gold and silver , I ask him for his insights about them. Since these markets are highly manipulated (to keep gold and silver prices suppressed) , I ask my guest whether he thinks this rigging will continue, and what it would take for it to stop.

[ 53:48 to 58:17] For my final question, I focus on Japan . I began by stating how baffled I was that Japan – who has the highest government debt to GDP ratio in the world (at 237%) with its central bank (the Bank of Japan) owning over 50% of its debt (government bonds) can keep sustaining low rates on their bonds. Accordingly, I ask Mario why their bond market hasn’t imploded yet. He did mention that it will eventually implode.

[ 58:18 to 58:55] Lastly, Mario shares where people can follow his work. (see related section below in the Show Notes for Mario’s contact links)

[59:06 to 1:01:47] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.

Show Notes

Recommended Books

During the podcast, I thanked Mario for recommending so many good books on his YouTube show.

Though he has recommended so many, I merely mentioned the following two which I have purchased and am in the process of reading. So far, I think they are both excellent works which I highly recommend.

The first one is Tower of Basel by Adam Lebor (2014) which focuses on the history and inner-workings of the most secretive and powerful bank in the world – The Bank for International Settlements, or BIS.

EMPIRE OF “THE CITY” The Secret History of British Financial Power by E.C. Knuth (first published in 1944) is the second book we discussed and which I highly recommend, as it provides essential background reading about the City of London and how the British imperialists use the financial center to exert its supremacy across the globe.

The City of London

As Mario worked in the City of London – the belly of the beast, so to speak – for many years, I had to ask him about his experience on this. Be sure to watch the related Rabbit Short video clip linked below for this particular segment, as I combined two different segments from the interview.

For those not entirely familiar with “The City,” it is basically one of two main financial centers in the world, with the other being Wall Street in New York City.

David Icke made an introductory video way back in 1999 about the City of London which is well worth the watch:

The City of London’s history is quite long and fascinating with its initial roots stemming from William the Conqueror in 1066 who had basically given the City of London its sovereignty (like Mario mentioned during our talk).

As Mario also mentioned, the Bank of England is located in the City of London, making its debut in 1694.

He gave a small sampling of its roots with William of Orange (William III of England), the husband of Queen Mary II, whereby the ruling monarchs had to raise funds in order to allow the English government to wage war against France.

To offer more history on the subject, I will include a link to a section (Hidden History: All Wars are Banker Wars & The Bank of England) from a prior 3-part series of mine for those who are interested in learning more about the British central bank’s history (click on the image to access it):

In short, though the financial district known as the City of London is a hub of trade and finance for legitimate business, it concurrently is one that is reputed to be the center from which a lot of nefarious plans (particularly wars) are conceived many of which are in line with objectives to maintain British supremacy.

The aforementioned book THE EMPIRE OF “THE CITY” is a great place to start should one be inclined to venture into the early roots of that part of their dark history.

Is the Anglo-American Special Relationship coming to an end?

In a prior podcast with filmmaker and author of the book New World Order: A Strategy of Imperialism Sean Stone, I had asked him whether he thought the special relationship between the UK and the US was fading. You can listen to his response (from the 8:55 to 12:50 mark).

I asked my current guest Mario a question of the same nature. So be sure to listen to this segment from the 21:26 mark.

Philanthropaths

During the podcast I referred to the rich family elite who run nefarious philanthropic foundations as “philanthropaths” which can be defined as follows:

In our talk, Mario mentioned a famous interview which I happened to watch just a couple of months earlier. It was an interview between G. Edward Griffin and Norman Dodd:

In a nutshell, their talk basically revealed that the foundations of the Rockefellers, Carnegies, and those rich families who basically are the major shareholders in the Fed and other central banks, and have tremendous power over the government, including their military.

More specifically, and for those inclined to dig deeper into these tax-exempt foundations, feel free to read the TAX-EXEMPTION FOUNDATIONS Report from 1954 (click link for full PDF report).

Though the video from above is fairly old, it is still extremely relevant today. Only now, the “philanthropic” organisations run by the rich “elite” form a much larger and more powerful network of influence.

They are far from being all benevolent as they claim to be. Rather, even though they disguise themselves as non-profit outfits, they actually make millions in profits through cross-investments in each other along with avoiding taxes in tax havens.

During the podcast I mentioned a four part tweet (post n X) I had recently made which referenced an excellent video documentary on these “philanthropies” titled THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL -PART 7, Philanthropy or Money Laundering which I highly recommend you watch (click the following image to do so):

In the video documentary above, there’s mention of a highly interconnected network called Arabella Advisors.

I asked Mario if he had ever heard of this group which he responded in the negative. I therefore, recommended that he should look into them, as should you.

Arabella Advisors Network

Though not very recent, the aforementioned documentary provides a good overview of Arabella Advisors, a for-profit consulting company providing “strategic guidance for effective philanthropy” launched in 2005 by former Clinton administration appointee Eric Kessler.

They have funded over 150 projects for clients worth in excess of 100 billion dollars.

For a more recent glimpse into on how this network of wealthy donors operate to push their nefarious agendas, look no further than the so-called “NoKings movement” which involves thousands of planned, often violent, demonstrations across the United States attacking the Trump Administration’s efforts to control the immigration assault.

In my recent four part tweet on the subject, I linked to lists of specific organisations involved who have donated dark money to fund these protests.

Apart from the usual suspects in George Soros, Bill Gates, the Rockefellers, even banks such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs (through their own foundations) were contributors. Here are lists you can access to verify the names of the foundations involved:

Here is but a partial sampling of the foundations involved in the Arabella network:

Screenshot showing an example of how one philanthropic foundation spreads its money – in this case to support depopulation efforts (taken from the documentary THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL – PART 7, Philanthropy or Money Laundering).

Here’s another screenshot from the documentary showing hundreds of millions of dollars being funnelled for the same “reproductive health” cause (i.e., depopulation efforts) by many of the generous foundations listed above:

One may also wonder why companies like Walmart and big U.S. banks like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are funding Arabella?

Seamus Bruner also provided a multi-thread post on X exposing members of the Arabella network.

Exposing & Taking on the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Since we need to expose what the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is really all about and how they exert their power over our central banks, I am including hereunder an illustration of how they do this (for Canada) with my two related article on the subject.

The first one shows how the BIS’ Basel Committee was spawn in 1974 with the help of our very own former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau for this very purpose and the devastating effect it has had on Canada since then. Simply click on the images to access the articles:

During the podcast I mentioned an Australian politician, Gerard Rennick, who dared to ask about the BIS, questioning how their central bank (the Reserve Bank of Australia, or RBA) is permitted to collude with the BIS. Here is the clip that shows the brave politician in action:

As Mario alluded to in the podcast, the BIS enjoys total immunity – as I have detailed in my prior articles such as this one.

Here’s a small sampling of what current (and former) employees (including all the central bank governors) of the BIS and the institution itself enjoy [with emphasis added in red underlining]:

An excellent video introduction about the BIS was made by StephanSmitFX and can be viewed hereunder:

Rabbit Shorts

How to Defeat the BIS?

In this clip, Mario explains how we can make more people aware of the nefarious Bank for International Settlements (BIS) that has been financially enslaving the global masses for decades, and how we can defeat them.

The City of London

For the second clip, my guest describes how it was like working in the belly of the beast - the City of London, along with a bit of its history, and how they are one of the three centers of importance in the world (as the global financial center, with the other two being Washington D.C. for the military and the Vatican for the spiritual center).

Signing Off

You can follow Mario via the following outlets:

