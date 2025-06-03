34. God save Canada! w/Gov

Welcome to the thirty-fourth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.
Guest: @govt_corrupt (a.k.a. “Gov”)
This is Gov’s (as he likes to be called) second appearance on this podcast. For the first one, check out episode 16. Government or Anarcho-Capitalism? w/Gov from July of 2024.
In this second podcast with Gov, we focus on recent happenings in Canada including the federal [s]election, Prime Minister Mark Carney, King Charles’ visit and throne speech in Parliament, Alberta separation, the destruction of the middle class, and more.
Show Time Stamps
[00:00 to 00:50] Podcast intro.
[00:51 to 01:47] Welcoming my guest Gov (@govt_corrupt on X).
[01:48 to 05:30] We begin with me reading how Grok, X’s Ai engine, described Gov as per his recent X posts. I ask Gov whether he agrees with Grok.
[05:31 to 11:39] Next, I ask Gov’s take about the recent Canadian federal [s]election, including some funny business regarding vote counts. In his response, Gov mentioned that he had predicted way back in 2019 that Mark Carney would eventually replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister.
[11:47 to 18:18] Sticking with the federal election, I posited that the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) and its leader Pierre Poilievre purposely ran a poor election campaign as instructed by those who control them. I thus ask Gov his take on the CPC’s dismal performance.
[18:19 to 24:15] The following segment focused on the Monarchy, King Charles III and the recent throne speech he gave in the Canadian Parliament. Gov didn’t mince words on the monarchy and King Charles, particularly how hypocritical he’s been on the Climate Change and net zero scams. (also see a short video clip excerpt from this segment with the link in the Rabbit Shorts section below)
[24:16 to 28:20] Following up on the Monarchy, I ask Gov how Canada could rid itself of the British Crown. Interestingly, Gov mentioned a famous photograph whereby banskter kingpin Sir Evelyn de Rothschild once poked then Prince Charles in the chest reminding him of who is the real boss; Gov also implied that Charles is just a “shell for the central banking cabal.” (see Show Notes below for the photo and additional info on this)
[28:21 to 41:44] Next, we focus Canada-US relations & Canada-EU relations. I first made two observations. First, that Carney recently promised additional funding to NATO to support Ukraine which is on top of nearly $8 billion already sent to the corrupt nation. Next, I also mentioned that Canada has recently joined with 32 other countries called the 'Coalition of the Willing' in this same insane endeavour which is to fund and arm the Ukraine for what amounts to perpetual war. I thus ask Gov whether he see’s Carney’s Liberal Government aligning itself more with Europe (even though the vast majority of our trade – roughly 75.9% - lies with the United States) and what implications and aftermath may ensue in such a scenario. After talking economics regarding this issue, I then pressed Gov further on the politics of it. Gov mentioned the fact that Carney holds multiple European citizenships and that he’s lived there for over a decade. I also mentioned that like Gov, who had predicted Carney would become PM way back in 2019, I also saw the writing on the wall last Fall and that I had thus prepared a 6,000-word article which I published the day the former central banker took the helm.
[41:45 to 52:56] For my next question, I referred to how Carney’s Liberal Government has failed to produce an budget for the current fiscal year and get it approved by Parliament (as it should be). I further mentioned that I was reading an article from iPolitics.ca which stated that according to the government’s estimates, total spending is set to rise to $486.9 billion during the current fiscal year, marking an 8.4 per cent increase from last year. That number – nearly half a trillion dollars is massive given that our external debt is about 1.2 trillion. I thus ask Gov if he thinks they are even legally allowed to not produce a budget – for which he responded that they don’t even respect laws in the first place; following up to get his take as to why they are doing this and where the government will actually collect this insane amount of funds for their envisaged expenditures. (see a related section in the Show Notes below for more details on this topic)
[52:57 to 1:02:45] For my next question I asked Gov to speculate as to why exactly Mark Carney was put in place as Prime Minister of Canada and which agendas his administration is likely to push.
[1:02:46 to 1:05:30] Next, I asked a two-part question about the Alberta separatism movement starting with if Gov sees it as a attainable, and whether the international banking cabal who really run our nation would even allow for it.
[1:05:31 to 1:08:03] To wrap things up I ask my guest for his final thoughts and how we can counter this tyranny that is currently holding Canada hostage.
[1:08:05 to 1:08:44] Lastly, Gov shares where people can follow his work. (see related section below in the Show Notes)
[1:08:45 to 1:11:22] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.
Show Notes
King Charles comes to Canada
During the podcast I asked Gov his take on the recent visit by the King of Canada, namely Charles the III (listen from the 18:19 mark).
I also pressed my guest on what he thought the intent was behind Charles’ recent throne speech given in Parliament which can be viewed hereunder:
Interestingly, while speaking of Charles, Gov mentioned an infamous photograph (below) whereby the late banking cartel kingpin Sir Evelyn de Rothschild previously reminded the then Prince who was really in charge:
Where’s the Budget?
Mark Carney’s Liberal Government budget (for the current fiscal year) – or lack of it – was in focus during our talk.
I mentioned that the government has actually not tabled a budget (in Parliament) and despite this, they had nonetheless issued a colossal spending plan – to the tune of nearly half a trillion dollars ($486.9 billion to be precise), an 8.4 per cent increase from last year.
I stressed the fact that that number – nearly half a trillion dollars is massive given that our external debt is about $1.2 trillion dollars.
Put differently, the current $486.9 spending plan by the Liberal Government amounts to the equivalent of over 40% of all the debt Canada has incurred since 1867.
To give an idea about how such spending hurts Canadian taxpayers, it should be noted that for the fiscal year 2023-2024, the interest expense (servicing costs incurred on our debt) sat at $46.5 billion.
Bank of Canada Money Printers go Brrrr
Part of our discussion also focused on where the nearly half a trillion dollars (for the current fiscal year) our reckless Liberal Government plans on spending – without an actual budget – will come from.
Of course taxpayers are always on the hook for of this, but much comes from actually borrowing money into the future with the help of our central bank.
So, my guest and I exchanged on how our central bank, the Bank of Canada, has had an awful track record – including when Mark Carney served as its Governor from 2008 to 2013 – with regards to increasing our money supply, a.k.a. money printing.
I mentioned that during the Covid-19 scamdemic alone, the Bank of Canada had increased the money supply by nearly half a trillion dollars to which Gov added that from 2019 to 2022 the figure actually amounted to an astonishing 46% increase in M2.
For those interested in learning more about the recklessness and arguable criminality of our central bank, the Bank of Canada, I would invite you to read two of my Substack articles on them by clicking on the images below.
Rabbit Shorts
You can't hate these people enough!
In this clip, Gov gives his take on King Charles recent visit to Canada and his throne speech at Parliament.
SCREW THE BUDGET, we're just gonna SPEND LIKE DRUNKEN SAILORS
In this clip, Gov explains how the reckless Canadian Liberal Government will spend nearly half a trillion dollars (this year alone) which it doesn't have, putting Canadians on the hook for the bill.
Carney Carnage - the Continued Destruction of the Middle Class in Canada
In this third and final clip, Gov explains how Prime Minister Carney's plan is to continue to eviscerate middle class citizens in Canada through heinous means. God help our country!
Note that during the podcast, my guest mentioned how the rampant immigration is also a contributing factor to increases in housing prices, high unemployment levels, and the overall impoverishment of Canadian citizens. Accordingly, have a look at the following comments and graph posted on X (archived here) which attests to this immigration policy:
“Man, I wonder why housing is so unaffordable and why Canadian teenagers can't find jobs.
It's a real head scratcher.”
For more details on the rampant immigration issue, Canadian podcaster Clyde do Something just reported on this today: Canada Immigration Is Out of Control.
On a related note, I had previously published an article exactly one year ago (June 3, 2024) titled Canada’s Carbon Colony: You will Not own a Home, nor be Happy showing how Carney’s carbon tax plantation will essentially shut young Canadians out of the housing market. So, have a look if you can stomach it.
Signing Off
You can follow Gov on X via https://x.com/govt_corrupt.
What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast?
Should Canada find a way to rid itself of the Monarchy?
What was Mark Carney installed as Prime Minister for?
Could Alberta actually separate from Canada?
Can you or your children afford to buy a home?
Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.
Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:
I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:
Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:
See you next time.
