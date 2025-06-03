34. God save Canada! w/Gov

Welcome to the thirty-fourth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: @govt_corrupt (a.k.a. “Gov”)

This is Gov’s (as he likes to be called) second appearance on this podcast. For the first one, check out episode 16. Government or Anarcho-Capitalism? w/Gov from July of 2024.

In this second podcast with Gov, we focus on recent happenings in Canada including the federal [s]election, Prime Minister Mark Carney, King Charles’ visit and throne speech in Parliament, Alberta separation, the destruction of the middle class, and more.

Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

King Charles comes to Canada

During the podcast I asked Gov his take on the recent visit by the King of Canada, namely Charles the III (listen from the 18:19 mark).

I also pressed my guest on what he thought the intent was behind Charles’ recent throne speech given in Parliament which can be viewed hereunder:

Interestingly, while speaking of Charles, Gov mentioned an infamous photograph (below) whereby the late banking cartel kingpin Sir Evelyn de Rothschild previously reminded the then Prince who was really in charge:

Where’s the Budget?

Mark Carney’s Liberal Government budget (for the current fiscal year) – or lack of it – was in focus during our talk.

I mentioned that the government has actually not tabled a budget (in Parliament) and despite this, they had nonetheless issued a colossal spending plan – to the tune of nearly half a trillion dollars ($486.9 billion to be precise), an 8.4 per cent increase from last year.

I stressed the fact that that number – nearly half a trillion dollars is massive given that our external debt is about $1.2 trillion dollars.

Put differently, the current $486.9 spending plan by the Liberal Government amounts to the equivalent of over 40% of all the debt Canada has incurred since 1867.

To give an idea about how such spending hurts Canadian taxpayers, it should be noted that for the fiscal year 2023-2024, the interest expense (servicing costs incurred on our debt) sat at $46.5 billion.

Bank of Canada Money Printers go Brrrr

Part of our discussion also focused on where the nearly half a trillion dollars (for the current fiscal year) our reckless Liberal Government plans on spending – without an actual budget – will come from.

Of course taxpayers are always on the hook for of this, but much comes from actually borrowing money into the future with the help of our central bank.

So, my guest and I exchanged on how our central bank, the Bank of Canada, has had an awful track record – including when Mark Carney served as its Governor from 2008 to 2013 – with regards to increasing our money supply, a.k.a. money printing.

I mentioned that during the Covid-19 scamdemic alone, the Bank of Canada had increased the money supply by nearly half a trillion dollars to which Gov added that from 2019 to 2022 the figure actually amounted to an astonishing 46% increase in M2.

For those interested in learning more about the recklessness and arguable criminality of our central bank, the Bank of Canada, I would invite you to read two of my Substack articles on them by clicking on the images below.

Rabbit Shorts

You can't hate these people enough!

In this clip, Gov gives his take on King Charles recent visit to Canada and his throne speech at Parliament.

SCREW THE BUDGET, we're just gonna SPEND LIKE DRUNKEN SAILORS

In this clip, Gov explains how the reckless Canadian Liberal Government will spend nearly half a trillion dollars (this year alone) which it doesn't have, putting Canadians on the hook for the bill.

Carney Carnage - the Continued Destruction of the Middle Class in Canada

In this third and final clip, Gov explains how Prime Minister Carney's plan is to continue to eviscerate middle class citizens in Canada through heinous means. God help our country!

Note that during the podcast, my guest mentioned how the rampant immigration is also a contributing factor to increases in housing prices, high unemployment levels, and the overall impoverishment of Canadian citizens. Accordingly, have a look at the following comments and graph posted on X (archived here) which attests to this immigration policy:

“Man, I wonder why housing is so unaffordable and why Canadian teenagers can't find jobs. It's a real head scratcher.”

For more details on the rampant immigration issue, Canadian podcaster Clyde do Something just reported on this today: Canada Immigration Is Out of Control.

On a related note, I had previously published an article exactly one year ago (June 3, 2024) titled Canada’s Carbon Colony: You will Not own a Home, nor be Happy showing how Carney’s carbon tax plantation will essentially shut young Canadians out of the housing market. So, have a look if you can stomach it.

Signing Off

You can follow Gov on X via https://x.com/govt_corrupt.

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast?

Should Canada find a way to rid itself of the Monarchy?

What was Mark Carney installed as Prime Minister for?

Could Alberta actually separate from Canada?

Can you or your children afford to buy a home?

Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

1× 0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

Follow me on X and NOSTR.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Here are different ways you can support me:

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.