Mark Carney has long been seen as a rich elite banker and staunch globalist, receiving a fair amount of criticism over the years for his various deeds.

Such rhetoric has certainly increased over the past few months as he’s become front and center in Canadian politics.

While the average Canadian has a rudimentary perspective on Carney – including how he’s a savvy economist and former central bank governor, few are aware of his extensive list of questionable deeds, his true or underlying motivations, and louche allegiances.

This exposition will, therefore, attempt to fill the gap by revealing the obscure side of this enigmatic figure who has just become Canada’s 24th Prime Minister without even holding a seat as a Member of Parliament nor obtaining a single vote in a nation-wide election.

Attending Harvard & Oxford and his Early days at Goldman Sachs

In 1984 at the age of 18, Mark Carney left his home base in Edmonton to attend Harvard University on a partial scholarship.

“He intended to study English literature and math. But while attending lectures by the Canadian-born economist John Kenneth Galbraith, he found a new interest and eventually majored in economics, graduating with high honours,” states Julia Belluz from Reader’s Digest Canada.

John Kenneth Galbraith was one of the most widely read economists in the United States and was even an advisor to John F. Kennedy. Such a prominent figure would have undoubtedly left an indelible impression on the young Carney who was known around campus for being a bright and disciplined student.

But with elevated costs for Harvard, Carney needed to take time off to build up his tuition fund before returning, and eventually graduating with high honours earning his Bachelors degree in Economics in 1988.

The high cost of his U.S. education drove him to his first job as an analyst in the credit department for Goldman Sachs in 1989, progressively rising through the ranks in their London and Tokyo offices.

A few years later in 1991, the 26-year old Carney pursued his post-graduate studies at the University of Oxford, earning his Masters at St. Peter's College in 1993 and his doctorate from Nuffield College in 1995, both in economics.

It was at Oxford where Carney shaped his thinking on economic policy and where he also met and married his wife Diana Fox.

Cutting his teeth at Goldman Sachs

Upon earning his Ph.D from Oxford in 1995, Carney returned to Goldman Sachs working in London, New York, Boston, and eventually in Toronto.

He spent a total of 13 years at the investment banking firm, progressively holding more senior positions including co-head of sovereign risk (for Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Executive Director for emerging debt capital markets, and Managing Director for investment banking.

Of particular note, Carney gained experience in assisting post-apartheid South Africa’s integration into international bonds.

He also reportedly played a role in the 1998 Russian financial crisis which saw the nation default on its debt and its Central Bank suffer a fierce devaluation of their currency, the ruble.

At the time, Goldman Sachs earned tens of millions in fees as it was advising Russia on managing its sovereign debt, helping it to issue $1.25 billion in bonds. Though the debt practically became worthless by August due to the default, the investment bank said that its losses were “absolutely minimal.”

That being said, it remains unclear what direct involvement Mark Carney may have had in those two dealings.

There’s little doubt that during his tenure at Goldman Sachs, Carney developed key relationships with other prominent bankers, financiers, and other power players of high finance. Some of those figures and relationships will be referenced later in this post.

Governor of the Bank of Canada

Having left Goldman Sachs in 2003, Carney joined the Bank of Canada as co-Deputy Governor alongside David Longworth. And in October of the following year, he was appointed as Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Finance.

On October 4, 2007, Carney was announced as the next Governor of the Bank of Canada.

During his five-year tenure as Governor for the Bank of Canada commencing in early 2008, Mark Carney oversaw monetary policy at the central bank which entailed a significant expansion in credit amidst a general lack of trust in the banking sector following the 2007-2008 Financial Crisis.

While he kept interest rates low to try to offset financial ills plaguing the Canadian economy, Carney also pursued unprecedented stimulus policies in addition to fostering a broader alignment with international banking outfits such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

It is largely with the latter, the BIS – the central bank of central banks, with whom Carney conspired to pursue monetary policies and green banking schemes which have led to, and further exacerbated Canada’s financial predicament. Some of these, lesser-known, machinations will be further outlined and examined below.

It should also be emphasised that during his stint as Governor of the Bank of Canada, Carney actually opposed a proposal called the Volcker rule which sought to prevent deposit-taking banks and firms from making bets with their own accounts. This was on the coat tails of the 2007-2008 Financial Crisis which caused outrage and saw large investment banks such as Lehman Brothers go bust due to highly speculative bets. One would think that as Governor for the central bank of Canada, Carney would have taken a more prudent and reasoned approach, wanting to prevent such follies from happening again; but instead, he stubbornly refused to support the Volcker rule – in what can only be interpreted as further protecting his banking buddies on Wall Street and the City of London.

Top Secret Basel Banking

Alongside other member central bank governors of the BIS at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, for their bi-monthly Basel Committee meetings, Carney attended no less than about 60 meetings (from 2008 to 2013) with his international counterparts during his tenure as the Governor for the Bank of Canada.

All of these have been secretive meetings for which not even Canadian elected officials (Members of Parliament) nor appointed officials (Senators) have been privy to. Neither the contents nor the minutes of these meetings are made available to the public, a criticism astutely noted by Australian Senator Gerard Rennick.

What remains quite apparent, however, is that, as per the BIS’ own words, the main purpose of these meetings has always been to build consensus among member central banks. In other words, aligning central bank monetary policies with those of the private international banking cartel takes precedence and priority over members’ respective national interests.

Such policies have been readily apparent given Carney’s various initiatives over the years – not only at the Bank of Canada, but through a multitude of other key roles and positions he has held over the years, as will be further expanded upon below.

Fox Guarding the Hen House (Bank of England, BIS & FSB)

Too big to fail

Mark Carney was appointed as Chairman to the Basel-based FSB on November 4, 2011 – coincidentally the same day in which the body published a list of 29 banks that were considered sufficiently large as to pose a risk to the global economy should they fail.

These are known as global systemically important financial institutions (G-SIFIs) which basically means that they are a list of large banks (G-SIBs) and insurers that are considered “too big to fail.” The FSB updates the list annually with 2024 being the latest version available on their website.

"On the too big to fail point, it's absolutely incumbent on us to be clear that we have all the tools in place to end too big to fail, and that we are making a lot of progress on it but we haven't yet done it for the major institutions," Carney discordantly stated years later in 2017.

Yet that “progress” of ending too big to fail never seems to manifest itself.

In order to avoid bankruptcy in mid-2023, banking giant Credit Suisse, deemed systemically important, received a CHF50bn ($53.7bn) lifeline (liquidity backstop) from the Swiss central bank which ultimately left bondholders high and dry following Switzerland’s decision to wipe out $17bn of debt as it was rescued by UBS with the latter itself receiving a CHF100bn lifeline in the deal.

Too big to jail

Lawyer and financial investigator John Titus’ 2017 documentary All the Plenary’s Men (see also here) not only revealed the extent to which the Bank for International Settlement (BIS)’ FSB helped to cover up for HSBC crimes (helping to launder billions of dollars for Mexican drug cartels) following the 2007-2008 Financial Crisis, but also Mark Carney’s role in ensuring the London-headquartered banking giant would not get prosecuted for its money laundering scandal by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the U.S. who had amassed a mammoth case against them.

Watch the following video from the 21:10 mark to see Carney at his best:

While the specifics of this particular case are rather complex, what must be retained is the fact that Carney was Chairman of the FSB when George Osborne, Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time, sent the DOJ a letter not to prosecute; and, as Titus implies in his documentary, the FSB appears to have entered in secretive talks with the authorities in the U.S. stressing the premise that the banking giant could not be prosecuted due to its status of being systemically important. The prosecution of HSBC could lead to “very serious implications for financial and economic stability,” stated Osborne. And this was enough for the case to be dropped.

Due to its size and international reach, HSBC has always figured among the 29 G-SIB banks.

And given that the BIS (which oversees the FSB) and its employees enjoy total immunity from prosecution due to its special agreement with Switzerland, its premises, documents, and assets are inviolable. That means that all conversations and communications with parties in contact with the BIS and FSB remain strictly confidential – even from governments, law enforcement agencies, and prosecutors.

Bank of England nod & Seizure of Venezuela’s Gold

Craftiness in protecting the banking elite from scrutiny and accountability has its rewards.

It is thus of little wonder why the Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne specifically sought to woo and reward the sly, smooth-talking Canadian for his wits under pressure to serve as the Bank of England’s first foreign Governor in its 319 year history.

Carney served as Governor of the Bank of England from July 1st, 2013 until March 15, 2020.

From left front row, Lew Jacob, U.S. Treasury Secretary, George Osborne Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Mervyn King, Governor of the Bank of England, react, as they take part in the family photo with Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of Canada, top left and Mario Draghi President of the European Central Bank, in the background at the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Aylesbury. May 9, 2013 in Aylesbury, UK. Photo source and credit: Financial Times by Alastair Grant.

Seizure of Venezuela’s Gold

It should be observed that it was Carney who held the reigns of the Bank of England when they chose to refuse to return Venezuela’s gold bullion held at their central bank at the request of the Maduro government.

Ultimately, it was the Bank of England’s decision on whether or not to release the gold back to its South American owner.

Then British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan provided political cover for the bank who is expected to remain politically-neutral on such matters.

On January 25, 2019 Duncan wrote in his diary that he had held a phone call with Mark Carney about Venezuela’s gold, stating:

“I tell Carney that I fully appreciate that, although it’s a decision for the Bank, he needs a measure of political air cover from us. I tell him I will write him the most robust letter I can get through the FCO lawyers, and it will outline the growing doubts over Maduro’s legitimacy and explain that many countries no longer consider him to be the country’s President.”

In 2021, United Nations special rapporteur on sanctions, Alena Douhan, urged the UK “and corresponding banks to unfreeze assets of the Venezuela Central Bank to purchase medicine, vaccines, food, medical and other equipment, spare parts and other essential goods to guarantee humanitarian needs of the people of Venezuela,” states a report from Declassified UK.

A separate report from Declassified UK refers to how Duncan was pleased that Matt Hancock, a Conservative MP, had met with Carney on the matter (with links added):

Duncan concluded: “A Marc Rich oil trader [Duncan] knows how to do business with a Goldman Sachs banker [Carney].”

...

“My God, he loves you. He was effusive. He said he’d been trying to get through to the [Foreign Office] for ages about the Venezuelan gold, and one quick phone call with Alan Duncan fixed it in a trice”, Hancock was reported as saying.

Nearly $2 billion of Venezuela’s gold at the bank was tied up due to legal battles in British courts, largely premised on the United Kingdom recognising Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader over the country’s ruling President Nicolás Maduro.

The Bank of England echoed the sentiment, as per minutes published for a May 19, 2020 meeting of its Court of Directors showing that they indeed did not recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s President:

“13. Any other business

(Sonya Branch joined, Anne Glover left the meeting)



Further to a minute of 10 December 2018, Ms Branch advised Court that lawyers acting for President Maduro’s current (unrecognised) government in Venezuela had made a claim in the UK Court for delivery of gold, currently held by the Bank as custodian for the Central Bank of Venezuela; and an application for an expedited hearing would be heard later in the week. Given its responsibilities as custodian, the Bank would oppose the application and resist the claim on the grounds that the Maduro appointee at the Venezuelan central bank had no authority. Court would be kept informed of developments.”

The extent to which Governor Carney directly played a role in the seizure of Venezuela’s gold is difficult to fully ascertain since the bank scarcely discloses information pertaining to such matters emphasizing that as a custodian, they cannot share details about their clients. Nevertheless, as acting Governor of the Bank of England at the time, he was ultimately in a position to have a final say in the matter.

Still today, such seizures are regarded as nothing less than the looting of a sovereign country’s [gold] assets. And some even wonder whether the Bank of England even holds Venezuela’s gold at all.

The Illusionist: the Great Climate Swindle

Though the Climate Change narrative has been around for decades now – originally monikered as “Global Warming,” it was members from the Club of Rome who really go the ball rolling.

Implemented through decades of false science, bribery, bullying, and coercion, the current phase of the Great Climate Hoax now entails jiggy-rigging the financial system’s plumbing so that trillions of dollars worth of money can flow into the globalists’ coffers.

To achieve such an ambitious undertaking requires the craftiest, shrewdest, and most cunning trickster of them all to pull off. This is were Mark Carney talents enter center stage.

Launching Climate Banking & Finance at the Bank of England

As early as 2019 while in his post as Governor of the Bank of England, Carney announced the implementation of policies and underlying infrastructure poised to radically change the global banking and financial landscape in order to eventually force institutions to disclose their climate-related “risks.”

So grand was this ambition that Carney said it would reallocate as much as $100 trillion (£77tn) in capital and investments globally by 2029.

In that same speech, he talked about “climate stress scenarios” and how there would be “TFCD disclosures of climate risks.”

TFCD stands for Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosures which was created by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a BIS-affiliated institution which Carney happened to Chair from 2011 to 2018.

In Carney’s native Canada, for instance, top banks were already required to document climate disclosures according to TFCD guidelines.

A notice on the TFCD website indicates that since 2023 it would thenceforth be the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation (IFRS) based in London that would takeover the monitoring of the progress of companies’ climate-related disclosures.

In January of 2020, Carney was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Finance Adviser for COP26 (2021 UN Climate Change Conference) to “help build a sustainable financial system to support the transition to a net zero economy.”

“We will work with authorities to commit to pathways to make that [TFCD] reporting mandatory,” Carney stated in February of 2020 alongside European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde.

Alongside his FSB-TCFD buddy Mike Bloomberg whose media company he also happened to chair, Mark Carney is additionally the mastermind behind the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) which was launched in April of 2021 in partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to “coordinate efforts across all sectors of the financial system to accelerate the transition to a net-zero global economy.”

The UNFCCC framework is essentially an international treaty by the United Nations to keep its members focused and aligned on the climate scam.

Chatham House & Bilderberg Meetings

To understand the Great Climate Swindle, one must consider the secretive Bilderberg meetings that have taken place annually since the mid-1950s as a joint project of British and US intelligence.

These meetings take place under Chatham House rules whereby secrecy prevails.

Chatham House, also known as The Royal Institute of International Affairs, is headquartered in London, and Mark Carney conveniently served as one its Presidents until late February of 2025.

A member of Bilderberg’s Steering Committee until January of this year, Carney started attending meetings as early as in 2012. But it was at the tight-lipped 2019 edition while he held the position of Governor of the Bank of England that secretive talks commenced with regards to Climate Change and Sustainability.

Following a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Sustainability was a continued topic on Bilderberg’s 2022 agenda with Carney in attendance while serving as the United Nations’ special envoy on climate action and climate finance, as was the case in 2023 with Energy transition as a key topic of discussion. Unsurprisingly, climate was also on the menu for 2024.

UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Climate Finance

With all those Bilderberg meetings and hobnobbing sessions with banker elites from Old Lady of Threadneedle Street out of the way, Mark Carney left the Square Mile, better known as the City of London, to pursue his climate swindle ambitions on an international scale.

In late 2019 as UN special envoy on climate action and climate finance, the City of London bankster villain would finally get his carte blanche climate license to kill. Well, kill is perhaps a bit of a stretch, but loot not as much. A license to loot. Yes. That sounds more precise.

Though the UN looting pot is already quite hefty, a great swindler knows how to milk more from the tit of the global state and its credulous donors. They do have unlimited funds, after all.

And, nobody does it better than Carney.

You see, in order to build a better world for all, it’s all about having the right values.

Intricate knowledge of banking alchemy also helps, and this is were Carney’s talents shine as bright as a leprechaun's pot of gold.

And to be a proper mountebank requires skills of a master illusionist.

Gone are the days of John Dee and the Creature from Jekyll Island. Today’s knavery involves dupery of the highest order.

This is where climate scenario modeling comes into the fold.

Akin to how modeling was used during the Covid-19 Scamdemic to predict infection rates, deaths, and enact lockdowns which was an utter failure, an analogous prototype is being devised for climate change forecasting.

In Carney’s native Canada, for instance, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) has published a guidance document titled Standardized Climate Scenario Exercise – Draft for consultation (PDF here) which links “climate risks” to financial risks.

And these so-called climate risks are contingent upon scenario narratives which are based on superfluous or unfounded “data,” as stated in their document:

Below 2℃ immediate - an immediate policy action toward limiting average global warming to below 2℃ by 2100. Below 2℃ delayed - a delayed policy action toward limiting average global warming to below 2℃ by 2100. Net-zero 2050 (1.5℃) - a more ambitious immediate policy action scenario to limit average global warming to 1.5℃ by 2100 that includes current net-zero commitments by some countries.

Looking out to the year 2100 is a fool’s errand, and even the third scenario, i.e., attaining a net-zero carbon emissions benchmark by 2050, or 1.5℃ is pure speculative folly.

Carney has been a very strong advocate of the net-zero narrative from its very inception. As Co-Chair for the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), he is at the head of its cultish crusade.

To simplify, under this kind of climate scenario modeling prototype, small and medium sized businesses will ultimately find it increasingly difficult to get loans from financial institutions due to net-zero policies, as they become standard practice.

Along with how commercial banks and insurance companies will be required to incorporate net-zero climate scenario modeling in their policies and standards, individuals will also find it increasingly difficult to obtain mortgages and insurance coverage when seeking to purchase a home, or even an automobile, for that matter.

To make matters worse, these models will also include flooding and wildfire metrics and scenarios, designating certain residential areas as “high risk” and thus uninsurable.

To see this modeling insanity in action look no further than in Australia and New Zealand where coastal areas are already being re-defined as “red zones” under IPCC modeling schemes.

One can only conclude that such kind of sinister trickery is intended to remove property ownership and effectively appropriate land from individuals.

To state that Carney is unaware of such kinds of consequences resulting from his international climate disclosures machinations would be a flagrant lie. He is smart and cunning enough to know.

And from 2020, Carney has pushed for setting up carbon markets whereby companies and even individuals could purchase credits to “offset” their carbon footprints.

With the Institute of International Finance (IIF), a global association of 400 members from the banking, finance, and insurance sectors operating in 60 countries, Carney launched the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets with the end goal of meeting the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

In terms of hypocrisy and profiteering, a heated exchange between Canadian politician Pierre Poilievre and Carney himself revealed that while he supported killing the Northern Gateway Pipeline Project for environmental concerns, Brookfield Corporation – an asset management behemoth which Carney co-Chaired – had billions of dollars in investments in pipeline projects in both Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

Mark Carney was until very recently Chair and Head of Transition Investing of Brookfield Asset Management which is focused on “mobilizing finance, both public and private, to invest in the transition in emerging markets.”

In the absence of public financial disclosures – which are required for public office holders and Members of the House of Commons in order to avoid conflicts of interests, it is difficult to ascertain whether or not Carney holds financial interests in these transitory energy markets or other assets or positions. Furthermore, the firm’s former Chair has not been completely honest as to why Brookfield’s headquarters has been moved from Toronto to New York.

Looking at the bigger picture, all these climate schemes are nothing more than a massive wealth transfer mechanism from commoners to the globalist elite that has been decades in the making.

Only now, it is accelerating at a blazing pace – thanks in large part to Mark Carney’s relentless efforts, as the middle class gets wiped out of existence.

Climate Change Cartel Mind Map. Image source: by the author via Canada’s Carbon Colony: You will Not own a Home, nor be Happy.

Hail to Old Money: The Rothschilds & Rockefeller Connections

As if Mark Carney didn’t have enough under his climate belt, having served as Co-Chair of the Rothschild-led Council for Inclusive Capitalism represents yet another means by which to propagate his climate swindle.

Only this time, it is for none other than the infamous European money lenders, the stinking rich Rothschilds, to whom he obligingly panders and prostrates himself to.

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism was spearheaded by Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild, wife of the man who controlled the British wing of the red shield empire, namely Sir Evelyn de Rothschild.

In 2015 she boasted that the outfit had leaders representing over $25 trillion – almost a third of all global institutional assets under management. That figure has since ballooned to over $59 trillion in the quest for the net-zero madness and to “finance the climate transition.” So money talks, while governments and monarchs listen and regurgitate.

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild reminding then Prince Charles who’s the boss in London back in 2015. Photo source: The Washington Post.

The courtship stretches back over a decade ago, as it was Carney who delivered the keynote speech at their first conference hosted by E.L. Rothschild in June of 2015 in the City of London, and even earlier in 2014.

Though some of their materials and public comments are openly shared, the contents of their secretive meetings and exchanges are not, as they are, of course, “subject to the Chatham House rule.”

“Inclusive capitalism” represents yet another alchemical contrivance to turn CO2 into gold, or in layman’s terms an institutionalized wealth transfer system. And Carney, a distinguished Liveryman since 2014, is likely handsomely rewarded for his thaumaturgy.

Co-Chair Mark Carney next to Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Pope Francis, The Rothschild’s Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican.

Hobnobbing with the financial elite would be incomplete without forging ties to the powerful, furtively unscrupulous, Rockefellers.

Whilst the American Rockefeller dynasty runs deep with endeavours such as the Population Council, the Rockefeller Foundation (that presaged the need for a global authoritarian model in the event of a global pandemic), and even the formation of the United Nations itself, it was also the key source of funding for the Group of Thirty.

While the Group of Thirty cloaks itself as an independent global body of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia aiming to deepen understanding of global economic and financial issues, it’s really a group of very powerful financial elites who steer global financial rules across the Western financial hemisphere.

Current members include the likes of Agustín Carstens (General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements), Jacob A. Frenkel (Former Governor of the Bank of Israel and Former Chairman of JPMorgan Chase International), Mario Draghi (Former Prime Minister, Italy and Former President of the European Central Bank), Mervyn King (Former Governor of the Bank of England), Janet Yellen (Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Former Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve System), and Larry Summers (Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Harvard Professor). Needless to say, these members represent the cream of the crop of international finance.

Curiously, even though Mark Carney figured until very recently (February 2025) amongst its member ranks, he is conspicuously not listed as a past member. And this despite the fact that Carney was appointed Chair of the Group of Thirty in December of 2022.

“The G30's work informs the dialogue within the global financial, regulatory, and central banking communities in order to further their objectives,” stated Carney as per the related press release. He continued, “To that end, I look forward to engaging with my fellow G30 Trustees and members so that our discussions, seminars, and research projects contribute to the pursuit of price stability, financial stability, and strong, resilient and sustainable growth.”

Such statements were in line with previous ones made months earlier while advocating for a “revolution in finance” on the premise of net zero at the World Economic Forum. “Instead of maturity transformation, we need net-zero alignment. And it's not just the banking system, it's the entire financial system,” Carney affirmed.

Mark Carney UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance at the time speaking at the Financing Net-Zero session at Davos 2022. Image source and credit: World Economic Forum.

In fact, we can go back to as early as 2015 when Carney advocated for such radical changes supported by his Alma mater Oxford University as well as the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Bringing forth such a radical transformation to the global financial system is no small task. And given the breadth and depth of his accomplishments across the globe and with his key positions held up to that point most likely contributed to his appointment as Chair to the powerful Rockefeller Group of Thirty.

Totalitarian Leanings: Crush the Truckers

In a February 7, 2020 opinion piece titled It’s time to end the ‘freedom convoy’ in Ottawa by enforcing the law and following the money published in Canada’s The Globe and Mail, Carney unveiled his totalitarian leanings.

His lack of insight about the movement led him to state “The goals of the leadership of the so-called freedom convoy were clear from the start: to remove from power the government that Canadians elected less than six months ago.”

Nothing could be more absurd and further from the truth. The Freedom Convoy was about the citizenry trying to remind their over-bearing government not to abuse nor abrogate their rights.

Though it was the largest protest in Canadian history, the demonstrations in the nation’s capital were peaceful and showed unity among the diverse group of participants.

Carney added that protesters were not patriots and that the protest was not about restoring freedom, but inciting “anarchy.” He added that the convoy’s goal was to undermine democracy and the rule of law.

“Those who are still helping to extend this occupation must be identified and punished to the full force of the law,” the former Goldman Sachs banker added.

But in fact, it was rather the Canadian government that acted in an anarchistic fashion. They fervently crush dissent and opposition using their ironfisted rule and unlawfully froze citizens’ bank accounts, completely foregoing the presumption of innocence before being proven guilty. And on Valentine’s Day, the Trudeau Government showed its love by invoking the Emergencies Act which later proved to be ultra vires in federal court – which means they were acting beyond their power and authority.

“Drawing the line means choking off the money that financed this occupation,” Carney said adding “anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt: You are funding sedition.”

“Canadian authorities should take every step within the law to identify and thoroughly punish them,” Carney concluded in his high-and-almighty opinion rant.

Funny how Carney doesn’t call out his buddy banking executives from large multinational banks when they commit hefty financial crimes, but castigates those donating $50 to the Truckers Convoy in their fight for dignity and freedom.

It is perhaps equally ironic that he doesn’t propose “following the money” when it comes to tracking the trillions of dollars of looted funds funneled to his globalist overlords in the Great Climate Swindle.

Carney [s]elected Liberal Party Leader, becomes Prime Minister of Canada

Following very little scrutiny by the press during his campaign and amidst a very shady voting process, Mark Carney has become the new leader of the Liberal Party after his January entry into the race.

And without even holding a seat in the legislature, he was sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister.

What comes next?

Though Carney is expected to call an election before Parliament resumes on March 24, it remains to be seen whether he will advise the Governor General to do so.

While a federal election must occur no later than October of this year, it is possible that he could employ the executive to invoke the Emergencies Act (as was done during the Truckers Convoy) or emergency powers to implement his globalist environmental policies, including net zero.

“And something that my government is going to do is to use all of the powers of the federal government including the emergency powers of the federal government to accelerate the major projects that we need in order to build this economy and take on the Americans,” Carney stated last month while on the campaign trail.

Apart from the dangerous folly of threatening “the Americans,” i.e., the Trump Administration, such a scenario could prove disastrous not only for Canada, but also for the G7 group of nations since he has already laid the groundwork for climate finance and Agenda 2030, reshaping the international financial system.

Conclusion

As recently forewarned by former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Mark Carney’s banking and net zero policies would prove equally as disastrous for Canada as they have for the United Kingdom.

Others have warned that a Carney administration would simply be a continuation of Trudeau’s destructive climate agenda.

And as has been thoroughly detailed in this work, Carney’s ties and obsequious subservience to global banking elites, headed by the secretive Bank for International Settlements, should leave little doubt as to the dire economic plight of Canada.

