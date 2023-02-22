Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

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Jaime Jessop's avatar
Jaime Jessop
Feb 23, 2023

For me, the blanket compliance with irrational, unscientific, non-evidenced based government diktats, in summer 2020, even before the mass 'vaccination' campaigns, was the first warning that we were headed back into Holocaust territory. If you can make 99% of people comply with absurdities, then you can also make them walk blindly into atrocities, plus commit atrocities. I called it then, by making the direct comparison, and was humiliated, vilified and outcast online for doing so. That was the second warning.

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dar's avatar
dar
Mar 23, 2023Edited

An inconvenient & buried [sic] truth?

'Documentary: Eisenhower’s Rhine Meadows Death Camps – A Deliberate Policy of Extermination

[ LINK (2) ]

videos.files.wordpress.com/32VUPOgw/eisenhowers-rhine-meadows-death-camps-a-deliberate-policy-of-extermination_fmt1.ogv

humansbefree.com /2019/07/11-million-germans-were-murdered-after-wwii.html

11 Million Germans Were Murdered After WWII

The book 

“Gruesome Harvest: The Allied Attempt to Exterminate Germany after 1945,” should be on the mandatory highschool and college reading list for history and sociology.

It is one of the few books that are available in English that address the murder of millions of non-combatant German civilians and German prisoners of war from 1944 to 1950 as a matter of deliberate allied policy not inefficient logistics as it is most often presented in school text books.

It is important because this book was written as it was still happening and includes comments from eye witnesses in the same time period...

Fact is there is a great effort to keep this information from the public because it shows that the victors of WWII incorporated not only military strategy and tactics but also the NAZI ideology of racial hatred and a policy of extermination and discrimination for one people.

Four million persons perished because of the ethnic cleansing carried out by, Russians, Poles, Czechs, and Serbs according to the former German Prime Minister Konrad Adenauer,

Five million Germans starved to death in occupied Germany according to estimates by the Canadian James Bacque, and 2 million German Soldiers died in allied captivity often while performing slave labor in Auschwitz like – and worse – conditions.

[ humansbefree.com /2014/04/the-u-s-death-camps-of-wwii-confessions-of-a-prison-guard.html

The U.S. Death Camps of WWII: Confessions of a Prison Guard ...This is when I realized I was dealing with cold-blooded killers filled with moralistic hatred. They considered the Germans subhuman and worthy of extermination; another expression of the downward spiral of racism. Articles in the G.I. newspaper, Stars and Stripes, played up the German concentration camps, complete with photos of emaciated bodies.

This amplified our self-righteous cruelty, and made it easier to imitate behavior we were supposed to oppose. Also, I think, soldiers not exposed to combat were trying to prove how tough they were by taking it out on the prisoners and civilians.

These prisoners, I found out, were mostly farmers and workingmen, as simple and ignorant as many of our own troops. As time went on, more of them lapsed into a zombie-like state of listlessness, while others tried to escape in a demented or suicidal fashion, running through open fields in broad daylight towards the Rhine to quench their thirst. They were mowed down. ]

General Eisenhower

prohibited the German Public from sharing their own meager rations with detained German soldiers on pain of death. Hence from 1944 until 1948 a U.S. and Russian Holocaust for the Germans was on going...

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