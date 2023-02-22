Cover image for the docuseries Never Again Is Now Global. Image source: Soundcloud.

This will be the first post in a six-part review of the documentary film called Never Again Is Now Global.

It is structured as follows:

The Covid-19 – Holocaust Comparison, Part 1

Purpose and Methodology of this Review

A short description of the film is presented in the sub-section below. But for now, it is one which posits clear parallels between the Holocaust and the current Covid-19 Pandemic.

This review introduces some of the key claims put forth in the documentary film along with some of the best evidence it provides with the aim of analysing their merits, so as to offer an objective determination regarding the veracity and accuracy of its contents.

Furthermore, this review seeks to cast aside any traces of sensationalistic and propagandistic elements in order to focus solely on the validity of its content.

Moreover, it seeks to offer an impartial examination of the facts, particularly through the lens of primary sources, i.e., through official documents, scientific and medical research papers, official statements by key figures, photographs, videos, and more. Additional sources, independent of the film, will be provided to supplement the analysis.

The author of this review will refrain from presenting personal views and make it a point to not include conjecture or any form of propaganda – there will be no eerie background music or sensational images designed to gaslight or persuade its audience in any direction.

The alleged best evidence from each part of the series will be outlined and scrutinised for their validity and credibility, not excluding their respective sources and authors.

Only through such an objective analysis can proper discernment be utilised to get to the truth.

Of course, many will argue that truth, in itself, is a subjective rather than objective beast; howbeit, this author invites each individual reader to keep an open mind and use his or her own judgement to decide for oneself what truth is revealed.

Let the reader also be cognizant that since this author is Canadian, there will be a higher degree of Canada-related sources added to this review and analysis, so as to provide a more localised context of the events that surround the issues herein.

That is not to say that sources from several different countries will not be used to substantiate the analyses and provide additional context, due to the global nature of the pandemic at hand.

Introduction to the Film

January 30, 2023, saw the premier of a film called Never Again Is Now Global, a five-part docuseries produced by Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav that highlights the parallels between Nazi Germany and global pandemic policies and mandates related to Covid-19.

Children's Health Defense hosts the series on its website and provides the following details about the film [links included]:

“The Alliance for Human Research Protection, founded by Holocaust survivor and human rights activist Vera Sharav, produced the film and Sharav directed it.” “Each one-hour episode focuses on recent testimonies by Holocaust survivors and their descendants who discuss comparisons between the early repressive stages under the Nazi regime that culminated in the Holocaust and global COVID-19 policies.” “Individuals featured in the docuseries explain how Nazi interventions — including the suspension of freedoms, imposition of lockdowns, coerced medical procedures and identity passports — are similar to modern-day dictatorial constraints on citizens worldwide.” “In addition to testimonials and insights from Holocaust survivors and their families, the series also includes comments and analyses by historians, professors, doctors, rabbis, activists and scientists — one of whom was Pfizer’s former vice president and chief scientist — from around the world.” “The 32 participants in the series tell their stories, share their opinions and deliver this urgent message: Today’s false narrative, suspension of freedoms, medical dictates and violations of human rights are reminiscent of the Nazi playbook. This time, the repressive measures are not limited to Jews — today’s false narrative targets the entire global population.” “As a young child, the Nazis deported Sharav to a concentration camp, from which she narrowly escaped with her life. She encourages people to watch the docuseries with an open mind.” “The Holocaust was only possible because of mass obedience to authority,” Sharav said. “Our survival rests on our willingness to resist oppressive, unlawful orders.”

Romanian-born holocaust survivor Vera Sharav.

“Each one-hour episode focuses on recent testimonies by Holocaust survivors and their descendants who discuss comparisons between the early repressive stages under the Nazi regime that culminated in the Holocaust and global COVID-19 policies,” describes Sharav.

A four-minute trailer of the film commences with Vera Sharav stating that those who are responsible for the pandemic “have used two of the weapons the Nazis used which was fear and propaganda.”

She continued,

Official trailer for Never Again Is Now Global, alternate links via Bitchute, Rumble)

A quick overview of the Holocaust and the Etymology of the term itself

Before providing an overview of what is usually meant by Holocaust, it is preferable to examine its meaning, or etymology.

It is important to do so since the film’s major premise is that the current Covid-19 Pandemic is synonymous with the events that surrounded the Holocaust which took place preceding and during World War II.

We can first have a look at the entry for the term in Etymonline.com:

From the Greek holos and kostos which translates to “totally burnt”, it was originally a term used in the Bible. More precisely, as per a Haaretz article on the subject, it was an ancient Hebrew term – shoah – which signifies complete and utter destruction.

Moreover, the first person “believed to use the word shoah specifically to describe the Holocaust was writer and editor Yehuda Erez, in 1938,” explains Haaretz, continuing:

“Erez, who emigrated from Russia to British Mandate Palestine 1923, wrote the article "With the Shoah in Europe" in December 1938, saying, “We are horrified at the foundation by the shoah that is taking place upon the heads of German Jewry.”

They add:

“Even before World War II broke out, ultra-Orthodox publications began calling the events befalling Germany’s Jews a shoah. The term also appeared here and there in secular periodicals. Once the Nazis invaded Poland and the war truly erupted, the word shoah began to spread to the daily newspapers.”

What was the Holocaust?

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum defines it as follows:

“The Holocaust was the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million European Jews by the Nazi German regime and its allies and collaborators. The Holocaust was an evolving process that took place throughout Europe between 1933 and 1945.”

The description above appears to be a good one. When people hear Holocaust, they tend to think that it was mostly centered around the extermination of 6 million Jews during the later stages of WWII. It is important, however and historically-speaking, to understand that the events surrounding the Holocaust began several years before the start of the Second World War.

So as to not make this post focused on a history lesson of this time, the reader is invited to learn more about the Holocaust from the following sources.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum – Holocaust Encyclopedia – Introduction to the Holocaust, URL: https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/introduction-to-the-holocaust



The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum – Learn about the Holocaust, URL: https://www.ushmm.org/learn/holocaust



History.com – The Holocaust, URL: https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/the-holocaust



The Wiener Holocaust Library – What was the Holocaust? URL: https://www.theholocaustexplained.org/what-was-the-holocaust/



The Wiener Holocaust Library – Why did the Holocaust happen? URL: https://www.theholocaustexplained.org/how-and-why/why/



The Wiener Holocaust Library – What is Genocide? URL: https://www.theholocaustexplained.org/what-was-the-holocaust/what-was-genocide/



My Jewish Learning – A Timeline of the Holocaust, URL: https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/a-timeline-of-the-holocaust/



National Geographic – History & Culture Explainer – How the Holocaust happened in plain sight, URL: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/holocaust-adolf-hitler-history-genocide-denial



PBS – Want to Learn More About the Holocaust? URL: https://www.pbs.org/articles/want-to-learn-more-about-the-holocaust/



BBC – The Holocaust, URL: https://www.bbc.com/news/topics/c34vxewp0ykt



BBC – The Holocaust – Auschwitz: How death camp became centre of Nazi Holocaust, URL: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-50743973



Haaretz – The Holocaust: Facts and Figures, URL: https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/holocaust-remembrance-day/2013-07-24/ty-article/the-holocaust-facts-and-figures/0000017f-e401-d9aa-afff-fd5995f10000



ATI – Holocaust Photos That Reveal Heartbreaking Tragedy Only Hinted At In The History Books, URL: https://allthatsinteresting.com/holocaust-photos

Famous quotation about history from Sir Winston Churchill who was pivotal in the events surrounding WWII. Image source: screenshot taken from the free online eBook History of the World: From Ancient Mesopotamia to the Rise of England by Dan Fournier (the same author as this post).

Comparing Holocaust deaths from WWII with that of Covid-19

While it is difficult to compare the total number of deaths attributable to the respective events of each, some raw numbers can be used in order to make a general comparison.

Total number of deaths (murders) of Jews (not counting other civilian and military deaths from the war) due to the Holocaust is estimated at roughly 6 million .

Source: Haaretz – The Holocaust: Facts and Figures.



Total deaths attributable to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or the associated Covid-19 disease is estimated at roughly 6.86 million.

Source: Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard. (screenshot presented below)

Screenshot of John Hopkins’ COVID-19 Dashboard taken on February 20, 2023.

The Johns Hopkins numbers appear similar to other dashboards (see WHO, Worldometer, CNN, and KFF).

Also, other estimates tend to put the number of deaths higher, as with Nature’s The pandemic’s true death toll: millions more than official counts which puts the count as high as over 20 million deaths (dated January, 2022).

Deaths related to, or as a result of Covid-19 vaccinations should also be considered.

Although obtaining accurate data for this segment is more difficult, estimates can still be approximated; and some researchers have done just that.

Canadian Researcher Denis G. Rancourt along with three fellow researchers have published n paper called Age-stratified COVID-19 vaccine-dose fatality rate for Israel and Australia, published February 9, 2023, which they extrapolated the global mortality rate based on the number of deaths attributable to the vaccine in India. The relevant section of their research paper reads as follows:

“On the global scale, given the 3.7 million fatalities in India alone, having vDFR = 1 % (Rancourt, 2022), and given the age-stratified vDFR results presented in this work, it is not unreasonable to assume an all-population global value of vDFR = 0.1 %. Based on the global number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date (13.25 billion doses, up to 24 January 2023, Our World in Data),3 this would correspond to 13 million deaths from the COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.”

On the flipside, some researchers claim that the Covid-19 vaccinations have helped to prevent roughly 14 to 20 million deaths as per their work published in 2022 in The Lancet’s Infectious Diseases though other researchers (alternate link) and Roger Koops, (who holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California and worked in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry for over 25 years) have challenged the numbers and methodology.

Determining a workable estimate of either the number of deaths attributable to the Covid-19 vaccinations or the number of lives they may have saved is beyond the scope of this review.

Nevertheless, it is important to consider the possible number of deaths associated with the Covid-19 vaccinations for the purpose of this review because it is an integral part of the claims of the authors of the Never Again Is Now Global film. As such, they are based on the presumption that these deaths were intentional. Whether or not this author or the reader agrees with this presumption or not is irrelevant, for it is posited for the purpose of exploring and examining the claim.

To condense and simplify the figures, the following table serves as a practical reference for comparison purposes to conclude this section. The ‘Estimated deaths alleged to be attributable to Covid-19 Vaccinations’ figure is based on the work of the researcher Denis Rancourt stated above.

On a side note, Visual Capitalist in its Visualizing the History of Pandemics compares the Covid-19 Pandemic with others from prior periods in history.

Episode 1 – Here We Go Again On Steroids

The first episode (click the link to watch) aired on January 30, 2023.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/never-again-is-now-global/Never-Again-Is-Now-Global-Part-1/

1.1 Dr. Vladimir Zelenko on the deliberate suppression of early treatment

At the 11:16 mark, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a third generation Holocaust survivor, asserts that then governor of New York City, Mario Cuomo, decided that Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for patients of Covid-19 was to be prohibited – as would turn out to be the case in many states.

Zelenko stated that the drug has been around for 65 years and used over a billion times.

At the time, Dr. Zelenko was treating Covid-19 patients with the drug with significant success. But the government imposed a decree preventing its use which put a barrier between the doctor-patient relationship, Zelenko asserted. As a result of no longer having access to the medication, patients started dying, he continued.

Zelenko expressed concern for the government narrative which made no medical sense to him.

The Jewish doctor then stated that data from his treatment protocols was published internationally (in ScienceDirect) and showed an 84% reduction in hospitalizations for Covid-19 patients.

“Out of 900,000 dead Americans, we could have prevented 760,000 from even going to the hospital,” Zelenko concluded in this segment of the episode.

It is no secret that Dr. Zelenko has been ostracised in the media for his use of Hydroxychloroquine in his treatments of patients.

Part of his Wikipedia page alone reads as follows: “He also promoted unfounded medical advice, conspiracy theories, and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccination,” based upon what can none other be described as a smear piece in Forward which describes itself as “Jewish. Independent. NonProfit.” Language therein such as “doctor spouts conspiracy theories, anti-vaccine,” attests to the poor quality of the piece. It commences:

“The Hasidic doctor behind an unsubstantiated treatment for coronavirus espoused anti-vaccine and conspiracist views in a video circulating on WhatsApp among Haredi, or Ultra-Orthodox Jews.”

The article’s author, Molly Boigon, does not appear to have any medical credentials and rather cites two New York Times articles to suggest Dr. Zelenko’s treatment using HCQ is “unsubstantiated.”

Forward receives its funding from donors which includes philanthropic partners which are not stated on their website; this author has contacted them for clarification but has yet to receive a response.

In short, this piece against Dr. Zelenko is one of many which fail to provide evidence which disproves the claims of effectiveness of Dr. Zelenko’s treatment protocols.

A more objective description of Dr. Zelenko can be found on Conservapedia.

As to the claims of effectiveness of Dr. Zelenko’s treatments and related publications, some peer-reviewed, they do hold up to scrutiny in the medical establishment as can be verified by the following publications:

From the first peer-review journal entry above, let the reader observe the impressive credentials of its author, Dr. Harvey Risch, who is a renowned Epidemiologist from Yale and one of the most respected and published practitioner in his field.

Canadian blogger Viva Frei interviewed him in March of 2022 wherein he describes his credentials which include a PhD in mathematical modeling of infectious epidemics from the University of Chicago, among many other degrees, along with an honest account of events surrounding the treatment of Covid-19 patients. In the interview, Risch provides a no-nonsense and very objective and measured assessment of the facts, as he did when he outlined his review of Dr. Zelenko’s treatment protocol in his research paper:

Extract from the peer-review paper Early Outpatient Treatment of Symptomatic, High-Risk COVID-19 Patients That Should Be Ramped Up Immediately as Key to the Pandemic Crisis, published on May 27, 2020 in the American Journal of Epidemiology, authored by Harvey A. Risch.

Early last year, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, an epidemiologist from the University of Toronto, published a piece titled Early Outpatient Treatment for COVID-19: The Evidence which nicely cites and summarises the findings of early treatment using Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

To sum up this subsection, Dr. Zelenko’s claims of early treatment using HQC in combination with other substances have not been disproven by the medical community, but rather have been adequately substantiated.

1.2 Rabbi Michoel Green on the parallels between the Holocaust and the Covid-19 Pandemic

Another participant witness in the film, Rabbi Michoel Green in Massachusetts, postulates the marginalisation of the minority as an obvious parallel between the period of the Nazis and the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Near the 27:07 mark, Green states [some links and emphasis added for relevancy]:

“I really truly see a parallel. The parallel is really undeniable. I feel that any objective person should be morally outraged by any time a government or corporations band together to trample on individual human liberties. I see this as a moment of truth for humanity. What we’re clearly seeing here is a replay of the same tell-tale signs of what precipitated the Holocaust in the 1930s. The marginalisation of the minority, identifying the minority as a threat to public health, or public health risk. That is exactly what [Joseph] Goebbels did, right out of the Nazi playbook…And it doesn’t matter if these people claim to do this for the greater good, because that’s what Nazis did as well. But that doesn’t justify marginalisation, persecution, and apartheid, and ultimately eugenics policy targeting innocent human beings. And what we’re seeing nowadays is precisely that. For the last 80, 70 some years we’re chanting “Never Again”, we’ll never allow this…Those same liberal organisations are doing exactly that.”

He continues his testimony drawing yet another parallel from the Nazi era – “papers”, ironically stating:

“Just recently there was a Jewish woman who herself was also a Holocaust survivor who was asked to speak at an event in Touro College for Holocaust Memorial Day. And…they cancelled her because she could not show her vaccine papers. Can you imagine?”

For those unfamiliar, the utterance “Papers please” refers to how the Nazis use to go around neighborhoods asking people for identification to spot out Jews from non-Jews and to restrict their movements within designated areas. Moreover, members of Jewish communities were viewed as “unclean” by the Nazis which is one of the principal factors which lead to their persecution and extermination by the radical group.

A 1940 photograph of German police or soldiers checking the identification papers of a Jew in the streets of Krakow, Poland. Image source.

Objectively speaking, the parallel outlined by Green about the marginalisation of individuals during the Covid-19 Pandemic is hard to refute.

This trend of segregating and degrading individuals based on their Covid-19 vaccination status, of those who have chosen not to wear masks for that matter, has certainly been on high display in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, particularly during 2021 and early 2022.

The same can be said about the majority of countries in Europe where commuters and travelers were often checked for their “papers”.

Italian Carabinieri police officers check the QR code confirming that people received the Covid-19 vaccine, at Fontivegge Station in Rome, Italy on Dec. 6 2021. Source: AAP Image/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI. Photo via SBS Italiano.

Police officers in Italy check a citizens “Green Pass” papers. Photo source: TGCom24 Italy.

In this author’s country, Canada, individuals who were not vaccinated for Covid-19 and could not show proof of vaccination were not allowed to travel by train or airplane, dine in restaurants, nor shop in non-essential businesses for parts of 2021 and early 2022.

Here is a video clip of a speech given by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Calgary:

Trudeau stated, verbatim:

“You deserve better. You deserve a government that is going to continue to say: “get vaccinated.” And you know what? If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your choice. But, don’t think you can get on a plane or a train beside vaccinated people and put them at risk.”

Such strong rhetoric spoken in an angry tone is about divisive and segregational as it comes. Trudeau’s words became official travel policy for several months before being suspended, not lifted or eliminated, in the second part of 2021. With little doubt, it attests to the deliberate intent on marginalising the group who have chosen to uphold their bodily autonomy.

Sign at the entrance of Canadian Tire, a retail chain store in Canada. The text reads (translated from French): “Before entering, please have in-hand your QR code [vaccination passport] and an Identity Card. Photo taken on January 29, 2022 in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Sign at the entrance of a shopping mall in Sherbrooke, Quebec, which reads (translated from French): “Dining area reserved for those holding proof of vaccination.” Photo taken on January 29, 2022.

Signs similar to those above were displayed all around towns and cities across Canada and elsewhere in the world during the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Moreover, Justin Trudeau, once again singled out the group with choice words. The following video is in French, but subtitles for it can be viewed by clicking the preceding link.

As the leader of Canada, Trudeau stated [translated from French]: “Do we tolerate these people?”

When hundreds of truckers from around the country created a convoy to Ottawa to protest Covid-19 related mandates, Trudeau also called them and their tens of thousands of supporters a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.”

Once more, such choice of words leads to little confusion about the direct intent of marginalising this group of people.

Such ostracising has not been limited to politicians’ statements, but also from members of the medical community and with the larger population as a whole.

Medical doctors, nurses, and other health practitioners from Quebec, Ontario, and other Canadian provinces who have opposed mandates and expressed concerns over the experimental Covid-19 vaccinations – particularly for children – have been severely punished by their professional associations and ridiculed by the mainstream media.

And all this, in a country that is known for its democratic freedoms, diversity and tolerance, and strong human rights.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had also stated in a press conference the deliberate creation of a two-tier class system within her own country based on vaccination status, though she framed it in a way to help make the majority feel “safe.”

These are but a few of such abuses which have occurred around the globe.

Politicians from around the world used their power, seemingly in lockstep, to bestow questionable decrees and mandates – most deemed unlawful or unconstitutional – which obliged segments of society opposed to receiving experimental Covid-19 vaccines to submit to their will, lest they be fired from their job positions and scorned as a people.

Rabbi Michoel Green made another important assertion in his testimony, this time alluding to the possibility of genocide being committed on the masses [some emphasis added]:

“What we’re seeing now is not just the prelude to the Holocaust, we are witnessing genocide happening right now, global genocide…What has been occurring in Shanghai [China] and what governments around the world are doing to people; people are literally being left to die and they’re being locked into their homes, they’re being denied nutrition, hydration, access to medical care in the name of combating an amorphous invisible disease. And that’s exactly what the Nazis were doing which had no scientific substantiation. And…this is why I appeal to people, I appeal to, to scientists, and people who work in the medical field that you have an opportunity to, after 70 some years to atone to for the Holocaust. By doing what? By no longer standing by complicity or collaboration with genocide, with eugenics, persecution of a minority, with scapegoating a minority. And this is what our elected and unelected officials are doing, blaming the unvaccinated…It’s the same thing [as the Holocaust], it just has a clever twist to it…It’s the same genocidal totalitarian, tyrants doing the same thing all over again. And the only thing is they gave it a facelift. Now it’s not in the hands of [Nazi] brown coats, it’s in the hand of white coats in the name of science. What’s happened is that intelligent people have suspended their own critical thinking.”

There is substantial evidence that exists which attests to people having to wait much longer periods for treatment and surgeries unrelated to Covid-19 during the pandemic. One mere example includes an April 14, 2020 report on the matter by the Fraser Institute which saw a backlog of elective cancelled surgeries.

The same can be said about hospitals and treatments centers all around the world. How many procedures were delayed or cancelled? How many have died or have seen their personal medical situations aggravated because of these? It is not an exaggeration to say that possibly hundreds of millions of patients were denied treatment and surgeries due to these restrictive measures.

Rabbi Green’s claim about global genocide merits careful examination, for his choice of using this specific term implies some kind of deliberate plan for a massive reduction in the world’s population.

While Collins dictionary defines genocide as the deliberate murder of a whole community or race, the etymology of the word itself has roots in the Holocaust.

In this context, a genocide implies the deliberate extermination of a targeted group of people.

Therefore, an honest examination of this posited conspiracy would require an objective determination of who would be involved, their intent or motivations for doing so, and the means by which they could carry it out.

As this endeavour would be well beyond the scope of this series of posts for the film, it nevertheless is worth entertaining it as a possibility. As future episodes of the film touch upon this notion of intentional genocide through the Covid-19 Pandemic, related statements and materials will be scrutinised for their validity to substantiate this bold claim.

The impassioned rabbi makes another bold claim in that he compares the “brown coats” of the Nazi era with the “white coats” of today, seemingly implying the medical doctors and practitioners involved in implementing the Covid-19 policies set by governments and health authorities.

A micro history lesson is required here to better understand the meaning of “brown coats.” History Hits defines the “brown coats” – synonymously called the “brownshirts” – as follows:

“Led by Ernst Röhm from 1931 to 1934, it was distinctly separate from the German army and often used street violence to intimidate Nazi opposition,” History Hits adds.

Depiction of SA Brownshirts in 1933. Image source.

Interestingly, the brownshirts were also referred to as “Stormtroopers” which is what many call the enforcers of Covid-19 policies in China, including police, who have been known to bully non-compliant subjects into submission.

Image from a video clip showing a police officer in a hazmat suit removing a protester from the scene. Image source.

Green followed by touching upon plausible deniability and that everyone involved were just “doing their job” and taking orders, which is what Germans and others were doing during the Holocaust.

It is no secret that many medical doctors and nurses have been incentivised or even coerced to follow certain questionable Covid-19 policies and procedures such as strongly pushing their patients to get vaccinated with experimental vaccines, even if these deviated from the sacred doctor-patient relationship and Hippocratic Oath of do no harm.

Many were afraid to deviate from this Covid-19 orthodoxy for fear of being reprimanded, ridiculed, or terminated from their positions.

The broader question of why this has occurred must also be critically analysed.

Part of that analysis must take into account possible conflicts of interests that these professional associations and health agencies have with pharmaceutical companies who produced the Covid-19 vaccines.

And the same can be said with regards to how the corporate media have harshly criticised doctors who have questioned or gone against the prevailing orthodoxy on Covid-19 vaccines as well as censored their voices.

Rabbi Green asks a critical question: “At what point do people wake up?” He continues, “At what point do medical-minded people and people of scientific backgrounds...wake up and realize that the narrative has been hijacked. And there is no free discussion, there’s no dissent allowed. We’re living in times of tyranny, book burning, censorship.”

A highly relevant and interesting case has been that of Patrick Provost, a biochemistry researcher and professor at the Department of Microbiology, Infectiology and Immunology at Laval University, which became at odds his employer and the Collège des médecins, the main professional medical association in the province of Quebec. The publicly-outspoken Provost deviated from the Covid-19 vaccine orthodoxy and was reprimanded and punished for doing so.

Luckily for him, unlike for many others in his field, he was able to yield support from no less than 280 of his colleagues who did “wake up” and realised that there should indeed be room for academic and medical discussion. They penned a stern letter (which appears at the end of this post in Appendix 1) to their employer for breaching numerous rights in this regard. And Laval University subsequently invalidated complaints against him and closed their investigation on the outspoken researcher.

There is also another case which involves three doctors from Ontario which has yet to reach its denouement, as is the situation with countless more medical practitioners from around the world.

1.3 Dr. Hervé Seligmann on false science and disinformation

Though there are many other claims worth examining in this film, the following from 2nd generation Holocaust survivor Dr. Hervé Seligmann, touches upon another significant parallel that reverberates between the two eras, namely that of false science and disinformation.

Though he spoke at other parts of this first episode, Hervé Seligmann discusses how Jews at were exposed to a tremendous amount of propaganda and were not privy to correct (accurate) information about the events of their time (at the 49:55 mark):

“My great grandparents wouldn’t have been killed if they had the correct information…It’s basically disinformation that killed them. After that, what made it possible that they would be physically killed was the disinformation. That is exactly what we are seeing [today]. I would say that’s another common point with that, the previous time, because there were a lot of intellectuals and universities who went with Nazis.”

Seligmann then expands on science stating:

“And indeed, the control of science and deciding what is the right science…That is another point today that they say, that’s what they call the [inaudible], the false science. This is a very strong parallel. And, as we’ve said before, the disinformation point is the worst part, or the worst tool let’s say.”

How many times have the following phrases – “Trust the science” and “Follow the science” – been used during the Covid-19 Pandemic to justify health protocols and mandates?

In Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau has stated on numerous occasions that people opposed to Covid-19 vaccinations were “against the science” and were costing the lives of many.

In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci who led the government’s response team to the pandemic very often uttered these terms during press conferences, and when disparaging doctors and research scientists who questioned or challenged narratives emanating from the NIH (National Institutes of Health), CDC (Center for Disease Control, and FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Though this author is not a scientist, it nonetheless remains obvious that science is a field where questioning and challenging assumptions should be integral to its study and practice.

Michael Crichton

As the late Michael Crichton – who graduated summa cum laude from Harvard College, received his MD from Harvard Medical School, taught anthropology at Cambridge University, and wrote at MIT – once observed:

Yet, it seemed that all of a sudden during the Covid-19 Outbreak and Pandemic that the science was mostly agreed upon and settled. And anyone deviating from it, could be labelled as anti-science, or conspiracy theorist.

And this despite figures like Anthony Fauci and many others stating that the use of masks were useless at the start of the pandemic, only to change their tune soon afterwards.

Doctors such as Vladimir Zelenko, Robert Malone – who was the inventor of mRNA technology which was used in the four major Covid-19 vaccines, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, and many others were outright censored and ridiculed by the corporate press who, it must be added, receive a significant portion of their operating revenue from pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer producing those same vaccines.

Moreover, social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube took it upon themselves, on the basis of being private companies, to censor many of these doctors and information that opposed any of the prevailing narratives as well as assign the disinformation or other warning labels on them.

While there can be a never-ending discussion on this topic alone, suffice it to say that the scale of censorship and mis/disinformation which has occurred since the start of the pandemic has been undeniably apparent.

While it is a fools errand to try to determine who, in totality or collectively, has been behind the scenes pulling the levers of the censorship machine, the more important question to be asked, rather, is: Why has this widely occurred and been amplified during the Covid-19 Pandemic?

For the moment, this, and many other questions, will have to be put on hold.

The remaining five posts in this series will continue to touch on this, and many other subjects related to the parallels between the Covid-19 Pandemic and the Holocaust, as are postulated in the film under examination.

Stay tuned for Part 2 in this series.

This Post is Dedicated to members of The White Rose

Today, February 22, 2023, marks the 80th anniversary of the deaths of prominent members of The White Rose, a resistance group comprised of courageous Germans who opposed Hitler, the Nazis, and their destructive policies during the height of WWII.

Members of The White Rose. Image source: The Collector – The White Rose: A Youth Resistance That Denounced Hitler.

You can learn more about the group by watching The White Rose Young Germans Who Took on the Nazis or the 1982 film The White Rose.

Appendix 1 – Letter penned by 280 professors of Laval University to the executive regarding Prof. Patrick Provost’s possible suspension (in French).

Appendix 1 note: The names of the first three signatories were blacked out so as to not publicly reveal their identities.

In Peace and Liberty,

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Disclaimer:

None of the contents of this article is to be taken as medical or health-related advice. Seek independent professional consultation before making health-related decisions. See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.