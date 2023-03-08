Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

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Uwe Alschner's avatar
Uwe Alschner
Apr 2, 2023

Excellent work! Thank you for substantiating the warning by Vera Sharav (which is her right as a Survivor of the Holocaust, as per "Report to The President", dated Sept. 27, 1979, issued by the "President's Commission on the Holocaust", chaired by Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel).

One small caveat: You write "Another case exhibiting profiteering and conflicts of interest entails of one reported by Deutsche Welle (a German media outfit focused on human right to freedom of expression, education and independent journalism)". Please note that Deutsche Welle is a fully state-sponsored outlet, controlled by the German Government. Whilst this report from 2011 was ok'ed and broadcast, Deutsche Welle today is far from protecting "human rights" or "freedom of expression" and does not publish "independent journalism". Quite to the contrary.

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Momo
Mar 10, 2023

What an extraordinary undertaking! I had a series of discussions about Holocaust comparisons with a good friend, one of the few people I know who went from being pretty much blue-pilled to astutely sceptical, and I thought we had walked the walk to illuminate the issue. Well, perhaps we did, but you are definitely outwalking us here.

I will properly take the time to read all of this once the series is fully published.

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