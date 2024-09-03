This series is segmented as follows:

PART 2 – DELIVER US FROM EVIL

5. A Most Unholy Allegiance

5.1 New World Religion, New World Order

To better understand and contemplate the ideals of a New World Order sought by those who scheme in the shadows, we must understand that two of their most important barriers to success include the family unit and Judeo-Christian values.

“The breakdown of the family is the most tragic outcome of the 20th century,” my own father repeatedly told me when I was younger.

Many of the dark powers’ agendas implemented over the course of the past several decades have indeed sought to do just that – break down the family unit, and they have been somewhat successful at it.

In addition, since Vatican II Judeo-Christian values – the moral foundation of Western civilization – have deteriorated significantly causing societal decay across the spectrum of human activity.

Why this came about and who have been its architects is something that needs to be examined.

While the masses have undoubtedly made poor life choices over the years, many of its drivers have been carefully choreographed by those who plan and scheme decades, if not centuries, in advance.

Whomever they are is not as important as determining what they want. There are many groups and secret societies that scheme – too many to count.

Few are familiar with something called the Toronto Protocols.

These 1967 Toronto Protocols were essentially the globalists’ blueprint plan for a New World Order.

In 1995 the contents of this secret document was obtained and published by Quebec investigative journalist Serge Monast through his publishing company International Free Press Agency as "Intelligence Report." Click here to access the 13-page PDF document.

While the document is filled with the desired goals and methods the globalists had planned to help bring about their new order, I would like to focus on their religious aspects since they are the most pertinent to our examination.

An essential component of their plan is to seek to subvert our Christian values and way of life. This can be verified through the following passages of the protocols [with some emphasis added].

“As you know, the basic structure of our New World Order consists, in its essence, of a multitude of diverse "Networks" each covering all the spheres of the human activity on the whole of the planet. Until this day, all these "Networks" were interconnected by a common ideological base: that of the Man as being the "Center" and the "Ultimate Fulfillment" of the Universe.



So, thanks to all these "Networks" united by the link of the "New Religion of Man for Man", we were easily able to infiltrate all the human sectors in all the Western countries, and to modify the "Judeo - Christian" base. The result is that today, this Man, that it is a part of Politics, of the Economic, the Social, the Education, of the Scientific or of the Religous, already has, since our last La Réunion of the end of June, 67, abandoned his past inheritance to replacing it by our ideal of a World religion based only on the Man. Cut off than he is from now on from his historical roots, this Man does not wait any more, in the end, as he is proposed a new ideology. This, properly understood, is ours, that of the "Global Village Community", which will be the "Centre".”

These two passages from the Toronto Protocols say a lot.

We can clearly see that their intent – as envisaged from at least the late 1960s – has been to reshape the “network” of religion from one that has its traditional roots in God to one that is focused on “Man,” meaning that they want to sever humans from their divine selves.

You see, people who are void of divinity and spiritual conviction are weaker and more easily controllable.

By, rather ambitiously, attempting to remodel Christianity into a broader new world religion “based only on the Man,” we can clearly see their objective.

Keep in mind that this was written no later than 1967, just after the Second Vatican Council set a new course for the Church from 1965 onwards.

As was mentioned in section 3.1 in Part 1 of this series, there has been a significant decline of Christianity in the Western World ever since.

So, has their plan been effective?

Absolutely.

There is no doubt that a large part of societal decay and government tyranny – brought about in large part by immoral sellout puppets – have been a result of these radical reforms.

As for the breakdown of the family, the protocols have those covered as well, particularly through feminism, sexual immorality, contraception, and abortion.

“To complete the breakdown of the family, the education system, thus the society in general, it is essential to encourage the "Sexual Freedom" at all levels of the Western Society. It is necessary to reduce the individual, therefore the masses, to the obsession of satisfying their primal instincts by all possible means. We know that this step represents the culmination by which any society will eventually collapse on itself. Had it not been so in the Roman Empire at its height, and similar to all civilizations throughout history?



By men of Science and the laboratories funded by our Lodges, we have managed to develop a chemical process that will revolutionize all the Western Societies, and relegate to oblivion forever, moral principles and religious Judeo-Christians. This process, in pill form, will open the way wide to the "Sexual Freedom" without consequences, and push the "Women" of the Nations to want to break with what will then be perceived as the yoke of the past (the slavery of women subjected to men and the traditional Judeo-Christian family).



Formerly "Centre and pivot of the family unit", the modern woman, now as an independent individual, wants to break with its traditional role, break away from the family and lead her life according to their own personal aspirations. Nothing more natural, we know, but where we will intervene strongly, it will be to infiltrate all the new "Feminine Protest movements" by pushing their logic to its extreme limits of consequence. And these limits can be found already registered in the definitive breakdown of the traditional family and Judeo-Christian Society.



This "Sexual liberation" will be the ultimate means by which it will be possible to us to remove the "Popular Consciousness" any reference to the "Good and to the Evil". The collapse of this religious and moral barrier will permit us to finish the process of the false "Liberation of Man's Past", but which in reality is a form of slavery that will be profitable to our "Globalists Plans".”

We can easily see that a large part of this attack on the family is by targeting and distancing women away from their traditional roles including marriage and motherhood.

There is little doubt that this attack on women has been pervasive from as early as the late 19th century with incremental instalments of feminist precepts, many being amplified since the sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s.

Though these are just a few excerpts from the protocols, we can easily see their diabolical intent.

Even worse, we know that many of their plans have already been implemented, bearing the evil fruits sought by these dark and psychopathic parasites that plague humanity.

Darkness and secrecy are the key components to their ways.

Accordingly, it is there that we must shine the Light of God and Truth in order to root out the evil ones and expose them for all to see.

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. Isaiah 5:20



Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. Ephesians 5:11-12



This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil. Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. John 3:19-20



For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in heavenly realms. Ephesians 6:12



The night is nearly over; the day is almost here. So then let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light. Romans 13:12

5.2 The Secret Brotherhood (Freemasons)

“Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws,” said Chinese statesman and philosopher Confucius roughly 2,500 years ago.

“Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws,” said Chinese statesman and philosopher Confucius roughly 2,500 years ago.

Freemasonry, like many other secret societies, use signs and symbols to convey key information in a secretive or discreet manner.

Apart from symbols (such as the square and compass and the all-seeing eye), attire and regalia, hand gestures are also integral to customs and rituals in Freemasonry.

For a simple illustration regarding hand gestures, the regular handshake has its origins in Medieval times. When a knight or traveller encountered an unknown man on his journey, he would open his hand towards him to show that he is unarmed; the other would do the same, and then they would shake hands so as to demonstrate their congeniality. The gesture thenceforth became universal and is practised by most individuals across the world today, especially in the business world, as it conveys trust, honesty, and sincerity.

In Freemasonry, one can communicate to another their membership in the brotherhood just by a handshake, usually by placing the thumb over the middle of the other person’s hand during the grip, as shown in the following image.

This way, the person can convey to the other that he is a Freemason. In the photograph above, we can see former British Prime Minister Tony Blair shaking Pope Benedict XVI hand in such a fashion.

Many other hand gestures exist in Freemasonry.

Let us have a look at an important one, particularly since we see it practised by the one who would become the next pope.

Argentina's Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, second from left, rides the subway in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2008 (before he became pope in 2013) showing the Masonic hidden hand. Photo credit: AP/Pablo Leiguizamon. Source: Le Monde published March 14, 2013.

As can be seen in the image above from 2008, then Cardinal Bergoglio was showing his allegiance to the brotherhood with the hidden hand symbol/gesture (see historical examples here) which is a sign of the Master of the Second Level in Freemasonry, as can be seen hereunder:

Here is another, better known, hand gesture that has been used by many Freemason politicians, entertainers, and musicians over the years:

Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (left) and Pope Francis (right) displaying the Masonic hand gesture at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila, Philippines, on January 16, 2015. Photo by L'Osservatore Romano.

The photo above is often used by some to indicate that Pope Francis is a Freemason.

Others contend that it is merely a hand gesture representing “I love you,” as per sign language, or “always be happy” according to Filipina child star Ryzza Mae Dizon who purportedly popularised the gesture.

Filipina child star Ryzza Mae Dizon (left). Photo source: Humans Are Free.

But, as explained by Alexander Light from Humans Are Free, the latter theory makes little sense given that there didn’t seem to exist such a gesture in the Philippines. Rather, the gesture had been shown on television by Ryzza Mae (as a little girl) in the Philippines. Moreover, it would appear that this is more the work of what would be her handlers or agents. A later photo showing her in a Halloween costume with horns shaped as black swans (which is, in itself, a symbol of trauma-based mind-control) in 2017 repeats the diabolic theme, hence suggesting that it is likely not a coincidence. Furthermore, the background image on her Twitter/X page shows her in a dress in typical masonic checker-board pattern (symbol). Could it all be coincidence? Perhaps.

Flashing the Masonic devil horns hand gesture (El Diablo/Diabolicus/Il Cornuto) is widely a Satanic symbol that reaches back to Babylonian times in worship of the horned god, Baphomet.

Sure it is a hand gesture that has been overused by over-ambitious rock stars and wannabes alike over the years. But, for members of the clergy to use it, given its obvious connotation, is blasphemous at the very least.

Regarding the photo above with Pope Francis, it should be noted that the lesser known Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle held a very important position (until 2022) in the Catholic Church, namely that of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

The congregation is an important one, for it’s purpose involves the transmission and dissemination of the faith throughout the whole world.

During his three year tenure as head of the congregation, Cardinal Tagle commanded significant influence around the world with regards to the promotion and the formation of the clergy in local hierarchies.

The head of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples (formerly the Sacred Congregation for the Propagation of the Faith) has traditionally been known as the “Vice Pope” or the Papa Rosso (Red Pope) who, according to Malachi Martin, “eats up a goodly part of the yearly Vatican budget.”

In his position as head of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, Cardinal Tagle, sometimes called the “Asian Francis” due to his alignment with the pope on the liberalisation of the Church, has criticised conservative members of the Church while welcoming the LGBTQ community.

As the Red Pope, Tagle had the power to appoint bishops which has undoubtedly affected the current composition of the Catholic Church.

Due to his popularity in Asia, some observe that he is the now the top contender to become the next [modernist] pope after Francis.

In addition, and importantly, Tagle is also an Eminent member of the Dicastery for Divine Worship of the Sacraments of the powerful Roman Curia which handles most affairs relating to liturgical practices (including the sacraments) of the Church. Put simply, these entail how the Church’s clergy administers its rituals of worship and sacraments to the billion plus faithful.

Another noteworthy member (named by Pope Francis) of the congregation is Archbishop Blase Cupich who had presented disgraced pedophile Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with the Spirit of [Pope] Francis Award in 2016.

Cardinal Tagle has his own Coat of Arms which, notably, includes the square – representative of the Masonic square and compass, as shown in the image hereunder (gold square over the green base):

As per the description of the Coat of Arms, one has to wonder why his Eminence would choose to include the ‘carpenters square’ in its design, other than to show his allegiance to fellow Freemasons.

5.2.1 Il Messagio nella Bottiglia (Message in a Bottle documentary)

Though this series doesn’t dive into the mysterious details surrounding the papacy of Joseph Ratzinger – Pope Benedict XVI who preceded Pope Francis, the 2021 Italian documentary film Il Messagio nella Bottiglia examines the very strange circumstances under which the German pope resigned.

Very much of the evidence presented in the documentary suggests a strong conspiracy by both the Freemasons and the Sankt Gallen Mafia to get rid of Pope Benedict XVI in order to install their agent of radical change, Jorge Bergoglio, the one who would become Pope Francis, and basically “demolish the Catholic Church.”

Likely due to the sensitivity contained in the 40-minute documentary film, its author has chosen to remain anonymous. It is also stated that though the documentary is available on YouTube, it is likely to become censored and that is why they have also placed a copy of it on Rumble.

A notable guest for the film is Francesco Lamendola, a professor of Literature and Philosophy who explains that the objective of Freemasonry is to destroy the Catholic Church from within and to establish a New World Order which is now taking shape.

Let us have a look at some of the key highlights of the documentary, particularly as they pertain to the secret brotherhoods.

About a third into film, they claim that the purpose of the Sankt Gallen Mafia was to gain control of the papacy by infiltrating the College of Cardinals and the structures of the Roman Curia.

In addition, they stated that Jorge Mario Bergoglio ultimately became a member (one of the last recruited) and the actual head of the group.

The film then rewinds back to the early 20th century to unmask the roots of Freemasonry within the Roman Catholic Church.

To illustrate, they refer to how the controversial 1903 papal conclave saw Cardinal Mariano Rampolla del Tindaro win enough votes to become pope, only to have his candidacy vetoed by a Catholic Monarch – Franz Joseph I of Austria.

Portrait painting of Cardinal Mariano Rampolla del Tindaro from 1900. Source: Wikipedia.

“Scholars attribute the reason for the veto to the fact that Rampolla was a member of the number one enemy of the Church: Freemasonry,” the film’s narrator explains.

Professor Lamendola then weighs in on the matter, explaining that the very important branch of Freemasonry – the Alta Vendita (a secret group that sought to infiltrate the Church in order to destroy it) concluded that the only way to reach their goal was to do so from within.

Though the documentary is mostly narrated in its native Italian, a recurring speaker in Fra. Alexis Bugnolo explains that the origins of the plan date back to the foundation of the Masonic Grand Lodge of London that was founded in 1717.

Father Bugnolo also states that their purpose is to destroy the Catholic Church along with the overthrow of Catholic Monarchies, and the “complete revision of Western civilization”. He also noted that it had started since the 1700s which Lamendola also concurs.

Lamendola further explains that even the popes of that era were aware of their hostile presence – both outside and inside the Church.

Why does Masonry want to destroy the Church?

“Masonry wants to destroy the Church and the Faith in the hearts of the faithful, both for practical reasons, that is power, so as to install their new world order that is incompatible with the Catholic Church,” asserts Lamendola.

Father Bugnolo expands that the Masonic Order is completely opposed to the divine spiritual order of the Church and believe that the carnal, pagan, completely materialistic view of the world is all that man is.

After Cardinal Rampolla’s defeat for the papacy, Giuseppe Melchiorre Sarto was elected pope (Pius X) on August 4, 1903.

Popes usually choose their reign names for specific reasons. The fact that Sarto chose the name Pius X is telling given that the preceding one with the same name, Pius IX, had dedicated his papacy to fighting Freemasonry and also modern ideology.

But it is said that according to some scholars, Pope Pius X had come to terms with Rampolla and his followers in order to avoid a schism in the Church.

“So to Rampolla was granted a lineage of power with bishops and cardinals that goes down to our own day concentrated now in the Group of St. Gallen,” explains the narrator.

He continues that “eminent sources” suggest to look at the similarities both in terms of contents and goals between the St. Gallen Mafia and the Masonic agenda to the extent that the group can be defined as a direct expression of “ecclesiastical Freemasonry.” In other words, he is suggesting the presence of the Freemasons in the Catholic Church via the St. Gallen group.

The narrator also notes, as I did in Part 1 of this series, the closeness of St. Gallen Mafia’s Cardinal Danneels to Bergoglio (Pope Francis).

A bit further on in the documentary film, it was affirmed by a regular guest named Juan Bautista Yofre on the Argentine news magazine La Mirada de Roberto Garcia that the head of Vatican intelligence in Argentina (where Pope Francis is from) said that he himself was a Freemason and “so is the pope.”

Apparently, this was broadcast on Argentina’s La Nación only to be swiftly removed.

5.2.2 The Rothschild’s Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican

Close to the two-thirds mark in the documentary, the narrator notes that Pope Francis had likely chosen his papal name in order to built his image as a humble servant to the people who is close to their problems and struggles; and “socially active and advocating for a new economic order, a world based on human fraternity, as stated in his encyclical Fratelli tutti.”

Regarding the encyclical, professor Lamendola notes that it focuses on “human fraternity” which he equates to “Masonic fraternity” which is not based on the idea that “we’re brothers because we’re sons of the same God” but rather that we are “all brothers as sons of Mother Earth;” hence, that it is a fraternity that comes from pride or “diabolic pride,” as he puts it.

This part of the documentary also flashes images of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican.

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism was founded by Lynn Forester de Rothschild, member of the infamous Rothschild Banking Dynasty as well as the Council on Foreign Relations.

A 2014 opinion piece from the Guardian called it a Trojan Horse where its conference was co-hosted by the City of London Corporation and EL Rothschild investment firm, bringing powerful people who hold a third of the world’s liquid assets.

In short, the organisation purports to seek to build more inclusive economies and societies whereby council members “make actionable commitments aligned with World Economic Forum” that “advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” better known as Agenda 2030.

In reality, however, it is basically the implementation plan for the New World Order envisaged by the Freemasons and their fellow globalists.

On their About page, the council explains their moral imperative [with emphasis added]:

“The work of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism and its members is grounded in the moral and market imperative to pursue profit in ways that lead to a more inclusive and sustainable economy. We were inspired to launch this organization by Pope Francis’ public appeal to business leaders to respond concretely to the issues of our day.”

Screenshot taken on Sept. 1, 2024 of the About page for the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. At the center, we can see Pope Francis with Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Mark Carney to his right.

A promotional video titled Introducing the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican for the council is viewable on their YouTube channel which currently has a measly 2.42k subscribers. That’s quite a pathetic following for an ambitious group that seeks to reshape the entire world into a more inclusive socioeconomic model.

Unsurprisingly the Comments section is turned off, so the global masses pretty much have zero say in what their project entails.

Apart from the fancy visuals, catchy music, and slick talk from select advisors, it’s pretty clear for anyone with eyes to see and a brain to think that what is sought is far from what they purport to be offering.

A particular detail that caught my attention in re-watching the video – one that I had forgotten about – is the presence of a certain Mark Carney.

For those unfamiliar, Carney is the former Governor for both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He is currently the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

Carney is systematically described as a staunch globalist.

I have exposed him in some of my posts including one from earlier this summer.

He is an extremely shrewd, cunning, and crafty bankster that is the principle architect for helping to implement the financial looting mechanisms by which the globalists currently extort trillions of dollars from the unsuspecting masses through various carbon tax schemes.

Notice the background from the following screenshot taken from the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican video:

In the background you can notice two things of importance: the UN Flag (showing the world map with 33 quadrants – depicting the 33 degrees of Freemasonry) which represents the Agenda 2030 plot along with the black and white masonic floor tiles.

These globalists always project exactly who they are and, inherently, who controls them.

It is up to notice these things.

To sum up this sub-section, the fact that the globalists have specifically chosen to join forces with Pope Francis in their endeavour shows the extent to which the Catholic Church has indeed been overtaken, or is at least largely controlled and will be used to help facilitate their New World Order.

5.2.3 One World Religion

With regards to a One World Religion in this New World Order, the role of the United Nations must not be underestimated.

An Italian article from January 21, 2013, L’ONU, spalleggiato dal Consiglio Mondiale delle Chiese, spinge verso una religione unica mondiale (English: The UN, supported by the World Council of Churches, pushes towards a single world religion), provides valuable insight into how, even before Vatican II, the United Nations was instrumental in consolidating the Church.

Here are some key excerpts from the article (Google translated from Italian) with some emphasis added:

“On October 24, 1945, the United Nations (UN) was officially born, behind which there are Freemasonry and the Illuminati, in fact it appears that among the founding members of the United Nations (UN) and who helped prepare the UN Charter there was John Foster Dulles (1888-1959), very close to the Rockefellers. Dulles in fact was president of the Rockefeller Foundation (1950-52) and related to the Rockefeller family, as well as one of the founders of the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR) which is one of those groups that are part of the Illuminati. This Dulles then when in 1948 the World Council of Churches (WCC) was officially founded – which is an international ecumenical organization currently formed by 349 Churches, Denominations and Communions of Churches in over 110 nations and representing over 560 million people who call themselves Christians – gave one of the speeches during the ceremony.



...



The World Council of Churches works with the United Nations to establish world peace and economic justice in the world, and so on. On the World Council of Churches website we read that it ‘seeks to demonstrate the long-standing commitment of the ecumenical movement to the United Nations and the ideals embodied in the Charter of the United Nations and to give voice to the ethical, moral and spiritual values ​​that must strengthen international relations from below’ (http://www.wcc-coe.org/wcc/what/international/wcc-un-e.html). So you could say that it has become a sort of arm of the United Nations: essentially that is what the Illuminati had intended it to become in order to create their world government.



Of course, in order to cooperate with the UN, the World Council of Churches had to reject the biblical doctrine that salvation is only in Jesus Christ, and in fact it maintains that even those who do not believe in Jesus are saved.”

The World Council of Churches (WCC) was indeed founded in 1948, and John Foster Dulles did play a key role in its formation.

The WCC currently has a fellowship of 352 churches from more than 120 countries, and houses the Ecumenical Office to the United Nations (EOUN) at its New York headquarters.

The Italian article goes on to show additional ties to Freemasonry and concludes:

“We can therefore say without a shadow of a doubt, and without being able to be contradicted, that the WCC is an instrument in the hands of Freemasonry and the Illuminati, which aims to lead the Churches to apostasy.”

Apostasy refers to the abandonment of religious faith and principles.

It should also be noted that the UN has an Inter-agency Task Force on Religion and Sustainable Development since 2010 through its various organs and works with the WCC.

Its website states that it “provide[s] policy guidance around engaging with faith-based actors, deepen[s] UN system staff capacities on/around intersections of religion with the UN pillars of development, human rights and peace and security dynamics, as well as provide strategic policy guidance.”

Their 2019 Annual Report provides additional insights as to how they work at the local level.

5.2.4 More Heresies committed by Pope Francis

Being too numerous to enumerate, Pope Francis’ heresies are beyond the scope of this series.

Some important ones will be outlined in section 6 further below, as per the contentions of now ex-communicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

That being said, some notable heresies must be highlighted in order to demonstrate some of the key dismantlings of the Catholic Church which have occurred under his papacy.

As alluded to in Part 1 of this series in accordance with St. Gallen Mafia’s Cardinal Danneels’ beliefs, Pope Francis has endorsed same sex civil unions in the Church which is completely against the traditional doctrine.

Incidentally, lightning struck and removed the key and halo of the statue of Saint Peter (the first pope), located on the facade of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Rosary of San Nicolas, in Pope Francis’ Buenos Aires, Argentina on his birthday. This was the very next day after Pope Francis had signed the Fiducia supplicans declaration which allows for non-traditional unions, despite opposition by numerous priests and scholars. It was reminiscent of when lightning struck the Vatican just hours after Pope Benedict XVI resigned in early 2013.

Fiducia supplicans was written late last year by Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández whom Francis firmly supports.

Cardinal Fernández is not without controversy, especially given the publication of his controversial books like Heal Me With Your Mouth: The Art of Kissing and Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality.

Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández.

Pope Francis stated that “Mother Earth,” not God, is the one who gave us life and safeguards us.”

Arguably one of his gravest heresies is that of demeaning or perverting the Ten Commandments, ethical and moral pillars of Catholicism, from the Lord’s uncompromising commands to mere suggestions.

During a St Peter's Square General Audience held on June 20, 2018, Francis said the following [with emphasis added]:

“Is there a difference between a command and a word? A command is a communication that does not require dialogue. A word, instead, is the essential medium of relationship as a dialogue. God the Father creates by means of his Word, and his Son is the Word made flesh. Love is nourished by words, and likewise education or cooperation. Two people who do not love each other are unable to communicate. When someone speaks to our heart, our loneliness is over. It receives a word; there is communication, and the commandments are God’s words: God communicates through these ten Words, and he awaits our response.



It is one thing to receive an order, and quite another to perceive that someone is trying to speak with us. A dialogue is much more than the communication of a truth. I may say to you: ‘Today is the last day of Spring, warm Spring, but today is the last day’. This is a truth; it is not a dialogue. But if I ask you: ‘What do you think about this Spring?’, a dialogue begins. The Commandments are a dialogue. Communication “arises from the enjoyment of speaking and it enriches those who express their love for one another through the medium of words. This is an enrichment which does not consist in objects but in persons who share themselves in dialogue” (Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium, n. 142).”

Put simply, through these passages Pope Francis is thenceforth stating that the Ten Commandments are not commands from God, but are rather alterable ideals that can be changed or negotiated through dialogue; with whom this dialogue would take place is unclear.

For over two millennia, the Ten Commandments have guided the faithful into living lives that are straight, honourable, and in accordance with God’s will.

For a pope to shatter these immutable and sacrosanct instructions can only be interpreted as an intentional heresy meant to decay or destroy fundamental foundations upon which the Church was built.

5.2.5 Have Human Sacrifices been performed at the Crypts of the Vatican?

For millennia, sacrifices – including human sacrifices – have been occurring in the name of religion, civilizational beliefs (as with the Maya), and also as prescribed rituals of secret societies.

Former high-level Dutch banker turned whistleblower Ronald Bernard explained how he had been invited to perform a child sacrifice in order to continue his ascent in the ranks of the banker priesthood.

In Part 2 of my Synagogue of Satan series, I added an addendum about the apparent instance of a Child Sacrifice at the Vatican, as per an Illuminati whistleblower called Svali who had witnessed it first-hand.

Without going into the gruesome details of what may (or may not) have transpired in the catacombs of the Vatican years ago, suffice it to say that if such a diabolical act did occur there then the Catholic Church is in a much direr state than can even be contemplated.

If secret societies are indeed controlling the Catholic Church, would it really come as a surprise that such kinds of sacrificial rituals could be taking place at the Vatican?

If they are, may God help us all.

6. Viganò’s Quest to Restore the Church

Pope Francis’ harshest critic is, now excommunicated, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

Viganò has also publicly rejected the Second Vatican Council which are deep reforms of the Roman Catholic Church which took place between 1962 and 1965.

6.1 Who is Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò?

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was born on January 16, 1941 to a wealthy family in Varese, Italy. He was ordained a priest on March 24, 1968. He has a Doctorate in both Canon law and Civil law. He speaks Italian, French, Spanish and English.

Photograph of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò from 2013.

Some of Viganò key posts have included the following:

6.2 What are Viganò contentions against Freemasons, Globalists/WEF?

At the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic during an August/September 2021 interview dubbed ‘The Church of Davos’, Viganò answered many questions regarding the apparent takeover of the Church by globalists, including the Freemasons and members of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Here are some key excerpts from that interview (with time stamps and some emphasis added) with added commentary:

“...he pursues the project of the demolition of the Church in order to replace her with a philanthropic organization of Masonic inspiration.” (13:00)

“Masonic inspiration” is the first reference in the interview where Viganò makes reference to the Freemasons.

“...the criminal conspiracy between the Deep State and the Deep Church. It seems to me that in this conspiracy the role of the Jesuit has been decisive. It is no coincidence that for the first time in history, a religious of the Society of Jesus is seated on the throne of Peter in violation of the rule established by Saint Ignatius of Loyola.” (15:36)

Most people have heard of the Deep State but less so with the “Deep Church.” In the summer of 2023, Dr. Taylor Marshall, a Catholic podcaster and author, produced a video titled Viganò explains the Deep Church which explores the concept of the Deep Church along with what Viganò has stated about it.

In the last passage cited above, Viganò points to the Jesuits (sometimes referred to as ‘The Society of Jesus’ or ‘the Jesuit Order’) playing a key role in the infiltration of the Church. Moreover, he is specifically referring to Pope Francis – who is a Jesuit – when he says “seated on the throne of Peter.”

“...in order to favor those who see in that mass a terrible obstacle to the establishment of the New [World] Order, novus ordo seclorum that is the reign of the Antichrist.” (18:20)

Shortly after, Viganò castigates members of Parliaments (politicians) who went along with the implementation of harsh measures during the pandemic. He also refers to how the Rockefeller Foundation had predicted these events in their 2010 Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development under their LOCK STEP scenario (as seen in the image hereunder).

In other words, Viganò equates this new era of totalitarian control as the start of the reign of the Antichrist.

“It matters little whether the cooperator[s] of this [New World Order] plan are from pharmaceutical companies or are finance, philanthropic organization[s], or Masonic sects, political faction[s] or corrupt media. All of them, aware of it or not, collaborate in the work of the devil.” (42:57)

Viganò adds that sin, disease, and death are all hallmarks of his works, implying that of the devil, and that this the “new normal” whereby the masses no longer live in the “economy of redemption” (i.e., in faith) but rather in the “slavery of Satan,” as the Archbishop puts it.

“The smoke of Satan enter[ed] the Church more than 60 years ago with the [Vatican Second] Council. And I would say even earlier. The evolution of Vatican II was possible because it was prepare[d] and organize[d] in the smallest details for decades by traitors who had infiltrated into the Roman Curia, dioceses, universities, seminaries, religious orders. A work of infiltration that has found the highest level of the Church...” (49:52)

The interviewer later asks Viganò’s opinion on how we appear to be transitioning from two centuries of democratic rule by separate nation states towards a single unified global state; the Archbishop specifically points to Freemasonry as the principal conspirator, particularly in their role of corrupting the Church:

“The modern state was born from political, social, and religious conspiracy of Masonic sects that wanted to cancel the kingship of our Lord. First, from the civil society by means of the French Revolution and then from the Catholic Church by means of Vatican II...Freemasonry has been able to corrupt entire generations indoctrinating them in a false concept of freedom in whose name has made man rebellious against the order will by God indocile to the redemption accomplish by our Lord.” (1:14:21)

6.3 What are Viganò contentions against Pope Francis and the Church?

Over the last several years, Viganò’s no-holds-barred dissent against Pope Francis has poured out via various channels including in official Church documents, articles, interviews and on social media.

For sake of brevity, just a few key pieces will be looked at, for they encapsulate Viganò’s main points of contentions regarding Pope Francis. These will include the following:

THE EXSURGE DOMINE ASSOCIATION IS BORN Presentation video from Jun 30, 2023 Vitium Consensus - Speech at the Catholic Identity Conference, Pittsburgh - October 1st, 2023

Dr. Taylor Marshall – Viganò: IS FRANCIS INVALID POPE?

J’ACCUSE – Statement of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò regarding the accusation of schism – 28 June 2024

6.3.1 THE EXSURGE DOMINE ASSOCIATION IS BORN Presentation video from Jun 30, 2023

In a June 30, 2023 video from Viganò’s foundation, Exsurge Domine, the Archbishop expressed some strong views both against Pope Francis, governments, and the Church itself [with emphasis added]:

“The hierarchy of the Catholic Church has lavishly adapted itself to the state in a shameful enslavement to subvert its power that holds control over both.

...

The Deep State and the Deep Church are totally eclipsing both the state and the Church, usurping their authority in order to demolish both from within and attack their members.

...

In this last decade, one wonders if the Antichrist is not now seated on the Throne of Peter.



The persecution of good priests, religious and deity, is accompanied by the exaltation and encouragement of those who are wicked, heretics, fornicators, perverts, corrupt individuals, and [inaudible] benefit from the favour of the powerful. [They] show themselves with impunity in public or on social medias without any call from their superiors, are invited to conferences considered in the presence of Cardinals and prelates, and are promoted to prestigious positions with absolute impunity.”

Viganò is also critical of what he calls the New Church and how it is in opposition to the traditional [Roman Catholic] Church [with emphasis added]:

“Today in the Church, there are hundreds, thousands of clerics, priests, and monks and nuns, brothers and sisters, religious and deity to whom a tyrannical and corrupt authority denies the sacrosanct right to be faithful to our Lord, just as all of our brothers in the faith have been for two thousand years. It is no coincidence that the so-called New Church defines itself as [inaudible] so as to differentiate itself from that which is simplistically called the preconciliar church. But by this significant distancing, it demonstrates that it acts outside and contrary the one Church of Christ. The New Church does not tolerate tradition, as Bergoglio again stated in no uncertain terms on the occasion of his trip to Hungary: those who are rigid, those who are backwards must be considered as suffering from a pathological disorder and must be expelled from the Church.”

By the occasion of his [Pope Francis’] trip to Hungary, Viganò was alluding to the pontiff’s April 2023 trip to that country and his comments.

As per a related Vatican News article and a question regarding the Second Vatican Council, Pope Francis warned against “those who wish to turn backward,” calling it a “nostalgic disease” and requiring that newly-ordained priests obtain formal permission to celebrate the liturgy according to the previous form of the Roman Rite in accordance with the 2021 Traditionis custodes.

In his Exsurge Domine speech, Viganò also criticised the “Islamic invasion of Europe” and the “ethnic substitution” theorised by the globalist ideologues of the New World Order.

“The time has now come to organise a network of support and resistance to put a stop to this disastrous situation,” the disgruntled traditionalist Archbishop further pleaded.

“A clear action is needed through which to give an unequivocal signal to those who use the Church’s authority and financial means to build an anti-Church of the New World Order,” he then insisted.

Viganò explained his various motives for establishing the Exsurge Domine – which translated from Latin means “Arise, Lord.”

“The Church belongs to Christ and not to the Pope. And Christ established Peter as his vicar, not as a successor authorised to distort the Church and tyrannize her members,” he sternly affirmed.

6.3.2 Vitium Consensus - Speech at the Catholic Identity Conference, Pittsburgh - October 1st, 2023

Archbishop Viganò had been scheduled to broadcast his Vitium Consensus speech at the Catholic Identity Conference in Pittsburgh on October 1st, 2023, but at the last minute it was cancelled – likely due to his critical stance on Pope Francis and the state of the Church itself.

“It is unfortunate that, in the current climate of fear within the Church, the free exchange of ideas and viewpoints is no longer tolerated,” Viganò stated in a note on his website where the text of the speech is accessible. A full narration of the speech by Viganò is also accessible via his YouTube channel.

Dr. Taylor Marshall, author of Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within, examines and provides commentary regarding the contents of Viganò’s speech in his October 5, 2023 video Viganò: IS FRANCIS INVALID POPE?. What follows are some citations of the speech with added commentary.

The Church had long been plagued with sexual scandals of the clergy – which Viganò had formally investigated and exposed. In his speech, the Archbishop stated the following:

“I think of the shameful handling of the Rupnik case, which in addition to having rehabilitated a criminal responsible for horrendous crimes, in contempt of the numerous victims, has also discredited the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith,”

Viganò was referring to the sexual scandal case of Father Marko Rupnik, a Jesuit priest and artist from Slovenia.

Put simply, allegations were brought against Rupnik for sexual misconduct against adult women in the Loyola Community (of Slovenia), an investigation was conducted by the Society of Jesus (the Jesuit Order in Rome) upon the direction of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Vatican (in charge of disciplinary matters of the Church) which resulted in what amounts to a dismissal of the case due to a supposed “statute of limitations” technicality.

Dr. Marshall commented that Rupnik should more aptly be referred to as “Rapenick” given that he was “raping nuns.”

“Rupnik was showing pornography of nuns; Rupnik was using sacred vessels in sex orgies. He’s a horrible man and his art is everywhere,” expounds Marshall before referring to Rupnik as a “perverse Jesuit priest.”

On a related note of sexual scandal, Dr. Marshall also brings up Cardinal Theodore McCarrick (of the archdiocese of Washington) cited in the speech who is a well known sex abuser (of children) who got off scot-free by Pope Francis.

As Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Viganò had warned Francis of McCarrik’s sexual crimes, but nothing came of it.

Dr. Marshall’s book Infiltration covers McCarrick’s actions and in December of 2015, he interviewed James Grein – an abuse victim who was abused by the Washington Cardinal. The video interview is quite gripping and can be viewed hereunder.

Returning to Viganò’s speech, the Archbishop shows his discontent of how Pope Francis is veering the Church’s doctrine on wedding unions that are traditionally held between men and women:

“Of course, one can organize the clandestine celebration of the Catholic Mass, but what can a priest or a layman do when a subversive group of Bishops maneuvered by Bergoglio is preparing to introduce unacceptable doctrinal changes through the Synod on Synodality? And what can they do when in their parishes a deaconess blesses the “wedding” of two sodomites?”

The ‘Synod of Synodality’ essentially refers to how a group of church leaders (traditionally Bishops) hear issues from outsiders which then lead to changes in doctrine (reforms) and other procedures.

Viganò’s contention here is that he believes that Bergoglio (Francis) is being crafty in order to, among other things, allow same-sex unions which had always been strictly forbidden in the Catholic Church.

Considering Pope Francis as a “heretic,” Viganò expounds:

“The fundamental question hinges on understanding the subversive plan of the deep church, which, using the methods denounced at the time by St. Pius X with regard to the Modernists, has organized itself to carry out a coup d’état within the Church and bring the prophet of the Antichrist to the Throne of Peter.”

Here, Viganò is hinting at how the “deep church” has infiltrated the true [Catholic] Church in a coup d’état.

He then asserts that Pope Benedict XVI, (Francis’ predecessor) was pressured to resign, paving the way for the relatively “unknown” Archbishop of Buenos Aires (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) to the Throne of Peter, the papacy.

Viganò further states that on October 11, 2013, in a conference at Villanova University, then-Cardinal McCarrick, Bergoglio’s longtime friend, revealed that Bergoglio’s election was strongly desired by a “very influential Italian gentleman,” an “emissary of the deep state to the deep church.”

“Seeing Bergoglio participate in an event sponsored by the Clinton Foundation, after other no less scandalous endorsements from the globalist elite, confirms his role as bankruptcy liquidator of the Church, with the purpose of substituting the constitution of that Religion of Humanity that will serve as the handmaid of the synarchy of the New World Order. Ecumenism, ecology, vaccinism, immigrationism, LGBTQ+ and gender ideology, and other instances of the globalist religion are appropriated by Bergoglio, not only through an action of ostentatious and proud support for the proponents of the 2030 Agenda, but also by means of the systematic demolition of everything that opposes it in the Magisterium, and the ruthless persecution of those who express even prudent perplexities. So: Bergoglio is a heretic and blatantly hostile to the Church of Christ. To carry out the task assigned to him by the deep church, he concealed his most extreme positions, so as to find a sufficient number of votes in the Conclave. To ensure total obedience, those who hatched the plan made sure that he was widely blackmailable, as always happens. And once elected, Bergoglio was able to show himself for what he is and begin the demolition of the Church and the Papacy.”

Viganò proceeds by providing arguments as to the invalidity of Bergoglio as pope, particularly since he “intended to carry out the criminal plan of the globalist elite.”

Regarding intent, Viganò – who earned a doctorate in utroque iure (both canon and civil law) – added the following:

“I would like us to take seriously, very seriously, the possibility that Bergoglio intended to obtain the election by means fraud, and that he intended to abuse the authority of the Roman Pontiff in order to do the exact opposite of what Jesus Christ gave a mandate to Saint Peter and his Successors to do: confirm the faithful in the Catholic Faith, feeding and governing the Flock of the Lord, preaching the Gospel to the nations.”

Viganò doesn’t lay the entirety of the blame on Bergoglio, as he specifies that this “cancer” has metastasised from the reforms undertaken by Vatican II which, he affirms, “created the ideological, doctrinal, and disciplinary bases that inevitably had to lead to this point.”

Knowing the limits of his own authority as an Archbishop (at the time), Viganò ends his speech with the following:

“Finally, allow me to remind you that the Exsurge Domine Association I founded aims to give spiritual and material help to priests and religious brothers and sisters who are persecuted by the Bergoglian church because of their fidelity to Tradition.”

6.3.3 J’ACCUSE – Statement of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò regarding the accusation of schism – 28 June 2024

This third header requires some background context.

Largely due to the rebel Archbishop’s outspokenness against Pope Francis and members the Roman Curia – the institution which the Roman Pontiff (the Pope) ordinarily makes use of in the exercise of his supreme pastoral office and universal mission in the world, Viganò was excommunicated (ousted) this summer from the Church for schism.

On June 26, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò posted his response via his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to the ousting, as per the following screenshot:

He begins his post with two links: one pointing to his official response, J’ACCUSE (French accuse meaning ‘to blame’ or accuse) and the other to a YouTube video which is no longer available.

In the first paragraph of his X post, Viganò cites a passage from J’ACCUSE which reaffirms his stance that Bergoglio is not a valid pope:

“For this reason, with serenity of conscience, I maintain that the errors and heresies to which Bergoglio adhered before, during, and after his election, along with the intention he held in his apparent acceptance of the Papacy, render his elevation to the throne null and void.”

In the second paragraph, he also cites from J’ACCUSE, recalling the role that Bergoglio is:

“playing in the globalist and anti-Christian project carried out by the World Economic Forum, the UN Agencies, the Trilateral Commission, the Bilderberg Group, the World Bank, and by all the other sprawling branches of the globalist elite, this does not demonstrate even slightly that I desire schism by highlighting and denouncing this anomaly.”

And in the third and final paragraph of his post, he states that those who are prosecuting him are “deluding” themselves since excommunicating him does not change the state of the [aforementioned] coup d’état, or usurpation of the papacy.

In J’ACCUSE, Viganò states that he does not recognize the authority of the tribunal that claims to judge him.

In an early paragraph, he recalls the warnings of the source of evil which continues to plague the Church:

“Satan and his minions know full well what a threat the one true Church poses to their antichristic plan. These subversives – whom the Roman Pontiffs have courageously denounced as enemies of God, the Church, and humanity – are identifiable in the inimica vis, Freemasonry. It has infiltrated the Hierarchy and succeeded in making it lay down the spiritual weapons at its disposal, opening the doors of the Citadel to the enemy in the name of dialogue and universal brotherhood, concepts that are intrinsically Masonic. But the Church, following the example of her Divine Founder, does not dialogue with Satan: She fights him.”

He is specifically pointing the finger to Freemasonry, recalling how their Italian sect members have compromised Bishops in their duties over the last century and a half, as is stated in the Inimica vis which he specifically references.

The Inimica vis is a papal encyclical (letter) written by Pope Leo XIII on December 8, 1892 and addressed to Bishops (and even laymen) on Freemasonry in the Church and what needs to be done to be cleansed of their “evil.” The encyclical recalled how the Church had outlawed the group in the last century and a half.

Screenshot of the first part of the papal encyclical Inimica Vis. Source. www.vatican.va.

Put simply, Viganò is stating how Freemasonry has infiltrated the ranks of the Church and successfully made it “lay down the spiritual weapons at its disposal.”

His letter then proceeds to outline the causes of the present crisis (in the Church) including the convocation of the Second Vatican Council and “with the underground and highly organized action of clergymen and laity linked to the Masonic sects, aimed at slowly but surely subverting the structure of government and magisterium of the Church in order to demolish Her from within.”

He continues, “the documents of the secret sects demonstrate the existence of an infiltration plan conceived in the nineteenth century and carried out a century later, exactly in the terms in which it was conceived.”

There’s little doubt here that he is referring to the long-standing Masonic plot to infiltrate the Church which was more recently highlighted by John Vennari’s The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita: A Masonic Blueprint for the Subversion of the Catholic Church.

The first few sentences of the first page of the book reads:

“Few Catholics know of The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita, a secret document written in the early 19th century that mapped out a blueprint for the subversion of the Catholic Church. The Alta Vendita was the highest lodge of the Carbonari, an Italian secret society with links to Freemasonry and which, along with Freemasonry, was condemned by the Catholic Church.”

The Alta Vendita explicitly states their long-term goal to infiltrate the Church and the papacy through various means; here are but a few passages indicating such intent:

“With this passport we can conspire at our ease, and arrive little by little at the end we have in view.

...

The Pope, whoever he may be, will never come to the secret societies. It is for the secret societies to come first to the Church, in the resolve to conquer the two.”

Viganò’s J’ACCUSE continues with a harsh denunciation of how the two thousand year orthodoxy of the Catholic Church has been guilefully usurped by a conciliar or synodal one – which he dubs as the “antichurch,” given its modernistic dogmatic leanings:

“Two churches, certainly: each with its own doctrines and liturgies and saints; but whereas for the Catholic believer the Church is One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic, for Bergoglio the Church is conciliar, ecumenical, synodal, inclusive, immigrationist, eco-sustainable, and gay-friendly.”

Though directly critical of the pope, Viganò is certainly not the first to challenge the head of the Catholic Church.

Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre was also rather critical of modernist popes.

Former Bishop Richard Williamson who was ordained by Lefebvre recently shared the popular Archbishop’s sentiment about the faith and role of the pope: “The pope has not got to reinvent the Church. He’s got to take the Church of our Lord Jesus Christ and look after it and keep it on its track, not on his track.”

Consequently, Viganò later asserts, “the Catholic Church, belongs to another entity and therefore does not represent the true Church of Christ.”

In other words, he is declaring the present Church council as an illegitimate one, further underlining its subversive and destructive nature.

“That is, we must understand that the subversive use of authority in the Church aimed at Her destruction (or at Her transformation into a church other than the one willed and founded by Christ) constitutes in itself a sufficient element to render null and void the authority of this new subject which has maliciously superimposed itself onto the Church of Christ, usurping power. That is why I do not recognize the legitimacy of the Dicastery that is putting me on trial.”

Viganò continues on to explain how he clashed with and became a target of his ecclesiastical superiors – notably Cardinal Tarcisio Bertoni who was Cardinal Secretary of State under Pope Benedict XVI – in his “war against moral and financial corruption” during his tenure as Secretary General of the Governorate and as Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.

Of particular note was Viganò’s denunciation of the sexual improprieties of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and how he opposed letting him promote “corrupt and unworthy” candidates for the Episcopate (i.e., to become Bishop).

Interestingly, the next part of J’ACCUSE focuses on how blackmail is the modus operandi of Freemasonry, drawing parallels between such heinous acts occurring in civil institutions and the Church.

“...that shows how corruption within the Hierarchy was a necessary premise to control, manipulate, and coerce it with blackmail to act against God, against the Church, and against souls. And this modus operandi – which Freemasonry had described in detail before infiltrating the ecclesial body – mirrors that adopted in civil institutions, where the representatives of the people, especially at the highest levels, are largely blackmailable because they are corrupt and perverted. Their obedience to the delusions of the globalist elite leads peoples to ruin, destruction, disease,”

Viganò boldly turns the tables around on Pope Francis himself with harsh accusations of heresy and schism as outlined the following section of J’ACCUSE hence giving a distinct meaning to the title of his rebuttal:

“MY ACCUSATIONS AGAINST JORGE MARIO BERGOGLIO



Before my Brothers in the Episcopate and the entire ecclesial body, I accuse Jorge Mario Bergoglio of heresy and schism, and I ask that he be judged as a heretic and schismatic and removed from the Throne which he has unworthily occupied for over eleven years. This in no way contradicts the adage Prima Sedes a nemine judicatur, because it is evident that, since a heretic is unable to assume the Papacy, he is not above the Prelates who judge him.



I also accuse Jorge Mario Bergoglio of having caused – due to the prestige and authority of the Apostolic See which he usurps – serious adverse effects, sterility, and death in the millions of faithful who followed his insistent invitation to undergo the inoculation of an experimental gene serum produced with aborted fetuses, even to the point of issuing a formal “Note” declaring that using the vaccine is morally permissible (here and here). He will have to answer before the Tribunal of God for this crime against humanity.



Finally, I denounce the secret agreement between the Holy See and the Chinese communist dictatorship, by which the Church has been humiliated and forced to accept the government appointment of Bishops, the control of liturgical celebrations, and limitations on its freedom of preaching, while Catholics loyal to the Apostolic See are persecuted with impunity by the Beijing government with the complicit silence of the Roman Sanhedrin.”

In his conclusion, Viganò calls upon the Catholic faithful – who are “scandalized and disoriented by the winds of novelty and the false doctrines that are promoted and imposed by a Hierarchy rebellious against the Divine Master” to pray for the Holy Mother Church so that she “may find Her freedom and triumph with Christ, after this time of passion.”

7. Conclusion

From the evidence presented in this two-part series, there is little room for doubt that the Smoke of Satan has penetrated through the cracks of the one true Church of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

God sees everything. He knows who holds his Truth and who doesn’t.

As he lovingly gave us all freewill, it is up to each and everyone of us to choose the right path through our thoughts, actions, and prayers.

Whether the reader is religious or not, a believer or an atheist, God’s divinity lies in each and everyone of us.

As this world approaches looming adversities and struggles, everyone should ask themselves whether they prefer to be protected under the Armour and Light of God, or dwell in darkness with Satan and his legions.

8. Dedication & Prayer

This post is dedicated to both Our Lady of Fátima (Mary, the mother of Jesus) and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

Our Lady of Fátima (Mary, the mother of Jesus): for her loving blessings and prophetic warnings.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: for his unswerving piety, courage, and dedication to God, his son Jesus Christ, and for all his actions and prayers to save the one and only Church.

O Most Holy Virgin Mary, Queen of the most holy Rosary, you were pleased to appear to the children of Fatima and reveal a glorious message. We implore you, inspire in our hearts a fervent love for the recitation of the Rosary. By meditating on the mysteries of the redemption that are recalled therein may we obtain the graces and virtues that we ask, through the merits of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Redeemer. Amen.

