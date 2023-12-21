The false prophet Antichrist figure on the left who resembles Jesus is being advised by Satan who is spreading his message of destruction. Detail from Luca Signorelli’s The Preaching of the Antichrist painted in circa 1499-1502. More on this painting further below in this post.

Introduction to Part 2

Paradise Lost: Satan in Council – Engraved drawing by French Artist Gustave Doré (1832-1883) depicting Satan (Lucifer) in Pandaemonium (the capital of hell) summoning the rebel angels.

In order for the reader to better understand the level of evil that is embedded in the dark powers that currently rule over the masses, an examination of who they worship is in order; for, integral to their fundamental beliefs lies a particular set of values that drives their ambitions and methods of madness.

Doing so will require a brief historical and theosophical survey.

Notice that I chose the word theosophical rather than theological. I chose the former because it is more precise for our task at hand even thought we will be touching on some aspects of biblical theology. The Online Etymology Dictionary defines theosophy (note: theosophical is the adjective form of the word), as “knowledge of divine things obtained through mystic study.”

Since we would like to better understand the divine entity or entities that these rulers worship and seek to obtain mystical powers from, we must examine their arcane methods, or mystical ways.

Here’s a taster:

The quote from J.P. Morgan from above is seldom referenced or cited. But it nevertheless speaks volumes.

The use of astrology (the divination of the influences of stars and planets on human affairs and terrestrial events) has been around since the earliest civilizations such as with the Sumerians.

Astrology is but one method or form of divination that has been employed throughout the ages to seek superiority.

One such example includes that of John Dee who was the court astrologer for Queen Elizabeth I.

The practice of astrology was not seen as a kind of quack or pseudo science as it is today. At the time, John Dee was one of the most preeminent scholars and scientists in Europe. His divination methods, however, were perhaps more controversial. With the help of his partner Edward Kelly (born Edward Talbot) a well-known scryer, Dee made several successful attempts to communicate with angelic beings through various methods.

Dee, a true polymath, also practised alchemy and advised Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II of Bohemia on the matter.

John Dee Performing an alchemical experiment before Queen Elizabeth I (painting by Henry Gillard Glindoni).

As none of us are billionaires like the former J.P. Morgan, Nathan Rothschild, and current Bill Gates, George Soros et al., we certainly don’t have the same mindset as they do, and aren’t “wired” like they are.

So, in order to better comprehend them and understand how they see the world, we must attempt to observe which system(s) of belief they espouse, along with the methods they employ to gain power.

To do this, we must first contemplate some divine origins.

And though not the only source on the subject, the Bible nevertheless serves as a prime tool of reference. The Book of Enoch, an ancient Hebrew text, is also invaluable in this respect.

The Synagogue of Satan, a closer look

Before looking further into Satan, a distinction must be made between the names Satan and Lucifer along with their precise and respective meanings.

The Bible says that Satan was created by God as a cherub (cherubim for plural), a high-level angel.

What is an angel?

An angel is a pure spirit created by God.

Angels are incorporeal (spiritual) and eternal beings that were created to act as instruments of God’s will on Earth.

In the Old Testament of the Bible, angels are sometimes referred to as ‘morning stars,’ or at times ‘stars in the sky.’

One of these morning stars is Satan.

Satan had been created as a perfect being full of wisdom and perfect in beauty, but carried an overabundance of pride which corrupted his wisdom by reason of his splendour and pronounced himself as God (see Ezekiel 28:12-18).

Some time after his creation and before the creation of mankind, Satan (referred to as a red dragon in the New Testament) rebelled against God and was cast down by him taking one third of the angels (now referred to as demons) with him into rebellion.

Illustration by Gustave Doré for Milton's Paradise Lost depicting the fall, or banishment of the angel Lucifer (Satan) from heaven.

On a related side note of importance, it should be observed that 33 (one third) is an important number in Freemasonry (more on this topic later).

Satan challenged the Throne of God, particularly when he took the form of a serpent (נָחָשׁ Nachash in Hebrew) in the Garden of Eden in order to tempt Eve and Adam – the first human inhabitants on Earth – to eat from the forbidden Tree of Knowledge.

Two things of importance took place from this infamous event. First, Satan tricked them into believing that they could be like God, for they would gain knowledge of both good and evil; he concurrently encouraged disobedience from God[‘s will], thus introducing sins, or a sinful way of life in humans.

Having eaten from the Tree of Knowledge is also of particular significance here; for, it implies death – not in the physical sense, but in the spiritual or carrying on of the eternal soul (to heaven) sense. In other words, Satan is tricking humans to disobey God, thus foregoing their chance for an eternal existence.

As Satan is banished to hell and can never return to heaven, he seeks to bring humans along with him.

Satan, as an eternal spiritual being, continues his rebellion and hatred for God to this day. He is often referred to as the devil.

Satan has always wanted humans to worship him instead of God.

That is also why he tempted Jesus Christ (God who took the form of a human being) who had come to Earth to absolve mankind of their sins.

Temptation of Christ, a painting from 1872 by Russian artist Vasily Surikov.

The devil cannot bear humans beings returning to the state of grace and the glory of God.

And so do those who worship him.

Lest we forget the Antichrist.

Apart from Lucifer, Satan, and the devil, we must not forget another important figure that is central to this team of darkness, namely the Antichrist.

In Christian and Islamic theology, the Antichrist refers to people prophesied by the Bible that oppose Jesus Christ and substitute themselves in Christ's place before his Second Coming (to Earth).

As for the timing of his return, it is said that it will not occur until the end of the seven-year Tribulation.

As for the signs of his coming, this author mentioned in Part 1 of this series the passage in Matthew 24. When Jesus’ disciples asked him what would be the signs of his [second] coming to Earth during the “end times” period, he stated several events. First, that they should not be fooled and that during the Great Tribulation period, the devil will deceive the entire world into worshipping him in the form of the end time Antichrist.

It is also said that Jesus’ Second Coming will happen at the Battle of Armageddon.

Armageddon.

Sound familiar?

In 1998 Hollywood made a movie of the same name starring Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck whereby a large asteroid is about to hit the Earth.

Predictive programming aside, what is perhaps more telling, however, is the etymology of the name Armageddon.

“And the demonic spirits gathered all the rulers and their armies to a place with the Hebrew name Armageddon,” reads Revelation 16:16 in the Bible.

Har-Magedon is the Hebrew name which actually refers to a specific geographic region in Palestine (Canaan at the time) which is more commonly referred to as Megiddo.

Megiddo was a key passage between Egypt and Mesopotamia, saw many battles, and became occupied by the Israelites. The city of Megiddo dates back roughly 8,000 years and nothing is left but the ruins of what once was a regional administrative and military center during the reign of King Solomon, according to the Jewish Virtual Library project.

A sacrificial altar was also located at Megiddo.

Today, Megiddo sits just atop of the West Bank in Israel, a location that is, yet again, ripe for conflict given the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Coming back to the Antichrist, the cover image for this post depicts a figure resembling Jesus Christ, but who is in fact a deceiver, the Antichrist, in which we can see another figure with devil horns (Satan) whispering advice into his hear on how to further mislead the onlooking followers.

Here is the painting – The Preaching of the Antichrist, by Italian Renaissance-era painter Luca Signorelli (click the image for a more detailed version):

The magnificent fresco painting, which was painted between 1499 and 1502 is located in the Chapel of San Brizio, Duomo, Orvieto (Italy) offers a colourful and chaotic scene whereby the righteous and unrighteous are intermixed together.

The dark figures on the upper right are shock troops. Lynchers slit the throats of the righteous in the foreground in which also appears a woman prostituting herself to a rich merchant.

The Jesus-like figure is offered gold treasures at his feet which, indicating to us that he is the false prophet.

The detail is so fine, that we can barely tell whose left hand is attached to the Antichrist; is it the devil’s or the false prophet’s?

Similar to how Michael the Archangel cast Lucifer and his follower angels out of heaven (Revelation 12:7,8,9), he is depicted in the upper-left hand side thrusting his sword of divine justice towards the false messiah, banishing him once again back towards his hellish dwelling.

Over five-hundred years later, the painting serves as a reminder to humanity about the snares and deceptions of the devil.

We are not to believe false prophets who claim to be the bearers of light and goodness, as they represent a false god that ought not be revered, nor worshipped.

Sadly though, too many in our society do, including the bankster gangsters and their acolytes and foot soldiers.

Jacob Rothschild of the infamous Rothschild banking dynasty alongside devout Satanist Marina Abramovic in front of Sir Thomas Lawrence’s (1769 – 1830) painting ‘Satan summoning his Legions.’

For more Rothschilds depravity and idol worship, be sure to check out this post which highlights Marie Helene de Rothschild’s infamous Surrealist Ball which took place at Chateau de Ferrières in 1972.

Lucifer, the Light of the World

Though bible scholars clearly affirm that Satan and Lucifer are not the same entity, they have nevertheless come to be synonymous with one another for a variety of reasons.

The name Lucifer comes from Latin lucern ferre which means ‘bring to light’ (bringer or bearer of light).

The only time the name Lucifer appears in the Bible is in Isaiah 14:12:

“How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!” [King James Bible]

In Hebrew, the morning star is הֵילֵ֣ל (hê·lêl) which is considered an epithet of either the King (or dynasty) of Babylon or the shiny planet Venus.

These add to the increasingly confusing interpretations of the name Lucifer.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or Mormon Church, has an interesting take on the Lucifer–Babylon connection [with emphasis added]:

“Isaiah 13–14, like Isaiah 10, contains prophecies about the destruction of a country that conquered the Lord’s covenant people.

Isaiah 13–14 tells about Babylon, the country that conquered Judah between approximately 600–588 B.C. Ancient Babylon was one of the wealthiest and most worldly empires in history. Consequently, the Lord used Babylon as a symbol of people who focus on the things of the world and as a contrasting image of Zion and heaven. The prophesied destruction of Babylon in Isaiah 13 symbolizes what will happen to those who fight against the people of God and those whose hearts are set upon the things of the world instead of the things of God.

Isaiah 14 is more especially about the king of Babylon, whom Isaiah compared to Lucifer, or Satan. Because of the writings in this chapter, we learn more about how Lucifer became Satan and also about what will yet happen to him and his followers.”

The Read Devil – A Biblical Explanation offers yet another one to consider and further contemplate:

“There's a good reason why the King of Babylon is described as "the morning star", or Venus. The Babylonians believed that their king was the child of their gods Bel and Ishtar, both of whom were associated with the planets- they thought that their King was the planet Venus.”

This interpretation or explanation is interesting in that it connects the morning star (Venus) with Babylonian belief.

Babylon & Babylonian Deities

Bel is a title applied to gods in Mesopotamian religions and is especially used for Marduk, the patronal god of the city of Babylon.

Venus is the Roman name of the Ishtar (Akkadian/Assyrian), or Innana (Sumerian), the most important female deity of ancient Mesopotamia.

Inanna is also known as the Queen of Heaven, Earth, and the Underworld. In a seemingly contradictory role, she was recognized as the goddess of love, sensuality, and fertility concurrently with that of war and warfare.

In Greek lore she is known as Aphrodite.

The "Queen of the Night" (Inanna) relief from the Old Babylonian period (c. 2000-1600 BC) from the British Museum.

Along with Anu, Inanna assumes the role of patron deity of Uruk as can be confirmed by her very own district and ziggurat temple (Temple of Eanna).

Interestingly, in line with her role as goddess of love, sensuality and fertility, certain sources have suggested that Inanna was also the goddess of prostitution or prostitutes. This assumption is supported by a written account of none other than Herodotus – the famous Greek historian who lived in the 5th century BC. In Herodotus’ Histories, more specifically in Book I para 199, he records a Babylonian custom regarding prostitution at the Temple of Aphrodite:

“The foulest Babylonian custom is that which compels every woman of the land to sit in the temple of Aphrodite and have intercourse with some stranger once in her life.”

Unsurprisingly, the custom spread to nearby lands in the Fertile Crescent as well as in Greece.

It is also worth mentioning that the great Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar II constructed the impressive and splendid Ishtar Gate (Grand Entrance of Babylon) in honour of the goddess in the 6th century B.C.

Finally, there is an important mythical tale whereby Inanna abandoned heaven and earth to descend to into the netherworld (the underworld of the dead, or hell).

Idol Worship & Scripture

Both the Old Testament and New Testament provide us with more insights about idol worship and how the Israelites (Hebrews, or ancient Jews) have turned away from God.

In the Old Testament, Joshua – who has a biblical book named after him – was a warrior who led Israel in the conquest of Canaan after the Exodus from Egypt (of Moses’ fame).

The following book in the holy scriptures is Judges which starts after Joshua’s death and describes how the Israelites failed to finish conquering the land of Canaan and its inhabitants.

They had a covenant with God who had offered to protect them if they followed his will and laws. But instead, they disobeyed God – as had been warned by Joshua and Moses, preferring to instead take an interest in Canaanite culture and religion, and sinning by worshipping their (false) idols. Some of their practices were indeed quite nasty, requiring human sacrifice and sex rituals.

Note that this all takes places before Israel’s first kings (Saul and David – of David & Goliath fame).

Judges 2:11 gives and indication of the type of idols they worship, namely Baal (Ba’al, or Baal Hadad):

“Then the Israelites did evil in the eyes of the LORD and served the Baals.”

Stele of the Storm God Baal: Facing right, the storm god is brandishing a club with which he is smashing the clouds; lightning accompanies the storm showers which fertilise the countryside. Image source: LouvreBible.

The Complete Guide to the Bible’s chapter on Hosea provides a more elaborate account about Baal worship [with some emphasis added]:

“What they are doing is committing adultery.

They are worshipping foreign gods, especially the chief Canaanite god: Baal.

This is a fertility cult. Many Jews [(Israelites)] consider Baal the source of fertility in field, flock, and family. Though it’s disgusting to think about, many of Baal’s faithful followers teach that the arid region’s life-giving rain is his semen. So they try to stimulate him to shower the earth. They do this by having ritual sex with shrine and temple prostitutes. Some scholars speculate that this reenacts the consumation of Baal’s celestial marriage to the goddess Ashera.”

In Shittim (the site to the east of the Jordan and northeast of the Dead Sea where the Israelites encamped before crossing the Jordan), Baal worship also included participation in sacred sexual orgies.

Baal is not the only deity worshipped.

The same bible reference from above cites that idol worship had continued in the land of Israel (from the Divided Jewish Nation: Israel in the north, and Judah in the south) during the latter years of King Solomon’s watch [some emphasis added]:

“In his old age, he had let some of his foreign wives talk him into building shrines to some of the most bloodthirsty gods that humans ever invented – including Molech, who demanded child sacrifices.”

Molech, or Moloch, is a Canaanite god of child sacrifice.

''Offering to Molech'' in Bible Pictures and What They Teach Us, by Charles Foster, 1897. The drawing is typical of Moloch depictions in nineteenth-century illustrations. Source: Wikipedia.

Moloch is a god whose cult reportedly sacrificed children in a furnace set inside the belly of a bronze bull.

The Cult of Moloch section of Jewish Virtual Library references instances of sacrificing children in fires. It also establishes a link between Moloch and Baal in Jeremiah 32:35:

“They have built pagan shrines to Baal in the valley of Ben-Hinnom, and there they sacrifice their sons and daughters to Molech. I have never commanded such a horrible deed; it never even crossed my mind to command such a thing. What an incredible evil, causing Judah to sin so greatly!”

Idol worship by the Israelites is certainly not limited only to the aforementioned idols. While in bondage in both ancient Egypt and Babylon, the Israelites learned a lot from their captors – particularly their high priests and have maintained meticulous records and practices over the millennia which also includes the Kabbalah which is a set of esoteric teachings.

To sum up about Satan, the devil, and Lucifer, though the former two are not technically the same as the latter, Lucifer has still come to be known as the enlightened one that the majority of members of various mystery religions and Satanic cults and, including high-level Freemasonry, worship and choose to serve.

They believe that Lucifer, in substitution to Jesus Christ, illuminates the Earth and mankind.

This is why Lucifer essentially is Satan or the devil, for It is a deception that they wish to cast upon humanity in order to bring about their New [Satanic] Age.

The Bible refers to him as the father of lies.

In his ministry, Jesus points out to his Jewish brothers and sisters that they have turned away from their true God, particularly with their sinful lifestyles, and have become children of the devil rather than those of Abraham. John 8:44 sums it up quite succinctly:

“You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”

Lies and deception have been omnipresent in recent times, particularly during the Covid-19 Scamdemic. Integral to their potency is secrecy.

An over abundance of secret societies whose members worship these dark entities have plagued humanity for far too long. To better understand who they are and who we are dealing with, some of them will be examined (and hopefully exposed) in the following section.

In the Shadows: The Banksters Priesthood

Firstly, it must be clarified that in this sub-section that by “bankster” priesthood, this author is not only referring to members of the super-elite rich banking class, but also those from the uber-wealthy families such as the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers, et al., and basically the 1% of the 1% of the ruling class that really runs the world.

Similar to the deception that comprises our global system of modern finance and banking, nearly every institution of importance – from education to government – has been deceived and misguided by the precepts and dogmas espoused by secretive cults that either coerce them, or have infiltrated them to a significant degree.

The Catholic Church serves as a prime example. The Vatican has been infiltrated by such secret cults for a long while already. And this is with purpose, for no other institution has lasted as long as this one and has had as much influence on humanity over the better part of the last two thousand years.

If you were a secret cabal wishing to centralise even more power to rule over humanity, wouldn’t an institution like the Catholic Church – which has over 1.3 billion adherents worldwide – be a worthwhile pursuit?

Money talks. Money yields power, and power yields even more money and control.

Money corrupts. Power corrupts. And absolute power corrupts absolutely, as the old adage goes.

And, as was explored in Part 1 of this series, those who create and control money largely dictate the goings-on of society, steering rulers and sheeple alike in their respective enclosures.

They have been doing so for centuries, largely operating from the shadows of secrecy. Thanks to the internet age, however, more souls have become privy to their schemes and methods.

Sure there are countless groups and wealthy individuals who wish to amass great power and wealth without necessarily being part of a secret cabal. But those who are really wreaking havoc on humanity are those who despise God, despise humanity, wishing no more but to eliminate over 80% of the world’s population.

“MAINTAIN HUMANITY UNDER 500,000,000 IN PERPETUAL BALANCE WITH NATURE,” reads one of the precepts of the Georgia Guidestones. Image Source: Atlas Obscura.

For those unfamiliar, the Georgia Guidestones are a set of granite blocks that were meant to be as a guide to steer humanity into an “Age of [Satanic] Reason.” They were erected in Elbert County, Georgia (United Sates) in 1980 by an unknown (secretive) group or individual and destroyed in June of 2022. The identity (and inscription) “R.C. Christian” purports to be its author and the monument was sponsored by “Americans.”

It is now believed by some that “R.C.” has been a pseudonym, reversed, standing for Christian Rosenkreuz of the Rosicrucian (Order of the Rosy Cross) – an an esoteric society.

More will be discussed about this secret order below in this post.

Satanic Sacrifices

There are too many types of and instances of Satanic rituals of sacrifice to mention in this post. But notable ones will be exhibited.

Modern Baal worship (and abortion)

Regarding the worship of Baal (as was mentioned earlier in this post), abortion as practised in the Western world is seen as a form of child sacrifice. Just as brainwashed parents use to sacrifice their children at the altar of Baal in ancient times so does the practice continue today, albeit in a less direct fashion.

Past and present were connected just a few years ago when the cities of London, New York, and Washington, D.C., decided to pay hommage to Baal, reminding him that he is far from forgotten.

Following the destruction of the 2,000-year old Temple of Baal Shamin by ISIS/ISIL in Palmyra (Syria) in August of 2015, an April 7, 2016 Israel365News article noted that the decision to rebuild replicas of the gate that stood in front of the temple was reminiscent of its ancient roots, namely serving false idols.

U.S.-based The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) ran a related piece in 2018 titled Arch from the Temple of Baal in DC: Coincidence or Pagan Invitation? pointing to Jewish messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn (who was mentioned in Part 1)’s take on how abortion in America is a form of child sacrifice to Baal.

Satanic Abortions

In more recent times, Cosmopolitan – an American quarterly fashion and entertainment magazine for women first published in 1886 – is actually promoting Satanic Abortion Ritual to its readers.

Cosmopolitan magazine’s Instagram post (archived here).

As per a ZeroHedge post by blueapples, the popular magazine tailored toward the vanity of naive young women recently shared instructions with readers on how to perform a Satanic abortion ritual.

“The magazine's Instagram post went up just 2 days after the magazine published a piece on The Satanic Temple's abortion clinic which was named after the mother of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in response to his penning of the majority opinion on Dobbs v. Women's Health, the case which overturned the long-standing precedent set forth by Roe v. Wade,” the writer added.

The author also mentioned that Cosmo (as the magazine is often referred to) went on to laud The Satanic Temple as a vanguard fighting for women's “rights.”

The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy

Before delving into the ritualistic aspects of his assassination, it is important to provide essential background information as to the rationale behind the intense hatred and malice that had been brewing against the audacious leader by his bitter enemies, the dark powers.

“The tremendous amount of time and energy, personnel and resources put into this extremely well planned and highly coordinated coup d’état can only be explained by the dire threat that JFK represented to the power structure of the world.”

The quote from above is an excerpt from The Satanic Ritual Killing of the King, The Cabal and Conspiracy Responsible for the Assassination of John F. Kennedy – an article that provides an esoteric and exoteric overview into the ritualistic killing of the beloved president.

Before getting into some of its main points, though, it is quite important to re-examine a seldom covered event whereby the young president directly challenged the banking cabal.

Executive Order #11110 from June 4th, 1963 challenged the authority of the Federal Reserve by instructing the Department of the Treasury (the only entity allowed to issue money as per the Constitution) to issue interest-free United States Notes backed by silver.

“(j) The authority vested in the President by paragraph (b) of section 43 of the Act of May 12, 1933, as amended (31 U.S.C. 821 (b)), to issue silver certificates against any silver bullion, silver, or standard silver dollars in the Treasury not then held for redemption of any outstanding silver certificates, to prescribe the denominations of such silver certificates, and to coin standard silver dollars and subsidiary silver currency for their redemption,”

The 1963 United States Notes were available in $2 and $5 denominations.

A $5 United States Note from 1963 (notice the red-coloured seal and serial number – as opposed to green-coloured for the Federal Reserve debt-based notes).

After President Kennedy’s assassination, these United States Notes were swiftly taken out of circulation.

Unlike debt-bearing instruments like Federal Reserve Notes, the United States notes were interest-free which would have taken the country off the path of debt servitude.

At the end of 1963, the National Debt was only about $360 billion (compared to nearly $34 trillion today).

Is it becoming apparent to you how much bacon the banksters would have been deprived of, should Kennedy’s notes had stuck around?

Did you know that this Executive Order has never been repealed, is still in effect, and could still be used by the government to issue real money?

The C.I.A., Lyndon B. Johnson and George H.W. Bush, among others, appear to have played an integral role to the assassination of the 35th President of the United States.

The feud between Kennedy and the intelligence/military apparatus was epitomized during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

In an earlier post, I summarised Operation Northwoods which essentially consisted of a plot to to hoodwink President Kennedy to declare war against Cuba.

“A now declassified CIA document regarding preparation for the invasion acknowledged the fact that, in order for the invasion to be successful in the way that the agency intended, Department of Defense cooperation was necessary (ibid, pg.44). The evidence now available points towards the fact that the CIA sold Kennedy a bill of goods, explaining that the strength of the awaiting Cuban exile uprising would be enough to topple the Castro government. (Wiesak, pg. 25, Howells) In all likelihood, the plan was designed to fail so that the President would be forced to send in the U.S. military. But Kennedy did not succumb to the pressure of the CIA or the military, and the operation ended in complete failure and embarrassment. CIA trained Cuban exiles were captured and killed. (Wiesak, pg. 26-27) Agents were despondent and not only blamed the president, but expressed ongoing, venomous hatred toward him. There was no love lost between both parties, with Kennedy privately stating that he would “shatter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.” (DiEugenio, Destiny Betrayed, pg.52) The CIA’s budget was cut, the president intended to restructure the agency, and in the fall of 1961, he ordered the agency members in charge of the Bay of Pigs operation to step down: Director of Plans Richard Bisssell, Deputy Director Charles Cabell, and Director Allen Dulles.”

Now, to the ritualistic aspects of this horrendous assassination.

Firstly, it must be stated that a planned kill of this magnitude has all the markings of a “Killing of the King Ritual.” This form of unusually public and gruesome murder of an extremely popular world leader is designed to shock and awe the mass consciousness.

“There is a Secret Society ritual that is ‘the killing of the King.’ The national leader of the people is only a figurehead and has no real power. Power lies behind the scenes within dark secrets. Others pull the strings of the politician puppets. If an upstart, politician puppet makes waves or rocks the boat or doesn’t play ball…..that puppet gets eliminated. It is why Caesar was killed. It is why Kennedy was killed. If you disturb the real power structure, you can be targeted for removal. Such ‘assassinations’ demonstrate to the world who has the real power; it is a bloody statement of who is really in charge; and the truth is our secret rulers control from dark shadows. (There is a reason the Ace is higher than the King in a deck of cards. The Ace represents the Secret Societies that truly run the show).” - Excerpt from: WAS JFK KILLED BECA– USE OF ROSWELL? by Doug Yurchey.

The following video perfectly describes the centuries-old practice of offing pesky monarchs:

“It is designed to destroy unity and create chaos; and remake society in anyway they see fit,” explains the narrator.

In that, they have greatly succeeded.

It should also be noted that John Fitzgerald Kennedy was shot from the front and killed in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, near the 33rd Parallel on 11/22/63. If we add 11 with 22, we get 33 – a number of significance to Freemasons, for it is the highest level attainable.

While this secret society is described further below in this post, let the reader simply keep in mind that it is the largest secret brotherhood in the world with over 6 million members which has included among its members many U.S. Presidents, among other important figures.

Dealy Plaza is the site of a Masonic temple. The site chosen for the assassination of JFK was carefully planned in its overt, and at the same time covert (just add the “c” to overt for concealment), symbolism. Those of us who know can recognise it immediately. What am I talking about?

I am talking about the same kind of symbolism they used as their mark of success for 9/11, a trident symbol (like the devil’s pitchfork) which I describe further below. For now, just keep the following bird’s eye view of the location of the assassination in mind:

Aerial view of Dealy Plaza in Dallas, Texas, circa 1967, the site where John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Notice the obvious trident symbolism.

Another video does an outstanding job of detailing the key members that were involved in the cover-up as part of the Warren Commission who oversaw the official investigation into the assassination of President Kennedy.

Near the start of the video, the narrator quotes a few passages from James Shelby Downard’s book King Kill 33 [with emphasis added]:

“Mason Lyndon Johnson appointed Mason Earl Warren to investigate the death of Catholic Kennedy. Mason and member of the 33rd degree, Gerald R. Ford, was instrumental in suppressing what little evidence of a conspiratorial nature reached the commission. Responsible for supplying information to the commission was Mason and member of the 33rd degree, J. Edgar Hoover. Former CIA director and Mason Allen Dulles was responsible for most of his agency’s data supplied to the panel...



Representative Hale Boggs, the only Catholic on the commission, at first agreed with its findings and when he later began to seriously question them he was “accidentally” killed in a plane crash.”

By “Mason,” the author is of course referring to their membership as Freemasons.

The Warren Commission present their report on the assassination of President Kennedy on Sept. 24, 1964. Left-to-right: John McCloy, Lee Rankin (General Counsel), Sen., Richard Russell, Rep. Gerald Ford, Chief Justice Earl Warren, President Lyndon Johnson, Allen Dulles, Sen. John Cooper, and Rep. Hale Boggs. Photo source: Everett Collection Historical from Wikimedia Commons.

For a better quality (clearer) photograph of the Warren Commission members, see here.

The team commissioned to investigate the assassination was comprised of seven members. Six of the seven members were Freemasons. Here is the list along with links proving their ranks and membership in the Freemasons and other secret societies (apart from Hale Boggs who was not a Freemason):

Lyndon B. Johnson was also a Freemason.

Congressman Hale Bogg’s son also alleged foul play on the part of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) – who were known to provide information to the Warren Commission.

A declassified document titled FBI ON WARREN COMMISSION (from ‘Miscellaneous Records of The Church Committee’) attests to the claim, stating that in 1970 Hale Boggs gave his son FBI-fabricated “dossiers” which showed critical members in sexually perverse and compromising positions, seemingly to use as leverage to get them to not be critical of the prescribed findings of the commission [highlighting in red added]:

Page 4 of the 7/7/2015 of the SSCIA’s FBI ON WARREN COMMISSION document.

This form of blackmail, sometimes called brownstoning, is a common tactic used by intelligence agencies to coerce politicians and other important figures into submitting to their will.

J. Edgar Hoover was the Director of the FBI at the time of the assassination. It just so happens to be that he became a Master Mason (33rd degree) at the early age of 25.

Given the facts presented above, it would certainly appear that not only did the CIA play an integral role in the cover-up of the assassination, but also the FBI.

It should also be noted that the best video footage taken of the assassination was filmed by 33rd degree Freemason Abraham Zapruder (note: some sites have him at the 32nd level) who “walked into” the WFAA-TV studio and was interviewed not long after the incident took place.

In 1966, when asked whether he was in agreement with the facts and findings of the Warren Commission, he stated that there couldn’t have been any other shooter than what was concluded in the final report.

Was Zapruder there to document the event?

There wasn’t a better view of the precise location of the assassination than from his on the grassy knoll.

It is unclear how exactly Zapruder, a Ukrainian Jew born in the Russian Empire, became a Freemason as stated on his page entry at the Grand Lodge of British Columbia and the Gizah Shriners.

What is perhaps even more suspect lies with his alleged ties to certain key figures and organisations – the World Affairs Council of Dallas and The Crusade For A Free Europe. The name of the latter appears to be synonymous with Crusade for Freedom which was a CIA front.

The World Affairs Council of Dallas, founded by Prescott Bush acolyte (and mentor to George H.W. Bush) Henry Neil Mallon, still exists today and also has connections to the CIA. So close were George H.W. Bush with Henry Neil Mallon, that he named his fourth child – Neil Mallon Bush – after him.

It is also claimed that Zapruder sat on the board of Neil Mallon’s Dallas Council on World Affairs.

And other alleged members of these CIA fronts included D. Harold Byrd (owner of the Texas School Book Depository building), Sarah T. Hughes (who swore in Lyndon B. Johnson as President of the United States on Air Force One), George H.W. Bush, and George de Mohrenschildt (a CIA agent and mentor of Lee Harvey Oswald – the purported assassin).

Oddly, the Zapruder film as purchased by Henry Luce, then owner of Life magazine. Luce’s Life magazine kept it under the lid until New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison subpoenaed it in 1969. What is also noteworthy is that Henry Luce was a Skull & Bones member, another secret society described below, which also has Prescott Bush and both George Bush’s among its members. George H.W. Bush had close ties to Allen Dulles who was obviously bitter towards Kennedy.

Bush is known to have lied about his whereabouts on the infamous day, though it is obvious he was in Dallas on Nov. 21, and likely on the morning of the 22nd. It is also reported that FBI Director (J. Edgar Hoover) briefed George Bush of the CIA on Nov. 23, 1963 on the JFK assassination.

Significantly, it was the CIA who popularised the term “conspiracy theorist,” to discredit anyone who questioned the findings of the Warren Commission.

This fact was solidly affirmed following the release of DISPATCH document number 1035-60 titled Countering Criticism of the Warren Report dated January 1, 1967 which was declassified and released following a FOIA request, eventually getting published on the Mary Ferrell Foundation (MFF) website.

The dispatch indicates the label PSYCH (see the upper left-hand side of the document) which refers to ‘Psychological Operations.’

Indeed, we have been mindfucked ever since – particularly with the millions of instances by which any of us noticing or reporting truth has been labelled a crazy conspiracy theorist.

You gotta give em credit, though, as this psychological operation has been a stunning success ever since, which the mainstream media continues to employ to this very day.

“Of course he told us about the President’s last words, Mrs. Kennedy’s remarks, and so on. The President was horribly shot. A part of his head was just shot away. Brains were all over the car, in the hands of Mrs. Kennedy, many of them. The first shot he could have survived. The second shot was a mortal wound, and had he survived it—obviously he didn’t but if he had—he would have been, well, just a vegetable. I think there are many lessons we can learn from all this.” - Hale Boggs during a May 10, 1964 Oral History Interview.

Have the lessons been learned?

With Robert Kennedy holding her hand, her suit and stockings stained with her husband’s blood, the President’s widow watches the casket as it is carried from the presidential plane. Caption and photo source: FOUR DAYS, The Historical Record of the Death of President Kennedy compiled by United Press International and American Heritage Magazine, 1964, page 36.

Never forget who did this.

September 11, 2001 Attacks on the World Trade Center

The events that transpired on September 11, 2001 were planned not by American-hating Muslims in far away Middle-Eastern caves, but rather by a dark powerful group of co-conspirators who worship Lucifer and sought to bring about his new “light-bearing” age on humanity.

The occultic and ritualistic aspects of this tragic event are too numerous to present in this post. Therefore, this author will leave the reader with the following two resources which exhibit an abundant and undeniable amount of evidence which demonstrates the extent of its unfathomable and grisly evil. A few additional observations of note will be included as well.

The first source is a book titled The Most Dangerous Book in the World: 9/11 as Mass Ritual written by S.K. Bain and Peter Levenda, first published on September, 11, 2012.

For those who cannot wait to get hold of a copy of this book, many key elements of the ritual are outlined in the following video:

As was mentioned in the video, numerology is of significance and importance to occultists and Satanists. The flight numbers of each of the four planes (AA11, AA77, UA175, and UA93) were significant, as covered in the video.

What is also of particular note is that there was another plane that was spotted flying over the nation’s capital (the only one in the sky, after all flights were grounded) which is thought to be what is called a “Doomsday Plane” – which is essentially an aircraft similar to Air Force One whose purpose is to act as a mobile command center in case of a nuclear attack or the like. The U.S. government and the U.S. Military have never denied nor confirmed that this plane was a “Doomsday Plane” which is recognised as a E-4B militarized version of the Boeing 747-200.

However, according to the aforementioned Bain’s book, it is stated the following [emphasis added]:

“...in information obtained from the FAA in 2008 under a FOIA request, we learn the call sign of the doomsday plane circling in the skies above DC on 9/11 ...VENUS77”

What is striking is the call sign for the aircraft: VENUS77.

Once again we have the “77” numerology, but coupled with “VENUS” – which is (as was eluded to earlier in this post) the equivalent of Lucifer.

While this author has been unable to track down the official (alleged) FOIA request document from 2008, the air traffic control recording for this flight remains available which affirms VENUS77 as the plane’s call sign on several occasions (click on the following image to view it):

Screenshot at the 7:15 mark of the video ‘The 9/11 Mystery Plane Air Traffic Control Recording’ (YouTube channel: boone870). Accessed on 2023-12-08.

To further corroborate or double-confirm that the call sign was indeed VENUS77, here is yet another mention of it by Air Traffic Control that is specifically in relation to Flight AA77 (as mentioned above) from that fateful morning (click the image to access the video – and listen at the 23:30 mark for mention of VENUS77, verbatim: “That’s VENUS77 the military aircraft just departed Andrews [Air Force Base]”):

Now, while many could argue that this could merely be coincidental, keep in mind that only four such “Doomsday Planes” are known to exist; so, what is the likelihood that one would just happened to be attributed a call sign of “VENUS” and “77”? It just seems less than coincidental to this author and perhaps many other people with inquiring minds.

In addition to the eerie numerology references from above, there is also some devilish symbolism associated with the event which pertains to two metal structures that were kept from the collapsed debris of the World Trade Center towers, namely two trident-like metal beams from the structure. Tridents are frequently associated with the devil.

These are on display across the Hudson River in New Jersey overlooking Manhattan in what is called the Hudson Riverfront 9/11 Memorial (located at 1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, Weehawken, NJ):

Firstly, notice the trident on the right with the three extending beams at the top. The “hand” on the right could also be perceived as sticking the middle finger to the city.

Next, have a look at the following Google Maps aerial view of their location:

I have highlighted what appears to resemble half a cross (in the added yellow box with red lining) like the one Jesus was crucified on. Taking half the cross away would be like defiling Jesus of his holiness or divinity, leaving him a mere mortal man. In other words, taking away the divine eternal aspect of humans who are made in the image of God/Jesus.

And with regards to the trident monuments, these appear very similar to the “peace symbol” – which is actually a perverse symbol of Jesus on the cross, turned upside down with his arms snapped; it is a Masonic symbol that represents the death of Christianity. The symbol was introduced popularised by the C.I.A. during the 1960s Flower Power/Hippie/Peace & Love era.

While this may appear speculatory, the fact that we have both half a cross on the chosen location of this monument and the trident (which is like the peace symbol) sure seems to indicate a Satanic mockery of Jesus and Christianity which is what we have been witnessing in this New [Satanic] World Order.

Never forget who did this.

The Covid-19 Pandemic

As crazy as it may sound, the Covid-19 Pandemic, or Scamdemic as some would call it, appears to be an ongoing massive human sacrifice ritual.

With already hundreds of millions of deaths attributed to the coronavirus or Covid-19 disease, and to the “vaccines” (as per their most fatal side-effect), it is hard to concluded that this was not a pre-planned depopulation event.

There are too many aspects that could be covered here, so I will merely go over some of the more remarkable ones.

As I mentioned previously, astrology is important to these dark powers, and hence dates and astrological events of significance.

The pandemic was officially announced on March 11, or 3/11 – exactly 6 months opposite of 9/11.

First, why did they choose the name Corona[virus]? Corona is named after a solar eclipse.

The first Coronavirus Vaccine was administered on Dec. 14, 2020 – the day of a total solar eclipse.

Next, equinoxes and solstices are important Sun markers.

Dec. 21, 2020 marked the winter solstice for that year which happens to be the exact date on which U.S. President Joe Biden took his first Covid-19 vaccine jab.

While this could be considered merely coincidental, the time at which he received the jab was at 3:22 in the afternoon.

322 is a very significant number, for it is central to the secret society called Skull & Bones (see below for more information on this death cult which includes the three Bush boys and John Kerry among its adepts) who are known to be associated with the Freemasons.

Proof?

Have a look at the following video of the event that was taken live (with a clock on the upper right-hand side):

If you watch the video and carefully observe the clock, you will see that Biden received the injection at precisely 3:22:00 – to the second.

What are the chances?

From a different angle of the same event you can also notice the trademark Masonic all-seeing eye watching over you.

On an interesting side note and speaking of the number 666, readers ought to have a look at the following patent granted to Bill Gates’ (the world’s prominent health expert/authority and largest funder to the WHO) Microsoft Corporation, namely WO2020060606 which is designed to harness energy from the human body to generate power for cryptocurrency generation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

This one is more of a prediction by this author, than a fait accompli.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, not to be confused with the adjacent Dome of the Rock, is poised to be destroyed since it is considered the most likely site upon which sat Solomon’s Temple.

Needless to say that in order to rebuild the third iteration of the temple, its current occupant would need to be displaced.

Before presaging this event, though, a prior foreshadowing one ought be considered.

If one were to look back at infamous 2012-2013 cover of the Rothschild’s The Economist magazine, one might notice a particularly foretelling instance that recently happened on October 7, 2023 when Hamas attacked Israel:

The Economist Magazine cover for December 22 to January 4, 2013.

While the artwork is saturated with devil symbology – including many tridents, the seven sins, pride and “climate change” agendas, and more, what really stands out is at the top:

We can clearly see a dark figure with a HAMAS headband flying on what appears to be a hang glider; and, most coincidentally, that is exactly what transpired during the false flag attack on October 7 earlier this year.

Now, what were the chances of that actually happening a decade later?

Such kinds of predictive programming are not uncommon to the real culprits who are behind these kinds of ritualistic attacks.

These are prevalent in Hollywood movies.

They serve as forewarnings to the masses. If we notice them and do nothing to prevent the ill presented therein, then it is on us; at least that is their rationale or justification. While this may seem counterintuitive, these dark forces like to leave such open markings as their signatures.

Furthermore, does it also appear somewhat foreshadowing that the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas was called ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’?

Who exactly chose this particular name? And how was it communicated to the media, as early as 9:28 am the morning of the attack by The Times of Israel?

As I thoroughly evidenced in Part 1 of this series, it should be noted that Hamas was created by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Could Netanyahu’s Zionist pursuits lead him to foment a fierce war with Hamas which could easily spread in the West Bank near the actual site of the mosque, adjacent to the Temple Mount for its eventual destruction in order to rebuild Solomon’s Temple?

As the third holiest site in Islam, there is no way they could easily take possession of Al-Aqsa, lest they provoke a jihad (holy war).

Accordingly, a war with all its usual chaos and mayhem could see its “accidental” or “inadvertent” destruction, after which they could do with the site as they see fit (as they currently do with their illegal settlements across Palestine).

There are many similar kinds of signs along with sufficient historical context which would suggest that an event leading to the destruction of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is imminent.

But for sake of brevity, we’ll leave it at that.

Numbers are important to Banksters (Numerology)

It is no secret that the United States of America was founded by Freemasons – from George Washington to Benjamin Franklin to countless Presidents.

The layout of Washington, D.C. along with its key monuments were planned by Freemasons.

But what is more of concern here is that the Freemasons and other secret societies make specific use Gematria (numbers), astrology, signs, and symbols to convey meaning and hidden messages in their affairs and endeavours.

There are thousands of examples, but we needn’t look further than the U.S. dollar bill to find such kinds of occurrences.

It must be first noted that certain elements of this part of the note was designed by Freemasons going as far back as 1782.

Of course, many talk about the pyramid with the capstone that includes the Masonic all-seeing eye. Less known symbols, however, are often overlooked or misinterpreted.

The Latin Phrase ‘ANNUIT COEPTIS’ (above the pyramid with the capstone and all-seeing eye – which itself is a very prominent symbol) has a hidden meaning. Annuit means to wink. Coeptis means plotting or undertaking (a formal pledge to do something, i.e., an oath which members of secret societies take). Combined, they mean to secretly plot or undertake, such as a New World Order (“NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM”). Proverbs 16:30 from the Bible states: “Whoever winks with their eye is plotting perversity; whoever pushes their lips is bent on evil.”

Importantly, it must be admitted that Freemasonry is really Satanism in disguise. Apart from the Satanic symbolism found across Washington, D.C., it also figures clandestinely on the back of the dollar note.

At the base of the pyramid are the Roman numerals MDCCLXXVI.

If you convert from Roman numerals, you have M = 1000, DCC = 700, LXX = 70, VI = 6 = 1776 (the year the colonies gained Independence from Britain, and also the year that the Illuminati was formed – see below for more on this secret society).

Here’s where it gets interesting. Now, if you take the M, 2nd C, and 2nd X, and subtract these from 1776, starting with M (1000), minus C (100), minus X you get 666, the Number of the Beast.

For those unfamiliar, 666 is derived primarily from the mark of the beast discussed in the Book of Revelation from the New Testament of the Bible, representing the rejection of Jesus and symbolizing the perfection of man's overall system that is separated from God and under the constant influence of Satan the devil.

Now, the reader may simply contend that the above calculation is merely coincidental, or that this author was just choosing certain Roman numerals in the sequence.

But wait, if you now take the 2nd & 3rd letters DC, and the LX, and the VI, you get: DC = 600, LX = 60, and VI = 6 which, once again, arrives at 666.

In addition, if you draw straight lines between the letters M-A-S-O-N (describe as per image above) you get a pentagram which is a star with the tip pointed towards the bottom (instead of the top) or the Sigil of Baphomet which is a clear Satanic symbol.

In the Shadows: The Freemasons and Other Secret Societies

John F. Kennedy ’s address before the American Newspaper Publishers Association, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City, April 27, 1961:

“...The very word "secrecy" is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it…And there is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment. That I do not intend to permit to the extent that it is in my control. And no official of my Administration, whether his rank is high or low, civilian or military, should interpret my words here tonight as an excuse to censor the news, to stifle dissent, to cover up our mistakes or to withhold from the press and the public the facts they deserve to know… Today no war has been declared - and however fierce the struggle may be, it may never be declared in the traditional fashion. Our way of life is under attack. Those who make themselves our enemy are advancing around the globe. The survival of our friends is in danger. And yet no war has been declared, no borders have been crossed by marching troops, no missiles have been fired... If the press is awaiting a declaration of war before it imposes the self-discipline of combat conditions, then I can only say that no war ever posed a greater threat to our security. If you are awaiting a finding of "clear and present danger," then I can only say that the danger has never been more clear and its presence has never been more imminent. It requires a change in outlook, a change in tactics, a change in missions - by the government, by the people, by every businessman or labor leader, and by every newspaper. For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence - on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice… It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed…The question is for you alone to answer. No public official should answer it for you. No governmental plan should impose its restraints against your will. But I would be failing in my duty to the nation, in considering all of the responsibilities that we now bear and all of the means at hand to meet those responsibilities, if I did not commend this problem to your attention, and urge its thoughtful consideration. On many earlier occasions, I have said - and your newspapers have constantly said - that these are times that appeal to every citizen's sense of sacrifice and self-discipline. They call out to every citizen to weigh his rights and comforts against his obligations to the common good. I cannot now believe that those citizens who serve in the newspaper business consider themselves exempt from that appeal…I am asking the members of the newspaper profession and the industry in this country to reexamine their own responsibilities, to consider the degree and the nature of the present danger, and to heed the duty of self-restraint which that danger imposes upon us all. Every newspaper now asks itself, with respect to every story: "Is it news?" All I suggest is that you add the question: "Is it in the interest of the national security?" And I hope that every group in America - unions and businessmen and public officials at every level - will ask the same question of their endeavors, and subject their actions to the same exacting tests… It is the unprecedented nature of this challenge that also gives rise to your second obligation - an obligation which I share. And that is our obligation to inform and alert the American people - to make certain that they possess all the facts that they need, and understand them as well - the perils, the prospects, the purposes of our program and the choices that we face… I am asking your help in the tremendous task of informing and alerting the American people. For I have complete confidence in the response and dedication of our citizens whenever they are fully informed… Without debate, without criticism, no Administration and no country can succeed - and no republic can survive. That is why the Athenian lawmaker Solon decreed it a crime for any citizen to shrink from controversy. And that is why our press was protected by the First Amendment - the only business in America specifically protected by the Constitution - not primarily to amuse and entertain, not to emphasize the trivial and the sentimental, not to simply "give the public what it wants" - but to inform, to arouse, to reflect, to state our dangers and our opportunities, to indicate our crises and our choices, to lead, mold, educate and sometimes even anger public opinion… confident that with your help man will be what he was born to be: free and independent.”

The reader can alternatively listen to this speech hereunder:

Secret societies have existed for thousands of years.

Some of them began in ancient times, as with the Mystery Schools of Ancient Egypt and those from Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome, and other societies.

Like shifting winds thrusting upon sails of ships, they have steered the course of human events in directions expected and unforeseen.

As JFK put it, the very word "secrecy" is repugnant in a free and open society. Synonyms for the word repugnant include: abhorrent, abominable, contradictory, disgusting, distasteful, incompatible, objectionable, odious, revolting, and vile.

Repugnant indeed.

Many unseeable forces act on society and its members, not excluding angelic and demonic ones in the spiritual realm (click the link for this author’s presentation on Angels & Demons).

They are not limited to secret societies. Nevertheless, forces from these secretive cults have been burgeoning in the last few centuries – particularly in the last one.

The good news, however, is that they are becoming increasingly exposed and unveiled.

The advent of the internet has certainly helped along with countless books and publications on the subject.

Scheming from the shadows still exists, but heightened awareness of the dogmas and methods of these co-conspirators is bringing about a new era of enlightenment among awakened souls.

Still, increased familiarity about these secret societies is required in order to better comprehend and identify these parasites infecting and plaguing society (the host).

Let us then examine some of these secret societies that are known to be infamously influential.

What follows are merely very brief introductions on some secret societies this author believes are heavily involved in destructive affairs and agendas plaguing our times.

Let them serve as starting points for the reader.

Skull and Bones

Skull & Bones, sometimes called The Order, The Order 322, or The Brotherhood of Death, it is a highly secretive brotherhood based at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, that was founded in 1832.

Notable members include members of the Bush clan (Prescott Bush and his son George H.W. Bush and grandson George W. Bush) and John Kerry, the former U.S. Secretary of State who is fervently pushing the Climate Scam.

Many other brothers include the members of powerful families: Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Kellogg, Goodyear, Weyerhauser, and Harriman, to name a few.

Alexandra Robbins, an alumni of Yale University and author of Secrets of the Tomb: Skull And Bones, The Ivy League, And the Hidden Paths Of Power made a detailed investigation, largely based on talks with no less than 150 members of the 180+ year-old secret society which refers to itself as the “Brotherhood of death.”

The Freemasons

The Freemasons are the largest secret brotherhood with over 6 million members worldwide (estimated).

Their origins arise from the stone masons who were the architects and builders who mastered the craft of stone masonry. The builders of the ancient pyramids in Egypt come to mind for some of the original stone masons, thought many other civilizations had such gifted craftsmen.

Much later, in the 14th century, emerged a group called Freemasons who were “a travelling guild of masons with a secret code.” And by the 17th century, it developed into the secret fraternity of affiliated lodges. Members were usually elites of society who were initiated and taught the secrets and lore of the exclusive brotherhood.

While the origin and meaning of “free” in the terms Freemasons or Freemasonry is a subject of dispute, it covertly means that its members are free from obligations, morality, decency, and the like.

Dr. Selwyn Stevens, author of the 2017 book Unmasking Freemasonry: Removing the Hoodwink (and also Signs & Symbols: Occult, Masonic, New Age & Cult Insignias and what they mean) provides a good overview of the secret society (click the link to watch the video) and how they are not as “Christian-believing” as they portray themselves to be.

For a more in-depth survey of Freemasonry, the reader is invited to watch a hefty 5+ hour video on the subject from former Freemason Altiyan Childs (alternate video links here and here). In his personal account, he provides a substantial amount of evidence and official masonic references which exposes Freemasonry, ultimately, as Satanism in disguise.

Like with almost all secret brotherhoods, Freemasonry has different levels to which members can climb and attain. In Freemasonry, the highest (known) level is that of the 33rd degree called ‘Grand Inspector.’

As Freemasonry has strong ties to another secret order called the Knights Templar (see next sub-section), the honourary title of ‘Order of the Knights Templar’ is also given to 33rd degree Freemasons in tribute to the earlier Templars.

The following image – The Structure of Freemasonry – which appeared in Life Magazine on October 8, 1956 illustrates the different levels and cross-associations with other orders (such as the Knights of Malta, Order of the Red Cross, Knight of the Rose Croix):

Click the image above or here for a larger version.

A Grey State indeed

Back in 2014, a former member of the U.S. military, David Crowley, was making a film showing how America was becoming a nearly irreversible Police State.

A Key scene from the film depicted a white-hooded executioner in front of a guillotine readying to execute his victim, only to turn towards the camera first to reveal that he is wearing a Masonic apron (which also happens to be the logo for Google’s Gmail):

It would seem that the Freemasons were not at all enchanted by the depiction; for, on January 7, 2015, David Crowley and his wife and four-year-old daughter were brutally slaughtered in their Minnesota home.

To make matters worse (seemingly to cover up the multiple homicides), both the local police and members of Fox media made it appear as though Crowley himself had gone mad and committed murder-suicide.

A look at the various comments section of this YouTube video report are quite telling. “Everyone who saw the trailer of THE GREY STATE knows exactly who killed him We are not stupid,” reads one comment.

“We are not stupid. Rest In Peace to him and his family. This man recognized what is to come. They did not want this movie to be released…,” emphasised another.

“I went to Afghanistan with him. Ive never looked up a peer to such a degree in my life. Absolute fitness stud, incredibly intelligent, an amazing shot. He just seemed to have everything together in such a way that I couldn't help but look up to. No way can I believe the "official" story about this incident.” – @brandondavis229 “This cop is pissing in his pants. He knows who did this. Today we are living David Crowley’s film. Thank you for you sacrifice, your military service and your work. You’ve been relieved of your watch brother.” – @dreamagery

The 2017 film A Grey State is a documentary film that explores both the plot and the mysterious death of the young filmmaker.

Additionally disturbing is an actual law – House Bill HB1274 (full text here and archive here) – that exists in the state of Georgia whereby executions can be carried out by use of guillotine:

Not sure about you, but I won’t be moving to the police state of Georgia any time soon!

Perhaps a final aspect that is noteworthy regarding the Freemasons is something called the “Royal Arch,” which is a pledge between fellow members that reads as follows:

Such a pledge can certainly help to comprehend and explain why so many criminals get released by law enforcement, or get acquitted by corrupt judges; they are likely to be Freemasons simply covering for each other. There are countless instances that could be referenced, but suffice it to say that it this practice is most probably widely prevalent.

The Knights Templar

The Knights Templar, sometimes referred to as the Templar Knights, Poor Knights of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon, or simply the Templars, was a Catholic military order established at the time of the Crusades in the Middle Ages.

Though the original order is said to have ended, there are several groups that claim to continue its endeavours with Freemasonry being one of them.

Though members of the order took vows of chastity and poverty, they grew into a financial powerhouse becoming medieval international bankers. They performed nearly all financial services we currently see in modern banking and finance.

But the biggest part of their raison d’être was to defend Christian pilgrims in Jerusalem and the Holy Land.

In 1120 A.D., Baldwin II, the King of Jerusalem, gave the Templars his palace – the [aforementioned] [Al-]Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount (originally Mount Moriah) of Jerusalem to serve as their headquarters. The adjacent Dome of the Rock served as a church.

“When I visited Jerusalem I always entered the Aqsa Mosque, beside which stood a small mosque which the Franks had converted into a church. When I used to enter the Aqsa Mosque which was occupied by the Templars, who were my friends, the Templars would evacuate the little adjoining mosque so that I might pray in it.” – Usama Ibn Munqidh (1095 – 1188 A.D., source)

However, by the late 1100’s a Muslim Sultan from Egypt called Saladin successfully repelled the Third Crusade, thus retaking control of the Aqsa mosque.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered to be the original location on which once stood Solomon’s Temple; it is therefore a sacredly important location for Zionists and secret orders who wish to build the third iteration of Solomon’s Temple.

Classical painting re-creating the historical Temple of Solomon. Image source: Masonic Find – 12 Facts About King Solomon’s Temple.

We must keep in mind that the original builders of the temple, stonemasons or stonecutters, are highly praised and revered by Freemasons, as their fraternity is largely based on the original masons. In Freemasonry, there is also the related legend of Hiram Abiff who was thought to be the chief architect of Solomon’s Temple, also figuring symbolically in some of their Masonic rituals.

While it is difficult to fully prove that either the Freemasons or other orders loyal to the Templars do indeed seek to retake the mosque, it remains a highly likely possibility due to the belief that the location holds divine powers. Therefore, it stands to reason that the mosque will suffer some kind of false flag attack in the next year or so.

Though the Templars are thought to be a relic of the past, they continue to this day not only in Freemasonry but also through the Military Order of Christ based in Portugal. Furthermore, in the United States, The Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem also seeks to maintain Templar missions, including protecting Christians in the Holy Land and the Middle East.

The Illuminati

“The Illuminati is the ultimate secret society, a cabal that stretches its tentacles of control to encompass the entire world. The members of the Illuminati are the real rulers of the world, and they have been pulling the strings from behind the scenes for centuries. They have infiltrated every government and every aspect of society around the planet. Some say that their ultimate goal is to install a satanic New World Order, a one-world government that will prepare Earth’s citizens for the coming of the Antichrist.” – Occult World.

The Order of the Illuminati, or Illuminati for short, was founded in the city of Ingolstadt in the southern German monarchy of Bavaria on May 1, 1776, by Adam Weishaupt.

Members are sometimes referred to as Illuminists, implying that they are “the enlightened ones.”

The documentary Secret Societies: Brotherhoods, Conspiracies, and the Quest for Power by Get Factual provides a fairly good historical overview of the Illuminati (as they do with Skull & Bones), stating that Weishaupt specifically recruited his men from the Freemasons.

Like in Freemasonry, the Illuminati ran lodges (where members would regularly convene) with unsparing strictness and secrecy.

They have 13 hierarchical levels to their order.

Not long after being founded, the Illuminati were banned. Yet, Weishaupt had already established key contacts – particularly in the United States such as with Benjamin Franklin; Elysium was their code name for the United States.

And through historical records – particularly those of the United States’ first President George Washington – it certainly appears that the Illuminati were a threat to the young nation from its very start. Here are some letters which attest to the threat:

In the first letter from Sept. 25 to Reverend Snyder, Washington extends his gratitude to the Reverend for having sent him a copy of a book (Proofs of a conspiracy against all the religions and governments of Europe, carried on in the secret meetings of Free Masons, Illuminati, and reading societies from 1798 by John Robison, alternate link here). He then says: “I have heard much of the nefarious, and dangerous plan, and doctrines of the Illuminati, but never saw the Book until you were pleased to send it to me.9” (the footnote reads: 9. In a letter from Snyder (Aug. 22, 1798, which is in the Washington Papers), it is stated that this book “gives a full Account of a Society of Free-Masons, that distinguishes itself by the Name of ‘Illuminati,’ whose Plan is to overturn all Government and all Religion, even natural.”) Washington finishes by downplaying the threat, asserting “I believe notwithstanding, that none of the Lodges in this Country are contaminated with the principles ascribed to the Society of the Illuminati.”

A second letter addressed to Reverend Snyder dated October 24 clarifies and affirms, however, that Washington did, in fact, recognize the threat that the Illuminati posed, stating “It was not my intention to doubt that, the Doctrines of the Illuminati, and principles of Jacobinism had not spread in the United States. On the contrary, no one is more truly satisfied of this fact than I am.”

In other words, being Freemason himself, Washington contended that lodges of the Freemasons had been infiltrated, though he leaves room for doubt.

In the same letter, he further clarified: “The idea that I meant to convey, was, that I did not believe that the Lodges of Free Masons in this Country had, as Societies, endeavoured to propagate the diabolical tenets of the first, or pernicious principles of the latter (if they are susceptible of seperation).”

Whether the Illuminati had indeed infiltrated the lodges in America or not is up to conjecture.

Over a century later, another U.S. President hinted at the possibility – whether the Illuminati or another secret order:

“Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.” – Woodrow Wilson, former US President (1913)

President Kennedy did such a thing, and paid the ultimate price for doing so.

People often wonder how so few people can control so many.

In the following diagram, Adam Weishaupt explains to his co-conspirators how this can be accomplished: “One must show how easy it would be for one clear mind to direct hundreds and thousands of men.”

Diagram and explanatory text from Adam Weishaupt. Source: The Secret History of the World by Jonathan Black (pen name for Mark Booth), page 500.

Today, the Illuminati or “Illuminati Families/Bloodlines” are terms used to describe members of the highly secretive order.

As such, they can encompass members of the Freemasons, Skull & Bones, the Rosicrucians, the Jesuits, and others to convey how such groups are not exclusive from one another. In fact, as they share many common goals; they are know to collaborate together.

There have been a number of brave family member whistleblowers who have come out, at great risk, to denounce them.

One of them is called Svali (probably a pseudonym to protect her identity) who was born in Germany, but later ended up in the United States. She recounts the typical hallmarks that these Illuminati families hold, including heavy indoctrination and mind control from a very young age.

Addendum 2023-12-24 – Child Sacrifice at the Vatican and with the Bankster Priesthood:

Child Sacrifice at the Vatican

Investigative journalist Greg Szymanski from Investigative Journal who worked for six years in Rome interviewed Svali in January of 2006 and wrote about her incredible account – Secret Vatican Catacombs, Child Sacrifices, Mind Control: Svali, Involved In U.S. Illuminati For 30 years, Talks Openly About Devious Plans To Topple America (for additional parts see here and here). Audio from his talk with the former Illuminist can be listened to hereunder:

Her account is pretty incredible, with too many details to be covered here. Nevertheless, four things really stand out.

First, Svali explains that at the young age of 12 she was taken to the catacombs of the Vatican where she witnessed a child sacrifice being performed by a priest in a scarlet robe on a large black table in the center of a room.

Interestingly, she noted that in the Vatican crypts, there were 13 distinct passageways with each leading to a separate catacomb. Notably, but perhaps by chance, the number coincides with the 13 hierarchical levels of the Illuminati.

Secondly, Svali explains that there is a “Ruling Council of 13” which is divided into separate regional bodies along with 12 Illuminati “Fathers” in Europe who handle initiates such as herself.

Thirdly, Svali says that the Illuminati in the United States, where she was based as a mid-level trainer, comprises about one to two percent of the population, with members having infiltrated four centers of power: finance, government, education, and the media.

And Fourthly, she explains that their ultimate goal is to establish a New World Order which they have been patiently working on for centuries, in large part through the control of heirs of the rich and powerful Illuminati families.

Svali wrote a book titled Svali speaks – Breaking free of cult programming which includes the following as a synopsis:

“In order to understand Illuminati cult programming, it is first necessary to understand a bit about the structure and philosophy of the organization. The Illuminati are a group of people who follow a philosophy known as ''Illuminism'' or ''enlightenment''. The Illuminati were named several hundred years ago, but trace their roots and history to the ancient mystery religions of Egypt, ancient Babylon, and even Mesopotamia. Out of these ancient religions, which were practiced secretly over hundreds and hundreds of years, there arose esoteric groups which continued to practice the rites, traditions, and enculturation brought in from the original groups. Over the centuries, these groups practiced openly in some countries, and covertly in countries where Christianity or other religions opposed their practices. Some of the groups which came out of these ancient roots included the order of the Knights Templar, Rosicrucian's, Baphetomism, and Druidic cults. These groups were the forerunners, or roots, of modern day Illuminism.”

Cover image for Svali speaks – Breaking free of cult programming. Source: AbeBooks.

Part of the book’s contents is accessible here.

Not surprisingly, six months after her interview with Greg Szymanski (around July 2006), Svali went missing.

To learn more about the Enligntened ones (as they like to call themselves), the reader is invited to listen to the interview linked above, for it is quite revealing.

Child Sacrifice by the Bankster Priesthood

Whether specifically linked or not to the Illuminati, former high-level Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard recalled, in an emotionally-charged account, how he had been invited by his superiors to participate in a child sacrifice.

Here is an excerpt from his interview after he had left his position and turned whistleblower:

This author has previously written on the astounding number of children that go missing each and every year, which could certainly help explain where the supply of these “offerings” might come from.

Unlike Svali, Mr. Bernard does not seem have been assassinated – at least for now. The reason for this, he once explained, is that he never mentions names of specific individuals inside this bankster death cult.

[End of Addendum 2023-12-24]

For a more recent account of an Illuminati family whistleblower, look no further than Nathan Reynolds from the Reynolds family bloodline.

Nathan Reynolds has articulated very powerful and poignant testimony during a string of recent interviews on SGTReport, starting from just a few months ago:

The first interview, Bloodlines & Abominations of the Illuminati (alternate link here) is a powerful one and worth the watch, as are all the others.

A lot more could be said about the Illuminati. But suffice it to say, that they are alive and well today and are behind the darkest agendas threatening humanity.

Other Influential Secret Societies

There are so many other highly influential secret societies – too many to cover in this post.

But some that ought to be seriously examined include the Rosicrucians, the Jesuits (Society of Jesus, including the Black Pope), the Black Nobility (Venetian Oligarchy), the Order of the Garter, the Committee of 300, the Pilgrim Society (the Anglo-American Establishment, see their official website), the Sabbatean Frankists (see video here or here), Council of 13 (Grand Druid Council), and the Bilderberg Group (though this group is not technically a secret society).

To conclude this section on Bankster Priesthood, there is no doubt that the few thousand who sit atop of the banking pyramid figure amongst the membership of these (and likely other) secret societies.

Moreover, there is also little doubt that given the nature under which these cults operate, a tremendous amount of power is held over its members. Accordingly, they have little choice but to submit to the will of their respective groups (who are known to collaborate with one another), lest they be slain into an early grave.

We often wonder why those in positions of power such as politicians, judges, heads of corporations, entertainers, and even law enforcement officers do such dark deeds. The phenomena was in full display during the Covid-19 Scamdemic and sadly continues on to this day – mostly because we sit passively by permitting it.

Wonder no further; for, these operatives or foot soldiers are more than likely controlled by these dark entities and will continue to be so for a very long time, unless they are exposed.

Short of leaving their cults, asking for forgiveness, and repenting to God – like Altiyan Childs did, they are indeed destined to an after-life with the one they worship, Satan, in the fiery pits of hell.

Sanctified in Blood (Final Thought for Part 2)

“Autumn night falls over the beach of Gaza, planes are bombing, destruction, destruction,” the Israeli children sing in angelic voices. “Within a year we will annihilate everyone, and then we will return to plow our fields.”

These are part of the lyrics of a song that is sung by school-aged children in Israel, as reported by The Electronic Intifada, an an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world.

The video of the Israeli children singing this song was posted, then deleted by Kan [news], the Israeli National Broadcaster.

As a parent of a young child, a long-time educato, and member of the human race, this kind of display is absolutely appalling and unacceptable to me.

John H. Mearsheimer, author of The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy, summarises the stark brutality of the ongoing IsraelPalestine genocide in his December 11, 2023 article Death and Destruction in Gaza in which he references even several Israeli outfits condemning the atrocities committed by the current government in power.

The level of radical evil behind this and other mentioned agendas in this series is immeasurable.

May God help us all.

Stay tuned for the final part of this series (Part 3).

Dedication

This article is dedicated to my father, Maurice Fournier, a brilliant microbiologist who would have quickly seen through the lies and deception of the Covid-19 Scamdemic.

I miss and love you so much dad, especially in these troubling times.

