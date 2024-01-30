Photograph depicting the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus, giver of life. Mary symbolises the beauty and pureness of divine souls. She is the Mirror of Justice (the mirror of God, who is Justice itself). Mary is the most feared of all by demons, including Satan. Merely upon hearing a reference to her name, they promptly retreat in shame and unworthiness to their hellish abode.

The Synagogue of Satan, a final look

In Part 1 of this series, we began contemplating the notion of ‘Synagogue of Satan’ by referring to scripture – specifically in Revelation 2-9 and 3-9. We learned that it is a phrase to describe a group who claim to be [authentic] Jews, but are instead servants of Satan. More specifically, Zionists would be the more accurate term to describe group in question; for, they are the ones behind a lot of division, wars, and devastation, as was outlined and evidenced in that part. As a disclaimer, it is important to emphasize that this assertion was put forward by mostly Jewish sources which were cited and referenced.

Further pondering the matter in Part 2, we explored the very nature of evil by examining who exactly are Satan, Lucifer, the devil, and the Antichrist. In a nutshell, we found that despite the different names and references, these four evil ones all function as deceivers and destroyers, no matter how they manifest themselves or which form they take.

In both parts, we learned about the mindset of people who are intent on deceiving and destroying as well as who they worship, namely Satan or Lucifer. We can thus refer to these hollow souls as Satanists or Luciferians, take your pick.

Whether they are Zionists hell-bent on destroying people and appropriating their land, or banksters wishing to plunder, impoverish, and depopulate humans on a mass scale, they are part of the same team that is the Synagogue of Satan.

Luckily for us, they either do not hide their leanings, or chose to be somewhat careless in the manner in which they arrogantly show their stripes. Whether it is through their symbology, numerology, or other markings, they cannot help themselves but to flaunt it without restraint. The Georgia Guidestones has been but one example among many.

And the star which appears on the flag of the modern state of Israel is a symbol which is often misunderstood and misinterpreted. The common belief is that the star which appears on the flag is the Star of David; but the less known historicity or esoteric meaning of the symbol is privy to those in the know.

The Hermetic Seal of Salomon visually depicts the concept of “As above, So below”. It represents opposite energies mirroring each other to achieve perfect balance, which leads to magic. Source: VigilantCitizen.com – Sinister Sites: Quinta da Regaleira, an Occult Palace Built for Masonic Rituals.

A description of the Hermetic Seal of Salomon (Solomon) is perhaps best described by Manly P. Hall, author of 150 books, arguably the all-time leading expert on Freemasonry [with emphasis added]:

“Man’s three bodies are symbolized by an upright triangle; his threefold spiritual nature by an inverted triangle. These two triangles, when united in the form of a six-pointed star, were called by the Jews “the Star of David,” “the Signet of Solomon,” and are more commonly known today as “the Star of Zion.” These triangles symbolize the spiritual and material universes linked together in the constitution of the human creature, who partakes of both Nature and Divinity. Man’s animal nature partakes of the earth; his divine nature of the heavens; his human nature of the mediator. – Manly P. Hall, The Secret Teachings of All Ages”

Some may argue that the Star of Zion, or “Star of David” as depicted on the official flag of Israel thus symbolizes man’s attempt at being like God just like Adam and Eve did in the Garden of Eden.

Hall states “the human creature who partakes of both Nature and Divinity,” implying his heretic attempt at such a mad endeavour.

This is the mindset of those behind the creation of the State of Israel, the Zionists as described in Part 1 of this series, including the likes of members of the Rothschilds banking dynasty who were instrumental in its founding.

Furthermore, they have always endeared the ambition of creating the third iteration of the Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem; accordingly, the star on their flag is the marking which shows, for those able and willing to notice, how they intend to achieve their own [false] divinity.

Architecture is another means by which they brandish their inclinations. There are too many instances that could be mentioned; so, we will only look at one: The Bank for International Settlements headquarters tower in Switzerland which serves as a [rather pathetic] replica of their revered ancient gateway, namely the Tower of Babel.

The Tower of Babel

Also recalling from Part 2 of this series how the Zionists worship Babylonian Gods, it would come as no surprise that they would also hold a special affection towards the Tower of Babel – which to them is as sacred as Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem.

“The descendants of Noah lived in the area of Mesopotamia in Babylon. They settled in a land named Shinar. The population was growing, and they all spoke one language. The people decided to build a tall, proud symbol of how great they had made their nation. The Babylonians wanted a tower that would "reach to the heavens" so they could be like God and would not need Him. They began to construct a great ziggurat. God did not like the pride and arrogance in the hearts of the people. God caused the people to suddenly speak different languages so they could not communicate and work together to build the tower. This caused the people to scatter across the land. The tower was named The Tower of Babel because the word Babel means confusion.” - Bible Study Tools

Comparison between the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) headquarters building in Switzerland (left) with an artistic depiction (Oil painting by Tobias Verhaecht, 1561-1631) of the Tower of Babel (right). Image source: Babelstone blogspot – 72 More Views of the Tower of Babel (archived).

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) headquarters building located in Switzerland is obviously modelled on the Tower of Babel given its similar appearance.

As such, it conveys the Bankster Priesthood’s God-like power, or at least their own twisted perception of it.

To them, Babel symbolises the works of man performed independently of God, or the real Creator.

As I described in a previous series these elitist parasites not only see themselves as untouchable, but also engage in unspeakable acts such as that of child sacrifice as an affirmation in the worship of their Babylonian gods and to Satan himself.

Though not of the bankster ilk, the “elite” members that sit atop of the many institutions of the European Union such as the unelected technocrats of the European Commission also espouse these kinds of diabolical leanings.

Look no further than the headquarters of the European Parliament located in Strasbourg, France, to affirm the fact.

The Tower of Babel (left) as painted by Pieter Bruegel, circa 1563) compared to the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France (right). Image source: Theory of Knowledge blog.

Another, less known, European institution called the Council of Europe unveiled a poster in 2008 which shows similar inclinations:

Apart from the obvious reference to the original Tower of Babel, notice the following prominent features of the poster shown above.

First, we have a crane on the tower showing that they moulding European human “rights,” laws and values based on those aligned with their own Babylonian vision.

Next, we have a series of inverted stars for the member states each clearly depicting the inverted pentagram, a symbol of Satanic worship. In other words, it shows their intent on subverting each member nation to their evil ways.

“Europe: Many Tongues, One Voice,” further confirms their view on usurping God’s will, as it mocks how he had destroyed the original Tower of Babel. In other words, they are openly defying his authority.

The New Satanic Age of Technocratic Transhumanism

According to Britannica, transhumanism is a philosophical and scientific movement that advocates the use of current and emerging technologies—such as genetic engineering, cryonics, artificial intelligence (AI), and nanotechnology—to augment human capabilities and improve the human condition.

Though a religious, spiritual, or divine component is not directly mentioned is various definitions of the term, Britannica alludes to the movement’s dogmatic leanings [with emphasis added]:

“Although transhumanism has been characterized as a materialist and atheist or agnostic philosophy, some transhumanists have espoused theories that resemble or even adapt New Age, Buddhist, or Christian beliefs. In The Physics of Immortality (1994), for example, the American physicist Frank Tipler borrowed from the French Jesuit theologian and paleontologist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin’s Omega point theory—which proposes that evolution is converging toward a final unity—to present a concept of God as a cosmic computerized intelligence that is equivalent to the Omega. When the Omega point is reached, everyone will experience a computational resurrection into immortality.”

The entry from Britannica only briefly mentions that transhumanism is at times compared to the eugenics movement.

However, as first-generation Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav notes, the powers that be wish to transform human beings into transhumanist subjects that they can control, totally.

More specifically, she correctly contends that transhumanism will be used as a bio-technical surveillance tool for controlling human beings and their behaviour.

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty who was was fired from the University of California after challenging the University's Covid vaccine mandate in federal court wrote a book on the subject – The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State, a work which demonstrates what has been in the planned over the past few decades and what is to come, unless of course the masses start waking up and pushing back.

What has taken place over the last few years during the Covid-19 Pandemic, including the draconian diktats and punishing mandates, the bioweapon “vaccines”, contact-tracing and other surveillance mechanisms, as well as vaccine passports to restrict peoples’ ability to travel have clearly demonstrated the genocidal nature of these transhumanist offbeat measures.

With the amount of control that these technocrat transhumanists and their lackeys have exerted on billions, the hundreds of millions of deaths attributable to the bioweapon virus itself, as well as the kill shot Covid-19 “vaccines,” this movement appears to just be getting started.

U.S. intelligence operatives posing as billionaire tech giants like Elon Musk (of Neuralink fame), Larry Paige (of Google Fame), Peter Thiel, and Jeff Bezos have all a hand in the game.

Others, such as WEF acolyte and agenda contributor Yuval Noah Harari have been rather overt in their intentions to strip humans of their divine spark, substituting it with their own “AI God.”

These types of endeavours are not limited to intelligence agencies and Tech Giants, but are also espoused by nation states such as Canada.

“In the coming years, biodigital technologies could be woven into our lives in the way that digital technologies are now. Biological and digital systems are converging, and could change the way we work, live, and even evolve as a species,” commences a document titled Exploring Biodigital Convergence by Policy Horizons Canada.

While it is not a bad thing in itself to be forward-looking, the government paper hints at things such as:

“ full physical integration of biological and digital entities ,”

“ biological bodies with digital brains, ”

“ human-computer and brain-machine interfaces,”

“ medical use of digital devices in humans,”

“digitally manipulated insects such as drone dragonflies and surveillance locusts,”

Digital technology can be embedded in organisms, and biological components can exist as parts of digital technologies. The physical meshing, manipulating, and merging of the biological and digital are creating new hybrid forms of life and technology, each functioning in the tangible world, often with heightened capabilities.”

The paper also explores technologies such as using gene sequencing with artificial intelligence (AI) to alter existing organisms, or to use gene editing techniques with CRISPR.

“A third form of biodigital convergence involves a shift in perspective that could reshape our framing and approach to biological and digital realms, facilitating the blending of the two,” further states the paper, seemingly implying that people should embrace these transhumanist technologies and movements, or to normalise them.

Among other, equally disturbing, transhumanist trends is that of doing away with how human beings are biologically conceived and developed.

No kidding.

Have a look at the following video by another transhumanist, Hashem Al-Ghaili, called EctoLife: The World’s First Artificial Womb Facility:

Some would argue that transhumanism is as old as events described in the Bible.

Regardless, the movement certainly seems to be accelerating at an unprecedented pace, as of late.

The Great Reset: A Fascists New World Order

In an article titled 2024: The Year Global Government Takes Shape, renowned author Kit Knightly magnificently summarises how the New World Order is actually taking shape – in stark contrast to a cacophony of countless amateurish cliché accounts on the subject.

Her piece encapsulates the essence of the manner in which these so-called elites (I prefer to call them parasites) operate. They are slick, cunning, and Machiavellian in the exact same manner that Satan himself deceives.

“Global government is the endgame. We know that. Total control of every aspect of life for every single person on the planet, that’s the goal,” she commences in her piece.

And she is right.

These people have riches well beyond what anyone could ever dream of.

What they want, ultimately, is absolute control over us whom they see as useless eaters, or idiotic sheep that are easily led to the slaughter.

Their arrogance and conceitedness is beyond measure, and is their Achilles heel.

Knightly correctly notes that they are not overtly establishing a global government that will do away with nationhood. Rather, she contends that they intend to obtain the same effect by subverting nations’ and citizens’ sovereignty using three key tools:

Digital ID Digital Money (CBDCs) “Climate Action”

I’ve been writing about each of these for a long time now – with one of my latest being about the next huge false flag crisis that is designed to bring about number one and two on the list above, namely a global wide-scale Cyber Attack Crisis.

I’ve explained on some podcast interviews that the reason a [false flag] cyber attack event aligns with their objectives is that they can easily justify that people thereafter will have to use a Digital ID to surf the internet in order to maintain security and prevent future cyber attacks.

Moreover, I have also stated that the Digital ID is an absolute must for them to have in place in order to tie it to Digital Money – whether that is a CBDC or a token-based national currency (as renowned investigative journalist Whitney Webb surmises).

Hereunder is a clip of an interview I did with investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore last September which summarises why I believe this fabricated crisis fits their plan:

In the above clip we only scratch the surface of how the cyber crisis event will unfold.

In my article, I predicted that these parasites will find a boogeyman (such as Russia or China) to pin the blame on the attack. Already we have seen some [most likely fabricated] initial smaller-scale events that are meant to position the narrative of cyber threats with the likes of Iran and China.

These are also ramped up using Hollywood’s signature predictive programming with no less than the recently released Obama-produced movie Leave the World Behind.

Nothing new under the sun, folks. These people are about as predictable as an over-priced Starbucks coffee. Yet, their arrogance makes them think that we are stupid enough to fall for it each time.

Anyway, returning to Kit Knightly’s article, they way they seek to achieve the most ambitious power grab in human history is through interoperability.

Interoperability is the name of the game

Interoperability is the glue they wish to use to materialise their tyrannical New World Order system of total control and enslavement.

They know that they cannot get all independent nations to submit to a single global governance model. They’ve tried that for decades, and failed miserably – with the exception of the European Union.

Instead, they are modifying their approach to use the supranational institutions they have set up and control such as the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Economic Forum (WEF), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), to hoodwink member states into implementing their systems that will be globally interconnected with one another, essentially usurping their sovereignty and independence in the process.

“While the world’s national CBDCs will notionally be separate from one another, the majority are being coded to recognize and interact with each other. They are almost all being developed along guidelines produced by the Bank of [sic] International Settlements and other globalist financial institutions, and they are all being programed [sic] by the same handful of tech giants.

A June 2023 report for the World Economic Forum noted the importance of “Central Bank Digital Currency Global Interoperability Principles” and concluded:

“It is crucial for central banks to prioritize interoperability considerations early in the design process by adhering to a set of guiding principles. To facilitate global coordination and ensure harmonious implementation of CBDCs, the development of a comprehensive set of principles and standards becomes imperative. Drawing upon previous research and collaborative efforts, this set of principles can serve as a robust foundation, guiding central banks to proactively consider interoperability from the outset of their CBDC initiatives. By adopting these principles, central banks can work towards creating a cohesive and interconnected CBDC ecosystem.””

Though many documents from the WEF and BIS refer to this interoperability principle, here are some highlights from the latest one linked in the quote from above [with some emphasis added]:

“To ensure the successful implementation of CBDCs and promote interoperability in both domestic and cross-border payment systems, global coordination becomes paramount.

...building the CBDC with public-private cooperation and prioritizing interoperability.

...there arise a set of principles for CBDC interoperability. There are generally applicable principles such as the need for standardization, openness and inclusivity, scalability, resilience and redundancy, and crossborder integration. Additional principles are grouped by governance, legal and regulatory, identification and authentication, payments, and technical.

...For policy-makers, there is a recommendation to aim for regulatory consistency,

...CBDC Objective: Interoperability and standards: Achieving interoperability between CBDC systems and establishing global standards are important priorities. Collaboration among different regions to develop common protocols and frameworks can facilitate seamless integration between CBDCs.

...Identification and authentication: Universal means for identification: CBDC systems should support a universal and standardized identification framework that allows individuals and entities to establish their identities across different CBDC systems. This can involve the use of unique identifiers or digital identities that can be recognized and accepted by multiple CBDC platforms.

Strong authentication: CBDC systems should employ robust authentication mechanisms to ensure the secure access and use of digital currencies. This may include multi-factor authentication, biometric verification or other advanced authentication methods to prevent unauthorized access and fraud.”

The last two paragraphs above recommend using “digital identities” that are compatible with “multiple CBDC platforms” (i.e., across nations) and would require biometric verification as a means to authenticate a person using the CBDC.

The latter is the quintessential feature that they are seeking as a precursor for anyone to use their digital slave currency, or CBDC. And like I mentioned previously, it is only through national Digital ID systems that they could accomplish this.

The World Economic Forum’s June 2023 report titled Central Bank Digital Currency Global Interoperability Principles White Paper (click link to access the PDF).

Accordingly, it will be up to the citizens of each country to push back against the possible implementation of such Digital ID systems – especially if they are of the biometric variety; for, they are literally the Mark of the Beast as prophesied in the Bible. More on this will be discussed in the related section below in this article.

The last of the three pillars that Kit Knightly mentions in her article that will secure the beast system of the globalists is that of “Climate Action,” or what is essentially one of the most monumental hoaxes ever perpetrated on humanity, c'est-à-dire what is more commonly referred to as “Climate Change.”

In the past, these globalists had labelled this non-existent threat as “Global Warming.” But when scientific data didn’t align with their ridiculous claims, they rebranded it to “Climate Change” and used very lame actors and secret society members such as former U.S. President Al Gore, John Kerry and Greta Thunberg to push the scam.

Have you ever seen a worse acting performance in your life?

One would think that if she was to be the global poster child for “Climate Change,” her handlers would have assigned a much better acting coach for a more authentic and believable delivery of her lines.

Oh well, at least her Freemason brothers have provided her with various platforms and outlets around the globe for her to strut her stuff (and make millions while doing so), not excluding the Davos clique of course.

Freemason Greta Thunberg displaying the Masonic all-seeing eye.

And once again, as the same Kit Knightly noted last October, the World Health Organization is just itching to declare a “Climate Emergency” in order to impose harsh climate lockdowns to further control the masses even more than they did during the Covid-19 scamdemic.

So, don’t be surprised to see more of this douchebaggery rhetoric pushed by the likes of other climate charlatans such as Steven Guilbeault and Justin Trudeau in Canada in order to collect billions in Carbon Taxes to send to the globalist empire to help fund these interoperable systems of enslavement.

Satanic Agendas (UN Agenda 2030, Covid-19, Open Borders, Inclusive Capitalism, Woke Ideology, Climate Scam) and who are behind them

The globalists who have been tasked with the implementation of these destructive, Satanic at their core, agendas are subservient puppets or useful idiots spinelessly prostrating themselves to the commands and whims of their overlords.

They are too foolish and too ignorant or nescient to realise that these ploys will inevitably also undermine and pillage them, perhaps even more than us “useless eaters.”

Yet, in the artless act of submission, their ranks continue to feed the beast system, New World Order, or whatever you want to call it.

These are the George Soros’, Bill Gates’, Mark Carneys’, Justin Trudeaus’, Mark Ruttes’, Jacinda Arderns’, Al Gores’, Elon Musks’ & company.

Many are World Economic Forum acolytes and Global Shapers, Bilderbergers, or Fabians. While others others are members of secret societies, proud and subservient Zionists, or parasitical pedophiles.

Regardless of what allegiance they belong to, this army of self-proclaimed “elites” consider themselves as la crème de la crème of society; they conspire shoulder to shoulder, granting themselves the absolute right to dictate every single aspect of our lives.

In a way, they appear as untouchable, for the mainstream media cherishes them, shields them from any kind of real criticism, and labels them as our heroes and saviours.

Governments praise them and fund their “philanthropic” foundations (many of which are unswervingly focused on eugenics) and proudly reward them.

Courts let them off the hook.

And so on, and so forth.

Citizens around the world have had enough of their existence, and are awakening in the hundreds of millions each and every year.

Nevertheless, they remain absolutely relentless and steadfast in their pursuits. They will stop at nothing to push their agendas and NWO forward.

The reason this author refers to these agendas as Satanic lies in the fact that they all have one thing in common: depopulation.

Satanists at their core, they wish to eliminate as many of us as possible. They believe that they can acquire more power from whom they worship and revere.

Here are but some of their grandiose ambitions which they wish to impose on humanity in order to further subjugate us and strip us of our rights and freedoms.

UN Agenda 2030

This particular agenda is probably the most destructive that has ever been devised by human beings.

Diabolic would be the preferred adjective to describe it, for the word means to tear apart.

Tearing apart society is integral to their objectives since it weakens us, making us easier to control.

Just look at all the race-baiting in the U.S. and elsewhere. This is a divide-and-conquer tactic which has been utlised for thousands of years.

The reader must first be cognizant that the United Nations as a global institution was established by rich elite families such as the Rockefellers, but to name one, in the ambition of creating a supranational state by which they can amass control over nation states and their respective peoples.

As I noted in a prior series, it was the Rockefellers who donated the land in New York City on which the United Nations building resides. The elitist family was heavily involved in the formation and funding of the UN which continues well into in the 21st century.

Most people may not know that United Nations high-ranking officials hold diplomatic passports granting them privileges and immunities, essentially shielding them (and members of specialised agencies of the UN such as the IMF, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank Group, and UNESCO, among others) from any kind of arrest or prosecution. Here’s an excerpt to this effect:

“Article IV

The Representatives of Members

Section 11. Representatives of Members to the principal and subsidiary organs of the United Nations and to conferences convened by the United Nations, shall, while exercising their functions and during the journey to and from the place of meeting, enjoy the following privileges and immunities:

(a) Immunity from personal arrest or detention and from seizure of their personal baggage, and, in respect of words spoken or written and all acts done by them in their capacity as representatives, immunity from legal process of every kind;

(b) Inviolability for all papers and documents;

(c) The right to use codes and to receive papers or correspondence by courier or in sealed bags;

(d) Exemption in respect of themselves and their spouses from immigration restrictions, aliens registration or national service obligations in the State they are visiting or through which they are passing in the exercise of their functions;

...”

Where the United Nations has been particularly nefarious is with its Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs.

These goals which, at prima facie [to the nondiscerning], are framed in language to make them sound like they are noble and benevolent ideals for humanity. In reality, they are designed to accomplish the exact opposite; they are malevolent ones largely focused on destroying many aspects of human society, fostering impoverishment and systems of control and enslavement, largely undermining democracy replacing it with totalitarian socialism and corporate fascism.

While this statement can be seen as merely conspiratorial or conjecture, or even crazy, when you really dig into them, you find that these goals are deceptively designed and constructed to strip away rights and freedoms from people, governments, and countries.

In a June 2023 post called The United Nations (UN) seeks Digital IDs for all, among numerous other power-grabs, I provided several examples of this kind of deception to prove my case.

In a post from that same series, I also noted the very important (and nefarious) relationship between the United Nations and the World Economic Forum (WEF), particularly with their 2019 Strategic Partnership Framework.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and World Economic Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab (center) with Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum (left), and Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (right). Photo source: World Economic Forum and UN Sign Strategic Partnership Framework.

While the World Economic Forum, or WEF for short, describes itself as an international organisation that fosters public-private partnerships to help solve some of the world’s most challenging problems, it is nothing other than an unelected body of self-appointed elites that wish to devise mechanisms of control. It is the quintessential model of fascism whereby a self-serving technocratic oligarchy use their power and highly deceptive tactics and complicit politicians to usurp countries’ sovereignty, exerting increasing levels of control on citizens.

Whether it is promoting Digital IDs, pushing the Climate Change scam, or other shenanigans, the WEF is not on the side of humanity.

Their own Great Reset Agenda is symbolic of their desire for humans to “own nothing and be happy” so that you can no longer have any property rights.

To sum up, like the WEF, the United Nations is nothing less than an egregious unelected, supranational organisation or oligarchy that was setup and is still run by elite families to enrich themselves and further pillage nations and their peoples’ wealth while unswervingly attempting to strip away their rights and freedoms – piece by piece – in order to exert the maximum amount of control over them.

I personally think that not only will the UN’s Agenda 2030 and its SDGs fail, but that countries will start to revoke their membership from this destructive entity. The masses are now seeing through their gimmicks and deceptions, will no longer tolerate their very existence, and ask their respective governments to cut the cord.

Covid-19

Last February I undertook a 6-part series called The Covid-19 – Holocaust Comparison (click the link for the conclusion) which was also assembled into an 188-page eBook that explored parallels between the Covid-19 Pandemic and the Holocaust which occurred during World War Two.

Part 3 of that series, the longest at 45 pages, focused on eugenics – comparing the Anglo-American movement from the late 19th and early 20th century with that which was imposed by Adolf Hitler’s brutal Nazi regime against Jews and other groups.

After having documented, referenced, and examined the blatant parallels between the two periods, I could come to no other conclusion that the Covid-19 operation, plandemic, scamdemic, or whatever you want to call it, is tantamount to a deliberately planned and executed mass depopulation event.

An image showing the parallels between the Holocaust from World War Two with the Covid-19 Pandemic. Image source: The Covid-19 – Holocaust Comparison, Part 6 – Conclusion.

In Part 1, I presented a table that compared the number of deaths attributable to the Holocaust from WWII with the deaths (recorded at the time) associated with the Covid-19 disease and also the estimated deaths attributable to the Covid-19 vaccinations as scientifically determined by Canadian researcher Denis Rancourt:

As we can see from the table above, the number of estimated deaths from Covid-19 vaccinations alone are more than double the total deaths during the Holocaust.

The fact that the majority governments and health authorities from around the world have yet to pull the dangerous and deadly so-called vaccines off the market and even continue to push on the citizenry, including children and pregnant women, attests to their complicity in the genocide, not to mention their evil, inhumane, and immoral stances in the sordid affair.

The fact remains that in the entire history of the world, there has never been a war in which there were this amount of victims, not only including the deaths, but also those who have been injured from the mRNA injections.

There exists a plethora of evidence which corroborates these facts, and that these injections are nothing less than bioweapons of mass destruction.

The complicity of the mainstream media – in Canada and around the world – also needs to be emphasised; for, this attack on humanity could not have been perpetrated without their vile and traitorous collaboration. Their reputations and trustworthiness have been irreparably shattered, and they will forever be remembered and loathed for their Machiavellian deception and outright malefaction.

As an evil plot to harm and eliminate as many human beings as possible, this agenda will long be recognised as the most destructive Satanic mass ritual sacrifice ever perpetrated on humanity.

Open Borders

According to ZeroHedge, as of 2022, there were “officially” 23.8 million non-citizens living in the EU, most of them entering in the prior five years. The majority of them were concentrated in Italy, France, Sweden, Germany and the UK.

The ZeroHedge article titled Too Little Too Late? Europe Finally Realizes Mass Immigration Is Destroying Them also notes:

“All of these countries have seen a spike in violent crime and property theft, with the proliferation of gang violence and increasing incidents of rape. European officials have consistently sought to cover up and hide the exploding crime statistics, including the rising number of child abuse incidents at the hands of migrants.”

Though many organisations have been involved in enabling mass illegal immigration in Western nations, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation has been at the forefront of this nefarious endeavour.

Over the past several years, the flow of millions of refugees – most of who originate from impoverished nations in Africa and the Middle East – has been a key weapon to destabilise Western Nations.

This has brought about increased amounts of violent crimes, including epidemics of rape in countries like Sweden, Germany, and Austria.

Just a few days ago, Modernity News reported that Europe’s top border guard is calling for wide-open borders.

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is an agency that purportedly “supports EU Member States and Schengen-associated countries in the management of the EU’s external borders” and provides “border control activities at the EU’s external borders, sharing intelligence and expertise with all Member States and with neighbouring non-EU countries affected by migratory trends and cross-border crime.”

Hans Leijtens, the Executive Director of Frontex, made a rather astonishing assertion, as indicated in the German Berliner Zeitung:

“Nothing can stop people from crossing a border, no wall, no fence, no sea, no river.”

The statement from above comes from Leijtens whose job is to actually secure the borders, not eliminate them.

Even left-leaning political parties in Germany have pushed back on the onslaught of illegal migration into Europe.

Western Europe is under a clear assault with its nations being overwhelmed with migrants.

This is all by design and facilitated by the traitorous institutions like the European Commission.

Unless member states of the EU start pushing back more severely, they will quickly lose their national identities, if that is not already the case for some of them.

Without secure borders, you don’t have a country.

On this side of the pond, the open border policy of the United States serves as prime example of the destructive nature of letting millions of migrants come into a country whereby its peoples are ill-equipped to assimilate with locals.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) exposes the Soros and “globalist mass-migration racket.”

“It’s a conspiracy truth. Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros is the mastermind of mass-migration chaos,” notes the author of the 2019 book Open Borders Inc.: Who's Funding America's Destruction?, as per the aforementioned article.

Prolific write Brandon Smith from The Alternative Market Project recently penned an article, Cultural Replacement: Why The Immigration Crisis Is Being Deliberately Engineered, that attempts to answer why this is all happening.

First though, he presents some pretty mind-boggling numbers [with emphasis added and original link preserved]:

“The Biden Administration in particular has overseen the largest spike in illegal migration in US history, with over 300,000 border violations in December alone (that we know of). To put this in perspective, that’s the equivalent of a city the size of Pittsburgh moving across the US border and demanding welfare, subsidies, housing, jobs, free food, etc., every single month.”

That’s more than a quarter of a million people in a single month, and the equivalent of a major metropolitan city like Pittsburgh.

These numbers are staggering, the highest in the last two decades.

Numbers aside, Smith gets to the heart of the question about why this is all occurring:

“The replacement going on is not so much about replacing white people as it is about replacing western culture. The goal, I believe, is to open the floodgates to foreign elements because most of them come from more socialist systems that have no understanding of individual freedom. In this way, the establishment can dilute the American culture of independence and use the tyranny of the majority (democracy) to erase our values and principles forever.”

I believe he is spot on. We see the same MO in Europe. It is the intentional destruction of nations’ cultural and religious identities.

Moreover, it is part of what former Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov referred to as the destabilisation stage to subvert a nation (alternate links for the full interview can be accessed here or here).

There is little doubt that this is an integral part of a Communist/Marxist subversion operation, or takeover.

What’s worse is that over 85,000 minors have been trafficked via the southern border, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

To gain a better understanding of who exactly is permitting this invasion in the United States, we needn’t look any further than the person [purportedly] in charge of securing the border, namely Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security who I mentioned in Part 1 of this series and who received sharp criticism for his traitorship. As per the Jewish Telegraph Agency, Mayorkas, like many other high-level officials, is a Jew serving in the Biden Administration, arguably one of many Zionist traitors that are steadfast in supporting foreign interests, read Israel’s, and destruction at the expense of those of the United States of America.

Alongside Mayorkas we find Amy Pope the UN's Deputy Secretary of the International Organization of Migration, or IOM (headquartered in the untouchable abode of Geneva, Switzerland, of course), the preeminent NGO in the field of migration.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas alongside Amy Pope, the UN's Deputy Secretary of the International Organization of Migration (IOM). Photo source: U.S. Department of Homeland Security via ZeroHedge.

The sophisticated human-smuggling operation occurring at the southern border is quite large in its scope and geography, to say the least.

Even within U.S. borders government-funded outfits such as the Red Cross and shadowy organisations like Alita are facilitating illegal immigration, as reported on by investigative journalist James O’Keefe.

In short, traitors like Mayorkas, Pope and even the U.S. federal government are enabling these destructive policies.

Furthermore, institutions such as the United Nations Development Programme, the European Union (including the European Commission), the previously mentioned Council of Europe have funded NGOs such as George Soros’ Open Society Foundation for these stratagems; for, it aligns with their destabilisation and depopulation agendas.

Addendum (2024-02-24) for Open Borders:

I am adding links the following two documents which further substantiate the existence of this agenda, as is perpetrated by the United Nations and their NGO minions:

Links to these documents:

Migration and the 2030 Agenda, Comprehensive SDG Target and Migration Correlation, International Organization for Migration (IOM) UN Migration, 2018 https://migration4development.org/sites/default/files/2021-09/IOM-EN-BOOKLET%20WEB.pdf archived: https://web.archive.org/web/20240000000000*/https://migration4development.org/sites/default/files/2021-09/IOM-EN-BOOKLET%20WEB.pdf

Migration and the 2030 Agenda, International Organization for Migration (IOM), 2017 https://publications.iom.int/system/files/pdf/migration_in_the_2030_agenda.pdf https://web.archive.org/web/20240000000000*/https://publications.iom.int/system/files/pdf/migration_in_the_2030_agenda.pdf



Inclusive Capitalism

The aforementioned writer Brandon smith nicely sums up the idea of Inclusive Capitalism in three words: New World Order.

Did you notice how Comments were turned off for the official video from above?

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is the brainchild of Lynn Forester de Rothschild of the thieving infamous Rothschilds Banking Dynasty described in Part 1 of this series.

Despite her pretty blond hair and fake smile, Mrs. de Rothschild couldn’t care less about the global masses. As a socialite operative of her clan, she is only interested in using her family’s name and spheres of influence to loot and suck as much money as possible which will be funnelled to the, already humongous, coffers of her family’s estate.

Lynn Forester de Rothschild, is the quintessential poster child for the bankster priesthood, a priestess of the highest order.

The 20th Century version being, of course, that of a noble and generous philanthropist who seeks to benevolently save humanity for the greater good, i.e., read: to steal as much as they can from complicit governments, corporations, and other soulless organisations and aristocrats.

As with many other destructive agendas such as the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations or the Climate Scam, these parasitical “elites” always try to make their nefarious plans sound like they are something benevolent. They use keywords such as diversity, equity, inclusive, sustainable, and resilient.

For example, they state that they want to build “more inclusive economies and societies takes an inclusive community of leaders with diverse experiences and strengths.”

In this case, who wouldn’t want capitalism that is more inclusive?

That is an oxymoron if ever I hear one.

As a Business major and one who has operated his own businesses, it’s quite apparent that capitalism has nothing to do with inclusiveness.

As acclaimed economist Ludwig von Mises once wrote, “capitalism’s driving force is the profit motive,” and its history consists “of a steady rise in the wage earners' standard of living.”

Yet, over the past century or so, all we have seen is a dramatic degradation in the standards of living due to an excessive devaluation of the monetary base by these banksters who have been controlling nations’ central banks.

So no, Lynn, I don’t think your “Inclusive Capitalism” scheme is going to cut it.

As usual, these ideologues who sit atop of the global pyramid of control need their subservient sellout operative foot soldiers to do their bidding.

The promotion video for this swindle includes those very operatives and corporations that are all too willing to oblige. Heads of some the largest banking, financial and multinational corporations, “philanthropical” foundations, organisations such as the OECD, and even the Vatican itself are in on it.

For instance, bankster extraordinaire Mark Carney, who also happens to be the top UN trickster as its ‘Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance’ has certainly obliged in his role to further impoverish the masses with this scheme.

Carney did so for many years as the head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, despite receiving very little criticism for it. In fact, through his financial machinations and crushing carbon taxes, Carney has single-handedly caused more damage to Canada and the international financial system than perhaps any other individual on earth.

Screenshot from the promotional video for Inclusive Capitalism showing Mark Carney.

Apart from its linkage to the Climate Cult ideology, it should also be emphasised that the Council for Inclusive Capitalism’s framework is closely aligned with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda as well as the World Economic Forum (WEF) as is stated on its about page.

“The CIC [Council for Inclusive Capitalism] is intimately tied to institutions like the World Economic Forum, the UN and the IMF, but it is primarily an attempt to link all these organizations more closely to the corporate world in an open display of collusion,” Brandon Smith writes in a separate article from last year.

“The group pushes the spread of what they call Stakeholder Capitalism,” Smith further states, in an obvious comparison with the WEF’s own model of capitalism.

Needless to say, these “Stakeholder” or “Inclusive” capitalism models are just cleverly disguised ploys designed to create an oligarchical global fascist superstate whereby the rich elites own practically everything, while the rest of us own very little and live like submissive serfs.

Woke Ideology

At its very core, the woke agenda is the most anti-life of all.

It is the antithesis of life itself, the divine will of God.

The cover image for this post shows Mary who is symbolic of these qualities along with motherhood.

The purpose of the woke agenda entails not only the destruction of life itself but, more apparently, the perversion of the natural order.

Central to its wicked and twisted ideology lies the tenet of transgenderism.

The idea of transgenderism or trans ideology has its roots in the worship of Innana (Ishtar or Venus) which perverts or inverses the role assigned to women.

As one of the most important deities in ancient Mesopotamia, Innana was worshipped as a harlot and one who could transform herself into a man, and transform men into women.

Hence, this particular ideology is far from being something new.

The Messianic Jew and rabbi Jonathan Cahn has repeatedly explained the historical and scriptural aspects of Ishtar, along with her contemporary manifestation.

In his video The Transitioning of America, Cahn notes a broader transitioning taking place: “the transitioning of Western civilization and America into its opposite.”

“The transitioning of a Judaeo-Christian nation,” he further rationalises.

He is exactly right.

Not only do they wish to destroy the physical aspect of human beings, but also their innate spiritual compass or armour and the Christian religion as a whole.

They are Satanists, after all.

Though we are all targets, wokeism encapsulates a particularly dreadful and direct attack on women; for, they are the givers of life.

It is the single most effective tool in their depopulation agenda arsenal.

A vulnerable and confused female teenager who is brainwashed, manipulated, and co-opted into receiving “gender affirming care” (another example of their twisted keywords) or surgery rendering her permanently and irreversibly sterile, unable to ever conceive and give birth to a child, shows the extent to which these Satanists will stop at nothing to destroy God’s creations.

Worse, this is in addition to how their woke agenda targets the most vulnerable members of society, namely our precious children.

They do this through various means of egregious indoctrination from early childhood through highly duplicitous and sorcerous Hollywood programming. Case in point, you can watch a breakdown of the recent Barbie movie by our friend Jonathan Cahn:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his son promoting the Barbie movie and transgenderism agenda, unashamedly saying “We’re team Barbie.” Photo source: Justin Trudeau’s official Instagram account via Yahoo!.

With regards to the actual funding behind these depopulation agendas, you almost always find the same culprits: Bill Gates, George Soros, the World Economic Forum, et al., not to mention taxpayers like you and me.

For several years now, George Soros has been heavily invested in the transgender movement in the United States (apart from his heavy investments in Black Lives Matter).

Bill Gates and his ex-wife through the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation and other partners have contributed more than $2 billion to this agenda.

With unswerving billions of dollars flowing into the movement through a web of fronts, the woke and transgenderism agenda is, unfortunately, systemic and it will take a lot of effort and time to counter its devastating and destructive consequences.

Climate Scam

This section would actually require an entire series to do it justice. But for the sake of brevity, I will only make select, salient remarks.

This agenda is one of the oldest and most sophisticated of all the agendas covered in this section.

It has been in the works for at least five decades now, with its origins stemming from the Club of Rome.

When speaking about Agenda 21 and the Club of Rome, former Australian politician Ann Bressington stated the following [emphasis added]:

“Ladies and gentlemen, the origins of the environmental movement as we see it began back in 1968 when the Club of Rome was formed. The Club of Rome has been described as a crisis think tank which specialises in crisis creation. The main purpose of this think tank was to formulate a crisis that would unite the world and condition us to the idea of global solutions to local problems. In a document called The First Global Revolution, … it stated: ‘In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill.’ …, that’s the origin of global warming ladies and gentlemen.”

Ever since then, the same clique of powerful elites who walk the halls of supranational institutions such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have staunchly pursued and devised one of the most sophisticated cons in human history, having already swindled trillions of dollars from member nations and their citizens in the process.

Over the past few decades, nations have been sending these monies to these corrupt institutions which could have instead gone to helping their own citizens. The money is lost forever at the hands of these globalist parasites who essentially do with it as they please.

For us Canadians, I previously reported on how our own Liberal government has put legislation in place to loot $140 billion per year from citizens and businesses in carbon taxes until 2050. That amounts to $3,684 per Canadian per year, or around $11,000 to $14,700 or more per household. Not kidding folks. I link to the official government budget documents to that effect in my report. This is not conjecture; it is verifiable fact.

Such a pervasive scam could not be accomplished without an army of bought-and-paid-for NGOs and sellout politicians to further give it “credibility.”

In Canada, look no further than Climate Alarmist (and literal eco-terrorist) Steven Guilbeault, the so-called Minister of Environment and “Climate Change.”

The entire premise of their hoax has been based on cherry-picked science that doesn’t represent the reality of the climate situation around the globe.

Over the past several years, countless top scientists have demonstrated that the climate models of these globalist institutions are faulty, and claims of “Global Warming” are not based in fact.

Without getting into an exhaustive list of such accounts, let me just point to a few of my own articles which have provided links and evidence to this effect:

The last article is particularly enlightening, for it reveals the truth about Climate Change, as attested by world-renowned experts in climatology and related fields.

Here is but one of their professional exposés which sheds light on the matter: Why Climate Change is NOT an Emergency (by Dr. Patrick Moore, Dr. William Happer, and Dr. Bruce Everett).

The good news, however, is that more and more people all around the world are becoming aware of this monumental hoax, as they are being financially strangled with climate-related carbon taxes and the like.

The Mark of the Beast (Biometric Digital ID + CBDC)

Once again, this section could also be worthy of its own single post or entire series. I have previously written numerous times on the subject (from oldest to newest):

And I am also currently preparing an article which provides an update about Digital IDs in Canada and hope to publish it in February. In addition, I will also update the situation about the CBDC in Canada soon after.

An important point for this section is that a biometric Digital ID and a CBDC – or equivalent form (such as tokenised representations of a national currency or stablecoin) are basically tied at the hip.

Now pay close attention here. That is to say that in order for the globalists to have a functioning CBDC or related system of total financial control, they absolutely need to have each and every citizen on the planet hold a biometric Digital ID so that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can monitor each and every transaction. It cannot be achieved in any other way due to the hundreds of millions of financial transactions happening each and every day around the globe.

I explained and expanded on this in my Cyber Attack Crisis post where I put forward that they need some kind of crisis to bring about the justification for a Digital ID.

And, surprise surprise, it is the usual suspects who are behind the Digital ID push.

The United Nations is not only fervently pushing its own SDG Goal #1 of their 2030 Agenda, but is also urging governments to implement them.

Over the past several years, the World Economic Forum has also been hell bent on promoting both Digital IDs and CBDCs and has been quite active in mobilising their minions to help bring about these two pillars of The Beast System.

These minions, or partners from the private sector provide governments with cleverly packaged “problems” and ready-made “solutions” to effectuate the proposed systems.

Sadly, countless sellout politicians conspire with them to introduce bills and legislation for their implementation. These are often slipped into regular bills so as to obfuscate them from public scrutiny.

Politicians with affiliations to the WEF – like many of our Canadian politicians – are often used as operatives for such deceitful ploys. People from other sectors also like join in on the fun.

The European Union – which is predominantly led by unelected members of the European Commission – is also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization (WHO) to bring about about Digital IDs for the additional purpose of using them for implementing global digital vaccine passports.

As reported on by Peter Halligan and LifeSite News, this news was confirmed in June of 2023 by the WHO itself.

The LifeSite news article further confirmed the EU’s, or more specifically the European Commission’s role in the matter:

“The WHO has stated that they will use the “EU Digital COVID Certificate” as a model to establish a global digital health certificate.”

And, right on time, a few months later member states of the G20 announced plans to impose both Digital IDs and Digital Currencies, as reported by The Epoch Times.

Are you all starting to detect a recurring pattern here?

And what would such a beast system be without the caring, loving input of our most beloved world expert on health and all things digital, namely Bill Gates? Well, it would have become rather obvious to the reader by now that this filthy excuse for a human being would somehow have already laid his unscrupulous paws all over this one too (with his foundation’s absurd MOSIP system).

Seriously though, when is this fucker ever going to get arrested?

All these entities each play their role and collaborate with one another in order to deceptively obfuscate their plans, increasing the likelihood of them coming to fruition with minimal resistance.

They employ this stratagem with many of their agendas. It’s almost always the same rinse-and-repeat process. So, it should come as no surprise that they would employ the same modus operandi for this particular (and quite ambitious) endeavour.

In retrospect, it becomes quite apparent that one of the major objectives of the Covid-19 Scamdemic was to bring about a framework underpinning this apparatus of total control.

If you control people’s mobility rights and their right to transact freely, then you have a ruthless mechanism by which you can prevent them from functioning normally in society, let alone cover their basic needs such as purchasing food and essentials.

The Atlantic Council’s CBDC Tracker showing 130 countries, representing 98% of global GDP, that are exploring a CBDC.

To wrap up this section, I will leave the reader with some good resources to keep abreast of Digital ID & CBDC development in order keep ahead of the curve and thwart the globalists’ efforts in this most unholy domain.

Censorship and Digital Gulags

Before diving into this other pit of hell, it’s probably worthwhile to take a step back so as to not forget the BIGGER PICTURE.

In June of last year, I recommended a very astute article on my Substack titled Moving Toward A Global Empire: Humanity Sentenced To A Unipolar Prison & A Digital Gulag by David Skripac who had evaded communist rule from his native Yugoslavia at the end of the Second World War (alternate links here and here).

In that article, the author included the following image which really encapsulates the ensemble of this globalist system of tyranny and control with its various complicit actors:

The graphic is called ‘The Global Public Private Partnership’ which is similar in nature to the WEF’s own model of “public-private cooperation.” It grants us a very special lens by which we can view the greater scheme, almost like when Dorothy pulled back the curtain in The Wizard of Oz revealing the grand deception and deceiver, Oz himself.

Only now, it is much more sophisticated and multipronged.

Accordingly, it is not only more difficult to notice, but even more challenging to dismantle.

So, this is what we are collectively dealing with.

And those of us who are becoming cognizant of it and exposing the stratagems are targets for their Gulag.

That is why censorship is so primordial for them.

If they can suppress truthful information – which they deceptively label as “misinformation” and “disinformation,” then it becomes easier for them to maintain their faux narratives and overcooked propaganda, as was very apparent during the Covid-19 scamdemic.

Since there are too many of us awakened souls now, including you the reader, they know they cannot cattle us into physical silos; rather, they need to find a way to do so in the digital battleground, namely online.

Their tools of choice, apart from censorship, are Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

That is one reason why so much attention has been paid to AI in the last several years and that they have manipulated us into thinking that it will be a panacea for most of our ills and shortcomings.

And that is also why they wish to integrate the capabilities of AI in their beast system, read their Digital ID / CBDC duo.

That way, they can more easily cordon us off into their Digital Gulags.

Another prime reason for implementation of Digital IDs, not mentioned earlier, is to grant the oligarchy the power to censor and ban certain individuals or entities from using the internet or accessing online services – including personal banking.

By doing so, they can exert a chokehold over the masses.

I personally do not see them succeeding in this endeavour, but they will nevertheless relentlessly and unswervingly continue this mad pursuit, a clear symptom of their narcissistic psychopathy.

Reclaimthenet.com posts many articles each and every day that demonstrates these insane attempts. Some succeed, but pushback by freedom-oriented individuals and institutions is showing us that many of them, delightedly, fail.

I believe that the single most important variable at play here is our digital identity. If they succeed in getting nations to implement Digital IDs, it will be much easier for them to keep us restrained.

Do not comply.

Return to Freedom and Real Money

Property rights and economic freedom are essential components to peoples’ livelihoods.

Without them, we are but rats in a Pfizer lab.

History has shown us that each time a country has adopted a system of sound money, peoples’ lives have thrived.

Whenever a country has succumb to or been taken over by a private central bank, their citizens have experienced very significant declines in their standards of living and overall economic well-being.

“We learn from history that we learn nothing from history,” said George Bernard Shaw, the famous Irish playwright.

So, why is it that in 2024 the majority of countries around the world are still enslaved to private central banks or corrupt interests?

The Problem

Here’s where it gets challenging.

For well over a century now and up to this very day, the majority of Canadians, Americans, and citizens from all countries on earth still have no idea how our financial and banking systems really work.

They don’t know that many central banks around the world are set up as private banking corporations that have nothing to do with the government, and lend money to them through a system of fractional reserve banking.

Not all central banks are the same, of course.

The Bank of England was initially set up as a private entity, but was nationalised in 1946.

The Bank of Canada is a Crown corporation (since 1938) belonging to the federal government, but which is structured like a private entity, wholly owned by the Crown in right of Canada. Technically speaking, the Minister of Finance holds the entire capital share issue by the Bank, as was confirmed to this author by the bank in a previous media inquiry. Monetary policy for the Bank of Canada is the responsibility of the Governing Council.

Last June the Bank of Canada had conducted a nation-wide survey about citizens’ feelings towards a potential Digital Canadian Dollar. The results of the survey were published on November 29, 2023 along with what comes next. Encouragingly, the central bank noted the following as part of citizens’ feedback on the digital dollar [with emphasis added]:

Canadians place a high value on holding cash that is backed by their central bank and want to maintain access to bank notes .

Canadians value their right to privacy and many expressed concerns that a digital dollar could compromise that right.

The fact that Canadians place a significant level of importance in maintaining physical cash is encouraging. Moreover, citizens of the Great White North value their right to [financial] privacy and are concerned that a digital dollar could compromise that right.

This last concern is probably due to the fact that the bank accounts of Canadians who had contributed or were connected to the Trucker’s Convoy in 2022 were maliciously frozen. Such account seizures have just recently been deemed unlawful, as per a January 23, 2024 federal court ruling.

Even though the Bank of Canada states that “ultimately, the decision about whether or when to issue a digital dollar will be up to Canadians and their elected representatives in Parliament,” they are nevertheless continuing to “engage with a wide range of stakeholders” on the matter, possibly implying their ongoing work with entities in the private sector. In other words, we are not completely out of the woods yet.

In the United States, though it is no secret that their central bank, the Federal Reserve, is a private corporation (owned mostly by large banks, mammoth corporations, and rich families), most people are clueless to this fact.

Regardless of the structure and legal disposition upon which each of these central banks have been established, they essentially operate in the same manner.

For the most part, they conjure currency up out of thin air and then lend it to governments at interest (and sometimes levy funds to pay dividends to their shareholders) which impoverish nations and their citizens in the long run due to the gargantuan amounts owed which need to be repaid.

Worse, they have set up one of the most egregious systems of embezzlement even conceived.

It will not succeed; for, we will never stand for it!

The Solution

To say that a one-size-fits-all solution is realistic would be a folly in and of itself, especially given the fact that each country and each region, for that matter, have their own socioeconomic considerations and dynamics.

Moreover, what one group of people view and consider as holding value may differ with that of another.

Add to the mix that we live in an increasingly connected and digital world where funds need to flow freely, efficiently, and cheaply between transacting parties.

Historically, monetary metals such as gold and silver have served well. But over time, they have often been debased (such as with coinage) and manipulated by those issuing or controlling their supply, governments, or other powerful entities. Furthermore, though they have an excellent record in preserving value over the long term, they are no longer easily used to transact and are difficult to be carried across borders.

Bitcoin, considered the grand daddy of cryptocurrencies, provides an interesting alternative to traditional money.

Though its anonymous creator who goes by the name Satoshi Nakamoto causes concerns to many – including the contention that it may have been the brainchild of intelligence agencies, Bitcoin remains a very attractive alternative since it has a fixed supply of 21 million coins which, unlike all national currencies, can never be increased.

Bitcoin runs on a blockchain which is an electronic ledger. Accordingly, one of its most cherished qualities is that its protocol acts as an incorruptible tamper-proof accounting system.

In addition, Bitcoin holdings can never be seized by abusive governments since they are entries on the blockchain; unless a party knows the seed phrase or password of a custodial account holding units of Bitcoin, it is impossible to seize it.

Many argue that Bitcoin is “backed by nothing”. Absolute nonsense. Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy and one of the largest holders of Bitcoin, has often explained that Bitcoin acts as a monetary network that stores the energy that was used to mine it, i.e., to create, units of Bitcoin.

Just as a lot of energy goes into the production of pure gold from a mining operation, the same goes for Bitcoin since it requires a tremendous amount of electricity used by computers that mine it.

Bitcoin has only being around for slightly more than a decade and its level of adoption around the globe is still relatively small. However, its level of adoption and value has increased significantly since its inception, despite its volatility.

As Bitcoin matures and becomes more accepted and adopted globally, such volatility is likely to decrease over time, making it a sounder store of value.

Ideally, a cryptocurrency backed by physical gold could serve as a very interesting and viable solution to sound money.

We live in a digitally-connected world and there is no turning back. Sure, people can have non-digital means of payment and exchange at the local level. But realistically-speaking, a digital solution is more practical at an international level. These means of payment needn’t be exclusive; they can certainly co-exist.

Imagine if Bitcoin were fully (100%) backed by gold bullion whereby the latter is not manipulated nor undermined by private interests (such as those who currently offer deviants of the metal like with ETFs and futures contracts). A system by which any Bitcoin holder can redeem their units in gold bullion (in grams or ounces) or national currency/money equivalent without hindrance or discrimination could be one that brings us back to sound money and economic freedom.

Importantly, a distinction must be made between currency and money; the main difference being that currency does not represent a long-term store of value, as has been sadly witnessed in the historical record. I would invite the reader to revisit Part 1 of this series which presents graphs that show the depreciation of currencies such as the British pound, Canadian & American dollars, and Swiss Franc since their inception. These currencies have lost more than 80% of their value due to the increase in money supply which has decreased their purchasing power and cause rampant inflation.

Regardless of which money gets implemented in countries or regions, the main factors of success include:

the fundamental characteristics of money (medium of exchange, a unit of account, portable, durable, divisible, fungible, and a store of value) are preserved;

it should be backed by something of value;

the inability to increase the money supply;

the inability of a single party to gain control of a majority portion of its supply;

Perhaps other factors of success could be added to the list above.

Who knows what will happen in the coming years.

All I can say is that I believe we are at a turning point in humanity.

What happens next is written in the stars.

Time will tell.

Dedication to my mother

This article is dedicated to my dear mother.

You gave me life. Hope. Everything. I love you. I miss you. Thank you for all that you have given me.

The one thing you said that was most important in raising me, as with my brothers, was your drive to instill in me a sense of self-confidence. That was one of your most valuable lessons which I continue to cherish to this day.

See you in heaven in due time.

I look forward to our blessed reunion.

My mother was, among many other things, a gifted poet. Here is one of her poems.

LETTING GO

Don’t come to my breast,

My children, my love.

You suckled me dry long ago.

Don’t pull at this teat

All withered and sore.

The nectar you feed on won’t flow.

Go out and seek your truth

As I go out and seek mine.

Your mortal mother has

Nurtured you well.

Now seek your father divine.

The [free] Synagogue of Satan eBook

This three-part series has been assembled into a 182-page eBook for easier reading and sharing. Though I retain the copyright on it, feel free to distribute and share it with whomever your like (just don’t sell it!). You can download the PDF book by either clicking the link above or the cover image below.

