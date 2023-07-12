Energy expert Allan MacRae hiking the Iceline Trail in Yoho National Park, British Columbia.

When contemplating a possible title for my recent captivating entretien with Canadian energy expert Allan MacRae, I couldn’t help but to consider some parallels between his assertions regarding what is really taking place with energy and so-called “climate change” in Canada and around the globe with those of John Perkins and his famous Confessions of an Economic Hit Man book based on his own experiences.

But instead of revealing how the International Mafia Federation (a.k.a., the International Monetary Fund) goes into third-world countries to loot their natural resources while impoverishing their citizens, MacRae has been revealing, since at least 2002, how “climate change” has been one giant ruse from the very start, acting as a mechanism by which to loot countries and impoverish their citizens.

The only difference now, is that those who have created the climate change stratagem aren’t merely targeting third-world nations such as those on the African continent and ones located in the Global South, but all countries – including so-called sophisticated advanced economies such as Canada and those in the G20.

World map showing country classifications per the IMF and the UN (last updated April 2023). The countries in light blue (developed countries) are "Global North", the ones in red (least developed countries) are "Global South", and the ones in orange (developing countries) are a mixture of both. Image source: Wikipedia.

Who is Allan MacRae?

Montreal-born Allan MacRae is a renowned energy expert who has worked in the sector in multiple countries located on every continent except Antarctica.

He holds two degrees in Mining Engineering and Geotechnical Engineering from Queens University and the University of Alberta.

Over the span of his professional career, MacRae has received multiple awards, including an award from the Society of Petroleum Engineers in 2018.

MacRae’s achievements are too numerous to list, but include some pretty impressive contributions to the Alberta oil sands and the Canadian economy as a whole.

“In the 1980’s and 1990’s, Allan initiated (or co-initiated) and successfully proposed three of the four major changes that drove the successful growth of the Alberta oil sands…

Allan incorporated these initiatives into a comprehensive strategy for Syncrude, which was implemented and was instrumental in the successful evolution and growth of Syncrude and the Alberta oil sands industry.

The oil sands industry became the mainstay of the Canadian economy for 15 years, with over $250 billion in new capital investments and approximately 500,000 new jobs created.

Canada became the fourth-largest oil producer in the world and the most successful economy of the G8 countries.”

Through his diligent interventions, MacRae helped safeguard up to 250,000 Calgarians who would have been exposed to deadly sour gas under the Mazeppa project near Calgary; having reported his concerns to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the project was quickly shut down.

In service to Calgary homeless population, Allan MacRae was a volunteer member of the Board of Directors of the Calgary Drop-in and Rehab Centre (“the DI”) which provided food, shelter and services to homeless men and women.

With regards to climate alarmism and the overall climate change agenda, MacRae has denounced it as a false narrative as early as in 2002 when he published a paper on the matter.

The interview

What follows are illuminating highlights not only regarding energy and climate change in Canada, but also the expert’s take on various issues of concern including the recent orgy of forest fires burning our land, green energy, carbon taxes, the axed Keystone Pipeline project, and Trudeau’s Liberal government.

What has changed since the Trudeau government came into power?

The first question I asked was concerning Canada and Alberta’s energy policies in the last couple of decades.

First though, a couple of paragraphs for context.

From the early 1980s, there was already a theme developing in that fossil fuels were “bad” and just a few years later in 1992 the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was established with signatory nations to “establish national greenhouse gas inventories of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and removals.”

In 1997, 192 countries (excluding the United States) joined the Kyoto Protocol – an international treaty which extended the UNFCCC – with the Canadian Liberal government having ratified it in parliament in 2002; it had to come into force in 2005. But by 2011, Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper withdrew Canada from the Kyoto Protocol.

MacRae noted that, overall, Harper and the Conservatives, were not interested in paying such hefty carbon emissions taxes, particularly since high-emitting countries such as the United States and China were not on board to those treaties.

In his writings on Substack (THE CLIMATE CULL), MacRae notes that as early as 2002 he and his co-authors had already seen the ‘Global Warming’ and ‘Green Energy’ for what they were: scams.

MacRae noted that his co-authors were no amateurs at all. In fact, they were world-class scientists consisting of Tim Patterson, paleoclimatologist and Professor of Geology at Carleton University, and Sallie Baliunas, an astrophysicist at the prestigious Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

To support the supposition that these were indeed scams, the team of experts wrote a paper which arrived at the following unequivocal statements, or conclusions:

“Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.” “The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.”

The paper is essentially a summary of a debate solicited by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) which took place in 2002 regarding the validity of the claims about the rise in greenhouse gases (GHGs) as a result of human activities.

MacRae asserts that the debate wasn’t even close, for his team handily disproved the claims of the opposing team.

MacRae finally added that the narratives surrounding global warming and green energy were tantamount to propaganda tactics of the highest order used by Joseph Goebbels, Vladimir Lenin, and Saul Alinsky in years past.

KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE

For those unfamiliar, the Keystone Pipeline is an ambitious project, an oil pipeline system, delivering crude oil from Alberta to the United States.

One particular pipeline in the network, the Keystone XL, would have transported synthetic crude (heavy oil) from the oil sands deposits in Alberta to Steele City in Nebraska in the United States and from there to the huge refinery complex near Houston; see Phase 4 in green in the following map:

The project, however, was essentially terminated on the first day Joe Biden took the office as President of the United States.

Perhaps surprisingly, Justin Trudeau in 2017 was actually in favor of the project and even tried to appeal to Biden to not cancel it.

Yet it didn’t take long before Trudeau changed his tune and became onboard with the climate change narratives espoused by the likes of George Soros and the unelected technocrats at the World Economic Forum (WEF), noted the Canadian energy expert.

Was this a good project overall in terms of benefits vs environmental pitfalls?

“Oh yes,” noted MacRae, continuing “the Keystone XL pipeline expansion was an excellent project, much needed by both the USA and Canada.”

Having worked largely as an environmental engineer, MacRae was used to writing environmental impact assessments for all kinds of energy-related projects.

The main issue is a concern is often focused on the possible effects to local ground water, noted MacRae.

Though opposition in this regard is not uncommon for members of affected communities, the engineer emphasised that pipelines are cheaper and safer than other forms of oil transportation; when they do leak, the affected land area is small and manageable.

What could it have brought to Canada in terms of revenue over the next decades?

The number I heard across the phone line surprised me.

I knew it would be quite large, but the number MacRae put forward was much more than I had anticipated.

“Due to inadequate pipeline capacity, Canada must sell its oil at a deep discount, resulting in foregone revenues totalling about $200 billion to date,” expounded MacRae. He added that such funds could have been put to much better use in Canada.”

“The project would have been extremely beneficial to both Canada and the United States,” he further added.

He also noted that “the greens” (hinting at the environmentalists) are extremely well-funded through the likes of the Rockefeller Foundation, the [William and Flora] Hewlett Foundation, and the Tides Foundation, among many others.

Coincidentally, these are the same dubious actors that this author wrote about who were backing certain news outlets and so-called Covid-19 fact-checking units during the pandemic.

And by saying that they, the greens, are extremely well-funded, MacRae was not joking.

Over “$1.3 billion alone came from the United States to sabotage the oil sands [project],” he asserted, adding that the funds went to environmentalist groups such as Greenpeace and similar outfits.

Such financing “patterns” aren’t hard to detect concluded the outspoken engineer, suggesting that there are a lot more funds earmarked for such green efforts.

GREEN ENERGY

Broadly speaking ‘green energy’ refers to sources of power such as wind and solar.

The term green enjoys the connotation of being environmentally-friendly, such as with natural vegetation of which a large part is comprised of various shades of green color.

Moreover, organisations such as Greenpeace have sought to use the term to virtue signal and validate their efforts towards such environmental goals.

What do you mean when you say green energy isn’t green?

“Green energy doesn’t work because of intermittency,” explained the engineer in Earth Sciences and Geology.

Intermittency refers to something that happens variably rather than continuously. In other words, with wind and solar power, the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine due to clouds and night time.

Such intermittency causes problems (such as disruptive input) in the efficient generation of power, for there is a need of a steady flow to bring energy into the grid, explains MacRae.

Another problem with these so-called green energy technologies is that of diffusivity, adds the engineer.

What he means by this is that in the field of energy, diffusivity refers to the land space occupied (and exploited) by the equipment for these technologies.

Significant amounts of materials are need to build wind turbines and solar panels. The former requires a lot of metal and concrete, and the latter requires silver and aluminum, but to name some.

A similar problematic can be said about cobalt in producing batteries for electric vehicles.

Such materials need to be mined. And all these contribute to an increase in mining activities which are, by their very nature, destructive to the environment.

The lifespan of wind turbines should also be considered, for they usually last for only about 10 years, adds MacRae.

CLIMATE CHANGE

What are some valid and veritable concerns surrounding climate change in Canada and what are its main contributors?

“We are due for an ice age,” commenced MacRae further explaining how there are typically 100,000-year cycles in which 90,000 are predominantly ones characterised by and abundance of ice and the other 10,000 of warmer climate and temperatures.

“We are [practically] 10,000 years into the warmer climate cycle, warns MacRae.

He then suggests to look at the work of the aforementioned Sallie Baliunas and Willie Soon in these respects.

MacRae describes Sallie Baliunas and Willie Soon – former astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) – as a “absolutely brilliant,” adding that he had had a four-hour breakfast with Baliunas and Soon in Boston before the Covid-19 Pandemic hit.

Geoscientist and astrophysicist Willie Soon. Image source: CERES-Science.

MacRae further explained that Willie Soon had done a lot of work on the subject of climate change; in particular, his theory about how climate, on a short-term basis, is more solar-driven than contingent upon C02 emissions.

MacRae also added that sun and ocean cycles, especially in the Pacific Ocean, can act as accurate predictors to global temperature changes.

The engineer cited the equatorial Pacific Niño 3.4 index (see also NASA, NOAA, JMA for more information) as a reliable predictor of global temperatures for periods of four months in the future.

Location of the parts of the tropical Pacific used for monitoring sea surface temperature. Image source: Climate.gov.

NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio created a very stunning visual timeline of Pacific Ocean temperatures for the Niño 3 – 4 regions which can be viewed on their website (Niño 3.4 Index and Sea Surface Temperature Anomaly Timeline: 1982-2017, released on February 28, 2019, and updated March 9, 2020) or hereunder via YouTube:

As can be seen in the video, surface temps have consistently varied up and down, in cycles, from 1982 to 2017 which appears suggests there is no dramatic rise in temperatures.

When searching for videos of climate expert Willie Soon on the internet, it doesn’t take long for one to find videos of the astutely outspoken individual who is not shy in expounding what he really thinks about the prevailing climate change narratives propagated globally across the mainstream media.

One such instance is that of an interview he granted to Alex Newman from The New American. This particular video specifically attests to what Allan MacRae was saying about the sun’s role in climate variance.

Here are a few quotes from Soon in this interview from mid-2020:

“There never was any climate emergency of any sort.”

“The data was all biased.”

“[It’s all about] "scare mongering."

"They are not truthful."

Other videos of the outspoken Soon include the following:

During our interview together, Allan MacRae also mentioned another friend of his in the field named Will (William) Happer.

Dr. William Happer is a very distinguished, experienced, and authoritative voice in the scientific community. He is a professor emeritus in the Department of Physics at Princeton University in addition to being the co-founder and Chair of the CO2 Coalition.

Prof. emeritus William Happer. Photo source: Independent Institute.

MacRae noted a little factoid that this author was coincidentally aware of; namely, that Princeton Physics is renowned as the #1 Physics institution in the world, having enjoyed the likes of Albert Einstein and nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer – who largely known as being the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project.

In short, Princeton is unmatched in producing the best scientists in the field of physics.

Just a few months ago, Dr. Happer along with Dr. Bruce Everett, and Dr. Patrick Moore (one of the founders of Greenpeace and author of the book Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom) made a thorough presentation titled Why Climate Change is NOT an Emergency.

The presentation (click here for PowerPoint slides) can be viewed on the C02 Coalition website or via YouTube as linked below.

Here are some key slides from the presentation (there are 86 slides in all):

Climate Doom, Fear & Guilt

For decades, climate alarmists have been predicting climate doom and apocalyptic events.

“Fear and guilt,” as shown in the slide above have been used to steer and entice populations to be on board with whatever prevailing climate policies could “fix” the climate issues du jour.

MacRae noted the outstanding work of Rode & Fischbeck who debunked such alarmist and doomsday predictions in their 2021 paper titled Apocalypse now? Communicating extreme forecasts published in the International Journal of Global Warming.

Though the paper is behind a paywall, MacRae noted (via email) the following on the study:

“Rode and Fischbeck (2021), professors of Social & Decision Sciences and Engineering & Public Policy, collected 79 predictions of climate-caused apocalypse going back to the first Earth Day in 1970. With the passage of time, many of these forecasts have since expired; the dates have come and gone uneventfully. In fact, 48 (61%) of the predictions have already expired as of the end of 2020. For 60:40 predictions, the odds of being that wrong are 1 in 13 quintillion; for 70:30 predictions, the odds are 1 in 13 septillion. It’s not just climate scientists being randomly mistaken – they knew they were not telling the truth.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change is a very deceptive organisation.

Over the past couple of decades, the IPCC has built a reputation for cherry-picking specific periods of various climate concerns such as arctic ice levels, sea levels, and so on which support their prevailing narrative which they feed to the press corps.

A 2019 video titled My Gift To Climate Alarmists by Tony Heller from Real Climate Science provides a valuable illustration of such deception:

Another example involves that of so-called declining levels of arctic ice. A March 2023 article by Slay News titled Arctic Summer Ice Hasn’t Declined in a Decade, Climate Scientists Covered It Up reveals yet another deception, even exposing the BBC’s Sir David Attenborough scaremongering on the subject. In similar fashion to the previous video, Heller demonstrates the slick cherry-picking once again in yet another video, this one Lies, Damned Lies And Arctic Graphs.

Climate Czar Al Gore speaking at COP27 in Egypt on Nov. 9, 2022.

This author previously wrote about the outlandish fear-mongering claim made by Al Gore (as shown in his slide text in the image above) at COP27 in Egypt last year and had contacted the world-class renowned expert Dr. Richard Lindzen, professor emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences at M.I.T. on the subject and that of the Climate TRACE coalition (which seeks to independently track greenhouse gas emissions using satellite data and artificial intelligence (AI) technology) to which he responded in the following:

“The [Climate TRACE] methodology seemed okay, but, given that the role of CO2 is greatly exaggerated, there seems little point to the monitoring except to add teeth to the implementation of a false narrative.”

Countless more examples could be outlined, but suffice it to say that the reader probably gets the point by now.

MacRae concludes his thoughts on climate change by stating that a good source for obtaining information on the matter is that of Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences (CERES-Science) at https://www.ceres-science.com/.

CARBON TAXES

How long have carbon taxes been around in Canada and who are paying them and at roughly what rates?

Carbon taxes in Canada were really started in Prime Minister’s Justin Trudeau first term, MacRae commented.

The fundamental problem with this kind of tax, he explains, is that it inherently increases the cost of energy which inherently increases the cost of everything; for, most goods are produced and transported, and all require some form of energy.

MacRae notes that, broadly speaking, 85% of modern energy is sourced from fossil fuels, about 13% is from nuclear and hydroelectricity, and only about 1-2% is from green energy.

Aside from the energy expert’s answer on the subject, this author feels compelled to provide some of his own personal observations and commentary on net-zero and carbon taxes as per the following paragraphs.

Relatively speaking, eliminating fossil fuels – the main culprits the climate alarmists claim cause increases in C02 and global temperatures – would remove the lion’s share of energy source which drives the world economy and is primordial to sustain human existence, i.e., which drives agriculture and thus the production of food, permits humans travel, eat, and keep warm in winters and cool in summer time.

Asserting that achieving net-zero by 2050 with green energy and through the elimination of C02 (which is, in and of itself, impossible) to bring about a “complete transformation of how we produce, transport and consume energy” is an absolute folly, at least according to the prominent aforementioned experts in the field.

Canada, thanks in no smart part to Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, along with one of its greatest traitors and conmen in Mark Carney – who is one of the principle architects of the scam of the century, is conspiratorially enabling the madness by coercing entire industries to make superfluous climate disclosures and imposing egregious carbon taxes which rank at a minimum of $140 billion per year until the year 2050 (that amounts to $3,684 per Canadian per year, or around $11,000 to $14,700 or more per household) as per official budget documents.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking at the United Nations Climate Change Conference UK 2021.

Mark Carney speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 30th, 2010. Photo source: Wikimedia Commons.

Are these taxes collected actually earmarked for efforts to clean up the environment, or are they simply added to the government’s coffers as taxation revenue?

“Taxation revenue,” affirms MacRae.

He then brought up the examples of Germany and the United Kingdom who have suffered greatly in recent years due to their policy shifts in energy (away from traditional sources to greener ones).

Accordingly, MacRae asserts that cold weather kills 20 times as many people as hot weather, according to an international study analyzing over 74 million deaths in 384 locations across 13 countries, published in The Lancet in July of 2015.

“Four barrels of oil equals one lifetime of hard labor,” affirms the engineer as an astonishing energy statistic; he adds “when you limit a person’s access to fossil fuel energy, you consign that person’s to a life of hard labour.”

Who is mainly responsible for creating the legislation for these carbon taxes?

“Trudeau and his Liberal government,” confirms MacRae.

“Conservative Prime Minister [Stephen] Harper didn’t want carbon taxes,” he added.

FOREST FIRES

Satellite image showing multiple forest fires occurring between June 1 and 2nd, 2023. Image source: from this author’s June 11 post titled Dozens of Very Large Forest Fires ignite in a span of a few hours in Quebec, the result of Eco-Terrorism?

What is your take on the fires in Alberta and elsewhere in the past couple of months?

MacRae contends that these are not the result of climate change, but rather that of arsonists.

“Satellite photos which showed bright sunny days would indicate that the fires were not ignited by lightning,” observed MacRae. “More than 60 fires starting within hours apart from each other and that is not normal,” he added.

In addition, the time of year (early in the summer season) for these fires is dubious – something that this author similarly noted in his post on the Quebec fires, as per the non-existent drought conditions (at least for the province of Quebec).

On May 15 of this year, Allan MacRae was interviewed by Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson in which he discussed the forest fires, along with other climate-related topics and also the extreme Covid-19 measures imposed by our Canadian authorities with their deadly consequences.

TRUDEAU & GUILBEAULT

Overall, what is your take on their climate change stances and efforts?

Though MacRae didn’t talk about Guilbeault, he did speculate that Justin Trudeau is being blackmailed for being onboard with the extreme climate change-related policies and others such as those surrounding Covid-19 Pandemic. He bases this conjecture on past comments made by Justin’s half-brother, Kyle Kemper.

Kyle Kemper did make public admissions in which he affirmed that he thinks Justin is not speaking for himself and being blackmailed; Kemper further contends that his half-brother is pursuing “anti-freedom and anti-Canadian” stances that are “coming down from the higher-ups, from groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Bilderberg.”

Though Kemper hasn’t been in direct contact with Justin for nearly a decade, such hefty allegations are certainly not unfounded; for, the leader of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, has highly praised Justin Trudeau, even stating to have penetrated his [Canadian] Cabinet.

ON MORE LEISURELY PURSUITS

Finally, I asked Allan MacRae about what he likes to do for fun in his spare time or as hobbies.

The septuagenarian mentioned that he likes to do regular exercise, ride his bike, and use to be in mountaineering in his earlier days.

Allan MacRae’s contributions to Canada as a whole and to Canadians is immeasurable.

Though his insights about climate change and the devastating effects of how the Covid-19 Pandemic was handled by the authorities can be seen on his Substack and via many interviews with alternative media outlets – such as an excellent one on Talk Truth from last April, the mainstream media no longer seeks his opinions, perhaps because his inconvenient truths don’t pair up with their prescribed, faux, narratives.

Addendum 2023-07-13: Aaron Gunn’s Fractured Nation – The Pillaging of Western Canada documentary

Timing is everything. Just a day after my post, documentary filmmaker Aaron Gunn published a very revealing documentary titled Fractured Nation – The Pillaging of Western Canada which provides supplementary, largely political context to the issues brought forth in my interview with Canadian energy expert Allan MacRae.

Without going into too much detail of the film, which is embedded below, here are some key areas and highlights it covers, including excellent interviews with industry participants and politicians, among others, related articles, and even legislation which come into play.

In merely one astonishing excerpt, Gunn’s documentary reveals how François Legault’s CAQ government axed the Saguenay Natural Gas Project which would have brought an estimated $186 billion to the province (or between $50-$200 billion, as per as statement from Éric Tétrault, President of the Association de l'énergie du Québec) since the province as an abundance of natural gas over its territory.

Image from the documentary. It is also available via Le Devoir’s Survol des entreprises qui convoitent le gaz au Québec (English: Overview of companies that covet gas in Quebec)

The main reason for killing the project is a political one, for if the project were to be implemented with substantial revenues generated, it would have very significantly reduced transfer payments to the province. In other words, there is a strong disincentive for provinces like Quebec to develop their own natural resources.

Moreover, in the video, it is mentioned that the project would have had a minimal environmental impact and would have met the net-zero standard. “Truly when they [the Legault government] say no, it is not about the environment,” asserted a guest in the documentary when speaking on the matter.

In fact, as per an October 14, 2021 press release from the Association de l'énergie du Québec, the decision to import natural gas instead of producing it locally is actually much more detrimental to the environment; to wit:

“Au moment où le Canada annonce vouloir joindre les rangs de l'Engagement mondial sur le méthane (Global methane pledge) à la COP 26 à Glasgow et réduire de 75% d'ici 2030 les émissions de méthane de secteurs pétrolier et gazier, l'AEQ dévoile aujourd'hui une étude du CIRAIG qui démontre clairement que le Québec, en important tout son gaz de l'Ouest canadien et des États-Unis, émet 300% plus de GES que s'il produisait lui-même son gaz naturel avec les nouvelles technologies propres.”

English Translation: As Canada announces that it wants to join the ranks of the Global methane pledge at COP 26 in Glasgow and reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by 75% by 2030, the AEQ unveils today a CIRAIG study which clearly shows that Quebec, by importing all of its gas from Western Canada and the United States, emits 300% more GHGs than if it produced its own natural gas with new clean technologies.

On a related note, Trudeau’s Liberal government has been forking over nearly $8 billion to the Ukraine while Europe complains of a huge shortfall of natural gas which would have normally been supplied by Russia.

Quebec alone, could have met Europe’s natural gas needs.

“The business case for Quebec gas is crystal clear,” [Utica Resources CEO Mario] Levesque said. “Quebec has enormous quantities of natural gas (about 20% of Canada’s total recoverable gas), enough to replace all Russian imports into Germany for 20 to 40 years.”

Trudeau had not only snubbed Germany when their Chancellor Scholtz came to Canada last year, but did the same when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also came for a visit to beg for much needed natural gas.

For these two countries alone, the foregone revenues (probably in the tens or hundreds of billions) for Canada and Canadians is immeasurable, not to mention an utter folly and frustrating tragedy.

Natural gas is one of the cleanest and cheapest forms of energy in the world.

Accordingly, that should make everyone wonder whether Justin Trudeau, Steven Guilbeault and the rest of the Liberal government are genuinely concerned with the environment and achieving net-zero emissions, or whether they are serving a much darker agenda.

The short documentary film also touched upon the cancellation of the Energy East pipeline which would have brought oil from the east to Quebec province.

Allan MacRae had mentioned this in my interview with him.

The proposed Energy East pipeline which would have brought oil from Western Canada to Quebec and the East. Image source: Wikipedia.

MacRae stated that the pipeline would have been much more efficient and 20-30% cheaper for eastern provinces who currently have to purchase crude oil from foreign sources.

Overall, the video shows that federal and provincial politics have caused significant financial and environmental impacts on Canada, not to mention fracturing relationships among Western and Eastern provinces.

Watch Fractured Nation – The Pillaging of Western Canada in full hereunder:

Addendum 2023-07-26: Solar

Similar to what was touched upon about the carbon footprint of energy sources such as wind and solar, we can now see that there appears to be additional evidence to support this contention.

The following articles showcase quantitative evidence to support it:

Some notable excerpts [with emphasis added]:

"They [the data] showed how much solar photovoltaic systems used in terms of raw materials: silicon, aluminum, copper, glass, steel, and silver. Then I saw the carbon footprint. It just seemed way too small,” he told Environmental Progress.

According to his findings, the carbon intensity of solar panels manufactured in China and installed in European countries like Italy was off by an order of magnitude. An initial back-of-the-envelope calculation put it at between 170 and 250g of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour (kWh), as opposed to the official estimate from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of 20-40g per kWh. Way off.

The scale of the IPCC’s undercount shocks once applied to the EU’s “clean” energy plans. Following Mariutti’s math, the esteemed scientific body underestimates the emissions from the EU’s solar installations built in 2022 alone by 5.4 to 7.6 million metric tons, equivalent to adding 3.4 to 4.8 million cars on the road for a year.

