U.S. President Joe Biden speaking at the COP27 in Egypt. Image source: Wikimedia Commons.

Funded and spearheaded by Google.org and Al Gore, the Climate TRACE coalition, launched in July 2020, seeks to independently track greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions using satellite data and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The ambitious project boasts about is 100+ organizations currently collaborating to analyze 60 terabytes of satellite and climate-related data.

According to an article by the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ), the data used did not come from “climate maven Al Gore”, but instead came from “more than 100 collaborators [who] have compiled the data from some 300 satellites and 11,000 sensors,” to which they added the “funders and collaborators are all clearly listed.”

A quick look at the project’s about page does, conspicuously, confirm that five out of six of their funders are associated with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

They include Google.org, Schmidt Futures (founded by Eric Schmidt, former Alphabet/Google CEO), Al Gore, the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, and Generation Investment Management.

In addition, of the project two most important contributors, WattTime and TransitionZero, the latter is also highly connected to the WEF via its CEO Matt Grey, and backers in Bloomberg Philanthropies, Google.org, and Quadrature Climate Foundation.

At the recent COP27 conference held in Egypt during a Nov. 9 event speech, Al Gore made a noticeably jittery doomsday-like climate alarmist presentation which introduced Climate TRACE as a tool to bring “clarity as to why we must reduce these emissions.”

Al Gore’s speaking at COP27 in Egypt on Nov. 9, 2022.

“We are causing the climate crisis by spewing 162 million tons of manmade global warming pollution into the thin shell of our atmosphere every 24 hours as if it were an open sewer,” gore stated while showing one of his many slides during his gloomy speech.

Gore follows by making a rather astonishing claim that these emissions linger there and accumulate, trapping extra heat as would be released by “600,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs exploding on the earth every single day, 365 days per year.”

Screenshot taken from Al Gore’s speech at COP27 in Egypt on Nov. 9, 2022.

A related NPR article echoes Gore’s sentiment, adding that the “new global tracker is helping to make clear exactly where major greenhouse gas emissions are originating [from]” as per the coalition’s interactive map.

The Climate TRACE’s website claims to share how they calculate emissions for each sector in their inventory, yet the ‘Download Data and Methodology’ link fails to produce said documents which doesn’t quite inspire confidence, honesty, or transparency in the reporting of their data.

This author has contacted the coalition about this notable omission, but received no reply as of publishing time. Comment was also sought from renowned expert Dr. Richard Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences at M.I.T., who stated “the [Climate TRACE] methodology seemed okay, but, given that the role of CO2 is greatly exaggerated, there seems little point to the monitoring except to add teeth to the implementation of a false narrative.”

Dr. Lindzen made headlines back in 2017 when he penned a letter addressed to President Trump signed by over 300 scientists asserting that carbon dioxide is not a pollutant but is actually helpful to the environment.

MIT School of Science – Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS) Directory’s profile page for Professor Emeritus Richard S. Lindzen.

The NPR article also stated that Gore said Climate TRACE is meant to serve as a “more reliable and accurate alternative to companies self-reporting their emissions estimates.”

The former American Vice-President and climate activist also added that "cheating is impossible with this artificial intelligence method, because they would have to somehow falsify multiple sets of data."

Screenshot of Climate TRACE’s interactive map taken on December 13, 2022 showing tracked C02 emissions for Canadian sites monitored.

Currently, there are only about 72,000 “major emitter” sites that are tracked, but Gore seeks to up that count to millions by 2023.

