As reported by the U.K.’s Daily Mail, fury ensued in the aftermath of a March 8, 2023 publication of a document by a United Nations body, UNAIDS, which seeks to clandestinely decriminalise sex with minors, coupled with guidance to schools about 'sexuality education' for young children by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Children under four should 'ask questions about sexuality' and 'explore gender identities,' according to a detailed WHO report aimed at policy makers across Europe.”

In addition, the guidance supports educating children four and under about “enjoyment and pleasure” during “early childhood masturbation.” These points are further elaborated on below in this article.

As per a description on its website, UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The document at the center of the controversy is cloaked The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty that was recently published by a Geneva-based NGO called International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) which is Composed of 60 “eminent” judges and lawyers from all regions of the world.

Strangely, the ICJ does not seem to list any of these so-called 60 eminent judges on their website, but only commissioners. Why the secrecy? Who are these judges?

It is also worthwhile to note that the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) was founded in 1952, previously called the ‘American Fund for Free Jurists’, and was initially funded by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Cover image for the The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty. Source: International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

PRINCIPLE 16 is perhaps the most contentious of their ‘Basic Principles of Criminal Law’ exhibited hereunder [with emphasis added in red underlining]

“Enforcement [of criminal law] may not be linked to age of consent,” states the principle adding that “sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed age of consent to sex may be [considered] consensual in fact, regardless of law.”

That means that sex with those under the legal (as per the domestic law in the respective jurisdiction) age of consent is not to be considered be unlawful, but merely a “fact,” or happening.

In addition, PRINCIPLE 14 – SEXUAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH AND RIGHTS states that criminal law “may not in any way impair the right to gender-affirming care/therapy.”

This means that medical doctors and healthcare practitioners who perform hormone therapy, assign puberty-blockers, or perform irreversible gender-reassignment surgery – sometimes, depending on the jurisdiction, on ‘mature minors’ without the consent of parents – cannot be criminally prosecuted.

Legislation in Canada already exists which appears to criminalise any form of “conversion therapy”, including for gender dysphoria – a term that describes a sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.

Quebec lawyer David Freiheit, analysed the details of the legal verbiage and contents of the bill in question, Bill C-4 and contends that under its current form, it would essentially criminalise a health care practitioner such as a psychologist or psychiatrist for employing treatments related to gender dysphoria.

Under this law, “you cannot talk someone out of gender dysphoria, you can only confirm it,” comments Freiheit when interpreting at how the law is written.

He is also critical of how the text of the law is deceptive in its terminology, particularly to how it employs the word or label cisgender.

Much of these same worries have been outlined in a Substack post titled A review of Bill C-4 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (conversion therapy) Outlawing the promotion of mental health which adds that even promoting or advertising therapy for gender dysphoric would appear illegal.

This particular area of gender identity is quite complex and perhaps even beyond the grasp of the reader; yet, it has far-reaching implications regarding gender identity issues that children face and experience, along with the availability of treatment options for its proper care and attention.

Even mainstream news outlet Fox News reported on the issue, reverberating on social media.

According to the Daily Mail article, a WHO spokesman said it stands by its guidance. “Our guidelines reflect established psychological facts based on decades of research,” he stated.

According to a ZeroHedge article on the same matter, conservative shadow minister for education in Wales, Laura Anne Jones, has called for the global health body to “rescind the advice immediately,” further labelling it “disturbing,” adding “We must stop this pushing of harmful gender ideology into sex education in Wales and the UK, with immediate effect.”

“We call upon them to revise their standards to align with a safeguarding-first approach that protects children while allowing them to develop a healthy and age-appropriate understanding of sex,” the statement further noted.

In the United Kingdom, the Safe Schools Alliance UK published an April 29th 2023 response titled Pushing boundaries: ‘Sexuality education’ from UNESCO and WHO which encompasses and independent review of two standards documents produced by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

They state that these standards underpin the global initiative for Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), currently promoted by UNESCO’s ‘Foundation for Life and Love Campaign.’

The 63-page review is titled Comprehensive Sexuality Education - Review of UNESCO and WHO Standards (click link for PDF) which objectively and methodologically reviews the programs.

“The UN Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (IE SOGI), Mr. Victor Madrigal-Borloz, will conduct a formal country visit to the United Kingdom from 24 April to 5 May 2023. Safe Schools Alliance have been invited to meet with him during his visit. We will be drawing his attention to this review and expressing our concerns.”

At the bottom of the web page for Mr. Victor Madrigal-Borloz there is a tag called Sexual orientation and gender identity that leads to no less than 214 results to articles that seem to mostly focus on gender diversity, LGBTQ+, and transgender issues.

Safe Schools Alliance UK adds that the review “reveals the extent to which the WHO and UNESCO’s standards are ideologically aligned with Queer Theory and with a ‘sex positive’ approach to Sexuality (not Sex) Education.”

They also add the following warning to parents:

“It is clear that parents who do not buy into this are viewed as a threat.

UNESCO’s ‘key concepts’ promotes the idea that children’s values may differ from their parents’ and, to undermine parents’ legitimate concerns about the contents of Sexuality Education, these concerns are minimised by the UN as “misconceptions.”

And finally, they show their veritable concern which includes promoting the acceptance of pedophilia [with emphasis added]:

“We find it extremely concerning that the UN and WHO are promoting an approach that is experimental, unscientific, and appears to be aligned to the work of unethical individuals and organisations, including those promoting the acceptance of paedophilia. We call upon them to revise their standards to align with a safeguarding-first approach that protects children while allowing them to develop a healthy and age-appropriate understanding of sex.”

As for specifics, the review touches upon some deeply concerning points such as the following ones [with emphasis added in red underlining]:

While sexual abuse does occur in educational settings, the review highlights some legitimate concerns regarding non-contact activities which can also be quite damaging to the development and overall well-being of children, here for the pre-teen 9 to 12 age group, who are not yet ready to be exposed to such concepts about sex, nor comfortable in talking about or participating in them.

Even worse, some standards call for children aged 0 to 4 to be given information about ‘early childhood masturbation’.

With this standard, educators are advised to promote the “enjoyment and pleasure with masturbation.” Touching your “private parts” is “a bit like picking your nose,” reads the All About Me section.

We are talking about infants and kids between 0 and 4 years of age.

Even worse, the WHO’s Comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) (alternate link here) has a promotional video to encourage very young-aged children about masturbation with what appears to be teachers conversing with them using language that is nothing other than uncomfortably frightening or unsettling to them:

The disturbing video can also be viewed via the Stop World Control website (archived here) which also reveals many more instances of how these organisations are exploiting and harming children through sexual indoctrination and grooming.

According to a May 15 LifeSiteNews.com article on the subject, David Sorensen, the author of Stop World Control, told the story of the Dutch Rutgers Foundation, which “operates in 27 nations in the world” to teach “sexual education,” and whose founder had “regular sex trips to Asia where he systematically abused children, Asian sex slaves.” He furthermore “published a magazine that was promoting pedophilia.” [author note: this paragraph added on 2023-11-22]

In a podcast interview with Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, Sorensen talks extensively about how Rutgers, the United Nations (UN), and the World Health Organization (UN) are acting in unison to completely takeover the education of kindergarten and elementary school-aged children to sexualize them and desensitize them to sexual predators, including pedophiles. This interview is a must listen for parents and citizens who have concern for the health and mental well-being of children. [author note: this paragraph added on 2023-11-22]

A particularly disturbing example found therein is a children's books recommended by Rutgers (based in the Netherlands, and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the UN and WHO) for use in elementary schools is called "What is sex?" by Channah Zwiep which teaches 6-year-old children about oral sex:

“Blowjob is sex with the mouth. That is why it is called oral sex.

Have you ever given yourself a kiss on a soft spot of your body? Try it. How does that feel?

The skin of a dick or vagina is also very sensitive. Because of this, people sometimes like to touch each other there with their mouths. When someone licks or suckles a dick, this is called sucking. Of course, the same is true for a woman. If someone licks a vagina, this is called pussy eating.”

The website also cites another troubling part of the European school program "Spring Fever", created for the UN and WHO by Rutgers in which we see a clear definition of the objective of the lessons (translated from Dutch):

“Little children should know all about lust, physical excitement, and being intimate. They should know that everyone has sexual feelings and they should not be ashamed.”

Stop World Control adds that part of the Rutgers/WHO/UN school program "Spring Fever" is “handing out 3D clitorises to little girls to encourage them to start masturbating.”

The Stop World Control website also shows a six-minute video of a parent from the Netherlands who is outraged by this extreme form of sexualization of children. In her very troubling testimony, she explains how kids are having oral sex in school and are masturbating one another. She issues a warning to all parents worldwide.

If these are not forms of blatant and egregious child-abuse, I am not sure what are.

Are you outraged yet?

A WHO and UN sexualize children and normalize pedophilia article from last April also touches upon the subject of these abuses and those responsible for their existence in some detail.

Getting back to the Safe Schools Alliance UK review, they examine the concept of gender identity for infants aged zero to four and also for the group aged five to eight, stating:

“this requirement is a clear call to enforce regressive social stereotyping and incite body dissociation and dysphoria in children from the age of five, likely to lead to lifelong medicalisation, serious psychological harm and irreversible physical damage.”

Here is their example on gender identity [with emphasis added in red underlining]:

As one who has worked in the educational sector for over 35 years with 22 as a teacher, I cannot think of any teacher or educational administrator with a moral conscience and any sense of human decency imposing such kinds of educational standards onto young children, let alone even consider them.

Implementing any of these sexual education standards would be robbing them of their innocence and joy of life for the few years in which they can truly enjoy to experience what it means to be young and free; and, they should be outright banned or criminalized where it isn’t already the case.

Such degeneracy has no place in a civilised, human society.

Unelected Supranational organizations driving it all

Let the reader note that these are standards defined by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, more commonly known as UNESCO.

UNESCO is an agency of the United Nations which has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Secretary-General António Guterres (right) meets with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. Photo credit and copyright: United Nations Photo/Manuel Elías.

The WHO, mostly funded by Bill Gates, has grossly mishandled the highly destructive global Covid-19 response (even as per their own standards) and who is determined to impose their highly-controlling and sovereignty-stripping Pandemic Treaty on member nations.

What these three powerful institutions all have in common is that they are unelected by the people, they mainly serve the interests of private stakeholders – which include multinational corporations ranging from pharmaceutical giants to mass media to Big Tech, each commanding a tremendous amount of power and influence on policy makers around the globe, not the least of which includes Canada.

Another thing they have in common is that they either do not allow or limit open discussion about their programs and policies on their social media platforms, with the WHO being the exception. The WEF’s Twitter and YouTube accounts represent one example, and the same can be said with UNESCO video on the topic at hand where people are not allowed to comment:

Such stances prove that they are not interested in hearing people’s opinions who have next to no say on the formation of their policies, nor on their implementation, but are rather intent on serving the interests of those who fund, profit from, and direct them.

The Stop World Control website also touches upon the taboo topic of how financial elites who driving these organisations insist on sexualizing little children in every nation of the world and even provides evidence of abuses in which former Los Angeles FBI chief Ted Gunderson reveals the widespread reality of satanic ritual abuse and the international trafficking of children for the wealthy top people of the world.

It also references a Rumble video to a documentary called Secrets of the United Nations whereby Calin Georgescu, a former executive director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) who worked at the UN for over 20 years and testified before the International Crimes Investigative Committee that the UN is a platform for criminal oligarchs to execute nefarious agendas.

Georgescu also stated that the oligarchs behind the UN are pedophiles.

You can watch the video hereunder in which he explains how the global elite, including heads of state, serve the interests of the UN and WEF rather than those of their people:

Lastly, we must not forget that it was Bill Gates, the largest contributor the World Health Organization and friend of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who organized the coronavirus pandemic simulation called Event 201 which occurred in October of 2019 just a few months before the actual Covid-19 Pandemic hit.

Photograph of Bill Gates with convicted Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein (to his right). Photo source: The New York Times.

At the end of 2022, [your]NEWS reported that Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins, and the WHO have conducted another pandemic simulation with a deadlier virus that targets children.

The simulation is called Catastrophic Contagion which is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Who knows if there’s an actual enterovirus like they state in the simulation which has a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affects children and young people. Could it be possible given that their previous simulation actually manifested?

Are these the types of institutions that should be dictating standards for sexual education, health directives, and other life-altering policies?

The bigger question, however, is whether parents, individuals, and nations will continue to submit themselves like sheep to the will and policies of these malicious organisations which do not seem to have a genuine concern for the health and well-being of people around the world, but are rather intent on pushing their profiteering enterprises and destructive agendas.

Enough is Enough. It’s time to mobilize and act!

Are we paying attention yet?

They are coming after our children, folks.

This is not a Left vs. Right, Democrat vs. Republican, Liberal vs. Conservative issue, this is a humanitarian issue we can all agree on to protect the most vulnerable members of society, our children.

Is it not time to more fervently stand up and protect our precious children?

Rise up and let your voices be heard.

Get informed about how laws are made in your country (click here for Canada), who is introducing or sponsoring them, which organisations they are associated with (particularly, outfits such as the WEF, WHO, and the UN), and what their motives are.

Contact your local school administrators, your municipal, state or provincial, and federal politicians and make it clear to them in no uncertain terms that you will not stand for them supporting these abusive and destructive policies and agendas targeting children.

Enough is enough!

It’s time for the masses to mobilize and rid the planet of these parasites. We have the numbers; they don’t.

“There is only one reason why the wicked are reigning,

it’s because the righteous are not.” - David Sorensen

Addendum 2024-03-01

A March 1, 2024 article from ZeroHedge titled Berlin Walks Back Plan For Daycare 'Sex Rooms' For Toddlers To Masturbate In Privacy actually confirms the existence of programs for “day care” centers in certain parts of Germany that have designated rooms for children as young as 3 years-old to mastubate.

This is sick. Parents should be outraged.

