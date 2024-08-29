Pope Francis prepares to recite the Angelus noon prayer from his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 (colourized). Photo credit: AP Photo/L'Osservatore Romano, Pool.

PART 1 – PLOTTING EVIL

1. Introduction

The Catholic Church is the longest lasting organisation in the world at over 2,000 years of existence.

No other institution has lasted nor survived as long, apart from that of the family and marriage.

Though its following of the faithful has significantly waned over the past several decades, its power remains formidable since there are well over a 1.3 billion Catholics throughout the world.

If we are to count Christians (which includes Catholics, Protestants, etc.) as a whole, the number nearly doubles at 2.5 billion adherents.

Considering the world population sits at just over 8 billion, Christians represent nearly one-third of humanity.

Of course if we are to count members of other religions such as Muslims, Jews, Hindus, and Buddhists, among others, we would be talking about the majority of humanity.

Over millennia, religion has served as a center of spiritual worship, but also as means of control over the masses. That is one reason why the Roman emperor Constantine finally made Christianity the principal religion and moral law of his empire in 312 A.D. That way, it was easier to control his subjects across vast stretches of the Roman Empire.

François-Marie Arouet, better known as Voltaire, once said: “If God did not exist, it would be necessary to invent Him.”

Part of what he meant was that religion could serve as a mechanism for social cohesion. In other words, to bind the masses to a moral framework under which they would live by and be more easily controlled.

Such a framework presents itself as rather useful means for a ruler or those ruling over their subjects.

And this is the premise of the point I am trying to get at: religion provides an excellent means by which the masses can be subservient to their [perceived] [over]lord. The faithful will, for the most part, follow their leader.

Tragically, for those who are seeking to bring about a One World Government, an important milestone for success is one that consolidates all major organised religions into one.

And this is what we have been witnessing in the Catholic Church since it is the largest and, arguably, most influential religion.

Modernism, or modernist reforms espoused and incrementally introduced by the Church – in earnest since Vatican II – is the primary pernicious tool by which they are facilitating the consolidation process.

The dark powers who really rule the world from the shadows plot their wicked schemes over centuries, if not millennia.

Patience, like evil, is their mantra.

The added benefit of stretching their conspiratorial plots over long periods of time is that they are much less perceptible or noticeable to the many.

They have controlled the issuance of money for centuries now through usury, war, and the like through their immoral subservient puppets who act on their behalf, enslaving the better part of humanity.

As will be seen in this two-part series, they have been plotting the infiltration of the Church since as far back as at least the mid-19th century.

2. A History of Antipopes

What is an antipope?

According to Catholic Culture’s Catholic Dictionary, an antipope is:

“A false claimant to the Holy See in opposition to the Pope canonically elected.”

As for its etymology, it is derived from the Latin antipapa (with the Greek anti meaning “against, opposite, instead of” and papas signifying “father.”

New World Encyclopedia defines an antipope as a person who makes a controversial, yet substantially accepted, claim to be the lawful Pope, and is elected in opposition to the Pope that is recognized by the Roman Catholic Church. They add that antipopes are typically those supported by a fairly significant faction of cardinals, and in several cases it was hard to tell who was, in fact, the lawful Pope, since the claim of each was widely accepted.

Britannica’s List of popes and antipopes provides a practical chronology of both, showing their overlapping, disputed, years of reign.

There have been more than thirty antipopes in the Catholic Church's history, the entry definition adds, ranging from Hippolytus of Rome (217-35 A.D.) to Felix V Amadeus, Duke of Savoy, 1440 to 1449 A.D.). Note that Wikipedia lists the first antipope as Natalius (r. c. 199 to 200 A.D.)

Portrait of antipope Felix V (Amadeus VIII, Duke of Savoy).

It is specified that these antipopes “claimed or exercised the papal office in an uncanonical manner.”

It should also be noted that over the centuries, the designation of who could be called a pope and antipope varied. The Western Schism – which was a split within the Roman Catholic Church (from 1378 to 1417) – certainly played into this.

Antipopes were a result of a mixed bag of factors including:

disputed papal elections

tensions and breakdowns in papal-imperial relations

civil wars & rival noble households

political disputes

Contemplating History channel on YouTube provides a narrated overview or timeline of antipopes.

3. Satan’s Church: Forewarned by Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s Prophecy

For those who may not know him, Fulton Sheen (1895-1979) was an American bishop of the Catholic Church known for his eloquent preaching and especially his work on television and radio.

He was a gifted orator and his sermons were extremely well crafted and delivered. One of his best sermons was about the devil.

Recurring themes in Fulton Sheen’s sermons included those of family, society, war, sin, as well as how evil forces, including those emanating from global institutions, posed a threat to the faithful.

An astute observer of not only holy matters, but also the direction of society as a whole and world affairs, the American bishop had an ability to foretell the direction in which future events would play out.

Looking back at his body of work, many of his forebodings and warnings have sadly come true, particularly those relating to the breakdown of the family and society, as well as decadence in the Church itself.

In the late 1940s, Sheen delivered prophetic works that foretold of the coming age of an Antichrist, Communism, and a counter-Church:

Let us have a look at each of these works to see exactly what Sheen foretold.

3.1 The Antichrist: Sign of Our Times (1947)

This first work comes from a collection of Sheen’s sermons that were assembled into a book titled Communism and the Conscience of the West.

The website Virgó Sacráta provides a fine overview of this work, as it contains a video and transcript of Sheen’s Signs of Our Times broadcast. Keep in mind that this was written in 1947, nearly eight decades ago.

Here are some key excerpts [with some emphasis added] along with some commentary:

“It may very well be that Historical Liberalism of our modern generation is only a transitional era in history between a civilization which once was Christian and one which will be definitely anti-Christian.”

It can easily be argued that prior to the Second World War, Christianity was more prevalent across the Western world; and, after the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) which entailed radical reforms to “modernise” the Church, the world’s largest religion actually declined in membership even though Vatican II’s purpose was purportedly geared towards attracting more adherents.

“From now on men will divide themselves into two religions understood again as surrender to an absolute. The conflict of the future is between an absolute who is the God-Man and an absolute which is the man-god; between the God Who became man and the man who makes himself god; between brothers in Christ and comrades in anti-Christ.”

In this day and age fuelled by quantum leaps in artificial intelligence (AI) and transhumanism, we can easily observe how radical globalists such as WEF-acolyte Yuval Noah Harari already see humans becoming (and replacing) God.

“But, the anti-Christ will not be so called, otherwise he would have no followers. He will wear no red tights, nor vomit sulphur, nor carry a spear nor wave an arrowed tail as the Mephistopheles in Faust. Nowhere in Sacred Scripture do we find warrant for the popular myth of the devil as a buffoon who is dressed like the first “red.” Rather, is he described as a fallen angel, as “the Prince of this world” whose business it is to tell us that there is no other world. His logic is simple: if there is no heaven there is no hell; if there is no hell, there is no sin; if there is no sin, there is no judge, and if there is no judgement then evil is good and good is evil.”

A famous quote by Charles Baudelaire, “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist”, remains ever so true.

Though Sheen doesn’t refer to him specifically by name in this excerpt (above), he often calls him Satan. Though not as frequently observed in the Bible, Lucifer is another name by which the fallen angel goes by. Sheen refers to him as “the Prince of this world” in the excerpt above, which is close to “Light of the world” in how [what I call] the “bankster priesthood” perceive and worship him – particularly UN globalists who are associated with the Lucis Trust (formerly know as the Lucifer Publishing Company).

“Because his religion will be brotherhood without the fatherhood of God, he will deceive even the elect. He will set up a counter Church which will be the ape of the Church because, he the devil, is the ape of God. It will be the mystical body of the anti-Christ that will in all externals resemble the church as the mystical body of Christ.”

The above passage is perhaps the most foretelling of Sheen’s sermon – particularly that he (the Antichrist) will “set up a counter Church.”

Much of what appears in this series validates or corroborates the existence of Sheen’s so-called counter Church, particularly as described (in great detail, I must add) by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (see section 6 in Part 2). Moreover, it seems that the implementation of this counter Church has greatly accelerated since Pope Francis accessed the throne of Peter in 2013.

But when Sheen refers to “He,” is he referring to the devil/Satan, or whomever will act as the Antichrist?

“The forces of evil are united; the forces of good are divided.”

This quote near the end of Sheen’s talk resonates an ugly reality all these decades later. Particularly in the West, it seems that we are more divided than ever while our counterparts, the globalist conspirators, seem mostly united.

It’s the millennia-old divide-and-conquer tactic in which power-hungry rulers seek to divide us so that we are not fighting them, the real enemy.

Apart from the decay in education over the last several decades which has lead to a grossly dumbed-down population that lacks basic critical-thinking and questioning skills, fifth-generation or cognitive warfare has also contributed to increased polarisation in society.

When Sheen specifies “the forces of evil” (plural) he is purposely indicating that there are many evil forces aligned against us and God.

All in all, The Antichrist: Signs of Our Times by Monsignor Fulton Sheen is a remarkable warning that should have been heeded. You can listen to the full sermon hereunder.

3.2 Communism and the Conscience of the West (1948)

The other prophetic work by Fulton Sheen is taken from a broader set, Communism and the Conscience of the West from 1948.

The foretelling warnings are outlined here. Let us examine some of Sheen’s words spoken all those decades ago with the first being a recollection of what is found in the previous section above.

“[Satan] will set up a counterchurch which will be the ape of the [Catholic] Church … It will have all the notes and characteristics of the Church, but in reverse and emptied of its divine content.”

The main difference with this first excerpt is that the Church will have all its usual “notes and characteristics” meaning that everything will seem normal, or business as usual. But, in fact it will be “emptied of its divine content,” as Sheen puts it meaning that its true purpose – being of service to God – will be usurped to serve other (evil) forces.

“We are living in the days of the Apocalypse, the last days of our era. The two great forces – the Mystical Body of Christ and the Mystical Body of the anti-Christ – are beginning to draw battle lines for the catastrophic contest.”

In other words, we are dealing with spiritual warfare. We can witness it all around us. The forces of evil are constantly at work trying their utmost to destroy the family, societies, and faith itself.

“The False prophet will have a religion without a cross. A religion without a world to come. A religion to destroy religions. There will be a counterfeit Church. Christ’s Church the Catholic Church will be one; and the false Prophet will create the other.”

Who is the “false prophet”? Is it Francis? And if so, is he running the counterfeit Church? Many have argued that Pope Francis does not represent Christ’s Catholic Church, but is rather pursuing an ecumenical path towards uniting all faiths into one, global Church.

“The False Church will be worldly, ecumenical, and global. It will be a loose federation of churches and religions, forming some type of global association.”

Sheen continues:

“It will be emptied of all Divine content, it will be the mystical body of the anti-christ. The Mystical Body on earth today will have its Judas Iscariot, and he will be the false prophet. Satan will recruit him from our Bishops.”

What is noteworthy from the passage above is “Satan will recruit him from our Bishops.” What Sheen appears to be implying, ultimately, is the election of a false pope, or antipope.

While popes are usually elected by Cardinals in what is called a Papal conclave, the fact that Sheen says he will be “recruited” from the ranks of Bishops, suggests a candidate that has been specifically groomed to act as this false prophet.

Smoke of Satan is a phrase that has been used by the priest class, including by Archbishops, and even Pope Paul VI in the 1970s to describe the infiltration of the Catholic Church by evil forces.

Long-time Chief Vatican exorcist Gabriele Amorth once said “The smoke of Satan gets in everywhere, everywhere. Perhaps we were kept out of the Papal audience because they were afraid that all those exorcists might have cast out the legions of demons that have installed themselves in the Vatican.”

Having said to have performed a whopping 50,000 exorcisms over the span of his career, exorcist Gabriele Amorth ought know what he speaks of when referring to Satan and evil.

Books have also been written on the subject.

“The pre-Communist Russian belief is that he will come disguised as the Great Humanitarian; he will talk peace, prosperity and plenty not as means to lead us to God, but as ends in themselves.”

Many have argued that Pope Francis is a “great humanitarian” who is focused on peace, while others set forth that his paganistic deeds actually detract people from Christ and God the Father.

“In the midst of all his seeming love for humanity and his glib talk of freedom and equality, he will have one great secret which he will tell to no one: he will not believe in God. Because his religion will be brotherhood without the fatherhood of God, he will deceive even the elect.”

His “religion will be brotherhood without the fatherhood of God,” does seem to characterise Pope Francis, as many of his actions over the course of his papacy have sought to unite the faithful of other religions into one which had traditionally and historically been focused on Catholicism and the teachings of Jesus Christ for nearly two millennia. Moreover, by “brotherhood,” it is certainly possible that Sheen was referring to membership in a secret society such as the Freemasons.

Speaking of secret societies...

4. The Sankt Gallen Mafia

What is the Sankt Gallen Mafia? And how does it related to the topic at hand?

Let us first address the second question, for it can help to demystify how a relatively unknown candidate in Jorge Mario Bergoglio would proceed as an unlikely favourite to become pope in 2013, replacing Pope Benedict XVI (Joseph Alois Ratzinger).

It’s no secret that for centuries, there has existed an inexhaustible supply of scheming, posturing, and jockeying among electors (Cardinals) and influencers when a papal conclave (the process to elect the Bishop of Rome, also the Pope) hangs in the balance.

Differing objectives and power dynamics define and drive the order of the day.

A notable historical example is that of how Giovanni di Lorenzo de' Medici – son of the very powerful Lorenzo de' Medici, ruler of the Florentine Republic – became Pope Leo X at the start of the 16th century.

While a primary goal during that period was to amass fortunes for the Church through indulgences, those of recent years have had more to do with advancing modernist reforms or revisions envisaged by Vatican II and observed even earlier.

Accordingly, it has more to do with power than anything else since a reformed and unified church paves the way for broader and more centralised control over both the clergy and the faithful.

It is synonymous with how globalist entities such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum wish to centralise control in order to carry out their overarching objective of implementing a novus ordo seclorum, or New World Order.

Religion, as a great unifier, presents an ideal opportunistic mechanism for these globalists to further consolidate their power over the masses.

Since the pope is the head of the Catholic Church and, arguably, the leader of the de facto consolidated faiths as implicitly envisaged by the Second Vatican Council, he is the most important agent of change in this radical paradigm shift, steering the faithful, like sheep, to the desired enclave.

Correspondingly, the papacy would require a candidate capable of fulfilling and implementing the desired reforms at the behest of a commanding globalist elite seeking such a consolidation of power.

4.1 What is the Sankt Gallen Mafia?

First, the name Sankt Gallen, or St. Gallen refers to an area in northeast Switzerland. It is named after Saint Gall (c. 550 – c. 645).

Informally, the Sankt Gallen Mafia refers to a group of churchmen, mostly Cardinals, who plotted a modernist revolution in the Roman Catholic Church during the decade between 1996 and 2006.

The appendage ‘mafia’ was coined by one of its members, Belgian Cardinal Godfried Danneels who coined the infamous moniker for the group during an interview in later years (alternate video link here).

“The group wanted a drastic reform of the Church, to make it ‘much more modern’, and for Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio to head it,” stated Danneels on September 24, 2015.

There were at least 11 members of the Sankt Gallen Mafia, but the most prominent and influential ones were:

Screenshot of the power brokers of the Sankt Gallen Mafia. Source: St Michael's Media / Church Militant – Mic'd Up Report — The St. Gallen Mafia via YouTube.

The group was firmly opposed to Ratzinger (Benedict XVI) holding the papacy and wanted Cardinal Bergoglio to head the Church since their modernist ambitions could be more easily implemented.

About five years into Benedict XVI’s papacy (around 2010), fierce opposition was brewing against the pope from multiple sides.

This was so intense, affirmed (alternate link here) Julia Meloni author of St. Gallen Mafia, that two Italian journalists (who wrote a book called Attack on Ratzinger) had referenced a “powerful Italian Cardinal” who had stated on the day after Benedict’s election that he would only last two to three years (as pope).

The authors were most likely referring to Italian Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini, Archbishop of Milan who was a central figurehead in the Sankt Gallen Mafia.

Though Pope Benedict did last more than a few years, attacks on his papacy nevertheless proliferated.

Under what must have been an exorbitant amount of pressure he eventually abdicated (resigned) on February 10, 2013.

Remarkably, this had been the first time a pope resigned in nearly 600 years since Gregory XII did so in 1415.

4.2 What Modernist Reforms was the Power Group Seeking?

During an interview from 2018 with Dr. Taylor Marshall, author Timothy Gordon explained how the aforementioned Cardinal Martini was highly influential in the Church, a mentor to Bergoglio, and was strongly opposed to Humanae Vitae which is an encyclical letter written by Pope Paul VI in 1968 which entailed stricter teachings of the Church with regards to things such as marriage, adultery, abortion, and contraception.

Gordon also noted that Cardinal Godfried Danneels was close to Francis.

In fact, Danneels was one of the privileged few to stand alongside Francis during his first appearance as pope on the balcony in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican as can be seen in the following image.

With regards to the personal character of the Cardinal, Gordon also stated that Danneels advised an abuse victim to wait and not turn in his abuser, Bishop Roger Vangheluwe, who happened to be his own uncle, to the authorities. In fact, Cardinal Danneels’ home was raided by police on the 24th of June 2010 regarding this sex abuse scandal. And, according to the National Catholic Reporter, when the nephew stressed that the cardinal must speak to pope and that Vangeluwe must be sanctioned by the church, Cardinal Danneels responded "Yes but...You can also ask forgiveness and, well, you can also acknowledge your own guilt."

In addition, Gordon stated that Danneels sought to make abortion legal, recognise same sex unions, and even euthanasia. In other words, to help support the globalist depopulation agenda.

Furthermore, Gordon mentioned that there are strong allegations of Danneels connections to Freemasonry.

According to Dr. Taylor Marshall who currently is the most-viewed Catholic YouTube podcaster, Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini, a Jesuit, held considerable sway over European bishops since he had presided the influential Council of Bishops Conferences of Europe, and supported homosexuality and same sex unions, as described in his book Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within.

Book cover for Dr. Taylor Marshall’s Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Chuch from Within.

Coincidentally, Dr. Marshall notes that it was at the Institut auf dem Rosenberg in St. Gallen, Switzerland where the infamous Theodore McCarrick’s spent a year in 1950 after his graduation from the Jesuit Fordham Preparatory School in the United States.

“Theodore McCarrick is the most notorious child molester and homosexual predator of the Catholic Church, having been removed from the College of Cardinals in 2018,” further remarked Marshall.

The author also noted his rather impressive rise in the clergical ranks: “McCarrick magically ascended to priest (1958), monsignor (1965), bishop (1977, archbishop (1986), and cardinal (2001) without ever having served as pastor of a parish.”

Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop Emeritus Theodore McCarrick after the Midday Prayer of the Divine with more than 300 U.S. Bishops at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington (file photo from September 23, 2015).

Though the Vatican eventually defrocked McCarrick in 2019 for his sexual abuses, Pope Francis certainly had prior knowledge of his heinous wrongdoings.

In the aftermath of a health scare while celebrating Mass in St. Peter's Basilica (the day before the newly elected Pope Francis took the helm back in early 2013) which lead him to a hospital in Rome, McCarrick quipped “I guess the Lord isn't done with me yet.” To which Pope Francis apparently responded “Or the devil doesn't have your accommodations ready!”

“The bad ones, they never die!” the pope apparently said during another visit with McCarrick, teasing the silver tongued McCarrick once more.

See section 6.3.2 in Part 2 of this series for more on McCarrick and to hear from one of his abuse victims.

Rather notably, the highly influential Council of Bishops Conferences of Europe (ECCC) is currently headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Cardinal Walter Kasper, another prominent member of the Sankt Gallen Mafia, proposed to allow divorced and remarried couples to receive Holy Communion directly to the Pope and other Cardinals.

Even after the election/instalment of their candidate-of-choice, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as Pope Francis since 2013, it is difficult to determine precisely the extent to which members, secret or possibly still active, of the Sankt Gallen Mafia remain influential among the ranks of the Church today.

As per Pope Francis’ and the Church’s modernist reforms which have metastasised in the last several years, there’s little doubt that such forces are still very much at play.

During an April 2, 2022 interview with Italian TV channel Canale Italia, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (see section 6 in Part 2 of this series) compared the Sankt Gallen Mafia with the likes of the World Economic forum, adding that there are other influential forces at work, as per the following excerpt:

“Dr. Manocchia: Could the St. Gallen Mafia be considered as a sort of ecclesiastical World Economic Forum? Archbishop Viganò: If we identify the World Economic Forum as a private lobby that has placed its followers in the most important posts of national and international public institutions in order to impose the globalist agenda against the will of the citizens, it is certainly fitting to see a parallel with the St. Gallen Mafia. In a similar way, this cabal of conspirators also placed its agents in the Roman Curia and in the peripheral organs of the Church, just as it imposed the conciliar agenda against the will of the faithful. But just as there is not only the World Economic Forum in the public sphere, so there is not only the St. Gallen Mafia in the ecclesiastical sphere. We are facing a global coup that involves both civil society and the Church. Both are infiltrated and controlled by characters who use their power and the authority that derives from it, not for the purposes of the institutions they govern, but in order to destroy them. This crisis of authority must be denounced, because the action of those who have reached the highest levels of leadership both of nations and of the Church is a subversive and criminal act.”

For more on the Sankt Gallen Mafia, I would invite the reader to read Julia Meloni’s book on the subject and watch her video The St. Gallen Mafia and Fatima, for it includes additional information on the group as well as striking foretellings.

