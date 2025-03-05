30. The Roots of Ideological Subversion, w/Dave from Perception Correction

Welcome to the thirtieth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.
Guest: Dave, a.k.a. Perception Correction
Dave who goes by the handle Perception Correction joins me to discuss subversive groups that have been hard at work molding societies’ ideological leanings to fit that which fits their desired New World Order or One World Government system.
You may have heard of some benign-sounding groups such as the Council on Foreign Relations, The Trilateral Commission, as well as Skull and Bones. But who are they, really? And who are some of their notable members – past and present?
Show Time Stamps
[00:00 to 00:50] Podcast intro.
[00:51 to 02:09] Welcoming my guest Dave, a.k.a. Perception Correction.
[02:10 to 06:19] I begin by asking Dave to describe the Roots of Ideological Subversion, the main theme for our podcast. Dave starts by describing the meaning of his handle ‘Perception Correction.’
[06:20 to 19:07] Following up on the main theme, I mention the 1984 interview hosted by the great G. Edward Griffin titled “Deception Was My Job” with former KGB press and propaganda agent Yuri Bezmenov wherein he laid out the four stages of “ideological subversion” created by radical Marxists-Leninists to indoctrinate and weaken nations – in this case Western nations – from within. (see Show Notes below for more on this). And I ask Dave which specific groups or countries he think has been behind the subversion of North America and Europe, as we’ve been witnessing over the past few decades.
[19:08 to 29:00] Sticking with the topic, specifically with subversive groups, I ask Dave to expand on one of them – the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), as he recently started an excellent video presentation on them. (see Show Notes below for more details on the CFR)
[29:01 to 43:45] Next, we shift the talk towards another subversive group, namely The Trilateral Commission. Dave also mentioned that members who sit atop of this organisation (and others) are members of the secret society Skull and Bones. (see Show Notes below for more details on The Trilateral Commission)
[43:46 to 49:02] Next, we shift our talk to the infamous group called The Committee of 300. A former podcast guest of mine, Dr. Daniel Nagase had revealed to me that he had received a very telling 2007 document – titled Treasury Certificate – from a native Indian which shows members of this committee along with associated bank accounts and that the Chairman of the committee – at least at the time – was Queen Elizabeth II. I thus asked Dave whether he thinks this is a hoax as is the committee itself, or that it may really exist.
[49:04 to 52:07] Next, I ask Dave to elaborate on The Round Table (group) which appears to be a driving group interconnecting the CFR, Trilateral Commission, Chatham House, Club of Rome, and the Bilderberg Group. (see the Show Notes below for the related graphic image)
[52:12 to 1:06:08] Here, I describe the ruling elite machine as a “Marxist-style New World Order beast depopulation and technocratic neo-feudal enslavement system” for which Dave is in agreement, further asking whether he thinks they will be successful in their ambitious endeavour. Fittingly, Dave mentioned the need for humanity to build ‘parallel systems.’ I recalled that my previous podcast guest, Gabriel from Libre Solutions Network who is a tech guru was doing stellar work on such kinds of parallel systems.
[1:06:09 to 1:09:17] We then shift to the religious or spiritual aspects of the New World Order that is sometimes referred to as a New Age Movement. I mentioned that a previous podcast guest of mine, Terry Wolfe, referred to this movement as the Green World Order. So, I ask Dave his take on this angle of the broader New World Order plan.
[1:09:18 to 1:23:27] Transhumanism is the next topic that is covered which I preface with some crazy projects such as Stargate and new Big Pharma mRNA patents with embedded ID markers (to be inserted in humans), and the like. Accordingly, I ask Dave his thoughts on these, or whether he think the transhumanism agenda is about something else altogether.
[1:23:28 to 1:28:07] My guest shares where people can follow his work. (See bottom section of the Show Notes below for all his links) We also rant about how the X platform is one huge Digital Gulag Trojan Horse.
[1:28:08 to 1:29:54] Finally, Dave mentions what he’s working on next.
[1:30:07 to 1:32:45] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.
Show Notes
Ideological Subversion: The Warnings of Yuri Bezmenov.
Early in the podcast I mentioned a very important interview (alternate link here) which tool place between G. Edward Griffin and former KGB press and propaganda agent Yuri Bezmenov wherein he laid out the four stages of “ideological subversion” created by radical Marxists to indoctrinate and weaken nations from within.
Hereunder is a 13-minute extract from the interview which will give you an idea of how ideological subversion works:
Ideological subversion, as Bezmenov describes, consists of four stages:
Demoralization (15 to 20 years)
Destabilization (2 to 5 years)
Crisis (up to 6 weeks)
Normalization (can last indefinitely)
While Yuri Bezmenov passed away in 1993, his spirit lives on in the Substack called How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov which presents various facets of society as they pertain to subversion, and often in a very entertaining fashion.
The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)
As I mentioned during the podcast, Dave produced an excellent video (Part 1) on the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) which can be accessed hereunder.
The Trilateral Commission
The Trilateral Commission was founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski.
During the podcast I told my guest that I was looking at their website, www.trilateral.org – specifically their lengthy members/leaders page the the following notable names:
Larry Fink Chairman and CEO of BlackRock,
Canadian Politicians & Figures:
Jeffrey Simpson, Canada Deputy Chair, North America Group, and he worked for The Globe and Mail for over three decades;
Jean Charest, (former Premier of Quebec and Member of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada);
Seamus O’Regan Jr., Member of Parliament (MP);
Scott Brison former MP and current vice-chair of investment and corporate banking at Bank of Montreal;
Charles Emond - President and Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (that’s essentially the huge Investment Fund in Quebec that manages pension funds).
Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the U.S. Homeland Security George W. Bush, and co-founder of the Chertoff Group (who largely profited from lucrative contracts following the events of 9/11 and the enactment of the Patriot Act)
David M. Rubenstein - founder The Carlyle Group,
Larry Summers, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and member of the Group of Thirty.
In my recent piece on the Trudeaus, I mentioned that among their family’s power connections we have members of the Desmarais family (from the Power Corporation of Canada fame). André Desmarais is the Deputy Chairman of Power Corporation and a member of the Trilateral Commission.
The Round Table
During the podcast (at the 49:04 mark) I asked Dave to elaborate on the interconnectedness of various groups via a central entity that is referred to as The Round Table. Importantly, he explains how these groups (as shown in the image below) work as a cohesive unit, but have long attempted to obfuscate that fact.
Note that the Royal Institute of International Affairs is commonly referred to as Chatham House; one of its listed Presidents is none other than current Canadian Liberal Party candidate front-runner Mark Carney.
Rabbit Shorts
Who's really behind the subversive Beast Enslavement System?
In this clip, Dave shares which groups he thinks are behind the scenes pulling the strings on the NWO Beast Enslavement System.
Building Parallel Systems (to counter the Technocracy)
In this clip. Dave gives advice on how we can start building 'parallel systems' to counter the AI-driven technocratic beast enslavement system that is currently being assembled.
Signing Off
Special thanks to my guest Dave (Perception Correction), and you can find his work via the following outlets:
His YouTube page
His Rumble page
On The Broad Cast podcast in which he is a regular
What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? What other subversive groups do you think are plotting in the shadows and who are their operatives? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.
Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:
I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:
Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:
See you next time.
