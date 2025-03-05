30. The Roots of Ideological Subversion, w/Dave from Perception Correction

Welcome to the thirtieth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Dave, a.k.a. Perception Correction

Dave who goes by the handle Perception Correction joins me to discuss subversive groups that have been hard at work molding societies’ ideological leanings to fit that which fits their desired New World Order or One World Government system.

You may have heard of some benign-sounding groups such as the Council on Foreign Relations, The Trilateral Commission, as well as Skull and Bones. But who are they, really? And who are some of their notable members – past and present?

Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

Ideological Subversion: The Warnings of Yuri Bezmenov.

Early in the podcast I mentioned a very important interview (alternate link here) which tool place between G. Edward Griffin and former KGB press and propaganda agent Yuri Bezmenov wherein he laid out the four stages of “ideological subversion” created by radical Marxists to indoctrinate and weaken nations from within.

Hereunder is a 13-minute extract from the interview which will give you an idea of how ideological subversion works:

Ideological subversion, as Bezmenov describes, consists of four stages:

Demoralization (15 to 20 years) Destabilization (2 to 5 years) Crisis (up to 6 weeks) Normalization (can last indefinitely)

While Yuri Bezmenov passed away in 1993, his spirit lives on in the Substack called How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov which presents various facets of society as they pertain to subversion, and often in a very entertaining fashion.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)

As I mentioned during the podcast, Dave produced an excellent video (Part 1) on the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) which can be accessed hereunder.

The Trilateral Commission

The Trilateral Commission was founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski.

During the podcast I told my guest that I was looking at their website, www.trilateral.org – specifically their lengthy members/leaders page the the following notable names:

In my recent piece on the Trudeaus, I mentioned that among their family’s power connections we have members of the Desmarais family (from the Power Corporation of Canada fame). André Desmarais is the Deputy Chairman of Power Corporation and a member of the Trilateral Commission.

The Round Table

During the podcast (at the 49:04 mark) I asked Dave to elaborate on the interconnectedness of various groups via a central entity that is referred to as The Round Table. Importantly, he explains how these groups (as shown in the image below) work as a cohesive unit, but have long attempted to obfuscate that fact.

Note that the Royal Institute of International Affairs is commonly referred to as Chatham House; one of its listed Presidents is none other than current Canadian Liberal Party candidate front-runner Mark Carney.

Rabbit Shorts

Who's really behind the subversive Beast Enslavement System?

In this clip, Dave shares which groups he thinks are behind the scenes pulling the strings on the NWO Beast Enslavement System.

Building Parallel Systems (to counter the Technocracy)

In this clip. Dave gives advice on how we can start building 'parallel systems' to counter the AI-driven technocratic beast enslavement system that is currently being assembled.

Signing Off

Special thanks to my guest Dave (Perception Correction), and you can find his work via the following outlets:

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? What other subversive groups do you think are plotting in the shadows and who are their operatives? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

1× 0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

Follow me on X and NOSTR.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Most articles and podcasts are free, but please support the work of this independent journalist by considering a paid subscription to his Substack (for only $5 a month, or $50 a year), buying me a coffee, and/or following his Twitter.

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.