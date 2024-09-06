18. The Post-Collapse Aquarian Age, w/Terry Wolfe

Welcome to the eighteenth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Terry Wolfe

Have a listen to a very intelligent guest in Terry Wolfe. He’s a brilliant researcher and author who has a very firm grasp on the behind-the-scenes happenings and forces that are currently hard at work crafting the new systems of control for the masses.

In this podcast episode, we dive into to what the most likely scenarios are for the next big crisis, who is behind it, and what the post-crisis world may look like.

Who are the actors in the alternative news and truth space that are contributing to this New World Religion which Terry refers to as a ‘Green World Order? Listen on to find out.

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

Ben Gurion Canal project

During our talk, Terry discussed something regarding Israel’s more recent incursion into Gaza that almost nobody is talking about. Namely, it is that it is very well possible that Israel wants to decimate Gaza (and genocide its people) in order to clear the land for their Ben Gurion Canal project.

What is the Ben Gurion Canal project?

It’s basically a plan to cut a canal going from the the Mediterranean Sea north of Israel and Gaza southwards towards the Red Sea through Gulf of Aqaba.

Here is a map to show you the idea (also notice the Suez Canal to the West):

Terry mentioned that should the Ben Gurion canal become an alternative to the Suez Canal for international shipping (especially if there would be disruptions to traffic flows in the Suez), Israel could become extremely wealthy, given the amount of shipping for global trade that would go through it.

For more on this project, check out the article What is Israel’s proposed Ben Gurion Canal and is it related to Gaza?

Possible upcoming Cyber Attack

I mentioned during the podcast that I had written a post in the summer of 2023 titled Cyber Attack Crisis (Part 2 of the Alien Deception Distraction) which predicted a possible, highly-disruptive, false flag incident which would likely be pinned one of the three prevalent boogeymen: Russia, China, or Iran.

I also mentioned that I’ve been adding numerous addenda to this post, given the blatant false flag mini-attacks that the military-security complex appear to be conducting in order to plant a seed in people’s minds that this [so-called] threat is “real” and could happen any time now.

Even the Obama-produced Leave the World Behind film has used predictive programming to instill the thought in Americans’ minds.

I had also mentioned that there had seem to be a trial run in the summer of 2022 in Canada for such a kind of cyber attack which occurred. I discussed this during an interview with investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore; here is a short video excerpt from that interview:

During my podcast (listen from the 1:16:43 mark), Terry contended that it is likely that Israel would be the actor behind such a coming attack and that he predicts it will happen in September (this month) – as opposed to me who think it will happen next month in October in order to have an excuse to suspend the U.S. Election.

The following two links do show how Israel has been involved in at least the simulation of cyberattacks, similar to those of the WEF’s Cyber Polygon:

We’ll see what happens. In case you are worried and wish to prepare, I had offered some tips in my post on how you can do just that.

Israel’s Talpiot Program & the Stuxnext virus

Terry talked about the Talpiot Program which is an elite Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) training program for recruits who have demonstrated outstanding academic ability in the sciences and leadership potential. It’s been around since at least 1979.

It should also be noted that there exists Unit 8200 of the Israeli Defense Forces which is a cyber security unit.

He also mentioned the Stuxnext worm, a cyberweapon, which was built jointly by the United States and Israel that could easily be re-employed on the cyberwarfare front (for the event of a cyber attack).

There have been a lot of allegations surrounding the Talpiot Program and Unit 8200 with regards to how they may be acting as a back door to electronic devices (computers, cell phones) and electronic communications and how these all go through Israel.

Here are some resources that explore these allegations which can be worthy for further exploration.

Rabbit Shorts

The Green World Order

In this clip, Terry explains the upcoming Green World Order which has been in the works for well over a century, its characteristics, and its enablers.

Signing Off

Special thanks to Terry Wolfe for this fascinating talk.

You can learn more about Terry’s fascinating work via the following resources:

What are your thoughts on what may be our next big crisis? What might happen? What will the world look like afterwards.

Learn more about Dan Fournier's Down the Rabbit Hole podcast

What are your thoughts on anything discussed in this podcast?

