28. The Upcoming Collapse of the UK, Europe & NATO, w/Alex Krainer

Alex Krainer is a financial trends expert, author, and also a popular financial and political writer and commentator.

In our talk, Alex discusses his prediction of the upcoming collapse of the UK, the ‘Special Relationship’ between the UK & the US, especially under Trump, the Russia-Ukraine war with NATO, what’s really going on with Israel and Gaza, CBDCs, the true nature of Mark Carney, and more.

The Fall of Britain

We began our talk with Alex’s grim outlook for the UK. I mentioned two articles he had written about this which are accessible hereunder (click on the respective images or links). Both articles are very rich in terms of contents and accompanying resources and are very much worth your time.

Second article:

And what had particularly caught my attention in this second article is what Alex refers to as “largest ever bailout of the entire Western financial system” which saw a $6.2 trillion ‘stimulus’ package (the U.S. the CARES Act) allocated ONE YEAR BEFORE the Covid-19 Pandemic was even declared!

The Russia-Ukraine War, NATO, & 5 th Generation Warfare

From the 49:25 mark of the podcast, we discuss the various deceptions that took place with regards to the Russia-Ukraine War (click link or the image hereunder for my large exposé – which was also republished in GlobalResearch.ca).

I had mentioned two things in particular. Firstly, how there was a lot of 5th Generation Warfare going on (largely of the cognitive and psychological type) fomented by NATO & NATO Canada/Canadian Military which had been happening a lot in the past few years to gain support for the Ukrainian side.

And, secondly, later on in our talk I mentioned how I had included Alex Krainer’s 2017 book Grand Deception: The Truth About Bill Browder, the Magnitsky Act and Anti-Russian Sanctions as a reference in my Feb. 9, 2023 article Canada’s dangerous escalation in the Russia-Ukraine War is based on lies and deception.

For those unfamiliar, Bill Browder is an an American-born businessman and master deceiver/con-artist who lobbied American officials, including Senator John McCain, to pass the legislation which eventually became the Magnitsky Act of 2012. This act was specifically crafted to punish Russia and was based on [false] allegations that Russian officials had murdered Russian tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, a business partner of Browder.

Canada passed a similar law (Sergei Magnitsky Law) which was introduced by a Canadian senator of Ukrainian origin, Raynell Andreychuk.

And this law, based on lies, has been used by Canada to further punish Russia.

We should note that thus far, over $8 billion of Canadian taxpayer funds have been sent to the very corrupt Ukraine in aid and weaponry by the current Liberal Government.

Here’s a screenshot from my article with a photograph showing both Bill Browder and Senator Raynell Andreychuk:

If you want details on this hoax which led to both Magnistky laws, I encourage you to have a look at my article (image shown hereunder) as well as Alex Krainer’s book (also shown hereunder):

Alex’s book:

Is the UK-US 'Special Relationship' coming to an end?

In this clip, Alex explains what's up with the 'Special Relationship' between the UK and the US, especially given how British agents had concocted the Russian Dossier against Trump and now that he's secured his second term as President.

Mark Carney - the Soulless Apparatchik

In this second clip, my guest gives his assessment on former Bank of England Governor & Climate Czar Mark Carney.

