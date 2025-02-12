28. The Upcoming Collapse of the UK, Europe & NATO, w/Alex Krainer

Welcome to the twenty-eighth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.
Guest: Alex Krainer
Alex Krainer is a financial trends expert, author, and also a popular financial and political writer and commentator.
In our talk, Alex discusses his prediction of the upcoming collapse of the UK, the ‘Special Relationship’ between the UK & the US, especially under Trump, the Russia-Ukraine war with NATO, what’s really going on with Israel and Gaza, CBDCs, the true nature of Mark Carney, and more.
Show Time Stamps
[00:00 to 00:49] Podcast intro.
[00:50 to 03:31] Welcoming my guest Alex Krainer with a short bio.
[03:32 to 14:02] I first ask Alex about his two articles regarding his prediction for an upcoming collapse of the United Kingdom.
[14:03 to 27:40] I ask Alex what he sees unfolding in the financial markets, in the City of London including the UK’s seemingly unsustainable debt burden, its rampant inflation, the Bank of England REPO-Bail Out secrecy, and whether or not their gold rigging at the LBMA might come to an end.
[27:41 to 34:58] As Trump is not a big fan of the British Crown, I ask Alex where he sees the ‘Special Relationship’ between the UK & US is headed. On an amusing note, he made reference to the “Master Blaster” scene from the movie Mad Max Thunderdome. (see Rabbit Shorts below for a short video clip on this segment)
[35:30 to 42:45] On the same topic, I ask whether the British Establishment – through the Rhodes Trust/Scholarship, Round Table Group, Council on Foreign Relations, Chatham House, and other groups – still have a grasp over U.S. policies in order to bring about their New World Order. Regarding the British Empire, Alex mentioned how there was a study that indicated as much as $45 trillion was drained from India by the British during the days of British colonization of their territory. On a semi-related note, I also mentioned how in the mid-20th Century, a Rothschild-led syndicate undertook mineral exploration and extraction from Newfoundland and Labrador, essentially looting our Canadian province of its rich resources.
[42:46 to 49:24] In this segment, I ask for Alex’s view on former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney whereby he elaborates on man’s true character and nature as well as his misdoings, particularly with regards to his globalist leanings and climate fanaticism. (see Rabbit Shorts below for a short video clip on this segment)
[49:25 to 57:10] Regarding the Russia-Ukraine War, I mentioned that there has been a tremendous amount of 5th Generation Warfare - particularly of the cognitive/psychological type fomented by NATO & NATO Canada/Canadian Military going on in the past few years to gain support for the Ukrainian side. Now that Trump is elected and seemingly has no desire for this war to carry on, I ask Alex what he sees unfolding in this conflict.
[57:11 to 1:00:39] What will happen with the upcoming German Elections? Will the increasingly popular AfD party be permitted to run, or will it be cast aside by the European Establishment (like the EU & NATO recently did in Romania)?
[1:00:40 to 1:09:06] Shifting to the Middle East, I ask Alex his take about Trump’s recent madness surrounding his desire to take over Gaza and evict its 1.8-1.9 million Palestinian residents.
[1:09:07 to 1:17:30] Since Alex is a financial expert, I ask him whether he thinks that the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) will be successful with their attempt to introduce a CBDC on its member banks/countries.
[1:17:41 to 1:21:48] Finally, and to end on a positive note, I ask Alex to share with us some encouraging news and outlook for things to come.
[1:21:45 to 1:26:13] Alex explains what’s coming next for him and where people can follow him online and support his work. (Check out the last section of this post for all the related links)
[1:26:13 to 1:28:51] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.
Show Notes
The Fall of Britain
We began our talk with Alex’s grim outlook for the UK. I mentioned two articles he had written about this which are accessible hereunder (click on the respective images or links). Both articles are very rich in terms of contents and accompanying resources and are very much worth your time.
The coming collapse of Britain (with video narration), Aug. 27, 2024
The fall of Britain (part 2) (with video narration), Jan. 1, 2025
Second article:
And what had particularly caught my attention in this second article is what Alex refers to as “largest ever bailout of the entire Western financial system” which saw a $6.2 trillion ‘stimulus’ package (the U.S. the CARES Act) allocated ONE YEAR BEFORE the Covid-19 Pandemic was even declared!
The Russia-Ukraine War, NATO, & 5th Generation Warfare
From the 49:25 mark of the podcast, we discuss the various deceptions that took place with regards to the Russia-Ukraine War (click link or the image hereunder for my large exposé – which was also republished in GlobalResearch.ca).
I had mentioned two things in particular. Firstly, how there was a lot of 5th Generation Warfare going on (largely of the cognitive and psychological type) fomented by NATO & NATO Canada/Canadian Military which had been happening a lot in the past few years to gain support for the Ukrainian side.
And, secondly, later on in our talk I mentioned how I had included Alex Krainer’s 2017 book Grand Deception: The Truth About Bill Browder, the Magnitsky Act and Anti-Russian Sanctions as a reference in my Feb. 9, 2023 article Canada’s dangerous escalation in the Russia-Ukraine War is based on lies and deception.
For those unfamiliar, Bill Browder is an an American-born businessman and master deceiver/con-artist who lobbied American officials, including Senator John McCain, to pass the legislation which eventually became the Magnitsky Act of 2012. This act was specifically crafted to punish Russia and was based on [false] allegations that Russian officials had murdered Russian tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, a business partner of Browder.
Canada passed a similar law (Sergei Magnitsky Law) which was introduced by a Canadian senator of Ukrainian origin, Raynell Andreychuk.
And this law, based on lies, has been used by Canada to further punish Russia.
We should note that thus far, over $8 billion of Canadian taxpayer funds have been sent to the very corrupt Ukraine in aid and weaponry by the current Liberal Government.
Here’s a screenshot from my article with a photograph showing both Bill Browder and Senator Raynell Andreychuk:
If you want details on this hoax which led to both Magnistky laws, I encourage you to have a look at my article (image shown hereunder) as well as Alex Krainer’s book (also shown hereunder):
Alex’s book:
Rabbit Shorts
Is the UK-US 'Special Relationship' coming to an end?
In this clip, Alex explains what's up with the 'Special Relationship' between the UK and the US, especially given how British agents had concocted the Russian Dossier against Trump and now that he's secured his second term as President.
Mark Carney - the Soulless Apparatchik
In this second clip, my guest gives his assessment on former Bank of England Governor & Climate Czar Mark Carney.
Signing Off
Special thanks to my guest Alex Krainer.
You can find his work and books via the following outlets:
His I-System TrendCompass Substack:
YouTube page: MARKETS, TRENDS & PROFITS
Instagram (marketstrendsprofits)
Books:
Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading: Generating sustainable profits in forex, commodities and financial markets through trend following (2016 - hardcopy)
See also the PDF version.
Grand Deception: The Truth About Bill Browder, the Magnitsky Act and Anti-Russian Sanctions (2017)
“Alex Krainer's Trend Following Bible” (2021, PDF)
What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.
Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:
I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:
Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:
See you next time.
Disclaimer:
See the author's About page for full disclaimer.
