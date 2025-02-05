How to Completely Steal a Peoples’ Land in 8 STEPS.

The abridged history of how Israel genocided Palestinians & stole their land.

STEP 1 – Get your paid politician to issue a decree.

https://fournier.substack.com/i/139082366/the-balfour-declaration-and-the-modern-state-of-israel

STEP 2 – Annex mile by mile of their territory over decades & get your lapdog bitch to pay for it.

https://www.axios.com/2023/11/04/us-israel-aid-military-funding-chart

STEP 3 – Create a terrorist boogeyman (Hamas) to further your agenda.

STEP 4 – Run a False Flag (October 7, 2023) to pin it on the boogeyman you created.

https://nypost.com/2023/10/07/hamas-terrorists-paraglide-into-israeli-territory/

STEP 5 – Genocide the locals with zero retribution or condemnation by other countries.

https://1a-1791.com/video/s8/2/k/H/4/_/kH4_u.caa.rec.mp4

STEP 6 – Get your blackmailed/brownstoned Prez to finish the job, ethnic cleans & clear out the land of its inhabitants.

STEP 7 – Build luxurious beach resorts for lavish profits.

STEP 8 – Celebrate with joy, having killed, maimed, orphaned, and displaced millions from their homeland.

When will the world wake up to this evil and hold these murderers and plunderers accountable?

May God help us all.

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.