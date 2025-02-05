How to Completely Steal a Peoples’ Land in 8 STEPS.
This is how Israel genocided Palestinians & stole their land. Commentary by Dan Fournier, published Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2024, 11:09 EST on fournier.substack.com.
How to Completely Steal a Peoples’ Land in 8 STEPS.
The abridged history of how Israel genocided Palestinians & stole their land.
STEP 1 – Get your paid politician to issue a decree.
https://fournier.substack.com/i/139082366/the-balfour-declaration-and-the-modern-state-of-israel
STEP 2 – Annex mile by mile of their territory over decades & get your lapdog bitch to pay for it.
https://www.axios.com/2023/11/04/us-israel-aid-military-funding-chart
STEP 3 – Create a terrorist boogeyman (Hamas) to further your agenda.
STEP 4 – Run a False Flag (October 7, 2023) to pin it on the boogeyman you created.
https://nypost.com/2023/10/07/hamas-terrorists-paraglide-into-israeli-territory/
STEP 5 – Genocide the locals with zero retribution or condemnation by other countries.
https://1a-1791.com/video/s8/2/k/H/4/_/kH4_u.caa.rec.mp4
STEP 6 – Get your blackmailed/brownstoned Prez to finish the job, ethnic cleans & clear out the land of its inhabitants.
STEP 7 – Build luxurious beach resorts for lavish profits.
STEP 8 – Celebrate with joy, having killed, maimed, orphaned, and displaced millions from their homeland.
When will the world wake up to this evil and hold these murderers and plunderers accountable?
May God help us all.
Wow Dan, keep these wool over the eyes eliminating posts coming!
Such clarity it the way you post the connections you weave together! Thanks!
Great piece Dan. I had to laugh yesterday when I seen this latest move by the Don. Sadly it was very predictable and not at all surprising. I don’t believe that there is a western politician of any stripe who hasn’t been captured or compromised by either Israel or China. Israel has had the US by throat for decades, and anytime they fall out of line something like 9/11 happens. Here in Canada our very own dictators father was swooned and captured by the PRC 50 years ago making us nothing but a puppet for China. Leading us into the massive economic and social collapse that we are currently experiencing. Maybe someday people will realize that this so called upcoming “trade war” is no more than a proxy political pissing match between Israel and China, not the USA and Canada. But that won’t happen until the hypnotized masses stop believing what the tv screen tells them to believe. What a crazy time to be alive.