29. Conspiracies, the Deep State, Paranormal & Secret Realms, w/Sean Stone

Special Guest: Sean Stone

Sean Stone is a multi-talented individual. He’s an actor, filmmaker, historian, author, truth-seeker, and poet.

In this podcast we explore a variety of subjects through the lens of his highly-diversified work. Conspiracies, the Deep State, the New World Order, the Paranormal – including Realms of Existence, Acting, working with his father Oliver Stone, as well as his Documentaries all figure among topics discussed.

Here is a teaser video clip for the podcast to give you a taste of the fascinating talk:

All the Presidents Men: The Conspiracy Against Trump (2024)

Sean is the Director of the 6-part documentary series All the Presidents Men: The Conspiracy Against Trump published late in 2024.

You can view the trailer here, and/or watch a sneak peak hereunder:

Episodes can be viewed via TCN for members.

Sean’s Book – New World Order: A Strategy of Imperialism

Sean studied American History at Princeton University and Oxford. His 2006 thesis on the modern history of the New World Order served as the backdrop for his remarkable book New World Order: A Strategy of Imperialism which was published in 2016.

The book is very well written, researched, and referenced. I thus, highly recommend it.

Best Kept Secret (6-part Docuseries)

Talk about secret: this 6-part docuseries on human trafficking, pedophilia, the Occult, and 'Satanic' politics doesn’t even appear on Sean’s Internet Movie Database, IMDB page.

Produced in 2021, Best Kept Secret revisits famous cases like the Franklin Scandal, MK-Ultra and Monarch [mind control] programming, the Jon Benet Ramsey murder, the Son of Sam case, and much more.

Sean was also interviewed by Del Bigtree on his show The Highwire for this series (alternate link here).

The series includes revealing snippets from interviews with former victims such as Cathy O’Brien and Anneke Lucas, as well as former high-level Dutch banker turned whistleblower Ronald Bernard. Note that I have also previously covered testimonies of O’Brien, Lucas, and Bernard on my Substack.

A trailer for the series can be played from his main website’s home page.

The series is very well researched and presented, and can be purchased and viewed for merely $5 via Sean’s Vimeo page.

CYM Corporation

During the podcast I had mentioned that in his Best Kept Secret series, an image showing a document from the CYM Corporation with the word ADRENOCHROME was written on it.

I also mentioned that I had included a section on the CYM Corporation Leaks in a previous post of mine titled Millions of Children are abducted and trafficked each year, The Sound of Freedom movie exposes the epidemic.

For those unfamiliar, the CYM Corporation leaks revealed an alleged operation of child-trafficking of children across military bases in the United States which remains hard to prove as genuine, or dismiss entirely as a hoax.

I thus asked Sean whether he had dug deeper into this while conducting research for his series. In brief, he stated that he didn’t, but remarked that such kinds of activities (such as Hunting Parties) nevertheless do take place.

He also confirmed that adrenochrome had come across the radar of the Intelligence Community as a trafficked substance (as per some of his contacts in the IC) and that it was, therefore, something real.

Adrenochrome is a chemical compound formed by the oxidation of adrenaline.

In my previous post, I had referenced a tweet (X post) titled ADRENOCHROMING OUR CHILDREN (that now has over 5 million views) which describes the production process of the substance and included a video clip wherein Jim Caviezel elaborates on the sheer magnitude of child trafficking, also touching upon what is adrenochrome and how it comes into play with the lucrative slave trade (of children).

In a previous podcast interview of mine with Elizabeth Nickson (whose mother was ensnared in the MKUltra program in Montreal), she described how Bloodline Families use adrenochrome – sometimes referred to as Gold Juice – for obtaining augmented powers. Her article Meet the Deep State's Luciferian Army touches upon the subject in more detail. In it, she references Nathan [Reynolds] from the Reynolds bloodline family who attests to its production and use.

The substance was also referred to in the 1998 movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas for which a clip appeared in Sean’s Best Kept Secret series. Sean mentioned Hunter S. Thompson (a writer for this film) during our podcast and how he’s basically tried every drug/substance under the sun. A short clip of this segment appear below in the Rabbit Shorts section of this post. It should also be recalled that Thompson once indirectly admitted that he partook in hunting parties (of humans) during a cryptic talk whilst on David Letterman.

Whether Thompson did indeed take place in such hunting parties remains elusive. But as the coincidences add up, we should revisit and question it all once again.

The Paranormal (including Sean’s 2012 film Greystone Park)

Greystone Park

Through the lens of Sean’s 2012 horror thriller Greystone Park (click link to view the trailer), we explore the world of the Paranormal.

The Blair Witch-esque film is based on true events in which Sean Stone and two other filmmakers visit the abandoned Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in New Jersey, encountering paranormal phenomena.

In an interview from the same year Sean said:

“The beauty of the haunted realm is that it makes you challenge you own mind, your own sanity. And it takes you to places where you’re not sure if the demons and shadows that you’re feeling and energies that you’re feeling and sometimes seeing are expressions of yourself or something else.”

I thus asked him during our podcast to share more about this particular experience of seeing a shadow person and others during the shooting of the film.

My Own Series on the Paranormal

And during our discussion, I mentioned that I had produced a 24-part series on the Paranormal.

Episode 2 – The Universe & Realms of Existence of my series (video & PPT/PDF) focuses on realms of existence which was also touched upon in Sean’s docuseries Best Kept Secret.

As human beings we are limited in what we are able to perceive around us. We can only see a tiny portion of electromagnetic spectrum:

This could explain why most of us are unable to perceive inter-dimensional beings such as ghosts, angels & demons, or others.

It’s a fascinating subject that has been covered by the likes of Michio Kaku and David Icke, among many others.

But, what if someone invented a device to capture and photograph inter-dimensional beings?

Someone did!

That is what the following section is about.

Inter-dimensional Beings & Daniel Nemes device

As described in the article linked above (archived here), Spanish scientist and inventor Daniel Nemes discovered what he refers to as Energivision Technology to invent a device capable of capturing multidimensional objects and beings.

Nemes said that the media has remained hush on his findings and work.

Nevertheless, he has posted some remarkable images of captured beings – many of which resemble what we would associate as demonic entities.

Here is but a small sampling of images captured by his device (from his Instagram):

Strange being. (source)

Entity of the Lower Astral that interacts with our plane. Captured outside a church. (source)

A demon. (source)

Check out more images via his Instagram account.

The following video also references Nemes’ work and explores the subject of multidimensional beings and planes of existence.

The Craft of Acting & My Play in China

During the podcast, we turned to the craft of acting and what advice Sean could give to those starting in the field.

In a separate interview, Sean mentioned that he was shy as a child, later saying the following:

“It takes a huge amount of courage to put yourself out there for the world to see – that level of self-exposure, from any of the creative artists involved in telling a story, is much more demanding than can be understood from watching E or Access Hollywood.”

Sean gave some good advice – including “don’t sell your soul,” as expressed in the short video teaser for the podcast.

I had mentioned that while I was teaching at a middle school in China, I ran a Drama Club and had a play (a Comedy called Spring Festival at the Liu’s) for which one student was very shy yet absolutely wanted a key role. After mustering up enough courage, she landed the role following a vote from her peers based on her audition performance.

Those were some very interesting times for me whilst teaching in China since these students were very gifted, highly motivated, and special.

Though I won’t post the actual video for the play (due to its very poor audio and video quality), here are some photos of it, including the shy girl (Angelina).

Photo of the performance of my Drama Club students in my play Spring Festival at the Liu’s.

The shy girl (Angelina, left) performing during the play. The student on the right (Silvi) was my top student at this school – extremely smart and proficient in English.

One of my groups of students (I had four groups) while teaching at the top rated school in Shenzhen (Shenzhen Middle School) in China.

In my twenty-two years of teaching, those were my best years and most gifted students.

Rabbit Shorts

Adrenochrome is real!

In this short clip, Sean who is the author of the 6-part series Best Kept Secret says that adrenochrome is very real given that the Intelligence Community has it on its radar for trafficked substances.

Discussing Supernatural Realms and the Paranormal

In this clip, filmmaker our guest talks about his experiences making his 2012 film Greystone Park in which he encountered beings along with the broader topic of inter-dimensional realms.

Signing Off

Special thanks to my guest Sean Stone.

You can learn more about his diversified works via the following outlets:

You can help support his work via his Patreon page.

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

See you next time.

