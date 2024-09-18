19. MKUltra Montreal & Mainstream Media Mauling, w/Elizabeth Nickson

Welcome to the nineteenth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Elizabeth Nickson

Who better to talk to about the mainstream media than a journalist who has worked in their ranks for decades?

Elizabeth Nickson is a very experienced journalist, author, novelist, and podcaster.

She was trained at the London Bureau of Time Magazine where she spent seven years, ending as European Bureau Chief of LIFE Magazine and has written for the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail, The National Post, Harper’s Magazine, the Sunday Times Magazine, British Vogue, the Independent, the Guardian, the Observer, and has moonlighted for the Daily Mail, among other journalistic endeavours.

In this podcast interview, she discusses the current state of the mainstream media and whether or not they can ever recover from their current downfall.

In addition, we dive deep into the Bloodline Families, their occult tendencies, and Elizabeth’s own experience growing up in the most affluent area in Montreal close to Ravenscrag Castle where the CIA’s MKUltra Program conducted heinous psychological and harrowing experiments on Canadians.

CBC Treason

Elizabeth explained how the CBC “literally killed people” with their coverage of the Covid-19 Pandemic. See the Rabbit Short video clip below for more on this.

During this segment, I mentioned a book I had read by Marc Edge called The Postmedia Effect: : How Vulture Capitalism is Wrecking Our News which details the Americanisation of the Canadian media giant Postmedia Network, publisher of the National Post and Financial Post.

I had also mentioned how another former seasoned Canadian journalist who had worked for various news outlets including CTV News, The Globe and Mail, and the CBC, namely Rodney Palmer, had provided expert testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) regarding their coverage during the pandemic.

Here are the two very revealing video presentations of Palmer’s testimony at the NCI last year which are well worth the watch:

And here is a tweet from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. which alluded to the CBC and Palmer’s testimony for which he stated:

“Everyone needs to watch this devastating dissection by one of Canada’s leading journalists of how global media icons were transformed into slavish government propagandists during Covid crisis. This testimony should be mandatory in every journalism school.”

MKULtra Experiments in Montreal

Most people have heard of the CIA’s MKUltra Project which took place between 1953 and 1973 that involved a series of heinous psychological experiments and torture programs.

Though experiments were largely conducted in the United States, many were took place at a Canadian psychiatric hospital – the Allan Memorial Institute in Montreal (see Ravenscrag Castle subsection below) under the directorship of Dr. Ewen Cameron.

“MK Ultra Grrl” Ellen Atkin. Photo source (click for related post).

During our talk, Elizabeth explained that at first, such experiments were even conducted on elite family members – mostly wives of the likes of the Molsons, Birks, among others.

Much can be said and written about MKUltra, including their Canadian division. But, I will leave the following resources for those who wish to learn more:

Ravenscrag Castle (Mount Royal, Montreal)

Elizabeth talked about the Ravenscrag mansion atop of Mount Royal in Montreal which was built between 1860 and 1863 for Hugh Allan, a Scottish-Canadian shipping magnate.

Ravenscrag in 1901. Photo source: Wikipedia.

In the 1940s, the estate served a new purpose – that of a psychiatric hospital, the Allan Memorial Institute.

It was there where MKUltra experiments took place between 1957 and 1964 under the supervision of its founding Director, Donald Ewen Cameron.

Cover for The Gazette (Montreal) from June 12, 1961 showing Dr. D. Ewen Cameron.

Today, the building currently houses outpatient psychiatric services for Montreal General Hospital, part of the McGill University Health Centre.

Haunted Montreal has an excellent article on Ravenscrag which is well worth the read. There’s also a related podcast with Haunted Montreal’s Donovan King.

MKULtra Mind-Controlled Operatives

During this part of our discussion, I also mentioned an excellent book I had read many years ago called Secret Weapons: Two Sisters' Terrifying True Story of Sex, Spies and Sabotage (2001).

The book details the first-hand accounts of two young girls, Cheryl and Lynn Hersha, who had been trained to be spies under such kinds of mind-control experiments.

It’s an absolutely fascinating read and is highly referenced with countless notes by one of its authors, Ted Schwartz.

The book is now somewhat hard to find, but Amazon still has a copy.

It should also be noted that I had written about how another mind-control victim, Cathy O’Brien, had recalled her own sexual encounters with former Canadian Prime Ministers Brian Mulroney and Pierre Elliot Trudeau, father of our current PM.

Here are the key excerpts from O’Brien’s TRANCE Formation Of America book that certainly raise a lot of questions:

Rabbit Shorts

The CBC killed People!

In this clip, Elizabeth explains how Canada's national broadcaster, the CBC, had a role in the death of Canadians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hollywood is dead

In this teaser clip, she explains how film and television production in Hollywood is down 60% in recent years due to the woke garbage they have been producing.

The Stuff of Nightmares! MKUltra at Ravenscrag Castle in Montreal

Elizabeth Nickson explains how the Ravenscrag Castle in Mount Royal, Montreal was ground zero for the CIA's MKUltra's experiments under Dr. Ewen Cameron.

Signing Off

Special thanks to Elizabeth Nickson for this fascinating talk.

You can learn more about her fascinating work via the following resources:

Learn more about Dan Fournier's Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

1× 0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

See you next time.

