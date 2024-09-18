19. MKUltra Montreal & Mainstream Media Mauling, w/Elizabeth Nickson

Welcome to the nineteenth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.
Guest: Elizabeth Nickson
Who better to talk to about the mainstream media than a journalist who has worked in their ranks for decades?
Elizabeth Nickson is a very experienced journalist, author, novelist, and podcaster.
She was trained at the London Bureau of Time Magazine where she spent seven years, ending as European Bureau Chief of LIFE Magazine and has written for the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail, The National Post, Harper’s Magazine, the Sunday Times Magazine, British Vogue, the Independent, the Guardian, the Observer, and has moonlighted for the Daily Mail, among other journalistic endeavours.
In this podcast interview, she discusses the current state of the mainstream media and whether or not they can ever recover from their current downfall.
In addition, we dive deep into the Bloodline Families, their occult tendencies, and Elizabeth’s own experience growing up in the most affluent area in Montreal close to Ravenscrag Castle where the CIA’s MKUltra Program conducted heinous psychological and harrowing experiments on Canadians.
Show Time Stamps
[00:00 to 00:50] Podcast intro.
[00:51 to 02:55] Welcoming Elizabeth Nickson & her background bio.
[03:00 to 09:02] I start by asking Elizabeth what her most interesting or meaningful story she worked on as a journalist as well as her most challenging moment working in the field. As for the latter, she explained how she had become privy to secret letters written by Nelson Mandela to his wife Winnie while in prison, along with the challenges of trying to get those published.
[09:07 to 14:13] Here, I ask Elizabeth what the heck has happened to mainstream news outlets such as The Guardian who had once been objective in their reporting back in the days with reporters such as Glenn Greenwald and Ewen MacAskill who had covered the Edward Snowden story at the time.
[14:14 to 21:12] Also with regards to the corporate media, I asked Elizabeth to comment on her article Note to "Journalists": Stop Preening. It's Nauseating. Is there any chance at a recovery and a return to doing real journalism for them?
[21:13 to 28:33] Next, I mentioned that in the U.S., the CIA and Council on Foreign Relations have infiltrated the American news media with operatives in all major networks. Perhaps not all of them, but big names like CNN’s Dana Bash – whose ex-husband is a former chief of staff of the CIA, George Stephanopoulos from ABC News and Margaret Brennan at CBS just to name a few – are indeed tools used by the elites, very well paid for the most part. Accordingly, I asked Elizabeth: how do you think our major news institutions got taken over here? Is it by our own Liberal government, the likes of Big Pharma, or are there other larger forces at play?
[28:34 to 34:51] Here, I ask our seasoned journo whether or not there’s a possibility for the corporate media to return to doing real journalism and break away from corporate- and globalist-lead interests.
[34:52 to 42:34] From this segment we shift onto the fascinating topics of Project MKUltra & Bloodline families. I mentioned two outstanding articles from Elizabeth’s Substack (They Break Every Family, Every Country and Meet the Deep State's Luciferian Army). Then, I asked her about her time growing up in Westmount – an affluent municipality in Montreal – alongside rich elite families. Specifically, I inquired about the location’s connection to MKUltra experiments – particularly with regards to its links to the CIA/Allen Dulles/Dr. Ewen Cameron and even the Ravenscrag estate, as well as how her own family was exposed to it. (see the ‘MKUltra Experiments in Montreal’ section in the Show Notes below for additional information).
[42:35 to 48:56] In her Meet the Deep State's Luciferian Army article, she wrote about two bloodline family members – Sean Sedore and Nathan Reynolds who found a way out and exposed a lot based on their first-hand, harrowing, experiences. Therefore, I wanted her to expand on what she had discovered during her research as it pertains to the occultic and Luciferian practises of these families.
[48:57 to 55:47] In the summer of last year, I wrote a large piece titled ‘Millions of Children are abducted and trafficked each year, The Sound of Freedom movie exposes the epidemic’ in which I touched upon the sensitive subject of adrenochrome. I quoted a few passages from Elizabeth’s article that related to this substance, then inquired on whether these elite family members are into activities related to its production (which requires torturing and killing of innocent children to obtain their blood). Further, if these families are really into such heinous criminal occult practises, what can be done to stop them?
[55:48 to 1:00:20] Finally, I ask Elizabeth how she sees the battle of good over evil playing out in the years to come.
[1:00:21 to 1:02:03] What Elizabeth is working on these days.
[1:02:04 to 1:02:28] Where people can find her online and help support her work.
[1:02:32 to 1:05:10] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.
Show Notes
CBC Treason
Elizabeth explained how the CBC “literally killed people” with their coverage of the Covid-19 Pandemic. See the Rabbit Short video clip below for more on this.
During this segment, I mentioned a book I had read by Marc Edge called The Postmedia Effect: : How Vulture Capitalism is Wrecking Our News which details the Americanisation of the Canadian media giant Postmedia Network, publisher of the National Post and Financial Post.
I had also mentioned how another former seasoned Canadian journalist who had worked for various news outlets including CTV News, The Globe and Mail, and the CBC, namely Rodney Palmer, had provided expert testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) regarding their coverage during the pandemic.
Here are the two very revealing video presentations of Palmer’s testimony at the NCI last year which are well worth the watch:
Veteran Journalist Rodney Palmer Presents On News Gathering vs Propaganda | Day 1 Toronto | National Citizens Inquiry;
Rodney Palmer: Uncovering Bias - CBC Funding and News Manipulation | Ottawa Day Two | NCI
And here is a tweet from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. which alluded to the CBC and Palmer’s testimony for which he stated:
“Everyone needs to watch this devastating dissection by one of Canada’s leading journalists of how global media icons were transformed into slavish government propagandists during Covid crisis. This testimony should be mandatory in every journalism school.”
MKULtra Experiments in Montreal
Most people have heard of the CIA’s MKUltra Project which took place between 1953 and 1973 that involved a series of heinous psychological experiments and torture programs.
Though experiments were largely conducted in the United States, many were took place at a Canadian psychiatric hospital – the Allan Memorial Institute in Montreal (see Ravenscrag Castle subsection below) under the directorship of Dr. Ewen Cameron.
“MK Ultra Grrl” Ellen Atkin. Photo source (click for related post).
During our talk, Elizabeth explained that at first, such experiments were even conducted on elite family members – mostly wives of the likes of the Molsons, Birks, among others.
Much can be said and written about MKUltra, including their Canadian division. But, I will leave the following resources for those who wish to learn more:
video: CBC’s The Fifth Estate – The Sleep room: CIA-funded experiments on patients in Montreal hospital (1998)
video: The Allan Memorial Institute: (1953-1973) - CIA Project MKUltra - McGill Univ. - Montreal, Dec 8, 2021
video: CityNews – Family of brainwashing victim speaks out, Dec 14, 2017
article: The Guardian – The toxic legacy of Canada's CIA brainwashing experiments: 'They strip you of your soul', May 3, 2018
film: BBC Scotland – Godfather Of Modern Torture & His Experiments Funded By CIA | Witness | Eminent Monsters Documentary, Sept. 25, 2023
video: The Memory Thief: The Story of Dr. Ewen Cameron (2005)
documentary: Ewen Cameron, Memory Thief - Part 1, Jul 28, 2006
article: MK Ultra Grrl, November 27, 2015
article: Aangirfan Blogspot – EVIDENCE OF BRAINWASHING BY THE MILITARY; PROFESSOR ALEXANDER KENNEDY; DR EWEN CAMERON, November 16, 2009
article: Aangirfan Blogspot – CHILD ABUSE AND THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT, September 30, 2009
video: Secret cemetery behind The Allan Memorial psychiatric hospital? Video 1 of 2: Introduction, March 16, 2019
video: CIA Mind Control Techniques_ MK-ULTRA Program Brainwashing Experiments Documentary (1979), Feb. 18, 2011
Ravenscrag Castle (Mount Royal, Montreal)
Elizabeth talked about the Ravenscrag mansion atop of Mount Royal in Montreal which was built between 1860 and 1863 for Hugh Allan, a Scottish-Canadian shipping magnate.
Ravenscrag in 1901. Photo source: Wikipedia.
In the 1940s, the estate served a new purpose – that of a psychiatric hospital, the Allan Memorial Institute.
It was there where MKUltra experiments took place between 1957 and 1964 under the supervision of its founding Director, Donald Ewen Cameron.
Cover for The Gazette (Montreal) from June 12, 1961 showing Dr. D. Ewen Cameron.
Today, the building currently houses outpatient psychiatric services for Montreal General Hospital, part of the McGill University Health Centre.
Haunted Montreal has an excellent article on Ravenscrag which is well worth the read. There’s also a related podcast with Haunted Montreal’s Donovan King.
MKULtra Mind-Controlled Operatives
During this part of our discussion, I also mentioned an excellent book I had read many years ago called Secret Weapons: Two Sisters' Terrifying True Story of Sex, Spies and Sabotage (2001).
The book details the first-hand accounts of two young girls, Cheryl and Lynn Hersha, who had been trained to be spies under such kinds of mind-control experiments.
It’s an absolutely fascinating read and is highly referenced with countless notes by one of its authors, Ted Schwartz.
The book is now somewhat hard to find, but Amazon still has a copy.
It should also be noted that I had written about how another mind-control victim, Cathy O’Brien, had recalled her own sexual encounters with former Canadian Prime Ministers Brian Mulroney and Pierre Elliot Trudeau, father of our current PM.
Here are the key excerpts from O’Brien’s TRANCE Formation Of America book that certainly raise a lot of questions:
Rabbit Shorts
The CBC killed People!
In this clip, Elizabeth explains how Canada's national broadcaster, the CBC, had a role in the death of Canadians during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hollywood is dead
In this teaser clip, she explains how film and television production in Hollywood is down 60% in recent years due to the woke garbage they have been producing.
The Stuff of Nightmares! MKUltra at Ravenscrag Castle in Montreal
Elizabeth Nickson explains how the Ravenscrag Castle in Mount Royal, Montreal was ground zero for the CIA's MKUltra's experiments under Dr. Ewen Cameron.
Signing Off
Special thanks to Elizabeth Nickson for this fascinating talk.
You can learn more about her fascinating work via the following resources:
Her Substack Welcome to Absurdistan
Her books
Her X account
What are your thoughts on the fall of mainstream media or on MKUltra?
Learn more about Dan Fournier's Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:
What are your thoughts on anything discussed in this podcast?
See you next time.
19. MKUltra Montreal & Mainstream Media Mauling, w/Elizabeth Nickson