Hi all,

As I am on vacation this week, I wanted to at least leave you with a bit of material.

Last Thursday, March 21, I had the honour and privilege of exchanging with Dr. Robert Malone and Jason Lavigne on a variety of topics including Global Censorship, Canada’s recent Bill C-63, and 5th-Generation Warfare.

Jason and Dr. Malone actually had a prior session in which the topic of 5th-Generation Warfare was examined.

Our talk was quite interesting, technical at times, and a bunch to digest for the uninitiated. We are living in an era of sophisticated deception where we are all participants in the digital battlefield.

I will leave you with a few of my articles I referenced during our talk.

Here’s a teaser clip (the Art of War) from the interview (click to watch):

The War in Ukraine

I mentioned two articles:

The first is my most-viewed of all my Substack articles which I published on January 13, 2023 titled Ten Inconvenient Truths about Ukraine largely ignored by the MSM.

The second one also pertained to Ukraine (from February of 2023): Canada’s dangerous escalation in the Russia-Ukraine War is based on lies and deception.

What was specifically referenced to in this article was how NATO has been very active in the field of cyber operations.

The above article neatly tied into another article I authored called How NATO is committing Cyber Warfare against the global masses which was also republished in GlobalResearch.ca and Activist Post.

This is a highly-revealing article that shows the extent to which cyber warfare is indeed being employed against the masses, read us, and how we are easily steered and psychologically-manipulated to support Ukraine in the conflict, or other desired outcomes.

Moreover, in this article and during my talk on the Jason Lavigne Show, I showed how NATO Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were involved in these endeavours of mass deception – particularly with the 2021 ‘NATO Innovation Challenge’.

So, I’d strongly encourage the reader to have a look at this article.

Substack under Attack!

As Dr. Robert Malone appears to be under attack for speaking truths on his highly-successful Substack, I also weighed in on who might be behind this.

This is a very important topic of discussion since if they can manage to de-platform Dr. Malone from Substack, any other author can also become an easy target for removal.

Substack is one of the very few platforms where you can find uncensored truth.

And if we lose it, the globalists will be ever more successful in their attempts to suppress truth and kettle us into their Digital Gulags.

During our discussion I specifically referred to Mark Carney who currently sits on the Board of Directors of Stripe, the payment processing company who is putting pressure on Substack to get Dr. Malone to reveal his entire financial/banking history to be able to continue to publish on the platform. Though I have no proof, I suspect he could be a force behind this attempt to muzzle Dr. Malone.

I wrote about Mark Carney in a previous post of mine and would strongly encourage the reader to have a look at that section.

Upon my return in early April, I will be publishing PART 4 of my Special Investigation: Geoengineering & Weather Modification in Canada series.

So, stay tuned!

“Balk the enemy’s power; force him to reveal himself.” - Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Addendum (2024-04-07): Climate-Con & The Media-Censorship Complex – Part 1

I just came across this very thorough article about how a massive amount of news outlets and other entities are using the Climate-Con to censor the masses.

It is well worth the read and your time:

Here are but a few of the notable participants that are helping to carry out the Climate Con by means of censorship, shaming, and vilification:

Looking at this article, I also came across the following page from Telus International (note: Telus is a major cell phone/internet service provider in Canada):

Plea for your Support

Most articles and podcasts are free, but please support the work of this independent journalist by considering a paid subscription to his Substack (for only $5 a month, or $50 a year) and following his Twitter/X.

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.