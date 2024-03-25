REPLAY: PSYWAR & Global Censorship, with Dr. Robert Malone & Dan Fournier on the Jason Lavigne Show (aired March 21, 2024)
by Dan Fournier, published Monday, March 25, 08:44 EDT on fournier.substack.com
Hi all,
As I am on vacation this week, I wanted to at least leave you with a bit of material.
Last Thursday, March 21, I had the honour and privilege of exchanging with Dr. Robert Malone and Jason Lavigne on a variety of topics including Global Censorship, Canada’s recent Bill C-63, and 5th-Generation Warfare.
Jason and Dr. Malone actually had a prior session in which the topic of 5th-Generation Warfare was examined.
Our talk was quite interesting, technical at times, and a bunch to digest for the uninitiated. We are living in an era of sophisticated deception where we are all participants in the digital battlefield.
I will leave you with a few of my articles I referenced during our talk.
Here’s a teaser clip (the Art of War) from the interview (click to watch):
The War in Ukraine
I mentioned two articles:
The first is my most-viewed of all my Substack articles which I published on January 13, 2023 titled Ten Inconvenient Truths about Ukraine largely ignored by the MSM.
The second one also pertained to Ukraine (from February of 2023): Canada’s dangerous escalation in the Russia-Ukraine War is based on lies and deception.
What was specifically referenced to in this article was how NATO has been very active in the field of cyber operations.
The above article neatly tied into another article I authored called How NATO is committing Cyber Warfare against the global masses which was also republished in GlobalResearch.ca and Activist Post.
This is a highly-revealing article that shows the extent to which cyber warfare is indeed being employed against the masses, read us, and how we are easily steered and psychologically-manipulated to support Ukraine in the conflict, or other desired outcomes.
Moreover, in this article and during my talk on the Jason Lavigne Show, I showed how NATO Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were involved in these endeavours of mass deception – particularly with the 2021 ‘NATO Innovation Challenge’.
So, I’d strongly encourage the reader to have a look at this article.
Substack under Attack!
As Dr. Robert Malone appears to be under attack for speaking truths on his highly-successful Substack, I also weighed in on who might be behind this.
This is a very important topic of discussion since if they can manage to de-platform Dr. Malone from Substack, any other author can also become an easy target for removal.
Substack is one of the very few platforms where you can find uncensored truth.
And if we lose it, the globalists will be ever more successful in their attempts to suppress truth and kettle us into their Digital Gulags.
During our discussion I specifically referred to Mark Carney who currently sits on the Board of Directors of Stripe, the payment processing company who is putting pressure on Substack to get Dr. Malone to reveal his entire financial/banking history to be able to continue to publish on the platform. Though I have no proof, I suspect he could be a force behind this attempt to muzzle Dr. Malone.
I wrote about Mark Carney in a previous post of mine and would strongly encourage the reader to have a look at that section.
Upon my return in early April, I will be publishing PART 4 of my Special Investigation: Geoengineering & Weather Modification in Canada series.
So, stay tuned!
“Balk the enemy’s power; force him to reveal himself.” - Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Addendum (2024-04-07): Climate-Con & The Media-Censorship Complex – Part 1
I just came across this very thorough article about how a massive amount of news outlets and other entities are using the Climate-Con to censor the masses.
It is well worth the read and your time:
Climate-Con & The Media-Censorship Complex – Part 1 (via ZeroHedge)
Climate-Con & The Media-Censorship Complex – Part 1 (via Truth Unmuted, archived here)
Here are but a few of the notable participants that are helping to carry out the Climate Con by means of censorship, shaming, and vilification:
Covering Climate Now (multiple complicit “news” agencies, a.k.a. propaganda outlets)
For Canada (partial list of notable outlets): Maclean's, National Observer, The Toronto Star, Agence Science-Presse, L'actualité Magazine, The Narwhal.
Poynter Institute: International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)
see my work for exposing this outfit here
Poynter Institute: Politifact
see my work for exposing this outfit here
Poynter Institute: Media Wise
see my work for exposing this outfit here
Newsguard
see my work exposing this outfit here; Newsguard has ties to the U.S. DHS, Military and Intelligence agencies (CIA), as well as NATO’s Atlantic Council and the Council on Foreign Relations.
Each of these organizations are fueled and funded by many of the entities responsible for advancing the climate agenda, especially as it relates to the UN SDGs. This globalized amalgamation of media watchdogs, fact checkers, and disinformation regulators is powered by billion-dollar corporations, democratic and undemocratic governments, influential foundations, and powerful NGOs. The list includes The White House, U.S. State Department, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), The National Science Foundation, United Nations, Poynter Institute, National Endowment for Democracy, Open Society Foundations, Omidyar Network, Rockefeller Foundation, Rockefeller Family Fund, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and many more.
Looking at this article, I also came across the following page from Telus International (note: Telus is a major cell phone/internet service provider in Canada):
A look at content moderation regulations around the globe (Dec. 15, 2022)
Plea for your Support
Back in 2014 I wrote a piece entitled "Richard Sandor, CCX, and privatizing
the right to breathe" - all about the OBAMA "Carbon Initiative" and the ghouls who hoped to profit from privitization of every natural resource - including the very air we breathe!
It remained a mystery to me in the decade which followed, as to why the PHONY PHAROAH had backed off implementation of that criminal endeavor, which so much munknee and power was behind. Only now is the fog clearing, and the reasons for the 'delay' becoming apparent.
There was, you see, a need to "harmonize" all the competing elements of the cabal, who, like rats fighting over discarded pizza slices, now squabble over which of em gets to "own" you! Watching the way that the WOKESTER leftish coalition is falling apart with regards to Netanyahoo it is clear that the competing criminal cabals which publically 'manifest' as whatever "government" you are subject to are in the last stages of being 'integrated' for the final push.
Back in 2014 it was amazing to watch how the rubes in the west were being 'mushroom-farmed' and bedazzled by fairy tales 'eastern white knights' from Rus and China, riding to save their asses from 'bad guy' western governments. Endless propaganda of that sort would rule the waves of the so-called 'alt-media' for the whole decade which followed. Now that the Chasidic-Frankist turf wars have subsided, with the resulting agreement to 'share' the booty of a western world being chopped up as we speak, the various puppets they have placed in power are soon all to be 'best-before date.' Even Pootie - and the "god-emporer"[sic]of the phony 'right' - Trimpf!
For the record - " how we are easily steered and psychologically-manipulated to support Ukraine in the conflict, or other desired outcomes" needs be read with emphasis on the last three words - as ALL 'desired outcomes' are generated by the same source. Choose your team - it doesn't matter HOO ya cheer for, as long as you are cheering your own demise!
Your weather wars series is definitely the best ever dissection of the chemtrail deception - exceeding even Cliff Carnicom in it's ability to cut through to the core of the scam. These 'political' themes, not so much. NO ONE living in the benighted west is able to see through the smoke n mirrors at this point.