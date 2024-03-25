Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

Discussion about this post

the LastManStanding
Mar 26, 2024

Back in 2014 I wrote a piece entitled "Richard Sandor, CCX, and privatizing

the right to breathe" - all about the OBAMA "Carbon Initiative" and the ghouls who hoped to profit from privitization of every natural resource - including the very air we breathe!

It remained a mystery to me in the decade which followed, as to why the PHONY PHAROAH had backed off implementation of that criminal endeavor, which so much munknee and power was behind. Only now is the fog clearing, and the reasons for the 'delay' becoming apparent.

There was, you see, a need to "harmonize" all the competing elements of the cabal, who, like rats fighting over discarded pizza slices, now squabble over which of em gets to "own" you! Watching the way that the WOKESTER leftish coalition is falling apart with regards to Netanyahoo it is clear that the competing criminal cabals which publically 'manifest' as whatever "government" you are subject to are in the last stages of being 'integrated' for the final push.

Back in 2014 it was amazing to watch how the rubes in the west were being 'mushroom-farmed' and bedazzled by fairy tales 'eastern white knights' from Rus and China, riding to save their asses from 'bad guy' western governments. Endless propaganda of that sort would rule the waves of the so-called 'alt-media' for the whole decade which followed. Now that the Chasidic-Frankist turf wars have subsided, with the resulting agreement to 'share' the booty of a western world being chopped up as we speak, the various puppets they have placed in power are soon all to be 'best-before date.' Even Pootie - and the "god-emporer"[sic]of the phony 'right' - Trimpf!

For the record - " how we are easily steered and psychologically-manipulated to support Ukraine in the conflict, or other desired outcomes" needs be read with emphasis on the last three words - as ALL 'desired outcomes' are generated by the same source. Choose your team - it doesn't matter HOO ya cheer for, as long as you are cheering your own demise!

Your weather wars series is definitely the best ever dissection of the chemtrail deception - exceeding even Cliff Carnicom in it's ability to cut through to the core of the scam. These 'political' themes, not so much. NO ONE living in the benighted west is able to see through the smoke n mirrors at this point.

