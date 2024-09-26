The United Nations just concluded its Summit of the Future which was held from September 22-23, 2024.

There’s a heck of a lot to unpack from it, but I will try to keep it simple by providing my six key takeaways from the event to help you [try to] digest it.

The Key Takeaways are as follows and will each be described further below in this post:

Takeaway #1: No nation has formally signed up to this “agreement”

Takeaway #2: The UN plans to siphon US$100 billion PER YEAR from Western nations

Takeaway #3: The Climate Scam is the glue they are using to hold their Globalist Agenda together

Takeaway #4: The “Climate Finance” looting architecture is already taking shape

Takeaway #5: Ultimately, Agenda 2030, its SDGs and the Global Digital Compact will FAIL!

Takeaway #6: It is high time nations cut ties with the United Nations

Before covering these, we must first address the elephant in the room. So let us begin with some brief background information about this monumental endeavour.

What is the UN Global Compact?

Before answering that question, it should first be noted that most people have heard of the UN Agenda 2030 which largely undermines democracy and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which represent an ultra ambitious attempt at controlling every single aspect of individuals’ lives.

Despite this, most countries like Canada appear to be on board with such an undemocratic takeover.

Setting speculation aside, here is what the UN Global Compact is about in their own words:

What is noteworthy in the description from above is the mention of “20,000 companies” and “60 Global Compact Country Networks,” we can easily see that this endeavour is meant as profit-driven fascistic one that is meant to enrich multinational corporations.

These are the same corporations that another supranational organisation (with unelected participants) integrates into public-private partnerships, namely the World Economic Forum, or WEF.

It should be noted that in 2019 the UN and WEF signed a Strategic Partnership Framework (Agreement) whose stated purpose is to “accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Secretary-General António Guterres (right) meets with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. Photo credit and copyright: United Nations Photo/Manuel Elías.

Moreover, Harris Gleckman, a senior fellow at the University of Massachusetts describes as a move to turn the UN into a public-private partnership, creating a special place for corporations inside the UN.

Fascism anyone?

Given the events surrounding the Covid-19 scamdemic, the globalists at the UN, WEF, and other unelected supranational organisations know that their broader Agenda 2030 target is becoming less likely to materialise since the masses are increasingly awakened to their schemes.

Accordingly, they are now wishing to implement as much as they can by 2025.

More to the point, as per their own words only 17% of the SDG targets are on track:

That is why they have decided to accelerate the key components of their plan by 2025.

As a reminder, here are the five main areas of action they wish to push forward with their Agenda 2030 and its SDGs:

More on two of these areas – Climate Action and Finance & Investment – will be covered later in this post.

To sum up, the UN Global Compact is nothing more than an ambitious attempt at a Global Takeover with the intent of forming a supranational One World Government.

Key Takeaways

Takeaway #1 – No nation has formally signed up to this “agreement”

The globalist technocratic elites that control the United Nations know that they cannot implement their plans using a fair and democratic process.

So, they are left to rely on deceptive stratagems to bring about their plans which, at their very core, seek to depopulate the masses which they refer to as “useless eaters.”

Depopulation is accomplished by various means which all relate to Agenda 2030 SDGs,

The UN has already “adopted” the A Pact for the Future without any votes cast by member states whatsoever

It’s incredible how the United Nations thinks it can dictate to its 193 member states pretty much anything it wishes to impose on them.

This is no different with their A Pact for the Future; for, through UN Resolution A/RES/76/307 they have already “decided” and “adopted” it so. Here is the relevant excerpt from this 8 September 2022 resolution:

Do any of you remember voting for any of this?

Has your country even voted for this resolution?

Takeaway #2 – The UN plans to siphon US$100 billion PER YEAR from Western nations

Don’t take my word for it, folks. Read it for yourselves in their own official document titled SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE OUTCOME DOCUMENTS, September 2024 Pact for the Future, Global Digital Compact, and Declaration on Future Generations (archived here).

Specifically, you can turn to document section Action 9. We will strengthen our actions to address climate change under subsection (28)(f) which reads as follows:

Notice two things: firstly, it is under the pretext of “climate change” that they will siphon these funds; and secondly, that the US$100 billion PER YEAR mark is only a “floor” which means that amount is a minimum which can increase over time.

This is further expressed in section Action 51. under subsection 79:

We are not talking chicken feed here folks.

We are talking about a WEALTH TRANSFER in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually for the foreseeable future which can easily balloon into the trillions unless our sellout politicians wake the hell up and stop selling us out and our hard-earned money to these globalist scum parasites.

Such looting is nothing new, for same globalists have extracted billions from governments through The Global Fund, lest they be shamed for not doing so. Here is what some countries have already forked over to this criminal cartel to date:

Did you know about this particular looting scheme?

Takeaway #3 – The Climate Scam is the glue they are using to hold their Globalist Agenda together

The funnelling of billions of dollars from countries to the globalists has been occurring for decades now which actually figure in total in the trillions worth.

Nearly two years ago, I reported on how Canada is doing so through egregious carbon taxes through shady machinations.

And sadly, this is merely the beginning; for, they have many more looting mechanisms coming down the pike and some that are already launched.

In alignment with their depopulation through impoverishment theme, they are essentially planning to remove home affordability which fits with their broader objective of removing private property ownership rights.

More on this in the following section below.

Not only will the Climate Scam serve as a means to siphon billions from individuals around the globe, but it will also act as the glue to bring about Digital IDs and Digital Money (CBDCs) which figure among among the UN’s SDG goals #1 and #10:

Perhaps a better word than “glue” which I used in the previous paragraph would be that of interoperability.

To better understand what is meant by interoperability, simply have a read at Kit Knightly’s January 1, 2024 article 2024: The Year Global Government Takes Shape, for it is rather eloquently expressed therein.

Takeaway #4 – The “Climate Finance” looting architecture is already taking shape

The previous takeaway ties into this one because in order to siphon billions of dollars from taxpayers and government coffers worldwide, you need a stealthy means to do so.

I have been documenting this ad nauseam for the past two years.

While I have mainly focused on Canada for these, pretty much the same kind of machinations are taking root in other countries.

Here are some of my earliest articles written which showcase such kinds of mechanisms and they always have a climate scam component to them.

My 44-page article EXPOSÉ: Canadian Residents & Businesses are about to be Carbon-Taxed into Oblivion exposes the kinds of financial mechanisms and skullduggery which are deployed to lay the foundation of imposing egregious and totally unjustified and baseless carbon taxes on businesses and individuals.

Going into the specifics of this article is beyond the scope of this post, but I nevertheless invite the reader to have a look at it. If one chooses to do so, one will find that there is a key figure that is helping to bring about this extortion scam, namely none other than Mark Carney, the previous Governor for the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England and the current United Nations’ special envoy on climate action and climate finance.

And in a more recent article from this past June titled Canada’s Carbon Colony: You will Not own a Home, nor be Happy, I also further exposed mechanisms through which the financial architecture is taking shape for the UN’s looting scheme.

Moreover, as you can see from the cover image above, Mark Carney is playing a central role. And that is why he figures as the only name of a person in my Climate Change Cartel mind map of the same article (shown hereunder).

As can be observed in the map above, various UN agencies such as the IPCC, and the ICAO Colloquium on Aviation and Climate Change, along with banking agencies such as the Bank for International Settlements are participants of this looting cartel.

Now, how does this all relate to the UN’s Global Digital Compact?

Well, once again in their own document they tell you what they intend to do:

I will repeat the previous excerpt from the document, namely Action 51 but with some different highlighting to show the [false] pretext under which they seek to loot funds:

So, we can see here that they wish to reform the “international financial architecture” and the pretext given for this is to purportedly strengthen developing countries during “systemic shocks” whatever the hell that means. You can tell that this is just UN Globalese, as James Corbett likes to put it. It has no meaning. It is completely hollow in its supposed assertion. Moreover, they give zero indication that the funds would actually be distributed to these “developing countries.”

Slightly further along the UN’s document, we find Action 52 which expands on the extortion scheme:

From the excerpt shown above, we can clearly see their intent to reform or re-purpose the financial architecture so that it is tied at the hip with climate change. As per the highlighted section (c) above, they are calling on financial institutions to include provisions for the assessment, management of “climate-related” financial risks.

That is exactly what I dissect and scrutinise in my article.

But, how in the world do they get governments to play along and implement such mechanisms?

Simple, they draft legislation that precisely match them and get politicians to introduce it – as I have showcased and exposed in the addendum 7.2 Bill S-243 - A Senate bill introduced to align all of Canada’s major financial institutions with the Climate Looting Scam of my article.

For sake of brevity (and sanity), I will spare the reader with the ugly details, but it’s pretty much all outlined there if you have the stomach for it.

Takeaway #5 – Ultimately, Agenda 2030, its SDGs and the Global Digital Compact will FAIL!

Despite relentless efforts by the globalists to bring about their desired New World Order or One World Government through the auspices of making our world a more equitable and sustainable utopia, we can easily see that the masses increasingly distrust their principle puppet institution, the United Nations.

The same can be said about the narcissistic psychopaths and sycophants who attend Davos and worship at the altar of the World Economic Forum.

These supranational entities that have promoted public-private (that means governmental-corporate, or fascistic) partnerships are significantly being drained of trust.

The Covid-19 Scamdemic has exposed their true nature and the masses are starting to realise that they do not have our best interest at heart; rather, they are intent on subjugating our rights, our private property, our honour, and our livelihoods.

People know about them and they are being exposed by what amounts to a liberty- and freedom-oriented peoples who have had enough and are willing to confront them at every turn.

They may be successful in getting their useful idiots to implement some of their plans.

But in the long run, they are doomed to fail.

Truth and conviction are much stronger than intimidation and bullying.

Plus, we have the numbers. They don’t.

Takeaway #6 – It is high time nations cut ties with the United Nations

From its inception since the end of World War II, the United Nations has proven itself to be a failed institution.

One of its primary raison d'être was to prevent the ugliness of war. In that purpose they have utterly and miserably failed.

This comes as no surprise since the United Nations Security Council has, from the start, been focused on war and depopulation as a means to help bring about their New World Order.

Just look at the huge mural that is on display at the Security Council’s headquarters.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

Read my analysis of this mural along with other symbolism of the UN and you will see what is meant by this expression.

Apart from war and depopulation, the UN sadly literally run by pedophiles (according to a former high-level insider) who wish to abuse and sexually exploit our innocent children and even normalise and legalise pedophilia.

I have written and talked about these atrocities before.

Enough is enough!

So, isn’t about high time we cut the cord with this parasites?

Let’s continue to expose their evil ways and remind our representatives and elected officials that we, as humans, will no longer tolerate their existence and their evil destructive scams.

Resources: Learn more about the UN Global Compact

If you aren’t already disgusted by this UN Global Compact and have the stomach to learn more about it, here are some excellent sources on it. The last one is an excellent video interview with author and investigative journalist Alex Newman.

