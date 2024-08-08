17. Unmasking Lies, Conspiracies & Cover-Ups w/Donald Jeffries

Welcome to the seventeenth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Donald Jeffries

It’s a real treat and privilege to welcome renowned author Donald Jeffries to the podcast. His numerous works have help to separate fact from fiction regarding some of the most important events in American (and world) history such the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the creation of the Federal Reserve, but to name a few.

Much of American history has been glossed over and even “memory-holed” (to borrow the term from George Orwell’s 1984) by academics and court historians. Much of this has been purposely done to keep the public from knowing the truth in order for the “elite” to maintain control over narratives as well as their power.

Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

Note: there were some technical difficulties during the podcast due to occasional lost connectivity. Most of these have been edited out, but some have been left in in order to preserve context while Donald Jeffries was providing his answers.

Show Notes

Great Quotes from Donald’s book ‘Crimes & Cover-Ups in American Politics 1776-1963’

Donald’s book ‘Crimes & Cover-Ups in American Politics 1776-1963’ is an amazing work.

Its Foreword was written by former U.S. Representative Ron Paul.

Overall, it’s a wonderful read which I highly recommend, as it covers a wide range of historical truths that are seldom covered by academics and “court historians.”

Amidst its rich content we can find some enlightening quotes – a sampling of which I am including hereunder.

- On the topic of hate speech:

“Hate speech epitomizes identify politics, which relies on emotion, not reason.” (Preface, p. XVI)

- On history:

“Only by learning the truth about history can we understand the present and assure a better future.” (Preface, p. XVIII)

- On ignorance:

“Nothing illustrates how uninformed most Americans are more clearly than the public’s blissful ignorance of our banking system.”



“The public is ignorant of the most basic fact about the Federal Reserve – that it is not “federal” or a government agency at all, but a private corporation.” (pp. 176 & 180)

- On Israel:

“With the birth of Israel, American foreign policy, already corrupted beyond any constitutional recognition, would become inexorably wedded to the “Middle East’s only democracy.”” (p. 297)

- On education:

“The way history is presented to Americans, from the youngest school children to doctorate-level Ivy Leaguers, mirrors the way the news is presented to the public.” (p. 352)

The Assassination of John F. Kennedy

This topic alone has consumed over five decades of Donald’s life and career as a writer and historian.

As a teen, he was a volunteer contributor on the Citizens Committee of Inquiry that was spearheaded by Mark Lane who was a leading researcher into the JFK assassination.

While I could have asked Donald many questions about this pivotal event in American history, I chose to focus on two of its seldom touched upon aspects; these included how Freemasonry played a role, along with the ritualistic aspect of the assassination.

Having done some of my own research and written about how these two aspects played a role in the event, I asked Donald to weigh in on the matter (see around the 13:07 mark).

I mentioned The Killing of the King ritual – which Donald was familiar with. Here is an excellent video explaining the ritual:

I also brought up the fact that only one member of the Warren Commission (which was tasked in investigating the incident) was not a Freemason – namely Hale Boggs, a practising Roman Catholic.

Hale Boggs & Foul Play on the part of the FBI

I also stated how Congressman Hale Boggs son had alleged foul play on the part of the FBI (who were known to provide information to the Warren Commission).

A declassified document titled FBI ON WARREN COMMISSION (from ‘Miscellaneous Records of The Church Committee’) attests to the claim, stating that in 1970 Hale Boggs gave his son FBI-fabricated “dossiers” which showed critical members in sexually perverse and compromising positions, seemingly to use as leverage to get them to not be critical of the prescribed findings of the commission.

Here is an excerpt from the document [with emphasis & underlining added in red]:

Countless more unresolved matters and mysteries surround the assassination of JFK, along with files that have yet to be declassified.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)

In his Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics 1776-1963 book, Donald Jeffries cited a 1958 article of Harpers that was critical of the CFR which stated:

“The most powerful clique in these CFR groups have one objective in common: they want to bring about the surrender of the sovereignty and the national independence of the U.S... What they strive for would inevitably lead to dictatorship and loss of freedoms by the people.”

“The Council on Foreign Relations is kind of like a who’s who of the establishment,” Donald mentioned during our talk.

I had also mentioned the fact that I had published a huge infographic about the members of the CFR in my second ever post on Substack. Here is that infographic (click to access the much larger version) notably showing the extent of membership of the mainstream media as well as tech giant Google:

In that post, I had also provided a similar infographic for the German version (click for larger version):

In addition, I referenced a journalist turned whistleblower, Udo Ulfkotte, who had spilled the beans on CIA infiltration in the media.

Revisiting my earlier post, Ulfkotte explained how the CIA and other US agencies bought journalists across all major German newspapers.

He starts the interview with the following revelation [emphasis added]:

“I’ve been a journalist for about 25 years. And I was educated to lie, to betray, and not to tell the truth to the public. But, seeing right now within the last months how the German and American media tries to bring war to the people in Europe, to bring war to Russia. This is a point of no return and I’m going to stand up and say it is not right what I have done in the past, to manipulate people, to make propaganda against Russia, and it is not right what my colleagues do and have done in the past because they are bribed to betray the people, not only in Germany, all over Europe.”

And this was back in 2014.

Ulfkotte continued:

“I was supported by the Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA. Why? Because I should be pro- American. I’m fed up with it. I don’t want to do it anymore.”

The whistleblower then explained how the CIA managed to co-opt media organisations and their prevailing narratives [emphasis added]:

“We are still kind of a colony of the Americans. And being a colony, it is very easy to approach young journalists through, what is very important here is, transatlantic organizations. All journalists from really respected and recommended big German newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV stations, they are all members or guests of those big transatlantic organizations. And in these transatlantic organizations, you are approached to be pro-American.”

Germany, a colony (vassal) of the United States? What a shocker!

By “transatlantic organizations,” Ulfkotte was likely including the Atlantic Council, the mouthpiece for NATO.

The News Media: Then & Now

Then

At this point, there’s little doubt about the extent to which the CIA and CFR have infiltrated the media since at least the 1950s with Project Mockingbird.

But it is still happening now?

Of course!

It’s actually much much worse now because it has metastasised to include social media (Facebook, X, etc.) as well.

Now

During our talk, I talked about what essentially amounts to the new and improved iteration of this same scheme, what I coin as “Project Mockingbird 2.0” which is, this time, spearheaded by the U.S. (and Canadian) militaries.

Specifically, I mentioned Interactive Internet Activities (IIAs) that are essentially psychological operations conducted to influence mass media as well as social media influencers and users.

IIAs date back to at least 2007, as can be confirmed by a three-page June 8, 2007 Memorandum by the U.S. Secretary of Defense Gordon England outlining the operation on the matter. Here are those three pages of the memorandum [with emphasis added in red]:

In addition, the U.S. Army had published a September 2, 2009 article (An Ever-Expanding War: Legal Aspects of Online Strategic Communication outlines) outlining the legal vulnerabilities and other limitations of IIAs.

You can learn more about these psychological operations and cyber warfare tactics via my previous writings and interviews on the matter:

Rabbit Shorts

They lie about EVERYTHING!

In this clip, Donald tells it like it is.

Signing Off

Special thanks to Donald Jeffries for this fascinating talk.

You can learn more about Donald’s incredible body of work via the following resources:

What are your favourite conspiracies, and historical cover-up? Leave your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

1× 0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Most articles and podcasts are free, but please support the work of this independent journalist by considering a paid subscription to his Substack (for only $5 a month, or $50 a year) and following his Twitter/X account.

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.