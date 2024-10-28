Displaced Palestinians flee after an evacuation order by the Israeli military in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on October 23, 2024. Photo credit: Rami Zohud/Middle East Images.

As was recently reported on by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, an official secret memorandum authored by Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence is recommending the forcible and permanent transfer of the Gaza Strip’s 2.2 million Palestinian residents to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Palestinians would be sent to a refugee camp in Egyptian territory and there are indications of Israel-Egypt negotiations on the subject as well as consultations with the U.S., Chossudovsky further remarks about the memorandum.

The 10-page leaked document’s authenticity was confirmed by the Ministry of Intelligence.

The document features the logo of the Ministry of Intelligence headed by Minister Gila Gamliel of Likud, same the political party which is currently headed by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Massive population migration from combat zones is a natural and necessary result.” Minister of Intelligence, Gila Gamliel, October 3, 2023. Photo source and credit: Haim Goldberg / Flash 90.

+972 Magazine, an Israeli news and opinion online magazine, has produced an unofficial English translation of the original document dated 13 October, 2024.

Highlights of document (Google translated) reveal recommendations for:

the forced transfer of the population of the Gaza Strip to Sinai permanently, and calls for the international community to be harnessed for the move;



that the security system carry out a full transfer of all residents of the Gaza Strip to North Sinai, as the preferred option among the three alternatives it offers regarding the future of the Palestinians in the Strip at the end of the war;



that Israel act "to evacuate the Gazan population to Sinai" during the war: to establish tent cities and new cities in northern Sinai, which will accommodate the deported population, and then "to create a sterile zone of several kilometers inside Egypt and not allow the population to return to activity or residence near the Israeli border.";



countries in the world, and primarily the USA, be harnessed to implement the move.

Map showing the Sinai Peninsula’s proximity to the Gaza Strip. Image source: Britannica.

The Gaza Strip which is part of Palestine is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, the war-stricken region has suffered significant damage to its territory with an estimated 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million population having been already displaced, most of them multiple times, according to estimates by the United Nations.

Reports abound regarding war crimes, including attacks on civilians, committed by both Palestinian armed groups and Israeli authorities amidst scarce condemnation by Western nations and their leaders.

While three different options are presented in the document, the third (“Option C”) is the one that the ministry says would yield the most “positive, long-term strategic outcomes for Israel,” and is an “executable option.”

But at the same time, it would require “determination from the political echelon in the face of international pressure,” and would require “harnessing the support of the United States and additional pro-Israeli countries,” the document adds.

By far, the United States has been Israel’s strongest supporter since the Middle Eastern nation was established in 1948.

972’s Local Conversation notes that existence of the document does not necessarily indicate that its recommendations are being considered by the [Israeli] security system. And that despite its name, the Ministry of Intelligence is not responsible for any intelligence body, but independently prepares studies and policy papers, which are distributed for perusal by the government and security bodies but are not binding on them.

Hence it remains unclear whether or not Israel will follow through with the recommended mass-exodus plan put forth by the Ministry of Intelligence.

What are your thoughts regarding this leaked Document by the Ministry of Intelligence? Would Israel actually adopt and implement its recommendations? Would the United States and other countries support the endeavour? Leave them in the Comments section below.

