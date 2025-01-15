27. Predicting Carney Carnage for Canada, w/Jason Lavigne

Welcome to the twenty-seventh episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.
Note that this podcast came about following the encouragement of today’s guest.
1-year Anniversary Special Guest: Jason Lavigne
Jason Lavigne wears multiple hats:
author
independent journalist
paralegal
podcaster
candidate for the next federal election
software & tech guy
husband & father
homesteader & homeschooler
In our talk, we discuss the current state of law and lawfare in Canada which includes many famous cases, federal politics with the “semi-resignation” of Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney as his possible replacement, and more.
Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:
Spreaker (download the .mp3 for later listening)
Show Time Stamps
[00:00 to 00:50] Podcast intro.
[00:50 to 04:13] Welcoming my guest Jason Lavigne with a short bio.
[04:14 to 08:24] To begin, I ask Jason about why he and his wife decided to homestead and homeschool along with advantages and challenges of doing so.
[08:25 to 17:07] Here, we discuss Jason’s book Bearing Witness: The Ethical, Legal, and Practical Guide to Recording and Sharing History. I had three questions pertaining to Navigating Social Media and Online Platforms (see p. 129 of his book), namely tips to consider before posting online, preserving data online and burden of proof (legal concept).
[17:08 to 21:31] As Jason has covered a lot of famous court cases in Canada on his The Jason Lavigne Show, I ask him about those such as the Coutts4 (see also here and here) and the Pat King trial (see also here), with particular emphasis on whether or not they can be seen as “political” trials to warn others to behave.
[21:32 to 32:02] The discussion on high-profile legal cases continues with a focus on the Detective Helen Grus case. More specifically, I Jason what he things will come of the case and what recourse Helen Grus could have against the Ottawa Police Department for their blatant abuses during the trial.
[32:06 to 37:36] On the related topic of lawfare, I first refer back to my discussion with Dr., Daniel Nagase on the topic. I first mentioned how Dr. Nagase had raised some interesting advantages when opting to defend oneself in court (rather than hiring an expensive lawyer) and also how to using higher level legislation (such as the Canadian Human Rights Act) when doing so for better chance of success. I thus ask Jason for additional tips on this.
[37:40 to 48:34] In this segment we discuss Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney, and the next federal election in Canada. (Also see the related Rabbit Short video clip on Mark Carney in the section below).
[48:40 to 1:02:38] Here, I ask Jason to elaborate on his latest move to become a candidate for the Peoples Party of Canada (PPC). He talks about the current PPC leader Maxime Bernier (whom I interviewed before on my podcast), the election process, as well as what issues he would bring up in the House of Commons should he be elected as a Member of Parliament (MP). I added that on a personal wish, if Jason were to be elected he should also bring up the issue of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) as well as Geoengineering and the Great Climate Scam.
[1:02:39 to 1:10:38] Here, our conversation shifts to Jason’s own The Lavigne Show (see videos here). I mention that one of my favourite guests on his show was Theo Fleury. Then, Jason talks about his favourites. I also added that I had enjoyed being on his show alongside Dr. Robert Malone to talk about 5th Generation Warfare. Jason also reveals that his guest count has recently reached the 600 mark!
[1:10:46 to 1:12:34] Since it was Jason who encouraged me to start my own Down the Rabbit Hole podcast, I asked him which episode or guest he enjoyed watching. My Maxime Bernier and Donald Best podcasts figured among some of his favourites.
[1:12:42 to 1:13:42] For the last question, I ask Jason what he likes to do when he gets free time for himself.
[1:13:45 to 1:15:09] Jason explains where people can follow him online, find out more about his PPC candidacy, and how you can support him. (Check out the last section of this post for the full contact and his PPC cadidacy information)
[1:15:10 to 1:17:47] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.
Show Notes
The Lavigne Show
During the podcast I asked Jason to tell us what were some of his favourite guests on his podcast, The Lavigne Show.
Before he reveals them, I had to mention my own personal favourite for his show in Theo Fleury for which I had also made a related Substack post since it touched me profoundly.
As for Jason’s favourites, he began by stating that doing so was like choosing a favourite child; but, as for those mentioned, they included:
Maxime Bernier, leader of the PPC (also see my own podcast with Maxime)
Dan Hartman (father of Sean who was killed by the Pfizer C19 shot)
Pastor Artur Pawlowski
Robert Kraychik, former journalist for Rebel News, Breitbart, and The Daily Wire
Thus, I’d encourage you to check out some of these individuals and related interviews via the links above.
Jason’s Candidacy for the next Canadian Federal Election
I asked Jason to talk about his candidacy for the next federal election as a new member of the Peoples Party of Canada PPC (for Parkland, Alberta) whose current leader is Maxime Bernier, a former guest on my podcast.
Jason also mentioned another website for his political campaign, namely
Should Jason be elected, he says that as a Member of Parliament (MP), he will bring up important issues in the House of Commons, including harms caused by the Covid-19 experimental injection. I also implored him to bring up crucial topics such as the BIS’ stranglehold on Canada as well as geoengineering.
Rabbit Shorts
Tips before posting on X and other online platforms
We are all sometimes way too quick in posting or re-posting things online without necessarily checking its source, credibility, and the like. Therefore, we are bound to make some blunders in this digital battlefield.
In this clip, Jason shares some valuable tips people should follow before posting or re-posting things online.
Screw the Election, they're just gonna install Mark Carney as Prime Minister
In this second clip, Jason makes the bold prediction that Mark Carney will not only be selected as the new leader of the Liberal Party, but also be installed in as Prime Minister without a federal election, conceivably under an emergency provision.
Jason also cautioned that if ever we hear Carney talk about Universal Basic Income (UBI) that this would entail a red-flag for bad things to come. And just a few weeks ago, Carney implied such a kind of social safety net for this “transition economy.” You can watch the full podcast in which Carney spoke on this here.
Signing Off
Special thanks to my guest Jason Lavigne for this special 1-year anniversary episode.
You can find his work via the following outlets:
His PPC Profile Page
and his political campaign page at https://parkland.vote/
His book Bearing Witness: The Ethical, Legal, and Practical Guide to Recording and Sharing History
To help support Jason and his family you can become a supporter of The Lavigne Show Community.
What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? Will the Liberal Government just install Carney as both Party Leader and PM? If so, how dangerous would he be for Canada? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.
Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:
I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:
Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:
See you next time.
Plea for your Support
Most articles and podcasts are free, but please support the work of this independent journalist by considering a paid subscription to his Substack (for only $5 a month, or $50 a year), buying me a coffee, and/or following his Twitter.
Disclaimer:
See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.
Share this post