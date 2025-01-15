27. Predicting Carney Carnage for Canada, w/Jason Lavigne

Welcome to the twenty-seventh episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Note that this podcast came about following the encouragement of today’s guest.

1-year Anniversary Special Guest: Jason Lavigne

Jason Lavigne wears multiple hats:

author

independent journalist

paralegal

podcaster

candidate for the next federal election

software & tech guy

husband & father

homesteader & homeschooler

In our talk, we discuss the current state of law and lawfare in Canada which includes many famous cases, federal politics with the “semi-resignation” of Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney as his possible replacement, and more.

Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

The Lavigne Show

During the podcast I asked Jason to tell us what were some of his favourite guests on his podcast, The Lavigne Show.

Before he reveals them, I had to mention my own personal favourite for his show in Theo Fleury for which I had also made a related Substack post since it touched me profoundly.

As for Jason’s favourites, he began by stating that doing so was like choosing a favourite child; but, as for those mentioned, they included:

Thus, I’d encourage you to check out some of these individuals and related interviews via the links above.

Jason’s Candidacy for the next Canadian Federal Election

I asked Jason to talk about his candidacy for the next federal election as a new member of the Peoples Party of Canada PPC (for Parkland, Alberta) whose current leader is Maxime Bernier, a former guest on my podcast.

Jason also mentioned another website for his political campaign, namely

https://parkland.vote/.

Should Jason be elected, he says that as a Member of Parliament (MP), he will bring up important issues in the House of Commons, including harms caused by the Covid-19 experimental injection. I also implored him to bring up crucial topics such as the BIS’ stranglehold on Canada as well as geoengineering.

Rabbit Shorts

Tips before posting on X and other online platforms

We are all sometimes way too quick in posting or re-posting things online without necessarily checking its source, credibility, and the like. Therefore, we are bound to make some blunders in this digital battlefield.

In this clip, Jason shares some valuable tips people should follow before posting or re-posting things online.

Screw the Election, they're just gonna install Mark Carney as Prime Minister

In this second clip, Jason makes the bold prediction that Mark Carney will not only be selected as the new leader of the Liberal Party, but also be installed in as Prime Minister without a federal election, conceivably under an emergency provision.

Jason also cautioned that if ever we hear Carney talk about Universal Basic Income (UBI) that this would entail a red-flag for bad things to come. And just a few weeks ago, Carney implied such a kind of social safety net for this “transition economy.” You can watch the full podcast in which Carney spoke on this here.

Signing Off

Special thanks to my guest Jason Lavigne for this special 1-year anniversary episode.

You can find his work via the following outlets:

To help support Jason and his family you can become a supporter of The Lavigne Show Community.

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? Will the Liberal Government just install Carney as both Party Leader and PM? If so, how dangerous would he be for Canada? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

1× 0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

Follow me on X and NOSTR.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Most articles and podcasts are free, but please support the work of this independent journalist by considering a paid subscription to his Substack (for only $5 a month, or $50 a year), buying me a coffee, and/or following his Twitter.

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.