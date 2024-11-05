24. Speaking for the Fallen, w/Dr. William Makis

Welcome to the twenty-fourth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Special Guest: Dr. William Makis, M.D.

Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician who has been publicly vocal against the experimental mRNA shots during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

His medical credentials are quite impressive and include the following:

Dr. Makis is a Radiologist, Oncologist, Cancer Specialist & Researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed medical papers published in international medical journals.

He obtained an Immunology degree at University of Toronto and graduated from McGill University School of Medicine in 2005, with specialty training in Nuclear Medicine Radiology and Oncology.

With over 24 years of medical experience, Dr. Makis has internationally renowned expertise in cutting edge cancer treatments for end stage cancer patients, having diagnosed over 20,000 cancer patients in his career.

He is the most followed Oncologist in the world with 25 million monthly readers.

Dr. Makis has been thoroughly documenting thousands of Covid-19-related deaths and injuries on his Substack – COVID INTEL and X Account for historical posterity.

He is currently Canada’s most followed doctor on Social media with nearly 300k followers on X – even having surpassed Alberta’s Premier, Danielle Smith on that platform.

Alongside greats such as Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. James Thorpe and others, Dr. Makis is Chief of Oncology for the The Wellness Company Canada team of physicians.

He has appeared on numerous broadcasts and podcasts, such as the Jason Lavigne Show in Canada, The Highwire with Del Bigtree in the US as well as on SGT Report.

In our talk, we discuss the remarkable journey that Dr. Makis has been on for the past few years.

Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

[ 00:00 to 00:49] Podcast intro.

[ 00:50 to 03:32] Welcoming Dr. William Makis with an overview of his credentials.

[ 03:33 to 05:47] I begin by asking Dr. Makis how he had fallen in the crosshairs with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) even before becoming outspoken during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

[ 05:48 to 10:39] Here, I ask Dr. Makis what his explanation or theory is as to why, for the most part, medical doctors across Canada are still not standing together against the Covid-19 madness – even amidst over a hundred of their peers – Canadian doctors dying suddenly from the experimental jabs .

[ 10:40 to 17:06] Dr. Makis has been documenting on his Substack and X account cases of sudden deaths for all groups of people – ranging from infants to seniors, athletes to pilots, and also internationally, that appear attributable to the Covid-19 shots. He has already reported roughly 6000 to 7000 such cases (with another 5000 sitting on his desk that has yet to be reported on). I thus asked him why he had decided to do this and which particular case out of all of them really struck his heart/gut . Almost none of these cases are currently being investigated, Dr. Makis further observes in his response.

[ 17:42 to 24:27] On a previous podcast with Jason Lavigne, Dr. Makis had noted that there are about 100,000 physicians in Canada each regulated by their respective provincial board associations – generally called Colleges of Physicians & Surgeons – and that each of those boards are headed by merely a few individuals – some of whom aren’t even doctors, but tend to be lawyers . Across Canada during Covid-19 Pandemic, we’ve seen that these medical boards essentially muzzled doctors from publicly countering any mainstream narrative on Covid-19 – whether it be the shots or the public health measures, lest they be severely punished or reprimanded . So, I ask Dr. Makis: What strategy do you think could be employed to fix this awful system of intimidation & control? (for his answer, you can also watch the first Rabbit Shorts video clip – see below in this post for the link).

[ 24:32 to 28:42] Here, we switch to the bird flu . I mention that I had submitted an Access to Information (ATI) Request to Health Canada regarding a contract they have with Big Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for a “pre-pandemic bird flu vaccine” or “bird flu vaccine” which they are stubbornly delaying to release. I thus ask Dr. Makis his take on the bird flu (H5N1) and whether the health authorities will try to use it (or another bogus virus) to bring about another public health scare .

[ 28:43 to 36:09] In late September, Dr. Makis along with Dr. Mark Trozzi, and Dr. Byram Bridle travelled to Japan to participate in the International Crisis Summit #6 and also address the Japanese Parliament there primarily to help stop the mRNA Replicon vaccine . I thus asked him to provide an overview of his trip to Japan, Replicon, as well as whether there is a risk of Replicon being introduced in Canada possibly causing contagion . Dr. Makis begins by describing Replicon as a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine which he considers the “next generation of mRNA vaccines.” He continues with the characteristics and inherent dangers of this type of mRNA vaccine , comparing them to the first-generation (like with most Covid-19 vaccines).

[ 36:10 to 38:30] Lastly, as we recorded this podcast on the eve of the U.S. Election, I asked Dr. Makis’ prediction for its outcome . (for his answer, you can also view the Rabbit Shorts video clip – see below in this post for the link)

[ 38:31 to 39:23] Dr. Makis shares where people can find his work and support him . (please refer to the bottom of this post for the full list of links to Dr. Makis’ work)

[39:47 to 42:25] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.

Show Notes

I did have a specific question I was going to ask Dr. Makis regarding turbo cancers, but as we had some technical issues, I had to omit this and a couple of other questions. Nevertheless, I am providing information about this topic which he very briefly brought up during our talk and for which he has previously reported on on his Substack and during various interviews.

Is the Covid-19 Vaccine causing Turbo Cancers?

About a year ago, Dr. Makis appeared on Del Bigtree’s The Highwire to discuss turbo cancers.

He provides a very good overview of what turbo cancers are, and how they became more commonplace following the Covid-19 shots and boosters.

Though about a year old or so, the interview is very informative and well worth the watch.

Around the 26:30 mark of the interview, the following image is shown of a patient who had Lymphoma cancer, had received two [Covid-19] Pfizer shots, and how his cancer had severely amplified merely 14 days after the patient had received a Covid-19 booster shot:

As can be observed from the image above, the patient’s cancer further exploded/spread – as seen on the right-hand side scan which shows the affected areas in several new dark patches – merely days after having received the booster shot.

Addressing the Japanese Parliament about the dangers of the mRNA vaccines including Replicon

Along with Dr. Mark Trozzi and Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Makis travelled to Japan last September to warn about the dangers of mRNA vaccines including Replicon.

They were invited to speak at the Japanese Parliament while attending the International Crisis Summit #6 (ICS6 Japan).

Here is a short video clip from Dr. Makis’ Substack explaining the purpose of their visit.

Dr. Makis’ full presentation at the ICS6 Japan event in Tokyo can be viewed via his October 8, 2024 post:

The Presentation Slides can be viewed via a separate post on his Substack.

Another outspoken Canadian physician, Dr. Daniel Nagase of Japanese descent, also recently warned about the grave dangers associated with Replicon.

Rabbit Shorts

War on our Health: Doctors in Canada are controlled by Private Corporations!

In this clip, Dr. Makis explains how 100,000 medical doctors in Canada receive their licenses and are regulated by private corporations, i.e., their respective provincial associations which usually go by the name of College of Physicians & Surgeons.

Though some medical doctors figure among each college’s board, some like in Alberta are comprised of lawyers who exert a large amount of control and can ultimately dictate to doctors how they can or cannot practice medicine and what they are allowed to say publicly.

Can this system of intimidation and control be fixed?

Find out by watching the clip below.

Predicting the Outcome of the U.S. Election

With the podcast is recorded on Nov. 4, the eve of the U.S. Election, I ask Dr. Makis his prediction on who will win and what may transpire. Click the image below to listen.

Signing Off

Special thanks to my guest, a true Canadian hero in Dr. William Makis for his unswerving courage and especially for speaking out on behalf of the thousands of victims of the experimental mRNA Covid-19 shots.

You can find his work via the following outlets:

You can also support his work by subscribing to this COVID INTEL Substack.

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast? Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

1× 0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Follow me on X and NOSTR.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Most articles and podcasts are free, but please support the work of this independent journalist by considering a paid subscription to his Substack (for only $5 a month, or $50 a year), buying me a coffee, and/or following his Twitter.

Disclaimer:

Note that none of the contents of this post, including audio, video or linked material, is to be taken as medical or health-related advice. See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.