1. Introduction & Background Information

In the past several months, there’s been an uptick in coverage of UFOs, or UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) which is the new moniker under which they have been revived and re branded as of late in the mainstream press.

One rationale for the name change is that UFO’s are often associated with aliens or little green men and thus are subject to ridicule and not to be taken seriously commensurate to ‘conspiracy theories or theorists.’ In order for the subject matter to be taken more seriously, it must be re-branded in similar fashion to how ‘Climate Change’ replaced ‘Global Warming.’

Until recently, the subject has been fairly taboo for the MSM to cover, for much of the information surrounding UFO-related phenomena were either isolated sightings or of a mostly unverifiable or top-secret nature.

Even though there have been several members of the military who have come forward about UFO-related phenomena over the past several decades, military agencies themselves have seldom shared credible occurrences with the media, or even presidents for that matter.

Why all of a sudden, are we then seeing a build up in this regard across media outlets?

Before answering that, we must take a step back and premise how media works.

It is no secret that the media has been used as a means of social conditioning much like Hollywood movies do.

Image depicting an audience enthralled by what they see projected on the screen. It is a take on Plato’s Allegory of the Cave (from his famous The Republic).

Perhaps no better example exists than what has occurred during the Covid-19 Pandemic where literally billions of people across the globe were duped and conditioned, with great success it must be added, to obey extremely harsh measures. Under such Mass Formation Psychosis the masses readily accepted and submitted to orders that for the most part were largely unlawful and immoral.

Now, getting back to the question at hand we must consider where we are in the course of history.

Throughout history, cycles have repeated themselves leaving us some clues as to what may be in store for us going forward.

Experts who have studied cycles have argued that we are at a critical juncture. One that is often cited is that of the Fourth Turning, sometimes called the Strauss–Howe generational theory.

In a nutshell, the cycle consists four turnings just like there are four seasons. And in each, noticeable changes occur just like we see in nature during each season. All four turnings occur within a span of about 80 to 100 years. The following list can provide an example of the last 70 years or so leading up to the last turning:

First Turning (Spring) – the “High” era:

Post-World War II, the United Nations (UN) emerges, the 1950’s baby boom generation. Second Turning (Summer) – the “Awakening” era:

Think 1960’s Peace & Love, Flower Power, the Sexual Revolution. Third Turning (Fall) – “Unraveling” era:

Post September 11, 2001, War on Terror, Radical increase in the Surveillance State, a Unipolar world (with the United States as the hegemon). Fourth Turning (Winter) – “Crisis” era:

To be determined

The complete cycle is estimated to end anywhere from now until roughly 2030 as is explained by Neil Howe, one of the authors of The Fourth Turning.

Coincidentally, one of the most pervasive transformations taking place in virtually every country in the world affecting entire societies consists of the undertakings as laid out in Agenda 2030 which were initiated by the United Nations, or at least those who really control the supranational institution.

The goals and objectives sought by this ambitious and aggressive agenda are outlined in their 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs.

In short, SDGs are proposed all-encompassing changes to radically transform societies across the world into a single, uniform, model of global citizenship.

Over the past several years, many have criticised the SDGs as being nothing other than autocratic power grabs glossed and deceptively disguised as noble goals that will solve all of the world’s ills, thus creating a magnificent utopia.

This couldn’t be further from the truth, for the realisation of most of these goals would result in a totalitarian and dystopic world where unelected members of supranational organisations such as the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) would dictate and rule every aspect of our lives, bypassing our own domestic governments, institutions, and constitutions.

As I explained in a previous post, part of the UN’s SDGs consists of establishing a “Global Digital Cooperation” network whereby they can bring to fruition their ultimate power grab in the form of a Digital ID, i.e., the Mark of the Beast, which would serve as the precursor and prerequisite for a global Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which would have the effect of enslaving us all.

For those unfamiliar, CBDCs would replace countries’ respective currencies (cash, coin, and digital currency accounts) with a centralised programmable digital currency under which members of central banks such as the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) would have absolute and total control over their use.

It is important to stress that members of the BIS and IMF are unelected by people or governments around the world. They are chosen and appointed by powerful members of the International Banking Cabal who control the issuance of currencies by their network of central banks that are all private corporations which they fully own and control; and, by extension, through which they control nation states and their subservient government politicians.

2. The Fourth Turning: Crisis – Societal Shifts & the End of the Current Monetary System

With the backgrounder out of the way, we are now ready to focus on the crux of the matter, namely how we are reaching the crisis phase of the Fourth Turning.

Those who yield real power in this world go by different names such as the establishment, globalists, elites, powerful bloodline families (such as the Rothschilds of banking dynasty fame, the Rockefellers, et al), and the Committee of 300.

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild speaks to Prince Charles, now King Charles III, in 2015. Photo source: The Washington Post, Evelyn de Rothschild, banking heir and adviser to the queen, dies at 91, November 10, 2022.

Regardless of what they are called, they are the ones who operate in the shadows and control the International Banking Cabal, the United Nations, and other supranational entities such as the WEF, the WHO, among many others.

During the Covid-19 Pandemic, each of these entities have called for the ushering in of a radical Great Reset with the support of nations such as Canada, New Zealand, Germany, France, India, among many others, along with entire economic blocs such as the European Union.

Money controls the world. Hence, this is the nexus through which they yield their unrivaled power.

It must be noted that the days of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency are counted. Perhaps it can prevail as king for a few more years – maybe even until 2030. But, with the inevitable implosion of the currency due to its unsustainable gargantuan debt (dollars are issuance of debt with interest to be paid, after all), something else will have to emerge to replace it.

Screenshot of UsDebtClock.org taken on August 7, 2023 showing over $32 trillion in U.S. National Debt.

As can be seen from the screenshot above, the debt burden held by the United States is completely (and mathematically) unsustainable.

The quarterly payments on the interest alone (forget reimbursing the capital) will soon hit $250 billion per quarter. That means close to $1 trillion will be required yearly just to pay the interest on the debt, not including repayment of any of the capital borrowed.

Actual and Projected Interest Costs to service the U.S. Debt (in $billions). Source: The Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

Some may argue that the United States can simply continue to print money, i.e., create new currency per the debt-based monetary model as it has done so for a very long time now. Doing so, however, would require increasingly greater amounts of debt to sustain the Ponzi scheme.

The theory of deploying trillions more on a Space Force to counter the “alien threat” could serve this purpose. What other endeavours, after all, can they come up with to justify borrowing such gargantuan amounts other than more wars?

But there are two important reasons why the end of the current system as we know it is more than likely nearing its end.

First, we are moving away from a unipolar world with the United Sates as the undisputed hegemonic power. Many countries such as China, India, and those in the Global South are increasingly reluctant to use the dollar since it has been largely weaponised against them through sanctions and the like. In fact, many of them are moving away from the dollar, despite the United States’ bullying tactics. Countries like China, Saudi Arabia, India, Brazil, and other are now transacting using their own currencies rather than the dollar.

Second, it must not be forgotten that the U.S. central bank (the Federal Reserve) is not an entity acting entirely on its own, but is rather a major cog in the greater International Banking Cabal.

As can be noticed from the diagram above, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – the central bank of central banks – yield even more power.

The BIS in particular, pretty much dictates the direction in which almost all central banks around the world follow, including the Fed. Accordingly, what is decided in private meetings in Basel, Switzerland – the headquarters of the BIS – will pretty much serve as the marching orders for central banks around the world.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund, better known as the IMF, recently called for a “New Bretton Woods” system (note that the current Bretton Woods system was put in place near the end of the Second World War).

Since the U.S. dollar is still currently the most used currency in global trade, another global currency will be needed so that businesses and individuals can continue to seamlessly transact internationally.

As most international financial transactions are conducted digitally, a major requirement of this new monetary regime will inherently consist of a digital currency such as a CBDC. And that is exactly what the BIS has been working on for several years now.

The banking cabal knows, however, that CBDCs are proving quite unpopular among citizens of nations that have already adopted them, coupled with the fact that more and more people are unaccepting of its dystopic and controlling nature.

This dilemma is not unlike when they created the Fed in the United States roughly a century ago. They knew that creating such a private central bank would prove unpopular, if not impossible, given its controversial nature. The U.S. Federal Reserve, nevertheless, was created in 1913 through some extremely devious methods employed by its architects – the bankster robber barons like J.P. Morgan, Paul Warburg, et al.

The death of the U.S. dollar and birth of global CBDC will incontrovertibly require some sort of major crisis.

History shows us that some sort of profound catalyst is required to bring about such a radical change that can be accepted, or at least tolerated, by the masses.

Before looking at how such a radical shift can take place, it is worthwhile to revisit a historical event which can serve as a model as to how this may unravel.

3. The Sept. 11, 2001 Attacks & Over $11 Trillion Missing from the U.S. Department of Defense & the Pentagon

Believe it or not, but over $11 trillion in expenditures are unaccounted for by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Pentagon since 1998.

One extremely important fact that evades most Americans is that on September 10, 2001, then Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld asserted that over $2.3 trillion was unaccounted for. He stated:

“According to some estimates, we cannot track 2.3 trillion dollars in transactions.”

Let me repeat that, Rumsfeld stated this on September 10, 2001.

How convenient!

You can hear it from the horse’s mouth via a CBS News report:

You can also verify this on the DoD’s own website in a speech titled ‘DOD Acquisition and Logistics Excellence Week Kickoff—Bureaucracy to Battlefield, Remarks as Delivered by Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld, The Pentagon , Monday, September 10, 2001’ (archived) which states [with emphasis added]:

“The technology revolution has transformed organizations across the private sector, but not ours, not fully, not yet. We are, as they say, tangled in our anchor chain. Our financial systems are decades old. According to some estimates, we cannot track $2.3 trillion in transactions. We cannot share information from floor to floor in this building because it's stored on dozens of technological systems that are inaccessible or incompatible.”

Everyone knows what happened the very next day.

The September 11, 2001 attacks have yet to be properly investigated and it is very far from conjecture to presume that bad actors within the U.S. Military-Intelligence-Security Complex were involved.

Building 7 of the World Trade Center went down for no valid reason, no plane wreckage was ever found at the Pentagon nor in the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, along with other anomalies proves foul play that only a very limited set of actors could pull off.

The event was one that completely transformed society not just in the United States, but in the entire world.

From that point on, the excessive and rampant increases in levels of security, surveillance, and control on ordinary citizens has proven practically unbearable to this day, particularly with air travel, social media scrutiny, and censorship.

This episode alone, represents one of these monumental societal shifts, not dissimilar to that of a world war.

It is safe to presume that it was deliberately planned and executed to bring about these radical changes.

I mention this, because even though we are barely recovering from the manufactured Covid-19 crisis, the next big crisis will be sprung upon us within the next few years as will be forecasted in Part 2 of this work.

Another reason why it is important to revisit 9/11 is in the additional mission trillions.

More missing $trillion$

Apart from the $2.3 trillion that the U.S. Department of Defense lost, there are many more trillions which have apparently been sucked into a black hole, most likely earmarked for black ops by the DoD and Pentagon.

The missing money has been thoroughly documented by Catherine Austin Fitts, a former United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing (HUD) and founder of the Solari Report, and Dr. Mark Skidmore, Morris Chair in State and Local Government Finance and Policy in the Department of Economics at Michigan State University,

Fitts and Skidmore have been documenting the missing money for years, starting with $21 trillion from the DoD and HUD alone.

According to their Update on the $21 Trillion in Unsupported Adjustments at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Defense, it has been documented that the U.S. Department of Defense has continued in its egregious accounting incompetency to the tune of well over $11 trillion since 1998 up until 2015:

“$6.5 trillion in unsupported adjustments for the Army in fiscal year 2015.”

“Consider the case of the Army for which we found $11.5 trillion in unsupported adjustments over the 1998-­‐2015 period. During this time period, authorized general fund Army spending was about $2 trillion.”

Sadly though, it’s not only been the DoD who has been up to shady and treasonous endeavours, for the U.S. Government itself has decided to pass laws that allows them to lie, cheat, and steal, essentially giving them carte blanche on their orgy of looting and deception.

To wit, since 2018 they specifically created new accounting rules known as FASAB 56 which allows them to:

“misstate and move funds around to hide expenditures if it is deemed necessary for national security purposes, and the rule applies to all agencies, not just the black budget.

Yep, you read that right. They can move billions, if not trillions to secret books in the name of “national security.” One can only imagine what dirty entries are included in the “black budget.”

Why is that relevant to the topic at hand?

Well, because they most likely have funnelled billions into secret military operations and have carte blanche (pardon for using that expression twice in the same post!) to redirect billions or trillions more into a Space Force or any other military endeavour to counter a so-called “alien threat.”

And to believe that they won’t do so, is to be naive.

Of course, it is also possible that they currently use some of this dark money to buy U.S. bonds (which foreign countries aren’t purchasing anymore, other than as U.S. proxies) and to prop up the stock market (through the New York Fed’s trading desk), both of which help to maintain confidence in the dollar as the dominant global currency keeping the entire monetary system afloat.

Anyhow, I will leave it up to the reader to contemplate what secretive and shady projects they have already developed and are concocting using these funds that they have stolen from Americans.

4. Cue the New Global Tyranny: Global Government & Digital Currency

As it is proving more and more likely that the United States will no longer be able, or allowed, to retain its status as global hegemon, it appears more than likely that it won’t be a single nation that will take its place. Though China is the rising superpower, it is maintaining a mostly closed system with regards to its national currency, the Yuan, more commonly called the Renminbi.

And what fuels to the theory that a global currency will emerge lies with the aggressive push by supranational organisations such as the UN, BIS, IMF, WHO, and WEF who are all calling for it to be the new standard.

Moreover, these institutions have been aggressively pushing agendas that are more globalised in nature, for they can usurp or bypass countries’ respective laws and constitutions in order to further consolidate their power. As such, for them to be successful, they will need the most important weapon in their arsenal: a global CBDC.

Once they can secure a global CBDC, it will become much easier for them to impose their will on the masses and secure their One World Government.

The main prerequisite, however, is compliance by the masses – which they are not likely to secure unless a big enough crisis emerges (i.e., one that they create). As we saw with Covid-19, they have demonstrated the know-how and capabilities to do so. But, this time, they would need a heck of a trick to fool us all.

While I personally don’t believe the Alien Deception will serve this purpose, it is nevertheless worthwhile at least considering.

5. The Alien Deception: Wernher von Braun’s Warning

For those unfamiliar, Wernher von Braun was a brilliant engineer who worked in Nazi Germany's rocket development program who emigrated to the United States after the Second World War along with many other talented Germans under Operation Paperclip.

Wernher von Braun (in suit) with German officers in 1941. Photo source: Bundesarchiv.

In the U.S., von Braun became famous for his work on the Saturn V rockets which were used in NASA’s Apollo program which allegedly put American astronauts on the moon.

Wernher von Braun with the Apollo 11 rocket that allegedly took Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the moon, Kennedy Space Center, Florida, July 1969. Photograph: NASA/Everett Collection/Alamy.

Wernher von Braun’s connection with UFO’s goes all the way back to the infamous Roswell incident in 1947. UFO researcher Anthony Bragalia from UFO Explorations noted the following on the subject [with emphasis added]:

“Dr. Edgar Mitchell (PhD MIT) was the sixth man to walk on the Moon. In a little-discussed interview broadcast on the syndicated radio show Coast-to-Coast on September 12, 2007, Mitchell explained that he and von Braun were good friends. During one discussion between the two, the topic moved to UFOs. In his talk with von Braun, von Braun was somewhat cryptic about the subject, but he opened up a bit about the Roswell crash, "Wernher said that it did happen. He was apparently there as a first investigator to the incident because of his rocketry knowledge…Wernher was a brilliant thinker and his goal was to explore the universe." von Braun was sparing in details on the subject, which likely made him uncomfortable.”

It is quite likely that von Braun was privy to many more UFO or extraterrestrial-related incidents over the years that followed the Roswell incident, but most likely preferred to remain prudently tight-lipped on such issues for obvious reasons.

His biggest secret, incidentally, was that for which I reported in one of my most viewed posts, namely Why society needs Conspiracy Theories & Conspiracy Theorists. The cover image from that post shows von Braun walking along the lunar surface on an Apollo set replica during the Atlanta Southeastern Fair, September 5, 1969:

Wernher von Braun walking along the lunar surface on an Apollo set replica during the Atlanta Southeastern Fair, September 5, 1969, credited to United Press International (UPI), image source.

In that post, I posited (along with a substantial amount of corroborating and compelling evidence) that the Apollo moon landings didn’t really take place, but were rather staged.

In short, during an April 12, 2020 confession, Gene Gilmore (born Eugene Reuben Akers), now deceased, appeared in a video (alternate links here, here, and here) and disclosed what his father (Cyrus Eugene Akers who was stationed in Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico in 1968) had previously confessed to him on his death bed regarding the moon landings.

“Cyrus Eugene Akers was sworn to secrecy by the National Security Agency (NSA).

Gene then recalled that when his father saw the moon landing on television, he cried.

He said that what he witnessed on TV is exactly what they recorded in that hangar.

Mr. Akers continued his death bed confession to his son stating that there were 3 guards at the entrance of the hangar and there was a list of 15 people who could enter, no one else was allowed by order of President [Lyndon] Johnson. Gene Gilmore then stated that he had given the list to Bart Sibrel.

Gene Gilmore then enumerates the specific names of list of 15 people who had special access to the hangars which include President Johnson, Neil Armstrong, Edwin [Buzz] Alden, Wernher Von Braun, Gene Krantz, James Webb, Dr. James Van Allen, among others.

Gilmore continues on with what his father had confided in him. President Johnson was there only for the first day of filming. The filming lasted for 3 days. And then, everything was dismantled to bring the hangars back to their original states.

Gilmore then states that since 2002, he verified a lot of the information his father had given him – including records from Cannon Air Force base that confirmed the presence of President Johnson and the astronauts at that time as well as the lunar lander. Apparently though, this information was subsequently removed from Cannon’s website.”

As per Mr. Akers confession, Wernher von Braun was present at the filming of the first moon landing in a hangar under what he referred to as project ‘Slam Dunk.’

While many may challenge the first moon landing as a staged event, it should nevertheless be contemplated carefully. In such a case, it would come as no surprise that von Braun would have been sworn to secrecy until his last breath.

In 1973 von Braun was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Perhaps seeing his days coming to an end along with his legacy, he repeatedly confided and warned his mentee and spokesperson, Dr. Carol Rosin about various nefarious agendas he had first-hand knowledge of, including a secret space agenda.

Dr. Carol Rosin and Dr Von Braun

He mentioned to Rosin that in order to sustain war-sized budgets, the American military machine had devised a long-term plan outlining five major threats, or “enemies”, which would fit the purpose:

The Soviet Union Terrorists Rogue Nations Asteroids Extraterrestrials

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union was indeed the enemy that justified loads of military spending. In 1984 during the Reagan administration, the Pentagon started the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), ironically nicknamed the "Star Wars program," which came at a multi-billion dollar price tag. The program literally called for the use of weapons in space to counter the Soviet nuclear threat.

Then came 9/11 which saw “terrorists” pose a threat to the American nation. Enough has already been said about this and there is little doubt about the increases in security and military expenditures which ensued. Brown University estimates the financial costs of the 20+ year “war on terror” at no less than $8 trillion, not to mention the 900,000+ lives lost in the process. That’s another $8 trillion in stolen funds, folks, bringing the tally to around $20 trillion.

Are you paying attention yet?

As for “Rogue Nations,” well, it’s not too difficult to find the boogeymen: Russia and China. The United States is currently entangled in a proxy war against the former through the Ukraine, and has been antagonising the latter for nearly a decade.

The Asteroids threat has been mostly depicted in Hollywood movies, but there have been ‘Planetary Defense’ initiatives by organisations such as the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) – bet you anything you didn’t know about that one, and NASA. With this additional spending, The Planetary Society noted back in 2019 how NASA's Planetary Defense Budget Grew By More Than 4000% in 10 years. Hence there is evidence to suggest that billions more have been spent on this particular “threat”.

The key “enemy” or “threat”, though, is the alien, or extraterrestrial one. And this is the one that von Braun was most concerned and adamant about when warning Dr. Carol Rosin. He specifically referred to this one as being the “last card” they would play.

More specifically, Rosin recalled the following about von Braun’s heeded warning:

“And remember Carol, the last card is the alien card. We’re gonna have to build space-based weapons against aliens. And all of it is a lie. A lie.”

While it is practically impossible to know for sure whether von Braun did indeed utter these warnings to Carol Rosin, the fact remains that most of her testimony on the matter has been on public record for decades now. Moreover, four of the five warnings recounted above from von Braun to Rosin have proven to be the case.

We have been lied to about so much, especially 9/11 and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

I am not going to speculate as to the existence of extraterrestrial beings, for this is not the purpose of this post. It is up to each and every person to decide whether they believe in their existence or not.

Rather, the purpose of this post is to explore the possibility that the U.S. Military, most likely in collusion with the Intelligence-Security complex (with the CIA at its core) would indeed be bold enough to try such a stunt.

It is no secret that over the past several decades they have been working on many secretive technologies like free energy sources – some of which are claimed to be derived from seized extraterritorial craft.

Many of these operations have undoubtedly occurred without government oversight and have been funded with off-the-books monies (whose existence has been confirmed earlier in this post).

It is also likely that many UFO or UAP sightings are from craft that have been manufactured by them; and that credible witnesses, including military and civilian airline pilots, have genuinely testified as to their existence through convincing accounts of sightings and encounters.

Determining whether these are genuine alien craft or ones that have been manufactured or reverse-engineered by various military outfits remains elusive, at best. But one thing remains certain: there has been no shortage of UFO/UAP phenomenon occurring in our skies since at least the 20th century.

These have been reported on by various UFO-related groups and personalities. And perhaps one of its staunchest proponents has been Dr. Steven Greer – famous for The Disclosure Project.

We will get back to Greer in part 7 below, but first we must consider one plot that has gained attention on social media as of late. And, fittingly, it aligns perfectly with Wernher von Braun’s “last card” extraterrestrial warning.

6. 2024: Global Alien Invasion, a Holographic Hoax

At the end of July, Liz Crokin, an author and independent investigative journalist tweeted the following (archived here):

At the start of her tweet, she said “they did a trial run of a fake alien invasion in 1938.” What she was referring to is a radio broadcast from 1938 called ‘The War of the Worlds’ based on H.G. Well’s fictional account of an alien invasion. What was dramatic about the broadcast is that the majority of listeners had just tuned in from another show and missed the start and believed the broadcast was alerting them to an actual alien invasion. Some panic ensued, as many thought it all real.

Crokin then asks:

“why [is] the government and the Mockingbird Media pushing it now after denying aliens for so long? What are they trying to distract us from now?”

She is right in the strange timing of it all, and how it may serve as a distraction.

Why now?

What is perhaps much more telling, however, is the reply (archived here) from a Twitter user called Truth Justice (@SpartaJustice). Here is his reply:

With the header ‘THE GREAT DECEPTION’, he posits that a global event will take place in 2024 whereby a massive alien invasion – fit with projected holographic alien warships coupled with real military aircraft – will take place to foment chaos for the purpose of creating a “One World Government.”

He adds to his seemingly over-the-top claim that another purpose is to accelerate the depopulation agenda from the “Committee of 300” who happens to control governments around the world and the CIA who, in turn, controls most of the mainstream media.

Appropriately, he also asks the reader what they’ve learned after the three years of tyranny under the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Now, these claims, at first glance, may appear far-fetched or even a bit loony. Yet, upon further examination, they do merit some serious consideration.

I have written about the pandemic in my 6-part exposé titled The Covid-19 – Holocaust Comparison. In Part 3 (Eugenics) of that work which was the longest (at 45 pages), I thoroughly examined the eugenics movement of the 20th century and explored whether it was still ongoing in the 21st century. In a nutshell, I have outlined plenty of evidence that suggests that this is very well the case.

As for the “Committee of 300,” I mentioned this group earlier in this post. But, I tend to refer to them the International Banking Cabal. While it can be argued that they are not exactly the same group of elites, for some may be bankers and others simply members of rich families, we are basically referring to roughly the same people who control the levers of power across the globe. Sure, many may argue that there are politicians that aren’t under their grasp or control, but one would be naive to think that they don’t yield such power. This is particularly true for the banking elite who control the BIS, IMF, and nearly all central banks around the world.

Accordingly, it would make sense for them to consolidate their power into a “One World Government,” for it would make it a lot easier for them to exert their authority and amass an even greater amount of wealth. As I explained earlier, this would be quite a challenge for them given existing resistance, particularly with regards to Digital IDs and CBDCs.

However, a grandiose event like an alien invasion (think 9/11 but on a global scale) could, hypothetically, serve the purpose.

As for the CIA controlling governments and the media. Well, proving the former (controlling governments) would certainly prove more difficult; nevertheless, it is no secret that the CIA has meddled in countless foreign elections over the years along with instigating many color revolutions.

“A CIA color revolution is when CIA operatives try to agitate local people to incite riots to try to overthrow governments.”

As for meddling in foreign elections, the CIA has participated in at least 85 occurrences that have taken place since 1945. Enough said.

Lastly, regarding the CIA’s involvement in controlling the media (even abroad), we can’t give them all the credit; for, the CFR, or Council on Foreign Relations, arguably takes the biggest slice of that pie.

Carl Bernstein’s article ‘THE CIA AND THE MEDIA: How Americas Most Powerful News Media Worked Hand in Glove with the Central Intelligence Agency and Why the Church Committee Covered It Up’ published in Rolling Stone magazine on October 20, 1977.

Infographic showing the network of members of the CFR, full-resolution image: https://swprs.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/cfr-media-network-hdv-spr.png

Thus far, Truth Justice’s tweet does hold water.

He adds “There is an agenda and reason for all of this. It is the 2030 Agenda to control the entire world and reduce the population.”

I mentioned the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda earlier in this post. And there’s no doubt; it is really about how the elites who run these supranational organisations want to control every single aspect of our lives.

Moreover, it is no secret that the goal of the United Nations has been to create a one world government from its very inception.

He concludes his tweet with an embedded video (a shortened clip, 7:38 in duration) in which Tom Keaton, a U.S. Veteran, reads a former CIA operative’s (Joseph Spencer) warnings to the world, particularly with regards to the planned alien deception (alternate video link here).

There’s a lot to digest in the complete testimony of Joseph Spencer (which is nearly 15 minutes long), including the existence of aliens and also the claim that operatives within the U.S. Government abduct nearly 8 million children per year of which a third are sent to underground military bases for purposes of medical experimentation. Coincidentally, in a recent post of mine, I did mention that roughly 8 million children do in fact go missing each year. In that same post I also referred to a cache of leaked documents that seems to suggest the possible existence of such military bases for the specific purpose of abusing and killing the abducted children; regardless of whether or not that leak is authentic or not, it still merits a more serious look, for the similarities in the testimony of the former CIA operative align eerily well with what has been leaked. He also refers to “alien-human” hybrids, or “men in black” as they are often referred to, in addition to the “Earth Summit Agenda 21” – which served as the precursor to Agenda 2021/Agenda 2030.

There were two noteworthy incidents in particular that Joseph Spencer mentioned. He foretold that a manufactured flu virus pandemic similar to Covid-19 would occur in 2017 – which wasn’t quite off the mark of the actual Covid-19 Pandemic. And the other being that of the infamous 1997 Phoenix Lights UFO incident which was witnessed by 10,000 people and regarded as being one of the most credible sightings in UFO history.

The CIA operative, however, explained that this was accomplished using sophisticated holographic imagery via an operation called project “Sky Beam,” which is likely a covert military operation, for no information can be found about it on the internet.

On a related note, it is very well possible that holographic imagery was used to project airliners that flew into the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, especially given that the technology has existed since at least 1997.

An April 29, 1997 archived page titled ‘5.6 Airborne Holographic Projector’ from Air University of the U.S. Air Force showing holographic projection capabilities.

But we’ll leave that speculation aside.

The most important prediction in Spencer’s warning is that of how a staged alien invasion will occur in 2024 whereby alien crafts will be projected in multiple locations around the world through the use of the same kind of holographic imagery – very convincing ones at that, mixed with real military aircraft that would be used to fire targets with authentic weaponry.

Needless to say, such a scenario would indeed prove quite terrifying to the masses who would likely be willing to do whatever their government asks of them, just as they did during the recent pandemic.

While small pockets of people around the globe are now aware about this possible deception and could thus alert others to the sinister plot, it still wouldn’t be surprising at all to see it come to fruition over a sky near you.

Billions of dollars, if not trillions, have undoubtedly been spent on secret military operations which likely rendered such capabilities. Therefore, it is certainly not beyond the realm of possibility.

And not too many other incidents would incite countries to unite against a common threat to the point of forming a one-world government (other than the one I will cover in Part 2).

Though fairly tight-lipped on such matters (except as of late), they have been leaking lots about UFOs and E.T.s over the past several decades along with multiple unexplained events such as abductions, cattle mutilations, crop circles, and so on.

Furthermore, we must not discount the power that Hollywood has had in the matter with countless related movies (Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Alien, ET, Independence Day, Men in Black, etc.), documentaries, and television shows (The X-Files, etc.) on the subject which have contributed to the social conditioning of the masses. And we must certainly not discount the influence that the Pentagon, CIA, and NSA’s hold on them in this regard.

Ultimately though, the most important component of pulling off such a grandiose endeavour entails genuinely convincing the masses around the globe that aliens – extraterrestrial beings – do in fact exist.

This is where Dr. Steven Greer comes into play, for he is considered the eminent global expert on the subject, having spent the larger part of the past three decades on it.

7. Dr. Steven Greer – Legit or Placed Operative?

In the past two decades, I have always found Dr. Steven Greer to be a highly-informed, well-spoken, connected, and credible ufologist, and one who has deeply studied the existence of extra-terrestrials.

He has demonstrated a high level of commitment, dedication, and passion on the subject, having written and published many books on the subject.

Moreover, he has made numerous presentations, including his most acclaimed - the

Disclosure Project : National Press Club news conference, May 9, 2001 (watch the video here, and also consult UFO Facts and a Solution to the Energy Crisis Testimony of 60 Government & Military Witnesses).

In recent years, however, I have become increasingly suspicious about whether or not he has been a planted operative (either by intelligence agencies like the CIA, military outfits, or a combination thereof) all along.

As I mentioned previously, radical agendas are planned well in advance, some in the span of decades, and others in the span of centuries. It is therefore well within the realm of possibility that Dr. Greer has been specifically chosen to establish the existence of UFOs and E.T.s among various groups and towards the greater population.

His accounts of persistent resistance between himself and the intelligence and military agencies serve the purpose of adding to his credibility.

Perhaps no other person has been more responsible than Dr. Greer for his disclosures over the years. Many would argue that the sensitive nature of many of these disclosures would have easily warranted his “dissapearing” by said intelligence and military agencies, for they have done so on many occasions in the past.

So, why not Greer?

Countless whistleblowers and persons who have exposed intelligence, state, and military secrets have been assassinated over the years – and many of them for divulging much less than Greer has over his career.

This adds to my suspicion that he is permitted to do so, for it serves in the crafting of the UFO/UAP/ET agenda and narrative.

Dr. Steven Greer’s Background

His Wikipedia page states that he obtained an an M.D. degree from the James H. Quillen College of Medicine of East Tennessee State University in 1987. I have submitted a media inquiry to East Tennessee State University’s QCOM Alumni Society who did confirm that Greer graduated from Quillen in 1987.

It is also stated that Dr. Greer worked as an emergency room physician, though I have been unable to find any information related to this. I have contacted Dr. Greer directly regarding this and other inquiries, but have not received a reply yet; should one be forthcoming, it will be added as an addendum to this post.

For reasons that are not entirely clear, after roughly a decade as an M.D. Greer shifted his career path to the unrelated field of ufology and the study of extra-terrestrials. He is said, though, to have witnessed a UFO when he was eight years old which could help explain his interest in the field.

Dr. Steven Greer. Photo source: famousdoctors.com – Dr. Steven Greer Net Worth, Wife, Wiki Bio.

In 1990, he founded the Center for the Study of Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence (CSETI) to “to create a diplomatic and research-based initiative to contact extraterrestrial civilizations.” Its primary goals (as per a 1998 archived link) are stated – to:

establish a real-time diplomatic and research initiative to contact extraterrestrial civilizations, leading to a sustainable, peaceful and mutually beneficial relationship; and educate all sectors of human society about this subject in a credible and non-harmful manner.

And these goals have indeed been central to Greer’s career in the field.

While covering the scope and breadth of Greer’s multi-decade work is well beyond the scope of this post, we will look at some that have garnered some controversy.

In addition, we will look at how some of his financial interests which come into play, helping to assess whether these have influence over his endeavours.

The 2015 Vero Beach (Florida) Extraterrestrial Craft Sighting, CE-5 & Questionable Financial Gains

One particular event that raised red flags is that of a paid expedition in which a group of UFO/E.T.-enthusiasts witnessed a sighting of extraterrestrial craft (as orange lights) in Vero Beach FL back in February of 2015. A video of the sighting can be viewed hereunder:

A July 31, 2020 article from the Washington Examiner criticised Greer and questioned his sincerity, especially given his financial interests in charging attendees a “tuition fee” ranging from $2,500 to $3,500 for the participation in the event. The article commences:

“Dr. Steven Greer likes to suggest that he is in regular contact with extraterrestrials who are visiting Earth. Kindly, if for a price, Greer offers to train others in his "close encounters of the fifth kind" contact "protocols." But is Greer really in contact with unidentified flying objects or what the military refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena?”

The article also notes that participants are expected to sign confidentiality agreements and an Ambassador Agreement.

The article’s author, Tom Rogan who is the online editor and foreign policy writer for the Washington Examiner, criticises Greer’s command to a participant: “please turn off your night scope.”

“Note that a night scope would assist in detecting low visibility aircraft in the vicinity,” Rogan adds, suggesting the possibility that boats in the region could have been responsible for the orange lights which were claimed to be alien craft.

According to the article, Greer himself used a night scope and said to the group “I'm looking with the night scopes. There's no smoke. There's no trails. These are not flares,” to which he added “They [the extraterrestrials] were waiting for us to arrive.”

“Let's welcome the beings on board to join us in meditation. That is such a beautiful color — see, you'll never forget that color,” noted Greer, later adding “Yes, this is a major event.”

That was back in 2015. Today, if you were to join one of Greer’s expedition groups, you would have to fork over $3,500 to $5,000 which is not chump change.

For their Ambassador Program, members can choose from three different tiers (Star System, Galactic, and Cosmic) for monthly fees ranging from $5 to $49.

Greer’s site also offers a CE-5 Contact App.

CE-5 stands for ‘Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind,’ obviously referring to extraterrestrial beings.

Without delving into the ins and outs of CE-5, it is basically incorporates a new-age style meditation practice for the purpose of “connecting” with E.T.s.

Members can join the group and get [paid] training in order to become more adept at the practice. Much of this is through Gaia – an obscure video-streaming for-profit enterprise listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Turning back to the controversial Vero Beach Florida event, three gentlemen had a lively discussion (see the channel Mystery Machine on YouTube) on the matter whereby they scrutinised many irregularities of the so-called orange lights (alien craft) and questioned Greer’s believableness. One of its participants was an American pilot with several decades of flight experience, and was thus able to offer pertinent commentary about the dynamics of this particular incident. While no clear conclusion can be drawn from this discussion, it nonetheless serves as a tool by which we can further scrutinise whether or not the event was an elaborate hoax by Greer (and alleged co-conspirators).

As I am not an expert in these matters, I can offer no more than my deep suspicion. It just stinks of an elaborate psychological operation and fraud to me.

Greer’s Films

Dr. Steven Greer has produced and released many documentary films over the years on the subject of UFO/UAPs and extraterrestrials.

It is worth having a look at some of them to identify motives other than those of increasing awareness [and socially-engineering views] on the otherworldly topic.

Contact: The CE-5 Experience (2023)

Contact: The CE-5 Experience is a follow-up to Greer’s 2020 film Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind which presents, as IMDB put’s it, “the most dangerous information that the architects of secrecy do not want you to know; how forgotten spiritual knowledge holds the key to humans initiating with highly advanced ET civilizations.”

In short, Contact: The CE-5 Experience documents a workshop whereby Greer teaches his CE-5 protocols to his group of participants for an event at an exclusive retreat; for dramatic effect, the superbly edited film sprinkles various collages of UAP footage along with fitting sound effects and background music which conveniently set the proper mood for the subject at hand.

CE-5 is short for Close Encounters of the 5th kind. And the CE-5 “protocols” refers to the approach or methods in which to initiate contact with extraterrestrial beings through mediation practices (which elevates one’s level of consciousness in order to connect with said beings).

The entire film is viewable for free via tubi; so if inclined, the viewer is invited to have a look at the film.

At the start of the film, under header indicating the location of Oracle, Arizona, the narrator commences:

“People from all around the word travel to these exclusive retreats to meet Dr. Greer and to learn his protocols for contacting extraterrestrial beings and craft.

We sat down with a few of the attendees in Oracle to get their perspectives on learning and practicing CE-5, on Dr. Greer himself, and their expectations for the event.”

Dr. Steven Greer with a group of CE-5 members at an event in Oracle, Arizona. Source: Screenshot taken from Contact: The CE-5 Experience via tubi.

CE-5 members in apparent meditation at an event in Oracle, Arizona. Source: Screenshot taken from Contact: The CE-5 Experience via tubi.

“The film refuses to examine and substantiate its many sensational claims. Contact: The CE-5 Experience doesn't bother asking essential questions because it's too busy preaching,” stated film critic Victor Stiff in his review of the film.

During the film, attendee Ed Moen, recalls an earlier CE-5 event from four years prior (also in Oracle, Arizona) in which he had a friendly encounter with an extraterrestrial out in the desert, stating the following:

“I left [my] CE-5 [group] at about one o’clock in the morning. I felt this calling. I went back out into the desert after leaving the group..eh..ran into this extraterrestrial out in the desert. And eh, you know, we connected. I invited it over, you know. And we hung out all night. I had asked them for healing on my hearing…”

The next morning his hearing was miraculously cured.

CE-5 attendee Ed Moen in an embrace with Dr. Steven Greer. Source: Screenshot taken from Contact: The CE-5 Experience via tubi.

Of course it is practically impossible to verify Ed Moen’s claim of his encounter with the alleged extraterrestrial and his miraculous healing. Though this account is presented in a touching manner, it lacks substantive backing and is presented to the audience as if it is to be taken as gospel.

The film continues with the same kind of look and feel throughout. Greer often refers to the “science of consciousness,” how it has been repressed, and is key to connecting with extraterrestrial beings. This conveniently aligns well with what he seems to teach to group members with his CE-5 protocols. Another recurring theme of the film is that E.T.s are friendly entities that are “not here to harm us.”

During the sessions in which Greer gathers with attendees, he uses various methods to come in contact with the extraterrestrial beings and crafts. One way is to use lasers to catch their attention. Another entails using elaborate meditative Indian chants to seemingly summon what they refer to as “inter-dimensional” beings.

An inter-dimensional extraterrestrial being (circled in yellow) appearing at a CE-5 Event in England in 1994 as shown around the 49:44 mark of the film.

So-called extraterrestrial beings are shown amidst CE-5 attendees on a few occasions in the film. But they don’t appear as what you would expect. Instead, they appear as orbs of light or other shapes of light of various hues.

The production company behind the film is 1091 Pictures. They provide the film on all major streaming chains including Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Roku in reach of a huge audience base.

Overall, the film does a great job in instilling a sense of curiosity towards its audience. Despite its apparent uplifting tone of increased consciousness, it does seem to cloak a darker side.

What I mean by this is that the CE-5 movement – as depicted in and outside of this film – contains nearly all the hallmarks of a cult:

a soft-spoken charismatic leader

adept and fully-enthralled followers who feel they are extremely privileged

a deep sense of love and connection among members

being part of a purpose greater than oneself

extraordinary claims from members

hefty membership fees

a sophisticated level of deception

a new age spiritual component

In summary regarding Contact: The CE-5 Experience, it appears to be more of a hyped promotional tool for CE-5 expeditions and the CE-5 App than an actual and substantive documentary about extraterrestrials.

Given the hefty price for the expeditions currently listed at $3,500 to $5,000 for the tuition fee, it comes as no surprise that a fair amount of conditioning would be required to get individuals to fork over such a large amount of money to see E.T.s.

Moreover, a search on the Wayback Machine looking at the former web domain – siriusdisclosure.com which preceded drstevengreer.com shows us that these expeditions have been taking place since at least 2013.

During the film an image is shown from a CE-5 event which took place in 1994 in England (as shown above) and another in 2010 in France. So, it is difficult to estimate exactly when such paid events started, how many CE-5 attendees have participated in the program, and what total amount of money has been collected from them thus far. But, one could easily see how this may very well be a rather profitable enterprise.

The fact that participants also need to sign confidentiality agreements also adds to my suspicion about the authenticity of these expeditions.

For all we know, these could be elaborate cons or hoaxes.

If Greer is indeed duping these attendees, then he would be greatly damaging his reputation as a legitimate expert in the field.

Coming out with such a guileful film after all the decades of his previously well-documented and convincing films and work appears risky, at best.

The Cosmic Hoax: An Exposé (2021)

The Cosmic Hoax: An Exposé can be viewed in its entirety on Dr. Steven Greer’s YouTube channel.

The description header of the film states the following:

“This documentary is Dr. Greer’s answer to the current government and media disinformation campaign promoting 3 big lies:

1. We do not know what these UAPs/ UFOs are. WE DO. 2. Humans cannot make craft that can maneuver like UFOs. WE CAN and WE DO. 3. The UFOs are a threat. THEY ARE NOT.”

The film’s commencement continues with text issuing the following warning:

“This is not a story about A HOAX that might happen in the future.

This is a story about A COSMIC HOAX that has been unfolding for sixty years.

We are quickly approaching a point of no return.”

“I’ve been warning about this for decades,” utters Dr. Steven Greer, following with “I’ve provided briefings for four [U.S.] Presidents, foreign heads of state, generals, and a sitting CIA Director who later betrayed me,” commences Greer as the primary narrator of the film.

He continues with his dire warning [emphasis added]:

“...unthinkable evil unleashed on our planet. All to protect this illegal and immoral secrecy. And nothing I’ve seen scares me more than this unprecedented moment we’re living through.

We’re in the final hour of an agenda that has been playing out for nearly a century. Centralized monopolies of power in government, the defense industry, and the corporate media are all converging on the same narrative: that extraterrestrials are real, they’re here, and they’re a threat.”

I’ve emphasised the parts in bold which I think that Greer astutely points out. Given his position as, arguably, the greatest global authority on the subject, this warning must be taken seriously whether one believes he is a charlatan, or the real deal.

This is especially the case as of late with many media outlets coming out with pieces which appear to be part of a predictive programming effort to condition and prep the masses for this so-called alien threat which would justify exorbitant amounts of additional military expenditures, as warned von Braun.

Greer has been consistent in his message that extraterrestrial beings are friendly rather than aggressive or threatening.

This stance along with his assertions that military and intelligence agencies are up to no good make him sound particularly credible and believable. I say this because large segments of the population have become more distrustful of such agencies and their governments in general in recent years.

Personally, I think this is all too convenient and part of an elaborate and deceptive PsyOp (Psychological Operation, as they stay in military terms) to, at the very least, plant the idea of the existence of alien beings in the mainstream.

Should a large-scale alien invasion event (as described in the previous section) actually occur, the masses would have already been conditioned to believe in their existence and thus primed to consider them a viable threat.

It must be considered, therefore, that Dr. Greer is being used as a military and/or intelligence operative to help solidify the construct of this alien invasion plan, or card as von Braun put it.

There are many convincing figures that appear in the Cosmic Hoax film to fuel its message, tone, and overall credibility. One of these includes investigative journalist Paola Harris. As a CE-5 adept, she speaks sentimentally about the work of Dr. Greer; and near the end of the film, she steadfastly states, in a heartfelt and teary manner, that she, Dr. Greer, and others in the movement are “not in this for the money.”

That doesn’t appear to be entirely the case, however; for, Harris is the International Director of Exopolitics Institute which offers courses and certification programs in the field of exopolitics. Though it is stated that the Exopolitics Institute is a non-profit organisation, they do charge $390 per individual course, or where participants can pay in advance for the entire Diploma program at a cost of $2,520.

Though the courses appear to be quite interesting, their promotional message leads me (as one who has worked in education for over 35 years) to believe that they are most likely of an indoctrinatory nature, for it just reeks of charlatanism.

Greer has produced many other documentary films over the years (including Sirius), all of which would be too long to include in this already mammoth post.

I will leave it up to the reader to form their own conclusions and take on Dr. Greer.

Is he the real deal, or a planted asset from the intelligence and/or military community?

Feel free to leave your thoughts in the Comments section of this post. It is always healthy to question everything, challenge assumptions, and formulate new views on such matters of controversy.

8. Recent Sightings in the News

Around last January 12, several mainstream media news outlets started reporting on multiple UFO/UAP sightings that have been observed in American airspace.

What is a bit suspect about these news releases is that they appear to be highly synchronised, for they have almost all appeared on the same day, even though they were about various sightings that have taken place of over the course of several years. Here are the headlines and links to some of them:

And many of them have used the same images of a particular sighting captured by a U.S. military jet in 2015 and released by the Department of Defense, as shown hereunder:

Back in 2017, the New York Post provided the video footage from which the above image is based.

Why this particular incident is resurfacing in the news even after several years is a bit strange; but, it is perhaps to showcase some of the more credible and convincing evidence on UAPs.

This summer, there have been two incidents in particular that have gained attention: the spotting of a very tall alien being in Las Vegas (Nevada) following some meteor-like activity in the same vicinity, and other tall alien creatures terrorising locals in a village in Peru.

The Las Vegas 8-foot tall alien spotting

While there are numerous videos out there about a young man in the Las Vegas region re-telling his account of tall alien beings roaming around his back yard, the following video on rumble is perhaps one that best that summarises the events which took place in the evening of May 1, 2023.

In the video, the young man is shown providing his account of the incident and also features multiple short video clips, as well as the audio for his call to 911.

Local law enforcement appears to have taken this call seriously, helping the story gain local and national news coverage.

The contents of this 911 call can also be heard from ABC 7 Chicago channel on YouTube hereunder:

After initially being interviewed by reporters from local news outlets, the young man and his family have since remained tight-lipped and no longer talk about the incident.

Of course, a lot of speculation has ensued following this incident, especially on social media.

“ Face-peeler” aliens in a Peruvian village

Member of a Peruvian village have reportedly been repeatedly terrorised by some kind of alien beings which they label as Los Pelacaras – literally ‘Face Peelers’.

The villagers insisted that Peru’s navy military unit be brought in to investigate.

Several local news outlets have reported on the story. And even the international press picked up on the strange event.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported on the story on August 8 outlining the details of the accounts along with photographs showing terrified villagers, including one of a traumatised 15-year old girl that is said to have been attacked by one of these beings.

August 8, 2023 article from the DailyMail (UK).

Armed Peruvian officials arrive at the rural community to investigate the attacks. Photo source: Jam Press via the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

A few days later on August 12, the Daily Mail published another article titled Flying 7ft-tall 'alien' attackers in Peru were actually illegal gold mining gang on JETPACKS which provides an explanation – according to official Peruvian authorities – that the aliens were in fact miners from illegal gold cartels that were employed to scare the local villagers to keep them at bay from their mining operations.

They state that these cartel members used jet packs to levitate in order to inspire fear in the locals (who had described the aliens’ ability to levitate). These explanations seem most likely fabricated, leaving us with an even more confusing stance on what to make of these events.

An American, Timothy Alberino, who stated he previously lived in the region and knows members of the Ikitu tribe recently tweeted that he believes these beings to be some kind of “tall greys,” referring to the variety of alien beings called greys, but much taller.

On August 8, Alberino posted a video titled Aliens Attack Village in Peru on his YouTube channel in which he discusses the incident in detail.

A follow-up update video was published by Alberino a few days later in which he stated he also believes that the tall aliens in the recent Las Vegas incident appear to be the same kind of grey aliens.

9. Recent Congressional Subcommittee Hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon (UAP)

In Summer of 2023, there have been three major events related to disclosures about UFO/UAP:

While I won’t focus on the first two, the third one is worth our consideration, for it has garnered the most attention in the mainstream press and across social media networks.

It has traditionally been fairly taboo for the government to publicly address the topics of UFOs/UAPs and extraterrestrials. So, we really need to ask once more the question: why now?

For those unfamiliar, the congressional hearing focused on the testimony of three witnesses:

The C-SPAN video link which appears above provides the full text of each part of the hearing.

What struck the press and the public the most about this hearing came from the testimony of David Grusch.

On Twitter alone (now called X), one tweet alone from Disclose.tv has amassed an astounding 38.3 million views (as of August 14).

Screenshot of Disclose.tv’s July 26, 2023 tweet showing David Grusch speaking at the hearing.

It gained attention since Grusch affirmed that non-human entities had been recovered from alien craft. He specifically referred to them as “biologics.”

When answering the questions from congresswoman Nancy Mace, he referred to his News Nation interview (presumably from June 11) on this specific subject (almost as if to steer the audience watching to their platform in order to learn more about the “biologics”, or E.T.s).

The mainstream press widely covered the hearing; here is a small sampling:

It would appear that News Nation has recently ran many articles on the hearing itself and the UFO/UAP phenomenon as a whole:

It should be noted that News Nation is owned by Nextar Media Group which is the largest television station owner in the United States with 197 outlets across the country. So, their reach is quite significant across the land of the free.

On July 29, CBS’s 60 Minutes aired a thee-part series on space-related topics – Encounters with UFOs; Search for ancient life on Mars; James Webb Space Telescope, leading with the UFO/UAP phenomenon. The aforementioned Ryan Graves and David Fravor both appeared in the broadcast, as did Luis Elizondo – a man who ran the Pentagon's secretive UFO programme for a decade.

Luis Elizondo is an outspoken figure in the UFO/UAP space, at times questioned about whether or not he was indeed involved in the Pentagon’s mysterious UFO program.

It would be a fool’s errand to determine the extent to which each of these figures in the UFO/UAP space are genuinely credible and whether or not they are acting on their own behalf.

Personally, of the three witnesses who testified at the congressional hearing, I found David Fravor to be the most credible and believable.

As for the other three, I remain skeptical – particularly with David Grusch.

His testimony, demeanour and manner in which he testified just comes across as a craftily orchestrated performance, as if meticulously coached by whomever prepped him among the Defense or Intelligence apparatus.

Let there be no illusion: none of these witnesses would have been allowed to testify unless the Department of Defense permitted them to do so.

We would be extremely naive to think otherwise.

Given the billions, if not trillions, that the Department of Defense have stolen (as outlined and documented earlier in this post) over past few decades for what is likely to for the purpose of dark operations, it really should come as no surprise that they are behind this whole distraction or deception.

Too many other secretive aspects of what is really happening with regards to UFOs/UAPs, extraterrestrials, recovered craft, reverse-engineered technologies, free energy, Antarctica (see Operation Highjump with related links here, here, and here), and more suggests that there is a heck of a lot that they are still hiding from us.

They’ve covered up so many egregious wrongdoings over the decades with the Assassination of JFK and 9/11, just to name a few.

And, they are merely teasing, toying, and ridiculing us with these UFO/UAP/E.T. bread crumbs we plebeians are allowed to see.

Lastly, I question the sincerity of most members of the U.S. Congress in this show, for throughout the decades they have consistently proven to be mostly complicit and self-serving pawns in this greater con game.

10. Summary & Conclusion for Part 1

The major drawback of a lengthy post with multiple sections such as this one is that the reader may interpret it as a mishmash of incoherent and unrelated information.

That is not my aim with this article.

Rather, it is to provide facts and knowledge in a detailed, but segmented fashion so as to make it more digestible.

Each part is related and connected like that of a puzzle. Once each piece is understood and appreciated for its own merits and qualities, it can be joined to the others in order to paint a broader picture of reality.

To summarise and conclude this post, an inevitable and radical shift will be thrust upon us as we approach the end of this Fourth Turning.

A new monetary system and global order will likely take place whether we like it or not, whether we resist or not.

So much power has been accumulated over the past centuries by those who yield this power and seek to aggrandise it.

The reality is that they are not as secretive and obscure as we permit them to be.

We know who they are, what they are up to, and give them way more recognition and authority than we should.

Sure, the International Banking Cabal which is largely supported by the U.S. Military-Security-Intelligence complex is, in aggregate, a formidable adversary.

But, we still outnumber them in the billions and collectively have much power than they do.

Our strength lies in our will not to submit to theirs; and, to be one step ahead of their game.

Even pawns can check mate a king.

Forget their Alien Deception stratagem, or card as von Braun put it; for,

IT

WILL

ALL

BE

A

LIE.

What power would their deception have if we all call them out on it?

Forget about this distraction and keep your eye on the ball.

In Part 2 of this series, I invite you to learn about what actual CRISIS they are scheming and intend to subject us in order to attempt to bring about their Great Reset, Digital ID, CBDC, and One World Government.

Addendum 1: 2023-08-17 - An astrophysicist’s take on E.T.s & UAPs

I came across the following video in which Canadian astrophysicist Hugh Ross is interviewed.

In the CBN News video interview, Ross offers some pertinent points on how Religion (such as Christianity), God, Angels & Fallen Angels (demons), Spiritual Warfare, and the occult all come into the equation when contemplating UAP and E.T.-related phenomena. Moreover, using well-measured and rational explanations, he explains how these can serve as possible explanations for sightings and occurrences of UAPs and encounters with extraterrestrial beings.

For instance, angels (including demons) are inter-dimensional beings which can be misinterpreted as alien beings.

Ross also provides evidence that countries whereby the occult is practiced more by its citizens have much higher levels of sightings and experiences with extraterrestrial beings and UFOs.

He also questions the credibility of the testimony of intelligence officer David Grusch (who testified at Congress’ hearing as described above in this post) and dismisses some of his claims with three main contentions (watch from around the 12:43 mark):

It is highly unlikely that the military has “biologics” or alien craft in hangars since they have never been revealed in over 6 decades (as Ross logically explains); Where are the [UFO/E.T.] artifacts? Ross says he’s visited UFO-related museums all around the world and has yet to see a single piece of tangible physical evidence; It is simply not possible for craft to travel across inter-stellar space. As an astrophysicist, Ross explains the barriers and limitations that would make such travel extremely unlikely, if not impossible.

The 21-minute is definitely worth the watch and can be viewed hereunder.

