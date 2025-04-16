Facial recognition screening at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, U.S.A. Image source & credit: Ray Whitehouse for The New York Times.

Sections to this post:

Introduction & Key Highlights

Big changes have recently been announced by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding upcoming changes to passenger identification through biometric identification – such as with facial recognition within the next three years.

Here are some of the key highlights of the proposed changes:

Airlines tickets and boarding passes will be replaced by a ‘journey pass’ that will be stored on passengers’ phones . The ‘journey pass’ would be updated automatically if flight details change.



Passengers will upload their passports to their phone in digital form (note: it is unclear at the moment how, technologically-speaking, this will be accomplished, but the ICAO is working on what is called a ‘Digital Travel Credential’ (DTC) in this respect.



Instead of manually checking-in at an airline’s counter, passengers will scan their faces upon arrival at the airport to authenticate themselves which will automatically notify the airline they arrived .



Luggage: Passengers will drop their luggage at a bag drop area equipped with a biometric terminal for their face scan .



It is unclear (unspecified) by how passengers will proceed through security with their carry-on items, but will likely access the secured area using face scans at a biometric terminal .



Boarding: Instead of showing a boarding pass, travellers will identify themselves by face scan at a biometric terminal prior to boarding the airplane .



Borders, Customs, & Immigration: It is currently unspecified how entry into a country will be handled and whether human border agents will process travellers.



United States: Starting May 7, 2025, travellers in the U.S. will be required to provide REAL ID (which requires facial recognition).

The Times article provides an image summarising the process:

Needless to say, these bring up a myriad of privacy and safety concerns, including the possible issuance of mandatory Digital IDs.

In addition, significant infrastructure and equipment overhauls would be required at airports which would entail increased costs.

Hey are some key articles detailing the news:

The United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO and its proposed rules

The ICAO, headquartered in Montreal (Canada), is a specialised agency of the United Nations which steers its 193 member countries towards common air transport rules and norms.

As such, it is not accountable to any individual state or government but rather acts as a supranational entity that issues recommendations.

Generally speaking and similar to its sister organisation in the World Health Organization (WHO), it is up to each member state to adhere to and/or adopt the recommendations of the agency.

ICAO Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025)

Happening from April 14 to April 17, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, is the ICAO Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025).

Participants of conference include ministers, senior officers from civil aviation authorities (ICAO, IATA) as well as interior affairs, foreign affairs, health, immigration, tourism officials, and industry leaders.

Many of the proposed changes will be discussed (and decided) by attendees.

A promotional video frames the need for the conference to address issues of “security threats,” “human trafficking” and “travel document security” (digital credentials).

Of particular note is an already prepared (dated April 17) declaration: DOHA DECLARATION ON FACILITATION OF INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT.

The declaration urges stakeholders to bring about a Global Facilitation Governance model which will align countries with the proposed standards and changes to air travel as outlined above.

Alignment with UN Agenda 2030’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Moreover, section g) of the DOHA declaration states that they are to: “Actively engage in activities and take measures that support the achievement of the relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs);”

In other words, the changes to international air travel are but a subset of the broader changes of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030.

Section e) of the Global Facilitation Governance model reads as follows [with emphasis added in red]:

As shown above, they commit to bring about international “legal and administrative frameworks” to support digital identity and biometric recognition in international civil aviation.

This is in alignment with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – particularly the first one which is concerned with bringing about Digital IDs.

What these SDG goals are really about, however, entail a blueprint for global tyranny and domination and undermine democracy.

Health is another cornerstone of the SDGs with the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) at the helm.

Back in 2023, the WHO decided that they were going to implement to member nations a global vaccine passport system based on the European Union’s model used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Section x) of the DOHA declaration reads as follows:

Hence the main concern here is that the ICAO could be used to impose regulations under which vaccine passports or health testing measures, for instance, could be applied to air travel passengers, as was the case in several countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICAO’s Shady Climate Change Zealotry

A very important and highly unknown aspect of the ICAO pertains to how they have already integrated Climate Change fanaticism to how airlines operate.

I have exposed this in great detail in Part 4 of my series on geoengineering, but will summarise the main points hereunder.

As far back as in 2010, the outfit held an event called the ICAO Colloquium on Aviation and Climate Change which took place in Montreal (Canada).

Briefly put, the event focused on the relationship between climate change and aviation.

As I outlined in great detail in my post, changes were basically made to the airline industry with regards to modified jet fuel used by airlines to combat so-called global warming. These changes resulted in large numbers of aircraft emitting metal and chemical-laced contrails which would form artificial cirrus clouds that would blanket the skies in order to produce a cooling effect.

Metals detected in jet exhaust. Source: https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/

Sadly though, an April 2023 briefing paper published by the Royal Aeronautical Society titled CONTRAILS AND CONTRAIL MANAGEMENT, Greener by Design Specialist Group revealed that the contrail management techniques used by the airline industry actually produced a WARMING effect rather than the intended cooling effect. To wit, as per their own paper (from page 3):

As shown in the image excerpt above, their contrail management operations resulted in a “net warming – about 1.5 times that of aviation’s CO2” emissions.

In other words, the aggregate result of the airline industry using modified jet fuel to produce contrail cirrus clouds – purportedly to block the sun in order to produce a cooling effect to mitigate climate change – had the OPPOSITE effect in that it WARMED the climate.

Not only has the airline industry, largely steered and regulated by rule and norms brought about by the ICAO, created a climate mess, they also have the nerve to pass on the cleanup costs ($5 trillion) to airline passengers.

Needless to say, we are dealing with incompetent criminals who work for the ICAO and certainly don’t have the best interests of airline passengers as they claim to, but rather serve the interests of other stakeholders.

Finally, another concern with regards to this biometric facial recognition system, should it be adopted at airports worldwide, could entail travellers being refused air travel due to exceeding their carbon footprint quota.

Should, heaven forbid, the current Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney - another climate freak zealot net zero fanatic swindler - win the current Canadian federal election, you can almost be certain that such climate-aligned travel restrictions be imposed, not only on Canadians but others worldwide.

Climate Change Cartel mind map. Created by the author for his article Canada’s Carbon Colony: You will Not own a Home, nor be Happy.

You’ve exceeded your carbon limit, sorry you cannot fly.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is on board too!

Though barely referenced in the articles regarding the large changes to the airline industry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also been involved.

The IATA, also headquartered in Montreal, is an airline trade association founded in 1945 that sets technical standards for airlines.

The IATA recently called for the accelerated adoption of decentralized digital identity for travel.

An article from BiometricUpdate.com titled IATA advocates for rapid adoption of digital identity by air travel industry, governments showcases the association’s push towards bringing about global Digital ID standards:

“In January, IATA published a white paper outlining its vision for an Aviation Security Trust Framework to govern regulatory alignment, cross-sector collaboration and infrastructure in implementing digital identity. It also runs the IATA One ID initiative to promote globally interoperable digital identity standards.”

Another article mentions that aviation industry stakeholders are backing IATA’s call for rapid adoption of digital identity.

Other standards under the purview of the IATA that can be worrisome pertains to passenger data in the form of Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR).

Partial screenshot of a PDF brochure by the IATA explaining API and PNR.

More detailed information regarding passenger data can be viewed via an IATA document titled Passenger Data Exchange, THE BASICs.

While such passenger data may seem completely normal in order for the airline industry to keep track of passengers, there are concerns that such data can be used against certain individuals, at times preventing them from boarding flights.

Few know that air travel passengers are actually evaluated in terms of their risks – via the metrics of low, unknown, high, and highest (see image below); and these metrics can be used to prevent certain passengers from flying.

The worry, for instance, is that certain individuals can be assigned one of these risk metrics for their non-compliance with things such as health-related testing or vaccine status, or even for being designated a dissident by a certain government.

As this passenger data is shared with border patrols of various governments, a given passenger could easily be prevented from flying.

Specific agreements already exist between governments. For example, Canada and the European Union already have such an agreement regarding Passenger Name Records (PNR) in place. Here is but one item showcasing this agreement:

“16. The JMC reaffirmed the commitment of the EU and Canada to conclude a new EU-Canada Passenger Name Record (PNR) Agreement as soon as possible, and recognised the importance of this Agreement in providing a solid basis for the transfer and use of PNR data to prevent and fight terrorism and serious crime while respecting privacy and protecting personal data.”

As recently as in 2023, there were concerns for augmented security exchanges of air passengers in the context of the proposed Declaration of North America.

Canada, for instance, advocated for the exchange of PNR data for security purposes and standards proposed by the ICAO in this regard.

Where all of this is really headed is difficult to say.

While security is very important for air travel, the prevailing concern is that passenger data could be used for discriminatory practices, including for those who do not wish to submit their personal biometric data.

Current Airlines playing along with the plan

Though there are probably more, the airlines who have been specifically mentioned they would be on board with the proposed changes by the ICAO regarding the facial recognition biometrics include British Airways, Air France-KLM, Finnair, and Saudia Airlines.

For British Airways, this is not so surprising; for, its former businessman CEO Willie Walsh currently serves as the IATA’s Director General.

Moreover, the IATA is strongly pushing for “contactless travel” by promoting companies that can provide airlines and airports with biometric services.

Furthermore, Mr. Walsh is scheduled as a speaker at the aforementioned ICAO’s Doha conference.

As a businessman, it is unclear whether or not Mr. Walsh has investments (and possible conflicts of interests) in these companies.

Going forward, it will be important to keep an eye open on which airlines, and even airports for that matter, choose to adopt the proposed changes.

United States: DHS will make REAL ID required to fly by May 7, 2025

It was recently revealed that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Kristi Noem announced that all passengers will be required to use REAL ID to fly in the U.S. by May 7 of this year in just less than a month from now.

According to a G. Edward Griffin’s Need To Know News article, REAL ID uses facial recognition technology.

Needless to say this is causing anxiety and angst among American travellers for reasons ranging from lack of privacy, to inter-state mobility, to a breach of their constitutional rights. Here are just a few replies to Secretary of Homeland Security Noem’s post on X:

[Addendum added on 2025-04-17]:

An April 16 article by The Epoch Times, To Fly, You'll Soon Need a REAL ID: What to Know links to a rather ominous X post by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA):

I mean, doesn’t that cartoon say it all? Doesn’t the TSA just mock Americans with this slap in the face and utter display of lack of respect?

And the very first four comments to the TSA’s post encapsulates the overall sentiment of Americans:

The good news, however, is that there exist alternative forms of identification travellers can use to fly. Consult the following three resources to this effect:

What you can do to resist

Opt out

The first thing you should do is simply opt out of any facial recognition check-in option at airports.

For now, this is an option at most airports.

But the more individuals use the faster check-in option by submitting to facial recognition or other biometric identification, the more likely it will become the norm, or even mandatory.

Sure, we would all like to get through those long airport lines more quickly. But the tradeoff will entail not only decreased privacy, but also the risk of having your biometric data stolen or sold to third-party partners of airlines and airports.

Email the Airline provider you use

Some airlines like those mentioned above have already begun to implement the proposed facial recognition measures for passengers.

Email / Talk to your Travel Agent

If you use a travel agent for your airline trips, mention this concern to them so as to increase awareness. These agents have direct links with the airlines and tour operators; so, their influence is not to be underestimated.

You can email your preferred airline or tour operator directly to let them know that you are not comfortable with such kinds of changes requiring biometric authentication. You can also warn them that should they implement such measures, you will stop doing business with them and opt for other airlines for your travels. This is the one language all businesses speak and understand.

Email your political representative or Minister of Transport

Though often not so fruitful, you can write to your political representative or relevant minister of transportation to let them know your concerns about these proposed changes, particular with regards to privacy and possible discrimination.

Support Advocacy Groups

You can also help support advocacy groups that are fighting against these proposed changes such as Fight for the Future.

Email / post on the ICAO & IATA sites

Other things you can do is email the ICAO and/or IATA directly or comment on their respective X pages (@icao and @IATA). Just like users have done responding to Secretary Noem’s X post, you can do the same. There more we have people doing this, the better; for, it will signal to them that their proposed changes are unacceptable.

Conclusion

One thing is for certain, if everyone remains unconcerned and inactive in this fight, changes will likely come our way whether like it or not, possibly compromising your ability to travel by air and board a plane.

