Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

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Neo
Apr 12, 2023

Excellent job Dan! I appreciate you taking the time and putting in the effort to add subtlety and nuance to Gircy's testimony at the NCI.

I first came upon him as an outspoken voice early in the pandemic, For instance, he appeared on the Strong & Free Canada Truthcast, talking about how to reach people on "the other side" quite some time ago.

Video: https://strongandfreecanada.org/how-to-reach-people-vincent-gircys/

PDF Summary: How to Reach Those on the Other Side of the Narrative -A guide from Vincent Gircys, veteran police investigator

https://strongandfreecanada.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/How-to-Reach-Those-on-the-Other-Side-of-the-Narrative.pdf

This interview, from more than a year ago at VCC, was also illuminating if chilling:

Vincent Gircys - ONLINE SURVEILLANCE in The New Police State

https://rumble.com/vmlo0b-vincent-gircys-online-surveillance-in-the-new-police-state.html

At the end of day, what we're dealing with here is a cold, brutal, totalitarian numbers game. Public opinion and public perception are the the contested territory and key to the outcome of this unfortunate and tragic trajectory we are on. And as long as "they" win that battle for those things we - who value and defend human liberty and dignity - will lose the war.

I don't like to speak in those "militarized" terms, but it is a fact. I can see empirically and anecdotally that people around me are not "waking up" nearly fast enough in the numbers required to turn this Titanic around. The "perpetrators" are moving way faster than we are. Of course I *want* to be "optimistic" about this, but not to the point of delusion.

I think we need to be more imaginative in our tactics. One suggestion would be to bring these efforts back to - what's the phrase these days? - oh yes! "IRL". We need to get out of this cybernetic cage that is wrapped around us and go old school. Yes it is slower, less efficient, less convenient and more arduous, but if we are ever to regain our humanity (in particular and not abstract terms) I'm convinced this is how it needs to happen.

We need to put "community" back in to the dictionary and our lives as a meaningful word and a real practice. There is no such thing as an "online community". We've been duped by seduction. They have made merchandise of us.

"And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not."

2 Peter 2:3

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Shawn Kelly's avatar
Shawn Kelly
Apr 16, 2023

https://www.thelawyersdaily.ca/personalinjury/articles/22419

Covid 19 Vaccine Injury Lawsuit, don't count to it.

This was an article I read about getting the vax and how the Pharmaceutical companies who had no confidence in the safety of their product, were already lawyering up in anticipation of vaccine injury lawsuits.

The federal government made a similar promise of compensation, which I understand has not been forthcoming.

As I anticipated that naive Canadians would follow the media reports, government doctors, and legislators, like good obedient little lab rats follow the pied piper.

If drugs and vaccines take years to research & develop and test and go through a strict approval process, how is it possible to formulate a witches brew for something they know nothing about, and just because it's declared an emergency, it won't make this concoction any safer.

They deliver, and rush it into the arms of an unsuspecting public already bullied into compliance, in less time than you could ever order a Pizza and have it delivered.

Something about this seemed very fishy to me, and those dirty skunks who were promoting this lie, and encouraging the bullying of the hesitant and non compliant, as being the reason why covid will never be eradicated.

I got my back up because I didn't trust them, and as this was very politicized and as I stand up to bullies; I became quite the ornery belligerent SOB who would cuss out anyone who tried their PC Cancel Culture, Wokester, pro-vax narrative on me.

So no the science is not settled in fact it continues to evolve, and my life isn't like loaded dice at a crooked crap shoot; I have one life to live and won't gamble it away on a false promise.

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