"There is absolutely adequate evidence to initiate a full-scale criminal investigation into the events of Covid 19: the actions of governments, medical colleges and others," stated retired veteran police officer Vincent Gircys, formerly with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), during his testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry.

The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) is a citizen-led inquiry into Canada’s COVID-19 response during the pandemic that is completely independent from government. It was spearheaded by Preston Manning, a former Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition. The NCI holds hearings across the country to collect testimony from citizens who have been gravely affected by the strict measures imposed by governments and health authorities. It also hears from professionals in various fields to see what went right and what went wrong during the crisis.

At the start of his testimony, Vincent Gircys outlines his credentials and experience as a seasoned police investigator. He started his career with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in 1982, serving for a total of 32 years in the province. He had become a member of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team conducting forensic investigations and forensic reconstruction for several years. Gircys received a number of commendations over the span of his career, polishing it off with a Police Exemplary Service Medal for his conduct.

Gircys praises those who serve in the police forces, but notes that and number of mistakes have been made during the Pandemic over the last three years, further emphasising: “tremendous mistakes have been made.”

“Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.”

That is the first sentence stated in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that was written and established in 1982, Gircys states, further adding that that was the same year he started his career in policing.

Gircys points out that at the start of his career with the OPP he was given a King James Bible. He testified thousands of times in court, each time placing his hands on the Bible “to swear an oath,” as he puts it, and had become an expert witness in forensic reconstruction over these years.

The retired police officer notes that oaths vary from province to province, but it is uniform across Ontario.

His oath is to the Constitution which he is intimately familiar with, Gircys proudly states, before adding that he hopes other police officers are familiar with the oaths that they have taken.

“It is the most important law of the land,” Gircys emphasised to the Commissioner of the Inquiry when talking about the Constitution which includes the Charter.

It is not the first time the veteran officer has stressed the importance of the Constitution as the foundation for the rule of law. During a livestream which aired on August 29, 2022, Vincent Gircys – who is also Police for Freedom Canada’s Chapter leader for Ontario – stated that many police officers are not adequately familiar with the Constitution and are thus disregardful to the supreme law of the land.

Police for Freedom Canada advocates for respectful interactions between Police Services and the population, and maintaining accountability regarding the International Declaration of Human Rights, the Canadian Bill of Rights, the Canadian Charter of Rights, and the Canadian Constitution, among other goals, according to their website.

Retired officer Vincent Gircys, Police for freedom Canada’s Chapter leader for Ontario.

Gircys contends that since many police officers are not fully familiar with the Constitution, and more specifically its section 52(1), they tend to make mistakes when carrying out orders for duties they are given which may conflict with this particular section of the Constitution.

Section 52(1) of the Canadian Constitution Act (1982) – The supremacy clause states:

Simply put, this provision makes it clear that any law that is not consistent with the provisions of the Constitution is to no effect and thus unenforceable. The law office of Ducharme Weber further validates the provision by stating that it: “reaffirms constitutional supremacy. It imposes an obligation on bodies empowered to determine questions of law to do so in a manner consistent with the Constitution and to invalidate or treat as invalid a law to the extent of its inconsistency with the Constitution.”

Accordingly, during the three years that have elapsed since the Covid-19 Pandemic begun countless unlawful orders have been carried out by such ill-informed police officers across Canada. These violations are broad and range and scope.

Officer Patrick McNulty from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was one of a few that refused to carry out unlawful orders in the course of his service as a border agent which lead to his dismissal.

In the past three years, there have been instances whereby many courts at all levels have been reluctant or unwilling to remain faithful to the letter of the law, and section 52(1) of the Constitution in particular. For the most part, they have justified this stance on the premise of remaining apolitical and to ensure “the greater good” of Canadian society amidst the harsh measures imposed on citizens and businesses.

The Police Officer becomes the Target

The veteran officer testified as to how he became targeted for being outspoken about some of the pandemic measures.

Over the past three years, he had two arrest warrants issued against him for publicly speaking at a park about the importance of our Constitution and Charter of Rights and Freedoms and how they were being abused.

Gircys had also attended the Freedom Truckers Convoy in Ottawa to observe the activities on the grounds and to help out, taking on various roles such as Police Liaison between the truckers and the police forces. Fittingly, Gircys mentioned that he had previously received the OPP Police Liaison Officer of the Year Award.

Oddly, despite his services as a Liaison, Vincent Gircys bank accounts were frozen.

On a separate occasion, he was issued a $10,000 fine for attending a church service in Aylmer, Ontario. Gircys then noted that six members of the Aylmer police service quit, presumably as a result of the abuse directed towards their brother in arms, and possibly in disgust of having to carry out unlawful orders.

I will not be silenced!

In April 2021, Veteran Officer Gircys joined Police for Freedom International as the Canadian representative on the condition that he would not be silenced or censored.

“Over the course of the last three years, I have been in contact with hundreds, if not a thousand or more police officers across this [Ontario] province and internationally that think in the same purview as I do; we share the same conclusions.”

Before elaborating on some of those conclusions, Gircys shares how forensic investigations are conducted.

The investigators look at “other peoples’ perspectives,” for they want to amass as many perspectives as possible to arrive at the truth which the seasoned officer describes simply as “what happened.” In policing, you want to know “what happened”, he reiterates.

Before proceeding, Gircys asks the audience present at the NCI before him if any members of the mainstream media, specifically the CBC, CTV, Global, are present. None are, Gircys unsurprisingly confirms.

“Evidence is also the absence of something,” he adds continuing “when mainstream media is not here, that is evidence.”

A single perspective

A single perspective is the phrase officer Gircys uses to describe a single narrative.

With regards to Covid-19, among other issues, the mainstream media has employed a modus operandi of a single perspective, the officer contends:

“On the issue of lockdowns that we faced, there was only one perspective;

on the issue of mask wearing , one perspective;

on the solutions to this problem and a way out , one perspective;

vaccine acceptance , one perspective;

vaccine hesitancy , one perspective;

vaccine safety , one perspective;

vaccine efficacy , one perspective;

vaccine injury , no perspective, no comment, no discussion;

vaccine death , no perspective, no comment;

died suddenly, no perspective, no discussion.”

Gircys then states that professionals in various fields should have been aware of, and researched different perspectives since it was their duty to do so, given that a lot of information was readily available to them.

“Safe and effective,” should have been labelled as “use at your own risk,” the officer attests to when describing the experimental Covid-19 vaccines for which no long-term data existed, nor was the full ingredients list known by those who unquestionably administered them.

A Criminal Conspiracy

“Criminal conspiracies do happen. You are not a nut for calling something a criminal conspiracy. I’ve investigated criminal conspiracies and they’re real. And they really happen.”

Officer Vincent Gircys is absolutely certain that a criminal conspiracy has indeed taken place regarding the events surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic, given the evidence that exists.

He referenced elites who are members of powerful organisations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), among others, that yield a tremendous amount of power and influence over the Canadian federal government.

He accurately noted that though Klaus Schwab, the leader of the WEF once boasted of having penetrated half of the Canadian Cabinet, and that on only one occasion was the elitist organisation mentioned in a Parliamentary session during which time the Speaker of the House had immediately shut down further discussion on the matter, citing implausible technical audio and video difficulties.

https://twitter.com/ScottLucian/status/1495052763264425988

The initial claim that the WEF yields power over the federal government is certainly not unfounded.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland sits on the Board of Trustees of the WEF even though it appears to be in breach of Canadian Conflict of Interest laws, has had formal communications with their President, helps to promotes their agendas, and has held secret meetings with the outfit as recently as last January of this year at their annual meeting in Davos in addition to previous ones.

Arguably the two most powerful political figures in Canada, namely Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are well know for their close ties to the WEF and for the implementation of their agendas which include Climate Change, financial and broad support for the war in the Ukraine, and for the global rollout of stringent Covid-19 measures.

Moreover, the mainstream media is also tight-lipped on Canada joining the WEF’s First Movers Coalition which aims to secure mammoth amounts of carbon taxes from Canadian taxpayers in the name of achieving net-zero emissions for Climate Change by 2050.

Officer Gircys also noted that Police for Freedom is very much aware of how the WEF, the WHO, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) work in conjunction with many other private organisations which includes Publicis and McKinsey & Company – a consulting services firm that is a significant contributor to the Canadian government which is also involved in pushing for national Digital IDs. In addition, he notes the Brighton group which is a program of the Task Force for Global Health who are working in conjunction with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI).

During his talk Gircys invites people listening to his testimony to look up these organisations to see how they are actually comprised of the pharmaceutical industry, the World Bank [Group], the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, among others.

In a previous post, this author had noted the existence such ties:

COVAX is a WHO initiative and global-scale effort to rollout and make available the various Covid-19 vaccines to countries around the world.

What all these groups have in common are strong ties and funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Bill & Melinda Gates foundation set up Gavi in 1999 with US$ 750 million.

Accordingly, Gircys claims certainly do appear to be factual.

It should also be noted that the Event 201 Pandemic simulation exercise conducted in 2019 was in partnership with the WEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gircys further notes an “incestuous relationship” that ties those organisations to the government of Canada. “The World Economic Forum Canadian Leadership members is of concern,” he adds.

The veteran officer then brought up the issue of the experimental vaccines of which no known long-term data was available to health officials who nevertheless promoted them as “safe and effective”.

Injury and mortality rate data for the vaccines was available early on which health officials “should have known about,” for the onus was on them in the practice of their profession.

Dead Silence in the Media

Officer Gircys further added that at that point, early on during the vaccine rollouts, injury and mortality rates were quite high and that, once more, health practitioners should have been cognizant of.

“Health agencies failed to notify the public. Infant mortality is increasing, fertility rates were dropping, menstrual cycles were affected. The media remained silent.”



“The media and government relationship appears very suspicious.”

Gircys then talked about how he had not witnessed any troubling events or behaviour during the weeks he attended the Truckers Convoy in Ottawa.

This was in complete contrast with what was being reported by the CBC which he watched every night, noting an “inversion of reality.”

“The news is lying; they’re being deceptive,” he added.

The Commissioner of the National Citizens Inquiry then pressed the police officer to elaborate on exactly what he was watching on the news, compared to the events he witnessed for added clarity.

“What I’m seeing are a bunch of happy people. Very happy. It’s a very positive vibe, a very positive environment. Everybody was happy, hugging. I mean, I hugged more people than you can hug at a Greek or Italian wedding. There’s no doubt about the level of joy that people were displaying. I saw no violence. And I saw nothing to be concerned about other than it was just a great time, overall.”

“But, what I’m hearing on the news, the reporting was that there were acts of violence that were taking place, there was arson that was taking place, there was assaults and Nazis…all of that reporting by the CBC was just completely false, was just completely wrong…Essentially, I find the media is a propaganda machine. They have been paid very handsomely by a number of organisations, including the Canadian government. They are spewing propaganda. But even worse, they are suppressing information that people should really know.”

A lot of what officer Gircys cited above falls in line with what many others have observed during the events of the Truckers Convoy in Canada and during the pandemic as a whole.

David Freiheit, better known by his YouTube handle of Viva Frei, reported live every day during the Truckers Convoy in Ottawa for which he observed not a single instance of violence, as can be confirmed from his recorded livestreams.

Gircys is factual when he states that the mainstream media in Canada is handsomely funded.

In the ‘Clear bias & other journalistic breaches’ subsection from a previous post specifically about the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), this author noted breaches of their own Journalistic Standards and Practices. The post was regarding an article published by a CBC reporter titled Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she distrusts World Economic Forum, province to cut ties which appears to have been nothing less than a hit piece against the outspoken Alberta Premier. On the issue, this post noted:

“Firstly, they state that they are committed to accurately reflecting the points of view of all citizens. Particularly since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic, many Canadians have expressed their discontent towards the World Economic Forum and its influences on Canadian politics. Yet, when is the last time the CBC ever offered an article critical of the group? Why are such opinions not included in their reporting? The same can be said about the growing segment of the population that are of opposing views towards Covid-19 vaccinations. When have their views been included in CBC’s reporting? With such imbalance, it is quite evident that they are not sticking to their own stated mission point regarding diverse views.”

“Next, they state that they “are independent of all lobbies and of all political and economic influence.” This is categorically a falsehood, for they are vastly funded by the Trudeau government:”

Screenshot taken from CBC’s 2019-2020 Annual Report (section: Financial Sustainability – Revenue and Other Sources of Funds).

In addition, a LifeSiteNews.com article titled Oxford study reveals Canadians’ trust in the media at record lows since COVID outbreak cited a study which noted the following [with emphasis added for relevancy] with regards to funding by the Canadian government to numerous news outlets:

“While the CBC is the most heavily subsidized media outlet — receiving more than $1 billion in taxpayer funds per year — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government also gave $61 million in so-called pandemic relief subsidies to more than 1,000 media outlets before his election in 2021.”

“Critics have suggested that Trudeau’s generous monetary support for the mainstream media is tantamount to a form of collusion, with outlets receiving money from Trudeau garnering a reputation for being biased toward his Liberal Party platform.”

It stands to reason that such funding comes with certain strings attached.

There also appears to be credible evidence with regards to officer Vincent Gircys claims that the CBC and other mainstream networks are but vehicles of propaganda.

Former CBC and CTV reporter Rodney Palmer publicly attested to this phenomenon on at least two occasions. The first was at a Bright Light News panel held on January 28, 2023 and another during his testimony at the very same National Citizens Inquiry in Toronto just over a week before Gircys testified.

During both talks, the experienced reporter decried his former employers’ lack of standards and ethics in news reporting and that they have indeed become outlets pushing propaganda.

In his presentations, he cites many first-hand examples. During his testimony at the NCI, Palmer meticulously outlined the ways in which the CBC were deceptive in their reporting on the events of the Truckers Convoy and regarding the “safety and efficacy” of the vaccines during their rollout.

One example he cited was with regards to the very deceptive manner in which the CBC had reported on the so-called Nazi and White Supremacist thugs who were in attendance at the Truckers Convoy in Ottawa.

Specifically, Palmer cited how the CBC had obtained and shown the Nazi and Confederate flag photographs in their reporting even though evidence suggested that these were sourced by photographers with apparent connections to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party (in addition to the NDP party as referenced below).

Screenshot of former CBC reporter Rodney Palmer’s testimony presentation at the National Citizens Inquiry with emphasis added in red color.

Palmer noted the excellent investigatory work of reporter Alexandra Lavoie from Rebel News who had observed that the three photographs (shown above) were all taken at about the same time and in roughly the same location which is doubtfully just a coincidence.

This could strongly suggest the likely possibility that those carrying the flags were planted agents purposely there to provide a photo op for those mainstream photojournalists.

In only two locations did the pictures of the Nazi flag appear:

Screenshot of former CBC reporter Rodney Palmer’s testimony presentation at the National Citizens Inquiry.

Alexandra Lavoie reported on site on how the second photograph of the Nazi flag which appears (shown on the right in the screenshot above) had been taken from a location that was completely sealed off to protesters and had only been unfurled for a brief moment.

And the very first person to tweet that photograph was CBC reporter Justin Ling shown on the left-hand side in the screenshot hereunder (tweet archived here):

Screenshot of former CBC reporter Rodney Palmer’s testimony presentation at the National Citizens Inquiry.

As was exhibited by Rebel News’ Alexandra Lavoie in her video report (start viewing from the 8:38 mark), the set of three photos which appeared on CBC’s Justin Ling tweet showed that the culprits were on the premises of the Fairmont Château Laurier hotel which just so happened to be the headquarters of multiple police forces during the Truckers Convoy in Ottawa.

It would thus prove quite odd that not a single police officer stationed there had spotted this brazen display with the Nazi Flag and the F**K TRUDEAU flags on the premises.

Mrs. Lavoie communicated with media relations from Ottawa Police for comment on the matter but never received a response.

What’s more, it can easily be seen from two of the three photographs from Justin Ling’s tweet that there were at least 6 security cameras (with two that seem to be pointing outdoors) with a birds eye view atop the precise location of the incident, as can be seen in the following two images (circled in red color):

Accordingly, one would think that with such securities cameras at the exact location of the incident, there could easily have been footage that captured the individuals in question along with their movements. Yet, nothing has been said on the matter by the Ottawa Police or other forces, nor the media.

Though it cannot be confirmed, the third photograph appears to show what seems like two individuals each carrying a holster and pistol on their right-hand side just inside the windows which would signify that they are police officers or special agents, as displayed in the zoomed image below circled in red:

The second tweet was published by Amneet Singh who previously worked as Director of Communications for Jagmeet Singh's leadership campaign and is the current Digital Director to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh since November of 2021. The source of Singh’s photograph was never given.

The seasoned reporter Rodney Palmer ended his highly-revealing presentation at the NCI with the following words and slides for which he summarised the CBC as becoming nothing less than a propaganda outlet working in collusion with the government whilst betraying Canadian citizens:

“Bad journalism is incompetence. But propaganda is a betrayal. And that’s what CBC has done. It’s betrayed us all.”

A National Covid19 Forensic Task Force – A way out

Nearing the end of his presentation and testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry, Veteran Officer Vincent Gircys offers that the only “way out” of this terrible situation is to establish a ‘National Covid19 Forensic Task Force’ that is completely independent of government interference, vetted by a judicial body with arrest warrant and search warrant authorisation.

This author has contacted Vincent Gircys for comment inquiring as to which judicial body could serve as this authority and whether he has been in contact with certain parties to help initiate the undertaking, but has not received a response as of publishing time. Should one be forthcoming, it will be appended to this article.

He then summarises what he sees as key failings in the police community:

“They failed to adhere to established [pandemic] plans…;

the police failed to understand information. They accepted a single-sided narrative where additional counter-narrative information was available…[which he himself had provided to them];

they failed to understand their oath. They failed to understand section 52 of the Constitution and the ramifications.”

Gircys concludes his testimony with the following:

“It is imperative that we do the right thing. Do not fear what you know to be right. Fear the consequences of the fruits of failing to do the right thing.

During the question period officer Gircys was asked about his thoughts on the World Economic Forum (WEF). His response was as follows:

“I believe that the WEF is an extremely powerful, influential, well-equipped, well-financed organisation of the wealthiest, most elite people on this planet working together with a number of organisations, corporations. They are extremely well organised and well-structured, and well-positioned.”

It remains to be seen whether or not a National Covid19 Forensic Task Force investigation will materialise.

This post will be amended as needed should additional details surface.

Addendum #1 (April 14, 2023 at 12:55 EDT):

This author had contacted renowned constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson from the Wilson Law Office with questions regarding which ‘judicial body’ could potentially serve as Officer Gircys proposed national investigation unit. “

“Only the federal Parliament can order a lawful judicial inquiry at the national level. Provincial legislatures can do the same at the provincial level,” replied Wilson.

He further added that the government would have to support it and that they would be unlikely to do so, given that such an inquiry would likely reveal their wrongdoing.

I followed-up inquiring as to whether a Member of Parliament (MP) could proceed with a motion to call upon such a judicial inquiry during a Parliamentary Session or Debate. But Wilson clarified that under the current law, it would need to be initiated by the Federal Cabinet at the federal level which would also be unlikely.

As was noted in an earlier post by this author titled Under False Authority, Under False Oaths, the Federal Cabinet is stacked with members of Trudeau’s Liberal Party and would thus likely never suggest nor approve such an investigation which could reveal their numerous alleged crimes and abuses during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Such national inquiries are certainly not unprecedented, tough, for there have been several in the past going all the way back to 1861. They officially go by the name of Royal Commissions or Commissions of Inquiry.

Provincial commissions and inquiries also do exist and could, in this case, be used as an alternative to a federal inquiry.

This author sent a follow-up query to retired Officer Gircys including whether he has looked into the possibility of an inquiry at the provincial level.

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