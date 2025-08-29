36. Save your Children, Escape the Digital Gulag, w/Alex Newman

Welcome to the thirty-sixth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Alex Newman

Based in Florida, Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and speaker.

Alex is the CEO of The Liberty Sentinel and a senior editor at The New American.

In this podcast episode we discuss ways to counter geoengineering, biometric Digital IDs, the new digital monetary system being implemented, and how to ensure a healthy and nurturing learning environment for your children.

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

Geoengineering & Countering these Crimes against Humanity

When covering this topic I mentioned my 4-part, 300+ page investigative series which I previously published on my Substack. You can access each part via the links hereunder:

Part 1 provides good background information on the subject:

During the podcast, Alex mentioned that despite his home state of Florida having recently passed legislation which prohibits geoengineering-related activities, the problem persists and that it is likely the U.S. Military which is involved.

I further noted that the commercial airline industry is heavily involved in perpetrating these heinous crimes and that the U.S. Military is indeed also an active participant in these crimes – even over our Canadian air space (which is 100% controlled by a private entity called NAV Canada).

Alex has done a lot of work in helping to educate the broader public about geoengineering and the broader climate change hoax. He’s interviewed top scientists in the field, including:

During this interview, Alex asked Dr. Happer the very important question: How do you explain to a child what they’ve been taught [about Climate Change] is incorrect?

I also mentioned that an important way to help tackle the problem is through education – especially to undo the indoctrination our children have been exposed to in schools about about the climate change hoax.

For this, I have co-written and recently published a children’s book on the subject which I cover in the next sub-section of this post below.

Education

As a long time educator (having worked 36 years in the field, 23 as a teacher), education is dear to me. I have spent many hours in the past year co-writing a book on geoengineering for children.

It is titled Where has our Blue Sky Gone?

Here is a cover of the book (click link to access/purchase the book on lulu.com):

And here are some sample pages from inside the book:

The book is only available in paperback version, so as to foster a strong bond between parent and child in this learning experience.

I will soon be making a full Substack post about this book, offering more details. So, stay tuned.

Also regarding education, I asked Alex what advice he would give to parents who are hesitant to pull there kids out of public schools (government indoctrination centers) and homeschool them.

Many of the reasons for pulling your kids from these government schools are outlined in Alex’s recent article from The Liberty Sentinel titled UN Demands U.S. Schools Follow Its Dictates.

It’s a must read, as it outlines how the very nefarious United Nations wishes to take control of education worldwide with all the dangers that come with it.

On the same subject of the United Nations, I also mentioned that two other organisations – the WHO & WEF – posed threats to education and referred to an article I had written specifically on that that was republished in Alex’s The Liberty Sentinel outlet; the article is titled The UN, WHO, & WEF seek to Sexualize, Exploit, & Decriminalize Sex with School-Aged Children and showcases the absolute heinous power grabs these Satanic outfits seek to acquire in order to commit atrocities on our innocent and vulnerable children.

Be sure to watch the short video clip to heed Alex’s warning regarding the dangers of keeping your children in these schools.

For parents who would like to know more about home-schooling, be sure to check out my previous podcast episode with Kennedy Hall where I provided resources for parents on the subject.

Lastly, with regards to education I had mentioned to Alex a very poignant article I had recently read from one of my recent favourite authors, Joshua Stylman, but could recall the exact title. After re-checking my bookmarks, I found it: The Golden Idol Machine.

The article was quite revealing in that it showcased differences between children of the current generation (today) versus ones from older generations such as mine (Generation X) and those who lived before the era of social media and “smart”phones.

It is an article I highly recommend any parent read; here are a few excerpts:

Joshua Stylman is a gifted writer and he touches upon similar aspects in the following articles:

These articles are highly thought-provoking and also warn of the dangers our children face being raised amidst these dystopian surveillance and control systems.

A few excerpts from each:

From The Coward’s Bargain:

From The Modern Slave:

“The best way to keep a prisoner from escaping is to make sure he never knows he’s in prison.” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky

If you haven’t taken a few minutes to read the passages from above, PLEASE DO SO, especially if you are a parent; for, they are profound and should serve as a warning to what your child is going through and how the current state of social conditioning may affect their ability to be free, happy, virtuous, and able souls.

Countering the Digital Gulag with Community-based Solutions

During the podcast, we discussed how the new monetary system being implemented along with the mad push for biometric Digital IDs will usher in a beast system, or control grid.

Be sure to watch the short video clip from this podcast on how to escape this digital gulag.

Alex suggested to distance ourselves from these dystopian institutions (including social media) and create alternative systems, be it for money, education, or basically anything.

One specific alternative system entails using precious metals such as gold to maintain privacy in financial transactions. Alex published a related article this past May in The Epoch Times titled DeSantis Signs Gold Money Legislation Into Law.

In it, he explains how with the new law Floridians can use precious metals such as gold and silver in commerce and savings to protect their purchasing power from inflation.

I mentioned that some other states have enacted similar legislation and have even started to accept what are called “goldbacks” which are paper bills with actual gold in them as legal tender that can be used in commerce and are already accepted by participating merchants.

Goldbacks are currently offered in six states with a series for each of their gold-backed currency: Florida, South Dakota, Wyoming, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Utah. They come in five different denominations: 1, 5, 10, 25, and 50 notes. And each note’s artwork is visually stunning – here is an example featuring the 5 note from Florida which contains 1/200th Troy Ounce of 24K Gold:

While it is difficult to know the extent to which goldbacks (or even gold or silver coins and bars for that matter) are used for commerce in various states they should nevertheless be considered as a viable alternative to the current fiat monetary based system which loses around eight percent of its purchasing power per year.

Ultimately, it is up to all of us individually and in our respective communities to build up these alternative means of payments if we are ever to escape the financial matrix which enslaves us.

Though not as widely accepted by merchants, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin can also serve as alternatives.

Alex’s Books

Alex has authored two books on education and one on the Deep State.

Rabbit Shorts

Get them out before it's too late!

In this clip, education expert Alex Newman explains why you should pull your kids out of government indoctrination centers (masquerading as public schools) as if the building was on fire! He outlines some of the ways in which these schools attack our children, advising their parents to home-school them instead.

How to Escape the Digital Gulag

In this second clip, my guest explains ways in which we can escape the Digital Gulag that is being built all around us. Building alternative systems - from money to education to just about everything is the way to go.

Signing Off

You can follow Alex via the following outlets:

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast?

Are you worried about what is being taught to your children at their school?

Do you home-school your children or are considering doing so?

What steps are you taking to counter the digital control systems being built around you?

Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

See you next time.

