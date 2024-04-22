It is quite fitting that I am publishing the conclusion to this series on April 22 which happens to be Earth Day (for Canadians see also earthday.ca).

At 84 pages long this is my second longest post ever (the longest was Part 2 of this series at 119 pages).

This is the 4th and final part of this series which, altogether, spans well over 300 pages.

To access the first three parts of this series, click the links hereunder:

Part 4: Addenda, Updates, & Open Letters (this post)

4.1 Introduction & Recap

“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.” - Carl Sagan from his book The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark

Ongoing Geoengineering and Weather Modification activities continuously affect our climate systems, the air that we breathe, our natural environment, biodiversity, our water systems, and people’s health.

The resulting lack of sunlight due to these activities also has tremendous consequences, including depriving us from natural vitamin D, and enjoying bright sunny days at the beach or elsewhere where we enjoy basking in its blanket of warmth and energy.

Though this is the fourth and final part of this series, additional information may be continuously added to it in the coming months (and even years) so as to keep this endeavour alive and kicking.

One of the focuses of this fourth part will be to press some of our law enforcement (and other agencies/institutions as well as politicians to further investigate some of the troubling findings revealed thus far in this series – which stretches over 300 pages in length and contains a substantial amount of physical, scientific, photographic/video, circumstantial evidence, along with expert and whistleblower testimony.

This post will be mainly separated into two main parts. The first one will be to provide additional information on what has been previously covered (addenda), updates (new information) and follow-ups (new communications with agencies/parties with whom I had previously corresponded with); and the second part entails open letters I am sending to law enforcement and an intelligence agency asking for further inquiries and investigations to take place.

4.2 Addenda

Here are some new items which I am adding to this series.

4.2.1 GeoengineeringFreeCanada Webinar (January 2024)

On January 9, 2024, I appeared as a guest speaker for GeoengineeringFreeCanada’s GEO WEBINAR.

The event provided an opportunity to highlight some of the key findings (click for PDF) I have outlined in the first three parts of this series.

In addition, world-renowned expert on geoengineering and weather modification, Jim Lee – the creator of ClimateViewer News, made an appearance on the show to share some of his valuable input.

You can watch the webinar hereunder:

Part of Jim Lee’s valuable input was to add to what I had wrote about in Part 1 regarding ‘Operation Umbrella’ which was a cloud-seeding operation that occurred in in the 1960s in Lac Saint-Jean, Quebec province. More specifically, he provided some newspaper clippings and photographs of this event – with a particular focus on the public outrage that had ensued as a result of this operation.

The Winnipeg Tribune, June 26, 1965 showing an article titled ‘Operation Umbrella bans artificial rain.’ Image source: ClimateViewer.com.

The Winnipeg Tribune, August 7, 1965 showing a protest called ‘Operation Para-Pluie’ which had collected 60,718 signatures at the time from angry northern Quebec women. Image source: ClimateViewer.com.

The main photograph for the article shows hoards of women with their umbrellas walking in protest to the artificial rainmaking above their region.

“Life was a big drizzle in parts of La Belle Province until the ladies declared all-out war on rainmakers,” commences the article.

Here’s are some key excerpts [with some emphasis and link added]:

“Don’t laugh! Rainmaking may have been so much hocus-pocus at one time but nowadays it is strictly for real. It works. And anyway, this isn’t a very funny story, at least not to the people in the Saguenay-Lac St. Jean region, northeast of Quebec city.

They have lived with the rainmaking machines for 10 years and it has been a rather soggy experience. Rainmaking may be a giant step forward in man’s dream to control the weather, but to the people of northern Quebec it is a giant pain.”



...



The culprit they point accusing fingers at is Weather Engineering Corp. of Canada Ltd., a Montreal-based firm that uses generators that are strategically located on the ground to seed clouds with silver iodide.



...



“I kept telling them it was artificial rain,” said Bouchard. “Every time we turned on the machines you could see a yellow ring around the puddles of water along the streets. I knew that ring came from the seeding but they just laughed. They thought it was just that climate was changing on its own.”

“Rain, rain and more rain. That’s how it was until Quebec Cabinet Minister Réne Lévesque gave into public opinion, ordered the infernal machines turned off,” reads a caption for the article which shows who would eventually become the Prime Minister of the province.

The article continues to explain how local services and businesses were disrupted. Outdoor swimming pools were open less frequently, zoo visits were on the decline, as well as their animals getting sicker than usual (presumably because of the lack of sunshine). Tourism to the region declined. “Hardest hit were all the farmers,” states the article according to the Catholic Farmers’ Union.

“The union says the natural rainfall in its area is sufficient to satisfy the needs of agriculture but notes that precipitation in 1964 increased 24.9 per cent over periods prior to 1956 when artificial rainmaking started. The increase means farmers are getting an average of 481.34 tons of water above normal for every acre of land.



The result: drowned-out crops. The union has already collected $147,800 in damages from the Province of Quebec and is now trying to get federal assistance.”

Given these statements and facts as enumerated in the article, one has to wonder why they ran this program for a decade in the first place.

The cloud seeding operations (which actually took place over four regions in the province) were at the request of Hydro Quebec and its affiliates who wanted to raise reservoir levels. They were also done to reduce the incidence of forest fires, the article states.

The point of rehashing this operation which took place several decades ago is to illustrate how certain private or financial based objectives can be carelessly undertaken at the cost of the welfare of the citizenry and local communities.

Moreover, looking at the outcome of Operation Umbrella, it is clear to see that many other sectors of the economy were negatively affected by it. And one has to wonder why it took a decade and an army of angry mothers to shut it down.

4.2.2 Technically Speaking (with Jim Lee)

Now, fair warning. This section will get somewhat technical. But, it is perhaps the most important section of this post.

As the very subject nature of geoengineering is highly scientific and technical in nature, utilisation of the proper terminology is required to fully express what is really taking place with all these activities.

Separating fact from fiction is essential for an objective evaluation of the situation regarding these activities.

I can think of no other individual and expert on the subject than the aforementioned Jim Lee (see also his recently launched Substack) to break it down for us in the simpler, yet unavoidably intricate, lingo.

What follows are some highlights from a very thorough interview titled EYE ON THE SKY Lee held with host Del Bigtree from The Highwire which aired on March 15, 2024.

The one hour, 22 minute interview can be watched hereunder. I will only highlight some of the key takeaways below since they shed so much light on what is important to know.

What I particularly like about this interview is how the pair have a very candid conversation that almost entirely based on facts and verifiable evidence. Nearly all the studies, papers, laws, and documents that Lee refers to are flashed on the screen so that viewers can verify the claims for themselves.

So, here we go.

4.2.2.1 Jet Fuel Exhaust & Artificial Clouds

One of the first topics discussed was how the composition of jet fuel has changed in the past couple of decades.

Many elements have been added to jet fuel for various reasons – ranging from improved consumption efficiency to the intentional production of artificial clouds.

Lee explains that black carbon, or soot, or carbon black dust (which is what I referred to as coal fly ash in Part 1 of this series) can contain all of the following metals for which Lee has prepared the following graphic (shown in the interview around the 20:15 mark):

Metals detected in jet exhaust. Source: https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/

Lee’s graphic from above is sourced with the following:

“The detected metallic compounds were all internally mixed with the soot particles. The most abundant metals in the exhaust were Chromium (Cr), Iron (Fe), Molybdenum (Mo), Sodium (Na), Calcium (Ca) and Aluminum (Al); Vanadium (V), Barium (Ba), Cobalt (Co), Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Magnesium (Mg), Manganese (Mn), Silicon (Si), Titanium (Ti) and Zirconium (Zr) were also detected.”



Abegglen, Manuel, et al. "Chemical characterization of freshly emitted particulate matter from aircraft exhaust using single particle mass spectrometry." Atmospheric Environment 134 (2016): 181-197.

Many, including this author, argue that the thin wispy cloud formations that regularly blanket our skies are indeed not natural, but are rather the direct fabrication of the aggregate or collective dispersion of jet exhaust produced by commercial airliners; while others will argue that they are simply naturall-occuring cirrus cloud formations.

Lee provides a substantial amount of evidence in this interview and on his website that these thin and wispy cloud formations – coined “Accidental Geoengineering” – actually stem from the chemical and metallic composition of the particulates emitted from jet exhaust, and also from shipping.

At the end of the day, Lee states, these are “artificial clouds.”

He further explains how the “buildup of atmospheric aerosols” (in lieu of “contrails” or “chemtrails,” as these terms are often polarising ones that obscure their true nature) is what’s particularly worrisome.

Lee also expands that the terminology used to explain these can be very subjective, depending on which side of the debate (contrail vs. chemtrail) one is on.

Regardless, the fact of the matter is that these toxic metals are being dispersed in massive quantities into our atmosphere and accumulate there for extended periods. That is fact.

To make matters worse, Lee explains, many of these particulates actually find their way up into the stratosphere which can be held there for a few years before “clearing out.” Should all these sprayings completely end, he contends, it would take two to three years to be completely rid of them.

4.2.2.2 Is there intent?

Around the 24-minute mark of the interview the discussion veers towards intent.

In other words, is commercial aviation which produces mammoth amounts of artificial clouds being done with any malicious motives behind them? Or, are they merely the byproduct of a substantial increase in air travel? Or both?

Here is where the discussion gets particularly interesting and noteworthy; for, as both the guest and the host are self-proclaimed staunch skeptics, they treat this important question with the highest possible level of scrutiny and examination it deserves.

Lee treads cautiously, so as to provide information that is duly objective and evidence-based, rather than speculatory or merely conjecture.

“The entire chemtrail conspiracy boils down to down to intent.”

The above quote is the key statement offered by Jim Lee to Bigtree (around the 25:00 mark).

Lee notes that in the United States alone regarding commercial aviation, there are between 130,000 to 150,000 flights per day whereby 15 million barrels of jet fuel are burned.

Lee then cites experts in the field with regards to “contrail cirrus” (which means the formation of contrail-induced cirrus clouds, or the thin wispy ones this author referred to earlier) about their impacts on the cooling or warming of our climate.

He specifically refers to an event from 2010 called the ICAO Colloquium on Aviation and Climate Change which took place in Montreal (Canada) in May of 2010.

ICAO stands for the International Civil Aviation Organization which is a United Nations agency.

The event focused on the relationship between climate change and aviation.

Screenshot of the ICAO Colloquium on Aviation and Climate Change, taken on April 3, 2024.

Lee then cited noteworthy comments made by the world’s leading expert on ‘Contrail Physics’, Dr. Ulrich Shumann of the Institute of Atmospheric Physics from Germany’s DLR Aerospace Center.

Shumann said they wanted “less warming and more cooling contrails; predictable for operational planning.”

In other words, with regards to the aviation industry, there exists intent in the measure that they want to produce more contrail-induced cirrus clouds which inevitably tinkers the Earth’s atmosphere.

To Lee, this was a smoking gun, as he started to see intent with regards to this “nefarious agenda,” as he put it, but needed more evidence to prove it.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. under the Obama Administration was trying to regulate greenhouse gases coming out of airplane emissions using the Clean Air Act. Lee called for a public hearing with the EPA on the matter.

An ‘EPA Hearing on Commercial Aircraft Emissions’ was held in Washington, D.C. in August of 2015; Lee brought four other members of the “chemtrail community” who had differing opinions. “The day we all agree is the day we can all be wrong,” Lee noted in the interview.

Some quotes from Lee during the hearing [with emphasis added]:

“As you can see by the wording of the Clean Air Act, lead, barium, aluminum, and trade secret toxic chemicals clearly present a greater danger to public health than greenhouse gases no matter how much climate science you accumulate.



Furthermore, material safety data sheets of aviation fuel and their additives almost always contain the same warning: do not dump in water. Yet, raw fuel dumping or burning these chemicals, dangerous chemicals, and then dumping them in water is somehow safe?



...



The EPA and Obama Administration are ignoring the global outrage over the most visible climate change concern from airplanes – cloud creation.”

He continued by stating incomplete and inconclusive data by The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body which is purportedly tasked with assessing the science related to climate change [with emphasis added for key points]:

“...and we all should be concerned [about] the EPA’s claim that CO2 is a greater threat to human health than contrails and aviation-induced cloudiness is based on incomplete IPCC data that downplays the effects of contrails on our climate.



The IPCC’s fourth assessment of contrail radiative forcing only accounted for linear contrails – meaning any contrails that spreads out and turns into cirrus clouds was not accounted for.



How significant is this heat-trapping contrail conundrum? Quote: ”Contrails formed by aircraft can evolve into cirrus clouds indistinguishable from those formed naturally. These spreading contrails may be causing more climate warming today than all the carbon dioxide emitted by aircraft since the start of aviation.”



...



Although this research has now been incorporated into the IPCC computer models and revised down, in my opinion, these claims highlight gaping holes in climate science. As of 2013, quote: “aerosol cloud interactions are one of the main uncertainties in climate research.”



Scientific understanding of how contrails transition into cirrus clouds is severely lacking, but rapidly evolving with the latest research showing that cirrus clouds are filled with metal aerosols from human sources.”

Lee further states how only a small amount of infused metal particulates can generate huge effects on cirrus cloud formations.

He also warns about the dangers should these activities persist:

“Finally, aviation-induced cloudiness endangers future growth in solar energy, affects tourism (and spending), and is projected to make terrestrial astronomy impossible by 2050.”

At the end of his testimony, Lee encouraged the EPA to consider expanding the scope of this endangerment to include metal particulates and clouds formation from jet exhaust inline with the spirit of the Clean Air Act. These dangers also contribute to, he adds, increased levels of Alzheimer’s disease, autism, cancer, and a “plethora of other debilitating illnesses.”

“If the EPA is truly concerned about aviation-induced climate change, they will regulate the production of contrails and cirrus clouds,” he notes, adding that increased verification (of aircraft emissions) and protection are a must.

A few personal observations are in order by this author.

James (Jim) Lee referred to “material safety data sheets of aviation fuel and their additives” in his testimony. In Part 2 of this series under the whistleblowers section, I referenced the revelations of former United States Air Force (USAF) Sergeant Kristen Meghan Edwards who specialises in this field and had attested to the unsafe use and dispersion of such kinds of harmful materials by military aircraft. She was punished for publicly speaking out about these.

Apart from commercial aviation, we should not discount the dispersion of these harmful materials by military aircraft – especially from the United States – since they have a dubious track record of engaging in weather warfare activities.

This is in addition to other unknown and very questionable flight operations which occur such as one which I have documented – see photos and videos – over Canadian territory) this past February over my own city.

Isn’t it ironic that the Climate Change agenda which advocates for the use of alternative sources of energy such as solar, also is largely responsible for creating mass cloud covering which blocks out the sun from reaching solar panels?

In relation to increased levels of illnesses, I touched upon this matter in Appendix F (Health effects of Sprayings and other Geoengineering Activities on our Health & the Natural Environment) in Part 2 of this series, citing from numerous peer-reviewed studies which attests to this troubling phenomenon.

It should also be noted, or re-emphasised, that this testimony was from 2015 – almost a decade ago. That means that the negative (or, at the very least, the unknown/unmeasured effects) consequences of these aviation-induced clouds have likely been exacerbating climate systems, our natural environment, food production, etc.

How many environmental- and health-related impact studies have been conducted by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in regards to aircraft emissions? If you know of any, please provide a link in the Comments section below.

Coming back to the central theme of this sub-section, namely intent, the Bigtree-Lee interview shifts back to how the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opted to steer the industry towards biofuels for “contrail control.”

In other words, to change the chemical constituents coming out of jet aircraft so that there’s “less warming, more cooling” contrails.

Importantly, this is an admission or confirmation that they are indeed changing the components of jet fuel for geoengineering purposes.

Lee contacted the person in charge at the FAA who was testing the biofuels, Dr. Rangasayi Halthore, the head of the outfits’ Aviation Climate Change Research Initiative, to verify what Dr. Shumann meant by his [aforementioned] statement about “less warming, more cooling contrails.” To which Halthore replied:

“We want more contrail-induced cirrus clouds by day, and none by night.”

This statement from Halthore clearly affirms why we see less, if not almost no, trails during the evenings and at night versus day time.

To Jim Lee, this proves intent. It is the smoking-gun, if you will, about this greater conspiracy.

Not conspiracy theory, but conspiracy fact, as the affirmations and evidence presented by Lee and the various authorities involved along with the related documentation readily confirm.

During the interview (at around the 30:35 mark), Lee presents the actual correspondence between him and Dr. Halthore to this effect [with additional emphasis added in red underlining]:

As can be seen in the second question in the first image above, Halthore the expert confirms that the trails can be referred to as ‘contrail-induced cirrus clouds,” which affirms that they are indeed artificial clouds, i.e., produced from aircraft.

In the third question, the FAA expert also confirms that soot, i.e. black carbon (as was shown in the first sub-section above that contains all those metals) figures among the particulates of contrails.

In other words, all these harmful metals are indeed present in these artificial clouds which thus become part of our shared atmosphere.

This is indeed an incredible admission.

Moreover, these particulates will eventually find their way to ground level over our natural environment, water supplies, crop fields, and even in the stratosphere (where they persist for longer periods).

As such, these pose potential health impacts on humans (as I have documented in Part 2 of this series), and also as flammable substances, e.g., magnesium, which can find their way to forest floors that could exacerbate forest fires.

The 11th question posed to Halthore by Lee along with his answer can be seen hereunder:

Halthore responds to Lee’s question about what Ulrich Shumann meant by “less warming, more cooling contrails,” by stating “We would like to have more CICs [i.e., Contrail-Induced Cirrus clouds] during day and none during night.”

For those who would argue that Halthore used “would,” as to imply that this is merely something they would like to do but is actually not actually taking place, they would be incorrect; for, in a post on his Substack (titled Geoengineering with Contrails from Feb. 12, 2024) Lee confirms that this ambition is indeed taking place, as per the work of the Royal Aeronautical Society (RaeS, based in London).

This can be further cross-checked from Canada’s very own University of Toronto’s Institute for Aerospace Studies’ 7th International Workshop on Aviation and Climate Change which states that on Friday May 21, 2021, John Green presented the RAeS Conference Report: Mitigating the Climate Impact of Non-CO2 – Aviation’s Low-Hanging Fruit which points to the same presentation that Jim’s page links to.

The following slide from that presentation (archived here) confirms the idea and work on the ‘warm versus cool contrails’:

A subsequent briefing paper by the Royal Aeronautical Society – CONTRAILS AND CONTRAIL MANAGEMENT, Greener by Design Specialist Group from April 2023 also attests to the contrail management techniques.

This paper also confirms that jet exhaust contains soot (black carbon) and helps to explain what is technically referred to as “persistent contrails.” In section 2. FORMATION OF CONTRAILS AND CONTRAIL-INDUCED CIRRUS CLOUD, they state [with emphasis added]:

“if the aircraft is flying through a region of air that is supersaturated with respect to ice (ISSR – ice supersaturated region), the contrail will not only contain ice from the exhaust water vapour, but also water vapour from the surrounding atmosphere. In this case, a ‘persistent’ contrail forms, with its characteristic very long twin parallel white lines, caused by the ice crystals being trapped in the aircraft’s trailing vortex system. Persistent contrails can be hundreds of kilometres long, with a lifetime of several hours. As the contrail ages, it may develop into contrail cirrus, the twin parallel lines disappear, but lenticular cloud or clouds remain.”

This passage helps us lay folk to understand and confirm two things:

That cirrus clouds are indeed the result of the aircraft-produced contrails; they persist, i.e., last a long time (several hours), and can stretch over long distances (hundreds of kilometres).

But what I find particularly noteworthy and telling of this, more recent, briefing paper is that it appears to admit that contrails and contrail-induced cirrus clouds from aircraft have a greater net warming effect than their CO2 emissions.

The Introduction section reads [with original emphasis]:

“Until very recently, the aviation industry has been focused on CO2. This is because, at the global level, it is the most important greenhouse gas, the warming effect of CO2 emissions being long-lasting and, hence, cumulative. In addition to developing new technologies and designs to reduce conventional kerosene use and, hence, reducing CO2 emissions, industry and governments are concentrating on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), electric, hydrogen and hybrid propulsion and ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). However, it is now time to also consider the largest net warming component of aviation’s emissions, namely contrails and contrail-induced cirrus clouds – in addition to continuing the CO2 mitigation strategies.”

Page 3 of the paper also highlights the following quote:

They are admitting that “the current overall effect of contrails and contrail cirrus” is a “net warming” of about “1.5 times that of aviation’s CO2” emissions.

In other words, the aggregate aircraft-induced contrail cirrus clouds have a warming effect that is ONE AND A HALF TIMES GREATER than the CO2 emissions produced by the aircraft themselves.

During an April 9, 2024 talk organised by GeoengineeringFreeCanada, I specifically asked Jim Lee about this admission and he said that, in fact, it was actually much worse (watch the video from the 2:06:40 mark until 2:12:20).

This defeats the entire rationale and justification of the airline industry’s efforts to mitigate the effects of global warming or mitigating undesirable climate change.

The key question, alas, is whether this madness will continue going forward.

The very first Recommendation of the Royal Aeronautical Society’s briefing paper is addressed to government and industry policy makers, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to “Engage actively in reducing the uncertainty of non-CO2 effects, specifically contrail reduction.”

Another is addressed to airlines to “Support trials to explore the practicalities of contrail avoidance (pre-tactical, tactical and hybrid).”

Once more, it remains to be seen whether these key groups will follow such recommendations or continue on this unsustainable and environmentally suicidal path.

4.2.2.3 The Stratosphere is at a lower altitude in Canada

It is worth revisiting the term and concept of stratosphere here since in the previous sub-section above, it has been affirmed that black carbon particles accumulate in this particular layer of the atmosphere. As I referred to in Part 1 of this series, the stratosphere ranges from 12 to 50 km (7 to 31 miles) – notice the large variation.

This is because, as Jim Lee explains in the interview with Del Bigtree, as we get closer to the poles the stratosphere is present at a lower altitude.

Lee refers to this area as the tropopause which lies between the troposphere and the stratosphere, as illustrated in the image hereunder:

Lee says, for example, that if a flight is flying at 40,000 feet over South Carolina (USA), it’s under the tropopause or in the troposphere. But, if this flight is in Canada, it’s likely already in the stratosphere. Note that in some places in Canada, the tropopause can be as low as 32,000 feet.

“So all its chemical constituents are being injected into the stratosphere,” Lee adds.

He also mentioned the work of Canadian researcher David Keith who had published a paper called Photophoretic levitation of engineered aerosols for geoengineering back in September of 2010. Lee clarifies that “photophoretic” means self-levitating, which explains how the particulates (of black carbon) find their way up into the stratosphere as an unintentional side-effect.

Lee refers to a related 2017 article from The Hindu in India titled Aeroplanes may be affecting ozone layer in which scientists have detected elevated levels of black carbon (BC) at 18km in the stratosphere – as high as 10,000 particles per cubic centimetre.

Lee also points to a supporting August 10, 2017 research paper titled Possible climatic implications of high-altitude black carbon emissions detailing the matter.

For the particulates that are located in the troposphere, it takes around 2 to 4 months for them to make it to ground level; whereas in the stratosphere, they can take 2 to 4 years.

“If we stopped all flights today, that the geoengineering that has occurred as a result of nanoparticles of metal migrating into the stratosphere, it would be a minimum of two years before the skies clear.” - Jim Lee

Lee further adds that the whitening of our skies (due to the buildup of reflective particles) are a result of this kind of geoengineering which is decades in the making; and that these accumulations now get thicker with 130,000 flights per day (in the USA) which consume 15 million barrels of jet fuel.

Though not stated in the interview, it should become apparent for the reader to surmise that this has tremendous implications for Canada. It is not uncommon at all for commercial aircraft to fly near 40,000 feet which inherently implicates the undesired effect of releasing particulates into our stratosphere where they can lay for 2 to 4 years.

In other words, they could be accumulating in very large quantities with unknown consequences for years to come.

And this has been going on for more than a decade without any apparent studies being conducted by Canadian authorities about their potential impacts to our environment and our population.

4.2.2.4 Don’t forget the multi-trillion dollar Carbon Taxes air passengers will have to absorb

To make matters worse, not only are we being poisoned by these harmful metal and chemical particulates, but we are also going to have to pay for the increases in “carbonisation” of these emissions, despite them admitting (see sub-section 4.2.2.2 above) that they are causing it.

A couple of pieces regarding this was presented in the interview:

Have you been wondering why the prices of airline tickets have increased so much lately?

4.2.2.5 Climate Lockdowns

Apart from related health concerns and increased airline travel costs, individuals now also have to worry about ‘Climate Lockdowns’ – something I recently wrote about.

In the interview, Jim Lee also alluded to the questionable “science” behind climate change, preferring to point to the more credible work in the field by the likes of Dr. Willie Soon – whom I also referred to in a related article on the topic.

As with my own article, Lee mentioned the work of the CO2 Coalition, an organisation that seeks to engage in an informed and dispassionate discussion of climate change, humans’ role in the climate system, the limitations of climate models, and the consequences of mandated reductions in CO2 emissions.

Among the members of the CO2 Coalition, we find the likes of very distinguished researchers and scientists like Dr. William Happer (professor emeritus in the Department of Physics at Princeton University) and Patrick Moore (one of the founders of Greenpeace and author of the book Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom), but to name a few.

In my article I pointed to a notable presentation by Dr. Happer, Patrick Moore and Dr. Bruce Everett from 2023 titled Why Climate Change is NOT an Emergency (click here for PowerPoint slides) which can be viewed hereunder.

More to the point, in Part 2 of my series, I referred to an interview with Patrick Moore where he stated “the whole climate alarmism, climate catastrophe, is a hundred percent untrue.”

The point here is that climate change alarmism is based on faulty or incomplete science and used as a justification for the imposition of egregious carbon taxes and possible climate lockdowns.

Supranational (unelected) organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have been posturing and advocating for climate lockdowns for years already.

Here are some related articles:

The question that remains is whether or not national and provincial governments will pass legislation or adhere to binding international agreements that could bring about such kinds of climate lockdowns.

Such legislation or agreements could also entail travel restrictions (by air or road).

All this remains to be seen.

4.2.2.6 A Star-Less Night Sky

Del Bigtree asked Jim Lee what was one of his main motivations for becoming so involved in researching geoengineering and advocating against such activities.

The birth of his daughter in 2009 was a turning point for Lee since it motivated him to do something about the health of our planet.

“I want my daughter to be able to experience nature,” the forever boy-scout said during the interview.

Lee has a second daughter.

“I want them to grow up in a world where at least the sky has stars in it.”

The projections today are that if this pattern of geoengineering and weather modification continues along with increases in populations and flights, by 2050 we will no longer be able to view stars in the night sky.

Lee pointed to a [very old, 2006] BBC article to this effect: Telescopes ‘worthless’ by 2050.

Screenshot taken from the Del Bigtree interview showing Jim Lee with his wife and daughters (with permission from Jim Lee).

How about you? Would you like your children and grandchildren to be able to see the night sky like you have as the decades unfold?

4.2.2.7 Jim Lee Interviewed by Veteran Pilot

On March 31, 2024, Lee published Talkin’ Chemtrails with Pilot Graham Hood on his Substack which contains a video.

While not as all-encompassing as the Del Bigtree exchange, this talk was nevertheless also quite revealing.

The interviewer Graham Hood is an Australian pilot with a whopping 53 years of piloting experience with 36,000 flying hours under his belt. Needless to say, his knowledge about commercial aircraft, jet fuel, and meteorological conditions flying through the troposphere are surely up to par.

Hood stated twice during the broadcast that there is nothing that Jim Lee stated he could disagree with.

What is particularly worrisome was the mention of the agreement between Bill Gates and the Canadian Government (i.e., through Environment and Climate Change Canada) for a “climate-altering technologies” to deliberately alter the atmosphere and block out the sun.

As per a February 21, 2024 True North article on the matter, there is a mandate to “investigate the potential and implications of various techniques designed to deliberately intervene in the climate system, with the overarching goal of aligning with Canada’s net-zero emissions target.”

The plan, outlined in the “Science Strategy 2024 to 2029” document (archived here) from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) calls for various geoengineering methods to deliberately alter the climate system [with some emphasis added]:

“Understand the potential for climate engineering and determine the implications of technologies that aim to deliberately alter the climate system, typically to counteract climate warming (e.g., solar radiation modification, marine geoengineering, carbon dioxide removal techniques),”

Marine geoengineering is particularly worrisome, Lee stated in the interview, specifying that it generally consists of “cloud brightening” which has been showcased above along with its damaging impacts. He referred to The Marine Cloud Brightening Project for details on the endeavour.

G. Edward Griffin’s Need To Know News also reported on using salt aerosols, marine cloud brightening to deflect the sun’s rays, citing the work of the University of Washington’s Marine Cloud Brightening Program.

The True North article also cited a warning about interventions such as Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (SAIs) from the Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative:

“Depending on the materials it uses, it could damage the ozone layer. This can cause health and environmental problems.”

Science Strategy 2024 to 2029 also makes reference to an ambitious C$200 million project alongside NASA by the Canadian Space Agency for Satellite Earth Observation with one satellite dubbed HAWC (High-altitude Aerosols, Water vapour and Clouds).

Another worry that Lee expressed in the interview with pilot Graham Hood was the use of sulfur [dioxide] as injectibles into the atmosphere.

The main premise for this geoengineering method is based on the cooling effect that ensued in the months following the Mount Pinatubo eruption that took place in the Philippines in 1991. According to Wikipedia, the volcanic eruption released 17 megatons of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, causing global cooling by 0.5 °C (0.9 °F) between 1991 and 1993 (source).

Lee’s ClimateViewer.com’s section on this, Geoengineering with Sulfur, Jet Fuel, and Commercial Aviation, lists various methods to replicate the same effect. Here is a related slide from the Media Gallery section of his page:

Sulfur dioxide, as I described in Part 1 of this series, is a toxic gas; for geoengineering, tiny sulfur dioxide particles are injected into the stratosphere to block sunlight.

As I also showcased in Part 1, sulfur dioxide causes numerous health problems for humans such as respiratory illnesses and skin and organ irritation.

4.2.3 Hawaii/Maui Fires, Acapulco Category 5 “Hurricane” Otis, Chile Fires

4.2.3.1 Hawaii/Maui Fires

While many would contend that the 2023 Maui Fires and the hurricane that devastated Acapulco that same year were attributable to natural phenomena, many have countered those narratives stating foul play.

There exists evidence to indicated that in each of these disasters, sophisticated geoengineering and/or weather warfare methods were employed to instigate them.

While thoroughly covering these instances would be beyond the scope of this post, some resources will nonetheless be provided for further contemplation.

In Part 3 of this series, I had already explored the possibility that some of the Hawaii Fires were likely started by use of Directed Energy Weapons, or DEWs which indeed exist and were described in Part 1 of this series.

The following resources regarding the Hawaii/Maui fires can also be consulted:

Maui Community Investigation into the Lahaina fire is a local grassroots organization whose mission is to be a repository of data, videos, and testimonies of forensic significance. To organize relevant facts and analyze the data with experts. And ensure that a transparent, objective public investigation and hearing is held.

Stand Together Hawaii – Maui Was Attacked! Have a look at a video they link to called Maui proof of Directed Energy Weapons & elsewhere, who benefits from these land grabs?



What is particularly credible and reliable of the Maui Community Investigation team is that it is comprised of local residents, researchers, and experts who use a forensic based approach to collecting data and evidence and analysing it in an objective manner in contrast to the firm Underwriters Laboratories the state of Hawaii used for its investigation that has ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The team has examined various contributing factors to the fires in order to gain a complete overview of their possible causes. They have produced and published two reports:

Lahaina Report 1 Lahaina Report 2 (includes an excellent video with Tim Stokes, a 30-year veteran who has worked with fires, who offers his thoughts on the many anomalies found in the Lahaina fires).

The reader can also use Google Maps to zoom in on Lahaina, for the current satellite images show how some places are completely burnt while others are fully intact.

4.2.3.2 Acapulco Category 5 “Hurricane” Otis

As for the Category 5 “hurricane” Otis which swept through Acapulco on October 24, many anomalies were also observed.

According to local residents, it had started as a rather mild tropical storm, only to transform itself extremely quickly into the most severe level of hurricanes.

Jeff Berwick who lives in Acapulco made several videos about the incident. His video titled ‘Weather Wars – ACAPULCO SHORED: How, What, When and Why Acapulco Was Destroyed… And Who!’ Explains these anomalies as well as possible motives.

Without getting too deep into the various explanations for this odd storm, suffice it to say that there certainly appears to be elements that didn’t come from mother nature.

Part of those speculations include the use of weather weapons such as lasers, possible plans for clearing key real estate to establish World Economic Forum (WEF)-style 15-minute cities, among others. I discussed these possibilities as a guest on SGT Report which aired on November 1, 2023.

4.2.3.3 Chile Fires

The fires that occurred this past February in Chile have eerie similarities with those of Hawaii.

The following video presents some of these anomalies, including the possible use of Directed Energy Weapons, as well as possible motives for foul play such as clearing land for either 15-minute style cities or for other questionable interests.

In addition, the video posits another motivation which includes profiting from what has come to be known as Disaster Capitalism which they define as follows:

“The exploitation of natural or man-made disasters (such as catastrophic weather events, war, epidemics, etc.) in service of capital interests; the practice of using social, political, and economic situations to impose or benefit from deregulation, the privatization of public assets, etc. 2005”

Moreover, the narrator of the video notes that Chile is a “notorious testing ground” for the World Economic Forum (WEF) and their plan for a “new world order.”

“The WEF has said it out loud that they want us under control,” the narrator adds while images flash showing an image about an article headlined ‘The World Economic Forum Talks About “Mind Control Using Soundwaves.”

Regardless of how this may sound, at prima facie, quite wacky, he is correct in stating that this is indeed one of the goals of the WEF:

He also hints to a possible resource grab since Chile holds the largest reserves of lithium (which is an essential component for Electric Vehicles, EVs’ batteries) worldwide:

After providing an extensive explanatory overview of the corporate interests for the lithium resources in Chile, the narrator goes on to highlight more similarities with the fires in Maui (Hawaii) and the South American country, i.e., such as the “missing people,” the “look and feel of the destructive fires” and ties to the land and resources which are “just too blatant to ignore.”

He further asks:

“Could they really be acquiring some of the most valuable land on Earth by creating disasters to kill off people or by destroying their homes so they can’t move back? Local government using eminent domain to steal the land from the people. Laws are enacted and codes created to force survivors into smart cities for total control of everyone.”

The same question can certainly also apply to the incident in Acapulco, Mexico.

On a related security note, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has outlined potential dangers related to Smart Cities vis-à-vis National Security concerns (click for their PDF report), including ones about Cybersecurity.

Later in the video report, the narrator brings attention to two related incidents: the Paradise, California fires (similar to those of Santa Rosa, California which I mentioned in Part 1) and the East Palestine (Ohio) fires (attributed to the train derailment). He points out how chemtrail spraying had been witnessed over these two areas prior to the disasters. They also show footage of what appears to be one of the areas hit by laser (directed energy or radiation-type) weapon. While it is difficult to verify or corroborate these claims, they nonetheless should not be readily dismissed, given existing capabilities as well as characteristics of these incidents.

You can watch the full report hereunder:

4.2.3.4 Texas Fires

At the end of February of this year, over one million acres were burned in 60 counties which were largely concentrated in the Texas panhandle area which is home to the state’s largest concentration of cattle farms on which they feed.

Once more, a lot of speculation has arisen that many of these fires may have been started with the use of DEWs, High-Energy Lasers or Microwave-based weapons, given the forensics of many of the burned structures and land in the affected areas.

Just as with the Maui Fires, key questions arise surrounding the suspicious nature of this particular event.

Apart from the possible use of DEWs or other weapons possibly being used to ignite these fires, there has also been speculative reasoning that it has been motivated as an attack on the food supply, particularly on the beef industry (click the link to watch Canadian Keean Bexte’s documentary film Starvation Policy, alternate link here).

It is no secret that farmers around the world have been under tremendous pressure and attacks by governments who appear to want them out of business and appropriate their land.

In the United States alone, hundreds of food processing facilities have been hit by fires and other types of damage in the last year alone.

Without proper forensic investigations conducted by qualified and independent outfits, it remains a challenge to thoroughly prove that non-natural, weaponised means have been employed to ignite them.

The following videos provide additional information about the Texas fires for the reader to further observe, question, and contemplate:

4.2.4 Tests (snow sample + jet fuel)

Apart from the water and soil sample tests disclosed in Part 2 of this series, two other kinds of tests – for snow and jet fuel – show the presence of harmful/toxic metals and chemicals.

To further corroborate the claims made about jet fuel in sub-section 4.2.2 above, Geoengineering Free Canada based in Kewlona, British Columbia, acquired a jet fuel sample (from Nov. 2023) to be analysed (alternate link here) which confirmed the presence of many of the metals and substances:

And these are the metals that figured in the jet fuel itself (prior to flight) and don’t include the byproduct know as soot or black carbon (as described earlier) that is emitted into the atmosphere from the burning of the fuel during flight, resulting in concentrations of these and other metals and substances into the atmosphere.

A resident from the same region I live in sent me a snow sample from March 2023 taken and analysed by SGS Canada Inc.’s Agri-Analyse Lab which also showed the presence of such metals:

Though this author is not a scientist in the field able to ascertain whether or not the levels of these substances from the sample are in the normal range, let them nevertheless serve as a record for their existence.

A more in-depth analysis by a qualified expert in the field would certainly be welcome and needed.

In Part 3 of this series, I encouraged Canadians to take their own samples to be analysed.

And, I still feel that in the absence of government testing, it will be up to citizens to determine what is present in their respective areas and on their own property and water supplies.

4.2.5 Whistleblowers

Last year Dr. David Cartland, a published scientist, released a video in which he interviewed a former British pilot who exposed past and current spraying operations.

In the video interview, the pilot reveals that spraying operations have been occurring in the U.K. since the end of the Second World War and explains in great technical detail the difference between contrails and chemtrails (a term commonly used to describe spraying operations such as cloud seeding, Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (SAIs), or Solar Radiation Management (SRM)).

The whistleblower pilot then gets into the reasons why these spraying operations are occurring. One of them being to “block out the sun in accordance with the very fallacious and very fraudulent Paris climate accord,” he specifically mentions.

The second reason, he contends, is that the sprayings consist of chemical microparticles and nanoparticles and that they “very slowly and insidiously poisons us,” further expanding that it poisons the water [supply], animals, trees, and grass.

The pilot explains that the mains constituents consist of barium, strontium, aluminum oxide, which contribute to health issues with the latter causing Alzheimer’s [disease] and the former exacerbating cancer which is on the increase, he adds.

Further along in the interview, he addresses the issue of why this is occurring.

As for the who and how, the pilot mentions a company called 2Excell Broadsword Aviation that was started by two former RAF Harrier pilots and gives a very detailed description about how two its former aircraft have been customised for spraying operations [with emphasis added]:

“And what is unique about these airplanes is that there is a lateral boom, which I think is a roundabout which is just estimating is about 5 1/2 – 6 meters long which goes back laterally on the airplane underneath the engines from that boom, which is a permanent fixture. There are 16 very large nozzles. And then inside the airplane on the cargo bay strapped down, there are seven tanks. Collectively they hold around about just under 4000 gallons of what duration that gives them I don’t know. But obviously this is specialist equipment.”

This description aligns perfectly with information and pictures from an August 11, 2020 article titled Inside The Boeing 727 That Responds To Oil Spills (archived here):

As can be seen by the three images above, these aircraft match the physical description given by the whistleblower pilot.

The article doesn’t specifically state that the aircraft are from 2Excell Broadsword Aviation, instead saying they are part of the Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) in order to respond to oil spills.

More to the point, the whistleblower mentioned in the video interview that the two Boeing 727 planes were labelled G-OSRA and G-OSRB which is what the article states, along with being stationed at the Robin Hood Airport in Doncaster in the U.K.

OSRL’s web page Boeing 727-2S2F (RE): A new aerial dispersant capability for OSRL confirms the match of the aircraft. Moreover, in the section ‘Dispersant Capability’ they show the following photograph:

While the article explains that the aircraft are repurposed for operations related to oil spills, the whistleblower pilot queries “when was the last time we had an oil spill in the U.K.?”

“A long time ago,” he answers his own question.

The pilot further states that even such spraying operations would be violations under the Air operator certificates (AOC) standards under U.K. Civil Aviation Regulations.

Returning to the why these operations are taking place, the whistleblower contends that it is because they are being directed to do so by the [British] government as government contracts, apparently under the guise of the Paris Climate Accord.

He then contends that these spraying operations are not limited to the two aircraft from 2Excell Broadsword Aviation, but they have actually chartered “a lot of other aircraft,” as per his communications with various parties in the field (of aviation) around the U.K.

With a telephoto lens, he photographed a Delta Airways Airbus A330 (which are big long range aircraft based in Atlanta, Georgia) flying into Heathrow (north over Falmouth). He contends that it was likely an older aircraft repurposed with tanks and spray nozzles.

“So, there’s a lot of people doing it. So, we’ve got the military, and the U.K. military being doing it. We got 2Excell Aviation. We’ve got various cargo operators around. We’ve got Air Transat because we’ve spotted one of those. And also Delta. And the other morning at 4:30 in the morning I also go two shots of other aircraft. Now these aircraft are not on any of the flight tracker apps that you and I can get. None of it.”

The text bolded from the above quotation from the whistleblower pilot refers to how these aircraft are flying their transponders off – something I myself have documented and inquired about, as per my reporting in Part 2 as well as Part 3 of this series.

As a reminder, in Canada, it is illegal for commercial aircraft to fly with their transponders turned off.

It is difficult to determine whether these flights the former pilot has been witnessing are merely ones from commercial aircraft that produce contrail-cirrus (as described earlier in this post), or if they are specific (non-commercial or military) flights used for the specific purpose of dispersing aerosols.

Expanding on the sordid matter, the pilot goes on to explain that he also suspects that graphene oxide in the form of nanoparticles are also being sprayed. In addition, he says that it is the taxpayers who are paying for all these substances used and even went to Doncaster airfield to photograph hangars where these are purportedly being shipped for usage.

He elaborates that to obfuscate these purchases, as per his discussions with a person familiar with forensic accounting, it is mostly through “lots of shell companies” that this is happening.

Furthermore, he asserts that this is not only happening in the U.K., The U.S., and Canada, but “all over” all in the name of “climate change” and that the planet is getting “too warm,” - notions he readily dismisses as faulty and deceptive science.

The whistleblower pilot goes on to explain that sprayings are also occurring at high altitude with metal particulates to “reflect the sun.”

You can watch the entire interview here.

4.2.6 The Solari Report’s ‘Geo-engineering, Global Spraying, Hacking Weather Systems + More’ Presentation

During an interview Geo-engineering, Global Spraying, Hacking Weather Systems + More, Catherine Austin Fitts from the Solari Report (who also testified as an expert witness at the NCI), mentioned that geoengineering is but merely one component of what she often refers to as “The Great Poisoning.”

This “Great Poisoning” happens with the poisoning of our food supplies (such as with pesticides and chemicals added to various agricultural processes), additives in food, vaccines, among many other contributors Fitts often explains via her various interviews on the subject.

During the talk, she emphasised the importance of raising questions and communicating them with our political representatives.

What is perhaps more noteworthy of this particular talk, though, is when she referred to a particularly instance by which during a press conference the Premier of Manitoba, Brian Pallister, had deviated from a question about Ivermectin during the Covid-19 Pandemic only to utter a very bizarre reply thanking the “people in charge” for increasing rainfall in his province.

Here’s the key excerpt from Pallister’s reply [with emphasis added]:

“I just wanna say, eh, thanks to all concerned for the rain. Eh, our fire situation, though not fully addressed, is been significantly reduced in terms of its danger, eh, as a consequence of this rain. And of course when farmers make money, we’re all better off. And this is a billion dollar rain for our ag community. So, ah, ah, I wanna thank the people in charge, eh, for making that rain available. Keep up the great work.”

One has to wonder why exactly a provincial Premier would utter such a statement which had nothing to do with the question posed. Moreover, who exactly are these “people in charge”?

Fitts contends that when politicians encounter questions they don’t want to answer, they can employ a [political speaking] method by which they answer a question they wish they would have received instead. She further speculated that he was thinking out loud “if we don’t do what we’re told, they’ll cut off our rain,” implying that the powers that be would stop weather modification programs that provide rain for the province’s Agriculture and agribusiness sector.

The presence of possible rain-making weather modification programs in the province of Manitoba would come as news to me; for, in the past, I have inquired twice (one personally, and the other as journalist with a media inquiry) to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) about the existence of such programs and, on both occasions, they replied to me that only Alberta had such kinds of programs (in this case related to hail suppression); there was never any mention of Manitoba.

Therefore, one has to wonder whether secretive, or covert weather modification programs are occurring in Manitoba as well as in other provinces which are undisclosed which would be in violation of current laws.

In addition, it is to be pondered who exactly could be conducting these illicit activities.

4.2.7 What are they planning for the future?

4.2.7.1 New Geoengineering Methods, Part 1

Some highly-paid mad scientists who adorn the halls of government institutions such as NASA and NOAA in the United States are already concocting the next generation of geoengineering techniques to counter so-called Global Warming or Climate Change.

It seems that the more they attempt to counter mother nature and control the weather, the more radical and wacky their ideas become.

A March 1, 2024 Premium Report published by The Epoch Times titled Drastic and Irreversible Climate Geoengineering Worries Scientists outlines such follies, along with their potential devastating consequences which may only result in exacerbating the situation.

Among their radical ideas we find the following:

Intentional Stratospheric Dehydration (ISD)

Tethered Solar Shield (TSS) (a giant parasol, form of SRM)

Sulfur Dioxide Balloons (SDB)

Space-Based Geoengineering (SBG)

“scientists from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a report detailing a solution called “intentional stratospheric dehydration,” or in layman’s terms, flying planeloads of ice to 58,000 feet and spraying ice particles into the upper atmosphere.

...

The researchers report that by dispersing small particles, or what it calls ice nuclei, into areas of the atmosphere that are both “very cold and super-saturated with water vapor,” water vapor in the atmosphere will “freeze-dry” and rain out of the atmosphere as ice crystals, cooling the planet.

...

With climate change rapidly transforming our world, it’s crucial that we prioritize action over words,” Make Sunsets states on its website.



“We believe that SAI is the immediate, necessary solution to cool the planet and buy us time to transition to a more sustainable future.””

Luckily, the author of the article, Katie Spence, sought opinions from various experts in the field for their thoughts on these radical ideas.

One of them is scientist Christopher Essex, emeritus professor of applied mathematics and physics at the University of Western Ontario and the former director of its theoretical physics program, who said CO2 isn’t the driver of Earth’s warmer temperature and that such geoengineering measures are “extraordinarily dangerous.”

“I used to run a climate panel for the World Federation of Scientists,” he told The Epoch Times. “And we had one session where we presented on exactly why geoengineering is extraordinarily dangerous. It’s a crazy idea.”

Another Canadian scientist, Ian Clark, emeritus professor for the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Ottawa echoed Prof. Essex’s sentiments.

“Geoengineering the climate is a very scary prospect,” he told The Epoch Times.

“It’s something that should be relegated to the fantasy realm and science fiction.”

As for more wacky ideas, scientists are contemplating to “adding dust or chemicals to the Earth’s atmosphere to increase the reflected fraction of sunlight or reduce the incoming radiation from space with solar shades or dust,” as a novel form of Solar Radiation Management (SRM).

The article continues with another radical SRM method, namely a tethered solar shield which is essentially a geoengineered “giant parasol.” Professor Essex explains that the problem with this kind of sun shield lies with the uncertainties on how climate will respond to it given the complexities and dynamics of the Earth’s atmosphere, further expanding [with emphasis added]:

“Because we’ve been pushing this propaganda as being able to solve a problem, it starts to appear like an engineering problem where you can do trial and error and see if it works or doesn’t work. But the climate problem is not an engineering problem; it’s a fundamental scientific problem. ... It’s much more subtle and complex.”

Mr. Essex explains that solar radiation travels through the atmosphere, and while some believe that radiation causes warming at that point, that’s not what’s happening.

He then adds another point on the hype and propaganda of climate change [with emphasis added]:

“People like to think the Earth is like a brick, and it’s getting too hot, so we need to cool it down—global boiling, that’s the slogan—well, that’s ridiculous. It’s just about hyping up anxiety and fear so the people will go along with things and not question what’s going on. “There’s so much going on in the atmosphere. It’s complex, conductive, and turbulent.”

This particular sentiment encapsulates what is wrong in terms of the current debate on climate-related issues; namely, that there is an overabundance of propaganda which generates fear coupled with inadequate questioning of the facts and consequences of radical climate experimentation and policies.

The article goes on to describe the next geoengineering idea: balloons of sulfur.

They draw on the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines and how it had cooled the earth due to the massive clouds of sulfur that had been generated and flowed across the Earth.

Simply put, they are contemplating the idea of filling balloons with sulfur (SO2), release them, and popping them once they reach the tip of the stratosphere.

At first glance to even the layman, this should appear as a preposterous given that it would take a very significant amount of balloons to achieve any kind of cooling effect as that from a major volcanic eruption.

Yet, that is exactly what is envisaged by Make Sunsets.

MIT Technology Review further warns about this kind of atmospheric intervention, stating [with emphasis added]:

“Some researchers who have long studied the technology are deeply troubled that the company, Make Sunsets, appears to have moved forward with launches from a site in Mexico without any public engagement or scientific scrutiny. It’s already attempting to sell “cooling credits” for future balloon flights that could carry larger payloads.”

Cooling credits?

They add:

“Several researchers MIT Technology Review spoke with condemned the effort to commercialize geoengineering at this early stage. Some potential investors and customers who have reviewed the company’s proposals say that it’s not a serious scientific effort or a credible business but more of an attention grab designed to stir up controversy in the field.”

Luke Iseman, the co-founder and CEO of Make Sunsets, acknowledges that the effort is part entrepreneurial and part provocation, an act of geoengineering activism.

Make Sunsets is a venture capital-backed private company based in South Dakota. It’s unclear who its backers and funders are. I have sent an email to inquire who their current owners and funders are (since this is not indicated on their website) but have yet to receive a reply.

The worry here, obviously, is that these new dubious experimental geoengineering methods, like existing ones, may cause undesirable impacts and negative consequences to our natural environment and on humans.

And, as they are currently described, it appears that it would be extremely difficult to adequately measure the efficacy of these methods, given the complex dynamics of the atmosphere and ever-changing weather systems.

Moreover, when you have private companies that are experimenting with these controversial pet projects, there is next to no accountability, particularly as it pertains to health and safety impacts.

In addition, tampering with the atmosphere in their jurisdiction, i.e., the United States, could have spillover effects north of the border here in Canada due to wind flows and varying weather systems. In other words, Canada would be totally void of any say in the matter and helpless to prevent its aftermath.

4.2.7.2 New Geoengineering Methods, Part 2

The aforementioned geoengineering expert Jim Lee, the creator of ClimateViewer News and The ClimateViewer Report Substack, also reported on Make Sunset’s rogue geoengineering methods.

In addition, Lee exposed two additional rogue-like experimental geoengineering projects which also appear to bypass any kind of safety and security considerations, namely

I really wish the first, SATAN, could be some kind of twisted work of fiction given its evil handle. Unfortunately, though, it is not.

According to a MIT Technology Review article, Canadian-born researcher David Keith, formerly with Harvard, said the following about its name:

“You don’t call something SATAN if you’re playing it straight.”

Keith was being critical of the U.K.-based weather research program in which researchers releasing high-altitude weather balloons filled with sulphur dioxide into the stratosphere, similar to what was discussed earlier.

Andrew Lockley, the independent researcher who led the project working with European Astrotech, a company that does engineering and design work for high-altitude balloons and space propulsion systems, got angry when someone leaked the related (yet to be published) research paper he was writing about it. Lockley expressed his frustration by email to MIT Technology Review, stating:

“Leakers be damned! I’ve tried to follow the straight and narrow path and wait for the judgment day of peer review, but it appears a colleague has been led astray by diabolical temptation. There’s a special place in hell for those who leak their colleagues’ work, tormented by ever-burning sulphur.”

It is quite ironic that the lead of a project dubbed SATAN would make such a scathing remark. But then again, it goes to show how rogue researchers who manage to obtain permission to conduct these potentially dangerous experiments seem to think they are beyond all reproach.

Speaking of “rogue”, in Part 3 of this series, I also referred to an Environment Canada (the former name for ECCC) document which included a presentation titled Geoengineering: Science and Governance from July 5, 2012 and displayed a slide from the presentation showing ‘Stratospheric Sulfur Aerosols’ (a SRM proposal) as well as another which was totally redacted in response to whether their existed reports of any “rogue” geoengineering activities taking place (thus implying that it did).

In Jim Lee’s March 3, 2024 post, he also mentioned that we seem to be entering a new era of “stealth geoengineering,” particularly with a project called Israel’s Stardust Solutions.

Lee cites a Wall Street Journal article, Scientists Resort to Once-Unthinkable Solutions to Cool the Planet, which states the following notable paragraphs [with emphasis added]:

“In Israel, a startup called Stardust Solutions has begun testing a system to disperse a cloud of tiny reflective particles about 60,000 feet in altitude, reflecting sunlight away from Earth to cool the atmosphere in a concept known as solar radiation management, or SRM. Yanai Yedvab, Stardust chief executive and a former deputy chief scientist at the Israel Atomic Energy Commission, wouldn’t disclose the composition of the proprietary particles.

...

Yedvab said Stardust has raised $15 million from two investors and has conducted low-level aerial tests using white smoke to simulate the particles’ path in the atmosphere. After the company completes indoor safety testing, it intends to conduct a limited outdoor test of the dispersion technology, monitoring devices and particles in the next few months, Yedvab said.”

Apart from Stardust Solutions being a private company, Lee shows a screenshot image of Yedvab’s LinkedIn page which appears to show that he is also the CEO and co-founder of Stealth Startup since September of 2022.

Screenshot taken on 2024-03-04 for the Stealth Startup’s LinkedIn page.

Quoting from Stealth Startup’s LinkedIn page it states “A stealth startup is a startup company that operates in stealth mode, i.e., that avoids public attention,” and links to Wikipedia page.

The outfit is indeed stealthy in that not much information can be found on the internet about them.

It is remarkably bizarre that Yedvab’s LinkedIn page under the Experience section states that he is the CEO and co-founder of Stealth Startup since September of 2022 with ‘Center District Israel’ as the location since if one clicks on the hyperlink to this outfit, it lists Mountain View, Wyoming as its business address.

A linked Calcalist article mentions that Stardust Labs is based in Ra'anana, Israel and that it is “trying to develop a substance that could achieve the same cooling effect produced by volcanic eruptions' particles, but without the pollution” and that their solution is "a thousand times more cost-effective than any alternative."

While concluding his post, Lee remarks:

“Time is running out and transparency is short supply. We need transparency and accountability in the world of weather modification and geoengineering.”

He makes a valid argument, for it appears that an increasing number of experimental projects with seemingly little oversight or accountability are being granted trials without much consideration for safety and possible negative impacts to the atmosphere, people, and the natural environment.

4.2.8 Additional Legislation to Halt Geoengineering

As mentioned in Part 1 of this series, Mexico has banned geoengineering as had some states in the U.S. such as Rhode Island and Illinois.

4.2.8.1 – United States: New Hampshire

We can now add the state of New Hampshire to the list with its Bill HB1700. Though the bill’s summary is very short, it is quite telling and significant in its scope:

“Prohibiting the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency, and microwave radiation and making penalties for violation of such prohibition.”

The bill was introduced earlier this year with its current status as “In Committee.”

We should, therefore, keep an eye on whether it gets passed or not; for, if it does, it can pave the way for other states to follow suit.

4.2.8.2 – United States: Tennessee

John Fleetwood reports that Tennessee has passed a bill that prohibits the release "by any means" of potentially dangerous chemicals into the sky to block the sun.

The legislation (SB 2691) passed the House with 70 ‘yes’ votes and 22 ‘no’ votes.

It is reported that the Governor has signed the bill into law.

4.2.8.3 – United States: Pennsylvania

The same John Fleetwood also reports that Pennsylvania plans to introduce a bill that would ban airplanes from 'Spraying Unknown, Experimental, and Potentially Dangerous Chemicals Into the Atmosphere'.

As per his reporting, the proposed legislation, detailed in a memorandum to all Senate members on March 22, 2024, seeks to update regulations in response to advancements in weather modification technology and growing environmental and human health concerns.

Fleetwood also noted that the memorandum highlights concerns over the toxicity of silver iodide, a chemical widely used in cloud seeding operations.

4.2.8.4 – United States: Kentucky

On February 9th, 2024, Kentucky introduced HB506 (AN ACT relating to geoengineering) and SB217 (AN ACT relating to geoengineering) on February 20 in this same year.

4.2.8.5 – United States: South Dakota

The 2024 South Dakota Legislature introduced Senate Bill 215 (An Act to prohibit the intentional release of polluting emissions into the atmosphere by cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency and microwave radiation and providing enforcement and penalties for violations).

The text “excessive electromagnetic radio frequency and microwave radiation” in the title of this bill is particularly noteworthy and highly pertinent to section 2.7 5G, Radio Frequency & Microwave Radiation used in Geoengineering from Part 2 of my series.

More specifically, the following sections of the bill make reference to radiation and the use of lasers and sonic weapons:

“ Section 3. That a NEW SECTION be added to chapter 34A-1:



The Governor may call upon the adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard to identify and notify any aircraft, drone or other facility releasing aerosol emissions, electromagnetic radiation, or other pollutants into the atmosphere that they are required to cease and desist. The aircraft, drone or other facility must be ordered to land at the nearest available airport to be investigated for violative activity.



Section 6. That a NEW SECTION be added to chapter 34A-1:



A report to the county sheriff of excessive electromagnetic radiation or fields in any part of the spectrum, including without limitation microwave or maser, infrared, light or laser, ionizing or non-ionizing radiation, or report of intense mechanical vibration, noise, or other physical agent, with evidence, including possible photography, videography, audio recordings, measurements of the agents, or other detection, must result within two hours of receiving the report in emergency measurements of peaks and averages over time with the appropriate, calibrated meter and forensic detection devices at the reported location.



Section 7. That a NEW SECTION be added: Weather engineering or atmospheric experimentation involving the release of xenobiotic agents or electromagnetic radiation at hazardous levels requires enforcement as follows: (1) The sheriff's immediate communication of the requirement of the owner or operator of each facility or infrastructure deploying or releasing the specific agent to produce records of the operations of any site where xenobiotic agents or excessive levels have been detected, and convey the records to the sheriff; (2) The sheriff's immediate order to cease operations of the facility; and (3) The sheriff's evaluation within twenty-four hours of the owner's or operator's performance in causing the cessation of all operations.



Section 8. That a NEW SECTION be added to chapter 34A-1: The sheriff shall immediately require the owner or operator of each tower, antenna, other facility or infrastructure to produce records of the extant operations at sites where excessive xenobiotic electromagnetism and fields, mechanical vibration, or other physical agents are, or have been detected, specifically: (1) Radiofrequency or microwave radiation, including maser, of signal strength metered at the reported, publicly accessible location in excess of negative eighty-five dBm for any frequency or channel band specified by a transmitting entity’s FCC transmission license; (2) Extreme-low-frequency alternating current electric fields in excess of 1 volt per meter; (3) Magnetic fields in excess of one milliGauss; (4) Ionizing radiation in excess of 0.02 milliSievert per hour; (5) Laser or other light with harmful effects; or (7) Any vibration, noise, saser, sonic weapon, or other physical agent exceeding building biology guidelines. The owner or operator must convey the records to the sheriff within twenty-four hours. The sheriff shall immediately order a cessation of operations of all antennas and other deployments of energy or vibration emitted from the measured structure or facility. The sheriff shall evaluate within twenty-four hours the owner or operator's performance in causing the cessation of all operations. The sheriff shall refer suspected criminal activity to the state's attorney for prosecution.”

4.2.8.6 – United States: Connecticut

In its 2023 January Session, Bill SB 302 (AN ACT CONCERNING THE ADOPTION OF THE CLEAN AIR ACT IN CONNECTICUT) was proposed.

4.2.8.7 – Canada: none

In Canada, sadly, we have yet to see any such kinds of bills tabled by any of our 338 Members of Parliament (MPs).

Hopefully, this will change in the near future especially if more citizens push their representatives to look into and address the various health and environmental concerns that are related to geoengineering and weather-modification activities which are taking place on a daily basis across the nation.

4.2.8.8 – A Parliamentary Committee to look into Geoengineering & Weather Modification in Canada?

On February 14 of this year, I interviewed the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), Maxime Bernier, and asked him what could be done about the uncertainties we face regarding geoengineering and weather modification in Canada and he suggested to have a Parliamentary Commission or Parliamentary Committee look into it.

I hadn’t previously thought about such a means. But, the more I think about it, the more it makes sense; for, there are so many troubling facts as well as unanswered questions, that perhaps a group of experts from various fields could indeed be part of a committee to dig into these unsolved matters.

But initiating such an endeavour – whether at the provincial or federal level – could prove challenging.

In the meanwhile, I will continue to raise awareness on these issues with the broader population, not excluding including politicians, across the country, and also call upon law enforcement to have a proper initial look into them (see the Open Letters section below).

4.2.9 The Environmental Modification Accountability Act, or ENMOD (Proposed Legislation)

In 2018, Jim Lee, a.k.a. “The Climate Viewer Guy,” authored The Environmental Modification Accountability Act (ENMOD) which is a draft legislation to end atmospheric experimentation without notification.

We have clear confirmation that geoengineering and weather modification activities have been taking place for a long time already.

Many of these activities are conducted without the knowledge and consent of millions, if not billions, of people who may suffer adverse impacts as a consequence.

Though countries, states and provinces vary in terms of legislation surrounding such kinds of activities, there exists no collective uniform international agreement that focuses on two key aspects: transparency (notification) and verification.

Countless geoengineering experiments are taking place around the world for which there is little accountability and oversight.

Jim’s proposed legislation focuses on these two aspects.

The proposed draft calls for a ‘World-Wide Weather Modification Registry’.

This makes sense, as it could help solve the transparency problem.

The process would require participants to provide Notices of Intent to conduct experiments in the atmosphere. Participants would have to state the purpose/intent, location, method, and related information which could all be transparently made available on the internet for all to see (instead of what is currently done, often, clandestinely).

Of course it would remain to be seen which entity or entities would be in an authoritative position to authorise such experimentation in the first place, as well as which participants could be granted permission. But these, could be discussed, agreed upon, and defined in the proposed legislation.

Such kind of legislation could be created at the federal or state/provincial level.

Jurisdictions vary in the way in which bills (proposed legislation) can be introduced to a legislative assembly for consideration and, ultimately, become law.

Examples of bills related related to geoengineering and weather modification for some U.S. states were referenced in the previous sub-section of this post. Part 3 of this series, for instance, showed that Mexico had already adopted such a kind of legislation.

Also with regards to transparency, the public has a right to know.

Moreover, there needs to be accountability for environmental, physical or monetary loss resulting from both legal and clandestine activities.

Lee’s ENMOD model operates on the very sound principle of ‘trust but verify’.

In other words, there needs to be a mechanism or verification system. Lee proposes atmospheric sensors and detection systems (such as with weather warfare – which still occurs despite an international Convention which purportedly banned it). While these mechanisms could be challenging to develop and implement, they would nonetheless be important and necessary.

A good complementary alternative would be to have a citizen-led/powered observational network. This could entail various citizen participants located at different geographical locations to collect observational and physical data to be shared across a shared public network.

Violations could perhaps more easily be detected and accounted for. During various interviews, Lee described how “backyard devices” could be used for such kind of data collection. It remains to be seen how such devices could be developed and used, but the idea is nevertheless a good one.

Other simpler methods can involve the likes of taking air, water, and soil samples to be tested whereby results can be compared to acceptable levels, standards, or benchmarks. Most people own smart phones with cameras or other recording devices that can also be used (just like with citizen journalism).

The key point here is that people need to become actively involved in the solution, rather than just complaining or being fearful on the matter.

“If you’re addicted to fear, admit it to yourself. Own it. And enjoy your life. But I do not want to be addicted to fear. I wanna know the truth no matter how painful it is, and act on it. Because fear is a mind killer and fear causes people to not be able to be activists. And that’s why you will never see any action on this at all if your mind is blinded by fear.” - Jim Lee

Finally, Lee provided a thorough infographic which enumerates and depicts forms of geoengineering and weather modification techniques which would need to be “watch-dog’ed”: (click image for a larger version)

Jim Lee’s Environmental Modification Accountability Act (ENMOD) can serve as a guidepost and base template for what can be created by solutions-based individuals.

It is this author’s intent to build upon it to get legislation introduced in Canada, one way or another.

Perhaps, God willing, and with the help and conviction of just one virtuous Canadian Member of Parliament, it could one day see the light as a bill, and better yet, a law for this haven of natural beauty that is Canada.

4.3 Updates (Follow-Ups with agencies)

This section will mostly entail updates on communications with Canadian agencies and new ones that were submitted after the publication of Part 3 of this series.

4.3.1 Transport Canada – Follow-up on my ATI Request

In Part 3 of this series, I mentioned had made an Access to Information (ATI) request asking for information pertaining to all spraying operations that have taken place in the Eastern Townships (greater Sherbrooke area) in Quebec province from 2009 until the present day (October 20, 2023); I also stated that I would provide an update in Part 4 (this post).

If you want a demonstration about how incompetent and careless a government agency can be with regards to handling a fairly simple request, then I can think of no other fine illustration of how your tax dollars are hard at work.

First, they presented me with a very mumbled collage of irrelevant email communication exchanges between various parties – some of which seemed to have nothing to do at all with my request. You can view this artwork (their response) hereunder:

Response Letter to my ATI Request (Nov. 28 2023) copy of the records (irrelevant emails that seem to have little to do with my ATI Request)



Being the persistent type that I am, I had to follow-up with them on Nov. 30, 2023 to clarify that their response had little to do with my original ATI Request and to respond with information that was actually pertinent.

Finally, on December 13, 2023, they replied, stating that they had “no additional records” pertaining to my request. Case closed, and this despite much evidence to the contrary.

4.3.2 Transport Canada – New Inquiry about U.S. Military Flight

In Part 3 of this series, I outlined some of my communications with both the operator of flights in Canada – the private entity that is NAV CANADA – and also the regulator of these which is Transport Canada.

Transport Canada has only partially responded to my numerous questions and concerns. In other words, they have lacked transparency on key items.

On February 27, 2024, I corresponded with them anew regarding a very suspicious U.S. military flight (described hereunder) over Canadian airspace, but have yet to receive a reply; this, once again, demonstrates that they are failing in their duty to be transparent to the Canadian public and press with regards to the safety and security of our airspace.

Details of the suspicious U.S. Military Flight over Canadian Airspace

This incident took place on February 27, 2024, over my own city of Sherbrooke (Quebec province). So, I was able to document the incident using photographic evidence along with video and screenshots showing the aircraft both in the sky and on flight-tracking websites.

Firstly, it must be contemplated as to what was the nature of the business of a U.S. Military aircraft to be flying over Canadian airspace. That in itself is not necessarily unusual. However, what is unusual is that both Transport Canada and the Department of National Defence (DND) have not been forthcoming about it.

Secondly, the military aircraft was a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker which is a very large aircraft that is usually used for aerial refuelling of fighter jets. I didn’t see any other jet behind the stratotanker when observing and documenting the incident.

So, the question remains: Why would a United States Military stratotanker be flying over Canadian airspace?

It should be noted that as per the photographs and video, the aircraft was leaving behind long trails and flying without a callsign.

Here are links to the photographs and videos I took of the incident with a few of them displayed:

photographs (including screenshots of the flight-tracking website showing the aircraft);

videos (including screenshots of the flight-tracking website showing the aircraft).

Photograph screenshot by the author of the flight-tracking website globe.adsbexchange.com showing the U.S. Military Stratotanker (pink-coloured circled in yellow) over Sherbrooke (Quebec) on February 27, 2024 at around noon.

Photograph showing the U.S. Military Stratotanker emitting long trails, taken around noon on February 27, 2024 by the author.

Erratum: notice that I mention in the second video the military aircraft was flying with its transponder off which is incorrect since it did appear on the other tracking website globe.adsbexchange.com.

Flights over Canadian airspace by U.S. Military aircraft is not in itself uncommon. Several of these flights occur every single day and can be tracked using globe.adsbexchange.com (click the small “U” box on the top right-hand side of the website which will only show U2/Military flights on screen).

Of course, their secretive nature will continue, especially given that Canada is part of the 5 Eyes intelligence/military alliance.

That being said, the secrecy behind many of these flights ought to raise questions of concern, especially given the dubious track record of the U.S. Military with regards to conducting clandestine operations over our territory without our knowledge and consent.

Here is but one example (National Post – U.S. secretly tested carcinogen in Western Canada during the Cold War, researcher finds):

4.3.3 Department of National Defence (DND)

I also made an official media inquiry to with the Department of National Defence (DND) on February 27, 2024, in order to obtain information about the suspicious U.S. Military stratotanker flight, but they have completely ignore my press request, not even having the decency to send me an acknowledgement.

This lack of transparency on the agency that is suppose to keep our skies safe is reminiscent to that which was demonstrated with my previous inquiries to them.

All this is extremely unprofessional, to say the least. As an agency that is funded by our tax dollars, they should be held accountable to provide transparency and openness to the Canadian public and to journalists. Sure, there are reasonable instances by which secrecy can be a justification with regards to certain military operations; but, they should at the very least indicate when that is the case instead of completely ignoring official media requests from journalists like myself.

4.4 Overall Conclusion, Formal Investigations Required

4.4.1 Overall Conclusion

After my own extensive research and reporting about Geoengineering and Weather Modification in Canada and elsewhere around the world through this investigative series which runs at well over 300 pages, I have concluded that there exist evidence to suggest that there is a coordinated, multi-nation effort that has been taking place for well over a decade by the United Nations’ IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) which consists of utilising the commercial airline industry to intentionally disperse harmful metals and chemicals into our atmosphere under the justification of mitigating so-called, scientifically questionable, climate change.

In fact, their efforts to attempt to cool the atmosphere (via contrail cirrus) has actually, by their own words, rendered a net warming effect that is 1.5 times greater than CO2 emissions emitted by commercial aviation.

Worse, they mock us by creating a carbon market (i.e, an Aviation Carbon Exchange through which air travellers ultimately have to suffer increases costs) and taxing mechanisms to further impose their egregious and ill-founded carbon taxes (a multi-trillion dollar tab) for us to pay the cleanup costs for their own mess.

Should we all be letting them get away with this criminality?

In addition, there exists clandestine geoengineering operations that largely include highly experimental and questionable Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (SAIs) and Solar Radiation Management (SRM) techniques, among many others, that have been occurring and continue to this day causing immeasurable harms to different layers of our atmosphere, to our natural environment, to human beings and animals which will recklessly continue for decades to come if they are not stopped.

The related evidence I have presented in various parts of this series support these broad conclusions; for, the scope and scale of such programs that have been occurring during the past several decades along with those planned for the future suggest that they will continue unabated without, yet again, the consent of the masses, nor with the proper care and oversight by the government agencies who are supposedly responsible for their evaluation and supervision.

Though Canadian agencies such as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Transport Canada, and the Department of National Defence (DND) have partly addressed some of my related media inquiries, they have largely ignored critical parts and key concerns for which they should have been forthcoming; instead, they have chosen to balk transparency, thus negligently failing in their respective duties to protect Canadians and our natural environment.

I, Dan Fournier citizen and resident of Canada, have never consented to any of this.

Have you?

4.4.2 Call for Formal Investigations

For reasons stated in this body of work, I am calling upon the authorities (enumerated in the next section) to open and conduct formal inquiries and/or investigations, as prescribed in my Open Letters.

In the absence of such proper investigations, over 41 million Canadians will be deprived of answers that relate to one of the most important issues of our time, whose consequences have a direct impact on their health (physical and mental), overall well being, and livelihoods for the present, future, and for generations to come.

The call for these investigations are hereby submitted by this author, father, proud Canadian, with the utmost respect and faith in the ability of the fine members of these institutions, so as to be carried out in a professional manner in accordance with their respective mandates, skills, strengths, unswerving diligence, and meritorious duty.

Thank you.

Photo of the author and father, Dan Fournier, with his son in front of the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council, Ottawa, July 28, 2023.

4.5 Open Letters to Canadian Law Enforcement (RCMP & Sûreté du Québec) & Security Services (CSIS) Calling for Formal Inquiries/Investigations

Is it unusual for a journalist to be publicly calling upon law enforcement agencies to conduct specific investigations? Perhaps.

But, this journalist has made tremendous efforts over the course of the past year to be professional, patient, and respectful making numerous media inquiries to our Canadian agencies in order to obtain transparent information about the nature of geoengineering and weather modification activities taking place in our country.

Though they have addressed some of the questions and concerns raised, many have been left unanswered and ignored – and that, without reasonable justification.

Unfortunately, a lack of transparency persists with regards to these inquires.

As a journalist, it is only in the scope and range of my duties to make inquiries to these agencies.

Law enforcement agencies, on the other hand, can compel, obligate, summon, or subpoena them to submit information they would otherwise prefer to keep private and secret.

Canada has many laws (including the Conflict of Interest Act) and codes (including values and ethics) with regards to the disclosure of information and transparency.

The Canadian government boasts of an “open, transparent, and accountable government.”

But, sadly, with regards to my important queries that are of concern to all Canadians, these agencies have failed in their duties, in possible breach of the law, to do what is required of them.

Without transparency, there is no accountability.

Without accountability, there is no justice.

Canadians depend and rely on its provincial and federal law enforcement agencies to uphold the law and investigate threats against persons and property in Canada.

Moreover, Canadians expect these law enforcement agencies to dutifully defend our rights and freedoms as prescribed in our Constitution and our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and the Canadian Bill of Rights.

In addition, Canadians expect that our intelligence services will also keep us safe and secure from threats, domestic and foreign.

Moreover, under Section 7 – Life, liberty and security of the person of The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, it stands that:

“7. Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.”

Furthermore, Canadians expect that these agencies will fulfill their stated duties with professionalism, transparency along with the highest possible levels of accountability.

In the absence of these primordial tenets, faith and confidence in these institutions will be eroded.

Accordingly, and as a result of the findings outlined in this unprecedented comprehensive investigation which runs over 300 pages in length that is based on hundreds of hours of diligent research and discerning objectivity, and

that the level of transparency by Canadian agencies and NAV CANADA has been inadequately forthcoming,

I am calling upon these Canadian institutions to uphold their respective duties by conducting the appropriate inquiries and investigations as suggested and laid in the following Open Letters.

I sincerely thank them in advance for their professionalism, diligence, and thoroughness in doing so in a manner and level of seriousness that is akin to that for which I have myself done in the execution of my own duties as an investigative journalist.

4.5.1 Open Letter to Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

If readers are unfamiliar with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, better known as CSIS, they can learn more about them by clicking the links.

The Director is Mr. David Vigneault and CSIS’ parent agency is Public Safety Canada and is thus under the supervision of its Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Member of Parliament.

In the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act of 1985 under Section 2, a threat to the security of Canada includes:

“(b) foreign influenced activities within or relating to Canada that are detrimental to the interests of Canada and are clandestine or deceptive or involve a threat to any person,”

CSIS’ Mandate includes [with emphasis added]:

“CSIS is Canada’s security and intelligence service. Its role is to investigate activities suspected of constituting threats to the security of Canada and to report these to the Government of Canada. CSIS may also take measures to reduce threats to the security of Canada in accordance with well-defined legal requirements and Ministerial direction. CSIS collects and analyzes threat-related information, which is typically disseminated to government partners through intelligence reports and other intelligence products. Key threats include terrorism, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, espionage, foreign interference and cyber-tampering affecting critical infrastructure.”

The spraying of dangerous substances into our atmosphere could be considered as “proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.”

CSIS commitment to National security entails:

“Keeping Canadians safe through counter-terrorism, security screening and protecting critical infrastructure.”

It should be noted that Critical Infrastructure includes WATER, HEALTH, and FOOD as three of the 10 critical sectors of importance to its National Strategy for Critical Infrastructure along with "INTENTIONAL HAZARDS," and that the spraying of dangerous substances into our atmosphere could be considered to pose a threat to these Critical sectors.

I am therefore calling upon CSIS to investigate these potential threats as is detailed in the following Open Letter to them.

Click here to view the letter.

REPLY:

On June 18, 2024, I received the following reply letter from CSIS (stamp dated 23 MAY 2024):

4.5.2 Open Letter to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is the national police service of Canada.

The RCMP is overseen by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (CRCC).

Like with CSIS, the RCMP falls under the purview of the Minister of Public Safety, with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc serving as the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The current Commissioner of the RCMP is Mr. Michael “Mike” Duheme, highly decorated 35-year police officer veteran.

The RCMP’s Raison d'être (purpose), Mandate and role are listed on their website [with emphasis and one link (Act) added]:

“Raison d'être As Canada's national police service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is a critical element of the Government of Canada's commitment to providing for the safety and security of the public. By tackling crime at the municipal, provincial/territorial, federal, and international levels, the RCMP provides integrated approaches to safety and security and a federal role and presence from coast to coast to coast.



Mandate and role The RCMP's mandate, as outlined in section 18 of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act, is multi-faceted. It includes [with emphasis added]: - preventing and investigating crime - maintaining peace and order - enforcing laws - contributing to national security - ensuring the safety of state officials, visiting dignitaries and foreign missions - providing vital operational support services to other police and law enforcement agencies within Canada and abroad”

The RCMP also lists their core values along with their commitment to transparency and accountability, as well as their 2024-25 Departmental plan.

Part of the RCMP’s plans going forward include the following [with emphasis added]:

Federal Policing (Planned spending: $1,142,660,730) Departmental results: Canada and Canadian interests are safe and secure against serious and complex criminal threats working with both domestic and international partners, as well as public and private stakeholders, to effectively collaborate and counter foreign actor activity threats posed in Canada



The RCMP’s motto is Maintiens le Droit which translates from French to "maintain the right" or "uphold the right" in English.

Click here to view the letter.

4.5.3 Open Letter to the Sûreté du Québec

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is the provincial police service for the Canadian province of Quebec.

Since 2019, the SQ’s current acting Director General is Johanne Beausoleil who holds more than 30 years of experience in public security.

The SQ is overseen by the Ministry of Public Security with the Honourable François Bonnardel acting as the current Quebec Minister of Public Security who is also a CAQ Member for Granby in the Quebec National Assembly.

As per their website, the The Sûreté du Québec mission is as follows [with emphasis added]:

“The Sûreté du Québec, as the national police force, contributes throughout the territory of Québec, to maintaining peace and public order, preserving life, safety and fundamental human rights and protecting property. The Sûreté du Québec also supports the police community, coordinates major police operations, contributes to the integrity of governmental institutions and ensures the safety of transport networks under Québec jurisdiction.”

Click here to view the letter.

4.5.4 Open Letter to Dr. Leslyn Lewis, MP for the Conservative Party of Canada

I have also decided to write an Open Letter to Dr. Leslyn Lewis who is a Member of Parliament (MP).

I gauge it important that at least one Canadian politician be explicitly made aware of the dangers posed by geoengineering and weather modification activities which have been taking place in Canada as has been detailed in this investigative series.

The reasons I have chosen Dr. Lewis in particular are outlined my letter. In a nutshell, she appears to be one of the few Canadian politicians who has taken action against foreign threats posed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and their Pandemic Treaty as well as the World Economic Forum (WEF) with their threats of Digital IDs and Smart Cities.

Mrs. Lewis is a greatly admired and respected politician and a person of action who is therefore more likely to respond in the positive.

Click here to view the letter.

4.5.5 Addenda: Responses & Actions to these Open Letters

This sub-section is reserved for future updates, responses, communications, and actions related to the Open Letters submitted to the parties in this section, including non-responses if that is the case.

So, be sure to revisit this sub-section to keep up-to-date with regards to possible official investigations and actions that may result on the part of these agencies and the Conservative MP, Dr. Lewis should they be undertaken.

4.5.5.1 CSIS

Updates:

2024-04-23: Hardcopy of Open Letter delivered to destination.

4.5.5.2 RCMP:

Updates:

2024-04-22: Email of Open Letter confirmed received by the Media Relations team and forwarded to the Commissioner’s office for consideration.

2024-04-23: Hardcopy of Open Letter delivered to destination.

4.5.5.3 Sûreté du Québec ( SQ):

Updates:

2024-04-23: Hardcopy of Open Letter delivered to destination.

4.5.5.4 Dr. Leslyn Lewis, MP

Updates:

2024-04-23: Hardcopy of Open Letter delivered to destination.

4.6 Final Thoughts & Plea for your Continued Support

Thank Yous

I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to read through my series, or have reviewed parts of it.

The same level of thanks extends to individuals from around the country who have corresponded with me with their stories and worries about geoengineering and weather modification and who sent along their photos, videos, test results, and thoughtful comments.

Finally, I would like to personally and sincerely thank Bettina Engler from Geoengineering Free Canada, Jim Lee from ClimateViewer.com, Jolie Diane from ZeroGeoengineering.com, and Tony Vacca for their expertise, generous time, input, and resources in helping me understand this complex subject.

Maybe I didn’t get everything 100% right or completely accurate in this series, but nonetheless feel like it has provided for a good starting point for anyone who wants to learn more about geoengineering and weather modification and their effects on our atmosphere, climate, natural environment, and living populations.

Writing this series has been an incredible journey of discovery and commitment to do my part to help ensure that Canada, along with its wonderful people, remains the most beautiful and clean country on earth.

Climate: The Movie (The Cold Truth)

In this series, I mentioned numerous world-renowned scientists who are passionately involved in studying our climate systems.

Many of these brilliant minds figure among witnesses and contributors to the recently released film Climate: The Movie (The Cold Truth) (alternate link here) released by the Climate Intelligence Foundation (Clintel) which I highly recommend you take the time to watch.

While the debate is still brewing about the effects of Climate Change, as it should, we should never stop questioning what’s really going on, who the key players are, and what agendas they are motivated by.

Echoes:

Overhead the albatross hangs motionless upon the air And deep beneath the rolling waves In labyrinths of coral caves The echo of a distant time Comes willowing across the sand And everything is green and submarine And no-one showed us to the land And no-one knows the wheres or whys But something stirs and something tries Now starts to climb towards the light Strangers passing in the street By chance two separate glances meet And I am you and what I see is me And do I take you by the hand And lead you through the land And help me understand the best I can And no-one calls us to move on And no-one forces down our eyes No-one speaks and no-one tries No-one flies around the sun Cloudless everyday you fall upon my waking eyes Inviting and inciting me to rise And through the window in the wall Come streaming in on sunlight wings A million bright ambassadors of morning - Echoes by Pink Floyd

