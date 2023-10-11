Photograph of the interior of a re-purposed Boeing 777-240/LR aircraft showing large drums connected with a system of cables, with a sign that reads “Sprayer 05” and “HAZMAT-INSIDE” (above the blue seats on the top-right). Aircraft information taken from Airliners.net with the photograph being attributable to William Appleton from the USA with Sacramento – McClellan (MCC / KMCC) as the location and May 25, 2005 as the date. Original (higher resolution) photo source as shown above from educate-yourself.org. Additional information about this photograph is provided further below in section 2.4.2 of this post.

This is Part 2 of this series. Part 1 can be accessed here.

Please note that if this post gets removed from Substack, an archived version can be consulted at https://archive.ph/wip/iYtFZ.

This comprehensive post is segmented as follows; so feel free to skip to the section that interests you most.

Without further ado, let’s dive into Part 2!

2.1 NAV CANADA – A Private Company Controlling all of Canada’s Airspace

Canada is one of the only countries in the world that has its airspace controlled by a private entity.

That entity is NAV CANADA, a not-for-profit corporation – more specifically, a non-share capital corporation.

On Halloween day 1996, NAV CANADA acquired the Canadian civil air navigation system (previously managed by Transport Canada) from the Canadian Government for $1.5 billion.

The precise reasons for the transfer remain somewhat unclear, apart from the mention that the “1994 federal budget directed Transport Canada to study the feasibility of commercializing the air navigation system,” and that in 1995 it would negotiate the transfer to the private entity.

The agreement also had a provision related to military airspace and the Department of National Defence (DND):

“DND Agreement The Department of National Defence and NAV CANADA have reached an agreement that will ensure a continuation of the co-operative relationship that currently exists between the civil and military air navigation systems. Under this agreement, both parties will provide services to the other at no cost.”

Canada was the first country in the world to fully privatize its civil Air Navigation System (ANS).

As for NAV CANADA’s corporate governance, the Chairman of the Board is Mr. Marc Courtois who also happens to be Chairman of the Board for Aireon, an American private company based in Virginia that is partly owned by NAV CANADA which deploys and operates a global aircraft tracking and surveillance system (ADS-B).

Note (2024-04-12): Marc Courtois no longer appears to the the Chairman of the Board of NAV CANADA. But you can still see that he was here. The same goes for his position at Aireon.

Peculiarly unrelated to the industry, Mr. Courtois also happens to be a board member of TVA Group, a subsidiary of Quebecor Media.

It should also be reiterated that Aireon is partly owned by NAV CANADA and has a partnership with FlightAware whose parent company is Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies), that is one of the world's largest suppliers of aerospace and defense products.

An email inquiry was sent by this author to obtain more information about the ownership of NAV CANADA as well as information related to geoengineering activities taking place in Canadian skies, whether they have received complaints about aerosol sprayings, and their role in monitoring military aircraft (whether Canadian or American) flying over our airspace.

Their reply by Media Relations Manager, Maryam Amini, was rather evasive and didn’t answer all the questions posed:

“Hi Dan, Thank you again for your message. NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company (a non-share capital corporation), providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace. For information regarding the structure of the organization, financial information, a well as our revenue model, the details can be found on our website here: https://www.navcanada.ca/en/corporate/about-us.aspx NAV CANADA does not have statistics related to the activities you describe. You may wish to reach out to Environment Canada on weather related topics and the Department of National Defence on military activities. Thank you/Merci!



Maryam Amini Manager, Media Relations / Gestionnaire, Relations avec les médias NAV CANADA

151 Slater St., Ottawa, ON K1P 5H3 C. 819-580-5847 www.navcanada.ca”

Therefore, a follow-up inquiry was made to obtain clearer information about their ownership structure.

At various periods, bonds have been issued by NAV CANADA with various maturity dates, but it remains unclear who currently owns their bonds (and are thus potential creditors to the private corporation).

The follow-up query is still awaiting a response; should one be forthcoming, it will be appending to this work.

Who owns NAV CANADA is an important question, for the owners can provide input or direction to board members (depending on their prevailing governance policies) and thus influence their choices, policies, and procedures which will affect Canadians.

Without transparency about their ownership, Canadians are left to ponder whether private interests – with possible ones coming from American defense corporations – are influencing the operations of NAV CANADA.

To illustrate such kind of concern, the previously mentioned FlightAware, a company that tracks flights in real time that are accessible to members of the public, is owned (and controlled) by a corporation with ties to other defense behemoths, and thus inherently to the American military.

This author has used this flight tracker program when observing suspicious flights and noticed that many of them did not appear on FlightAware (nor on FlightRadar24 for that matter); this suggests that they were flying with their transponders off which is illegal in Canada since traveling through civilian airspace requires that transponders be on at all times (as was confirmed to this author by a former RCAF pilot who also flew for many years as a civilian pilot).

NAV CANADA’s own document CANADA FLIGHT SUPPLEMENT (see pages 282 to 285) specifies that transponders must remain on through civilian airspace.

Screenshot of a map showing TRANSPONDER AIRSPACE over the Canadian territory. “Aircraft are required to be equipped with a functioning transponder incorporating an automatic pressure altitude reporting device when operating in the following airspace,” reads the TRANSPONDER REQUIREMENTS section. Source: NAV CANADA’s CANADA FLIGHT SUPPLEMENT (from 30 December 2020) page 283.

“Are military aircraft allowed to fly within Canadian airspace with their transponders off (apart from operations conducted within restricted air space or for special military-related missions)?” was one of the questions posed by this author to NAV CANADA which remains, suspiciously, unanswered.

Moreover, this author also inquired about whether they had received inquiries or complaints by Canadians regarding suspicious flights (such as those used in aerosol sprayings) for which one would think that they have likely received at least some over the past several years; but, their reply “NAV CANADA does not have statistics related to the activities you describe,” once again, remains unanswered.

All that was forthcoming was their reply: “You may wish to reach out to Environment Canada on weather related topics and the Department of National Defence on military activities.”

This author was not asking about “weather related topics,” but rather, a legitimate inquiry about suspicious flights that may have been used to conduct aerosol spraying activities.

Accordingly, the management of Canadian airspace in the hands of this private entity leaves much to be desired for Canadians who deserve transparency.

Additional information with regards to transparency and suspicious flights – including those involved in aerosol sprayings and those seemingly flying with transponders off – will be further examined in Part 3 (specifically in section 3.1 Transparency surrounding Geoengineering Activities in Canada & the U.S.) of this series as well as in its overall Conclusion.

Going forward, NAV CANADA appears to be moving towards Air Traffic Control (ATC) that is entirely digitally- (including satellite-) based.

2.2 What’s up with the Wildfires in Canada, the U.S./Hawaii? (& Climate Alarmism)

Quote from Secretary of Defense William Cohen from April 1997. Source: screenshot from The Tom Bearden Website – Weapons Slide (archived).

The quote from above from 1997 was quite foreboding. From it, two things really stand out:

an “eco-type of terrorism”; and setting off earthquakes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves.

These statements we uttered more than a quarter of a century ago; and even today, they would appear as fairly conspiratorial. Yet, with recent extreme weather phenomena and acts of eco-terrorism, they have certainly proven otherwise.

Before getting into the Canadian and Hawaiian wildfires, there have been some peculiar earthquakes which have taken place earlier this year which are worth examining; for, they appear to strongly relate to the quote provided at the start of this section by former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Cohen.

Recent Earthquakes in Morocco and Turkey

Recent earthquakes which have taken place in Morocco and the powerful 7.8 magnitude one in Turkey, though not unusual, ought to be examined with a certain level of suspicion, given some evidence that has been forthcoming.

For instance, scientist J. Marvin Herndon (who has mentioned in Part 1 along with his co-authors Dr. Mark Whiteside and Ian Baldwin have penned an Open Letter to the International Criminal Court Alleging War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity for Intentional Triggering the February 6, 2023 Earthquake in the Republic of Türkiye.

The letter alleges the likely involvement of the United States in the triggering of the earthquake in Turkey.

Part of their letter states that in 2011, the 6.3 magnitude earthquake which had taken place in Christchurch, New Zealand, was seemingly similar.

The authors stated that high-frequency electromagnetic radiation applied to highly-stressed unstable tectonic plates could have triggered the earthquake in the region; they supported that thesis by adding that electromagnetic radiation produced in the early stages of earthquake

formation had been observed by satellites.

What made the authors highly suspicious that this earthquake was pre-planned lies in the fact that nine countries, including the United States and Germany, closed down their consulates in Turkey three days before the earthquake, providing no rational explanation for the closures.

They also mentioned that as reported on February 14, 2023, Romanian Senator Diana Ivanovici Șoșoacă had stated that the earthquake was “caused by the U.S.” Among her numerous contentions was one whereby five days prior to the quake, several Western countries had issued travel-advisories for Turkey without stating motivations. She also contended that such an act could have been instigated against Turkey since the NATO member wouldn’t cease military-sensitive exports to Russia. Furthermore, she pointed out the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline as a malicious act committed by the Biden Administration.

The authors of the open letter (also available in French) offer explanations for the technical means by which the earthquake may have been initiated, including the use of electromagnetic “ionosphere heaters” (not dissimilar to HAARP) that are capable of triggering earthquakes and which the U.S. possesses.

The document titled High-power ELF radiation generated by modulated HF heating of the ionosphere can cause Earthquakes, Cyclones and localized heating on HAL (an open science repository that has over a million scientific papers) explains that “high-power ELF radiation generated by HF ionospheric heaters, such as the current HAARP heater, can cause Earthquakes, Cyclones and strong localized heating.”

Whether the United States was directly involved in causing the earthquake in Turkey is the case or not, what remains clear is that they certainly have the means to do so.

Canadian Wildfires

While it may appear that 2023 has, thus far, experienced a higher than usual number of wildfires, the statistics prove otherwise.

The following graph from Statista shows that the number of wildfires (as of July, 2023) are not at record-setting levels, as the mainstream Canadian press have repeatedly warned.

Graph showing the number of forest fires in Canada from 2000 to 2023 (until July). Source: Statista.

Even when including the additional fires until the end of summer, the total number of fires is not a historic outlier, as can be seen in the graph above.

Even in the United States, 2023 was the lowest wildfire year since 2000.

Despite 2023 not necessarily having the highest number of wildfires on record, the total land affected has been quite significant.

What really stands out, however, are the numerous fires that were ignited in just a few days at the start of the month of June in the province of Quebec.

A linked resource from Natural Resources Canada from above provides the following image about the Quebec fires:

As can be seen from the image above, more than 120 fires were ignited on June 1st.

This author also reported on these particular fires using a sequence of GOES-16 satellite images, and also explained and demonstrated on how the supposed drought conditions said to be contributing to the increase in fires were not based in fact (according to the Canadian government’s own data and graphs).

Lightning was an unlikely source of ignition for the June 1st fires since the meteorological conditions that day were mostly partly-clear skies.

Possible causes examined for the ignition of the fires, apart from arson, included the use of eco-terrorism, or even the use of Directed Energy Weapon (DEWs) – which were discussed in Part 1 of this series.

In that post, this author had linked to a video from the YouTube channel dutchsinse who posited that the fires could have been started either by a “coordinated attack orchestrated by hundreds of people working in unison somehow secretly” or by a “DEW from above.” The video can be viewed hereunder (watch from the 1:38 mark)

While the claim that DEWs had been used is nearly impossible to prove, it must not be discarded as a possibility, given the existence of the technology.

In a proper, thorough, and objective investigation, all scenarios must be considered and not readily discarded.

Some have suggested that such kinds of events have been intentionally brought about to further the Climate Change agenda that is largely propagated by the United Nations (UN) and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The argument that Climate Change in particular has increased the severity of wildfires in Canada in 2023 has been dominant in both the mainstream press and on social media.

Rhetoric coming from our own Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, has been notably abundant, particularly coming from his official Twitter, now called X, account.

June 7, 2023 tweet from the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault.

The justification for increases in Carbon Taxes by the Liberal Government must also be considered.

The mainstream media has repeatedly suggested that Climate Change have been one of the primary contributors for the Canadian wildfires.

Yet, they seldom seem mention other man-made sources such as arson, a decrease in preventative forest management measures over the last several years, and the like as possible contributors.

Hawaii Wildfires

Explanations for the wildfires that have taken place in Hawaii, particularly in Lahaina and Maui, this past summer are replete with illogical and incoherent statements alleging that they were completely natural.

A substantial amount of physical and circumstantial evidence exists which proves otherwise.

Though readily dismissed as conspiracy theory, the use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), high-powered lasers, or microwave-based weapons, are certainly plausible given the nature of how various structures and vehicles were burned at temperatures that far exceed those commonly found in natural wildfires.

Here are but a few resources that provide compelling evidence which suggests such methods may have employed.

1) G. Edward Griffith’s Need to Know News – Retired Fire Captain and Forensic Arborist Analyze the Maui Fires, Sept. 13, 2023.

2) Video: Firefighter Whistleblower: Maui Attack NOT A Wildfire (Insurance Adjuster Specializing In Fires). Here are some key statements from the retired firefighter:

“I was an Austin [Texas] firefighter for 15 years from 1980 to 1995.



This said Lahaina was no wildfire. This time the whole world witnessed the weapon being used. This war is not visible to all of us.



Well, you can’t burn cars up. You don’t melt engines and melt aluminum wheels all over asphalt.



Wildfires don’t start hundreds of houses at the same time, and they don’t burn them completely to the ground.



The temperatures involved in these are 2,000 to 3,000 degrees. And that doesn’t happen in wildfire.



Anywhere you’ve seen these cars burned and melted. Those are not wildfires. That’s a weapon that’s already established is available.”

3) Video: 48-yr Arborist questions Maui WildFire and shares insights;

In an interview from August 31, 2023, a host from StandTogetherHawaii discusses the Hawaii fires with a 48-year veteran arborist named Robert. When describing his background, Robert describes his current position as than of a forensic arborist, having been to 38 aftermaths with 107 trips to these types of fires in the last seven years, including those that occurred seven years ago in Santa Rosa, California, which this author has touched upon in the aforementioned post.

The expert provides very compelling evidence that weapons, most likely microwave-based, were used to ingnite the fires on the island state. The full interview can be watched hereunder which will be followed by key screenshot images.

In this screenshot image, the forensic arborist notes that the eucalyptus trees (upper-left) in the background (which are usually flammable) did not burn. He also notes that the car’s windshield and other windows made of glass were completely melted even though that usually requires heat of 2,500 degrees.

In this screenshot, he observes that the houses have been reduced to white ash. But with fires, there is usually a lot more carbon which is characterised by blackened elements – which are strangely not present. He also asks why all the trees are still there (given the severity of the fire).

For this scene, the arborist notes that apart from the windows and aluminum wheel rims, the metal hood, on the jeep is completely melted out which would usually require a fire of 2,750 degrees.

The forensic arborist then speculates that these could have been produced from existing trillion watts lasers, or that satellites could have been employed.

The claim that satellites may have been used as weapons is not far-fetched.

The U.S. Air Force has been working on a secretive, yet to be declassified, space weapon.

Furthermore, a 2018 article titled US targets a megawatt laser by 2023 and then deployment in drones and satellites for hypersonic and ICBM defense by nextBIG FUTURE, a futurist and science blog, stated the following [with emphasis added]:

“Dr. Michael Griffin undersecretary of defense for Research and Engineering indicates that the US will have 100-kilowatt-class weapons on Army vehicles, 300-kilowatt-class weapons on Air Force tankers and megawatt-class directed energy weapons in space for space defense within the next decade.”

The U.S. Congress, has authorised $50 million towards missile defense projects, including for the development of a “best-of-breed’ 1-megawatt laser capability by 2023 (this year). This is in addition to The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)’s High Energy Liquid Laser Area Defense System (HELLADS).

As explored in Part 1 of this series, since the U.S. Military has worked on so many projects related to directed energy, it certainly not inconceivable that satellite-based weapons are in the works, if not already operational.

Eco-Terrorism

Returning to the aspect of eco-terrorism, there certainly has appeared to been not only a rise in instances in arson in Canada, but also strangely unusual events which have taken place surrounding the wildfires.

For instance, in the Shuswap region of British Columbia, inexplicable events such as fire hydrants being closed, illogical road closures by the RCMP, and theft of fire-fighting equipment have occurred.

Though not related to the Canadian wildfires, it must not be forgotten that the current Minister for Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Steven Guilbeault, was once arrested for an act of eco-terrorism.

As a reminder, eco-terrorism is defined as:

“violence carried out to further environmentalist ends,” with “the action of causing deliberate environmental damage in order to further political ends.”

Steven Guilbeault (right, in the orange Greenpeace jumpsuit) smiling while being arrested back in 2021 when he was an activist for Greenpeace. Photo source: Aaron Harris/The Canadian Press via CBC News.

Though Mr. Guilbeault’s activism didn’t consist of violence, the fact remains that it was politically- or ideologically-driven.

Accordingly, it must be questioned whether his current staunch stance on climate change and push for additional carbon taxes is indeed politically-motivated.

Climate Alarmism

June 7, 2023 tweet with 5 million views posted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (with emphasis added in red underlining).

There has been no shortage of news articles from the CBC, Global News, and CTV News in the past several months which synchronously appear to suggest a strong linkage between the wildfires which have occurred in 2023 and Climate Change.

A LifeSite News article titled Media blames ‘climate change’ for Canadian wildfires despite arrest of multiple arsonists criticised the Canadian mainstream media for pointing to Climate Change as the source of the wildfires amid the arrest of multiple arsonists. Part of the article reads:

“As wildfires continue to spread across western, and now central and eastern Canada, burning forestland and homes, the mainstream media continues to imply that climate change is the main culprit, despite a growing number of reports showing that arsonists have been arrested for allegedly setting dozens of fires.”

The article also shows a tweet from Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) chiming in on the matter:

A June 7, 2023 tweet by PPC leader Maxime Bernier regarding the forest fires.

“Despite the numerous arrests, mainstream media outlets continue to publish articles attributing the wildfires to climate change,” the LifeSite News article further noted.

It also cited a CBC article which further accentuated the alleged correlation between the wildfires and Climate Change and extreme weather events.

Carbon Taxes

In recent years, the current Liberal Government has introduced taxes on carbon emissions to help mitigate the alleged impacts of Climate Change.

In late 2020, Trudeau’s government set even more aggressive plans to hike the carbon tax to $170 a tonne by 2030 from $30 a tonne in 2020.

Screenshot of a December 11, 2020 article from the CBC.

Over the course of the summer, there has been a significant amount of criticism over these carbon taxes and how they are fuelling already rampant inflation.

Increases in the price of energy inevitably cause increases in transportation costs and consequently in all goods, thus significantly increasing the cost of living of Canadians.

Just a few days ago on October 2, The Counter Signal based in Alberta published highly-revealing article titled Liberals paid WEF for report justifying climate change policies which showed how the Trudeau Government paid the World Economic Forum (WEF) to produce a report that could be used to help justify imposing harsher Carbon Taxes.

Here are some key excerpts from the article [with some emphasis added]:

“Documents reveal the Liberals’ Climate Change department paid the World Economic Forum (WEF) to produce a report that made an economic case for their environmental agenda, including the ever-increasing carbon tax.



In August 2019, the Environment and Climate Change (ECCC) department’s then-minister, Catherine McKenna, gave $493,937 of taxpayer dollars to the WEF to produce the report, as revealed in response to an Order Paper Question sent by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis.



Specifically, the documents reveal the ECCC gave money “to enable [the WEF] to produce and disseminate a report that will establish the business and economic case for safeguarding nature.”



This report will be directed at senior decision makers in governments and businesses who have the influence and ability to shift business-as-usual approach,” the ECCC stated.



In the report provided six months later, the WEF sourced papers favouring a carbon tax. It concluded its policy recommendations by stating, “What is required is bold policy ambition and decisive political leadership to signal that business-as-usual is no longer viable.”



Just months later, in December 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a significant hike in his government’s carbon tax scheme — one that would raise the tax on fuels to $170 a tonne by 2030.”

The inquiry was made on June 20, 23 by conservative MP Leslyn Lewis through an Order Paper Question, specifically Q-1689 which can be viewed here (see page 36 of the PDF).

The related WEF documents indeed indicate such aggressive pushes for the imposition and collection of billions of dollars worth of additional carbon taxes.

To wit, their The Future Of Nature And Business does state the following:

“Ultimately, to make nature-positive models investable, explicitly pricing in and articulating environmental cost factors to penalize unsustainable practices – such as through carbon taxes, for example – will be a game changer.” (page 94)

Moreover, it appears somewhat ironic that part of the justification for implementing additional carbon taxes (apart from mitigating the supposed effects of climate change) is to serve as measures to “protect the natural environment” given the fact that Canada is one of the only countries in the world that did not adhere to the United Nations’ 2010 Moratorium on banning geoengineering activities to protect biodiversity (despite being a signatory to the Convention on Biological Diversity), as was shown in Part 1 of this series.

In addition, the reader may wonder where the billions of dollars worth of carbon taxes go.

This is the same question that this author asked Canadian energy expert Allan MacRae back in July during an exclusive interview with him.

“Are these taxes collected actually earmarked for efforts to clean up the environment, or are they simply added to the government’s coffers as taxation revenue?” was the question posed to the energy expert.

“Taxation revenue,” affirmed MacRae.

In other words, these carbon taxes collected a not earmarked for specific environmental- or climate-related mitigation efforts.

Accordingly, the justification for such hefty carbon taxes imposed on Canadian individuals and businesses by the Trudeau Government ought to be seriously questioned.

Given the series of events described in this sub-section and the previous ones, alarmist rhetoric which associated the wildfires with Climate Change as propagated by government officials and the mainstream press in Canada also ought to be further pondered.

If a significant portion of these wildfires have been deliberately set as acts of eco-terrorism to help boost the Climate Change agenda, then criminal investigations must ensue.

Is Climate Change real?

This question for the ages is a controversial one, not void of political rhetoric and posturing.

While there is no question that anthropogenic (man-made) factors contribute to the degradation of the natural environment, many people – including world-class scientist in the field, dispute the narrative that Climate Change and Global Warming are the worst they’ve ever been in our planet’s history.

In this author’s previous post, several of these scientists were referenced along with their meticulous work in the debate; they included:

That post also referred to a presentation made by Happer, Everett, and Moore titled Why Climate Change is NOT an emergency (click here for the video, and here for the PowerPoint presentation slides).

In addition to the subject of Climate Change, the College Fix published an article last month titled More than 1,600 scientists and other scholars sign ‘No Climate Emergency’ declaration.

The article stated the following:

““There is no climate emergency” is the title of the declaration that consists of 53 pages’ worth of signatories from across the globe, including some Nobel Laureates and other researchers from prestigious universities. Other signers include engineers, attorneys and other professionals.”

The declaration included 122 Canadian signatories. Page 3 of the work asks the following:

“To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. This is precisely the problem of today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central. Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science. Should not we free ourselves from the naive belief in immature climate models?”

Page 3 of the declaration reads as follows:

In a recent interview, Patrick Moore stated “the whole climate alarmism, climate catastrophe, is a hundred percent untrue.”

“The whole idea that there is a climate emergency or a climate crisis is purely political; it has nothing to do with reality,” the Greenpeace founder re-iterated later on in the interview.

Moore also explained the importance that carbon plays in the natural environment and for life itself.

He makes the distinction between carbon and its various molecular forms such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (C02) and how C02 is the “basis of life.”

“I see carbon as the currency of life. It’s the basis for all living things.



It [carbon] is the most important [element] one, otherwise there wouldn’t be any life. There’s no other atom, no other chemical, or element which life could be made from than carbon.”

Moore also points to the seldom acknowledged fact that the human body is made of 18.5% carbon.

The human body is made of 18.5% carbon. Image source: Wikipedia.

So, when there is talk about Climate Change and its ambitious goal of achieving “Net Zero” by 2050, it is not wonder that many think we are the carbon they wish to eliminate.

The interview about Climate Alarmism with Patrick Moore can be viewed hereunder.

While such a complex debate is well beyond the scope and purpose of this special investigative series, it nevertheless retains an imperative role in matters of geoengineering and weather modification; for, many of the policies that have come about in the name of Climate Change, including the use of geoengineering methods (such as Solar Radiation Management), come into play.

How does this relate to Geoengineering and Weather Modification?

To the reader who may not believe the issues examined in this section are related to geoengineering, it must be stated that large amounts of forest fires do indeed have a tremendous negative impact on the atmospheric climate, much like volcanic eruptions.

Moreover, apart from the negative health impacts and physical damages caused by wildfires, they also contribute to increases in rainfall and block sunlight which can have detrimental effects on farmers and local populations.

The following section further explores the negative impacts of geoengineering as they relate to agriculture and our water supplies.

2.3 Agricultural Considerations including our Water & Food Supply

Many of the elements found on earth, including minerals and metals (such as iron, zinc, copper, cobalt and silver) are also found in trace amounts in the human body.

Like the mineral salt, they can be good and beneficial in small quantities, but fatal in large ones.

Pollution and toxic substances are everywhere and inevitable. A lot of these come from industrial waste, pollution emitted from vehicles, factories, as well as other sources.

In addition, as was mentioned in Part 1, air pollution and radiation pollution are omnipresent and inescapable.

Also, there was mention of several pollutants such as coal fly ash (toxic waste produced by industrial coal burning) which, when distilled in water for a certain period, can produce elements such as aluminum, barium, and strontium.

Pollutants enter the atmosphere from various natural (like from volcano eruptions) and anthropogenic (man-made, like factory waste) sources.

What is of particular interest to the discussion at hand are pollutants employed for the use of geoengineering and weather modification activities.

Silver iodide, for instance, was frequently referred to in Part 1 as a common agent for cloud seeding operations – such as those confirmed to be used in Alberta’s hail suppression programs.

In Part 1, a reply from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) mentioned the following [with emphasis added for relevancy]:

“The seeding agent used in cloud seeding activities in Alberta is silver iodide, which is released through flares attached to aircraft. The use of silver iodide as a seeding agent is considered to have negligible environmental or human health impacts. ECCC and Health Canada have conducted a screening assessment evaluating the effect of silver and its compounds on the environment and human health[3]. Their assessment determined that silver and its compounds (including silver iodide used in cloud seeding) are “not entering the environment in a quantity or concentration or under conditions that constitute or may constitute a danger in Canada to human life or health”.”

The footnoted link [3] points to a very detailed (and complex) document called Screening assessment - Silver and its compounds. In line with the quote above, the document states that [Silver and its Compounds Group] “are not entering the environment in a quantity or concentration or under conditions that have or may have an immediate or long-term harmful effect on the environment or its biological diversity or that constitute or may constitute a danger to the environment on which life depends.”

At prima facie, this appears as a rather odd statement, since activities in which such silver compounds may be used and displaced in the environment (whether in a workplace setting, or the outdoors) can vary depending on the nature of the activities, the concentrations of the compounds used, how they interact with other compounds, as well as how frequently they are employed.

A a very well-sourced 2022 article titled Dodging silver bullets: how cloud seeding could go wrong published by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists points out, some studies highlight potential harms to the environment (soil and aquatic) when used too frequently in the same region.

The article specifically refers to a 2016 research study called Potential risk of acute toxicity induced by AgI cloud seeding on soil and freshwater biota (alternate link here) from the Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety journal.

The Abstract of the paper notes that silver iodide is one of the most common nucleating materials used in cloud seeding. The authors of the paper further note that when silver iodide is injected into clouds in large concentrations and washed out in precipitation it could lead to an “insidious cumulative effect” in an area over which the cloud seeding activity is repeated.

“However, it is necessary to consider that AgI is injected into the cloud environment with a large drop in concentrations and when it is washed out with precipitation, cloud seeding by AgI could lead to an insidious cumulative effect in a specific area repeatedly seeded year after year (Ćurić and Janc, 2013). In fact, after weather modification activities, large amounts of seeding materials are present in the soil via wet deposition, which can produce adverse effects in both aquatic and terrestrial systems (Li et al., 2011). Thus, the potential risks of cloud seeding repeatedly applied into a specific area, where large amounts of seeding materials are expected to accumulate in the environment (particularly in the soil), remain unclear.”

The study also points to other papers that touch upon the cumulative effects silver iodide used in cloud seeding operations, as well as other toxins (such as microplastics) and their impacts on soil, water, forests, and other ecosystems.

Following a media inquiry with ECCC, this author received five sets of specific documents (Annual Reports and Notices of Intent) about the hail suppression program that has taken place in Alberta since 2019 conducted by Weather Modification LLC; but, none of them included any mention of water or soil tests taken in the regions where these cloud seeding operations have been conducted. As such, it is unclear to the local residents whether these areas have higher levels of of silver compounds in their ground soil and water supplies.

Accordingly, how can Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in fact be certain that silver and its compounds used in this hail suppression program are indeed inconsequential to the health of local residents in this particular region of Alberta and not detrimental to their physical environment?

Soil and Water Sample Tests

In Part 1, this author mentioned a few Canadian agencies (CAPMoN and NAPS) that are mandated to conduct testing for levels of chemicals and other substances in our water supplies to ensure that they are safe for human consumption.

Yet, according to the data sets presented, these agencies do not appear to have conducted such kinds of tests for compounds that are used in geoengineering and weather modification (like with silver iodide, strontium, and barium, for instance).

Concerned residents, however, have done so.

This was the case in 2019 with a local resident located in Hespeler, Ontario who contacted Zerogeoengineering.com and had a rainwater samples collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Both lab reports indicated levels of aluminum, barium, strontium, and sulfur.

Here are the results from the analyses of these samplings:

While this author is not a biochemist or an expert in interpreting such kinds of tests, they nevertheless indicate the presence of these chemicals found in the rainwater collected in Hespeler, Ontario.

The director of Zerogeoengineering.com, Mrs. Jolie Diane, has offered this author to send a rainwater sampling for analysis which will hopefully collected and sent in the very near future for analysis. If and when they are done, the subsequent results will be post in Part 4 of this series.

Such kinds of water sampling tests have been conducted in the United States and other countries.

Geoengineering watch has posted lab test results (for water and air samples) for several states (and two other countries) which do appear show elevated amounts of certain metals.

The same outfit also provides information about how to test your water.

Just a few months ago, Zerogeoengineering.com also provided information about rainwater collected by Dr. Geanina Hagimă in Romania (Google translation to English here) which showed that magnetic nanoparticles had been found in rainwater as well as a slew of other elements (barium, strontium, aluminum, iron, copper, zinc, calcium, nickel and small but identifiable quantities of lithium and arsenic).

Additional commentary and analysis regarding this sample appear on Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea’s (a colleague of Romanian Dr. Geanina Hagimă) Substack.

Dr. Mihalcea also referred to other rainwater sample tests showing high levels of many metals and toxic compounds. In the Summary section of her post, she heeds the following warning:

“Geoengineering is a crime against humanity and our biosphere. The spraying of millions of tons of nano particulate matter that is key to weather warfare - and other nefarious objectives like dimming the sun - needs to stop. Under the cover of sham climate change agenda these people cause the destruction of our biosphere. High Aluminum contents have been shown to ignite trees to massive wildfires. A global effort must come underway to ban all geoengineering operations.”

While the summary above is open to debate, the fact remains that high levels of metals and toxic substances are increasingly being found in water supplies from around the world and on forest grounds (of which some are highly flammable).

More sampling for both rainwater and soil taken from various regions across Canada, including in forests, and in other countries would undoubtedly bring more clarity on the issue of whether our water supplies are being contaminated or not based on their measured levels.

Should it be the case that they are, then we must wonder about the related health consequences they pose to humans and agricultural activities which provide us with a substantial portion of our food supply.

Addendum 2023-10-25 - Water and Soil Sample Tests for Kelowna, B.C.

A more detailed analysis of a water and soil sample taken on August 24, 2023, in Kelowna, British Columbia was performed by Caro Analytical Services (also based in B.C.).

The ten-page report reveals the presence of toxic metals often used in aerosol sprayings such as aluminum, barium, strontium, manganese, and even lithium as shown hereunder from page 3 of their report (for the water sample):

2.4 What the hell are they spraying and why?

These are perhaps the most inquisitive and important questions surrounding geoengineering and weather modification.

Part of the answer we already know. It is well established that weather modification is used for helping to control or adjust the weather (like to induce rain, or suppress hail, for example) and for weather warfare purposes.

But some answers remain elusive and beyond the comprehension of most.

The preceding section touched upon one these questions (What are they spraying?) and has certainly revealed some cause for concern.

Once again, as such questions and their related inquiries are rather complex and well beyond the scope of this work, they should nevertheless be pondered and further examined; and this, in the context of geoengineering and weather-modification activities – many of which are considered experimental and for which we currently have an insufficient body of scientific literature regarding their potential impacts on human health and the natural environment.

Thankfully, some have inquired and dug further into the matter.

One such person was researcher Michael J. Murphy who produced two films on geoengineering:

2.4.1 What are they spraying?

The first film showcases symposia on the topic of geoengineering and weather modification, discusses their intricate matters with various experts from different fields of study (such as Dane Wigington from GeoengineeringWatch.org, Francis Mangels who worked for 35 years as a wildlife biologist, including at the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA), and explores what substances are being sprayed in various programs, including, barium, strontium, aluminum compounds, and more.

The findings therein are too many to mention. So, readers can watch the full documentary in order to draw their own conclusions.

2.4.2 Why are they spraying?

As to the why, Michael J. Murphy’s other film delves into the question.

But first, GeoengineeringWatch.org’s Why Are They Spraying? Answers From An Insider (archived here) sheds some light on the issue.

In that November 6, 2015, section of their website, the post refers to an insider (who is privy to such programs) and prefaces the entry as follows [with some emphasis added]:

“The interview transcript below is not new, though few have seen it. I first found and read it over a decade ago, but have waited until now to post it. Though there is, of course, no possible way to confirm the authenticity of the interview, the data is complex, articulate, and scientifically accurate in regard to specific verifiable points mentioned. This being said, we must also consider that this is the view of an insider. One that has accepted the rational[e] of the spraying. There is an epidemic of big picture blindness that is rampant in the circles of government scientists. They are all "compartmentalized", they carry out their work in a bubble.

I have previously recorded my communications with another geoengineering insider, part 1 and part 2. In these conversations, the rationalization of those involved with the spraying programs is all too evident.



Their lack of knowledge regarding the overall consequences of the programs they have helped to orchestrate is also shockingly obvious.”

This post features a series of questions and answers that were posed to a supposed insider who is directly involved in secretive programs – which appear to be internationally coordinated.

It is a rather long interview and the answers found therein are quite eye-opening and revealing, to say the least.

To simplify the context for the reader, this insider, or indirect whistleblower if you will, appears to have been intimately involved in a highly-coordinated worldwide geoengineering spraying program called the “Shield Project.”

The insider is called “Deep Shield.”

The Canadian website Holmestead.ca (which was briefly mentioned in Part 1) appears to be the original source of this interview and also provides the transcript with Deep Shield, as well as additional information on the matter – such as a September 28, 2004 note indicating the “suicide” of the insider.

This author put the word suicide between quotes because given Deep Shield’s outspokenness, it is more likely that he was terminated rather than having taken his own life.

With those facts out of the way, it should also be further added that before the contents of the interview was shared in these posts, it is mentioned that we often hear the argument that if such nefarious spraying programs were occurring, surely we would hear about it from pilots, other insiders, and the mainstream press.

Well, there are pertinent accounts and explanations therein that shed light on this aspect.

In short, many of the participants have to sign non-disclosure and/or confidentiality agreements, which are common in the military for instance. Next, those who have been too outspoken have faced harsh retributions or punishments. Also, members of the mainstream press appear to be largely instructed to either avoid certain topics related to these programs and mostly stick to “public comments” made by officials.

The post on GeoengineeringWatch.org’s website is further prefaced with the mention that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is particularly aggressive when it comes to outspoken whistleblowers.

The post actually contains a link to a separate interview by former CIA counterintelligence officer turned whistleblower Kevin Shipp. In that interview (archived here), Shipp shared the bloody methods and tactics which have often been employed by the CIA in this respect.

In a prior presentation titled Kevin Shipp, CIA Officer Exposes the Shadow Government (alternate links here and here), the former CIA officer revealed the extent to which the CIA’s operations have been entrenched in the U.S. Government. It is an eye-opening presentation, to say the least.

As such, these kinds of actions committed by the CIA towards whistleblowers of their secretive programs should not be readily discarded.

That being said, here is what the insider, Deep Shield, had to say regarding the secretive worldwide spraying program called the “Shield Project” which appears to have been conceived as an honourable endeavour to “save the planet” from a catastrophic degradation of the atmosphere’s ozone layer.

What the insider reveals, however, appears to be much more sinister.

The interlocutor asks many pointed questions for which the insider responds in great detail and precision.

Version française: A French translation of the interview transcript with the insider is available here.

Before looking at the details, here are some key questions that were asked:

Could you, "Deep Shield" – be described as a scientist or…? Have you signed a non-disclosure or Secrets Act document that specifically relates to this project? What government agency or agencies control this program? Is it under international control? If this spraying is to mitigate global warming, why does so much of it take place at night? To your knowledge what categories of individuals officially know of the Project and are expected to remain silent? For example, my list of suspects includes government down to the county level, military especially air force, meteorologists, health specialists, mainstream media etc. What other military programs are in place involving the spraying of barium and what are their purposes? What is the connection between ELF, EMF, VLF and Chemtrails spraying? Or is there one? What about the reports of sickness after spraying? What is the relationship between these spraying programs and One World Order? Why all the secrecy? When will spraying stop? How are you related to the Chemtrails? How do you know that this is what is happening? Is the mainstream controlled media specifically ordered to avoid any mention of chemtrails? If so, have you anything further to add such as how was this done? How is the project funded – who pays for it? Have you any idea of the total direct operating cost? Also, does Canada make a funding contribution for the activities in our skies? Is the Shield Project the only such aerial spraying program? Is all the spraying done using the "tank kits" described earlier or are the KC-135R and KC-10 types filled to the brim? Such aircraft have a load capacity of 200,000 pounds or more for refueling missions. Is there any truth in the story that some of the spraying is done by jetliners with modifications in the "honey" or waste compartment? Where are the official sources that state that a certain number of people (worldwide?) will sicken and possibly die as a result of the spraying? In other words, what *internal* studies have been done on the health issues and who carried them out?

While it would be much to lengthy to go through each question’s complete response. Here are some key highlights that ought to be retained for further contemplation. They will simply be presented as questions (Qs) along with partial excerpts (some bolded for emphasis) of the answers provided by the insider.

Q1: Could you, "Deep Shield" – be described as a scientist or…?

Scientist is a good generic term. I do study and research in a scientific manner. I carry papers and degrees. My official capacity is in direct research of atmospheric issues in relation to pollutants. I also create models of potential long-term effects of green house gasses on the climate. Predict wind patterns, weather patterns, etc.

Q2: Have you signed a non-disclosure or Secrets Act document that specifically relates to this project?

Yes.

Q3: What government agency or agencies control this program? Is it under international control?

It is an international program. Many nations contribute in different ways. Measures have been taken to insure that what is sprayed over all countries is the same through triple blind deliveries; which include not knowing where a certain canister will end up, not knowing which aircraft a certain canister will be flown, and not even knowing who (in military craft) will be piloting a craft which has the purpose of spraying (Note: in today's world there is usually a mixed crew of different nationalities flying any one military aircraft on a Shield mission).

I believe the Media caught Canadians in Iraq recently when Canada's official say on the matter was that Canada was not giving any support to the military might.

The fact remains that there were Canadian military with the USA forces. Some on aircraft carriers most being pilots. I think you can connect the dots.

Q4: If this spraying is to mitigate global warming, why does so much of it take place at night?

The optimal condition is to use the least amount of material to provide the maximum amount of shielding. Ideally that would be a one-time application which would stay suspended for years, however, as noted, barium and aluminum and other trace elements are far heavier than air and they sink rather rapidly. The different temperatures between day and night causes massive volumes of air to rise during the night, the warm air trapped at the surface rises above the cooling air above. By strategically spraying in certain areas at night, we get the advantage of the rising air, which not only pushes the material higher, but also causes the material to disperse into a thin layer...Global warming could effectively be treated by applications during the night, when the warm air rises. However the UV needs to be treated during the day. This is why on some days one finds that more spraying is done during the day. The UV indexes are monitored constantly for local areas.

Q5: To your knowledge what categories of individuals officially know of the Project and are Q: expected to remain silent? For example, my list of suspects includes government down to the county level, military especially air force, meteorologists, health specialists, mainstream media etc.

All those who know are expected to remain silent. All of those who suspect are either faced with trying to prove the virtually unprovable or are faced with good enough reasons to remain silent. I would assume that this situation is worldwide and could be considered one of the dangers of this project.

It was presented to me as a matter of national security.

Q6: What other military programs are in place involving the spraying of barium and what are their purposes?

A little knowledge will go a long way to understanding the need to use barium: Barium is often used in barium-nickel alloys for spark-plug electrodes and in vacuum tubes as a drying and oxygen-removing agent. Barium oxidizes in air, and it reacts vigorously with water to form the hydroxide, liberating hydrogen. In moist air it may spontaneously ignite. It burns in air to form the peroxide, which produces hydrogen peroxide when treated with water. Barium reacts with almost all of the nonmetals; all of its water-soluble and acid-soluble compounds are poisonous...Barium oxide strongly absorbs carbon dioxide and water; it is used as a drying agent...Note what Barium Oxide can do, absorb carbon dioxide – one of the chief gasses causing the green house effect.

Q7: What is the connection between ELF, EMF, VLF and Chemtrails spraying? Or is there one?

To understand the use of radio waves in the shield, one first understands how ozone is created...The shield in place is only a partial solution; we must counter the depletion of the ozone- this means we must make ozone in the stratosphere...Ozone is triatomic oxygen, O3, and has a molecular weight of 47.9982 atomic mass units (amu). It is the most chemically active form of oxygen. It is formed in the ozone layer of the stratosphere by the action of solar ultraviolet light on oxygen. Although it is present in this layer only to an extent of about 10 parts per million, ozone is important because its formation prevents most ultraviolet and other high-energy radiation, which is harmful to life, from penetrating to the earth's surface. Ultraviolet light is absorbed when its strikes an ozone molecule...Ozone is also formed when an electric discharge passes through air; for example, it is formed by lightning and by some electric motors and generators. Since UV radiation is the problem, we can not use UV to produce more stratospheric ozone. Another method must be found. The shield acts like one plate of the electrode, when tickled with certain radio waves; it produces an opposite charge to stratospheric layers producing low atmosphere to stratosphere lightening. Creating ozone where it is needed.

Q8: What about the reports of sickness after spraying?

There are several causatives for this. Some people are more sensitive to metals, whiles others are sensitive to the polymer chemicals. As stated in a previous email, people will get sick, and some will die. It is estimated that 2 billion worldwide will be affected to some degree by the spraying. Without spraying we have a 90% + chance of becoming extinct as a species with in the next 20 years.

Q9: What is the relationship between these spraying programs and One World Order?

...there are several countries that are involved in this project: European Union Nations, USA and Russia are the largest contributors to the project, many of the allied nations and UN Members participate to one extent or another. The material (chemical spray as you may call it) comes from all of these nations.

To insure that the chemicals are not tampered with, they are mixed and sprayed over random nations. This means that chemicals produced in the USA has a good chance of being sprayed over Russia, England and the USA. This random spray of material means that no nation would be certain that their chemicals will be sprayed over a nation which they have issues with.

The canisters used are sealed in a third nation that has no idea where its canister is going.

Participating nations have their observers at every station where canister loading is done. All of this to insure that the shield is not used as a weapon...Without the shield, UV poisoning would cause great death. The threat is a common one, which has brought nations together in defense. The natural outcome of having a common enemy is to strengthen international ties – a step toward globalization.

Q10: Why all the secrecy?

Due to the severity of the situation it is mandatory to maintain public calm for as long as possible. The Earth is dying. Humanity is on the road to extinction – without the Shield mankind will die off with in 20 to 50 years. Most people alive today could live to see this extinction take place. This means that an announcement of the situation we face boils down to telling every man, woman and child on earth that they have no future, they are going to be killed. People would panic. There would be economic collapse, the production and movement of goods would collapse. Millions would die in all cities on earth, riots and violence would reduce civilian centers to rubble within days.

Q11: When will spraying stop?

There are several factors governing this: A. Should the Ozone layer repair itself or our active attempts at repair reduces the amount of ground level UV to acceptable levels, spraying will stop. Present calculations place this between 2018 and 2024. B. Should another method be found which is more effective, less costly or presents us with long-term solutions the Shield Project would be replaced. C. When the other problems become too big to make the maintenance of the shield worth the effort. The estimated date for this is 2025 to 2050.

Q12: How are you related to the Chemtrails? How do you know that this is what is happening?

I would prefer to not state who I am or how I am related to all of this. To validate what I say, would require a bit of research on your behalf. I would recommend the following subjects to look up and study...[note: items A to O are listed and explained]

Q13: Is the mainstream controlled media specifically ordered to avoid any mention of chemtrails? If so, have you anything further to add such as how was this done?

I would assume that the Media is controlled by its own desire to make money from what it reports. Since there is enough debunking out there, which says that contrails are part of the normal use of jet engines in the atmosphere, this would leave a reporter with very little to report unless there was solid evidence or pictures or something that could not be explained away. You must know by now all the debunking methods that have been employed. The 'official' announcements are the media's main dish.

Q14: How is the project funded – who pays for it? Have you any idea of the total direct operating cost? Also, does Canada make a funding contribution for the activities in our skies?

Most governments tend to over charge themselves to cover for their black operations (unofficial operations). That money comes out of the collection of taxes. So in effect the taxpayers of the world are paying for this project.

I would assume Canada does contribute funding to the Project. Canada is one of the top nations contributing time, material and funding to this project. Most of the Free World, the Western World, has taken on most of the burden of the costs.

Q15: Is the Shield Project the only such aerial spraying program?

There has been great interest in weather control such as bringing rain to arid regions and taking the punch out of hurricanes and typhoons...It is possible that the Military does have a use for similar sprays. I cannot speak for the Military. However, my own personal research has come across these things as well. Are they possible? Yes.

Q16: Is all the spraying done using the "tank kits" described earlier or are the KC-135R and KC-10 types filled to the brim? Such aircraft have a load capacity of 200,000 pounds or more for refueling missions

No. Several types of craft are used. Commercial jet airliners are used and they are not diverted from their flight paths to do so. How the canisters and the spraying is done on this kind of craft is unknown to me exactly. I do have my suspicions. I know best that which is my field; this is not to say that we do not talk around the water tank. So I know more than just my area and am able to think the matter through to its logical end.

I do know that even all the commercial jetliners in use are not enough to insure complete coverage all of the time. My computer models require knowing how much material needs to be sprayed. Certain conditions cause wide areas to suddenly (over hours) open up in the Shield. Then and only then is mass spraying done – and would be done with the most logical craft, a tanker.

Q17: Is there any truth in the story that some of the spraying is done by jetliners with modifications in the "honey" or waste compartment?

The technology used for spraying is rather simple. It requires at least two tanks under pressure, each carries half of the mixture which is sprayed at the same time forming a complete compound which is designed to be lightweight (so as to be suspended for longer periods of time).

There have been attempts to incorporate the materials in jet fuel, however the material binds with unburned jet fuel, water vapor, etc and does not have the added buoyancy of the polymer threads. The end result is a spray that is less than half as effective and is more dangerous since it can lead to sulfates, acids and other mixtures, which are more lethal than the spray.

It is very possible that the "honey" compartment is used. The amount of material needed is small compared to the payload of any given commercial airliner. However, there is a good deal of fuel tank that is not used. Airliners only fuel their craft for the journey ahead of them; they rarely top off the tank.

The majority of flights are short range and do not require the full capacity of an airliners fuel tanks. Any adaptations needed could easily be done during routine maintenance, and could be easily explained away as being a modification for safety and-or pollution controls.

This last is my own theory.

We can assume that any means possible to deliver the material is tried. Independent nations may favor one way of doing so over another.

Q18: Where are the official sources that state that a certain number of people (worldwide?) will sicken and possibly die as a result of the spraying? In other words, what *internal* studies have been done on the health issues and who carried them out?

WHO (World Health Organization) carried out most of the studies.

The accepted Estimated Casualties (from WHO) is 2 billion over the course of 6 decades. The majority will be either the elderly, or those who are prone to respiratory problems...All are estimates since there are no solid numbers to work with.

Other nations have carried their own research on the matter.

Some have said the ill effects will be minimal – along the lines of a million or so, while others have found the numbers to be far higher – 3 to 4 billion.

Some of the organizations include the CDC and independent labs. We are dealing with a situation where the amount of contamination is estimated to be far higher than what would normally take place but is far lower than historical instances of industrial contamination.

The amount of spray is very small compared to the volume of the space that is covered. Most of the harmful chemicals that are used are being dissipated over vast areas. Near coastal regions the fall out is not reaching land at all, but is being carried out to the oceans. The addition of polymers to make the material remain suspended in the air longer means that less material is being used.

Today the material used and its application is nothing like in the early days when it was sprayed in greater quantities and settling far faster to be inhaled by all.

Some key observations about the interview

While so much could be said and analysed about this particular interview, just few observations are henceforth noted and retained.

First, the interview appears to have been done as far back as at least 2005 since the person who posted it on GeoengineeringWatch.org, presumably Dane Wigington, mentioned that he had first found and read it “over a decade ago” (and the post dates from Nov.6, 2015).



Second, it appears that the insider is not a pilot (though he has intimate knowledge of the operations conducted by them) and seems to be a scientist involved in some kind computer modelling job of the said sprayings under the Shield Project.



Next, the Shield Project program seems to be an international covert endeavour, given the details and level of secrecy revealed by the insider.



Funding for the mammoth project appears to come at taxpayers’ expense which are funnelled through “black operations (unofficial operations).” Such types of black budgets are known to exist in the United States, but in other countries like Canada, their existence has yet to be proven. The aggregate cost for the project would inevitably be extremely high given the number of participants over the number of years of existence of this project.



As per his answers, it seems feasible that commercial airliners could be involved in the sprayings .



It appears that apart from the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) has played a key role in determining the potential number of casualties (which figures at up to a whopping 2 billion individuals over the course of 6 decades) related to this secretive program (with other estimates at 3-4 billion). Though the studies referenced by the author do not appear on the WHO’s website (at least according to a basic search by this author), it is difficult to know for sure if they indeed exist.

Is the insider Canadian?

There could be reason to believe that the insider is Canadian, for his knowledge about Canada’s involvement in this secretive program, as it is described, is readily forthcoming and apparent in some of his answers provided above.

This is particularly the case with Question 14 (how the project is funded) whereby the informant states “I would assume Canada does contribute funding to the Project. Canada is one of the top nations contributing time, material and funding to this project.” Given the thoroughness and detailed fashion in which he provided answers to all of the questions, why would he say this if he didn’t have credible information regarding Canada’s involvement?

What about the stated purpose of the Project Shield as stated by the informant?

In an objective assessment of this highly-revealing interview, the sincerity and stated purposes of both the insider, Deep Shield, and the project itself, Shield Project, must be considered.

As the insider appears sincere and genuine in his statements regarding the dire need to repair the alleged depletion of the atmosphere’s ozone layer, could such an ambitious, international, endeavour really be a nefarious one? Or, could it rather be a benevolent one that aims to preserve the precious atmospheric balance required for a sustainable future?

These questions should perhaps better be contemplated, debated, and argued by experts in these related fields.

Some of these discussions have occurred – particularly with regards to Solar Radiation Management (SRM) as was outlined in Part 1. But more serious conversations on the matter are apparently lacking.

What remains peculiarly noticeable with regards to Project Shield lies in its secrecy.

Why all the secrecy?

If these ambitious endeavours are indeed put in placed and agreed upon by nations of the world for this apparent worthy cause, then why not inform citizens?

Why have they not been disclosed by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)?

There has been more than an abundance of talk and ink spilled over the past several decades about the effects caused by Global Warming and Climate Change due to human activity along with the need to mitigate them. So, if such programs can actually help mitigate these problems, why wouldn’t they share more about them and ask the masses for their support?

The link between the cover image of this post and the Shield Project

At the end of the insider post on the GeoengineeringWatch.org website (Why Are They Spraying? Answers From An Insider), there is a supplementary note added under the header ‘Points to Ponder: Conroy Penner, British Columbia’:

“Conroy Penner, of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada contacted me directly with his story. He told me that some years ago he used to work for a certain company in Western Canada and along with another person who was a qualified aerospace welder/fabricator he was assigned to work on construction of some special spray equipment for the United States Air Force.



The workers were told that the USAF contract involved equipment to be used to spray insects at airforce bases in the States. The spray systems incorporated exotic alloys and specially machined parts with large holding, pressure and surge tanks along with pumps. Penner became suspicious of the actual purpose of the whole project as, in his opinion, things simply did not "add up". He resigned after there were confrontations with the US military people and the management over the true purpose of the equipment.”

It is then stated that the Canadian, Conroy Penner, provided a photograph taken in 1988 of some finished spray equipment on a flat bed trailer:

A description of the equipment is provided in the article; for brevity, it mentions that the parts were designed for use with Hercules C-130 aircraft and “it is understood that in total eleven systems were to be made.”

Additional comments were added to the article on March 26, 2003, which said that the “canisters that are shown above are similar to what is known to be incorporated into this program,” and that “Two large ones are carried, one carrying one part of the chemical mix, the other carrying the other part, when combined they form long polymer chains – threads if you will.”

The additional comment section further stated [with original link and image/image caption preserved and some emphasis added for importance]:

“Further confirmation of this particular aerial spray system is found at this United States Air Force Reserve, 910th Airlift Wing of Youngstown, Ohio website: Air Force Reserve – MASS. This page will open in a separate window and may be kept open, minimized or closed to return here. Here the first page is quoted in part:

"Six Modular Aerial Spray Systems (MASS) are available at the 910 AW to conduct aerial spray missions. Each system can be configured with up to four 500 gallon tanks for a total volume of 2000 gallons.”

USAF C-130 MODULAR AERIAL SPRAY SYSTEM (MASS)

The article goes on to explain the “Spray System,” MASS which was built by Lockheed/Conair and that the “910 Airlift Wing webpage continues with more technical and operational details.”

Pay attention to “United States Air Force Reserve, 910th Airlift Wing of Youngstown, Ohio,” for this is important.

Here’s is where the connection with the cover image of this post lies.

Even though the hyperlink in the citation above (“Air Force Reserve – MASS”) renders a “404 – Page not found!” response, there still exists information about it.

While searching for the oldest possible version on the internet for the cover image of this post, the author used the tool called tineye.com which is a reverse image search engine.

If one uploads the cover image to perform a search on it and sorts the results as “oldest,” three websites with the domain name 310inkyo.jugem.jp will be displayed for the oldest occurrence of the image.

Even though the links no longer work, archived versions can be found.

The Feb. 28, 2008 version/link,

http://310inkyo.jugem.jp/?cid=4, can be obtained from archive.org with an April 11, 2008 capture.

https://web.archive.org/web/20080411232719/http://310inkyo.jugem.jp/?cid=4

The other Japanese page can be retrieved through a March 5, 2008 archived version.

https://web.archive.org/web/20080305005352/http://310inkyo.jugem.jp/?month=200802

And what is particularly noteworthy on this page is that it contains the same two images from the GeoengineeringWatch.org and Holmestead article about the insider:

Though the contents of these pages are in Japanese language, their text can nevertheless be Google translated into English.

Here are some key excerpts (translated) from the Japanese article [with emphasis added, original links maintained]:

“The daily mission of the US Air Force's 757th Squadron, 910th Airlift Division, is to spray chemtrails!

A brief introduction to the content written at http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/agency/usaf/910aw.htm”

The text then provides additional information about the 910th Airlift Division and its base being located in Vienna, Ohio (just about 10 miles from Youngstown) and that it is comprised of three groups, including a medical unit. This information appears in accordance with the 910th official website, as per GlobalSecurity.org.

The Japanese article further notes (translated):

“The 757th Airlift Squadron always performs aerial spray missions for the Department of Defense, so it has spray devices fixed to its wings, and is supported by the 773rd Airlift Squadron, 76th Air Refueling Squadron, and 910th Airlift Division.

Additionally, the 910th Airlift Division has an oil dispersant MOU with the Coast Guard and the 757th Airlift Squadron's C-130Hs, four of which have been modified to accept the Modular Aerial Spray System (MASS) is used.”

This information also aligns with the previous article that mentioned C-130 aircraft being used for aerial spray missions.

The previously mentioned www.globalsecurity.org web page does have a link to the official home page for the 910th Airlift Wing, although it is broken. But an archived version from the same time period confirms the information for the 773rd Airlift Squadron. The Mission Statement for the 910th Airlift Mission on this page states [with emphasis added]:

“To support national objectives by providing mission-ready C-130 airlift forces with accompanying expeditionary combat forces to a combatant commander. To provide a state-of-the-art C-130 aerial spray capability that is responsive, flexible, and highly effective. To provide a premier air reserve station with modern facilities to support the wing's mission and a variety of joint service tenants.”

One may wonder exactly what was meant by these “national objectives,” given that their C-130 fleet had “state-of-the-art aerial spray capabilities.”

The division has stated that they employ these aircraft for spraying insecticides, as was the case in Texas in 2017 and Louisiana in 2020 (at the request and approval of the Department of Defense, U.S. Northern Command and FEMA).

A year earlier, the unit trained pilots from the Peruvian Air Force for aerial spray missions (see related photos).

The Japanese article then discusses the photo of the re-purposed Boeing plane (the one used for the cover image of this post).

It further notes that the Pinal Airport in Marana, Arizona, is an important base for the CIA and NSA where “there are many aircraft models that appeared to carry out chemical and biological activities on the population, which began in November 1988.”

The article further mentions that in the same year tests had been conducted to spray substances into the atmosphere to “determine the parameters of the spreader and weather conditions.”

It further states that programs were done under codenames such as “Operation Cloverleaf” (possibly “Operation Cover”, given the uncertainty of the preciseness of the translated text) and “Operation Raindance.”

Verifying the existence of such military operations, remains difficult.

The Japanese article also links to an Italian article from February 8, 2008 called “The Pinal Airpark-Marana facility,” which provides additional information on the Pinal Airpark.

It shows some Google images of the facility with images showing aircraft being restyled (to remove old logos and paint them in all uniform colours), and seemingly active Apache helicopters on the retired airfield.

In short, they question the suspicious activities taking place at the base.

The earlier claim that the base is used by the CIA and NSA is not unfounded.

A very recent article from a month ago titled Pinal County Airpark: A Once Secretive Base for CIA Operations reveals that after the Second World War, the airfield was turned over to Pinal County and had also become a base for “modifying and testing aircraft for various purposes, such as remote control, surveillance, and clandestine missions,” although no source is stated.

The article further notes that the airpark was also “a home to Intermountain Aviation and, companies with known ties to the Agency.”

A separate article from December 28, 2019 titled Tucson man recalls covert career at Marana air field (alternate link via AviationPros) further adds to the speculation.

The article says that “Intermountain Aviation was a front for the CIA,” and that the from the airfield in Marana, it flew CIA missions in Southeast Asia, Tibet, Africa and South America.

It also stated that Jim Kelly, an aircraft mechanic who worked at the field, unknowingly worked for [his real employer] Intermountain in order to carry out covert missions.

While the article doesn’t state that any aerosol missions were conducted or that aircraft were being re-outfitted for such purposes, it nonetheless raises some questions about the extent to which the airfield could have been, or still could be, used for in that regard.

A simple Google Maps search for ‘Pinal Airpark, East Pinal Airpark Road, Marana, AZ’ (on 2023-10-10) shows many seemingly retired aircraft from the likes of Air China, Air Canada, Delta, and so on, along with at least two military aircraft tankers; here is a close-up image one of them:

The aircraft clearly states “Global Antitanker Service” on each top side of its fuselage, implying that they are seemingly some kind of very large military re-fuelling aircraft such as McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Extender (DC-10-30CF) used by the USAF. Alternately, these could be ones from AirTanker Services based in the U.K.

What is perhaps even more odd or suspicious is that next to one large aircraft, there seems to be nearly 50 large cylindrical tanks as circled in the following image:

Could these large tanks be the same kinds that were described earlier in this section for the Six Modular Aerial Spray Systems (MASS) used by the USAF Reserve, 910th Airlift Wing of Youngstown, Ohio to conduct aerial spray missions?

Either way, one might ask what such tanks are doing on a de-commissioned military airfield next to a large aircraft?

While this could all merely be speculation, it remains nevertheless something that would require further investigation by qualified parties.

Concluding this sub-section

To conclude this already very lengthy sub-section, the second video by Michael J. Murphy, Why in the World are They Spraying? is presented hereunder for the reader for further contemplation on this important question of why.

The video documentary identified the following motives or reasons for geoengineering, or the whys, so to speak:

For military advantages (weather warfare);

For investment purposes (weather derivatives: options, futures, and hedging);

For appropriation and consolidation of farmland (Bill Gates, George Soros buying up large swathes of U.S. farmland after crop failures and bankruptcies);

To control water rights;

To help industry giants like Monsanto to offer genetically-modified products (seeds, special fertilizers, and the like) adapted to geoengineered environments;

For “Disaster Capitalism” (i.e., profiting over engineered natural disasters)

Part of the documentary’s conclusion is that geoengineering doesn’t benefit society, people, farmers, nor the environment. It ends with the following:

“Why in the world are they spraying?



Because we allow it!”

2.4.3 Formal Declaration by the Author

Let it be clearly stated that the author of this work, Dan Fournier, is well aware about the sensitive nature of the material presented in this special investigation, particularly with regards to this section and the following ones.

All of the information provided herein has been obtained through public sources and none are sourced through confidential, classified, or secretive documents, nor by any insiders.

This author acknowledges the inherent risks in sharing this type of sensitive information and would like to state some facts for the record and posterity.

This author is not suicidal, loves his family very much, and has no ill will or vendetta or squabble that is directed towards any particular group or individual – whether in Canada, the United States, or any other part of the world who may be involved in such covert and illegal geoengineering-related programs.

With regards to intent, the author simply wishes to lay out all the information he has found about this topic in order to communicate findings to the broader public in the hopes that it can inform and empower individuals who are concerned with their health, the health of their loved-ones, and their love for the natural environment, and our precious planet.

Should something happen to this author, let it be clear that it is most likely a confirmation about the truthfulness and veracity of the facts laid out in this exposition.

Should the author encounter public or private repercussions or even an untimely demise, let their be a formal and transparent investigation by the respective law enforcement agencies with those found responsible identified and brought to justice.

The author has trustworthy contacts in law enforcement both at the provincial and federal levels, with the means to call upon them at any time if need be. The same can be said regarding his personal network of journalists and broadcasters who respectively have large audience bases both in Canada and the United States.

Should covert aerial spraying programs currently exist or have been previously used in Canada, let it be known that this author has never given his consent to be subject to its effects, and that such programs appear to be illegal and unauthorised under current Canadian laws, with the Constitution of Canada being the supreme law of the land.

The author is not only endowed with God-given rights, but as a Canadian citizen retains his rights to freedom of expression and freedom of conscience. Furthermore, as a journalist, this author enjoys freedom of the press and all its rights and privileges that come with it, including those of his respective professional association.

Though the author has no fear of retaliation or the like for exposing what figures in this exposition, let it nonetheless be stated that these are the God’s honest facts.

2.5 Who is conducting these geoengineering activities?

Once again, there are several types of geoengineering-related activities which exist such as for research purposes, practical applications (such as the aforementioned hail suppression programs in Alberta), and possibly covert or secretive trials and operations that are known to be carried out by military outfits.

Depending on what activities are being conducted, the parties responsible for them can vary.

An inclination as to which groups are behind these aerosol spraying programs has been touched upon in the preceding section.

Still, properly identifying them remains a challenge, particularly for the more covert and secretive programs.

As this investigation is mostly concerned with Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (SAIs), it would appear that they are mostly coming from military aircraft.

As mentioned earlier in the first section of this post, there are strict rules for Canadian airspace whereby all aircraft, including military aircraft, are required to keep their transponders on while flying in civilian airspace.

As for the United States, military planes are technically supposed to keep their transponders (specifically their Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast, or ADS-B) on.

ADS-B stands for Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast which means data is continuously sent at regular intervals (from the aircraft).

But according to Aviation Today, there are exceptions (as per a Federal Aviation Administration rule) such as when conducting operations related to homeland security, national defense and intelligence.

What complicates matters is that it appears that some flight tracking websites and applications don’t track military flights – or at least do not display them in their flight data, and some may be blocked.

In an Aviation StackExchange post titled Do flight tracking websites also track non-commercial and defense aircraft? one person who replied commented the following:

“Flight-tracking sites can track military aircraft, but generally don't. For example, I live near a USAF base and can easily track dozens of military flights a day with an ADS-B receiver, but not one of those flights has ever shown up on FlightRadar24.”

And according to FlightRadarX, most military aircraft do not appear on flight-tracking sites such as FlightAware and FlightRadar24 due to secrecy.

This author has photographed (e.g., one from 2023-09-24 at 11:35 am) and taken video (e.g., one from the same date and time) of several instances of planes that appear to be spraying substances whereby at the same time they were nowhere to be found on flight-tracking software.

As eluded to earlier in the first section of this post, NAV CANADA, who controls the entirety of Canadian airspace, did not answer my question relating to military aircraft possibly flying with transponders off. The lack of response and transparency, thus remains suspect.

This author has also posed similar questions to the Department of National Defense, the 3 Wing Bagotville division of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) based in the province of Quebec, and Transport Canada on the matter, but has yet to receive any confirmation on the inquiry. Once more, this is suspect.

Thus far (as of 2023-10-07), only the Department of National Defense (DND) has responded to my media inquiry. Their complete reply received on September 29, 2023, is as follows:

“Hello, The RCAF does not conduct geoengineering/weather modification-related experiments or operations. Furthermore, all domestic flight activities are done in accordance with Canadian Aviation Regulations as they apply to military flights. As for other nations’ activities, that is beyond DND/CAF’s purview and area of responsibility.”

In the reply by the DND shown above, they admit that it is not in their “purview and area of responsibility” as to whether other nations, such as the United States for instance, may be conducting “activities,” leaving it unclear as to what the nature of these activities may entail.

In other words, if the U.S. is conducting geoengineering or aerosol spraying activities over Canadian airspace, who exactly would be responsible for overseeing such occurrences? NAV CANADA? Transport Canada?

How can this not be an important question?

And, isn’t an answer to this question of primordial importance and a matter of concern regarding our national security?

Clear answers to these important questions remain unanswered and ought to be cause for concern among all Canadian citizens and residents.

As this author has received no specific explanation as to why aircraft were flying above in his vicinity with their transponders, seemingly, turned off following formal inquires to four official agencies, it is nearly impossible to determine whether those flights were normal, unauthorised, or may have possibly originated from other countries such as the United States.

To date, no replies to this author’s formal media inquiries have been forthcoming from Transport Canada, nor from the 3 Wing Bagotville division of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

Consequently, it is difficult to determine whether these suspicious flights are related to geoengineering activities or not.

As such and apart from known weather modification activities (like those occurring in Alberta) taking place in Canada, the question – Who is conducting these geoengineering activities? – remains unanswered and thus inconclusive.

2.6 Whistleblowers Spill the Beans

Whistleblowers about geoengineering and chemtrails are few and far between, most likely due to the sensitive and secretive nature of some particular programs and activities.

Though not featured in this section, the insider whose revelations were summarised in section 2.4 above is one of the most revealing of all whistleblowers which the reader should consult, if not already done.

The reader should also keep in mind that this insider also explained the reasons why so few souls involved in these secretive programs are willing to speak out, which include fear for the destruction of their reputations and careers, and even their very lives.

Still, there have been others who have had the courage and moral fortitude to come forward and speak their peace in order to inform the masses.

Key allegations from their accounts along with some of their video testimony are provided hereunder, preceded by the following list showing their respective names or pseudonyms, and occupations.

2.6.1 Blue Jay 1, a United States Air Force (USAF) Pilot

2.6.2 Kristen Meghan Edwards, a United States Air Force (USAF) sergeant

2.6.3 Jens, an aircraft technician from Germany

2.6.4 Bill Deagle, PhD, M.D.

2.6.5 Locke, a private contractor employee

2.6.6 Alexandra May Hunter, Environmental Law Specialist

2.6.7 Ted Gunderson, FBI Special Agent

2.6.1 Blue Jay 1, a United States Air Force (USAF) Pilot

Given the secretive nature of military operations and strict confidentiality protocols in various branches of the military, pilots who have come forward regarding aerosol spraying programs are extremely rare. This is undoubtedly for fear of reprimand and possible harsh sanctions such as court-martials (military trials).

Though anonymous, it would appear that one such pilot – in this case one from the United States Air Forces (USAF) who goes by the handle ‘Blue Jay 1’ has shared part of his secretive flight duties with an inquiring contact.

The website PREPARE FOR CHANGE posted a February 20, 2020 article titled U.S. Air Force Pilot Exposes Top Secret Chemtrail Program — It’s Called ‘Operation Indigo Skyfold.’

The article begins,

“Chemical Geoengineering Operations Are Carried Out Worldwide — 24/7 — with False ‘National Security’ Justification”

It then claims that this is the first ever account in which a “chemtrail pilot” speaks out.

Though it is nearly impossible to verify the authenticity of the pilot in question, his testimony should be considered nonetheless.

There is an accompanying video (shown at the end of this sub-section) on a linked site, but we do not hear the pilot speak; instead, his or her testimony is read along with comments added.

The article states that the “brave military pilot makes clear the false justification for the patently unlawful and highly toxic chemtrail spraying of skies across America that has been taking place for decades — ‘National Security’.”

The article also rightfully surfaces the common argument as to why the heck pilots would ever participate in such atmosphere-polluting programs that are harmful to people and the planet. “Because they have been thoroughly mind-controlled into believing their chemtrail missions are undertaken to protect the American people,” notes the author of the article, Derek Knauss.

The article then provides the name of the secretive and “illicit chemical engineering program” as that of ‘Operation Indigo Skyfold,’ and also prefaces the following:

“I. Chemtrails routinely transform warm sunny days into cool cloudy ones.

No one likes to see their clear sunny days stolen after a couple of hours of chemtrailing. Day after day of overcast skies have profoundly changed many a locale which have traditionally experienced clear skies. Is there anyone who prefers damp cloudy days to dry sunny ones? Certainly the people of Florida and California want their fun in the sun! So does the rest of the USA.

II. Chemtrails contain a mix of toxic chemicals and poisonous compounds such as barium salts, aluminum oxide, strontium, mercury among many others, which eventually end up falling to Earth.

The chemtrail mix of toxins inevitably leaves its residues on farm fields and forests, lakes and ponds, and lawns and gardens.

How does one possibly stop the noxious chemicals from entering one’s home and automobiles, office building and shopping malls? Who ever wants a toxic chemtrail brew dropped on them every other day?!

Geoengineering has proven — unequivocally — to be extremely detrimental to both human health and the greater planetary environment.”

“Maybe my fellow pilots will read or hear about this, and decide to come forward as well,” commences the testimony of the pilot.

He continues [with some emphasis added]:

“First of all I would like to say that I do not agree with my mission assignments, but what soldier ever truly does? Several of us have considered bucking the ranks, and going AWOL from time to time. We are kept in the dark when it comes to getting honest answers about what we are really spraying. Should they discover that we or our families are actively enquiring about the so-called ‘chemtrails’ term, then automatic and swift disciplinary action would be taken.”

So, from this particular pilot, it would appear that most of them would actually not know what substances are being sprayed. This is certainly feasible since it would likely be other military personnel who would be responsible for loading the aircraft.

“Indigo pilots are chosen from top ranks within the Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. Most of the pilots are ‘hardened to humanity’ and could care less killing off unwanted or leaching aspects of America and the world. I swear to you, the majority of the pilots are like machines, I call them “Tanker Terminators”.

I should not be telling you this, but nearly 1/3 of all flights are being orchestrated from small unnamed islands, where newly constructed bases are being built at a rate of 8 per year. On these extremely remote islands there are HAARP rays of every possible design, with many arrays surrounding these islands within the depths of the ocean itself.”

After expanding on the sea- and island-based operations, he empathises concerns to the person he corresponds with by stating:

“I completely understand your concern for human safety, and here is the kicker. We are shown videos in our training of catastrophic destruction to our homeland by very sophisticated weapons, then told that these will be the consequences if we don’t fly.

Our efforts in building a defensive atmospheric weapon shield are the only missions of its kind in the world. We are paid more than any other pilot for our service, other than Air Force One pilots who make as much or more and are kept in a dark, secret world for their own protection. They tell us that secrecy is our protection, and not to listen to any public rhetoric.”

Secrecy indeed appears to be the order of the day and the brave pilot reveals more about the risk he is taking for speaking out, even if anonymously:

“I risk everything for disclosing so much information and you will find very few like me. Even my own flight crew would have me arrested and court martialed if they knew of this dialogue. That is why I cannot email you directly, but from what your cousin tells me you are also risking everything just to get this information out to your colleagues.

I salute you sir, for standing up to the establishment and Big Brother. I would love to go home tomorrow and not rack up one more single minute of flight time, except for a sweet little Piper Cub, or Rat Tail Barn Racer. I miss those beautiful blue skies from my youth, and I am ashamed for hazing over that dream.”

The pilot shows remorse for his involvement, as per his words above, then conveys his hope that others will be motivated to come forward:

“More importantly, maybe my fellow pilots will read or hear about this, and decide to come forward as well. I only know a small fraction of the larger picture, as they compartmentalize everything. Should I become aware of any new significant developments I will email your cousin.”

The pilot mentions compartmentalization which is another solid reason why we don’t hear from more whistleblowers.

If their respective tasks are highly compartmentalised, they may not know the bigger picture as was the case with the Manhattan Project when the atomic bomb was being devised and developed.

Had any of the 130,000 people employed in that project known about its true purpose and intention, surely many would have either quit and/or become outspoken.

It is, therefore, not too difficult to dismiss the common argument that

“surely, there would be more insiders or whistleblowers that would have spoken out already.”

The pilot then alludes to an interesting conversation made with a contact (presumably in the same branch of the military, or USAF) who senses a “wavering within the ranks,” and that “a kind of mutiny is beginning to boil to the surface of this whole geoengineering global whitewashing.”

The testimony appears to be from some time in the year 2014, possibly on December 8.

The last word from the pilot on the issue was the following statement:

“All pilots on leave are required to report to their CO by Dec 15th for special training operations, to qualify for Indigo Phase 2 flights, expected to be initiated by January 21.”

It is unclear what Indigo Phase 2 flights consisted of. It is then stated that the pilot believes that the focus of their flights would be moved to areas east of California and Texas. It was further added that the pilot felt at the time that “a very new and extremely toxic chemtrail mix is going to be sprayed, using new technology that makes these special chemtrails completely invisible.”

“Extremely toxic chemtrail mix” and “special chemtrails” that are “completely invisible,” are quite concerning, to say the least.

Who knows if the latter already exists and has been deployed.

Lastly, it was stated that this particular whistleblower pilot from the U.S. Air Force is not sold to the idea that the [secretive military] program has to do with any kind of “Atmosphere shield of protection.” This is in start contrast with what the Deep Shield insider revealed in his account, as descried earlier in section 2.4.2.

The video of the entire U.S. Air Force whistleblower’s account can be viewed hereunder (alternate video links here and here):

2.6.2 Kristen Meghan Edwards, United States Air Force (USAF) Sergeant

Ms. Edwards – who seems to more commonly go by the name Kristen Meghan – began her work in the field of bioenvironmental engineering the United States Air Force (USAF).

Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma was one of the military bases at which she worked over the course a nine year career serving her country.

A large part of her work was concerned with assessing the potential health impacts of chemicals and hazardous substances used in military programs and operations.

In the following video testimony, she stated that, after having heard of the “conspiracy theory” of chemtrails, she verified records in her employer’s computer system to learn more.

Specifically, Ms. Edwards mentioned Air Force form 3952 (HAZARDOUS MATERIALS MANAGEMENT, Chemical/Hazardous Material Request/Authorization) which she used frequently in her work that were used for the approval [and subsequent use] of hazardous materials.

Screenshot of whistleblower Kristen Meghan Edwards, former United States Air Force Staff Sergeant, speaking on the subject of chemtrails.

“I was finding tons and tons of large quantities of aluminum, barium, strontium in the forms of oxides and sulphates,” she stated.

In her duties, she kept an account of how these materials were to be used, why they were being used, and tracked them “cradle to grave,” as she put it, adding on how they [the USAF] were to dispose of them in order to be compliant with OSHA and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

She elaborated that in her work, they used Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) which lists the manufacturers [of the chemical/hazardous products], along with Personal Protective Equipment that should be used, and safety measures. But some of her MSDS’ did not have a manufacturer name (which she found odd). She then inquired to her superiors what these particular ones were being used for, but was never given a reply on the matter. Consequently, she did not approve their use, and also pressed for more answers.

This was followed by what she described as how “my demonization began,” obviously referring to the ill-treatment by her superiors.

She was subsequently moved to the Warner Robbins Air Logistics Complex base in Georgia where she started to find the same kinds of suspicious occurrences. On that base, she conducted water and soil sampling to which she stated were indicative of high levels of the aforementioned contaminants.

She pressed for answers under her new commander who, according to her testimony, issued a veiled threat to her:

“I am questioning you. Is there something wrong with you? You’ve been looking very depressed lately. You know I can put you under mental evaluation for up to 120 days. Who would take care of your daughter?”

She affirmed to herself that her commander’s threat validated her thoughts [on the nature of the operations for which the chemical substances were used], in addition to violating numerous environment laws. “Instead of protecting the people, we are poisoning the people,” she added.

Shortly after when approaching her re-enlistment period, Kristen Meghan chose to not re-enlist in the United States Air Force, preferring to muster her courage and blow the whistle on what she had witnessed. She ended her career in the USAF in October of 2010.

In a separate interview with journalist Luke Rudkowski from WeAreChange.org, she recounted her experience and also shared her opinions about why she believes the sprayings have been occurring.

This author has contacted Kristen Meghan for further comment, but she replied that she no longer provides interviews about geoengineering issues, preferring to instead focus her efforts on other endeavours at We The Patriots USA.

2.6.3 Jens, an aircraft technician from Germany

Back in 2014, a whistleblower who goes by the name of Jens gave a short public speech which revealed what he had witnessed first-hand as an aircraft technician working in Germany.

He describes himself as an aircraft technician with an area of expertise surrounding maintenance and repair of aircraft, including specialisation in engines.

Jens was not a member of the military, but had to interact with their members for his work which reportedly involved installing chemical spray devices on airplanes at the Oberpfaffenhofen military airbase in Bavaria, Germany.

The short speech, which included the bombshell revelation, was given during a demonstration in Dresden Germany on May 12, 2014.

Referring to the re-purposing of the aircraft, Jens explained in his native German that they “gutted the plane, mounted the tanks, installed the cables and the spraying devices.” He was later told that these were merely to conduct a test by the German aeronautics and space administration.

He expanded that when the military personnel brought the chemicals to be filled in the tanks, he had to wear protective clothing and a mask since the substances were highly toxic. Jens referred to these substances as aluminum sulphides or barium oxides, as well as nano particle-sized polymers.

The aircraft technician said that after the incident he went to a representative of the [political] Green Party with proof in hand, also stating that he would be willing to testify before an investigatory committee. But three days later his immediate supervisor terminated his employment.

He ended his speech with the following warning: “We are moving towards an ecological catastrophe. And those who don’t believe me: Please come here and I’ll show you the proof. I am willing to testify before any investigation committee.”

An archived Quer-Denken.TV article revealed additional testimony from Jens which included the fact that civilian aircraft (passenger and cargo) were not fitted with such tanks since they would be noticeable and would require extensive re-purposing to accommodate for the specialised spraying equipment.

In addition, he mentioned that in 2008 he was at an airport with special military use where resided the largest Swiss defense company RUAG as well as the German Aerospace Center (DRL) in which maintenance work had been carried out on an aircraft purposed for spray flights.

According to the article, the aircraft was equipped with tanks in the interior and a spray device was attached to the rear [of the plane]. And when the tanks in the plane were to be filled by military personnel, they were asked to wear respiratory masks, special gloves, and protective suits on the grounds that “the substances that go into the tanks are toxic to humans and they also contain nanoparticles that can enter the body through the skin and respiratory tract.”

Concerned with the substances used in these operations and looking for answers regarding relevant data and information on the matter, Jens pressed members of his local Green Party’s [citizen matters] office for answers and told them that he would make himself available for an investigation, all with the objective of finding out what was really occurring in the sky.

Three days later, Jens was terminated by his employer; his immediate supervisor explained that he was told that his subordinate was “talking to much.”

Jens added the following (as per the article) [with some emphasis added for relevancy]:

“So, if there is nothing to hide from the people of this country, then independent scientists should finally conduct a public investigation into the substances in our atmosphere and prove that no poisons are being spread above us using aircraft, for any purpose whatsoever become !!!

To prevent further warming of the planet by spraying toxic substances over us and then trying to make us believe that it is harmless to us - without being able to provide any verifiable studies or research on this! Sorry, but this is quackery and no help for the planet.”

2.6.4 Bill Deagle, PhD, M.D.

A short video embedded in a 2018 article titled I was the Doctor Treating the Chemtrail Pilots Dr. Deagle Ph.D. Federal Law Spraying Approved in 1997 sees whistleblower Dr. Bill Deagle present daunting statements about the composition of chemtrails, their purpose, and how he had treated pilots who had been involved in spraying them.

“Chemtrails. And, chemtrails, by the way, barium salts are in chemtrails. They are 10,000 times more toxic to your nervous system than lead. They [chemtrails] contain micro-bacteria, viruses, [inaudible], human plasma. Hum, I wonder what human plasma is doing in chemtrails. And this is not by conjecture. I did a lot of research before I’d ever say this. But these chemtrails are nasty.

And there’s three reasons for chemtrails. The first is they – and I talked to my NSA [National Security Agency] buddies at Fort Carson, Peterson Air Force base, Buckley, where I was their doctor taking care of the pilots flying and tacking care of the chemtrails. So, I know it’s real. If anyone says it’s not real, they’re full of it. Okay? Because I’m a whistleblower, on the inside, it’s not open for discussion. And my NSA buddies told me, 95% of them told me, they were up there trying to spray to reflect the sun out to stop global warming. So, most of them are dumb enough to believe that garbage.”

It should be noted that the article references a law passed in 1997 which “permits Chemtrails and Bio Warfare Against Americans,” as they put it. That public law passed by the 105th Congress of the United States (PUBLIC LAW 105–85—NOV. 18, 1997) does state the following on p. 287:

Excerpt (with red highlights added) from p. 287 of U.S. PUBLIC LAW 105–85—NOV. 18, 1997.

As can be observed from the image above, exceptions exists for which the testing – using chemical or biological agents – exist and are permissible for reasons such as research, medical, therapeutic, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial activities.

The same section of the legal document defines ‘BIOLOGICAL AGENT’ as follows [with some emphasis added in red underlining for relevancy]:

Accordingly, there is merit to what Deagle was pertaining to in his assertion that such chemical and biological agents are present in chemtrails.

Moreover, the passage above further notes that such testing by means of such biological agents can cause death and disease in humans, and the contamination of water, food, plants, and the environment.

And though paragraph “c) INFORMED CONSENT IS REQUIRED,” in the same section does seem to offer a form of protection against such testing, another website observes the following:

“Although section (c) seems to provide some protection for us in that it requires us to be notified “in advance” if this “testing” is to take place, in reality, it does not provide any protection at all.

Why not?: Because you’ve already been “informed in advance” and you’ve already given your “consent”.

So, when this law was published, you were “informed”. Because you have not challenged it in court, you have “consented”. By your own inaction, you have said, “Sure, go ahead and poison me, even if it causes death. I have no problem with it.”

Because this contract meets the judicial requirements of “remedy” and “recourse”, it is legally binding.”

It is difficult to say whether this assertion is legally correct or not and should thus be left to lawyers in the field to examine and validate (or invalidate).

Regarding the assertions made by Dr. Bill Deagle about treating pilots at various military bases in the United States, this author has contacted him for comment. Should a reply be forthcoming, it will be appended to this post.

Some other fateful revelations by Dr. Deagle

What is perhaps even more revealing with claims made by Dr. Deagle as described above were those where he described what was to come with regards to vaccines, how the medical establishment is highly controlled, and how doctors who wouldn’t fall in line would punished by the suspension of their medical licenses along with other harsh punishments – many which turned out to be the case with the recent Covid-19 Pandemic.

Watch the following short video (1 min. 37 seconds) in which Dr. Deagle’s heeds this warning:

https://hugh.cdn.rumble.cloud/video/s8/2/k/J/1/D/kJ1Dd.caa.mp4

A few notable quotes from his talk [with emphasis added]:

“A large and very powerful leg of the New World DisOrder is your doctor. Because most of the really bad things they want to do to you, including the implantation of chips, vaccines that are psychotronic that will rewire your brain implantation of chips, vaccines that are psychotronic that will rewire your brain.

Vaccines that will insert DNA to alter your genetics.

Vaccines that will cause cancer.

Vaccines that will be programmed so you’ll actually be sensitized – I call brain-tenderized, ELF technology that can transfer thoughts and insert them into your mind and body and control your very physiology using scalar technologies.

All of these have been developed and your doctor will administer them.

Just like the Big Pharma drugs that are administered; that are slowly killing the elderly population and turning them into demented fools. Okay?

If you thinks politics is corrupt, medicine is a thousand times more corrupt.”

Wikitionary defines psychotronics as a noun and a “field of military technology dealing with electronic weapons or devices used to either degrade or enhance human health by directed energy.”

It’s not entirely clear from what year the video dates from, but according to Dr. Deagle’s physical appearance it is likely to be around the same time period as the first video in this subsection, namely 2018 or earlier.

Consequently, such claims would have seemed far-fetched back then; but with what has occurred during the Covid-19 Pandemic with the vilification and dismissal of doctors who have been outspoken against the Covid-19 vaccines, and the surge in cancers since their deployment, it certainly attracts merit.

2.6.5 Locke, a private contractor employee

In line with what has just been described above as it relates to the U.S. PUBLIC LAW 105–85, the following whistleblower account showcases one such congruent example of a type of “test” or experiment conducted on human beings that rendered grave health effects – and that, in the context of of a geoengineering activity or program.

Following numerous reports of peculiar spraying activity which took place in early 2015 in a certain region of Oregon (United States), Dr. Ann Fillmore, a therapist and behavioural scientist, published an article titled Lithium and the Experiment over Oregon (see also here and here).

In the article, she explains that she had received reports of people with “very specific symptoms” for which she immediately recognised, from her practice as a counselor (therapist), that the symptoms were almost certainly being caused by lithium intake.

“How could so many people be suddenly dosed up on lithium?” she pondered at the time.

And when the same thing happened in her town of Reedsport, a tiny town on the central coast of Oregon, she posted some of her findings on Facebook which attracted multiple comments along with a letter from a whistleblower which she received on January 30, 2015.

“I at first thought it was another letter of complaint from someone who thought I had the solution to the horrors of Geoengineering. Instead, the letter is the real thing,” she wrote.

Over the course of several months, Dr. Fillmore communicated with the informant who used the pseudonym “Locke.”

She respected the danger he was putting himself in (for speaking out), opting to remain discreet about his identity.

After consulting with Elana Freeland, author of Chemtrails, HAARP and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth, on the matter and a second letter from Locke being obtained, Dr. Fillmore posted the relevant information.

From Locke’s first letter she shared the following [with emphasis added]:

“For example, I could have warned thousands of people of the ongoing (as of January 27th) spraying to manufacture air stagnation in the Rogue and Umpqua Valleys, as well as much of the Oregon Coast south of Florence. The artificially induced period of air stagnation is part of a larger experiment testing the efficacy of psychoactive chemical dispersal from high altitudes. Currently, spraying is most intense along the coast itself and above inland valleys. The stagnant air currents in the region allow for more direct application of psychoactive agents to test populations. I have little formal contact with the chemistry department, but to my knowledge, Lithium is the primary substance being dispersed in the aforementioned experiment.”

Locke thus states that lithium has been used as a substance in sprayings over these regions in Oregon as an experiment to test the “efficacy of psychoactive chemical dispersal from high altitudes” over the local population.

Locke didn’t name his employer, but provided the following which further indicated what departments they had (he previously mentioned the chemistry department) and the type of testing they were involved with:

“Given the psychoactive/social nature of the ongoing tests, my department is playing a secondary role collecting water and soil samples. The Sociological Research Division however, has operatives throughout the region gathering a massive amount of data regarding the test population’s behavioral traits, like consumer habits, political engagement levels, and awareness of geoengineering programs.”

So, his employer has a ‘Sociological Research Division” that is tasked with collecting sociological information about the local populations following the sprayings.

Further, Locke urges those reading his letter to inform their “friends and peers of this fact, as avoiding observation by refusing to take surveys and engaging in similar actions that can disrupt this sordid research,” obviously being disgusted with the research.

It is also worth noting from the passage above that water and soil samples were collected in the process which additionally suggests that the substances being sprayed, with lithium as a known one, most likely made their way to ground level.

Dr. Fillmore explains that in both letters, Locke is “an employee of a weather data collection company and, by proxy, a subcontractor for the office in (central Oregon),” thus revealing the nature of his employer.

The National Weather Service in the United States is an agency of the federal government.

She also notes that in his employment duties, Locke had been collecting data such as soil samples that were used in spraying operations for “the last three years,” suggesting that these research programs had been going on for quite a while.

Locke shared his frustration about this research by stating the following:

“made me recognize the inherent evil of using human beings and the natural environment as a laboratory. Ethical considerations should never be disregarded. Unfortunately at my workplace, they routinely are.”

In the article, Dr. Fillmore explained that by July of 2015 she began receiving reports of symptoms other than from ‘psychoactive compounds’ [with emphasis added]:

“The symptoms indicate an application of a pathogen (disease) component most likely correlated with the use of certain electromagnetic frequencies. This has happened before during the last three years when a round of severe diarrhea was reported, almost entirely in women and female dogs (October – November, 2014).”

In the rest of the article, Dr. Fillmore speculates about whether the spraying of certain conductive metals such as aluminum have caused certain wildfires in the region to occur in the region and over northern California, and even further north to Portland and even in Vancouver, B.C.; for, she received many reports of “cases of severe chest congestion, coughing, sinus pain, headaches, extreme muscle pain, lethagy [sic]” on her Facebook account from concerned citizens. She also provides several satellite photographs of the affected regions.

She ends the article with information about lithium and symptoms of lithium exposure with the particular warning about how – even in very small doses – it can be highly damaging to pregnant women.

2.6.6 Alexandra May Hunter, Environmental Law Specialist

Also from the archived website aircrap.org, we find another post related to another aerosol spraying program.

In this case, back in 2013 a Senior EPA Official admitted that the USAF was involved in an Aerosol Spraying Program with no EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) submitted – which is usually required by law.

The post has an embedded 2 minutes, 35 seconds video from which we can hear Alexandra May Hunter, an environmental law specialist (of 24+ years, at the time), explain how personnel from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) failed in their duties.

Concerned that airplanes were emitting aerosol plumes into the atmosphere, she called an EPA office in Chicago and spoke to a senior ranking officer sharing her concerns about some spraying activities.

The officer immediately offered her the “script, or propaganda that these were condensation trails,” as she put it.

But, Mrs. Hunter pressed the officer on the issue after which he admitted that the matter in question was “indeed a United States Air Force [USAF] program” and that the military outfit had told the EPA that “everything’s fine.”

Mrs. Hunter then told the senior EPA officer that “if in fact that’s the case, I would like you to fax me immediately EIS statements – which are Environmental Impact Statements, an EIS to evidence that what was being sprayed in the troposphere was indeed just condensation and that there was no need for any concern whatsoever,” to which the officer replied “no no no, they had not done any EISs.”

She then told him “then you’re not doing your job because as the Environmental Protection Agency that branch of the government...In theory we have checks and balances and you don’t just take a talking point from another agency and say okay without doing your job.”

This led to a journey in which Mrs. Hunter did an intense amount of research and due diligence on the historical background of the [spraying] programs, the government agencies and NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisation) involved in them, and the scientific aspects of them.

“You know the whole historical build up from the U.N. [United Nations] and how they were perpetrating an environmental fraud on civilizations,” she stated before the point at which the video clip ends.

Screenshot of the embedded video in which Alexandra May Hunter (third from the left) speaks out.

2.6.7 Ted Gunderson, FBI Special Agent

According to GlobalSkyWatch.com and the San Diego Union-Tribune, Ted Gunderson is one of the most recognized and accepted whistleblowers in U.S. history.

They also add that he was an FBI Special Agent in charge and head of the Los Angeles FBI and was hired directly by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and had worked on the official cases involving Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy.

Shortly before Gunderson’s death in 2011, he provided video testimony on what he referred to as “Death Dumps” to describe chemtrails.

In the highly revealing testimony, the former FBI agent made some bold assertions which include the following:

“Death dumps, otherwise known as chemical trails, are being dropped and sprayed throughout the United States, in England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Europe. And I have personally seen them...in Mexico and Canada.

Birds are dying around the world. Fish are dying by the hundreds of thousands around the world.

This is genocide. This is poison. This is murder by the United Nations.

This element within our society that’s doing this must be stopped.”

Gunderson then adds that he knows of which planes (at the time) are conducting these sprayings, namely the Air National Guard in Lincoln Nebraska with the other planes being out of Fort Still Oklahoma.

He goes on to call these crimes and criticises the U.S. Congress for their inaction on the matter.

Gunderson further asks “What’s wrong with the pilots flying these airplanes?” adding, “they’re dumping this crap, this poison, on their own families.”

In another video from early 2011, Gunderson also pleads pilots to come forward.

In a separate account, Ted Gunderson recounts being threatened by a CIA agent he subsequently identified and traced to Encino (California) whom had left a message on his answering machine, purportedly with regards to his outspokenness on the sprayings.

The video also shows text that redirects to his personal website at the time.

2.7 5G, Radio Frequency & Microwave Radiation used in Geoengineering

Geoengineering activities are not solely related to those described earlier. Some of them also include activities involved in employing and deploying various frequencies – including radio frequencies, microwave radiation, and 5G.

And a few of them were mentioned in Part 1 with the use of Directed Energy Weapons, or DEWs which include High Energy Lasers (HEL) and High Power Microwaves (HPM).

Though these technologies and activities are well beyond the scope of this post, some key resources on the matter are provided in this section.

Before looking into how 5G, frequencies, and microwave radiation can be used for geoengineering purposes, it is worthwhile to have a basic understanding of the technology, its standards, health and safety implications.

What is 5G?

The following two sources provide excellent, digestible, information about 5G and some of its basic concerns:

To shorten and simplify things, this author will, at times, cite directly from these sources.

5G stands for the newest generation of cellular wireless, or the fifth generation of cellular wireless network available today.

5G carries information wirelessly through the electromagnetic spectrum, specifically the radio spectrum.

The Electromagnetic Spectrum showing the 5G range. Source: EMG Guard.

As can be seen from the graphic image above, 5G occurs in both the radio and microwave, non-ionizing, spectrums.

Non-ionizing refers to low-level radiation which is generally perceived as harmless to humans, while Ionizing high-level radiation which has the potential for cellular and DNA damage (source: National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences).

It should be noted, however, that some sources and studies indicate that radiation in the non-ionizing category can bring about negative impacts on human health and the natural environment – some of which will be referenced later.

Radio wave frequencies range anywhere from 3 kilohertz (kHz) up to 300 gigahertz (GHz).

Part of the radio spectrum has high frequency ranges:

UHF (Ultra High Frequency) band with a frequency range of 300 MHz to 3 GHz ; and,



EHF,(Extremely High Frequency) band with a frequency range between 30 GHz and 300 GHz which is often called millimeter band. Wavelengths in and around this band are therefore called millimeter waves (mmWaves).

This choice range of high frequency, or mmWaves are a popular choice for 5G. And they typically range in the UHF and EHF spectrums.

It should also be noted that frequencies of 1 GHz and above are also called microwave.

Is 5G as good and harmless as it sounds?

Many people have been concerned about Electromagnetic Frequency (EMF) radiation that is emitted from 5G and other telecommunication towers and devices such as 5G-compatible cell phones and routers.

“As we defined multiple times, for a 5G network to work perfectly, thousands of small cell antennas need to be placed everywhere on the planet. And before these antennas are built on every corner of the world, we must caution that mid and high radiofrequency radiation exposure is often linked to several adverse biological effects.” – EMF Guard

EMF Guard also expands on this warning to radiation exposure and its links to adverse biological effects [with some emphasis added]:

“First and foremost, the WHO associated radiofrequency radiation with cancer and asserted that it might be a possible 2B cancerogenic. Moreover, radiofrequency radiation exposure is shown to cause DNA single and double-strand breaks, oxidative stress and damage, disruption of cell metabolism, production of stress proteins, disturbance to brain glucose metabolism, and many more.”

“Although the severe effects and hazards of the 5G network are still not in-depth examined, and many studies go on at this very moment, many scientists have already warned us about the side effects 5G can provoke,” they further note.

Health Canada has stated that “based on the available scientific evidence, there are no health risks from exposure to the low levels of radiofrequency EMF which people are exposed to from cell phones, cell phone towers, antennas and 5G devices.”

Yet, scientists – including many from Canada (see below) – have indeed warned about the dangers that 5G can pose to human health.

The International EMF Scientist Appeal

EMFscientist.org has formally put forward an international appeal calling for protection from non-ionizing electromagnetic field exposure.

The appeal – whose introduction can be found hereunder – is not solely concerned with 5G, but also with related technologies.

Moreover, they call upon the United Nations, all member states, and the World Health Organization (WHO) to take action on the matters of concern.

EMFScientist.org – International Appeal Scientists call for Protection from Non-ionizing Electromagnetic Field Exposure.

As can be seen from the image above, there exists scientific bases for their concerns. Moreover, they cite publications that show how EMF affects living organisms including plant and animal life, as well as the following ones on humans:

“increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders, and negative impacts on general well-being in humans.”

Their website states that as of July 14, 2023, 259 EMF scientists from 44 nations and 15 Supporting Scientists from 11 nations have signed the Appeal (that is currently available in 19 languages – English PDF here with version dated July 14, 2023, and French PDF here).

Signatories from Canada include:

Dr. Magda Havas, Ph.D., Environmental and Resource Studies, Centre for Health Studies, Trent University, Canada

Dr. Paul Héroux, Ph.D., Director, Occupational Health Program, McGill University; InvitroPlus Labs, Royal Victoria Hospital McGill University, Canada

Dr. Tom Hutchinson, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Environmental and Resource Studies, Trent University, Canada

Prof. Ying Li, Ph.D., InVitroPlus Labs, Dept. of Surgery, Royal Victoria Hospital, McGill University, Canada

James McKay M.Sc, Ecologist, City of London; Planning Services, Environmental and Parks Planning, London, Canada

Prof. Anthony B. Miller, MD, FRCP, University of Toronto, Canada

Prof. Klaus-Peter Ossenkopp, Ph.D., Department of Psychology (Neuroscience), University of Western Ontario, Canada

Dr. Malcolm Paterson, PhD. Molecular Oncologist (ret.), British Columbia, Canada

Prof. Michael A. Persinger, Ph.D. , Behavioural Neuroscience and Biomolecular Sciences, Laurentian University, Canada

Dr. Margaret Sears MEng, PhD, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Prevent Cancer Now, Ottawa, ON, Canada

Sheena Symington, B.Sc., M.A., Director, Electrosensitive Society, Peterborough, Canada

There are over 30 signatories for the United States.

It remains unclear whether or not the United Nations has heeded or responded to their warning.

And, unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be many studies conducted on the health and environmental effects from the deployment of 5G technologies and towers.

In fact, out of 20 scientific studies available on the matter of 5G (to date) and its health implications, a measly five studies are directly concerned with medical and biological health concerns. Some of them include the following:

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Cancer Institute notes (on its Electromagnetic Fields and Cancer page) that some studies have been conducted on EMF radiation and its impacts on human health – particularly with regards to cancer, but none about 5G seem forthcoming.

The same can be said about the WHO’s Non-ionizing Radiation, Part 2: Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields IARC Monographs on the Evaluation of Carcinogenic Risks to Humans Volume 102 paper which examines epidemiological studies related to cancer and humans.

Furthermore, an article from Healthline titled Should You Be Worried About EMF Exposure? also touches on the matter with some of its key takeaways being that, in general, “scientists and regulatory agencies generally agree that low-frequency EMFs pose little danger to human health”, but also that:

“some researchers offer preliminary evidence that some danger may exist for long-term use, specifically to the nervous system and brain cognitive function.”

and

“Exposure to large levels of high-frequency EMFs is known to damage human DNA and cells.”

As mentioned earlier in this section, 5G employs high frequency ranges. Accordingly, its potential impacts on humans – particularly in regards to the nervous system, brain cognitive function, and its effects on human cells and DNA.

Why has there been a lack of testing for 5G?

It is difficult to say why, seemingly, no countries have conducted safety studies related to the deployment of 5G towers and technology.

The United States is usually well-known for its strict environmental and health guidelines, yet it also has failed in this regard.

Just before 5G was being promoted as the next, essential, telecommunications technology, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Tom Wheeler advocated for its quick adoption – without any kind of testing stating that it was necessary to just push forward since the tech was just “too damn important,” (see the article FCC chief wants to quit studying 5G and roll it out now with spectrum trifecta).

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler at the National Press Club inferring that the nation shouldn’t wait for a 5G standard and should immediately put the pedal to the 5G metal and let other countries play catch-up ball. Image source: Wireless Estimator.

Suffice it to say that there is a flagrant lack of scientific inquiry regarding the health impacts of 5G technologies on humans as well as the natural environment.

And, accordingly, its use in geoengineering-related activities also remains a concern.

What about 5G cell phone towers near me?

There remains some apprehension about high level frequencies emitted from cell phone towers.

In general, though 5G towers and equipment require a smaller amount of space, more units are needed to deliver the highly concentrated units of wireless data.

As such, many remain apprehensive about these – particularly if their homes, workplaces, or children’s schools are located near 5G towers.

Fortunately, there exists many resources and 5G tower locators that people can use to determine whether they are in a close range to these transmitters.

Here are some links to such resources:

Hereunder are some screenshot examples from some of the above tools.

SCADACore’s Canadian Canadian Cell Tower Map showing the broad number of 5G towers across Canada.

5G towers shown for the small town of Compton in Quebec, Canada. Source: OOKLA 5G MAP.

Screenshot image showing the 5G towers (by Rogers Communication) near Alexander Galt Regional High School in Quebec, Canada. Source: Canadian Canadian Cell Tower Map.

What about the alleged connections between 5G and Covid-19?

There has been a lot of speculatory information regarding this question from various internet sources. But what does the medical and scientific community have to say about it?

A study published in PubMed the Fall of 2021 titled Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G sheds more light on the claim and linkage between 5G and Covid-19.

The researchers “investigated a possible environmental factor in the COVID-19 pandemic: ambient radiofrequency radiation from wireless communication systems including microwaves and millimeter waves. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, surfaced in Wuhan, China shortly after the implementation of city-wide (fifth generation [5G] of wireless communications radiation [WCR])...”

In the Conclusion of the study, they did report an overlap in Wireless Communications Radiation (WCR) and Covid-19. To wit [with some emphasis added]:

“There is a substantial overlap in pathobiology between COVID-19 and WCR exposure. The evidence presented here indicates that mechanisms involved in the clinical progression of COVID-19 could also be generated, according to experimental data, by WCR exposure. Therefore, we propose a link between adverse bioeffects of WCR exposure from wireless devices and COVID-19.”

Another study, Microwave Emissions and the Problem of Modern Viral Diseases, examined the possible effects of increased anthropogenic radiation emissions and exposures that have taken place over the past three decades.

Here is one excerpt from that study [with some emphasis added]:

“The results of a study on the mechanisms of the influence of an increased level of microwave radiation on the growth of infectious, primarily viral, diseases in the environment are presented.

Over the past 30 years, the anthropogenic electromagnetic background has increased 100 times due to the development of cellular mobile communications and computerization. The predicted interaction of natural and anthropogenic sources of microwaves sharply increases their negative impact on the ecological situation. Of particular concern is the active spread in recent years of the new 5G communication standard; in the future, it is the development of the most dangerous millimeter range in our country.”

For more information about the links of 5G and related geoengineering technologies, the reader can consult Zero5G.com where several articles, such as the following, can be accessed.

One article – The Microwave Radiation Invasion – is also worth pointing out, for it cites a New York Times article with “mysterious towers looming over New York’s sidewalks” which drew the attention of concerned New Yorkers regarding the deployment of 5G antennas in the city.

The article also shows RF readings taken at at Mulberry Street and Bayard Street, New York City on November 10, 2022 which showed hazardous levels for people residing in the vicinity.

The article also indicated that the readings with benchmarks were in the “Extreme Hazard” areas:

Peak RF: 27,960 µW/m² > 1,000 = Extreme Hazard

Peak Volts per Meter 37 V/m >10 = Extreme Hazard

Peak Magnetic Field 49.4 Milligauss mG >5 = Extreme Hazard

They also included two infographics for comparison purposes: ‘RADIOFREQUENCY / MICROWAVE EXPOSURE GUIDELINES’ and ‘Biologically–Based RF Microwave Radiation Guidelines’:

EMF Detector Meters or Testers which can measure radiation levels are increasingly being used by concerned individuals who wish to take accurate measures of their home or workplace environments; 5G mmWave Meters also exist for those concerned about radiation emitted from 5G antennas or towers.

Media Inquiries to Health Canada and to the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED)

This author made two separate inquiries to Health Canada and to the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) with related questions on the issues covered in this section.

In short, both replies (from Health Canada and ISED) provided detailed information and mentioned that “to ensure that public exposures fall within acceptable guide,” ISED has “developed regulatory standards that require compliance with the human exposure limits outlined in Safety Code 6, which covers all frequencies from 3kHz to 300GHz including the frequency ranges that will be used by 5G devices and antenna installation.”

“Health Canada’s Safety Code 6 (SC6) guidelines set out recommended radio frequency (RF) human exposure limits.”

However, both replies failed to comment on this author’s question about the aforementioned June 12, 2023, International Appeal – Scientists call for Protection from Non-ionizing Electromagnetic Field Exposure signed by 259 EMF scientists from 44 nations and 15 Supporting Scientists from 11 nations (including 11 from Canada).

Consequently, the concerns laid out in that appeal remain unaddressed.

2.8 Appendix E: Chemicals, Metals, & Substances used in Sprayings

The following chemicals, metals, and substances are known to be included in various aerosol spraying programs used for geoengineering and weather modification purposes.

Some of these come in the form of nanoparticles which are so tiny, they are capable of penetrating the blood-brain barrier.

Their compositions also vary depending on molecular composition. For example, aluminum (AI) is not the same as aluminum oxide (Al2O3) and silver (Ag) is not the same as silver iodide (AgI).

Moreover, chemical reactions such as oxidation and reduction can occur when adding or removing oxygen to a compound.

Aluminum Oxide

Aluminum Oxide is a white odorless crystalline powder.

Barium

Barium is a soft, silvery alkaline earth metal. And barium chloride is a kind of water-soluble barium salt which is a white powder, highly toxic.

Strontium

Strontium is a highly chemically reactive alkaline earth metal. The metal forms a dark oxide layer when it is exposed to air. While natural strontium is stable, the synthetic strontium-90 is radioactive and is one of the most dangerous components of nuclear fallout.

Silver iodide

Silver iodide (Agl) is a bright yellow solid which contain impurities of metallic silver that give a gray coloration, and are highly photosensitive.

Silver iodide is a common agent used for cloud seeding.

Sulfur Dioxide

Sulfur Dioxide is a toxic gas. It is a liquid when under pressure, and it dissolves in water very easily. Sulfur dioxide in the air comes mainly from activities such as the burning of coal and oil at power plants or from copper smelting. In nature, sulfur dioxide can be released to the air from volcanic eruptions.

For geoengineering, tiny sulfur dioxide particles are injected into the stratosphere to block sunlight.

Lithium

Lithium is a soft, silvery-white alkali metal. Lithium exhibits a metallic luster and is highly reactive and flammable, and conductive of both heat and electricity (which is why it is used in batteries). Lithium does not occur freely in nature.

Magnesium

Magnesium a shiny gray alkaline earth metal. Magnesium is highly flammable

2.9 Appendix F: Health effects of Sprayings and other Geoengineering Activities on our Health & the Natural Environment

The effects posed from geoengineering-related activities such as aerosol sprayings (SAIs and cloud seeding, for instance) on humans, animals, and the natural environment are equally abundant and complex – well beyond the scope of this post.

Some of their concerning effects will be explored, nevertheless, so as to provide the reader with a better understanding regarding their impacts and implications on human health and the natural environment.

2.9.1 Health Impacts on Humans

Before exploring resources that look at the broader health effects which are byproducts of geoengineering- and weather modification-related activities, it is worth first providing information about the known toxicological effects for some of the substances mentioned in the previous section.

Aluminum

“Aluminum has been long known to be neurotoxic, with mounting evidence that chronic exposure is a factor in many neurological diseases, including dementia, autism, and Parkinson's disease,” notes Dr. Joseph Mercola in a November 14, 2014 article published in The Epoch Times.

The article, titled First Case Study to Show Direct Link Between Alzheimer's and Aluminum Toxicity, links Alzheimer’s disease to aluminum dust.

The article correctly notes that aluminum is found in an abundant amount of sources such as foods, drugs, vaccines, cosmetics, and more. Mercola also notes that aluminum impairs the body's ability to detoxify.

The CDC’s Toxic Substance Portal page for Aluminum lists the Affected Organ Systems as: Developmental (effects while organs are developing), Neurological (Nervous System). And its ToxFAQs fact sheet notes exposure to high levels of aluminum may result in respiratory and neurological problems. The page also notes that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recommended a Secondary Maximum Contaminant Level (SMCL) of 0.05-0.2 milligrams per liter (mg/L) for aluminum in drinking water.

Several research papers published in PubMed (which also has a specific entry for aluminum-oxide) also touch upon the toxicity and negative health effects on humans:

Several grave health consequences from aluminum exposure, including aluminum oxide, are mentioned such as Alzheimer's disease, autism spectrum disorders, and breast cancer.

A 2020 paper published in naturescience’s Scientific Reports titled Aluminium in human brain tissue from donors without neurodegenerative disease: A comparison with Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and autism also noted the following:

“Detailed statistical analyses showed that aluminium was significantly increased in each of these disease groups compared to control tissues. We have confirmed previous conclusions that the aluminium content of brain tissue in Alzheimer’s disease, autism spectrum disorder and multiple sclerosis is significantly elevated.”

The study looked at the impacts of aluminum found in the brain. They caused neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinsons Disease, Alzheimer’s disease, autism spectrum disorder, and multiple sclerosis.

Sources of aluminum – which must be of nanoparticulate size to enter the brain (due to the Blood-Brain Barrier) – can originate from vaccines and from substances used in geoengineering and weather modification activities. These will be explained further below in this section by Dr. Russell Blaylock, a neurosurgeon.

Barium

Information about barium can be obtained from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), specifically from their Toxic Substances Portal – Barium and ToxFAQs™ for Barium fact sheet.

The fact sheet notes that exposure to barium occurs mostly in the workplace or from drinking contaminated water.

“Ingesting drinking water containing levels of barium above the EPA drinking water guidelines for relatively short periods of time can cause gastrointestinal disturbances and muscle weakness. Ingesting high levels for a long time can damage the kidneys,” the fact sheet further states.

The CDC’s Toxilogical Profile for barium also lists the Affected Organ Systems: Cardiovascular (Heart and Blood Vessels), Gastrointestinal (Digestive), Reproductive (Producing Children).

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s PubMed – Environmental barium: potential exposure and health-hazards provides additional information.

Part of its Abstract reads “The information on the potential health effects of barium exposure is primarily based on animal studies and reported as comprising kidney diseases, neurological, cardiovascular, mental, and metabolic disorders. The present paper considers exposure and potential health concerns on environmental barium, giving evidence to information that can be used in future epidemiological and experimental studies.”

Another paper published in Toxicology Communications called Barium poisoning: an uncommon cause of severe hypokalemia heeds other warnings about barium salts and overall barium toxicity.

Another research paper by the Chinese Medical Journal, Critical care management of patients with barium poisoning: a case series, also touches upon the metal’s toxicity and poisoning effects. Among them figure gastroenteritis (vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain), hypokalemia, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmia, and skeletal muscle paralysis.

In a 2008 podcast, the author of the website Educate-Yourself.org was interviewed and revealed some of the toxic effects or barium used in chemtrail sprayings. Acute asthma attacks became an issue for a region that had experienced seven years of constant spraying.

Strontium

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) – Toxic Substances Portal – Strontium and ToxFAQs™ for Strontium, provide a good overview of the alkaline earth metal. Affected Organ Systems include: Musculoskeletal (Muscles and Skeleton).

Their Toxicological Profile for Strontium also lists a lot of related information, including a slew of related Health Effects for which burdens are more significant and pronounced for children versus adults.

The portal also provides a very detailed information package called Public Health Statement for Strontium (PDF here). It mentions that radioactive strontium (a compound present in air, dust, and water) can cause cancer as a result of damage to genetic material (DNA) with the example of increased cases of leukemia in populations who swallowed amounts relatively large amounts of the metal from river water contaminated by a nuclear power plant. It also notes that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined that radioactive strontium is a human carcinogen.

Silver iodide

iCliniq provides a good overview of Silver Iodide Toxicity, including Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment. In their introduction, they list the main sources of the chemical compound:

“Silver iodide is a chemical compound composed of silver and iodine that has been used in industry for many years. It has been used as an agricultural pesticide and in cloud seeding (a process that involves releasing silver iodide into clouds to create rain).”

The introduction also notes that “the use of silver iodide has been linked to numerous health risks, including toxicity, reproductive disorders, developmental defects, and cancer.”

Among those whom they list as at risk of Silver Iodide Toxicity, they list infants and young children as well as people “who live in areas where silver iodide is used for cloud seeding.”

In contrast, a WebMD article titled What to Know About Cloud Seeding states that so far, “experts haven’t found any harmful effects of cloud seeding with silver iodide on the environment,” though these experts are not mentioned nor referenced.

Potential risk of acute toxicity induced by AgI cloud seeding on soil and freshwater biota is a research paper published in PubMed which was discussed earlier in this post (see 2.3 Agricultural Considerations including our Water & Food Supply) and is worth revisiting.

The previously referenced 2022 article Dodging silver bullets: how cloud seeding could go wrong published by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is also worth revisiting.

An August 2020 paper published in the Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology journal titled

Pulmonary toxicity of silver vapours, nanoparticles and fine dusts: A review, highlights risks to humans in the inhalation of silver nanoparticles. In rodents, inhalation of silver nanoparticles has resulted in increased silver in the lungs, lymph nodes, liver, kidney, spleen, ovaries, and testes. The work reviews the adverse effects of silver after pulmonary exposures.

Sulfur Dioxide

The CDC’s Toxic Substance Portal page for Sulfur Dioxide lists the Affected Organ Systems as: Respiratory (From the Nose to the Lungs). Its ToxFAQs entry mentions that exposure to sulfur dioxide occurs from breathing it in the air. It affects the lungs and at high levels may result in burning of the nose and throat, breathing difficulties, and severe airway obstructions.

When released into the environment, sulfur dioxide moves into the air where it can be converted to sulfuric acid, sulfur trioxide, and sulfates. Once dissolved in water, sulfur dioxide can form sulfurous acid. Sulfur dioxide can be absorbed into the soil.

“Sulfur dioxide irritates the skin and mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs,” observes the National Park Service. They add that high concentrations of SO2 can cause inflammation and irritation of the respiratory system, and affect lung function, worsen asthma attacks, and worsen existing heart disease in sensitive groups.

The American Lung Association notes that sulfur dioxide can cause a range of harmful effects to the lungs; and, long-term exposure at high levels increases respiratory symptoms and reduces the ability of the lungs to function [normally].

A December 22, 2022 PubMed article explores the effects of sulfur dioxide inhalation on human health. The results of the study showed that sulfur dioxide has adverse health effects on the human respiratory, cardiovascular, and nervous systems and causes type 2 diabetes and non-accidental deaths.

Lithium

In sub-section 2.6.5 from above in the whistleblower section, Dr. Ann Fillmore had published the article Lithium and the Experiment over Oregon following peculiar sprayings in the region. As a counselor and therapist, she easily recognised the specific symptoms associated with lithium (which is used as a mood stabiliser, is a prescription drug for bipolar disorder, and lithium carbonate as a pharmaceutical application used in the treatment of manic depressive illness) and had subsequently corresponded with the whistleblower “Locke” who revealed that the substance was used in secretive spraying programs in the region. The outfit he worked for collected water and soil samples and its Sociological Research Division had operatives throughout the region who gathered massive amounts of data regarding the “test population’s” behavioural traits and awareness of geoengineering programs.

These unwitting participants, residents of these regions in Oregon, were thus exposed to the alkali metal along with its undesirable side effects.

Dr. Fillmore’s post has a section, WHAT IS LITHIUM? WHAT SIDE EFFECTS DOES LITHIUM HAVE? The section explains that lithium is an FDA Pregnancy Category D drug which means that even in small doses, it causes birth defects, particularly in the heart. Lithium also passes through breastmilk and can thus harm babies. It is also mentioned that a toxic dosage can vary among individuals, and for some of them, even the smallest dose of lithium as a drug can be highly debilitating and some people react allergically with no antidote.

The section’s list of side effects of lithium are numerous which include: lethargy (abnormal drowsiness), diarrhea and constipation, muscle and joint pain, slurred speech, blurred vision, confusion, hallucinations, impotence, endocrine disruption, kidney pain, among other ailments.

In a related side note, it has also been alleged that NASA had used lithium in some of its experiments. During a telephone call from a concerned citizen, Douglas Rowland, the head researcher for this program at NASA admitted that they were using lithium in the program, but didn’t provide details as to the possible dispersions over the affected populations.

Overall Health Impacts

This sub-section will be divided into three parts – one for each medical practitioner who present their respective findings that relate to the health impacts on humans as a consequence of the geoengineering activities such as Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (SAIs) and Solar Radiation Management (SRM).

Dr. Ann Fillmore, therapist & behavioural scientist

The aforementioned Dr. Ann Filmore who communicated with the whistleblower “Locke” published an article back in November of 2013, Health and Societal Consequences of Geoengineering (archived here) in which she started:

“Anyone who is outdoors at all has come to the correct conclusion that a science fiction horror is going on above us. It is absolutely essential you go outside and look up. Now. Today. Leave the office or your house for a moment and take your camera with you.”

“A world-wide program is underway to control the weather since the mid-90s. It is being done without your consent. It is called GEOENGINEERING or SRM (Solar Radiation Management) and originally: chemtrailing,” the article continues.

The article shows the following image (with the original caption included):

Waikari, New Zealand, prism effect in a cloud showing chemicals 8/2013. An excellent example of the chemical structure of the spray. The sun gives the cloud a prism effect which allows us to see that this is NOT H20 (a 'rain' bow), but the chemicals aluminium, barium and strontium and perhaps some other metals. Taken by Marian Sutherland

She goes on to explain the means by which the program is occurring along with both the short- and long-term health effects.

As for the short-term health effects, Dr. Fillmore describes what she calls “chem flu,” implying a kind of “chemical flu,” following constant exposure to the chemicals used in the sprayings. Here is an excerpt of how she describes it [with some emphasis added]:

“Of course by Tuesday morning, we were experiencing chem flu, the body’s reaction to the aluminium, barium, strontium and other nanobits of chemicals reaching the ground. Chem flu (Horowitz) differs somewhat from person to person as our immune systems react according to the individual’s tolerance, but usually the symptoms start with nausea, ‘wooziness’ (intense dizziness and disorientation - like being on a ship in high seas), burning sinus pain, often asthma attacks and sometimes bloody nose, piercing joint pain and muscle weakness. Men begin to have chest pain, women will have gripping PMS or their menses.”

She then discusses the long-term effects brought about by the unwarranted and unsolicited geoengineering activities:

“First and foremost is the instant effect on breathing. Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) rates have climbed off the charts. The asthma that strikes after a heavy spray day can put children, especially, into the emergency room. It involves not just the allergic or flu reaction that asthma used to exhibit, but inflammation of the entire bronchial system and of the sinuses and eyes and even the inner ears causing severe vertigo, which produces intense nausea. Very few ER doctors are aware of the correlation between a heavy spray day and extreme asthma attacks. Often the precipitant cause will not be the nanochemicals themselves but the surge of fungi which seems to be a by-product of the effects of aluminium and barium on the environment or another theory is that these unusual fungi (Smallstorm) and other bacteria which normally live in the upper atmosphere fall to earth with the sprayed nanobits (Carnicom).”

In the same section on long-term health effects, Dr. Fillmore also points to a new medical condition called costochrondritus (Tietze's Syndrome is another name by which it is called) which she describes as a very painful inflammation of the ligaments of the rib cage. She further notes that medical doctors don’t know its aetiology which means its source or cause. This corresponds with what WebMd, Healthline, and the Mayo Clinic all state in their entries for costochrondritus.

While the precise cause(s) for costochrondritus appear elusive, some medical literature does indicate that it is more common in adolescents and young adults. It is, perhaps, somewhat oddly concerning that the medical and scientific community have yet to conduct research studies to better identify the source or causes of the illness.

Dr. Fillmore then goes on to describe specific effects of exposure to the usual culprit metals which are too numerous to include in this post.

Dr. David L. Lewis, microbiologist

Dr. David L. Lewis a research microbiologist who worked for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Office of Research and Development for over 31 years made the following statement:

“In blood tests for human beings, tissue tests, we’re seeing the elevation over the last few decades to these metals in the population. And the health consequences associated with that are very serious.”

Lewis, author of Science for Sale, became an EPA whistleblower when he found that found that the agricultural use of processed sewage sludge promoted by EPA programs was linked to illnesses and deaths, prompting the EPA officials who developed the Agency’s sewage sludge regulations to shut down his research.

Dr. Russell Blaylock, neurosurgeon

Back in 2013, Dr. Russell Blaylock – a board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author and lecturer – gave an interview in which he meticulously outlined the dangers of metals, particularly in nanoparticulate form, causes serious neurological damage to the brain with infants being particularly vulnerable. The 50-minute interview can be viewed here under (also via Rumble and Bitchute):

In the interview, Dr. Blaylock discusses the role of aluminum in both childhood vaccines (as adjuvants) and from the geoengineering aerosol sprayings.

Dr. Blaylock notes early in the interview that he was skeptical of the argument and even the existence of “chemtrails.” But when he started researching it, he gained a better understanding of them and how aluminum used in them contributed to the increase in neurodegenerative disorders, particularly those due to traces of the metal being found in brain tissue (entered through the blood-brain barrier).

More specifically on the matter, the neurosurgeon provides very detailed explanations on how this all occurs in the brain.

Furthermore, Dr. Blaylock explains and warns about the extent to which the aerosol sprayings are extremely damaging to humans due to their frequency and large geographic scope, stating:

“If you’re aerosolizing this, and spraying literally tons of it over the world and people are constantly breathing that aerosolized, nano-sized aluminum, which will easily penetrate, filters in your air condition system, enter you home. So, you’re breathing it 24 hours a day, producing high levels of aluminum in this part of the brain. And the consequences could be absolute[ly] devastating because [there’s] a huge increase in Alzheimer’s disease and inflammatory neurological disorders.”

He also adds more regarding the effects on the natural environment:

“The evidence now by biologists and scientists around the world is that the aluminum levels in the lakes and streams is increasing enormously. Some areas have incredible elevations of aluminum in the ground water and in the vegetation. So, eh, if indeed this is happening, we’re looking at a medical catastrophe that’s worldwide.”

Regarding the toxic sprayings, Dr. Blaylock further stresses that “whoever is doing this should be charge with a criminal act,” adding that “this could kill thousands of, if not millions of people eventually,” given the increases in the associated neurological disorders.

He adds that no one was asked permission to conduct such activities, it was never announced publicly, it was never entered into a public forum so that the related health issues could be discussed; they just secretly have done it on a worldwide scale of an “enormous proportion, dropping hundreds of thousands of tons of of this product in the atmosphere,” he added continuing that it is “irreversible,” since once it enters the streams and water and the plants, there’s no way to remove it.

In recent Dr. Blaylock published several papers on the matter.

The full interview is certainly worth the readers attention, for it is highly revealing and Dr. Blaylock obviously knows his stuff inside out.

2.9.2 Effects on Animals and the Natural Environment

Some of the medical doctors from the previous sub-section touched upon some of the detrimental, at times irreversible, effects of aerosol spraying-related geoengineering activities have on our natural environment.

There are so many areas of concern when it comes to the potential impacts and damage done to the natural environment. The following areas are but some of them:

Oceans, Lakes, Streams, and Rivers (and potable water sources)

Fish and Sea mammals

Fisheries

Forests & Rainforests

Fauna (animal life)

Insect populations

Farms & Agricultural land (and resulting crop poisoning and losses)

Nature Reserves & National Parks

Cities, towns, and other residential areas

While there are simply too many areas of concern that could be included in this post – which is already over 100 pages in length – only a few will be sampled along with some linked resources provided for further investigation.

One site that provides pertinent articles is that of Farm Wars.

Here is a small sampling of what can be accessed via this site:

The second article listed above about Monsanto is particularly interesting; for, it touches upon patents owned by Monsanto and others that just so happen to mitigate the effects of geoengineering that can be applied to a whole host of fruits, trees, grains, and vegetables. It mentions that a quick patent search brings up 3,981 hits for Monsanto and “Stress Tolerance.”

Bees and other pollinators

A 2015 research paper published in PLOS ONE, Bumblebee Pupae Contain High Levels of Aluminium (also in PubMed), examined the causes of decline in bee populations as well as other pollinators.

The paper’s Abstract stated that aluminium is the most significant environmental contaminant of recent times and that they speculated that it could be a factor in pollinator decline.

The researchers measured the content of aluminium in bumblebee pupae taken from naturally foraging colonies in the United Kingdom. They cite the origin of the aluminium as likely to be pollen and possibly nectar. Pollen and nectar come from primarily from flowers which are, inevitably, subject to exposure of chemicals and other substances from the natural environment. It is, therefore, not unlikely that these flowers may have been recipients of aluminum-based nanoparticles that were used in various geoengineering spraying programs.

Whales

Animal populations over land are not the only ones to be affected by geoengineering activities. Fish and marine mammals are also affected.

A 2010 CBS News article titled Whales Threatened by Toxic Metals in the Water explored the troubling phenomenon of stunningly high levels of heavy metals found in whales. The cited report noted high levels of cadmium, aluminum, chromium, lead, silver, mercury and titanium in the mammals, according to samples taken over five years.

Roger Payne, founder and president of Ocean Alliance that conducted the research noted that the “entire ocean life is just loaded with a series of contaminants, most of which have been released by human beings." He also added that he thinks these contaminants are also threatening the human food [consumption] supply [of fish and seafood]. He also noted that fish is a source of protein for over 1 billion people.

While increases in toxic metals found in whales may not solely be attributed to geoengineering-related activities, they must nonetheless be considered primary factors; for, apart from offshore oil drilling, most industrial activities do not that take place over oceans.

"You could make a fairly tight argument to say that it is the single greatest health threat that has ever faced the human species. I suspect this will shorten lives, if it turns out that this is what's going on," he said.

Payne and U.S. Whaling Commissioner Monica Medina called for more research to be conducted on the troubling matter.

Aluminum toxicity effect on forest decline and plant growth

A 2001 article published in the Journal of the Polish Biomedical Society and of the Polish Academy of Sciences called Effect of aluminium on plant growth and metabolism (alternate link via PubMed), showed how aluminium toxicity is one of the major factors that limit plant growth and development in many acid soils.

A similar and more recent (2019) study published in ResearchGate, Bioaccumulation and Effects of Aluminium on Plant Growth in Three Culture Plants Species (full PDF here), also examined the toxicity of aluminum on three plant species, namely on sunflower, wheat, and white mustard.

The Conclusions section of the study indicated decreases in average shoot length (size of the grown plants) and weight of seedlings in all three species.

An earlier study from June of 1988 published by three authors called Aluminum toxicity and forest decline (alternate link via PubMed) demonstrated that aluminum toxicity is considered to be a predisposing factor in forest decline that reduces root growth and inhibits uptake of mineral nutrients.

More research needed

With an apparent lack of available studies and literature on these topics, it appears that additional research studies on the subject of metal and chemical toxicity ought to be conducted by the scientific community in order to better understand, measure, and mitigate the effects these substances used in aerosol sprayings have on humans, the environment, and on human populations.

Stay tuned for Part 3 of this series.

