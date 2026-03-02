41. The Pedo-Cannibal, Satan-Worshipping, Luciferian Elite, w/Jeffrey Prather

Welcome to the forty-first episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Jeffrey Prather

For this podcast I welcome a special guest, Jeffrey Prather who is a former Army Intelligence Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Chief of Global Operations and Intelligence Collector Chief, and ex-DEA ( Drug Enforcement Administration) Special Agent. He has rich experience, having worked in U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), military intelligence, psychological operations, as well as his employment as a federal special agent.

In this episode, we begin with some background information on Jeffrey Prather’s work in the military and intelligence as well as his whistleblowing on Operation Fast and Furious. We then explore some of the dark, occultic, aspects of the Epstein network of “elites” and how these ideologies fuel their destructive and demonic agendas and activities.

Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

The Apache’s shit’ake’e, a rite of passage to adulthood

The first question I asked my guest was one that was based on his book Initiation: Boys Are Born, Men Are Trained : My Journey with an Apache Medicine Man.

For my question I had mentioned that I had read the following passage from Jeffrey as to why he was inclined to write this work:

“Because I owe it. In the Apache culture there is a concept known as shit’ake’e [apologies if I am mispronouncing that]. It means duty or obligation. Because of Philip’s training, I am indebted to pass it on and I have a duty to do so. I wrote the book to honor Philip’s transcendent teachings and to answer our society’s crisis. I lived the answer. I still do. And in the pages of Initiation, I share the answers.”

Also on the subject, there is an interesting video, Inside an Apache Rite of Passage Into Womanhood, which shows various aspects of this ritual and passage to adulthood:

Video description: For the Mescalero Apache Tribe, girls are not recognized as women until they have undergone the Sunrise Ceremony- an ancient, coming-of-age ceremony that lasts for four days. Last May, VICE got rare access to the ceremony for Julene Geronimo - the great, great grand-daughter of the renowned Apache leader, Geronimo. We followed Julene through each day of her arduous rite-of-passage to better understand what womanhood means for the Apache tribe, and how these ceremonies play a significant role in preserving a way of life that almost became extinct.

For the video part of this segment of our interview, be sure to view the first clip in the Rabbit Shorts section below.

EPSTEIN FILES EXPOSE GLOBAL SATANIST ELITE!

During the podcast I asked my guest about his Prather Point broadcast titled EPSTEIN FILES EXPOSE GLOBAL SATANIST ELITE! wherein he described the Epstein ruling class as “the pedo-cannibal, Satan-worshipping, Luciferian elite.”

Jeffrey is one of very few former military and intelligence officers brave enough to call these perpetrators for who they really are and what dark values they adhere to.

In this segment (listen from the 30:02 mark), he expands on the above quote, providing examples to support these strong labels.

Jewish Mysticism, the Babylonian Talmud, and the Left Hand Path

To follow up on some of the darker aspects of the Satanic cabal that runs our world, I provided some background information about the ideologies they espouse.

In many of his previous interviews, Jeffrey mentions that the word itself, cabal, comes from caballa or Kabbalah.

I mentioned that we both know how the occult, Satanism, Lucefarianism, and related beliefs and rituals play a huge role in how they devise and conduct their activities and crimes. But for the commoners out there, this is completely alien to them.

I recently commented on a post on The Gray Zone about how Judaism has become inverted with the Sabbatean and later Sabbatean Frankist movements (or cults) and how these ideologies drive current events such as the genocide, or massacre of women, children, and non-military men and teenagers in Gaza.

We know that the ancient Israelites were driven out of their homeland and held in bondage in Babylon and had learned a lot from Babylonian priests.

The Babylonian Talmud (in contrast to the Jerusalem Talmud) contains many passages about dark arts such as witchcraft and sorcery, spells and incantations.

And we know that they practiced such arts for centuries when looking at archaeological evidence such as Jewish Aramaic Incantation Bowls found in the Middle East.

Incantation bowl inscribed in Babylonian Aramaic, using Hebrew square-script, dated between 400 and 800, in the collection of the Jewish Museum of Switzerland. Image source and credit: Wikipedia.

For centuries elements of Jewish Mysticism including the Kabbalah and Gematria (numerology) have been fundamental to their occultic beliefs and practices.

In Kabbalah, the Tree of Life design shows the 22 paths which act as divine life forces; these are known as the Sephiroth which represent emanations from God encompassing the process of creation. Also observe there are 22 letters in the Hebrew alphabet.

There is also a concept called Qlippoth (see French here) which are evil or impure spiritual forces in Jewish mysticism, the opposites of the Sephiroth. Some refer it the Tree of Death (as opposed to the Tree of Life).

There is also a tenet or practice of the Kabbalah known as the Left Hand Path.

Before explain the Left Hand Path, it is important to mention its opposite which is the Right Hand Path which is submission to a higher authority, God. You see this in many Christian paintings such as in Leonardo Da Vinci’s Salvador Mundi which shows Jesus pointing upwards with his right hand, denoting the higher authority:

Followers of Islam follow this Right Hand Path and the name Islam literally means “submission” (to the will of God).

In contrast, the Left Hand Path is adhered to by these dark elites and Satanists, they follow a twofold pathway:

SELF DEIFICATION (i.e., they raise themselves up to a God status) CHALLENGE MORALITY (through INVERSION)

Whatever is Evil becomes Good, Impure becomes Pure, Darkness becomes Light (which is what Luciferianism is all about), and so on.

In other words, this second INVERSION doctrine – to Challenge Immorality – is the tenet espoused by the Sabbateans and Sabbatean Frankists who are not real Jews, but pose as them (Revelation 2-9, 3-9) and follow the Babylonian Talmud as opposed to the Jerusalem Talmud or even the Torah.

Looking at the image above, a depiction of the Baphomet by Éliphas Lévi, notice the left hand and arm pointing downwards (to hell) on which it is inscribed “COAGULA”, or coagulate like in blood which really means to harden, as opposed to his right arm which says “SOLVE” as in dissolve or loosen, i.e., become weaker.

In other words, the message or objective is to make hell (and Satan) a more dominant force over heaven or God.

This is diabolical.

In the Bible, specifically 1 John 4:1 third verse it says:

“And every spirit that dissolveth Jesus, is not of God: and this is Antichrist, of whom you have heard that he cometh, and he is now already in the world.”

In my comment on one of The GrayZone’s recent posts I mentioned that “we are talking about the inversion of what traditional Judaism stood for” and how everything has become so evil as a consequence.

And that is why we recently saw the burning of the Ba’al effigy in Iran – they were signalling to the world that this is what the modern occupiers of Israel worship.

I link to two excellent videos on the Sabbatean (watch from the 1:37 mark) and later Sabbatean Frankist movements (or cults) that were produced by one of my former podcast guests, Dave (a.k.a. Perception Correction) for those who want to dig in deeper into this.

The Massacre of the Innocents (from the Epstein Files)

In light of the latest release (January 30, 2026) of the Epstein files by the Department of Justice, we can see evidence of such an inverted and perverted ideology and mindset espoused by the Epstein class.

For example, we have Epstein file #EFTA00563164 in which Jeffrey Epstein is asking for the FedEx delivery of a huge 9’ by 9’ replica painting of the Massacre of the Innocents he commissioned which adorned the entrance of his Zorro Ranch estate.

For those unfamiliar, the Massacre of the Innocents is a narrative in the Bible that recounts Herod the Great, king of Judea, ordering the execution of all male children who are two years old and under in the vicinity of Bethlehem due to his fear of the coming baby Jesus.

We know that members of this class despise Christianity and Jesus Christ.

Here is a screenshot of the Epstein file #EFTA00563164:

As you can see from the email above [note: Sarah Kellen is Epstein’s assistant and Rich Barnett is an art dealer], it says this painting was rolled out for Epstein to “see in the entry way where they are killing babies.”

And other documents from the Epstein releases appear to suggest that there were sacrifices performed at Zorro Ranch with bodies buried.

Here is the replica painting for the entrance of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch (file EFTA00553278):

And as alluded to earlier in the Time Stamps for this podcast, Jeffrey Prather mentioned: “our corrupt government [in D.C.] will cover up for murderous, cannibal, pedophiles to protect intelligence agencies – particularly [the] Mossad.”

He added that references in the Epstein files about “jerky” really refer to child flesh, and the “pizza” and “ice cream” references are clearly about little boys and little girls.

He further discussed allegations surrounding the rape of girls as young as eight by Epstein and President Clinton, calling these activities “Satanic” or “Satanically-sourced” and “anti-Christic.”

Hunting Parties & Adrenochrome (from the Epstein Files & the CYM Corporation Leaks)

Sadly, I was running short on time with my guest and just very briefly mentioned and asked him if he knew about the CYM Corporation leaks which he responded in the negative.

So, I will nevertheless provide information about this here since there exists a common thread with the current Epstein files, namely mentions or allegations of hunting parties whereby these elites do in fact hunt humans for kill and pleasure.

A disturbing email (with emphasis added in red) from Ariane de Rothschild to Epstein (file EFTA00813721) who is referring to a “Thrilling hunt” she experienced.

Getting back to the CYM Corporation leaks which are highly revealing documents that surfaced in 2021 showing what appears to be an extensive child-trafficking operation, including the harvesting and trafficking of adrenochrome and even hunting parties (where children are the prey) taking place near several U.S. military bases.

Here are two images I joined together from of the leaked documents (the 9th set of files dumped) for which I added red highlighting for emphasis:

Apart from this being a very long list of victims (many pages), notice a few things: children’s ages (birthdays), blood types, hunting locations, and dates.

I dug more into these and even had a source contact me about such activities occurring in a southern state in the U.S., but communication with that source had unfortunately suddenly stopped.

Some of the postal codes from the hunting list above are incorrect given the areas stated, but those could be some kind of crypted codes.

At the time I had included the information about CYM Corporation in my July 3, 2023 article titled Millions of Children are abducted and trafficked each year, The Sound of Freedom movie exposes the epidemic for which I had also referenced that these children were hunted not just for thrills, but also to collect the adrenochrome produced from their blood.

For those unfamiliar, adrenochrome is a real chemical substance which is described as follows:

While the production and/or trafficking of adrenochrome has often been dismissed as some crazy conspiracy theory, it is actually real and something I have talked about with two of my former podcast guests, namely Elizabeth Nickson and Sean Stone.

During the interview with the latter, Sean Stone, he confirmed (watch the teaser clip from the 5:30 mark) that adrenochrome had come across the radar of the Intelligence Community as a trafficked substance (as per some of his contacts in the IC) and that it was, therefore, something real.

Relating this to the Epstein revelations, there is one set of documents from the latest release that deals with adrenochrome.

The main one being ETFA00165018 from Data Set 9 of the DOJ files.

There exists five other related files (ETFA00165019 to ETFA00165023) which are sadly now deleted from the DOJ website. And though I’ve been working like a dog to locate archived copies, I just can’t get hold of them. If anyone reading this has those files (or links to them or can extract them from archived sets), please say so in the Comments section for this podcast or contact me via email.

All we have is with ETFA00165018 at jmail.word which provides [obscure] descriptions of the contents of these missing files.

Here is the first page (of seven) from that set (dated Dec. 29, 2020) which refers to the substance:

As you can see, there is mention of harvesting the adrenochrome substance (as well as organs) in the exchange.

But sadly, without being able to verify the contents of the other missing related files, it is difficult to corroborate the authenticity of these allegations.

Nevertheless, by having deleted these files, the DOJ and FBI are obviously hiding or covering-up something rather nefarious here.

If anyone has any information related to this or the CYM Corporation, please leave it in the Comments section for this podcast.

Rabbit Shorts

The Apache’s shit’ake’e, a rite of passage to adulthood

In this clip, Jeffrey explains shit’ake’e which relates to the Apache coming of age ritual whereby tribe members transition from childhood into adulthood. He contrasts this to modern American society whereby there doesn’t seem to be any equivalent transition to adulthood for its youth, as they are seemingly in this perpetual state of immaturity, as depicted in the famous TV show Friends. Jeffrey further explains how he’s incorporated shit’ake’e concept which largely encompasses duty into his own training programs.

Sabbatean Frankists & Rabbinic Talmudism: ideologies of those who rule Israel and the U.S.

In this short, I cover the principle ideologies espoused by the Epstein ruling class with my guest Jeffrey.

Ehud Barak’s Pride

In this clip, I ask my guest his professional assessment regarding a photograph of former Israeli Prime Minister of Israel (and head of Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate, Minister of Defense) Ehud Barak (from his own email inbox) taken in front of the 9/11 Memorial (Black Boxes) where the Twin Towers use to stand tall and proud.

Signing Off

Special thanks to Jeffrey Prather for this fascinating talk.

You can learn more about his work via the following resources:

What are your thoughts on any of the topics discussed in this podcast?

What other valuable lessons and rituals can we learn from Native Americans who were here long before us?

Does Israel, the Mossad and other intelligence agencies run the United States, Congress, and Trump?

What dark/Satanic/occultic aspects of the Epstein file releases and the related elite network have you discovered?

How free were you when growing up? And what advice would you give to today’s youth?

Please share your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

0:00 -2:13

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

You can also follow me on and PickAx.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Here are different ways you can support me:

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.