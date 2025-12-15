39. Green World Order out of Chaos, Swapcast w/Terry Wolfe

Welcome to the thirty-ninth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Terry Wolfe

This is the third podcast with guest Terry Wolfe and he doesn’t disappoint. We’ve decided to make this episode as a “swapcast” whereby it is posted here in my Down the Rabbit Hole series as well as on his podcast Not Done Yet.

In this episode, we join forces asking each other questions that will help us better understand this “end times” period we are on the brink of. What chaotic event do The Powers That Be have in store for us? Will it be a meteor? An Alien Invasion? A Black Star? A Nuclear event? Are the “Elites” winning and will they continue to reign for the next centuries or even millennia? Or will it be our (the righteous) time to rule? What does Bible prophecy say about all this? Find out in this fascinating talk.

Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

What is the Green World Order?

Though this podcast’s contains the “Green World Order” in its title, this concept was introduced in our first talk (Episode 18) and is broadly summarised in the following short video clip:

So, much of our discussion follows up on this previous thesis posited by Terry on what kind of world order the ruling elites wish to funnel us into.

God wants us to be the ruling class

As we are all pretty sick and tired of all the destruction and evil coming out of the ruling elite’s dystopian and repressive plans and agendas, Terry explains (using scripture) how God has other plans.

This time around we will rule alongside him through his incarnation (Jesus) for the next thousand years, ushering in a new era of peace and righteousness.

Terry’s article, God wants us to be the ruling class, is very much worth your time and provides some hope for us believers.

Dead Christians fuel Heaven’s Doomsday Weapon

I asked Terry about another article of his which touches upon a doomsday prophecy or event that God will use to devastate and shake up the world, as prophesied in scripture. A meteor hitting earth could be one such doomsday scenario. We also discuss other possibilities in this segment of our discussion.

Black Star event

One possible doomsday scenario I mentioned during out talk was that of a phenomenon called a Black Star. This was recently described by Weston Warren – a scientist and Biblical scholar.

In a nutshell, some kind of Black Star is emitting a powerful electromagnetic force or energy (not emanating from our Sun) that can disrupt signals and everything electric on Earth (including us since we are “electrical beings”) with vast repercussions on humanity and Human Consciousness itself.

This theory is a bit out there, but Warren posits that these forces are demonic forces trying to usher in this evil transhuman agenda and that God will disrupt it. But this “interrupter” will wreak serious havoc on Earth – similar to what is described as a “Heaven’s Doomsday Weapon” in Terry’s article, ushering some kind of Reset or shift in Human Consciousness.

What may add credibility to Warren’s theory is that there has been a significant increase in the Earth’s geological activity as it pertains to its core (which he states emanates from this Black Star), as shown in the following two images which he provided during his interview on USAWatchdog.com.

Screenshot taken from Warren’s interview on USAWatchdog.com showing various hot spots for earthquakes around the globe. Check out the source Warren used: University of California, Berkeley Seismology Lab’s Real-Time Interactive Earthquake Map to explore current data.

Screenshot taken from Warren’s interview on USAWatchdog.com showing various hot spots for volcanic activity around the globe. Check out the source Warren used: VolcanoDiscovery.com’s Interactive Map of Active Volcanoes and recent Earthquakes world-wide to explore current data.

Last month, Weston Warren returned to USAWatchdog.com for a follow up on his theory.

Green Agenda / Geoengineering

In the second part of this swapcast, Terry asked me a few questions beginning with some on the Green Agenda.

I outlined how there were three levels of participants conspiring in this great scam or hoax. A good primer which exposes this ruse consists of a well-evidenced documentary film called Climate the Movie: The Cold Truth.

Indoctrination of people around the globe regarding this hoax over the past few decades has been tremendous. Even very well educated individuals have fallen for it.

To me, a big part of the remedy is to reverse the indoctrination our children are exposed to about climate and geoengineering. That is one reason I co-wrote a book on the subject.

Children’s book: WHERE HAS OUR BLUE SKY GONE?

As I mentioned, I co-wrote and published a children’s book – WHERE HAS OUR BLUE SKY GONE (available on Lulu.com). Here is a sample page from the book:

Here is a description of the book:

Where Has Our Blue Sky Gone? is an educational children’s colourful picture book based on Science and Environmental issues, incorporating Geoengineering, particularly the effects of aviation activities in our skies. Join Daisy as she discovers some real truths about living life in our modern environment and learns to engage in critical thinking. Daisy finds hope in realising that she, herself, can play a role in the many potential solutions to some of the current issues that are proving to be problematic for the future of humanity. The goal of this book is to encourage observation from different perspectives and to provide some fact based explanations to some well considered questions. Equally, this book aims to revive hope for the new generations of children who have encountered a lot of negative talk about the future and ‘Where Has Our Blue Sky Gone?’ encourages the young reader to know that they, themselves, can strive to become part of the solutions for generations to follow.

Mark Carney: The Green Looter-in-Chief

While talking about the Green Agenda, also known as the Climate Scam, I mentioned how our current Prime Minister (of Canada) Mark Carney is its current principle architect (long after former PM Pierre Trudeau launched the scam way back in the 1970s). For this, I referred to a mind map I had created showing all the major, top-level, players involved; and notice that only one individual’s name figures in it, namely Mark Carney:

In addition, here is the slide I had mentioned about Carney’s various titles and positions held during the recording for this podcast (note that the dates and appointments therein may have changed since Carney became PM and when I had made the slide):

During our talk, I also mentioned that I had worked for four months on a comprehensive article about Carney (the 2nd most viewed article on my Substack) and had published it on the day he was [s]elected:

What makes matters worse about Carney pushing climate- and carbon-related policies and programs at the federal level lies with his blatant numerous conflicts of interests, particularly those with Brookfield Asset Management for which he still has investments in.

Rabbit Shorts

Jesus’ Second Coming – The Millennial Kingdom

In this clip, Terry explains what the Second Coming of Jesus (on Earth) may entail according to scripture, including Revelation 20.

Does America have a Nazi Underground Bunker?

If you’ve seen Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove movie, you may have heard of secret government bunkers. Did Kubrick hint at a possible Nazi underground bunker in the U.S. under its Continuity of Government (COG) doctrine? In this clip, my guest answers this question, even exploring whether Trump is currently building one under the White House in Washington, D.C.

Signing Off

Special thanks to Terry Wolfe for yet another fascinating talk.

You can learn more about Terry’s fascinating work via the following resources:

What are your thoughts on any of the topics discussed in this podcast? What doomsday event do you foresee happening in the near future? Do you think there may exist some Nazi underground bunkers in the U.S. and elsewhere? Please share your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

Follow me on NOSTR and PickAx.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Here are different ways you can support me:

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.