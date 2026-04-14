42. Sniffing Out Fake Podcasters & the Controlled Demolition of America, w/Jacob M. Thompson

Welcome to the forty-second episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.
Guest: Jacob M. Thompson
For this podcast I welcome Jacob M. Thompson, a true Christian brother and truth warrior.
In this episode, my guest explains five simple steps we can all use to spot fake podcasters (or their guests) who are CIA or intelligence agency plants used to steer and gatekeep certain narratives. We also look at the what the globalists’ end game is and how they are on a mad push to bring about their digital panopticon with Digital IDs, CBDCs/Stablecoins and through war with Iran and false flag events. More importantly, my guest offers advice on what we can all do to defeat this evil and not be ensnared in their beast systems.
Alternative Podcast Links, listen on:
Spreaker (download the .mp3 for later listening)
Show Time Stamps
[00:00 to 00:49] Podcast intro.
[00:50 to 02:15] Welcoming Jacob M. Thompson to the podcast with a short introduction.
[02:16 to 08:58] I begin by asking Jacob about what motivated him to start his The Wine Press News Substack thewinepress.substack.com and the meaning behind its name. At the end of this segment I told my guest that I appreciate how he includes and ties Biblical scripture to events in his writings.
[08:59 to 28:39] Next, amidst this Fourth Turning period and the current war with Iran, I ask my guest to expand upon one of his recent articles that suggests that the U.S. is in a state of a “controlled demolition” and that President Trump is essentially the “fall guy.” Jacob mentioned that apart from receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from rich Jewish billionaires including Miriam Adelson (who has contributed nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to Trump’s presidency), President Trump converted to Judaism which received little press coverage. On this he cited some articles from three Jewish sources, including Israel Today, The Times of Israel, and Southern Israel News. This was also affirmed by my previous podcast guest Jeffrey Prather even long before Mark Levin had. On a related note, there was mention of the “Noahide Laws” which are quite worrisome. I added a comment that in Canada, Bill C-9 was on the brink of passing which would basically prevent Canadians from citing religious texts such as the Bible, lest they be thrown in prison for doing so.
[28:40 to 58:12] For this question, we focus on the subject matter of this podcast, namely how many popular podcasters such as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and their guests like “Prof. Jiang” (with their limited hangouts) are actually CIA or intelligence agency plants employed for Psychological Operations (PsyOps). On the same day as this podcast was recorded, Jacob published Mockingbird 2.0: CIA Compromised Podcasts Are Everywhere, How “Alternative” And Independent Media Is Completely Controlled which nicely explains how to spot these fakes and their methods. My guest astutely points out that everything ex-CIA agents (like Joe Kent, for instance) say on a podcast or TV show or writes about must be approved by the CIA itself. In other words, the narratives they spew are approved by the CIA, likely highly coordinated, and we should be cognizant and mindful of this. One example he mentioned was Shawn Ryan, a very popular podcaster (with 6.1 million subscribers) who is a former CIA contractor. I also mentioned that he was such, as I had written about it and also talked about it on Jeffrey Prather’s show. In addition, I also referenced 5th Generation Warfare (cognitive warfare) as per my article How NATO is committing Cyber Warfare against the global masses. (see also the first Rabbit Short video clip below)
[58:13 to 1:15:08] Our talk next shifts towards what major false flag operation the Cabal might conduct next. I mentioned that I had previously written about how a large-scale fake cyberattack is the most likely scenario. So, I ask Jacob if he sees this one as a possible candidate or what other event might be coming. He first brought up how even Sam Altman, one of the founders and current CEO of OpenAI that runs ChatGPT, warned (just like me) of a ‘World Shaking Cyberattack This Year That Would Get People’s Attention’.
[1:15:09 to 1:22:20] For my fifth question I ask my American Christian guest what he thinks is required to defeat such an evil bunch of Epstein-class enablers. “Jesus Christ” is the one who will defeat them he explains. But he also offers suggestions as to what we can do such as exposing them, not complying or playing their games, using cash, shopping with local farmers, and avoid using their devices (such as smartphones) as best as you can. (see also the second Rabbit Short video clip below)
[1:22:21 to 1:36:41] Next, our talk shifts towards Digital IDs and Digital Currencies / Stablecoins. I ask Jacob which of these he is most worried about and whether the Cabal will ultimately be successful in implementing them. Digital ID is key to the globalists he contends. He cites words from Larry Fink who is the CEO of Blackrock (which holds more than $10 trillion in assets under management) and co-Chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and how he strongly advocates for Digital IDs as per his company’s Letter to Investors (and talks to shareholders). Jacob further explains that the “whole or real Digital ID” is actually much more since it also encompasses/integrates your online footprint (i.e., all the websites you’ve visited) and the like which will be tracked by Palantir and the AI data centers. This data will also be used to determine your [Chinese-like] social credit score. Jacob also mentioned how crazed Jewish billionaire and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison sees how AI will be spying on you in the bathroom. Near the end of this segment I also added that in Canada Bill C-22 seeks to collect mass metadata in order to covertly surveil Canadians without their knowledge or consent (as part of the broader Digital ID surveillance dragnet).
[1:36:42 to 1:54:15] On a similar note, I ask my guest to describe tokenization along with its inherent dangers. Jacob explains how Larry Fink is a strong proponent of the technology since it can basically digitalize, stocks, bonds, real estate, and basically all assets. I also mentioned how Apple recently required its 35 million iPhone users in the U.K. to verify their age which essentially acts as a Digital ID and without it, they won’t be able to fully use their phones. It is just a matter of time before Google requires this for anyone using their Android-based smartphones. Also of note in this segment, Jacob briefly mentioned that Apple is working on a [secretive] AI-related project called “AI Pin” which is a small wearable that one attaches to their clothes, bag, or accessories which relies on cameras, microphones, and voice interaction to make sense of one’s surroundings and respond using AI. What could go wrong? (see also the Tokenization section in the Show Notes below for more details on this topic)
[1:54:16 to 2:01:06] What’s the Cabal’s “End Game” and will they be successful? That is the focus of this segment. I also ask Jacob who exactly are these powers-that-be. My astute guest remarked that a top-down structure is what is sought to control the masses and that regardless of which independent Digital ID and digital currency systems countries implement, they will all be interoperable for tight control of their “Mark of the Beast” system.
[2:01:07 to 2:03:46] For my last question I ask Jacob what advice (practical and spiritual) he would give to his fellow Americans and fellow humans in these trying times.
[2:03:51 to 2:05:19] We wrapped up with me asking where people can find Jacob’s work online and what he’s working on lately.
[2:05:20 to 2:07:55] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.
Show Notes
Some Key Articles from The Wine Press News
Though there are so many great articles Jacob has written that can be found on his website, thewinepress.substack.com, here are some that were mentioned during the podcast or which I would recommend.
CIA: Mockingbird 2.0: CIA Compromised Podcasts Are Everywhere, How “Alternative” And Independent Media Is Completely Controlled
Joe Kent: Controlled Demolition: Director Of National Counterterrorism Joe Kent Resigns, Says Iran Posed No Threat And Blames Israel For War
Tucker Carlson: Tucker Carlson Is A CIA Operative Used To Help Create Discord And Division, A Propagandist Pretending To Be A Populist While Promoting The United Nations
Candace Owens: Mental Sadism: The Candace Owens-Erika Kirk, And All The Infighting Among These Fake Podcasters, Is A Massive Psyop To Distract And Divide While America Dies And Becomes Enslaved
“Prof.” Jiang Xueqin: The Sudden Rise Of “Professor” Jiang Xueqin, A Former United Nations Official Turned Podcast Savior Who Wants To Start His Own Religion
33 degree Freemason Albert Pike: Albert Pike’s Letter That Accurately Predicts The Three World Wars, The Final One Between Political Zionists And Muslims
Palantir’s Alex Karp: World War III: Palantir CEO Alex Karp Says 3-Front War With Russia, China And Iran ‘Very Likely’
Blackrock CEO Larry Fink: BlackRock’s Larry Fink Says ‘We’re At The Beginning Of The Tokenization Of All Assets,’ Promotes Necessity Of Digital ID To Form A Social Credit Score
Cyberattack & AI as a “utility”: Hack Attack: Sam Altman Warns Of Imminent ‘World Shaking Cyberattack This Year That Would Get People’s Attention’
If your time is limited, I really suggest the following two articles. The first is about what we discussed during the podcast and how to spot these social media influencers that seem to be making it on all the big podcasts.
The next article is about how Sam Altman, one of the founders of OpenAI (along with Elon Musk) and its current CEO is predicting a large-scale cyberattack (just like me). It also covers how Altman sees AI being sold as a utility just like electricity and water.
Tokenization
Jacob has done superb and very informative work about a very little talked about topic called tokenization.
This should be discussed more, as what is being prepared in this regard will define how assets and money itself will be “owned” (if at all) in the future and for generations to come.
What is tokenization?
Briefly put (as per Jacob’s article), tokenization is the process of representing assets and money digitally on a blockchain.
How does this all work and what will be the underlying structure?
First, Jacob contends that some precursors need to occur before tokenization can be deployed on a grand scale.
Paramount is the need for a Digital ID so as to properly identify and authenticate an owner of the tokenized asset:
Tokenization: Trump Administration Moves To Create Digital ID To Facilitate Digital Dollar And Tokenized Assets In Loss Of Financial Freedom
The article linked above is highly relevant in that it showcases how Digital ID will be needed so that Americans (or peoples of other nationalities, for that matter) can “safely store” tokenized ‘money’ and digital assets.
Moreover, he explains that the Trump administration is now creating the tools needed to facilitate those digital dollars, also referred to as stablecoins and tokenized asset deposits.
I also wrote about this new financial/monetary system in my June 25, 2025 article titled One Great Financial Reset, Two New Monetary Systems:
Section 4.1 of my article (SYSTEM #1: Tokenised Digital Currency for Western-Bloc Countries) explains in great detail how the United States (and most Western countries) will be using stablecoins to reshape the new financial and monetary infrastructure and system.
This is not just an American-lead initiative, but is part of the larger Western model that is being assembled, largely led by the head of the snake which is the International Banking Cabal, namely the banking elites and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
Some countries like the U.S. will use stablecoins while others will used either CBDCs or their respective digital currency equivalent.
They will all be interoperable; that is to say, they can function seamlessly and rapidly between countries – for currency exchanges and remittances, purchase of goods and services, and the like. But keep in mind that interoperability, while sold as convenience, is actually a mechanism of consolidated control.
In my article I referenced an October 2024 BIS Report to the G20 (Group of 20 nations) called Tokenisation in the context of money and other assets: concepts and implications for central banks. This is the model upon which the system is being devised. Here is a snapshot from the report [with emphasis added]:
Repeating what I previously wrote about this:
As you can see from the excerpt above, there will be TWO kinds of tokenised monies:
Private sector ones: stablecoins and commercial bank money
Public sector one: central bank money
A stablecoin is a digital token that is pegged to a given currency such as the U.S. dollar, for instance.
The stablecoins will be from the likes of Tether (USDT), among a few others, as explained in this article.
By “commercial bank money,” they mean the money that will be issued from private banks such as JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, Bank of Montreal, etc.
The sentence from the excerpt that reads “and a number of central banks are actively exploring how programmable platforms could be implemented,” says a lot. It basically means that they plan to integrate programmable features into the tokenised currencies.
For example, such features could include restrictions such as spending limits, expiry dates, geofencing, black lists (for dissidents / those critical of their governments), and the like.
Deputy Managing Director Bo Li from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) described how such programmable features could be used which raises important concerns about how private-sector players (like commercial banks and stablecoin issuers) could control the usage of money, punishing those they wish to punish.
The last sentence from the excerpt above confirms how the BIS Innovation Hubs are working on these kinds of features through their various projects.
So, when the former General Manager of the BIS publicly stated that central banks would hold “absolute control” over their (CBDC/digital currencies such as stablecoins) use and that they would have the technology to enforce it, he wasn’t kidding.
There are more aspects detailed in my article, but I will leave at that.
Through his many other articles on tokenization, Jacob further explains how basically everything will be tokenized and AI-assisted which fulfills the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Stakeholder Capitalism Model. Here a some (in ascending order by date):
Tokenization: United Nations Publishes New Framework For Digital IDs While The World Moves In Lockstep As A Means To Enforce Social Credit Scores, Oct 05, 2025
Tokenization: BlackRock’s Larry Fink Says ‘We’re At The Beginning Of The Tokenization Of All Assets,’ Promotes Necessity Of Digital ID To Form A Social Credit Score, Nov 03, 2025
Tokenization: The “Trivergence” Of Blockchain, AI And The Internet Of Things Will Tokenize Everything And Everyone In A Dystopian World, Dec 05, 2025
‘Code As Law’: CEO Of AI Biometric Digital ID Network Firm Says Blockchain Will Be Used For Age Verification And Proof Of Identity In Tokenized Society, Dec 06, 2025
Infinite Money Glitch: Tokenized Stock Market Set To Open In September 2026, Ushering In 24/7 Trading With No Closing Bell, Feb 25, 2026
During our discussion, I also mentioned the mad push for forcing users around the globe to submit their biometric identification features (such as a face scan) using the age verification con, as was recently the case in the U.K. with Apple requiring its 35 million users to do so.
Apple has also done so in other countries such as Australia, Brazil, Singapore, and in certain U.S. states.
It is just a matter of time before Google requires its roughly 3.5 billion users to do the same.
To sum up and as per our podcast talk, it is imperative that the masses resist both these age verification measures as well as biometric Digital IDs.
One practical workaround could be to get a GrapheneOS-based phone which is more private.
GrapheneOS is a de-Googled, open-source Android distribution that places a heavy emphasis on privacy which limits third-party access to your data and protects against attacks from bad actors. Google apps and services are also stripped from the operating system (OS) for additional privacy.
I’m note sure if it available yet, but Motorola is poised to offer its privacy GrapheneOS smartphone in the near future:
Motorola and GrapheneOS announce partnership to launch first non-Pixel privacy smartphone, March 2, 2026
GrapheneOS is coming to non-Pixel phones thanks to Motorola, March 2, 2026
Motorola Plans GrapheneOS-Compatible Devices as Early as 2027, March 3, 2026
I can’t wait for Motorola’s GrapheneOS phones: Why they’re a win for privacy and open source, March 3, 2026
Motorola plans to put GrapheneOS on phones. So, why is it a big deal? March 3, 2026
Motorola deal signals de-Googled Android for the masses – but will it stop spyware? March 10, 2026
Rabbit Shorts
How to Spot a Fake Podcaster
In this clip, Jacob explains his five point assessment process to know if a podcaster or one of their guests is a CIA or intelligence agency plant.
Jesus vs. The Epstein Class
In this second teaser clip, Jacob assures us that Jesus Christ will ultimately defeat the evil that is epitomised in the ruling Epstein Class. But with the full Armour of God, we will also do the same.
Signing Off
Special thanks to Jacob M. Thompson for this fascinating talk and his amazing articles.
You can learn more about his work via the following resources:
The WinePress Substack at
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JacobMThompson
To support Jacob’s work you can send cash, check or letters to his Post Office Box at:
Jacob M. Thompson
#119
12820 Adams Rd.
Granger, IN 46530
What are your thoughts on any of the topics discussed in this podcast?
Who do you think is a CIA or intel plant podcaster and why?
Do you think America is currently in a state of ‘controlled demolition’?
Is Trump their “fall guy”? Why or why not?
What false flag event do you think they will try to pull off?
What do you personally do to help defeat these evil globalists?
Please share your thoughts in the Comments section below.
Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:
I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:
Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:
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See you next time.
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