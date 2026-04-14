42. Sniffing Out Fake Podcasters & the Controlled Demolition of America, w/Jacob M. Thompson

Welcome to the forty-second episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Jacob M. Thompson

For this podcast I welcome Jacob M. Thompson, a true Christian brother and truth warrior.

In this episode, my guest explains five simple steps we can all use to spot fake podcasters (or their guests) who are CIA or intelligence agency plants used to steer and gatekeep certain narratives. We also look at the what the globalists’ end game is and how they are on a mad push to bring about their digital panopticon with Digital IDs, CBDCs/Stablecoins and through war with Iran and false flag events. More importantly, my guest offers advice on what we can all do to defeat this evil and not be ensnared in their beast systems.

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Show Notes

Some Key Articles from The Wine Press News

Though there are so many great articles Jacob has written that can be found on his website, thewinepress.substack.com, here are some that were mentioned during the podcast or which I would recommend.

If your time is limited, I really suggest the following two articles. The first is about what we discussed during the podcast and how to spot these social media influencers that seem to be making it on all the big podcasts.

The next article is about how Sam Altman, one of the founders of OpenAI (along with Elon Musk) and its current CEO is predicting a large-scale cyberattack (just like me). It also covers how Altman sees AI being sold as a utility just like electricity and water.

Tokenization

Jacob has done superb and very informative work about a very little talked about topic called tokenization.

This should be discussed more, as what is being prepared in this regard will define how assets and money itself will be “owned” (if at all) in the future and for generations to come.

What is tokenization?

Briefly put (as per Jacob’s article), tokenization is the process of representing assets and money digitally on a blockchain.

How does this all work and what will be the underlying structure?

First, Jacob contends that some precursors need to occur before tokenization can be deployed on a grand scale.

Paramount is the need for a Digital ID so as to properly identify and authenticate an owner of the tokenized asset:

The article linked above is highly relevant in that it showcases how Digital ID will be needed so that Americans (or peoples of other nationalities, for that matter) can “safely store” tokenized ‘money’ and digital assets.

Moreover, he explains that the Trump administration is now creating the tools needed to facilitate those digital dollars, also referred to as stablecoins and tokenized asset deposits.

I also wrote about this new financial/monetary system in my June 25, 2025 article titled One Great Financial Reset, Two New Monetary Systems:

Section 4.1 of my article (SYSTEM #1: Tokenised Digital Currency for Western-Bloc Countries) explains in great detail how the United States (and most Western countries) will be using stablecoins to reshape the new financial and monetary infrastructure and system.

This is not just an American-lead initiative, but is part of the larger Western model that is being assembled, largely led by the head of the snake which is the International Banking Cabal, namely the banking elites and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Some countries like the U.S. will use stablecoins while others will used either CBDCs or their respective digital currency equivalent.

They will all be interoperable; that is to say, they can function seamlessly and rapidly between countries – for currency exchanges and remittances, purchase of goods and services, and the like. But keep in mind that interoperability, while sold as convenience, is actually a mechanism of consolidated control.

In my article I referenced an October 2024 BIS Report to the G20 (Group of 20 nations) called Tokenisation in the context of money and other assets: concepts and implications for central banks. This is the model upon which the system is being devised. Here is a snapshot from the report [with emphasis added]:

Repeating what I previously wrote about this:

As you can see from the excerpt above, there will be TWO kinds of tokenised monies:

Private sector ones: stablecoins and commercial bank money

Public sector one: central bank money

A stablecoin is a digital token that is pegged to a given currency such as the U.S. dollar, for instance.

The stablecoins will be from the likes of Tether (USDT), among a few others, as explained in this article.

By “commercial bank money,” they mean the money that will be issued from private banks such as JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, Bank of Montreal, etc.

The sentence from the excerpt that reads “and a number of central banks are actively exploring how programmable platforms could be implemented,” says a lot. It basically means that they plan to integrate programmable features into the tokenised currencies.

For example, such features could include restrictions such as spending limits, expiry dates, geofencing, black lists (for dissidents / those critical of their governments), and the like.

Deputy Managing Director Bo Li from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) described how such programmable features could be used which raises important concerns about how private-sector players (like commercial banks and stablecoin issuers) could control the usage of money, punishing those they wish to punish.

The last sentence from the excerpt above confirms how the BIS Innovation Hubs are working on these kinds of features through their various projects.

So, when the former General Manager of the BIS publicly stated that central banks would hold “absolute control” over their (CBDC/digital currencies such as stablecoins) use and that they would have the technology to enforce it, he wasn’t kidding.

There are more aspects detailed in my article, but I will leave at that.

Through his many other articles on tokenization, Jacob further explains how basically everything will be tokenized and AI-assisted which fulfills the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Stakeholder Capitalism Model. Here a some (in ascending order by date):

During our discussion, I also mentioned the mad push for forcing users around the globe to submit their biometric identification features (such as a face scan) using the age verification con, as was recently the case in the U.K. with Apple requiring its 35 million users to do so.

Apple has also done so in other countries such as Australia, Brazil, Singapore, and in certain U.S. states.

It is just a matter of time before Google requires its roughly 3.5 billion users to do the same.

To sum up and as per our podcast talk, it is imperative that the masses resist both these age verification measures as well as biometric Digital IDs.

One practical workaround could be to get a GrapheneOS-based phone which is more private.

GrapheneOS is a de-Googled, open-source Android distribution that places a heavy emphasis on privacy which limits third-party access to your data and protects against attacks from bad actors. Google apps and services are also stripped from the operating system (OS) for additional privacy.

I’m note sure if it available yet, but Motorola is poised to offer its privacy GrapheneOS smartphone in the near future:

Rabbit Shorts

How to Spot a Fake Podcaster

In this clip, Jacob explains his five point assessment process to know if a podcaster or one of their guests is a CIA or intelligence agency plant.

Jesus vs. The Epstein Class

In this second teaser clip, Jacob assures us that Jesus Christ will ultimately defeat the evil that is epitomised in the ruling Epstein Class. But with the full Armour of God, we will also do the same.

Signing Off

Special thanks to Jacob M. Thompson for this fascinating talk and his amazing articles.

You can learn more about his work via the following resources:

The WinePress Substack at

To support Jacob’s work you can send cash, check or letters to his Post Office Box at:

Jacob M. Thompson #119 12820 Adams Rd. Granger, IN 46530

What are your thoughts on any of the topics discussed in this podcast?

Who do you think is a CIA or intel plant podcaster and why?

Do you think America is currently in a state of ‘controlled demolition’?

Is Trump their “fall guy”? Why or why not?

What false flag event do you think they will try to pull off?

What do you personally do to help defeat these evil globalists?

Please share your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

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I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

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