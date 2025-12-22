40. Escaping Mossad Operatives at the Vatican in Rome, w/Johnny Vedmore

Welcome to the fortieth episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Johnny Vedmore

This is the second podcast with guest Johnny Vedmore (previous one here), a gifted independent investigative journalist based in Cardiff, Wales, in the United Kingdom.

In this episode, we examine the Jeffrey Epstein saga, discuss censorship and how it now largely being managed by AI, what’s going on in the U.K. with the passivity of its citizens against tyrannical rulers, MI6’s new Spy Chief, and more.

Show Time Stamps

[ 00:00 to 00:49] Podcast intro.

[ 00:50 to 02:26] Welcoming Johnny Vedmore with some background information on this gifted investigative journalist.

[ 02:27 to 27:48] We begin with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal . For years Johnny has investigated many aspects of this saga. He touches upon, Epstein’s various roles – ranging from sexual abuser to financier to arms dealer, the role of intelligence agencies, and other nefarious participants. He spends a good amount of time providing a lot of background information surrounding Epstein, along with his numerous ties and illicit activities. The breadth and depth of the information provided by my guest is quite rich, founded on solid research. As for specifics, he asserts that Epstein was a massive operation that was run by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Republican Party , though the Democratic Party also played along (to which I infused my own reference about the infamous painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress that was found in Epstein’s New York’s mansion). He added that the CIA and Mossad (Israel’s intelligence agency) basically merged . He mentions who was “in the pay of the CIA” which reminded me of German journalist Udo Ulfkotte’s book on the subject.

[ 27:49 to 56:51] For my next question, I follow-up on Epstein , particularly with how many of Johnny’s articles on the topic have recently been censored . The taboo ones that were removed from Johnny’s Substack had to do with Nicole Junkermann . My guest goes through many of her questionable activities over the years and how they tie to Epstein and intelligence circles . Moreover, he outlines the specific steps she has undertaken to have his work obscured, and what he’s doing to push back against her dubious actions. It gets really interesting at the 35:42 mark , as Johnny explains that following his threat to sue Nicole Junkermann for her actions, he was invited to the Vatican , suggesting a dubious trap laid by what is presumed to be shady associates of hers (likely those in the Mossad). Johnny goes over this wild adventure , starting with his detainment and interrogation at the airport in Rome, followed by other intimidation tactics he was subjected to .

[ 56:52 to 1:02:15] Sticking with the theme of censorship , I ask Johnny about who he thinks is behind the big push to silence dissenting voices .

[1:02:16 to 1:09:58] ]We continued on the topic of censoring voices in the U.K. which has been particularly bad in the past few years with the jailing of people for their memes and social media posts. I wanted my guest to explain to me why British people seem too soft with regards to this tyranny they are subjected to . He provided some good cultural insights that help explain this national predicament and why it is unlikely to change much.

[ 1:09:59 to 1:19:36] Next, our conversation shifts to the new MI6 Spy Chief , Blaise Metreweli whose grandfather was an infamous Nazi spy chief . She’s made some rather scathing comments about Putin and Russia lately. Johnny mentioned that it’s basically business as usual with these fascist types to which I added we have our own in Canada with Chrystia Freeland (and her own Nazi familial ties). (see related section in the Show Notes below for more details)

[ 1:19:37 to 1:26:11] Next, I ask Johnny whether he sees the “special relationship” between the U.K. and the U.S. coming to an end, or will continue as is. He explains how countries will eventually merge forming larger economic blocs, or “superstates.” (see the related Rabbit Short video clip on this in the Show Notes below)

[ 1:26:12 to 1:35:39] Lastly, I ask Johnny what his motivation was behind creating his game show called TRUTHBOMB! on which I previously appeared as a participant (see a short preview here). He explained the motivation and rationale for the show which largely involved created an outlet to get away from all the “gloom and doom” and just have some fun . He outlines some of the details, format, and scoring of the bouts. Johnny remarks that participants on his game show are highly knowledgeable in their respective areas and their “eyes light up” when asked questions about their field of expertise. He cites one guest in particular, Jason Bermas , with his extensive knowledge of the events of September 11, 2001. The first season has 13 episodes and he is planning a second season with another set. I praised Johnny on this endeavour, marking it as “brilliant,” because using humour and story telling is a tremendous teacher and great way to make people retain key facts and events . The second season is scheduled to come out on Boxing Day (December 26 th ) with one episode being released per month thereupon.

[ 1:35:40 to 1:39:32] Wrapping up with what Johnny is working on and where people can follow his work . He mentions his passion for music and also the “Epstein Musical” he’s musing with. (see the Signing Off section near the end of this post to find out where you can follow Johnny’s work)

[1:39:33 to 1:42:10] Outro (song) - White Rabbit by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.

Show Notes

The New MI6 Spy Chief sees Russians Everywhere!

From around the one hour, 10-minute mark, I ask Johnny for his opinion on Blaise Metreweli, the new Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, more commonly known as MI6, and her familial ties to an infamous Nazi spy chief.

Metreweli’s grandfather, Constantine Dobrowolski, was a Red Army defector from the Ukraine and a rather notorious Nazi collaborator who spied and killed for Adolf Hitler’s Germany.

According to an article from the Daily Mail, Dobrowolski, nicknamed “The Butcher” boasted to German commanders of ‘personally’ taking part ‘in the extermination of the Jews’ and killing hundreds of Ukrainian resistance fighters.

Dobrowolski got safe passage from the Nazis for his wife Barbara and new child Constantine Dobrowolski Jr. (who is the MI6 Spy Chief’s father) to Britain where she then married a man called David Metreweli. So, Constantine Dobrowolski Jr.’s surname was changed to his adoptive father’s, Metreweli.

Blaise Metreweli’s lineage up to her paternal grandfather, Constantine Dobrowolski. Image source and credit: MailOnline.

Some of Blaise Metreweli’s comments about Russia and Putin include the following, as per a Dec. 15 UK Government Press Release:

She said “ We all continue to face the menace of an aggressive, expansionist and revisionist Russia , seeking to subjugate Ukraine and harass Nato members . I find it harrowing that hundreds of thousands have died, with the toll mounting every day, because of Putin’s historical distortions and his compromised desire for respect.”



“ The export of chaos is a feature, not a bug in the Russian approach to international engagement, and we should be ready for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculus.”



Vladimir Putin “is dragging out negotiations and shifting the cost of war onto his own population,“ adding “Putin should be in no doubt, our support is enduring. The pressure we apply on Ukraine’s behalf will be sustained.”

In her public speech, Metreweli also hinted at her tainted lineage, stating that she was from a “family shaped by devastating conflict, I grew up with a deep sense of gratitude for the UK’s precious democracy and freedom.”

“Democracy and freedom.” Really? This coming from a high-level British official whose government peers throw dissidents in jail for their speech, memes, and tweets. Get real “C.”

Needless to say, the MI6 Spy Chief is obviously on board with the century+ long Fabian/City of London pursuit to destroy, weaken, and subjugate Russia.

The U.K, just like the rest of Europe, wants perpetual war with Russia rather than taking care of their own citizens.

The current Russia-Ukraine war is but another instance by which they can weaken The Bear to maintain their illusion of maintaining their [fading] empire.

Though Russia has pretty much won this war, these disillusioned deep state warmongers continue to double-down on the insanity.

During this segment, my guest remarked that they are essentially fascists conducting their business as usual. I added the fact that our own former Deputy Prime Minister in Canada, Ukraine-loving Chrystia Freeland, also has Nazi ties.

Is Zelenskyy a British Agent?

Shortly after being “elected” as the 6th President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy went on a special visit to the U.K. not to meet with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson (which would have been standard diplomatic protocol), but rather with MI6 Chief Sir Richard Moore.

According to Andriy Mishin, a former employee of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the meeting signified that Zelenskyy was a professional intelligence agent and that Moore was his direct handler, telling him what to do.

Looking at how the events unfolded since that meeting took place in London in October of 2020, it is certainly not far fetched to concede that Zelenskyy is most likely a British agent; for, if he were not, he would have probably acted in the best interest of the citizens of Ukraine in lieu of Western actors with beneficial stakes in the war.

Moreover, leaked files have revealed that a cohort of British military and intelligence veterans plotted to escalate and prolong the Ukraine proxy war against Russia “at all costs.”

To wit, the objective is to continuously put pressure on Putin so as to weaken his resource-rich nation.

Amidst these bombshell revelations, one has to wonder if the new MI6 Spy Chief, Metreweli, just happens to be Zelenskyy’s new handler.

Time [and future leaks] will tell.

TRUTHBOMB! - The Game Show

During the podcast, I asked Johnny to talk about his motivation in creating a fun and amusing game show called TRUTHBOMB!

I had the privilege of appearing on the third episode (short teaser preview here) in which I competed face-to-face against American journalist Tim Hinchliffe – whom I previously interviewed on my podcast. It was really fun, despite some last-minute point rigging on the part of its host, Johnny Vedmore. But hey, I’m still waiting for a rematch!

I remarked to Johnny that this game show was essentially a tour de force since in this world of doom and gloom, it’s a way to just set all the madness aside and have some much needed laughs and fun.

Rabbit Shorts

The A.I. Censorship Loop

In this clip, Johnny explains how AI-driven online censorship is already in place and is destined to become the norm, leaving us with no recourse to overcome it.

Orwell Nailed It: Major Superstates are Coming!

Life imitates Art. Investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore explains how major blocs (of nations) are being assembled for global control - precisely like in George Orwell’s 1984 novel’s with Oceania, Eurasia, and Eastasia.

Signing Off

Special thanks to Johnny Vedmore for yet another fascinating talk.

You can learn more about Johnny’s fascinating work via the following resources:

