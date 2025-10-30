37. The Power of Art, w/Anthony Freda

Welcome to the thirty-seventh episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Anthony Freda

Based in New York City, Anthony Freda is artist, educator, writer, and activist.

Early in his career, Anthony worked in advertising, eventually focusing his talents as a painter and illustrator.

His award-winning illustrations and paintings have appeared in numerous publications, including the New Yorker, Time, Rolling Stone, and the New York Times.

In this podcast episode we discuss the fascinating career in which Anthony Freda transitioned from the corporate world of advertising to a truth seeker who has infused his quest for freedom in his artwork. More specifically, we explore some of his artworks in this context and how God and Christianity has played its role in his more recent body of work.

The first artwork I ask my guest about is titled ‘Questions’ which happens to be part of the permanent collection of the 9/11 Museum and Memorial in New York.

Anthony also made a related Instagram post about this work in which he stated:

“I watched three towers fall that day from my rooftop in downtown Manhattan. Each structure imploded, collapsing into their own footprints and reduced to dust. I waded through the acrid dust in the aftermath of the attacks. Like snow from Hell. I had waking dreams when I looked towards Midtown. I saw all the other sky-scraping towers crumble to the ground in similar fashion. (This piece is now part go the permanent collection of The September 11th Museum and Memorial in New York.) what are your 911 memories?”

Order Out of Chaos

The next artwork I referred to was a painting called Order Out of Chaos. I told him that I had found this work to be fascinating, given its vivid and rich symbolism which we discussed during our talk. It is a spectacular work which I encourage you to carefully observe and contemplate:

Powwer_KickS

Power_KickS is one of my personal favourites from Anthony’s body of work in his Christian Art category.

As we are all electric beings, the super-charged elements showcased this work reminds us that there is this divine spark inherent and present in each and every one of us – whether we know it or not.

Jesus_Freda_Z

Another work which had caught my attention was one interestingly labelled Jesus_Freda_Z which is reminiscent of Jesus flipping the money changers’ tables. It reminds us that this age-old struggle against the bankers who which to enslave us.

9/11 Memorial & Black Boxes

On his Substack, Anthony wrote about the two “Black Boxes” that now sit on the very spots where the Twin Towers use to stand in New York city. These “memorials,” or black boxes are now part of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum (aka 9/11 Memorial & Museum) and were designed by the Israeli architect Michael Arad.

As Anthony points out, Arad’s choice words for his design of the black boxes wreaks darkness where the architect states:

“This design proposes a space that resonates with the feelings of loss and absence that were generated by the death and destruction at the World Trade Center.”

“Resonating the feelings of loss and absence” certainly does convey a constant state of negativity.

During our talk, Anthony conveyed these sentiments stating the following after having walked around these black boxes [with emphasis added]:

“...when you go there, it’s palpable and you feel it. You feel the dark energy there. You feel nothing uplifting. You feel nothing that you should feel at a monument.



Now I get that there should be some solemnity to the structure, but not in this way. There’s no balance there. It’s all dark. There’s no light. And, it gives you a certain feeling when you go there and stand in the presence of that thing. And I don’t think that’s all any of this [is] accidental.”

In his Substack post on the matter, Anthony further states:

“The fountains plunge water into an absolute abyss that reflects no light and seems to depict a black hole or gateway to another dimension. The fall into darkness is as inevitable and unavoidable as gravity. It appeared to me to be a gigantic, black urinal or a hole to Hell. A sucking pit of despair.”

Anthony adds that symbolically, the hypercube, or a cube within a cube represents control in occultist iconography, adding [with emphasis added]:

“Also known as the tesseract, the concept can be depicted in several different ways. The inner cube represents the spiritual nature of the world. The outer cube which envelopes the opening to the infinite acts as a prison cell. The timeless, true nature of the universe is blocked and cannot be seen through the veil of the material prison walls that surround it. The square within a square symbolizes control. Control of information. Control of the perception of reality itself, and ultimately, Control of people.



The lesson we learned is that we must give up control, in the form of our rights, to authorities. We must let the establishment build a panopticon style, permanent, ubiquitous prison grid of surveillance around us.

We must be watched at all times, because we cannot be trusted. The Black Box is a powerful symbol of submission.”

Personally, I find Anthony’s keen observations and analysis about these black boxes posing as a “monument” to be astutely spot on.

American Monsters

In one of my questions to Anthony, I recalled a video he had posted seven years ago on his YouTube page, namely ‘American Monsters.’

I found his narration for this video to be highly accurate and relevant, even all these years later. I then quoted a passage from near the end of that video:

“Monsters and art are important because they help us identify the cancers in our society. Before we can conquer foes, we need to know them. We can through art exorcise our demons and transform pity and fear into hope and love by shining a light in dark places, we are exposing America’s monsters.”

I also mentioned that Sun Tzu from The Art of War also stated that we need to know our foes/enemies:

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

His three minute, 39 seconds video, American Monsters, is very well narrated and I strongly encourage you to watch and listen to hereunder:

Face of Jesus Park project

Anthony has an ambitious project – the Face of Jesus Park – whereby he plans to create a one acre park made of the materials on the land itself including the face of Jesus which will be formed using rocks, earth and trees.

During the podcast, Anthony reveals his inspiration for this project along with a possible general location for it in upstate New York.

God willing, it will come to fruition.

Rabbit Shorts

Dancing Israelis, Black Boxes & Portal to Hell

After I describe the sinister Hudson Riverfront 9/11 Memorial (see above for details), Anthony talks about another rather ominous monument which sits atop the very location where the Twin Towers use to stand in New York City. He describes this monument (as seen below in the cover image for this clip), a fountain in the shape of two black boxes, as a very dark Portal to Hell.

Shadow Play

“Every act of creation is an act of hope. Every act of creation is a fragment, a microcosmic echo of the original act of creation by God.” - Anthony Freda

In this second teaser clip, Anthony expresses how we must be cognizant of, and should not deny the “shadow part” of ourselves which hosts some darker aspects. “You can’t conquer the devil within yourself until you know and identify him,” he explains.

Signing Off

You can follow Anthony’s work via the following outlets:

What are your thoughts on any of the subjects discussed in this podcast?

Which artwork(s) from Anthony’s collection do you find interesting and telling?

How can art be used to battle evil?

What do you think of his Jesus Park project?

Who are some of your personal favourite artists or artworks that are strong messengers for truth, freedom, and overcoming evil?

Feel free to leave them in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

I also came across another great video that explains the Mad Truth of Alice in Wonderland & Why It Matters:

Signing off with Grace Slick’s White Rabbit:

