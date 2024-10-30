23. HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: I Can See Spirits, w/Marie-Pierre

Welcome to the twenty-third episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Marie-Pierre

It was a real treat to interview my fellow Quebec native Marie-Pierre, a family friend who has the ability to see spirits.

In our talk, I asked her several questions about her special ability and truly remarkable encounters she has experienced over the years – with one of the most harrowing being how she was attacked by several evil spirits while eight-months pregnant.

Show Notes

Bonus: The Story of Barbe Hallé

Setting: A true story that took place the early days of la Nouvelle France, or New France which was what Canada was called at the time.

In 1660 some early colonists were transported by ship from France to settle here in Quebec.

On that ship were two young passengers, a young man named Daniel Vuil – a Protestant-born Frenchman who had seemingly converted to Catholicism during the voyage, and a 16-year old girl named Barbe Hallé (also known as Hallé, Hallay, or, Haly).

Apparently, Daniel unsuccessfully attempted to seduce Barbe while on the ship’s journey across the Atlantic.

Once installed in Beauport, Quebec, Daniel worked as a miller and Barbe as a waitress in a manor. Strange phenomena started happening in this manor.

A Jesuit missionary, Paul Ragueneau, recorded the following in his journal, of course translated from French, stating QUOTE “The girl's house was so infested that stones were flying in all directions, thrown by invisible hands, hitting no one, even though about twenty individuals were there, with a noise and force such as one which would have said they were thrown by an all-powerful arm.” UNQUOTE.

Not long after, Barbe is said to have been the victim of demonic visions. “Only the possessed girl saw the demons who appeared to her under various shapes of men, women, children, beasts and hellish spectres, and, at last spoke through her mouth … without seemingly using the possessed girl’s voice,” the missionary described.

On December 25, 1660 the Jesuit also recorded in his journal that in the month upon her arrival, Barbe had been infested with what he describes as a will-o'-the-wisp [follet in French] demon. Will-o'-the-wisp means like a phosphorescent ghost or spectre.

The news of this made it to the Bishop of New France Francois de Laval who authorised an exorcism. The first exorcism conducted by a priest failed to expulse the demon from Barbe; so, the Bishop tried himself to no avail. Those stones would continue to fly in the manor.

François de Laval, first Bishop of New France (1659-1684).

As her condition worsened, she was sent to the colony’s Hotel-Dieux hospital in the city of Quebec which is part of a convent.

"Hôtel-Dieu (Québec)", 1639. Drawing by Jacques Viger (Archives from the City of Montreal).

There, Mother Catherine-of-St-Augustin, a specialist in occultic and demonic matters, was assigned to care for Barbe. Mother Catherine-of-St-Augustin was regularly chastised and tricked by demons.

“These furious demons, unable to intimidate her with their threats, tried to surprise her by transforming themselves into angels of light, to better deceive her,” explained the Jesuit missionary.

According to Marie-de-l’Incarnation (or Marie of the Incarnation in English), the founder of the Ursulines of New France – which is a Catholic order of nuns – Daniel Vuil who was on the ship with Barbe was a sorcerer. “As the young girl refused him during the voyage, Daniel Vuil attempted to use his diabolic arts to achieve his goal,” wrote the nun.

Marie le L'incarnation (Marie of the Incarnation),from a 1672 portrait by Hughes Pommier from the archives of the Ursulines of Quebec.

Vuil was eventually arrested for not only witchcraft, but also for selling liquor to First Nations people. No records remain about his trial and its outcome. But on October 7, 1661 he was shot and died.

For a short while after Vuil’s death, Barbe continued to be plagued by demons. But in 1662, the Mother Catherine-of-St-Augustin invented an original way to further protect Barbe from demonic attacks. She trapped them in a special bag which was immediately sowed up.

It seemed to have worked since Barbe then was able to live a normal life, marrying a fellow named Jean Carrier in 1670 with the couple then bearing 8 children, 3 boys and 5 girls. She died in Levi at the age of 52.

The above account was loosely translated from French from an entry in the book QUEBEC INSOLITE (TOME 2) by Sylvain Daigneault.

A more detailed account of the affair is also available in English here.

Sorcery in New France

When things went wrong in seventeenth-century Quebec, authorities were not above blaming black magic.

“In the 1660s, New France was a frightening place. Its tiny population of about 3,200 French settlers lived in constant terror of raids carried out by the fearsome Iroquois League. Jesuit missionaries were taken captive, tortured, and killed. Deadly epidemics raged. And everywhere, it seemed, there were omens of more calamities to come.”

Read more here...

Enchanted Canoe & La Maudite

A deal with the devil brings Quebec woodcutters home for the holidays, it has been written.

Artist Charles Vinh's depiction of a scene from "La Chasse-galerie."

“From the very beginning of settlement in New France, tales of bewitched canoes flying through the air were part of folklore. Their origin was a combination of an Indigenous legend about a flying canoe and a folktale from France about a hunter condemned to be chased through the night skies for eternity because he went hunting on a Sunday during High Mass.”

Any Quebecer and many Canadians will immediately recognise the image above; for, it is depicted on the label of a famous, strong at 8% alcohol, beer from the province, namely La Maudite (The Cursed in English).

Notice the details of the logo which include not only the infamous canoe, but also the devil himself.

You can read more about the Enchanted Canoe and related folklore here...

Signing Off

Special thanks to my my guest Marie-Pierre for sharing her personal experiences with us.

What are your thoughts & experiences? Are you or someone you know able to see spirits? Have you ever experienced frightening encounters with them? What’s the most haunted place you’ve been in? Feel free to leave them below in the Comments section of this post.

