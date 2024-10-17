21. The Art of Bringing the Documentary Film ‘Covid Collateral’ to the Mainstream, w/Vanessa Dylyn

Welcome to the twenty-first episode of Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast.

Guest: Vanessa Dylyn

Vanessa Dylyn is a very successful, Emmy-nominated and Canadian Screen Award-winning producer whose recent work includes the investigative documentary film Covid Collateral for which she is the writer, Director and Producer.

I was therefore very glad that I was able to talk about this important film with her which I have already watched and was very impressed by.

Her film focuses on the devastating effects of public health policy on members of society, and how these policies – which included harsh lockdowns, business & school closures – were largely due to censorship of real science.

Join us for this fascinating conversation to discover how she overcame challenges in not only making this film, but getting it released for distribution into a market that is tightly controlled.

Alternative Podcast Link, listen on:

Show Time Stamps

Show Notes

Covid Collateral, the film

The lion’s share of our talk focused on her film, Covid Collateral.

Here is the trailer:

You can watch the full film via Vimeo.

Plastic People, the film

Plastics and microplastics are now omnipresent in our environment. I thus wanted to ask Vanessa about one of her films which touched upon this subject, namely Plastic People.

First though, I highlighted the interesting fact about coffee cups used by Starbucks:

“I previously published a four-part series on geoengineering and am aware of microplastics also being emitted into our atmosphere and ultimately into our lungs. In addition, not many people would know that Starbucks coffee cups are actually lined with a thin layer of polyethylene, a kind of plastic. I’ve read some articles and research papers on this with one stating that hot water poured into 12-fluid-ounce cups for 20 minutes wound up leaching 5.1 trillion plastic nanoparticles per liter. Starbucks is known as an environmental company, but these cups are basically non-recyclable due to this plastic lining.”

Here are the related articles and research papers for those who would like to learn more:

I thought it would be great to get some of Vanessa’s insights on what she discovered making this film.

You can also see Vanessa talk about this film in the short video clip provided in the next section below (under Rabbit Shorts).

Rabbit Shorts

The Betrayal of the Media during Covid

In line with how one of my previous guests, Elizabeth Nickson, had talked about how the media in Canada betrayed the people – perhaps even killing them, Vanessa Dylyn also explains how they grossly failed in their duties.

Plastic People!

In this clip, Vanessa talks about Plastic People, a 2024 film she co-produced.

Signing Off

Special thanks to Vanessa Dylyn for her time.

You can learn more about Vanessa’s films via the following resources:

What are your thoughts on the the film and the topics discussed in this podcast? Please share your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Learn more about Dan Fournier’s Down the Rabbit Hole podcast and the meaning behind its name:

1× 0:00 -2:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Follow me on X and NOSTR.

See you next time.

Plea for your Support

Most articles and podcasts are free, but please support the work of this independent journalist by considering a paid subscription to his Substack (for only $5 a month, or $50 a year), buying me a coffee, and/or following his Twitter.

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.