July 2024

16. Government or Anarcho-Capitalism? w/Gov
How functional & trustworthy are our governments in the US & Canada? Would we be better off completely eliminating and replacing them with an…
  
Dan Fournier
1
1:20:56
Trump: Best Evidence of a Second Shooter, a Deep State Sniper?
by Dan Fournier, published Monday, July 29, 2024, 00:05 EDT on fournier.substack.com
  
Dan Fournier
40
15. Family is the First Society, w/Kennedy Hall
Husband and father to six children, Catholic author & podcaster Kennedy Hall helps to expose the ongoing attack on the family and what we can do to…
  
Dan Fournier
2
1:14:59
SYMBOL WATCH – The United Nations & UN Security Council Headquarters: War & Depopulation
Commentary by Dan Fournier, published Thursday, July 11, 2024, 07:40 EST on fournier.substack.com
  
Dan Fournier
10

June 2024

14. Without Justice, there is No Peace, w/Leighton Grey
Alberta lawyer Leighton Grey was attacked by the Canadian press for speaking truths. His professional association played along with…
  
Dan Fournier
1:55:33
13. Esoteric Symbolism in Song & Film, w/Lex & Bch from the BigPuff Podcast
Things are not always as they seem in the battle between good & evil. Join us on this profound journey to discover the deeper meaning behind some iconic…
  
Dan Fournier
1:59:58
Israel’s Netanyahu Stymieing both Israeli & Foreign Press from Reporting on Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza
by Dan Fournier, published Thursday, June 6, 2024, 10:15 EDT on fournier.substack.com
  
Dan Fournier
9
Canada’s Carbon Colony: You will Not own a Home, nor be Happy
Commentary by Dan Fournier, published June, 3, 7:35 EDT on fournier.substack.com
  
Dan Fournier
22

May 2024

US & Canadian Militaries Waging War Against Us (Receipts included), Mass Censorship & More: My 3rd interview on SGTReport
by Dan Fournier, Commentary, published Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 15:00 EDT on fournier.substack.com
  
Dan Fournier
7
12. The Holocaust is Now Global, w/Vera Sharav
Join us with 1st-generation Holocaust survivor, Vera Sharav, who draws the parallels between the Holocaust that took place during World War II and that…
  
Dan Fournier
17
1:11:32
GEO Talk featuring Dan Fournier - Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths
What does journalism have to do with geoengineering?
Published on Geoengineering Free Canada's News  
