David fearlessly charges towards his adversary Goliath with his sling and stone before killing the giant. Photo source: image still from the 2025 TV series House of David.

Author note: Firstly, a quick apology to all of my followers for the lack of contents on my Substack lately. There are big changes happening in my life at the moment which have been consuming the lion’s share of my time. I am working on larger article at the moment which will explain much of it. So, thank you for your patience and continued support.

Spoiler Alert: You (versus the Globalists) win!

Yet please read on to see why...

Introduction

“Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. ” – 1 John 4:4

I was in church this past Sunday and a large part of the sermon revolved around how David, a mere shepherd boy, defeated the Philistine giant Goliath and what particular factors lead to his victory.

Whether you are religious or believe in God (or a Creator) or not, I believe the moral of this post will resonate with you and help you reflect on just how powerful you really are – particularly in the face of adversity amidst all the daily assaults thrust in your direction.

We live in a world of illusions, incentives and false perceptions. And this is largely by design.

We have been conditioned for our entire lives to think of ourselves as small, insignificant, and also to submit to authority figures.

You can see it every day around you. People slaving away at jobs they despise, endlessly paying bills, and forking over and unceasing supply of their earnings to the banksters (globalists).

Moreover, it seems that the globalists have really ramped up their dystopian agendas this year with the mad push for biometric Digital IDs (Mark of the Beast), CBDCs and equivalents, along with their usual health tyranny, chemtrails, climate scam looting schemes (carbon taxes) and test runs (for climate lockdowns), perpetual war, divide-and-conquer (especially left-vs-right) tactics, corrupt politicians, replacement migration, and so on.

Most of us are overwhelmed with the sheer amount of daily assaults on our bodies, minds, and spirits.

It’s quite easy for us to feel a sense of despair coupled with an attitude of helplessness in face of it all.

But as Charlie Chaplin once said in his speech for the ages:

“To those who can hear me, I say - do not despair. The misery that is now upon us is but the passing of greed - the bitterness of men who fear the way of human progress. The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish…”

“You, the people have the power.”

Quick overview of David vs Goliath in the Bible

Most people will have heard of the Biblical story of David and Goliath as described in the Old Testament’s 1 Samuel 17 book.

For those unfamiliar, the account goes that the Israelites and the Philistines had their respective armies opposite one another on a hill for 40 days without engaging in battle. On their side, the Philistines had a giant named Goliath in full armour who came out daily, challenging the Israelites to send a man from their camp to fight with him.

Should Goliath be defeated, the Israelites would claim victory. While no Israelite soldier had the courage to face Goliath, there came David, a young shepherd who convinced King Saul that he could defeat the giant through the will of God. With his sling and five smooth stones, David faced the giant and said:

“You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the Lord Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. This day the Lord will deliver you into my hands, and I’ll strike you down and cut off your head.”

True to his word, with a stone from his bag David slung and struck the Philistine giant on his forehead, killing him, and then cutting off his head.

How does this relate to you, your life, now? How can it empower you?

The story reminds us that fear can be overcome or defeated by one’s full faith in God.

The Lord works through those who trust him, no matter how unlikely a positive outcome seems.

The account of David versus Goliath emphasises that we are not as insignificant as we may think.

History is filled with authentic accounts of such bravery.

Moreover, our adversaries are often portrayed to us as mightier than they actually are.

This facade has been enabled by a variety of means including media propaganda, carefully crafted entertainment, and a slew of intimidation tactics as well as cognitive warfare.

Sure, there seems to be an endless supply of repressive measures, diktats, and laws which gnaw away at our freedoms (largely thanks to our soulless sellout political class – the enablers who are largely responsible for those infringements).

And this was on full display during the Covid-19 Scamdemic; driven by fear, countless individuals went along with mandates, submitting their will to the so-called authorities.

But ultimately, it always comes down to personal choice.

We all have freewill, as we were born with it. And it can never be taken away from us unless we voluntarily cede it. We all have an innate instinct about what is right and wrong, moral or immoral, ethical or unethical. We need to be more trusting of our inner moral compasses.

Individuals feel safer in herds which is one reason why it is difficult for them to stand their ground. Sadly, we live in societies whereby the majority will acquiesce and submit to authority.

The globalists – who use their armies of enablers from the United Nations (UN), World Economic Forum (WEF) & Partners, and many other supranational organisations – know this well and, over the past few centuries, have honed their stratagems well.

The good news, however, is that we can easily tell that they are getting more and more desperate, and thus sloppier.

The globalists are trying to shove through as many of their agendas prior to that infamous [Agenda] 2030 benchmark, as they know the masses are awakening in larger and larger numbers.

We outnumber them in the billions.

They overplayed their hand during the Covid-19 scamdemic and hundreds of millions are now awakened to their ploys.

Apart from their innumerable crafty deceptive tactics, they constantly lie to try to get their way.

For instance, we know that they want to pass legislation which has the ultimate objective of censoring our voices all in the name of protecting children online from porn and other harmful content.

Whatever the purported “problem” or issue, they use the same deceptive means to get laws in place to achieve their objectives.

Apart from being aware that they constantly lie, we also know who they are.

Sun Tzu, the famous military general from ancient China remarked in his The Art of War treatise:

“Balk the enemy’s power; force him to reveal himself.”

Hundreds of millions of us are awakened to who they and their minions are.

Even our sellout politicians ought not be so arrogant as to think that we don’t know who they are really working for. These puppets constantly serve as sellout whores, incessantly introducing and promoting bills written by globalist interests and sugar coating them as some kind of benevolent laws to benefit society. The examples are endless. When was the last time your legislative representative actually introduced a bill that would benefit you, your family, or community?

Armed with the knowledge of who these people really are and serve and recognising the hallmarks of their half-baked ploys, we can form our own strategies of resistance.

A large part of which simply entails not playing along and not complying with their egregious deeds.

“No” is a very powerful word. Use it.

Be creative. Civil disobedience is often best served on a plate of humour. For instance, when the City of Quebec nonchalantly tried to impose a ban on citizens being allowed to run their wood stoves (to heat their homes) due to so-called air quality issues, many not only disobeyed the diktat and fired up their wood stoves, but they also posted photos on social media as acts of defiance, a subtle extension of the middle finger to the authorities. Here are some of the photos (the one with the dog next to the stove made me laugh so hard I nearly bust my gut):

Another interesting example of defiance occurred when Dutch farmers spread manure on government buildings in protest to the land grab (and control on agriculture) they were seeking.

Human beings can indeed demonstrate cleverness and creativity, especially when pushed to their limits.

Though there will be times when the “authorities” will come down with harsher measures, be it insane fines, unjustified visits from “law enforcement,” or what not, you have to use your God-given wits and intelligence to counter them and their shenanigans.

Resist as long as you can to their demands. For example, we know that one of their methods of control is to prevent us from travelling (as was the case during Covid-19). This is quite apparent with their sought implementation of mandatory biometric facial recognition at all airports for air travel. Incrementally, they will attempt to get more and more airports and airlines to play ball; but the more passengers resist this grab, the less chances they have in succeeding.

When you travel by air and are asked to provide your biometric information at an airport or border crossing, inform yourself first if it is absolutely mandatory according to the law and demand to use other alternatives when possible. Sure, some countries are making it harder to do so and you may have to submit fingerprints or other biometrics to enter their territory.

But the point here, is that if the vast majority acquiesce and trade “convenience” over privacy, then the globalists will eventually get what they want. So, keep this in mind not only when travelling by air, but in whatever situation they may ask for your biometrics or other private/personal information which can be used against you.

Wisdom is action

First you need to arm yourself to the teeth with facts, truth, the rule of law, and knowledge about your rights and freedoms. And then you will be in a much better position to stand your ground.

There was this wonderful video (which I cannot seem to locate – please post the link in the comments if you know it) whereby a father was crossing the border into Canada with his son during the Covid-19 scamdemic. He was not vaccinated and was being harassed to show his “vaccine passport.” The father who knew his rights and the law very well, remained very calm, and exchanged with the border agent answering all his questions as well as asserting his rights. He knew he could legally enter the country and asked if he was being detained and whether he was free to go. He reassured his young son (who was probably around seven years of age) who was worried during the process. After a while, the border agent saw that this individual was very well informed and knew his rights and had to let him through. This was a marvellous display of how one can be armed with knowledge, facts, and clear understanding of the law and one’s rights. Moreover, the incident served as an invaluable lesson to his son which observed it all first-hand. The action by the father served as an educational experience his son could have never obtained in school. Another moral of this story, is that all parents must set an example for their children to follow.

When faced with a difficult or challenging situation, being smart rather than emotional will always lead to a more favourable outcome.

To sum up, be more trusting of yourself and your abilities. Know your rights, the law, and do not readily cede your freedoms. Once again, whether you are a believer in God (or a Creator) or not, don’t be surprised when his plan succeeds for you.

Support My Work

Here are different ways you can support me:

Disclaimer:

See the author’s About page for full disclaimer.

I am no longer on X (by choice), but can also be followed on: