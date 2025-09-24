Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths

2d

"We have been conditioned for our entire lives to think of ourselves as small, insignificant, and also to submit to authority figures."

Mass education indoctrinates the masses into their position of inferiority, by long subjection to the propaganda of their superiors.

A massive nursery, that produces masses of adults, suffering from infantile paralysis!

Mass education is a massive psyop, sustained by the MSM.

Innocent children and young people are cloned, by knowing or unknowing cloners, to follow the script and fit into the system.

What?

Get a grip!

There are great educators, schools and universities, that produce great educational products!

Rah, rah, rah - blah, blah, blah!

Education is good for us all - everyone knows that!

Can't go up against that giant!

Perhaps the giant is not really education but indoctrination.

Indoctrination in the propaganda of the status quo, reinforces the systemic power pyramid.

Indoctrination and education become inextricably fused.

Thus education becomes a massive social engineering operation.

Nah we do not want to topple that giant!

We might unravel the whole plot and cause social chaos.

2dEdited

One can certainly do more than nothing, but it's prudent to take a close look at the power structure the powerless are supposed to "fight":

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-current-structure-of-the-imminent

Based on that, realistic plans can be prepared.

And there are numerous forms of "action" that can only accelerate and/or worsen the situation:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/do-not-comply-no-kidding

