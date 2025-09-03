“ I never get tired of the blue sky.” – Vincent van Gogh

Over a year in the making, we have finally published our children’s book on geoengineering.

Its main purpose is to inspire our youth to think critically and question what is really happening around them and particularly in our natural environment.

About the book

Where Has Our Blue Sky Gone?' is an educational children's colourful picture book based on Science and Environmental issues, incorporating Geoengineering, particularly the effects of aviation activities in our skies.



Join Daisy as she discovers some real truths about living life in our modern environment and learns to engage in critical thinking.



Daisy finds hope in realising that she, herself, can play a role in the many potential solutions to some of the current issues that are proving to be problematic for the future of humanity.



The goal of this book is to encourage observation from different perspectives and to provide some fact based explanations to some well considered questions.



Equally, this book aims to revive hope for the new generations of children who have encountered a lot of negative talk about the future and 'Where Has Our Blue Sky Gone?' encourages the young reader to know that they, themselves, can strive to become part of the solutions for generations to follow.

Characters in the book:

Daisy - a curious, intelligent young girl.

Rose - Daisy's mother who enjoys gardening.

Uncle Jim - Rose's brother who is a retired pilot.

Buster - Uncle Jim's dog with a very funny smile.

Here are some sample pages from inside the book:

For now, we have decided to make the book available only in physical, paperback, form so as to help nurture the special bond that exists when a parent reads to their child.

About the Authors

Bettina Engler

The book is the brainchild of Bettina Engler who is based in Kelowna, BC, out on the west coast of Canada.

Originally from Germany, Bettina is a charming soul that passionately and actively fights to help maintain our freedoms in Canada.

She focuses a lot on geoengineering, running two excellent websites on the subject:

While recently announcing the book’s launch, Bettina wrote about how she came up with the idea:

“Over a year ago I had a vision to come out with a book to educate the young kids about what’s going on in our skies. Tell them the truth b/c they grow up with all the lines in the sky, why the sun isn’t just as yellow and the food isn’t growing.”

Last year when Bettina approached me to be part of this wonderful team to write the book, I couldn’t refuse; and, as a long time educator, I was eager to help contribute to this noble endeavour.

Via the excellent articles from her Substack, you can keep up with the latest news about geoengineering and weather modification from not only in Canada, but also south of the border and elsewhere in the world where these crimes against humanity unfortunately persist.

Stella Q

Stella Q is the highly gifted artist who crafted all the dazzling artwork in our children’s book.

You must obtain a physical copy of the book (see next section of this post on how to order) to truly appreciate her talents.

Stella Q has inserted a lot of subtle visual extras in the book which complements the story really well, inspiring children and parents alike to immerse themselves in Daisy’s journey of discovery and learning.

Her attention to detail, immeasurable insights and recommendations, along with her tenacious drive to get the book published has left me and Bettina eternally grateful. Words cannot express how grateful we are for not only her work on the book, but also for her charming personality and friendship.

You can learn more about our book at the website created by StellaQ at stellaq.com.au or by clicking on the following image:

Based in Australia, Stella Q also runs a YouTube channel called WEATHER OR...NOT?

Dan Fournier

I would have to admit that I played the least significant role in the realisation of this wonderful work.

My contributions have mostly been to help craft and edit the story itself, along with infusing my own pedagogical thoughts into the project.

As a long time educator (36 years working in the sector, 23 as a teacher), facilitating our youth to think critically, be creative, adaptable, and savvy is something I have and will always strive to accomplish.

Once more, I am so grateful to Bettina for inviting me to be part of this wonderful project.

On a final note, I must say that for over a decade now, I have been passionate about exposing the ill-effects of Geoengineering and Weather Modification happening not only in Canada, but all over the world.

I have also written extensively about the climate change hoax on my Substack – with my most viewed article being Apologies to the World: The Great Climate Scam was launched at a Club of Rome Meeting in 1971 by Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, continued by Justin Trudeau which has nearly 20,000 views.

In my four part, 300+ page, investigative series titled Special Investigation: Geoengineering & Weather Modification in Canada, I have made an attempt to demystify this complex topic, documenting as much related and useful information I could find.

For roughly two years, I communicated (including through open letters) with various agencies such as Environment and Climate Change Canada, the RCMP, CSIS, politicians, and others to inquire about, expose, and demand that these crimes – which are tantamount to assaults our health, natural environment, psychological well-being and dignity – be investigated and stopped, sadly to no avail.

Those who lead these organisations are cowards and incompetent sellouts who prefer to ignore (or partake in) one of the greatest assaults ever perpetrated on Canadians and our natural environment and are not worthy of holding their positions, in my opinion.

Therefore, my only hope is that more individuals will be better informed on the topic through channels listed in this post and decide to speak out to demand change.

This starts with our youth which need to properly educated on the subject, rather than fall victim to the propaganda and misinformation disseminated by our corrupt and controlled educational institutions.

A few acknowledgements...

Jim Lee

This book was in no small way inspired by the incredible, decades-long, work of Jim Lee on geoengineering and weather modification.

Bettina, StellaQ, and myself have learned so much from Jim about the topic and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his incredible knowledge and meticulous articles, videos, and resources in this field.

Part 4 of my own investigative series on geoengineering and weather modification was largely based on Jim’s meticulous work. A lot of what appears in my Part 1 was also inspired by his work and websites.

Jim Lee – the inspiration for the character ‘Uncle Jim’ in our book – is the #1 source / go-to-person on the subject of geoengineering and weather modification. You can find his amazing work via the following links:

Dr. William Happer

We are also thankful for the tremendous and invaluable work of Dr. William Happer.

Dr. Happer is a very distinguished, experienced, and authoritative voice in the scientific community.

He is a professor emeritus in the Department of Physics at Princeton University in addition to being the co-founder and Chair of the CO2 Coalition (which provides authentic and reliable facts about CO2 and actual Climate Change).

In my recent podcast interview with journalist and author Alex Newman, I referenced a video in which my guest had asked Dr. Happer: How do you explain to a child what they’ve been taught [about Climate Change] is incorrect? You can listen to Dr. Happer’s response hereunder:

Where to buy the book

While other outlets may be added in the near future, the paperback version of our book is available for purchase at the price of USD$16.05 on lulu.com.

If you are a parent of a young child (aged 5 to 14), this is the ideal book to experience with them.

If you have no children, perhaps you know of a child who could benefit from it. So, why not offer the book as a gift to them?

Sharing the existence of this children’s book is another way you can help the project. So, feel free to tell your friends and family about it and why not make a post about it on social media? You can save the cover image for it.

